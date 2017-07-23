Comic Con: Tom Hiddleston & more present the new ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ trailer

I was JUST thinking on Saturday, “Hey, I bet this year’s Marvel presentation at Comic Con will sort of suck.” No. I was wrong. Marvel brought out the stars of Thor: Ragnarok for a presentation and of course all of the nerds lost their minds. Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston all came out. Even Jeff Goldblum and Cate Blanchett came out!! I was thinking, “surely Cate Blanchett would be above an Comic Con appearance.” No. I was wrong. Cate came out and the nerds pretty much anointed her queen.

While we had already seen a first-look trailer for Thor: Ragnarok back in April. For Comic-Con, Marvel cut a new trailer with new-to-us footage. MOAR HULK. Moar Loki too.

This continues to look like campy, silly fun. Which is actually what Marvel desperately needed. I tend to think all comic-book franchises need more cheeseball sh-t though. The DC Comics universe is probably the worst at taking itself too seriously, but Marvel is guilty of it too.

Something nice: I like that Hiddles is growing out his hair!

Photos courtesy of Getty, poster courtesy of Marvel.

 

13 Responses to “Comic Con: Tom Hiddleston & more present the new ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ trailer”

  1. Eira says:
    July 23, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Tom and his hair look awesome. Loved seeing the complete Thor cast (incl. Jeff Goldblum and Cate Blanchett) showing up for San Diego Comic Con. MORE TOM, PLEASE 😍

    Reply
  2. Ninetta says:
    July 23, 2017 at 8:02 am

    The Hiddles hair looks great! Although Hiddles himself looked a bit tired…

    Reply
  3. Katie says:
    July 23, 2017 at 8:02 am

    It looks so good!

    The first two Thor films were so paint by numbers. This looks like its actually making the most of the characters and the setting. No Natalie Portman helps too.

    Reply
  4. pipio says:
    July 23, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I only watch those movies for Loki. MOOAR LOKI.

    Reply
  5. Guest says:
    July 23, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Saw the trailer and cate is amazing. Hulk speaks and the colors are breathtaking. As for the panel: Kind of disappointed. Plus, something seemed off with Hiddleston. He didn’t even change his clothes as Rufallo posted a pic on his instagram of Chris and Tom and the director pretending to be sleeping. Don’t get me wrong, I love seeing Hiddleston with curls but no signing or giving interviews? He seemed pretty serious. I really hope Medusa didn’t suck the life out of him. I hope he is okay. As for the director: finally a director who looks better than the cast :-)

    Reply
  6. third ginger says:
    July 23, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I’m very fond of Hiddleston, but what I like most of all is seeing people doing their jobs. In this case, the job is inciting Hall H into a frenzy. MARVEL relies on PT Barnum-like hype and hokum, and it works!! No one in the MCU is above this [Shakespearean actors, multiple oscar nominee] and I applaud it. Just saw several pieces on how no one does this better than MARVEL.

    Reply
  7. Ninetta says:
    July 23, 2017 at 8:24 am

    I wonder if Hiddles was sick – hence not doing the signing and interviews. His name is second billing and he usually is great with the promotion. He seemed a bit off at the panel, and everyone was doing interviews and photos…

    Reply
  8. Beth says:
    July 23, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I’m a Marvel nut and I love me some Loki! Tom Hiddleston is perfect as the “god of mischief” Loki. He’s such a cutie and his hair looks awesome. Can’t wait to see this movie

    Reply
  9. Mia4s says:
    July 23, 2017 at 8:38 am

    No the presentation didn’t suck but it certainly was brief and far less than years past. Comic Con really is losing its lustre with so many studios not bothering and even Marvel not all that into it. I laughed so hard that they showed the same Avengers footage that they did last week at D23. Disney, ever the Alpha.

    Trailer was cute. I wonder if since neither Hemsworth or Hiddleston have anything big in movies outside Marvel (sorry but the success of Kong had 0.0% to do with Hiddleston) they will resign for more Thor? They won’t get massive money for it but the exposure never hurts. Although it also wouldn’t be surprising to see everyone move on.

    Reply

