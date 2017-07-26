Robert Pattinson blasts conspiracy-twirling Twihards as ‘a crap group of crazies’

Robert Pattinson is currently promoting Good Time, in which he reportedly gives one of the best performances of his career as a lower-class street thug, hustler and would-be bank robber who is desperate to get his brother out of jail. The film premiered at Cannes this year to standing ovation – the critics loved the movie and they loved Rob in particular. To promote the film, Rob stopped by Howard Stern’s show on Tuesday and the conversation went from everything to his engagement with FKA Twigs to how he was on valium when he auditioned for Twilight (he’s been telling that story for years). Some highlights:
He almost got fired from Twilight for not being smiley enough: “If you’re going into a relationship with someone, the way to make it really intense is if you can barely talk to each other, you can barely touch each other—it’s incredibly serious all time. That’s what teenage relationships are. But everyone kind of wanted it to be like, ‘No they should just be like happy and having fun. That’s what people want.’ I remember the producers giving me the copy of the book, and every single instance where my character smiled and stuff they’d highlighted everything. I got a different color highlighter and highlighted every time he frowned. I thought I was pretty safe. And [the producers] were like you’ve got to do the opposite of what you’re doing now or you’re going to get fired today…I came back after lunch and was like, ‘Hi!’ I was probably going a little too miserable, so there was some kind of compromise made.”
Whether he & Twigs are still engaged: “Yeah, kind of.”
On Twigs: “she’s amazing” and “she’s like super talented.”
Keeping the relationship under wraps: “To protect it you kind of think I want to create a big boundary [but] then it’s difficult for your relationship. It’s one of the most frustrating things in the world. You have to make a decision whether you want to let the crazy people in.”
The Twihards: “Basically, for whatever reason with Twilight, I don’t know if it’s a specific thing with the audience, but there’s like a crap group of crazies who like think like every single decision you’re making is either creating some kind of conspiracy and so, you kind of think, like, to protect it, you kind of think, I want to create a big boundary between it, but it makes it difficult for your actual relationship.”
Personally, I love the “crap group of crazies” because their conspiracy theories are incredible. What I can’t stand are the stans who are either ALL-Rob or ALL-Kristen. Those are the ones who seem slightly dangerous, like if anything bad happens to Kristen, it’s all Rob’s fault and vice versa. Those are the people who can’t believe that Rob and Kristen would have broken up and not had any hard feelings towards each other. The actual Twihards don’t believe that Rob and Kristen ever broke up in the first place, which a pleasant delusion all on its own. Anyway, I still like Twigs and Sparkles together. I’m glad they’re still happening.
Dang! What can FKA Twigs not smile for a change? She is so pretty…
You probably didn’t mean it that way but this “why can’t she smile” stuff kind of feeds into how women are pressured to always present a “pleasant” exterior all the time. It’s sexist and gross because it minimizes a woman’s bodily autonomy to keep her face any way she pleases. It’s like men who tell women to smile on the street while they’re off doing their business. If Twigs wants to smile, she will. If she doesn’t, she won’t.
It might seem like a nothing issue to you, but I’d like to request you to please keep this in mind for next time. Thank you.
Twigs looks so over everything all the time. I actually really like her though! Rob looks really into her as well. I’m interested in seeing this movie actually. Standing ovation aren’t very common at festivals.
At Cannes it isn’t unheard of and neither are boos. Not saying it isn’t good.
Still, for a small NYC-based genre indie it got an usually warm reception from highbrow European critics. I honestly thought that movie was gonna be a punching bag of a festival, especially having been placed in competition, but it performed pretty well with all critics groups.
Oh gosh the crazies. Are so crazy. like they put every other fandom world to shame with their conspiracies, and fake babies. The only thing that must give him some comfort is they are all much older so eventually they’ll die off and leave him in peace.
Yes, a lot of those Twihard fans are exactly as he described if not even worse. Plus a lot of them have shown to be racist as well.
But Beyonce’s fandom of crazies still top the list of deranged for me. They are the type of fandom that actually makes me dislike the performer as well. They probably scare her to.
Those people are really, really crazy. I think it must be do difficult for both of the actors because you can’t know if or when one of these ‘fans’ is going to go right off the rails and actually stalk or try to hurt someone. It must be pretty scary to have a crowd of potential psycho- stalkers out there lurking in cyberspace and maybe turning up on the doorstep. That nut who killed Rebecca Schaefer walked right up to her front door.
Also, they are like a really small group of crazy.
It only takes one psycho, just ask John Lennon.
I’m always here for internet boyfriend calling out the crazies. Now I’m not sure if it’s really efficient but those people deserves to be shamed.
Exactly, finally. There is no normal part of his fan base, Kstewart’s or their combined bases. They are all on some spectrum of the crazy train. Yes strangely their fanbase are all over age 40 and sadly they are more immature than teen girls. The lady who wrote the dark version of Twilight is the perfect personification of a Pattinson and/or Stewart fanbase.
