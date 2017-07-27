Kato Kaelin on O.J.’s release: ‘This will not be the final chapter of O.J. Simpson’

Well, at least there is one person who is happy about O.J. Simpson getting paroled – Kato Kaelin. The 58-year-old personality, who made a name for himself as a witness in O.J.’s 1995 murder trial, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his former friend. Like most of the country, Kato watched as the 70-year-old former football player was granted parole this week after spending nine years in prison for his role in the robbery of two sports memorabilia dealers. As he watched the proceedings Kato noted “I’ve got to say, it’s strange to hear his voice. It really is. It’s that distinctive O.J. voice. It’s sort of chilling. And it’s a lot of rambling.”
Kato noted that O.J.’s oldest daughter Arnelle’s supporting her father at the parole hearing may have been key to his being released. Said Kato “Watching it, I think the biggest shock was that he didn’t seem to have the compassion, and the compassion seemed to be with his daughter, Arnelle. She really spoke from her heart. You could totally tell that she missed her dad.” Adding to his feeling that O.J. came off as chilly, he added “I didn’t see the compassion from [O.J.]. I thought he seemed to be the same O.J. – just tried and true charisma.”
Although Kato does believe O.J. murdered his ex-wife Nicole and Ron Goldman back in 1994, he doesn’t have an opinion on his upcoming release from jail, but he observed that “I think he’s going to have to walk on eggshells the rest of his life.” From what I’ve heard, O.J. will be eggshell strolling in Naples, Florida (sorry, Mom and Dad).
During his parole hearing, O.J. said that “Right now, I’m at a point in my life where I just want to spend as much time with my children and my friends. I’m not looking to be involved with the media. I’m not interested in any of that,” but Kato feels like he won’t be able to stay out of the public eye. He opined that, “This will not be the final chapter of O.J. Simpson,” adding “I think what’s going to happen will be either a book deal, a reality show, some sort of sit-down interview, maybe pay-per-view.”
One project that has reportedly been brought to the table is a reality show pairing O.J. and Kato as roomies. Kato told Radar Online that he was offered $3 million to participate but turned down the offer. He told the site “I can’t mention who floated that offer, but I can tell you I told my representatives to remind me to never work with those people on anything they do ever again. Absolutely not. Never at any price. I could not live with that.” I have two problems with this story. First off, who would pay Kato $3 million for anything? This is a guy whose most notable acting achievements were small appearances in the movie BASEketball and on an episode of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. Also, I don’t think Kato could really turn down such a big paycheck. He has already jumped at any chance to be interviewed in the wake of the parole hearing and he’s on the Con circuit, hawking his autograph for money. So…there’s that.
Another one of O.J.s former associates, Tom Riccio, who also played a part in the Las Vegas robbery, is hoping to make a buck from this whole fiasco as well. He’s hoping to adapt his 2008 book Busted!, which chronicled the 2007 crime, into a big screen blockbuster. Riccio told the New York Daily News that “There has been a lot of interest from producers and studios about adapting that story into something with all that has happened in the last couple of years.”
I don’t know about you, but I would be perfectly content to never hear the name O.J. Simpson again. He should just fade into obscurity and do his best to stay out of trouble. We don’t need to see him, or Kato, or give money to a criminal who wants to make money off of a crime he helped commit. O.j. lucked out, plain and simple. Let’s hope he doesn’t go off rubbing his (undeserved) freedom in everybody’s faces.
Kaelin has “representatives”? For what? What does the guy even do today, besides remind the public that he was once a footnote to a terrible crime story?
Parasits will be parasits.
Kato is a a really good friend of mine. He works for wizard world which is part of comic con, hes got a few shows he hosts, he’s always working and traveling and he’s one the most charismatic and honest people I have ever met- his attitude and vibe are infectious. one of the best people I know✨
So, no- Kato’s career is not based on oj. He was already someone before oj. This whole trial ruined his fucking life. He still can’t escape this shit. Nicole was his friend. Not oj
Anyone who has anything to do with giving this murderer a platform be it, tv, print or otherwise should hang their head in shame. He’s out, fine but please let him just disappear.
He gets his retirement which none of the families can touch I wish he would just leave the spotlight and float into obscurity.
Slightly OT, but O.J. Made in America is one of the best documentaries I’ve ever seen.
I agree! I watched it again recently because it was so well made. This is coming from someone who’s not big on documentaries.
+1 Let’s just hope there’s no occasion for another one.
That is a great documentary.
He is the same sleazebag now that he was then. I thought to add he was just one in a line of many who spit in the face of justice and allowed Nicole and Ron to die in vain. But in retrospect, it wouldn’t have mattered if he swore under oath he witnessed the murders, because at that time, in that courtroom, O.J. would have walked no matter what. I am only surprised he (Simpson) isn’t asking for an apology. I want to say rest in peace Ron and Nicole, but that is an impossibility.
Maybe OJ will go into the fashion glove industry? I wish he stayed in prison. Kato lools good. Such an adorable fame whore.
Well OJs freedom for what he was convicted for IS deserved. The sentence was ridiculous and he served close to three times more years than many commentators say is standard. As for the two murders, the court of public opinion and the court of law differed on that one.
He will not stay a private figure. The man still has expensive tastes I’m sure and he has spent most of his savings on lawyers while earning nothing. He will find a paying gig. I suspect a speaking tour like Mike Tysons and Charlie Sheens to begin with.
He was found guilty in the civil trial. Any money he makes aside from his pension goes to the victim’s families. Of course, being the sly DEVIL that he is, he has found a way to hide that money. The Simpsons and Goldmans can only pray he screws up again or wait for him to pass, since they will never see a dime.
He needs that money to search for the real killer, remember?
His retirement from the NFL is exempt and its something like 50 million dollars. I believe that now that he’s of retirement age he can collect it.
He was acquitted as are other guilty people every single day. It is not right to convict someone harshly based on a belief that someone got away with a prior crime. It is only a belief. I think he is guilty but legally he isn’t.
I guess I’m the only one that doesn’t care how harsh a conviction is for an armed robbery where you hold a person at gunpoint. It wasn’t a traffic violation. I have lost no sleep over the fact that OJ served time for that. He was part of the biggest murder trial of all time and went out and did that? He deserves everything he got.
magnoliarose: He committed robbery, kidnapping and assault and was sentenced to 33 years. He did nine. For anyone not named O.J. Simpson or any other famous moniker, the day would have come and gone. Time served, but this is the Juice. He wasn’t punished for the murders or he would be incarcerated until his death. Don’t be too concerned for him, he himself, said he has led an uneventful life. Guess he forgot his ex-wife was almost beheaded, but of course, he wasn’t guilty, so maybe it slipped his mind. @Originaltessa: Amen.
Kato’s entire “career” is based on OJ so he shouldn’t bite the hand that feeds him. And 3 million dollars? Yeah ok. Why would somebody offer him 3 million when they could probably get him for 100G’s
After Kasey Anthony was found not guilty she was thrown lots of mullah.. lots of it. OJ needs some money. he is used to to live in luxury and I doubt that has changed even while confined in a cell. I don’t know who dealt with is finances but i am pretty sure he’s still got some. Who knows if he didn’t start writing a book for the past few years.. to be continued.
In the twenty plus years since the civil trial in which the guilty Simpson was ordered by the Court to pay the Goldman’s around $33 million, they have received approximately 1%. Any media appearances or book revenues are paid into off-shore shell companies, not in his name. He will live out his life on golf courses and have his people protect his earnings. Any suffering he does will not be done on Earth.
I personally would have to loved to hear the thoughts of his 2 children whose mother he killed. Is he their “best friend” ?
Exactly!
