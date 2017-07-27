Jennifer Aniston in a Proenza Schouler summer dress: adorable or unflattering?

Here are some photos from Jason Bateman’s ceremony for the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I can’t believe that it’s only NOW that Jason is getting a star? It seems like he’s been a movie star/TV star for decades (which is true, he has been a star for a really long time). To help him out – and roast him a bit – some of Jason’s friends came out. Will Arnett was there, as were Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer and Jason have been friends for a very long time, and they’re part of that group of close friends within Hollywood, a group that includes Aniston, Bateman, Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, etc.

Anyway, Jennifer did not wear a little black dress, shock of shocks. Aniston wore this printed Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2017 dress which is totally cute. She paired it with Aquazzura sandals/heels. I like her in longer summer dresses, although this one seems to have a weird cut/bunching around the waist which is not really flattering. I bet it was comfortable though.

Here’s Aniston teasing Bateman: