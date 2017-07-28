Celebitchy named #4 site with most educated readers by Quantcast: thank you!

I wasn’t even sure I wanted to write about this. Most days lately I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop. I think that’s because everything that’s going on in the US seems so surreal and horrible. It’s like Kaiser says, everyday you wake up and wait for some fresh hell. Plus, my personal life is kind of iffy lately and I’ll leave it at that. Sometimes something happens that makes you all happy like everything is going to be ok. That’s how I felt when I first heard about this yesterday and it’s thanks to all of you.
Quantcast, the internet measurement company, named Celebitchy #4 on the list of sites with the most educated readers out of the top 500 websites they track. (Thanks Sharon for the tip!) To be clear this is just among the sites who put the Quantcast tracking code on their website, which they say is about half of all major websites. I don’t even remember doing this, but a lot of top websites have it including Buzzfeed, Salon.com and Politico. The statistics about readership are gathered through “direct measurement and inferential statistical models.” This doesn’t mean we’re among the top ten in traffic by any means, it just shows that we appeal to a niche audience. That could have something to do with the fact that we have a zero tolerance policy for deplorables, but that’s ok with me. It’s humbling enough to read that we’re among the top 500 of Quantast’s tracked websites, but that’s incredible that we’re in the top five of the most educated readers. Plus we’re #8 among women readers. That means that most of you who read and comment are well-educated women. Even if you’re not either of those, you’re smart, you read us and you let us take time out of your day, so thank you for that. Things like this remind me what really matters. We’re connecting with you and learning from you through the work that we do, which can be tedious and annoying at times like every other job, but sometimes has unexpected rewards.
If you want to know about the numbers and financial details behind running an entertainment blog, please read this post at Pajiba, they explain it all better than I can. None of us are loaded and we all live very middle class lives. Time and freedom are more meaningful to me than money though, and being able to work from home and gossip with you about my favorite celebrities, movies and shows is a joy. Thanks for being here for us. Also thank you from the bottom of my heart to Kaiser, Hecate, Corey and all the dedicated writers who helped build the site. (We miss you Bedhead and Jaybird. I still read your stories and think of you.) Thank you to our link partners including Lainey Gossip, Dlisted, Pajiba, Jezebel, Reality Tea, GoFugYourself, and more. We are a team, Celebitchy is all of us, and that includes you.
Here are some pictures of dogs smiling. Check the thumbnails for more!
Thank you Sharon Gill on twitter for pointing this out! photos credit Len Smith, optische taeuschung, mika, Dot, Spadey09, HH, Kevin Yank, 8 Kome
Congratulations to everyone! what a fantastic achievement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, congrats to CB, Kaiser, et al! I have to say, it feels right to me, and so well deserved. As I tell everyone I know, this is the only place (and I do mean *place*, because that’s how it feels) where I know I will find lively, informed, humorous, progressive, and educated discussion of the events of the day. In a dire time like this, that means the world to me. No — I literally mean *the world.* It truly is helping me keep my sanity.
And speaking of these dire times, the WaPo’s Eugene Robinson has a column today that really is a must-read. It begins, “The court of mad King Donald is not a presidency, it’s an affliction…”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for posting this. My clients side-eye me when I tell them gossip and entertainment sites are the best places for advertising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love you guys. it’s the only celeb site I look at and besides nytimes and washingotn post it’s the only site I look at everyday. that’s a fact
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. The comments lured me here….smart and tart, but always respectful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here, Moe and minx. I can hardly wait for the new stories to appear each night. I say “night”, because I’m in Australia, and the stories don’t get here until around 10pm. Then I’m on here for hours. I’ll admit to only glancing at some of the stories, but that’s because – sounds weird – I’m not interested in most celebrities, or don’t know who many of them are. It’s the other stuff that’s so interesting and addictive. I accidentally clicked on a link, wound up on Celebitchy, and just never left. Every day I learn something new, thanks to the writers and lovely commenters. Congratulations, everyone, and thanks so much for the cameraderie, information and laughs. 🎉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. My posting is sporadic but I’m always reading. I love reading the comments on this site, I always learn something.
