Comic Con: Tom Hiddleston & more present the new ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ trailer

I was JUST thinking on Saturday, “Hey, I bet this year’s Marvel presentation at Comic Con will sort of suck.” No. I was wrong. Marvel brought out the stars of Thor: Ragnarok for a presentation and of course all of the nerds lost their minds. Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston all came out. Even Jeff Goldblum and Cate Blanchett came out!! I was thinking, “surely Cate Blanchett would be above an Comic Con appearance.” No. I was wrong. Cate came out and the nerds pretty much anointed her queen.

While we had already seen a first-look trailer for Thor: Ragnarok back in April. For Comic-Con, Marvel cut a new trailer with new-to-us footage. MOAR HULK. Moar Loki too.

This continues to look like campy, silly fun. Which is actually what Marvel desperately needed. I tend to think all comic-book franchises need more cheeseball sh-t though. The DC Comics universe is probably the worst at taking itself too seriously, but Marvel is guilty of it too.

Something nice: I like that Hiddles is growing out his hair!