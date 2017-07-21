The Juice is loose: OJ Simpson will be paroled from prison in a few months

Everything old was new again on Thursday, as people around the country tuned into what turned out to be a simulcast legal hearing involving OJ Simpson. I’m old enough – God, I’m old – to remember being in school and all the teachers turning on the TV so we could all watch the OJ Simpson verdict come in back in 1995. The trial was covered wall-to-wall on the growing cable news stations, as well as network TV. This was before blogs were really a thing, so all we really had were endless talking heads, night after night, giving analysis on what had happened in court that day. Careers were made and destroyed with that case. But that case didn’t have much to do with the criminal charges that eventually sent OJ Simpson to jail.
In 2007, OJ Simpson and a group of his friends pulled off an armed robbery in a Las Vegas hotel. The circumstances around the robbery were fishy, and you can read more about it here. Simpson was found guilty of ten different charges in 2008, charges which included felony burglary, first degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon. He was eventually sentenced for a maximum of 33 years, with parole available after nine years. His first parole hearing was Thursday, and all of the old talking heads came out to discuss OJ and all of this mess. Even though OJ was a total mess during the hearing – he honestly didn’t seem all that eager to leave prison, quite honestly – it seemed like a forgone conclusion that Nevada was going to grant him parole. And that’s what happened:
O.J. Simpson will soon be a free man. Again. A four-member parole board in Carson City, Nev., voted unanimously Thursday to curtail his 33-year prison sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery, stemming from a confrontation over sports memorabilia in Las Vegas in 2007. The football legend and serial abuser, now 70 years old, could be released as soon as Oct. 1 into a world that’s still fascinated by his plummet from grace.
As the proceedings got underway around 10 a.m., Nevada time, a smiling Simpson entered the hearing room at the Lovelock Correctional Center dressed in a light blue shirt with billowy sleeves, his hair splotched white, his voice gravelly. Seated at a desk with his attorney, Simpson was by turns affable and testy, humbled and defiant.
“I always thought I’ve been pretty good with people,” Simpson told the board by video link, “and have basically spent a conflict-free life.”
The board did not press him on that assertion, despite Simpson’s history of domestic violence, and its members made clear that they were not relitigating his trial and acquittal for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Simpson’s eldest daughter, Arnelle Simpson, and one of Simpson’s victims from the Vegas case testified in support of his release.
“I’ve known O.J. for a long time,” said Bruce Fromong, a memorabilia dealer whom Simpson confronted with five other men, two of whom were armed. “I don’t feel that he’s a threat to anyone out there. He’s a good man. . . . I feel that it’s time to give him a second chance.”
I watched the last half of the hearing and I wasn’t particularly impressed by any of the players. OJ came across as an unapologetic douche, someone who would never and will never take responsibility for his actions. His daughter seemed self-pitying. His lawyer seemed inept. And the one character witness was just a preening a–hole. As for a 70-year-old OJ being let loose on the world again… God help us all. As much as I want to believe that people are capable of change, and that prison can make a dude chill out a bit, I don’t think that’s the case here. In fact, I’d put money on the idea that OJ will violate parole within one year of his release.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Yea he lied when he said he’s never been violent with someone. OJ is not a good man and I wish people would stop pretending he is. He got away with murder
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@nicole
+1,000
I can’t imagine how the Brown and Goldman families feel seeing this. He’s gotten away with so much. And CNN gave this way too much coverage yesterday. We already know to stay far away from OJ. God help his next girlfriend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a crying shame. This is a person who has no business in society ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OJ is a bad man. He probably did get away with murder.
However he was acquitted in the murder case. He was never tried for domestic violence. And the reason he was convicted this time was because he tried to rob some guys of his own property at gun point. The conviction was correct but the sentencing was not. 33 years under these facts was clearly the result of a judge punishing him for a crime he had been acquitted of. Even setting aside the mitigating facts (his memorabilia; no past convictions; his age), this was a pretty harsh sentence for the crime.
Why should any of this matter? Because its dangerous for a judge to misuse their sentencing discretion to punish you for a crime that a jury of your peers acquitted you for. This is why you end up with such weird sentencing disparies between black and latino drug offenders on one side and white drug offenders on the other. The judge assumes that the latino and black kids must be guilty of something that isnt on paper and punishes them for these too.
