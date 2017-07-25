Anne Hathaway’s in negotiations to play Barbie in that movie about Barbie

Last December, Amy Schumer was entering into final talks to play Barbie, in a film about Barbie dolls. Like, Barbie would be a real person living in Barbie world and Amy Schumer would play Barbie. It sounded bad and Amy sounded like the wrong person for the movie. Months later, everyone came to that same realization, and Amy pulled out of it citing scheduling conflicts. They’ve been searching for a new Barbie ever since. Maybe they’ve found the New Barbie… and she’s a brunette! Sacrilege! Oscar winner Anne Hathaway is in negotiations to play Barbie now and I don’t know how to feel.

Anne Hathaway is getting behind the wheel of the pink dream convertible for Sony’s Barbie movie. The Oscar winner is in negotiations to star in the long-in-the-works feature project, putting on the outfit that was originally going to be worn by Amy Schumer. (Schumer was announced to star in December, but dropped out in March, citing “scheduling conflicts.”) At the same time, rising Australian director Alethea Jones is in talks to helm the pic after being handpicked by Hathaway, who was integral in the search for a filmmaker. The Barbie movie (at least, the Schumer version) was to turn the classic Barbie mythology on its head, putting a contemporary spin on the toy with an emphasis on feminism and identity. The script told of a woman that slowly awakens to the fact that she doesn’t fit into the perfect land of Barbies and journeys to the real world, where she discovers that being unique is an asset. The fish-out-of-water tale is supposed to be in the vein of Big or Enchanted. The studio is still eyeing a June 29, 2018, release, but one issue that is keeping things in flux is Hathaway’s schedule. Sony is hesitant to move the release date, and there’s a chance that if Hathaway’s schedule isn’t worked out in a satisfactory way, a deal may not be made.

[From The Hollywood Reporter]

As I was looking through photos of Anne Hathaway, I saw a recent pic of Anne with Emily Blunt and I actually thought, “ooh, Emily Blunt would be able to do Barbie!” No disrespect to Hathaway (I love her), but this does not sound like the project she should be undertaking. TOO BRUNETTE! No, she can do silly and she can do stuff like Enchanted or Big. But I just feel like this is a weird fit? Emily Blunt might do it a lot better.