Congratulations, CB! I feel smarter just hanging with you all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. I read the Los Angeles Times (I grew up there so it will always be my hometown’s paper of record), the NY Times, Twitter, and CB. It’s one of my go-tos for political and media commentary and I love the high quality of discussion here. Except for the pro-Trump trolls, I find the feminist, progressive, and international perspectives on here to be really informative and insightful and thought-provoking. Thanks, CB, and thanks to all the readers and commenters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely! The CB team is absolutely amazing for having cultivated such a great community.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations! Really. That is awesome and well deserved! Keep writing, we will keep reading!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve read your site for literally years and this is my first comment ever. An amazing yay for you. I feel like your win is our win too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been a reader for years and rarely comment, but had to today.
Congrats Celebitchy team! Your site is my favorite daily go-to site! Keep up the great work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes and GO US!!! We’re smart!!! hahahahahaha!!!!
Major props to Kaiser for her faithful political coverage as well! Those have become my absolute favorite posts and I ALWAYS read the comments to hear what these smart ladies and gents have to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brilliant. I love this website. I’ve been reading it for years (lurking and hardly ever commenting) but the articles are so well written and HILAROUS. Plus it’s my go-to site every day to read about the latest Trump disasters you poor Americans have woken up to.
I think also the comments section is a massive bonus – some other sites have comments sections which are, frankly, unreadable because of the venom. That doesn’t happen here. The commenters are funny, well-informed and by a vast majority supportive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA with everything you’ve said. I’m in Canada and Celebitchy is my go-to site, I check it several times a day. The comments section here is second to none; this is one of the few places where I do post my humble opinions regularly, and it’s largely because of how intelligent and civilized we (for the most part) are.
Keep up the good work, Celebitchy! Next year #1.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here! Celebitchy has helped me improve my english ! Thanks to the writers for the great work !
And a special thank you for the political coverage, it’s easy to follow, I’m glad I can understand what’s going on in the States.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, the comments section on this site is so valuable. I LOVE hearing from such a diverse group of women from all around the world. The variety of life experience, age, etc. is so informative. I treasure the perspectives the Celebitchers provide.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here, from Belgium.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with everything down to the lurking and rarely commenting. I love reading comment sections to see both sides and dialogue on this site is *usually* respectful and informative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely agree ! That’s a great perspective from here, in France. Thanks CB, Kaiser, Hecate and Corey for my daily dose of gossip, laughs and well-written and thought-out comments ! It indeed feels like a community, and it feels good !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree and congrats. I came for the well-written articles but now stay for equally insightful and informed comments. I find the comments to be much more intelligent and thoughtful than those at most sites, including Slate or Salon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well Done Celebitchy and to all your past and current writers,and wonderful smart and informative commentators. * Big Clap*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read that way too fast and I thought the website was called “C**tcast”, and I started cracking up and I thought “I’ll take it”.
Way to go, Celebitches! I start my morning with this site everyday and it has been a great release valve from the insanity that is currently affecting the planet. The people here are bright and funny and unafraid to call you out, but manage to be stern and respectful at the same time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s my lunchtime sandwich accompaniment (what with being in Britland an’ all).
Way to go all Celebitches from me, too!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always forget about the time difference! I listen to Radio 4 every day (Is that supposed to be the old people station or something? I love the panel shows and dramatizations but everybody is always poking fun at it-in a funny way-about the age of the audience) and sometimes when I’m listening to what I think of as the morning news, I remember that it is actually early evening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is kinda the “mature” one of the BBC stations! But everyone listens to the news/politics shows on it. R4 Today trends on British Twitter literally every morning! Also, the soap The Archers is incredibly popular. I listen to Word of Mouth (the poet Michael Rosen on language) and The Infinite Monkey Cage (physicist Brian Cox and comedian Robin Ince on science).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I LOVE Infinite Monkey Cage, I also never miss The News Quiz (I didn’t think anyone could replace Sandi Toksvig, but Miles Jupp is hilarious) and I have a weird fascination with Today in Parliament.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay! Fellow Monkey Cage fan!
