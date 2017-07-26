Robert Pattinson blasts conspiracy-twirling Twihards as ‘a crap group of crazies’

Robert Pattinson is currently promoting Good Time, in which he reportedly gives one of the best performances of his career as a lower-class street thug, hustler and would-be bank robber who is desperate to get his brother out of jail. The film premiered at Cannes this year to standing ovation – the critics loved the movie and they loved Rob in particular. To promote the film, Rob stopped by Howard Stern’s show on Tuesday and the conversation went from everything to his engagement with FKA Twigs to how he was on valium when he auditioned for Twilight (he’s been telling that story for years). Some highlights:

He almost got fired from Twilight for not being smiley enough: “If you’re going into a relationship with someone, the way to make it really intense is if you can barely talk to each other, you can barely touch each other—it’s incredibly serious all time. That’s what teenage relationships are. But everyone kind of wanted it to be like, ‘No they should just be like happy and having fun. That’s what people want.’ I remember the producers giving me the copy of the book, and every single instance where my character smiled and stuff they’d highlighted everything. I got a different color highlighter and highlighted every time he frowned. I thought I was pretty safe. And [the producers] were like you’ve got to do the opposite of what you’re doing now or you’re going to get fired today…I came back after lunch and was like, ‘Hi!’ I was probably going a little too miserable, so there was some kind of compromise made.”

Whether he & Twigs are still engaged: “Yeah, kind of.”

On Twigs: “she’s amazing” and “she’s like super talented.”

Keeping the relationship under wraps: “To protect it you kind of think I want to create a big boundary [but] then it’s difficult for your relationship. It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world. You have to make a decision whether you want to let the crazy people in.”

The Twihards: “Basically, for whatever reason with Twilight, I don’t know if it’s a specific thing with the audience, but there’s like a crap group of crazies who like think like every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy and so, you kind of think, like, to protect it, you kind of think, I want to create a big boundary between it, but it makes it difficult for your actual relationship.”