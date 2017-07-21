The Juice is loose: OJ Simpson will be paroled from prison in a few months

Everything old was new again on Thursday, as people around the country tuned into what turned out to be a simulcast legal hearing involving OJ Simpson. I’m old enough – God, I’m old – to remember being in school and all the teachers turning on the TV so we could all watch the OJ Simpson verdict come in back in 1995. The trial was covered wall-to-wall on the growing cable news stations, as well as network TV. This was before blogs were really a thing, so all we really had were endless talking heads, night after night, giving analysis on what had happened in court that day. Careers were made and destroyed with that case. But that case didn’t have much to do with the criminal charges that eventually sent OJ Simpson to jail.

In 2007, OJ Simpson and a group of his friends pulled off an armed robbery in a Las Vegas hotel. The circumstances around the robbery were fishy, and you can read more about it here. Simpson was found guilty of ten different charges in 2008, charges which included felony burglary, first degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. He was eventually sentenced for a maximum of 33 years, with parole available after nine years. His first parole hearing was Thursday, and all of the old talking heads came out to discuss OJ and all of this mess. Even though OJ was a total mess during the hearing – he honestly didn’t seem all that eager to leave prison, quite honestly – it seemed like a forgone conclusion that Nevada was going to grant him parole. And that’s what happened:

O.J. Simpson will soon be a free man. Again. A four-member parole board in Carson City, Nev., voted unanimously Thursday to curtail his 33-year prison sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery, stemming from a confrontation over sports memorabilia in Las Vegas in 2007. The football legend and serial abuser, now 70 years old, could be released as soon as Oct. 1 into a world that’s still fascinated by his plummet from grace. As the proceedings got underway around 10 a.m., Nevada time, a smiling Simpson entered the hearing room at the Lovelock Correctional Center dressed in a light blue shirt with billowy sleeves, his hair splotched white, his voice gravelly. Seated at a desk with his attorney, Simpson was by turns affable and testy, humbled and defiant. “I always thought I’ve been pretty good with people,” Simpson told the board by video link, “and have basically spent a conflict-free life.” The board did not press him on that assertion, despite Simpson’s history of domestic violence, and its members made clear that they were not relitigating his trial and acquittal for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Simpson’s eldest daughter, Arnelle Simpson, and one of Simpson’s victims from the Vegas case testified in support of his release. “I’ve known O.J. for a long time,” said Bruce Fromong, a memorabilia dealer whom Simpson confronted with five other men, two of whom were armed. “I don’t feel that he’s a threat to anyone out there. He’s a good man. . . . I feel that it’s time to give him a second chance.”

[From WaPo]

I watched the last half of the hearing and I wasn’t particularly impressed by any of the players. OJ came across as an unapologetic douche, someone who would never and will never take responsibility for his actions. His daughter seemed self-pitying. His lawyer seemed inept. And the one character witness was just a preening a–hole. As for a 70-year-old OJ being let loose on the world again… God help us all. As much as I want to believe that people are capable of change, and that prison can make a dude chill out a bit, I don’t think that’s the case here. In fact, I’d put money on the idea that OJ will violate parole within one year of his release.