The BBC is endlessly criticised but it really does a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats! I have learned many things from not only the articles but from the posters as well. The mutual respect is awesome also.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, THANK YOU, for providing this outlet, a place for mostly intelligent discussion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ 1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+ infinity, my favorite gossip site. I don’t even bother with the others!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so loyal to CB that I don’t read any other gossip sites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS. Celebitchy is my safe haven for internet discussions. Good, smart, less screechy internet discussions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ditto. Celebitchy is on my daily peruse of websites. Just like your tagline – escapism can be smart. Way to go! Keep doing a great job and love the open commenting forum.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, absolutely. I’ve been with Celebitchy since almost the beginning and it has — the writers and commenters alike — helped see me through many a dark day.
Congrats, celebitches. Here’s wishing you many years of continued success.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES to this.
I’m not crying, you’re crying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Could not agree more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CONGRATULATIONS AND CELEBRATIONS !
You guys are doing an amazing job. THANK YOU !!!!!!!!!!!
(I am tearing up a bit but I enjoy it)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations!! Love this site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
High Five!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations!
I love this site for the political commentary and the community. Thanks for the clear eyed, no equivocating, no bloviating, brilliant discourse about the horrors of this administration. Some very smart, funny people indeed!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This site has kept me sane since the election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations Celebitchy! I’ve been reading this site since about 2008 I think and it’s the quality of the writing and the quality of the comments that keep me coming back. I get giggles, advice and great tips from here and the comment section feels respectful and safe. Aww you guys, i’m not crying, you’re crying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay congrats!! I’ve definitely had my fair share of lively and well thought out debates on this site so it’s much deserved. Thanks for being a part of my morning!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to C/B and all the readers and commenters.
A special thanks for all the doggie pics, I’m melting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the doggie pics too. Who can resist photos of smiling doggos? I imagine some people can but I’m not one of them!
I agree about Celebitchy. I had a long period of unemployment while I was making myself available to help with my dad during his last illness, and I came here every day, sometimes several times a day. I don’t read and comment everywhere like I used to; I tend to limit myself to royal posts, and the odd political one, but while I was dealing with that this place was a godsend. I met one or two people here who have morphed into real friends outside of Celebitchy too. You know who you are — love ya baby, no shit!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. I am impressed. That explains why so many of us enjoy coming here and get spoiled by the level of conversation and insights from the bloggers and commenters. 10 minutes at the Daily Mail and you appreciate Celebitchy all the more.
Great job and Thank you for this site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or even 10 minutes on the Guardian comments these days sadly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true. I stopped reading the comments there as well, it’s unbelievable what happened to all the comments section of some important news sites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truer words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those were my first thought about the site… I appreciated the level of respect and civility. Snark and scorn are directed towards celebrities, politicians, etc., but not fellow posters. There is disagreement without hate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations!! I am not surprised. The political discussions are so much more informed and articulate than those on actual political sites. Many thanks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Came here to say that, I would have no clue what’s going on in US politics without some of the exceptionally well informed commentators on this site, so I’m not really surprised by this result.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I also come here not only for the snark, but also for helpful comments on subjects as varied as politics, law… and e.g. British Royals.
Thanks to all at Team CB and all the well-informed posters willing to share their expertise and insights with people like me, who is one of the far-flung Cbitches (from Hamburg, Germany – *is happy to see the Port of Hamburg in the background of the pic with the yellow lab on the sandy beach*).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And then there’s people like us, frisbee!! I still remember that girl band photo you posted one time! And I still have dreams of David Tennant reading me bedtime poetry.
xoxox
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And flying Elvi!
