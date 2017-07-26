Donald Trump: Transgender people cannot serve in any capacity in the military

Not content to merely spend his mornings rage-tweeting about Jeff Sessions and Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump has just announced on Twitter that the United States military will no longer welcome transgender people. They will not be allowed to serve in “any capacity,” not in combat, not at support staff, not as translators, not as medics, not as doctors, not as nurses, not as mathematicians, not as engineers.

Tweets are not an executive order, although I’m sure an executive order will be issued. It was only in the past decade that the Department of Defense began to allow out-and-proud gay, lesbian and bisexual people to serve openly in the military. The issue of transgender people serving – openly or in the closet, as it were – has been a fluid situation over that same time period, with former SecDef Chuck Hagel loosening the rules and regulations about service of openly transgender people. Long story short, before today, transgender people could be recruited and serve openly in any capacity, although they were likely to run into a bureaucratic mess if they ever sought promotion.

As for Donald Trump’s tweets… yeah, he’s a contempible a–hole. I always thought that of all of his deplorable stances, he was probably going to be not-terrible on LGBT issues. I was wrong. To be fair, I knew he was wrong as soon as he made Mike Pence his running mate. This idea is ALL Pence.

Some reactions:

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

30 Responses to “Donald Trump: Transgender people cannot serve in any capacity in the military”

  1. anonymous says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:21 am

    Wondering what Caitlyn Jenner thinks about this .

  2. me46 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:23 am

    WTG Caitlyn Jenner for supporting Trump! Hope your happy now.

  3. Dtab says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:24 am

    OMG OMG OMG….I just cant with him…I really just cant….Nope

  4. justcrimmles says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:28 am

    If a house could just conveniently land riiiiiight on top of him, what a day that would be.

  5. Mgsota says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:28 am

    F*ck you F*ck you F*ck you

    I’m sick…have been since November.

  6. Sixer says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:30 am

    “Tweets are not an executive order”

    Everything else aside, it’s a frickin’ tragedy that you need to type that, Kaiser. I bet you never dreamed you’d have to.

  7. Leo says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:31 am

    These tweets have such an eerie sound to them. Like they were and were not written by him at the same time.
    Oh, and WTF? He can’t just decree something like that (if anything) through a tweet.

  8. Nancy says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Beware of false prophets which will come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Most of us on this site knew he was evil. As time passes, more and more of his sheeple will know, if not admit. He just may be the final link. He is destroying our country, our citizens, our alliance with the world. He is Satan.

  9. littlemissnaughty says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:32 am

    This is his MO. Distract everyone by focusing on an issue that is important but not really an “issue” until he makes it one. He just plucks something out of a hat (“Ooohh, let’s see … abortion … gay dudes marrying … transgender people in bathrooms … the MILITARY AND TRANSGENDER people! Huzzah!”) and puts it out there like everyone has been so worried about it. It’s a good strategy and I don’t believe for a second that he came up with that issue himself.

    Also, I love Matt Bellassai.

    ETA: Also, when has the US military had a decisive and overwhelming victory? WWII? And he did not write that himself. “Please be advised” my ass.

  10. Incredulous says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Well, it gets transgenders out of any draft he might want to put in place.

  11. Luca76 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:34 am

    So sad for my Transgender neighbors and friends. That being said this is all just a culture war distraction to get the scent off of Russia.

  12. BJ says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:37 am

    So he wants to ban people who have the courage to serve in military while his ass didn’t serve because of “bad feet”.

  13. JenB says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:38 am

    I wonder if some big news is about to break that he wants to distract from? This timing seems so random.

  14. Tiffany27 says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Chris Hayes’ tweet is so on point. It’s going to get so ugly because this man-child is not being allowed to knock over the statue of legos.

  15. Des says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:38 am

    Hey, Caitlin Jenner, fierce warrior for the community and the downtrodden! Here’s your time to shine – go to WAR like you promised and tell your buddy Trump what you think of him!

  16. CynicalAnn says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Even the way he says everything is just so hateful and mean.

  17. Lightpurple says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Cue Princess Nagini posting pictures of Arabella and Teddy.

  18. Radley says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:41 am

    He’s such an awful human being, my God. I know there’s a cosmic lesson we all need to to learn from this hideous experience, but whoo boy it is painful.

    He enjoys attempting to make other people feel somehow lesser. The man has no redeeming qualities and is a waste of oxygen and cheap self tanner.

    So, what does Caitlyn Jenner have to say about this? When will she wake up??

  19. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:44 am

    So, did he just find out the healthcare bill is going to die a fiery death again and now he is going after miniorities because he is being petty.. excuse me… a hateful, disgusting piece of garbage?

    Or did Mueller get those tax returns that say that Dump is millions/billions of dollars in debt and a story is about to come out in WAPO or NYT?

    Where are all the ” lets wait and see” people? Where is Caitlyn? Where are the libertarians at? The Bernie Bros and Brodettes? If you think he is going to stop at transgender/transgendered people (sorry if that is the incorrect term) think again.

  20. JRenee says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Pence’s reward for casting that deciding vote again. Mexicans, Muslims, Transgendered, the list keeps growing.

    Sadly, this single action will shake some parent up and move them from supporter to former trump supporter…but it takes this?
    #not winning

  21. Jayna says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:47 am

    “My” generals. God, he thinks he’s a dictator. They aren’t “his” generals. No wonder he’s so enthralled with other dictators. That’s how he thinks of himself and how he wants to run this country without democracy, the “pesky” interference of government, no checks and balances. Ugh. I HATE Trump.

  22. Honey Bear says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:54 am

    The military isn’t exactly known for encouraging self-expression. This does’t surprise me and I can understand the reasoning behind it. Someone that is deeply disconnected from their physical state may not be in the right frame of mind for brainwashing and assimilation.

  23. smcollins says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:56 am

    There really is no depths too low for him to sink. Does he still not realize that just because he says…I mean tweets…something that it doesn’t mean that’s automatically how it’s going to be? And what’s with the “thank you” at the end? He went off the rails before he ever became President, but jeezus…

  24. JenB says:
    July 26, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Look what PRECIOUS Sean Spicey Tweetered:
    It’s not like the President wanted to ban transgendered from the military, but lobbing glitter at our enemy just isn’t going to work anymore

