“The trailer for George Clooney-directed ‘Suburbicon’ is here” links

Here’s the trailer for the George Clooney-directed Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon & Julianne Moore. It feels very Coen Brothers (they co-wrote the script). [Pajiba]
Mahershala Ali is definitely doing True Detective Season 3. YAS. [LaineyGossip]
Anderson Cooper says he’s still buds with Kathy Griffin. [Dlisted]
Elizabeth Hurley is dating David Foster? Huh. [Wonderwall]
Imagining Alex Jones’ rants as an indie song. [OMG Blog]
Katy Perry got hit in the face with a basketball. [Celebslam]
Bill Skarsgard talks about Pennywise the Clown. [JustJared]
George HW Bush & Dan Quayle still hang out. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Amber Rose talks about Kanye West. [Socialite Life]
Clooney and Damon must love their working relationship. How many films have they done together already?
That trailer’s not great and while it clearly has Coen Bros elements, it lacks their signature verve. Clooney desperately needs a hit but I don’t think this is going to be it, despite the great cast.
Not sure I agree with ‘desperately needs a hit’. His work acting and producing is hit and miss. He did win an Oscar for producing Argo. He was in Gravity which won allot of awards. Personally, I thought he was great in Hail Caesar.
And then there’s all that tequila money.
Definitely going to see this. Not in the theater, but looking forward to when it comes out on Netflix or something. Judge me if you want, but I’m a sucker for any project involving Clooney and/or Damon (except that Great Wall of China movie, that didn’t interest me at all).
