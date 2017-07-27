Kim Kardashian & Kanye’s surrogate is already three months pregnant

Kim Kardashian has been quiet-ish for a few weeks, but then again, she’s been so much more low-key for the past eight months or so, since the Paris robbery. I think she’s keeping low-key these days especially because she and Kanye West don’t want to scare off the surrogate they’ve hired to carry their third child. We heard, months ago, that Kim and Kanye had decided to go with surrogacy, and now Us Weekly reports that the surrogate is already three months pregnant!
Here comes baby! Kim Kardashian has long been vocal about her desire for a big family — and now that family’s growing. In June, the 36-year old and husband, Kanye West began looking for a surrogate, and a source now tells Us Weekly they have cause to celebrate: Their pick — a San Diego mom in her late 20s, referred by an agency — is three months along, which means they’ll likely welcome baby No. 3 in January 2018.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and rapper, 40, are in experienced hands, as the woman has reportedly served as a surrogate before, even appearing in a promotional video about the process with her own family. The parents to North, 4, and Saint, 19 months, have agreed to pay $45,000 in 10 monthly installments of $4,500, according to a TMZ report. In the case of multiples, Kardashian and West will fork over $5,000 per additional child. This is all in addition to the whopping $68,850 deposit given to the agency.
Other stipulations in the contract focus on the surrogate’s wellness habits. Among the fairly standard expectant-mom guidelines are no drinking, smoking or drug use; no hot tubs or saunas; no raw fish; and no handling cat litter.
$69K doesn’t sound all that “whopping” to me considering what the surrogate is doing. I realize that this stuff is regulated and no one wants to look like they’re hiring poor women to carry designer babies, but I would think that being a surrogate for Kim and Kanye would mean a lot more money for the surrogate. Anyway, January 2018: mark your calendars. A new Yeezy Jr or Kim Jr will enter the world.
Meanwhile, the Paris robbery came at a strange time in Kim’s political life, because she had really been blossoming into a somewhat “woke” activist on some important issues, like feminism, reproductive rights and race. Incidentally, she’s using her Twitter for good this week:
#SaveACA & protect care @PPFA – tweet your Senators NOW and tell them to vote NO #StandwithPP https://t.co/BinovryjIz
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 25, 2017
Banning transgender people from serving our country is simply wrong. We should be so grateful to anybody who wants to serve!
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 26, 2017
I still don’t have a problem with this – you can hate her and mock her, but Kim has a huge platform and I’d rather see her advocate for this kind of stuff alongside promoting her makeup line, as opposed to just keeping her mouth shut.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I mean she and her sisters could stop being culture vultures too but that affects their $$$.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim needs to get her butt sorted out. She has a cute figure but the backside ruins everything.
I’m glad she for once uses her platform for a good cause. I don’t know if she really believes in it, I hope she does, but it already helps. I’m glad she’s not choosing silence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kongratulations for the baby and also for speaking up! As a role model for many people, it’s great that Kim is bringing important issues to her Twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obvs I am no professional gestational carrier, but geez, after carrying 2 of my own, I cannot imagine doing it for another person for that bargain basement rate. Growing humans is super hard work. I am side eyeing K&K for paying so little, no matter who sets the rate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She has two children she carried herself. Did adoption occur to her if she has the mindset of a Gosselin. I have no problem with surrogacy, but there is no way this woman will have any normalcy in her life. If the possibility of privacy existed in this family, she may have a chance…but, I can already envision the “very special” episodes of that show of theirs. Kim is basically harmless but has shown her fangs in the past. I wouldn’t trust her to buy me a pet, RIP Mercy, let alone carry my child. @nicegirl: It wasn’t my intent to post under you, something went amok!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some women love being pregnant though. I didn’t mind it with my first-I absolutely would have offered to be a gestational carrier for a close friend only. My last one was horrible and I would never, ever, want to be pregnant again-no matter for who, or for $$$.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe the $69K goes to the agency ,the woman gets $45K + 5K for each additional child.She also gets more money if she loses an organ due to complications from the pregnancy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I find it a little comical that the news hit Us Weekly yesterday morning and hardly any fanfare followed. Everyone was too distracted with politics and other pressing things going on in the world. The public seems to be finally losing interest in the Kardashians/Jenners.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does she dress like that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That outfit is terrible. A winter coat? Clear plastic looking heels with gym clothes? Hideously tacky
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those shoes. I had a physical reaction when I saw them. They are awful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw these photos last night on the DM. She looks like she’s wearing a diaper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pay sort of has to be ‘low’. Becoming a surrogate is a huge thing, with so many implications for all involved. It has to be incredibly carefully considered and it has to be something the surrogate is fully comfortable with (not just something they subject themselves to for a pay day). The risk of exploitation is so high. Paying someone what amounts to a good salary means they’re compensated well, but not at a level that might cause them to sign up for something they aren’t suited for.
Make the pay hundreds of thousands of dollars and you’ll run into all sorts of ethical dilemmas immediately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for explaining this. There are laws established in California for exactly the reasons you stated. They can pay whatever they want for housing and extras, but the “payment” to the surrogate is set legally. The other $70k goes to the agency who handles the legal process for the surrogacy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you, that makes a lot of sense, actually.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The exploitation is huge. In Canada it is illegal to pay a surrogate for carrying a child. You can reimburse them for expenses, housing etc. though as a work around.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just want her to never ever wear those grey capri yoga pants and plastic shoes as a bonafide outfit again. I know it is a pathetic, halfhearted wish and so petty but it is a tiny diversion from the daily Trump regime dog and pony show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m almost 5 months and my baby’s due at the end of December
So by my lazy math, she’s either she’s 4 months or it’ll be February. It’s sadly 40 wks which is closer to 10 months than 9.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The surrogate is in her late 20s and already has at least one child of her own, and this is her 2nd surrogacy. This doesn’t strike anyone as odd? Less about judging someone for using a surrogate, or more for wondering if someone who is financially vulnerable is being exploited.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No. Surrogates are heavily screened for that very reason. Most agencies, especially reputable ones in CA, only accept women who are fiscally stable already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. We have a few family friends who are gay couples who have used surrogates. It is a very lengthy screening process-it’s not something easily done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The woman gets 45k (est from above) and medical bills/delivery covered for a year of pregnancy/recovery.
Hopefully it’s someone who just loves being pregnant, and decided to make it a career. But I’m sure the salary provided is a huge insentive for most in this business, as many can keep their day jobs as well. I doubt it’s expoitation, but the financial sum is no doubt a huge factor in signing up for this job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least she isn’t doing the little pillow pretend act, as others have
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Welp, I guess I’m going to have to eat my hat because I didn’t think the marriage would last long enough for baby#3. Congrats to them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
same
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yep. I stand corrected.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m confused. The article says she and Kanye started looking for a surrogate in June. It’s the end of July and the surrogate is 3 months along? That doesn’t add up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This confused me too. But it’s reaaally late morning for me and I’m JUST NOW sitting down with my coffee, so…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kourtney has 3 kids so Kim won’t stop until she has 3. Sibling rivalry is intense with those gals. They all rip eachother off but Kim does it in a creepy way. It’s not just looks and product endorsement, it’s their actual lives.
Whirlwind love affair with tall ball player was Khloe’s life. Kim forced it and it blew up in her face. She’s been on a Kourtney kick recently (the Cher hair). I think Kanye will be dismissed from the equation shortly because Kourtney is a sexy SINGLE mom of 3.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It will be a girl. Kim said she wanted North to have a sister. I am sure they used gender selection. Also, why does Kim choose to wear heavy jackets in the summer and be half naked in the winter?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Praise be for the good news that Ofkanye is with child!
Report this comment as spam or abuse