(Second time I’ve shoe-horned those in today.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And don’t forget the chickens! I still have dreams about the Island off the coast of Scotland and Sixers kids pedalling like mad to keep the generators going. It’s good to know there are like minded lunatics out there. xxxxx back at everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If we ever get our island, and the Sixlets get buffed up enough to keep the generator going, I think I’m going to need to ban flying Elvi. Seriously need to ban them. The island’s Druid priestess is not into them at all. She says they wreck the spiritual balance essential to harmonious island living. Mostly because she knows the fit I would pitch if I saw any.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my goodness! I forgot all about our island, where we abuse the Sixlets with conducting tin foil hats!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How could you, Sixer??? You appointed yourself exalted ruler!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was going to say that as well! It’s really awesome how knowledgeable so many CB users are!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good stuff!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to everyone!
I have been coming here everyday for the past 8+ years (give or take) and I can’t imagine my daily life without it.
Over the years I have made virtual friends and learned so much from others. I treasure this community so much. I truly do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We so awesome & smart LOL I have to have my Celebitchy & my Pajiba & my Gofugyourself fix every day LOL and I totally get that about valuing freedom and time over money. It’s why I got my real estate license and why I limit how much I take on. FREEDOM! NO PUNCHING A CLOCK!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh wow! Congrats for this news!
That’s awful to read that your personal life is not going so well. I know how frustrating it can be sometimes dealing wth others or forces that are out of your control. I wish you a lot of good luck.
The dog photos are so cute. I wish I could get one but I live in an apartment and am too lazy to have a dog.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are not too lazy to have my dog. I bet she can out lazy you in a lazy-off!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol. Sounds like we would make a great pair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Long time reader, first time commenting!
Congratulations on the achievement, well deserved. LOVE this site for the intelligent and well written articles about my guilty pleasure- gossip
Keep up the good work!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Welcome, Ince! Nice to meet ya!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
thank you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats! I’m not surprised but it’s nice to see it confirmed – CB readers are super smart. And, on a personal aside, I know how you feel this year. I’ve also got a personal lawsuit going on and while that would suck any year, it’s extra hard on the soul to deal with that on top of the awfulness that is our national life these days. At this point I’m just praying for 2017 to finish up quickly and I have to hope that 2018 will be a little bit better. Hang in there!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this sight! Been reading for years. Thank you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations! I come here to read your intelligent and humorous commentary and I am so glad that you are speaking out about the deranged administration. Keep up the great writing!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay! This is by far my favorite website!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mine too !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s obvious that you all put a massive amount of work into this site. Congrats!! I was a lurker for years before I started commenting (and yes, really miss Bedhead).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not at all surprised because it’s obvious from the comments! Coming to this site has been my little escape for years, but now with our current political situation; it’s where I come first to see what’s going on and have the news tempered by the shared experience and outrage. Thank you everyone! Plus, smiling dogs – thanks CB!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations! This site is so educational as well as a fun read. Always great to hear the perspectives of other intelligent individuals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
[Oops, duplicate]
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations! I’ve been reading this site for years. Sometimes I take a break, when life gets a little too busy, but I always come back. I have to applaud you ladies for the political commentary. You tell it like it is and allow for an open dialogue in the comments. Have you ever thought of doing a stand-alone political site? I think there’s a need and I think it would be in the top 5 as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations and well done and thank you for the fun forum you provide. And “most educated,” well done, fellow celebitches!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You deserve it so much !!! i’m french canadian. You are the first web site i look every morning every day !!! Continue your good job guys !!!! xxxxsxxx
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CELEBITCHY ROCKS!!
