Jennifer Aniston in a Proenza Schouler summer dress: adorable or unflattering?

Jason Bateman Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Here are some photos from Jason Bateman’s ceremony for the Hollywood Walk of Fame. I can’t believe that it’s only NOW that Jason is getting a star? It seems like he’s been a movie star/TV star for decades (which is true, he has been a star for a really long time). To help him out – and roast him a bit – some of Jason’s friends came out. Will Arnett was there, as were Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston. Jennifer and Jason have been friends for a very long time, and they’re part of that group of close friends within Hollywood, a group that includes Aniston, Bateman, Tobey Maguire’s ex-wife Jennifer Meyer, Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres, etc.

Anyway, Jennifer did not wear a little black dress, shock of shocks. Aniston wore this printed Proenza Schouler Pre-Fall 2017 dress which is totally cute. She paired it with Aquazzura sandals/heels. I like her in longer summer dresses, although this one seems to have a weird cut/bunching around the waist which is not really flattering. I bet it was comfortable though.

Here’s Aniston teasing Bateman:

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

17 Responses to “Jennifer Aniston in a Proenza Schouler summer dress: adorable or unflattering?”

  1. Katherine says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Lovely dress imho and – Awwww, her and Justin look so cute tbh

  2. minx says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:07 am

    The dress is cute but she needs a new ‘do.

  3. mellie says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Haha…I love her holding up his Little House on the Prairie pic! I had forgot about his role on that show. Funny stuff.

  4. Sullivan says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:10 am

    The hair curtains have got to go, although I suspect she is trying to cover whatever is going on with her face.

  5. Sayrah says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:11 am

    She looks good. What is with Will Arnett’s pants though?

  6. Nancy says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:27 am

    I love her dress. She looks good in colors. Unlike her buddy Courtney, she hasn’t had an inordinate amount of work done and looks great….an older version of herself, which is the way it should be. Very rare, particularly in Hollywood to have life long friends, and Jennifer seems to have a lot of them. That speaks volumes about her, love her (or is it Rachel….since my daughter is still obsessed with Friends and I see her on the tv all the time)!

  7. Harla Jodet says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:27 am

    The dress is totally cute but I think her hair would have looked better in some casual updo, like a messy bun or casual ponytail or a un-done chignon, it’s just too much in her face.

    • Nancy says:
      July 27, 2017 at 10:31 am

      Yep. She doesn’t like short hair, but at this stage of the game, I think it would look cuter shorter. She has said she hated “The Rachel,” but she looked adorable in that style, although we all know she’s not going back there!

      • Embee says:
        July 27, 2017 at 10:37 am

        I agree she would look great with a ‘brushing the shoulders’ length cut with some shorter layers around the face. I get that her long hair is her safety blanket but every time she has cut it she’d gone too short. She needs some length just not the “hair curtains” (great term!) referenced above.

  8. Freddy Spaghetti says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Her dress is adorable! Will Arnett, on the other hand, is a mess. Shoes with no socks and highwaters? No. Huge no.

  9. Heather says:
    July 27, 2017 at 10:35 am

    I love the dress and especially the print/colors! I wish that I could afford it! She’s adorable, as always and looks happy. Good for her.

  10. emily says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    My day just got better thanks to you including a photo with Justin Theroux. Mmm mmm

  11. Bettyrose says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:54 pm

    Threadjack: I adore Jason Bateman, and I wanted to love the Ozarks, but it’s just budget Breaking Bad. :-(