It’s actually pathetic to think how deluded these people are. They’re pathologically unhinged really. Once they began targeting Twigs for her skin colour they lost any bit of sympathy in thinking that they’re simply sad individuals. He’s obviously madly in love with Twigs, and Kristen’s clearly much happier dating girls and has stated as much. I still think Twigs can do A LOT better IMO, but at least he finally said something.
What does he mean by “kind of” engaged?
Lol. I was thinking the same thing. I think that’s his way of saying none of our business!
Unfortunately it’s exactly that kind of phrase — distancing himself, not answering directly — that they will interpret as a DIRECT message to them.
At Cannes, he was asked whether he saw Kristen there and whether they still talk, and his answer was “not really”. There were Tumblr posts devoted to this — they posted a screenshot of an Urban Dictionary definition of “not really” — like it was proof they’re MARRIED. That is how far this delusion goes.
Not really = every single day, actually
Kind of = obviously not & never have been
Sigh. Not his fault obviously, and I know what he means about not making his relationship MORE public (I mean, they call her “It”, so imagine what they’d do if he was gushing publicly & posting private photos)… but their racist and homophobic vitriol is disturbing and needs a dose of reality.
Brittney Kristen came out, and is affectionate regularly with women publicly and still the crazies think she’s married to Rob. No matter what he says they’ll still believe it’s code that him and Kristen are married.
They call her “IT”? for real? this people are disgusting.
i thought the same thing….. are we all glossing over that?
Maybe its one of those things like when you haven’t seen someone for a while and they go ‘oh you’re still alive’..and you answer with an eye roll ‘kind of’
They got engaged two years ago and seemed to give up on getting married, at least, for now… I think, that’s what he meant – we did get engaged, but there’s no further development…
Is that just evasion or are they on the breaks?
He states near the end that how he copes with his fandom “makes it difficult for your actual relationship.”’
he’s kind of cryptic though, so I’m not brinigng out my hanky yet. Although I will be super sad if they split.
I wondered about the hat as well. He didn’t speak too confident about their relationship, sort of like Theo James. So hopefully, it’s a matter of these actors just being smarter and not letting the outside in, (which is basically what he said) and not that they’re “on a break” (Ross Geller voice).
I personally wouldn’t tolerate a three year long “kind of” engagement with no marriage in sight, but I know a lot of young people nowadays do it like that. It’s not taken seriously if your partner doesn’t want to commit officially and most often neither party wants to – they’re just “play adulting” casually.
I think thou protests too much. All the young celeb couples learn their fans think they own them. Didn’t Biebers fans freak out when he dumped Selena. It’s the ugly side of the business they chose to be in, and didn’t realize what was going to happen to their once private existence. He never seems overtly happy but it is his life. Further, you can’t dismiss the fact these kids were millionaires before they were 25. But as with the Beyhive, and those like them, fans can be crazed…lol!!!
Do you actually now what those people do?! They’re spending their time posting racist comments all over her social media. They are homophobic and harassed Kristen Stewart girlfriend. I’m sorry but being famous and rich does not mean that people can do everything to you and you just have to sit here and not react. The entitlement that some people have with celebrities is ridiculous.
Exactly!
This isn’t just social media bullying, though. I went down the Twihard Tumblr rabbit hole the other day & couldn’t believe how active these people still are. It’s way worse than you could even imagine.
So many grown women are actually going after real-life friends and acquaintances of this couple, in their attempt to prove that even the blurriest group shot is a PhotoShopped part of a massive conspiracy to hide Rob and Kirsten’s marriage. I’m sure he’s had security experts advise him about how to handle this, and I’m sure his life is a lot more calculated than he wants, simply to avoid setting them off.
Right. I wasn’t implying anyone had the right to stalk and dictate these celeb’s lives. Social media has made it so easy for the crazed to gather and strike their prey. It’s not just the off the hook fans, it’s the paps as well. TMZ. Princess Diana is a sad example of how far this goes. Celebrities are here to entertain us, not to become one of the family. I wouldn’t trade places with a single one of them.
Not only that, I just read some obsessed girl actually stalked Twigs in real life (and she isn’t the only one apparently, some people went nuts when they saw her as they couldn’t deal with reality vs what is in their heads) and talked her in way into a tourbus and started asking questions about Rob. When your safety is at risk, it’s not ‘ugly’, it’s becoming criminal thus ILLEGAL which has nothing to do with fame as it can happen to any one of us. Any kind of sympathy or brushing it off for these criminals becomes irrelevant as somebody’s life might be on the line which makes them a victim of a crime. Why sympathize with criminals but not the victim?
Twigs being constantly under attack and being dehumanised just because Twihards cannot deal with their white man loving a black woman is also something we cannot protest enough. It’s racist bullying plain and simple.
Also they are NOT fans of either Stewart or Pattinson, they are obsessed with the couple they constructed and maintain in their heads so they cannot be fans as they are not interested in the real life people they are ‘stanning’. They would want the real life people to be happy with their REAL partners, as it stands these ‘fans’ can only be happy with the truth they construct for the couple that exists in their head. It’s entirely selfish and reflects their own needs not that of the people they claim to be a ‘fan’ of. Any real truth is explained away with whatever exists in their head which would make them psychologically disturbed as they are masters at avoiding the truth for no real gain. If in real life people would come up to you and say the things these people said online, they would be classed as mentally disturbed without a doubt. They can exist in the safety bubble of the anonymous internet where all the other crazies reside with their crazy fan theories but real life you would need to be scared and run away tbh.
Wow, these people are trully unhinge. Jesus…
He’s such a celeb crush of mine. He’s so self deprecating, and that’s such an attractive trait to me.
I want more new music from Twigs.
Also, Kaiser has nailed that bizarre world of conspiracy twihards who think Rob and KStew are either secretly married and Twigs and Stella/Alicia/whoever are for show or that KStew/Rob are evil and the other is an angel. I’ve seen the latter kind on ONTD occasionally and their conspiracies are nearly as insane as the twihards who think they are secretly married. While the twihards aren’t quite as nuts as Cumberbatch’s stans, the homophobia and racism adds an uglier angle. Crazier still is that it’s been something like six or seven years since the last Twilight came out and the crazies are still going at it (although I imagine there are far less nowadays).
Ah yes the Cumberbitches are crazier. Thanks for reminding me.
I’ve loved him for years, he’s such a ray of sunshine, but I don’t understand his attraction to moody, pretentious type of girls. It’s like opposites attract. I’d like to see him with someone light and funny like Lupita or Emma Stone, but he’s always beaming next to some miserable-looking chick…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve loved him for years, he’s such a ray of sunshine, but I don’t understand his attraction to moody, pretentious type of girls. It’s like opposites attract. I’d like to see him with someone light and funny like Lupita or Emma Stone, but he’s always beaming next to some miserable-looking chick…
I remember reading a couple of twigs interviews last year and thought she’s a mess. Astrology, Indian cults, “I don’t know how old I am in human years”, “abuse can be tender” and a lot of watery talk about art… maybe that’s what really attracts him in girls though
OMG, really? I never heard much about Twigs but this is batshit crazy.
Regardig fandoms. It’s good he is calling them out, more celebrities should call out the crazy fandoms and there a lots of them. There is a difference between being a fan and respecting the person that gives you pleasure in listening to their music, reading their book or watching their films and crazy ass conspiracy theorists and straigh up offensive fandoms.
She is pretty, but does she ever close her mouth? I even google image searched her and it’s always open. Is she the one who wore the dress with the penis on it? That was great.
I just love the dress Twigs is wearing in the top photo! Thought I saw a passing reference that it was vintage Dior. Anyway,thought it was perfect for Cannes.
I think he’s a nice guy, and I admire his willingness to take the off beat roles. I hope someday he can make his way back to a Water for Elephants type role- assuming movies like that ever get made again!
Re his relationship- he’s smart to keep it as private as possible.
Off topic- please check out Their Finest Hour- its On Demand now. Just a great film with great performances. It was in theaters for like 5 minutes- at least that was the case around here!
What I like about RPatz is that he’s absolutely drama-free and it seems he doesn’t even want to be talked about apart from his movies. Btw, what is twigs up to? She was omnipresent three years ago when she started dating him and then fell off the radar for way too long, at least, for an upcoming musician. It feels like she’s losing her momentum.
I think he said “crack group of crazies” actually…
We have a few crazies in the Carol fandom who are writing Rooney/Cate fan fiction, photoshopping them together in Cate’s family photos and claim they have been involved for years now after starting an affair on set while shooting Carol. And that’s just the short version of it. They also have a “Cate adopted her newest baby for Rooney” theory and “Cate hates her husband and wants a divorce but he won’t let her” theory which includes domestic violence in it.
I think ignoring them is the best way to go. It seems to work for HP actors, Carol cast, Sherlock Holmes cast, Kristen, etc. So many fandoms with crazies in them and the actors live just fine – I can’t understand why RP insists on feeding them so much attention time and time again.
Maybe the attacks on his new girlfriend got to him. They were racially charged and nasty at the beginning, as far as I know.
He needs to understand that, as a black woman, Twigs has been on the recieving end of racism and sexism her whole life and will be on the recieving end of racism and sexism with or without him until she dies.
Giving attention to his fantasy girlfriends isn’t going to change that, it’s just making them seem as important to him as she is.
It’s funny, that’s exactly what he said in the interview. He is fully aware if he “hits back” it only feeds the beast. Someone above says he should speak out more to protect her, and you are saying any time he speaks out it gives it attention. He can’t win in this scenario. Howard Stern asked him about it, and he tried to explain how they deal with it. He knows he brought this into her life, and he can’t protect her from it. That’s not so easy to ignore.
Hikaru – this isn’t just about racial harassment. The crazies hate her for being in his life at all, because they believe he belongs to Kristen.
What i found interesting about the interview was that RP got expelled from his school and had to go to a reform school of some sort. He also said he had a problem with stealing things all the time and liked the high he got from it. I was imagining his PR person screaming for him to shut up but Howard gets people to say things they wouldn’t.