and you guys are right, I take for granted the thoughtful discourse and mostly drama free comment section. Never stop we love you!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay! I’ve been reading for many years now but only recently started commenting, which is a big deal for my socially awkward self lol Not only are we wonderful and smart people, but welcoming! Thank you all for your insightful comments and thank you to the writers for your articles, insights and humor. You have provided a sense of normalcy into my life for the last 6 years that I did not always have (I know that sounds silly but my life used to be a mess lol). Y’all rock!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats, this is awesome! I’m an avid reader and have been for a couple of years now, but I never comment. But I figured this post deserves the first one! Keep up the good work
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We love reading your blog Celebitchy. I am from Greece and I honestly visit it every day. For me it’s like having friends from abroad.I especially adore Kaiser because I find myself agreeing and laughing with her cynical jokes all the time. And I wanted to share that reading your stories is not just gossip for me, your analyses of important issues such as politics and feminism has changed the way I see things. Keep doing a great job!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have been a religious reader since 2008, though not a frequent commenter. Really love what you do here!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. That is so amazing to hear. Congratulations celebitchy and to all of your writers! And I have to say is that i enjoy commenting on here sooooooo much. I learn from not only reading the articles, but the opinions expressed in the comments. Even if there are differing opinions, we can have a healthy debate without hate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BRAVO!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for creating this sanctuary for us! As a tennis junkie, I was excited to see the USTA on there, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations and hope that your lawsuit sorts itself out pronto.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I very much enjoy reading the comments on this site. Whether I agree or not the comments are always logical and well thought out/ Sometimes when I read Yahoo comments I feel like the world is going to hell but I can come here or a few other sites and feel that intelligent and rational people do still exist.
So thanks
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations from a long-time fan in Sweden! This is one of those sites I visit every single day and it’a perfect mix of entertaining and educational topics
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you CB et al. I read you at the gym. Tou make the threadmill bearable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huzzah! Comet Sophies on the veranda for all!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats!! I never thought I could learn so much from reading a celebrity blog but that’s what happened thanks to the great Celebitchy writers and amazing commenters, that daily mix some snark with intelligent and thoughtful information. To think that we are everywhere in the world and have this opportunity to take a pause from the daily life not only to do something entertaining, but some collective thinking! Thanks for the sharing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations! Given the quality of the comment section, this comes as no surprise (Thanks for keeping out the deplorables).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats! I always thought the discussions here were better than what I see on most gossip sites. Nice to have that confirmed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read this site religiously because it’s smart. I like the politics mixed in with gossip and it never feels smutty. Congratulations!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations!! and thank you for the wonderful content and community you have created here, Celebitchy is always fun & entertaining!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You deserve it. Celebitchy is a part of my daily routine. It’s a great site and the people who comment are amazing. I can’t tell you how much I’ve learned from my fellow Celebitches. Well done.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to everyone at Celebitchy. I love you! This site and Lainey Gossip are my go-to sites for all celebrity gossip. I visit multiple times a day. You do a fantastic job and give me those moments of fun and relaxation in my day that I need to mitigate all the stress of daily life. I wish only the best for you going forward.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YASSSSSS. CONGRATULATIONS to the entire Celebitchy Team and all the readers!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just wanted to add another congratulations and heartfelt thank you!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you to the writers, keep up the good work and we will keep faithfully reading the site. I’m on holidays right now and reading, I was at the hospital and also reading.
I never comment but it’s always a pleasure to read the comments section on the site.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love your name. That’s what we call it in my house.
And of course, I read it to the tune of…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just wanted to add my congratulations to the pot! Honk for Celebitchy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is awesome! Congratulations to Celebitchy and thanks for making feel at home with fellow celebitches
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love your site. It’s entertaining without being vapid, real without being cruel, and written with that rarest of qualities – nuance and insight. Long may you rave!
(And yes, love readers comments that aren’t ignorant, nasty and cruel.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been reading your website religiously for years now and given that I live in a much different time zone, the new posts come up late in my afternoon, and reading those is for me is a reward at the end of my working day. Celebitchy is my corner of sanity and I thank you guys for it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh fark… I can’t go there without my phone buzzing about some prize my “iPhone” won. Typed from my samsung7..
And yay!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats, thank you, and never stop never stopping! Thank you to all of the writers and the commentariat. I look forward to you all every day!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shame you keep moderating and deleting comments for the most trivial reasons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her site, her rules.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been reading since about 2007 & hardly ever comment but read every single day & the comments are a requirement!
I love all you smart, kind, thoughtful ladies here!
And excuse me while I screen cap this to text the hubby, that my “silly celebrity gossip” is definitely more life enriching then he assumed!
Congrats and to many more years of Celebitchy!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to all of you at Celebitchy! This site rocks with its posters and writers. I gave up posting on other sites or even reading the comments on most of them about 3 years ago. I’ll stick with funny and safe which you guys provide. Kaiser you have been responsible for so much laughter, can’t thank you enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOOK AT US!!!! Such a happy surprise scrolling through today’s posts. Ima stop right here for now and enjoy. Maybe I’ll get to the ‘fresh hell’ stories later. You all deserve every accolade! It was the fantastic writing and smart perspectives that sucked me in! This place is the only site I (occasionally) comment on, and it’ll probably stay that way. Huge CONGRATS!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Completely and thoroughly agree!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DOGGOS!!!
Having said that, I’ve been visiting this site for years. It’s a great balance between political and celebrity content. The comments are always interesting and you make it a point to include women of color within your articles. Congrats to all!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations!!!! I find your writing very skilled and your humor witty and smart… this is why I read you!!! Keep at it!!! Love you guys
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent! I’ve been following celebitchy for years and not only enjoy the articles but the fabulous interaction/comments from my fellow readers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This site has the best commenters, by far. Have always come here to read the discussions, often very informative, rarely mean-spirited.
Keep up the great work!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love this site, your writers and content and I absolute look forward coming here every day and reading the comment section. I’ve learned a lot from everyone and I am happy this place exists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations! I really enjoy this site and more than a couple of times I have learned from the smart commenters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations!!!! I am so happy for you. I agree this site does have the most educated readers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great news!
Good job everyone, keep up the good work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay! Congrats, this makes me happy! I remember years ago going from one site to another feeling unsatisfied with all the crudeness. When i stumbled here i made a silent ‘Yay, i met my people’. I come here everyday, my daily routine. I am amazed/inspired by all the intelligent, eloquent, kind and nice people here everyday. I mostly lurk, but always here. Keep writing.
Congrats again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I open my eyes in the morning, hug my dogs and reach for my phone. Check my email and turn to Celebitchy. Thanks for a great site and insightful readers. I wonder whatever happened to the original Renee! (Which is why I began calling myself Other Renee.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg how did I forget to thank you for the adorable puppy photos? Thank you! Sometimes dogs just make everything seem better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, puppies….anyway congratulations. I enjoy reading the stories and comments on this website because you don’t have to read people personally degrading someone who has a different opinion and if you do write a comment you know that you will get a well written response that doesn’t include the words b*tch, c*unt, snowflake, or threaten you with rape or murder. Keep it classy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love you guys! Thanks everyone!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been a regular here for many years for the excellent writing and to read the often hilarious, no BS comments but Celebitchy has really stepped it up over the last 18 months to include great coverage of the awful sh*tshow that is our current political landscape. Congratulations to all of the staff. You deserve it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is so exciting! I’ve been a follower of Celebitchy for years now, and I’m not ashamed to say that it’s the first news website I check every morning. As someone in the field of politics, I find the commentary on political issues to be extremely astute and thought-provoking. I also thoroughly enjoy the celebrity stories, and I often find myself laughing out loud, particularly with Kaiser’s wit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s funny, because I noticed that a lot of the good books I’ve read lately were recommended by commenters on here.
Thanks for making me smaht-er!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hardly ever make a comment but I am a Nigerian, a doctor that comes here everyday for the past 5 years to get the juicy well laid out write ups and comments. In truth, I come here to relax and find the level of sanity here welcoming.
Congratulations dear. Really happy for you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations!!! I’ve been a long time reader but this is my first time commenting. I just wanted to say thank you for creating such an amazing website. Celebitchy has been a saving grace for me. I ended up on this website by accident, right when I needed it. I found it when I was basically bed ridden before my last year of college because I was having severe panic attacks multiple times a day. I would go on Celebitchy right before I had a panic attack and during the panic attack and it helped me calm down and made it easier to ride out the storm. I’m in a much better place now (I graduated from undergrad and was able to go on and complete grad school) and Celebitchy continues to be a safe place for me. So thank you for all that you do!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
congratulations Beautiful Dreamer on your graduation! So happy for you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I rarely comment but I read CB everyday (Saturdays always catch me by surprise and I forget you’re taking a well deserved day off!).
Came for some Skarsgard article several years ago and never left due to the witty writing and fantastic comments section. Kudos to us all, and especially everyone at CBS who has fostered a wonderful virtual environment!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to the entire Celebitchy.com team!
The feelings I get from being a part of the CB reading/commenting team here are ones I never expected from a blog, an online group – but I find that even in my darkest times, reading the articles and comments buoy me up and I am filled with feelings of community – which is kinda funny, in that we are not truly acquainted -
I look forward to reading reactions of particular folks who regularly comment, love reading comments from our global community (I’ve never been east of AZ, I’m a west coast US girl and I love that CB is international!!), it’s wonderful communicating with other women and some severely woke dudes here, I am happily surprised on the reg when I find a comment or story to be hilarious, and quite often I learn something new, and valuable, from an article or comment, sometimes even considering a different perspective.
I enjoy it, appreciate it, and plan to continue to participate.
Many, many thanks to you all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hurray for you! Hurray for us! Hurray generally!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love CB …it has kept me company through college and grad school, across 2 continents. That’s a lot of years lol I still remember finding this site while looking for celeb gossip and loving that it was truly smart and focused. I also remember my aversion to comments on any website, that dwindled with the comments of the girls on this site. Indeed, escapism can be smart.
Love to all CBs!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats to the writers and those who comment! I’ll show this to hubby, maybe he will stop with “reading gossip blogs is stupid”. This site is my happy place! :*
ps: Kaiser marry me already!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good news, although not unexpected, judging by the smart, eloquent and funny stories and comments often posted on this site. Celebitchy is this MD PhD’s favourite way to sneak a little escapism into her day (or night). Formal education or no, the liberal and humane values that shine though on this site are a balm for my soul! Warm greetings from Sweden
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations!!! Such well deserved kudos. The articles are wickedly funny, and comments are half the fun.
I don’t comment much, but I love reading the articulate and well-thought-out comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whooop whooop! Seriously you guys deserve all the internet. Congrats and more importantly, pat yourselves on the back! You done good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations to the Celebitchy.com team! I always read your stories after work (I’m from the Philippines so I get to read new stories between 20:00-23:00) and indeed, this is one of the most insightful and reliable celeb gossip sites. I rarely comment but I will come out of my hibernation to congratulate you on this well-deserved recognition.
Kudos!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been a daily reader since back in the day. I dig the well written, salty writing & comments.
When I can’t abide looking at news/political sites to find out what fresh hell our “fearless leader” (credit to Bullwinkle & Rocky) /Pinocchio has wrought upon us I come here. I love the fact that unlike other sites you cover current events, interesting topics and especially politics.
https://youtu.be/9WGFV3xptok
Rock on! You deserve the accolades.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations, and I love you Celebitchy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My best days are often days when I can wake up early, smoke a bowl, have some coffee, and kick back with Celebitchy. Thank you for this fantastic site. Great writing. Great content.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG Amy, right there with you. Love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m glad I found this site. And I have noticed that there is an erudite crowd here and that’s cool. So, congratulations on your rating.
