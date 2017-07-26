Donald Trump: Transgender people cannot serve in any capacity in the military

Not content to merely spend his mornings rage-tweeting about Jeff Sessions and Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump has just announced on Twitter that the United States military will no longer welcome transgender people. They will not be allowed to serve in “any capacity,” not in combat, not at support staff, not as translators, not as medics, not as doctors, not as nurses, not as mathematicians, not as engineers.
After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the United States Government will not accept or allow……
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
….Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military. Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
….victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2017
Tweets are not an executive order, although I’m sure an executive order will be issued. It was only in the past decade that the Department of Defense began to allow out-and-proud gay, lesbian and bisexual people to serve openly in the military. The issue of transgender people serving – openly or in the closet, as it were – has been a fluid situation over that same time period, with former SecDef Chuck Hagel loosening the rules and regulations about service of openly transgender people. Long story short, before today, transgender people could be recruited and serve openly in any capacity, although they were likely to run into a bureaucratic mess if they ever sought promotion.
As for Donald Trump’s tweets… yeah, he’s a contempible a–hole. I always thought that of all of his deplorable stances, he was probably going to be not-terrible on LGBT issues. I was wrong. To be fair, I knew he was wrong as soon as he made Mike Pence his running mate. This idea is ALL Pence.
Some reactions:
He's going to lean in to culture war the more threatened he feels and it will get far far uglier.
— Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) July 26, 2017
Transgender Americans now in the military have already displayed more courage than their current commander in chief, who never served.
— Jonathan Capehart (@CapehartJ) July 26, 2017
I served on active duty in the U.S. Military. Exclusion of Transgender Americans by @POTUS is not based on facts, it is based on bigotry. https://t.co/DgURRGnMVu
— Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 26, 2017
2/ Note that RAND estimates around 4K transgender Americans already serve in military and reserves
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 26, 2017
so if trump ignores all of ivanka’s supposed interests and doesn’t listen to any of her advice, what exactly is she doing there
— Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) July 26, 2017
thanks for all your support @IvankaTrump!!! https://t.co/KZnEEeFbkQ
— Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) July 26, 2017
So, he lied. pic.twitter.com/OBzRxFYS9g
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 26, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Wondering what Caitlyn Jenner thinks about this .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was my first question too. Then I remembered that Caitlyn rides only for herself. As long as SHE gets to use the girls bathroom at Trump Towers and gets a tax cut she has no interest in anybody else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, Caitlyn Jenner, what do you think of Trumps transgender ban? *crickets, crickets*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTG Caitlyn Jenner for supporting Trump! Hope your happy now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG OMG OMG….I just cant with him…I really just cant….Nope
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anyone who said Trump is better than Pence, take note. We are getting Pence’s agenda and we have a raving lunatic in possession of the nuclear codes. Better to dump Trump and face Pence head on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If a house could just conveniently land riiiiiight on top of him, what a day that would be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know. I just keep hoping he clogs his arteries with enough vanilla icecream and steak till he has a heart attack. He doesn’t drink or smoke but he clearly stress eats.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mike Pence isn’t any better though. He believes in shock therapy for gays.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From your lips to God’s ears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
F*ck you F*ck you F*ck you
I’m sick…have been since November.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Tweets are not an executive order”
Everything else aside, it’s a frickin’ tragedy that you need to type that, Kaiser. I bet you never dreamed you’d have to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These tweets have such an eerie sound to them. Like they were and were not written by him at the same time.
Oh, and WTF? He can’t just decree something like that (if anything) through a tweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Beware of false prophets which will come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Most of us on this site knew he was evil. As time passes, more and more of his sheeple will know, if not admit. He just may be the final link. He is destroying our country, our citizens, our alliance with the world. He is Satan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is his MO. Distract everyone by focusing on an issue that is important but not really an “issue” until he makes it one. He just plucks something out of a hat (“Ooohh, let’s see … abortion … gay dudes marrying … transgender people in bathrooms … the MILITARY AND TRANSGENDER people! Huzzah!”) and puts it out there like everyone has been so worried about it. It’s a good strategy and I don’t believe for a second that he came up with that issue himself.
Also, I love Matt Bellassai.
ETA: Also, when has the US military had a decisive and overwhelming victory? WWII? And he did not write that himself. “Please be advised” my ass.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, it gets transgenders out of any draft he might want to put in place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So sad for my Transgender neighbors and friends. That being said this is all just a culture war distraction to get the scent off of Russia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So he wants to ban people who have the courage to serve in military while his ass didn’t serve because of “bad feet”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if some big news is about to break that he wants to distract from? This timing seems so random.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chris Hayes’ tweet is so on point. It’s going to get so ugly because this man-child is not being allowed to knock over the statue of legos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, Caitlin Jenner, fierce warrior for the community and the downtrodden! Here’s your time to shine – go to WAR like you promised and tell your buddy Trump what you think of him!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even the way he says everything is just so hateful and mean.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cue Princess Nagini posting pictures of Arabella and Teddy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s such an awful human being, my God. I know there’s a cosmic lesson we all need to to learn from this hideous experience, but whoo boy it is painful.
He enjoys attempting to make other people feel somehow lesser. The man has no redeeming qualities and is a waste of oxygen and cheap self tanner.
So, what does Caitlyn Jenner have to say about this? When will she wake up??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, did he just find out the healthcare bill is going to die a fiery death again and now he is going after miniorities because he is being petty.. excuse me… a hateful, disgusting piece of garbage?
Or did Mueller get those tax returns that say that Dump is millions/billions of dollars in debt and a story is about to come out in WAPO or NYT?
Where are all the ” lets wait and see” people? Where is Caitlyn? Where are the libertarians at? The Bernie Bros and Brodettes? If you think he is going to stop at transgender/transgendered people (sorry if that is the incorrect term) think again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pence’s reward for casting that deciding vote again. Mexicans, Muslims, Transgendered, the list keeps growing.
Sadly, this single action will shake some parent up and move them from supporter to former trump supporter…but it takes this?
#not winning
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“My” generals. God, he thinks he’s a dictator. They aren’t “his” generals. No wonder he’s so enthralled with other dictators. That’s how he thinks of himself and how he wants to run this country without democracy, the “pesky” interference of government, no checks and balances. Ugh. I HATE Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The military isn’t exactly known for encouraging self-expression. This does’t surprise me and I can understand the reasoning behind it. Someone that is deeply disconnected from their physical state may not be in the right frame of mind for brainwashing and assimilation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There really is no depths too low for him to sink. Does he still not realize that just because he says…I mean tweets…something that it doesn’t mean that’s automatically how it’s going to be? And what’s with the “thank you” at the end? He went off the rails before he ever became President, but jeezus…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look what PRECIOUS Sean Spicey Tweetered:
It’s not like the President wanted to ban transgendered from the military, but lobbing glitter at our enemy just isn’t going to work anymore
Report this comment as spam or abuse