I’m not pleased to defend OJ here but the broader principle will always be bigger than one man because that principle is what protects me and you from a vigilante judge. Parole board did the right thing to look at ONLY the relevant facts
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great post Ramona, this have to be said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, not a fan of this man at ALL, but, he was improperly sentence for the crime in which he is in prison for at this moment. Believing that he is a murderer and he should stay in jail is fine and good but he was not convicted of murder and earned his parole according to The board.. .I wish the The prosecution had done a better job in his 1st Instead of trying to keep him behind bars for who he is, not what he was convicted for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS. I am no fan of OJ at all. I believe he murdered Nicole Simpson. But that entire circus was irrelevant to his parole because he was, like or not, acquitted of murder. They did what they were supposed to do, which was to judge his parole on his current sentence, not the case from 1994. We might not like it, but they followed the law.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, Ramona. That was very well-said. I go back to Jeffrey Toobin’s quote: “It’s the perfect irony of the Simpson case that he was acquitted of the crime that he was guilty of and he was convicted of a crime he’s innocent of.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea I know him being released was right. Doesn’t negate the fact that he is a horrible person and he DID lie when he said he loved a conflict free life. That’s what my comment was based around
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hear, hear, Ramona! I wasn’t a fan, but I was horrified at the result of the burglary trial. At most, he was an accessory. He didn’t have the gun, he didn’t threaten anyone and there are exceptions under the law for recovering your own property. This was a judge who took the law into her own hands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Arent there police records of domestic abuse? Nicole called them several times. But rich man…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A basically conflict free life? Maybe for him, but surely not for the people around him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read a DAILY BEAST article noting the grotesque coincidence of the OJ parole and a report from the CDC happening on the same day. The report shows that 55% of women murdered are killed by their male partners. But I think we already knew that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have worked for women’s shelters and it’s heart breaking. More resources need to be allocated to end domestic violence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am very pleased that OJ has been released from prison. He did the time for the crime and I hope he lives a drama free life once he gets out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What? Seriously? He didn’t do enough time for all of his crimes! This asswipe is a monster!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
what people are angry about is that he did not do time for killing two people. However he has done his time for the crime in which he is serving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is a monster. The parole board was not allowed to consider the murder case. As much as people don’t like it in this particular case, the parole board has to follow the law.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I wouldn’t say I’m pleased, I think considering the facts of this case alone (which is what the parole board had to do), granting parole was the appropriate choice. I think the stat was around 85% of convicts in Nevada are granted parole. So, it would have been odd if OJ remained behind bars because his hearing didn’t go awfully. The earlier part of his hearing made me roll my eyes (especially when he got indignant about “his stuff”), but it definitely got better as time went on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Iris, maybe you don’t know O.J.so history. This woman beating, murderer should be in prison for forever
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone is aware of his history. But that isn’t what he is in jail for. I think we can agree that she should have gone to jail for his killing two people. But he was not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As stated by some great posters, OJ did his time for this crime. That is all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even discounting the double murder, there are plenty of police reports showing that he beat Nicole Simpson, and definitely hasn’t led a “mostly conflict-free life.” So, yeah, he lied during his parole hearing. The guy is a classic charming psychopath.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just because he’s 70 doesn’t mean he isn’t still capable of inflicting a bunch of misery and pain on people if they do something he doesn’t like. And that bar seems to be set awfully low.
Unfortunately, 9 years is probably all the time he will ever spend behind bars.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was working in a law firm in NYC when the verdict came in. And everyone — including the partners — did the unthinkable and stopped work to gather around a tv.
When the verdict was announced, every lawyer just silently shook their head and sighed as they turned and walked out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What they didn’t believe he was guilty of the robbery and sent to jail?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A good man he is not. Seems fitting that in a world where Trump is POTUS, OJ is paroled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmom, sobering words indeed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m no American and I’ve just heard vaguely about that case (didn’t know the details) until this year and the mini-series with Cuba Gooding Jr and Courtney B. Vance. So I’m just asking : could OJ somehow suffer from concussion due to his profession? His behavior seems off to me. Any thoughts?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is his relationship like with the children he had with Nicole ? They seemed to drop out of sight and it is rather telling that they were not at his parole hearing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw a clip of his daughter there actually! She said he’s her best friend and her rock. I found this disturbing as he probably killed her mom, and couldn’t watch anymore
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that was his daughter by his first wife? Was his daughter by Nicole there as well? He is so disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now he can continue his search for Nicole’s real killer. He’ll look on every golf course in the world if he has to!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This doesn’t just impact OJ though. It sends a loud and clear message that such cases are not taken seriously in a world where violence against women and children is at an all time high. The punishments need to be harsh to deter others. Unfortunately, they aren’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone knows that he killed Nicole and Ron. However the reality of that case is that the police made significant errors that led to acquittal. Someone like Mark Fuhrman never should have been on a police force anywhere. LAPD knew he was a bigot and did nothing about it. The police should have processed to crime scene properly and they didn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel very conflicted about this.
On the one hand, I am still very outraged about the Brown and Goldman verdict. OJ got away with murder. Period.
But on the other hand he was acquitted. Breakdowns in so many areas of the justice system I cannot even begin – the protections for DV victims/survivors, crime scene investigation, celebrity justice (or lack thereof). I just …
I was just watching (re-watching) O.J. Made in America. So much of that documentary remains true today. Everything about that case, from OJ’s buddy-buddy relationship with the LAPD, the Bronco “chase”, which was more of a motorcade, the jury system. How celebrities/wealthy/famous people are treated in the justice system.
I thought to myself as I watched people use OJ’s sports achievements/celebrity as reasons for their disbelief in his guilt – that OJ (and similar celebrity injustice) really was the precursor for much of what we see today.
Anyway, despite my anger and frustration, his parole is not about the murders of Nicole and Ron. I cannot speak to the legalities of the robbery and kidnapping and whether this case and parole meets the burden for that but in the eyes of the court, he was acquitted of the double murder. It pisses me off but that is reality. Yes, there is the civil matter but civil court is different from criminal court.
But IMO, OJ would probably have a quieter life in prison. The outside world will have its pound of flesh. I hate to say it but OJ killed a white woman (I doubt all this anger would be raised if this were about OJ’s first wife who was black). This is Trump’s America and the bigots are not hiding anymore. I see him being harassed, probably worse.
And I don’t say that with sympathy. He is a wife beater and all round a$$ and he shows no remorse.
He has only delayed the justice that should have been delivered all those years ago.
Oh well, this tragedy is really endless for all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just read in an article that he and the parole board were having a few jokes and the parole board ‘burst out laughing a couple of times’. How is that professional? It seems like the parole board were starstruck. Would a parole board ‘burst out laughing’ with ordinary people? No, they’d be stoic and professional.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only good thing that can come out of this crap is that he will be able to make a little bit of money by selling his autograph and by making personal appearances which in turn he will be forced to hand over to the Goldman family because he literally owes them millions of dollars. I imagine that family will make his life miserable outside of prison, at least I hope they do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse