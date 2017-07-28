Celebitchy named #4 site with most educated readers by Quantcast: thank you!

I wasn’t even sure I wanted to write about this. Most days lately I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop. I think that’s because everything that’s going on in the US seems so surreal and horrible. It’s like Kaiser says, everyday you wake up and wait for some fresh hell. Plus, my personal life is kind of iffy lately and I’ll leave it at that. Sometimes something happens that makes you all happy like everything is going to be ok. That’s how I felt when I first heard about this yesterday and it’s thanks to all of you.

Quantcast, the internet measurement company, named Celebitchy #4 on the list of sites with the most educated readers out of the top 500 websites they track. (Thanks Sharon for the tip!) To be clear this is just among the sites who put the Quantcast tracking code on their website, which they say is about half of all major websites. I don’t even remember doing this, but a lot of top websites have it including Buzzfeed, Salon.com and Politico. The statistics about readership are gathered through “direct measurement and inferential statistical models.” This doesn’t mean we’re among the top ten in traffic by any means, it just shows that we appeal to a niche audience. That could have something to do with the fact that we have a zero tolerance policy for deplorables, but that’s ok with me. It’s humbling enough to read that we’re among the top 500 of Quantast’s tracked websites, but that’s incredible that we’re in the top five of the most educated readers. Plus we’re #8 among women readers. That means that most of you who read and comment are well-educated women. Even if you’re not either of those, you’re smart, you read us and you let us take time out of your day, so thank you for that. Things like this remind me what really matters. We’re connecting with you and learning from you through the work that we do, which can be tedious and annoying at times like every other job, but sometimes has unexpected rewards.

If you want to know about the numbers and financial details behind running an entertainment blog, please read this post at Pajiba, they explain it all better than I can. None of us are loaded and we all live very middle class lives. Time and freedom are more meaningful to me than money though, and being able to work from home and gossip with you about my favorite celebrities, movies and shows is a joy. Thanks for being here for us. Also thank you from the bottom of my heart to Kaiser, Hecate, Corey and all the dedicated writers who helped build the site. (We miss you Bedhead and Jaybird. I still read your stories and think of you.) Thank you to our link partners including Lainey Gossip, Dlisted, Pajiba, Jezebel, Reality Tea, GoFugYourself, and more. We are a team, Celebitchy is all of us, and that includes you.

Here are some pictures of dogs smiling. Check the thumbnails for more!
Thank you Sharon Gill on twitter for pointing this out! photos credit Len Smith, optische taeuschung, mika, Dot, Spadey09, HH, Kevin Yank, 8 Kome

 

181 Responses to “Celebitchy named #4 site with most educated readers by Quantcast: thank you!”

  1. ArchieGoodwin says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Congratulations to everyone! what a fantastic achievement.

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:08 am

      +100000

      Reply
    • Lahdidahbaby says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:22 am

      Yes, congrats to CB, Kaiser, et al! I have to say, it feels right to me, and so well deserved. As I tell everyone I know, this is the only place (and I do mean *place*, because that’s how it feels) where I know I will find lively, informed, humorous, progressive, and educated discussion of the events of the day. In a dire time like this, that means the world to me. No — I literally mean *the world.* It truly is helping me keep my sanity.

      And speaking of these dire times, the WaPo’s Eugene Robinson has a column today that really is a must-read. It begins, “The court of mad King Donald is not a presidency, it’s an affliction…”

      Reply
    • Megan says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:36 am

      Thank you for posting this. My clients side-eye me when I tell them gossip and entertainment sites are the best places for advertising.

      Reply
    • Moe says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:54 am

      I love you guys. it’s the only celeb site I look at and besides nytimes and washingotn post it’s the only site I look at everyday. that’s a fact

      Reply
      • minx says:
        July 28, 2017 at 9:22 am

        Same here. The comments lured me here….smart and tart, but always respectful.

      • AnnaKist says:
        July 28, 2017 at 10:40 am

        Same here, Moe and minx. I can hardly wait for the new stories to appear each night. I say “night”, because I’m in Australia, and the stories don’t get here until around 10pm. Then I’m on here for hours. I’ll admit to only glancing at some of the stories, but that’s because – sounds weird – I’m not interested in most celebrities, or don’t know who many of them are. It’s the other stuff that’s so interesting and addictive. I accidentally clicked on a link, wound up on Celebitchy, and just never left. Every day I learn something new, thanks to the writers and lovely commenters. Congratulations, everyone, and thanks so much for the cameraderie, information and laughs. 🎉

      • KiddVicious says:
        July 28, 2017 at 11:27 am

        Same here. My posting is sporadic but I’m always reading. I love reading the comments on this site, I always learn something.

        Congratulations, CB! I feel smarter just hanging with you all.

      • Dee Kay says:
        July 28, 2017 at 1:17 pm

        Agreed. I read the Los Angeles Times (I grew up there so it will always be my hometown’s paper of record), the NY Times, Twitter, and CB. It’s one of my go-tos for political and media commentary and I love the high quality of discussion here. Except for the pro-Trump trolls, I find the feminist, progressive, and international perspectives on here to be really informative and insightful and thought-provoking. Thanks, CB, and thanks to all the readers and commenters.

      • bettyrose says:
        July 28, 2017 at 2:59 pm

        Absolutely! The CB team is absolutely amazing for having cultivated such a great community.

  2. Susie says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Congratulations! Really. That is awesome and well deserved! Keep writing, we will keep reading!

    Reply
  3. Kakoo says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Brilliant. I love this website. I’ve been reading it for years (lurking and hardly ever commenting) but the articles are so well written and HILAROUS. Plus it’s my go-to site every day to read about the latest Trump disasters you poor Americans have woken up to.

    I think also the comments section is a massive bonus – some other sites have comments sections which are, frankly, unreadable because of the venom. That doesn’t happen here. The commenters are funny, well-informed and by a vast majority supportive.

    Reply
  4. Loopy says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Well Done Celebitchy and to all your past and current writers,and wonderful smart and informative commentators. * Big Clap*

    Reply
  5. grabbyhands says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I read that way too fast and I thought the website was called “C**tcast”, and I started cracking up and I thought “I’ll take it”.

    Way to go, Celebitches! I start my morning with this site everyday and it has been a great release valve from the insanity that is currently affecting the planet. The people here are bright and funny and unafraid to call you out, but manage to be stern and respectful at the same time.

    Reply
  6. Swak says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Congrats! I have learned many things from not only the articles but from the posters as well. The mutual respect is awesome also.

    Reply
  7. Jerusha says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:07 am

    No, THANK YOU, for providing this outlet, a place for mostly intelligent discussion.

    Reply
  8. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:08 am

    CONGRATULATIONS AND CELEBRATIONS !

    You guys are doing an amazing job. THANK YOU !!!!!!!!!!!

    (I am tearing up a bit but I enjoy it)

    Reply
  9. Carol Hill says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Congratulations!! Love this site.

    Reply
  10. astrid says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:10 am

    High Five!

    Reply
  11. Indiana Joanna says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Congratulations!

    I love this site for the political commentary and the community. Thanks for the clear eyed, no equivocating, no bloviating, brilliant discourse about the horrors of this administration. Some very smart, funny people indeed!

    Reply
  12. Rose says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Congratulations Celebitchy! I’ve been reading this site since about 2008 I think and it’s the quality of the writing and the quality of the comments that keep me coming back. I get giggles, advice and great tips from here and the comment section feels respectful and safe. Aww you guys, i’m not crying, you’re crying.

    Reply
  13. Nicole says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Yay congrats!! I’ve definitely had my fair share of lively and well thought out debates on this site so it’s much deserved. Thanks for being a part of my morning!

    Reply
  14. V4Real says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:12 am

    Congratulations to C/B and all the readers and commenters.

    A special thanks for all the doggie pics, I’m melting.

    Reply
    • bluhare says:
      July 28, 2017 at 9:17 am

      I like the doggie pics too. Who can resist photos of smiling doggos? I imagine some people can but I’m not one of them!

      I agree about Celebitchy. I had a long period of unemployment while I was making myself available to help with my dad during his last illness, and I came here every day, sometimes several times a day. I don’t read and comment everywhere like I used to; I tend to limit myself to royal posts, and the odd political one, but while I was dealing with that this place was a godsend. I met one or two people here who have morphed into real friends outside of Celebitchy too. You know who you are — love ya baby, no shit!! :)

      Reply
  15. magnoliarose says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Wow. I am impressed. That explains why so many of us enjoy coming here and get spoiled by the level of conversation and insights from the bloggers and commenters. 10 minutes at the Daily Mail and you appreciate Celebitchy all the more.
    Great job and Thank you for this site.

    Reply
  16. third ginger says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Congratulations!! I am not surprised. The political discussions are so much more informed and articulate than those on actual political sites. Many thanks.

    Reply
  17. Junebug says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Good stuff!

    Reply
  18. mia girl says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Congratulations to everyone!

    I have been coming here everyday for the past 8+ years (give or take) and I can’t imagine my daily life without it.

    Over the years I have made virtual friends and learned so much from others. I treasure this community so much. I truly do.

    Reply
  19. Shannon says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:15 am

    We so awesome & smart LOL I have to have my Celebitchy & my Pajiba & my Gofugyourself fix every day LOL and I totally get that about valuing freedom and time over money. It’s why I got my real estate license and why I limit how much I take on. FREEDOM! NO PUNCHING A CLOCK! :D

    Reply
  20. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Oh wow! Congrats for this news!

    That’s awful to read that your personal life is not going so well. I know how frustrating it can be sometimes dealing wth others or forces that are out of your control. I wish you a lot of good luck.

    The dog photos are so cute. I wish I could get one but I live in an apartment and am too lazy to have a dog.

    Reply
  21. ince says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Long time reader, first time commenting!

    Congratulations on the achievement, well deserved. LOVE this site for the intelligent and well written articles about my guilty pleasure- gossip :)
    Keep up the good work!

    Reply
  22. Jess says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Congrats! I’m not surprised but it’s nice to see it confirmed – CB readers are super smart. And, on a personal aside, I know how you feel this year. I’ve also got a personal lawsuit going on and while that would suck any year, it’s extra hard on the soul to deal with that on top of the awfulness that is our national life these days. At this point I’m just praying for 2017 to finish up quickly and I have to hope that 2018 will be a little bit better. Hang in there!

    Reply
  23. Zaza says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:17 am

    I love this sight! Been reading for years. Thank you!

    Reply
  24. Lydia says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Congratulations! I come here to read your intelligent and humorous commentary and I am so glad that you are speaking out about the deranged administration. Keep up the great writing!!

    Reply
  25. Dorothy#1 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Yay! This is by far my favorite website!

    Reply
  26. adastraperaspera says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:18 am

    It’s obvious that you all put a massive amount of work into this site. Congrats!! I was a lurker for years before I started commenting (and yes, really miss Bedhead).

    Reply
  27. Janet R says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I’m not at all surprised because it’s obvious from the comments! Coming to this site has been my little escape for years, but now with our current political situation; it’s where I come first to see what’s going on and have the news tempered by the shared experience and outrage. Thank you everyone! Plus, smiling dogs – thanks CB!

    Reply
  28. IlsaLund says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Congratulations! This site is so educational as well as a fun read. Always great to hear the perspectives of other intelligent individuals.

    Reply
  29. Lahdidahbaby says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:20 am

    [Oops, duplicate]

    Reply
  30. Justine says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Congratulations! I’ve been reading this site for years. Sometimes I take a break, when life gets a little too busy, but I always come back. I have to applaud you ladies for the political commentary. You tell it like it is and allow for an open dialogue in the comments. Have you ever thought of doing a stand-alone political site? I think there’s a need and I think it would be in the top 5 as well.

    Reply
  31. lightpurple says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:21 am

    Congratulations and well done and thank you for the fun forum you provide. And “most educated,” well done, fellow celebitches!

    Reply
  32. Mylene - Montreal says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:21 am

    You deserve it so much !!! i’m french canadian. You are the first web site i look every morning every day !!! Continue your good job guys !!!! xxxxsxxx

    Reply
  33. Adele Dazeem says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:21 am

    CELEBITCHY ROCKS!!

    and you guys are right, I take for granted the thoughtful discourse and mostly drama free comment section. Never stop we love you!!

    Reply
  34. HelloSunshine says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Yay! I’ve been reading for many years now but only recently started commenting, which is a big deal for my socially awkward self lol Not only are we wonderful and smart people, but welcoming! Thank you all for your insightful comments and thank you to the writers for your articles, insights and humor. You have provided a sense of normalcy into my life for the last 6 years that I did not always have (I know that sounds silly but my life used to be a mess lol). Y’all rock! :)

    Reply
  35. Lina says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Congrats, this is awesome! I’m an avid reader and have been for a couple of years now, but I never comment. But I figured this post deserves the first one! Keep up the good work :)

    Reply
  36. Rinakaterina says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:24 am

    We love reading your blog Celebitchy. I am from Greece and I honestly visit it every day. For me it’s like having friends from abroad.I especially adore Kaiser because I find myself agreeing and laughing with her cynical jokes all the time. And I wanted to share that reading your stories is not just gossip for me, your analyses of important issues such as politics and feminism has changed the way I see things. Keep doing a great job!

    Reply
  37. Nicole says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Have been a religious reader since 2008, though not a frequent commenter. Really love what you do here!

    Reply
  38. Margo S. says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Wow. That is so amazing to hear. Congratulations celebitchy and to all of your writers! And I have to say is that i enjoy commenting on here sooooooo much. I learn from not only reading the articles, but the opinions expressed in the comments. Even if there are differing opinions, we can have a healthy debate without hate.

    Reply
  39. Alix says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:28 am

    BRAVO!!!

    Reply
  40. hindulovegod says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Thanks for creating this sanctuary for us! As a tennis junkie, I was excited to see the USTA on there, too.

    Reply
  41. dodgy says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Congratulations and hope that your lawsuit sorts itself out pronto.

    Reply
  42. Mike says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I very much enjoy reading the comments on this site. Whether I agree or not the comments are always logical and well thought out/ Sometimes when I read Yahoo comments I feel like the world is going to hell but I can come here or a few other sites and feel that intelligent and rational people do still exist.

    So thanks

    Reply
  43. lannisterforever says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:33 am

    Congratulations from a long-time fan in Sweden! This is one of those sites I visit every single day and it’a perfect mix of entertaining and educational topics :)

    Reply
  44. Astrobiologiste says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Thank you CB et al. I read you at the gym. Tou make the threadmill bearable.

    Reply
  45. TeamAwesome says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Huzzah! Comet Sophies on the veranda for all!

    Reply
  46. minime says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Congrats!! I never thought I could learn so much from reading a celebrity blog but that’s what happened thanks to the great Celebitchy writers and amazing commenters, that daily mix some snark with intelligent and thoughtful information. To think that we are everywhere in the world and have this opportunity to take a pause from the daily life not only to do something entertaining, but some collective thinking! Thanks for the sharing!

    Reply
  47. Maria T. says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Congratulations! Given the quality of the comment section, this comes as no surprise (Thanks for keeping out the deplorables).

    Reply
  48. Insomniac says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Congrats! I always thought the discussions here were better than what I see on most gossip sites. Nice to have that confirmed.

    Reply
  49. MelB says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I read this site religiously because it’s smart. I like the politics mixed in with gossip and it never feels smutty. Congratulations!

    Reply
  50. MrsPanda says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:42 am

    Congratulations!! and thank you for the wonderful content and community you have created here, Celebitchy is always fun & entertaining!

    Reply
  51. HK9 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:47 am

    You deserve it. Celebitchy is a part of my daily routine. It’s a great site and the people who comment are amazing. I can’t tell you how much I’ve learned from my fellow Celebitches. Well done.

    Reply
  52. Tina says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Congratulations to everyone at Celebitchy. I love you! This site and Lainey Gossip are my go-to sites for all celebrity gossip. I visit multiple times a day. You do a fantastic job and give me those moments of fun and relaxation in my day that I need to mitigate all the stress of daily life. I wish only the best for you going forward.

    Reply
  53. TheOtherOne says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:00 am

    YASSSSSS. CONGRATULATIONS to the entire Celebitchy Team and all the readers!!!!

    Reply
  54. Ann says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Just wanted to add another congratulations and heartfelt thank you!!!

    Reply
  55. Cafe-ci-to says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Thank you to the writers, keep up the good work and we will keep faithfully reading the site. I’m on holidays right now and reading, I was at the hospital and also reading.
    I never comment but it’s always a pleasure to read the comments section on the site.

    Reply
  56. MC2 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Just wanted to add my congratulations to the pot! Honk for Celebitchy!

    Reply
  57. Rice says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:20 am

    This is awesome! Congratulations to Celebitchy and thanks for making feel at home with fellow celebitches :)

    Reply
  58. SF says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Love your site. It’s entertaining without being vapid, real without being cruel, and written with that rarest of qualities – nuance and insight. Long may you rave!

    (And yes, love readers comments that aren’t ignorant, nasty and cruel.)

    Reply
  59. Goga says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:24 am

    I have been reading your website religiously for years now and given that I live in a much different time zone, the new posts come up late in my afternoon, and reading those is for me is a reward at the end of my working day. Celebitchy is my corner of sanity and I thank you guys for it!

    Reply
  60. Abbess Tansy says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:37 am

    Congratulations!

    Reply
  61. FLORC says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Ugh fark… I can’t go there without my phone buzzing about some prize my “iPhone” won. Typed from my samsung7..

    And yay!

    Reply
  62. Sadezilla says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Congrats, thank you, and never stop never stopping! Thank you to all of the writers and the commentariat. I look forward to you all every day!

    Reply
  63. Jane says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Shame you keep moderating and deleting comments for the most trivial reasons.

    Reply
  64. GeekLuva says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:51 am

    I’ve been reading since about 2007 & hardly ever comment but read every single day & the comments are a requirement!
    I love all you smart, kind, thoughtful ladies here!
    And excuse me while I screen cap this to text the hubby, that my “silly celebrity gossip” is definitely more life enriching then he assumed!
    Congrats and to many more years of Celebitchy!!

    Reply
  65. Lady D says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:54 am

    Congratulations to all of you at Celebitchy! This site rocks with its posters and writers. I gave up posting on other sites or even reading the comments on most of them about 3 years ago. I’ll stick with funny and safe which you guys provide. Kaiser you have been responsible for so much laughter, can’t thank you enough.

    Reply
  66. GingerCrunch says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:59 am

    LOOK AT US!!!! Such a happy surprise scrolling through today’s posts. Ima stop right here for now and enjoy. Maybe I’ll get to the ‘fresh hell’ stories later. You all deserve every accolade! It was the fantastic writing and smart perspectives that sucked me in! This place is the only site I (occasionally) comment on, and it’ll probably stay that way. Huge CONGRATS!

    Reply
  67. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Completely and thoroughly agree!

    Reply
  68. Malibu Stacy says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:10 am

    DOGGOS!!!
    Having said that, I’ve been visiting this site for years. It’s a great balance between political and celebrity content. The comments are always interesting and you make it a point to include women of color within your articles. Congrats to all!!

    Reply
  69. littlestar says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Congrats!

    Reply
  70. Barbiegirl says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Congratulations!!!! I find your writing very skilled and your humor witty and smart… this is why I read you!!! Keep at it!!! Love you guys

    Reply
  71. skyblue says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Excellent! I’ve been following celebitchy for years and not only enjoy the articles but the fabulous interaction/comments from my fellow readers.

    Reply
  72. manda says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:30 am

    This site has the best commenters, by far. Have always come here to read the discussions, often very informative, rarely mean-spirited.

    Keep up the great work!

    Reply
  73. Cee says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:30 am

    I love this site, your writers and content and I absolute look forward coming here every day and reading the comment section. I’ve learned a lot from everyone and I am happy this place exists.

    Reply
  74. Tyrant Destroyed says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Congratulations! I really enjoy this site and more than a couple of times I have learned from the smart commenters.

    Reply
  75. Lylia says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Congratulations!!!! I am so happy for you. I agree this site does have the most educated readers.

    Reply
  76. HaHa says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Great news!
    Good job everyone, keep up the good work.

    Reply
  77. Cobra says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Yay! Congrats, this makes me happy! I remember years ago going from one site to another feeling unsatisfied with all the crudeness. When i stumbled here i made a silent ‘Yay, i met my people’. I come here everyday, my daily routine. I am amazed/inspired by all the intelligent, eloquent, kind and nice people here everyday. I mostly lurk, but always here. Keep writing.
    Congrats again.

    Reply
  78. OTHER RENEE says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:50 am

    I open my eyes in the morning, hug my dogs and reach for my phone. Check my email and turn to Celebitchy. Thanks for a great site and insightful readers. I wonder whatever happened to the original Renee! (Which is why I began calling myself Other Renee.)

    Reply
  79. BLewis says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:51 am

    OMG, puppies….anyway congratulations. I enjoy reading the stories and comments on this website because you don’t have to read people personally degrading someone who has a different opinion and if you do write a comment you know that you will get a well written response that doesn’t include the words b*tch, c*unt, snowflake, or threaten you with rape or murder. Keep it classy.

    Reply
  80. Jeannie says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Love you guys! Thanks everyone!

    Reply
  81. NeoCleo says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:03 am

    I’ve been a regular here for many years for the excellent writing and to read the often hilarious, no BS comments but Celebitchy has really stepped it up over the last 18 months to include great coverage of the awful sh*tshow that is our current political landscape. Congratulations to all of the staff. You deserve it!