And awesome corgi!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tremendous KUDOS to all who make Celebitchy happen – and thank you, authors, for including the readers and commentators as part of all that. This website is _amazing_ : the topics are a great mix of fashion, entertainment, royal-watching, and – increasingly important – political analysis with a healthy dose of outrage. Thank YOU all of you – for participating in creating this safe, respectful, funny, zany, occasionally indignant space and for making all of us feel a little bit more connected and less alone. Here’s to progress! And love to everyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never buzzfeed. It ALWAYS looked and read lazy, boring, and too trihard
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations CB, it’s so cool to be recognised like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dearest Celebitchy, I will send the positivest energy your way. Your amazing and fabulous self gives me joy. Thank you (heart).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ditto what pumpkin (f. soup,pie) said
I hope the suit goes well, DONT LEAVE US *sobs
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Really love all these comments.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great news! I’m a frequent reader and an occasional commentator on this site. Congrats for the quality coverage.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I AM A SMART FLY BLACK WOMAN & I DO LOVE THIS SITE
DOPE NEWS
KEEP IT UP
GIRLPOWER
WERUNTHE WORLD
BLACKGIRLMAGIC
Report this comment as spam or abuse
congrats, i have been reading for years!! i always check back, sometimes daily. this is the only celeb gossip site ive stuck with
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations and thank you to all Celebitches here, from Singapore! I’ve learnt so much from parenthood, cultural appropriation, privilege, Oscar campaigning to jewellery (I MISS ARTHISTORIAN!) and much more! This is the only gossip site I bother with everyday, muacks….some kitty photos pls?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congradulations and well deserved Celebitchy et all! In the best of times and the worst I love this site and the comfort it and it’s posters bring!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It makes perfect sense.
I sometimes just click on some notes to read the comments on that issue.
This feels more like a news site than a gossip one, and I’m glad the politics posts have continued after the elections.
Finally, those smiling dogs are gorgeous!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I rarely comment but read every single day. I have learned so much about do many different topics that I hardly thought about before. Thank you to the writers and other commenters for making me a better woman! 💪👍👏
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congratulations! This is one of the sites I make sure to read every morning. May your bitchiness continue for many more years to come!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats! Can’t say I’m surprised: the commentators are the best, and so intelligent and well-spoken.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Congrats! I’ve been reading this site for about 5 years.
My sister got me hooked to this site.
You have never disappointed me, keep up the good work!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyday I’m thankful to have CB, it’s writers & the rest of the B*tchers to commiserate with! I love all the thoughtful discussions we have – even the disagreements.
Congratulations!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so glad I found this page. I’ve scrolled happily through some really insightful, thought-provoking comments and conversations here, along with some truly epic celebrity gossip
CB writers – thank you for all your work to bring these stories to us and give us a fun space to talk about celebs and junk
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just the fact that this news was celebrated with smiling dogs indicates how much this site understands and cares about the loyal readers. Thanks for all you do, guys!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi y’all… Congratulations. Am so proud!! Am all the way in Kenya and I have been a diligent and faithful reader for almost 8 years!!!! I love this site so much and the people here are the best and have no chills(which I love and find hilarious). I usually get the stories at 5pm or late in the afternoon during weekdays and spend a chunk of my Sunday afternoons refreshing my browser to see if y’all post anything. That’s how much I love you guys!!So to Celebitchy et al,yall make my day/week so thank you and as long as y’all keep writing, I’ll be here reading/laughing…!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have been visiting this site for a decade but this is my first ever comment!
Congrats CB, this is an amazing site that offers insightful opinions and explanations of celebrity stories, it’s so much more than just a gossip site.
Thank you for years of entertainment and education.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kudos to everyone who works so hard here, CB, Hecate, et al.
Specially wants to single out Kaiser who has been burning it up lately.
Shout out to @Sixer, @Lilac or Violet (whatever you want to call yourself), @browniecakes, @bonzo, and glad to see @noway – wow long time!?!!!
All of you make this site something to look forward to, I mean full thoughts and grammar!!!
Gratitude all around!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well done.
But, please, I beg you, be a little bit more careful in the bizarrely random way you build people up one day only to carelessly and callously knock them down the next.
Report this comment as spam or abuse