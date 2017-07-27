“The trailer for George Clooney-directed ‘Suburbicon’ is here” links
  • July 27, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Here’s the trailer for the George Clooney-directed Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon & Julianne Moore. It feels very Coen Brothers (they co-wrote the script). [Pajiba]
Mahershala Ali is definitely doing True Detective Season 3. YAS. [LaineyGossip]
Anderson Cooper says he’s still buds with Kathy Griffin. [Dlisted]
Elizabeth Hurley is dating David Foster? Huh. [Wonderwall]
Imagining Alex Jones’ rants as an indie song. [OMG Blog]
Katy Perry got hit in the face with a basketball. [Celebslam]
Bill Skarsgard talks about Pennywise the Clown. [JustJared]
George HW Bush & Dan Quayle still hang out. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Amber Rose talks about Kanye West. [Socialite Life]

 

4 Responses to ““The trailer for George Clooney-directed ‘Suburbicon’ is here” links”

  1. Nyawira says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Clooney and Damon must love their working relationship. How many films have they done together already?

    Reply
  2. Skylark says:
    July 27, 2017 at 12:51 pm

    That trailer’s not great and while it clearly has Coen Bros elements, it lacks their signature verve. Clooney desperately needs a hit but I don’t think this is going to be it, despite the great cast.

    Reply
    • Browniecakes says:
      July 27, 2017 at 1:06 pm

      Not sure I agree with ‘desperately needs a hit’. His work acting and producing is hit and miss. He did win an Oscar for producing Argo. He was in Gravity which won allot of awards. Personally, I thought he was great in Hail Caesar.
      And then there’s all that tequila money.

      Reply
  3. smcollins says:
    July 27, 2017 at 1:05 pm

    Definitely going to see this. Not in the theater, but looking forward to when it comes out on Netflix or something. Judge me if you want, but I’m a sucker for any project involving Clooney and/or Damon (except that Great Wall of China movie, that didn’t interest me at all).

    Reply