    Reply
  82. SusieQ says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:07 am

    This is so exciting! I’ve been a follower of Celebitchy for years now, and I’m not ashamed to say that it’s the first news website I check every morning. As someone in the field of politics, I find the commentary on political issues to be extremely astute and thought-provoking. I also thoroughly enjoy the celebrity stories, and I often find myself laughing out loud, particularly with Kaiser’s wit.

    Reply
  83. Jennie Hix says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:07 am

    That’s funny, because I noticed that a lot of the good books I’ve read lately were recommended by commenters on here.

    Thanks for making me smaht-er! :D

    Reply
  84. Chisom says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:17 am

    I hardly ever make a comment but I am a Nigerian, a doctor that comes here everyday for the past 5 years to get the juicy well laid out write ups and comments. In truth, I come here to relax and find the level of sanity here welcoming.

    Congratulations dear. Really happy for you.

    Reply
  85. Beautiful dreamer says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:32 am

    Congratulations!!! I’ve been a long time reader but this is my first time commenting. I just wanted to say thank you for creating such an amazing website. Celebitchy has been a saving grace for me. I ended up on this website by accident, right when I needed it. I found it when I was basically bed ridden before my last year of college because I was having severe panic attacks multiple times a day. I would go on Celebitchy right before I had a panic attack and during the panic attack and it helped me calm down and made it easier to ride out the storm. I’m in a much better place now (I graduated from undergrad and was able to go on and complete grad school) and Celebitchy continues to be a safe place for me. So thank you for all that you do!

    Reply
  86. Lila says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:34 am

    I rarely comment but I read CB everyday (Saturdays always catch me by surprise and I forget you’re taking a well deserved day off!).
    Came for some Skarsgard article several years ago and never left due to the witty writing and fantastic comments section. Kudos to us all, and especially everyone at CBS who has fostered a wonderful virtual environment!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  87. nicegirl says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:39 am

    Congratulations to the entire Celebitchy.com team!

    The feelings I get from being a part of the CB reading/commenting team here are ones I never expected from a blog, an online group – but I find that even in my darkest times, reading the articles and comments buoy me up and I am filled with feelings of community – which is kinda funny, in that we are not truly acquainted -

    I look forward to reading reactions of particular folks who regularly comment, love reading comments from our global community (I’ve never been east of AZ, I’m a west coast US girl and I love that CB is international!!), it’s wonderful communicating with other women and some severely woke dudes here, I am happily surprised on the reg when I find a comment or story to be hilarious, and quite often I learn something new, and valuable, from an article or comment, sometimes even considering a different perspective.

    I enjoy it, appreciate it, and plan to continue to participate.

    Many, many thanks to you all.

    Reply
  88. Incredulous says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Hurray for you! Hurray for us! Hurray generally!

    Reply
  89. Ana Isabel says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:40 am

    I love CB …it has kept me company through college and grad school, across 2 continents. That’s a lot of years lol I still remember finding this site while looking for celeb gossip and loving that it was truly smart and focused. I also remember my aversion to comments on any website, that dwindled with the comments of the girls on this site. Indeed, escapism can be smart.
    Love to all CBs!!!!

    Reply
  90. monette says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:41 am

    Congrats to the writers and those who comment! I’ll show this to hubby, maybe he will stop with “reading gossip blogs is stupid”. This site is my happy place! :*

    ps: Kaiser marry me already!

    Reply
  91. Ishq the Cat says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Good news, although not unexpected, judging by the smart, eloquent and funny stories and comments often posted on this site. Celebitchy is this MD PhD’s favourite way to sneak a little escapism into her day (or night). Formal education or no, the liberal and humane values that shine though on this site are a balm for my soul! Warm greetings from Sweden :-D

    Reply
  92. Lila says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:48 am

    Congratulations!!! Such well deserved kudos. The articles are wickedly funny, and comments are half the fun.

    I don’t comment much, but I love reading the articulate and well-thought-out comments.

    Reply
  93. Humbug says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Whooop whooop! Seriously you guys deserve all the internet. Congrats and more importantly, pat yourselves on the back! You done good.

    Reply
  94. Shelby says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:05 pm

    Congratulations to the Celebitchy.com team! I always read your stories after work (I’m from the Philippines so I get to read new stories between 20:00-23:00) and indeed, this is one of the most insightful and reliable celeb gossip sites. I rarely comment but I will come out of my hibernation to congratulate you on this well-deserved recognition.

    Kudos!

    Reply
  95. Spike says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:14 pm

    I’ve been a daily reader since back in the day. I dig the well written, salty writing & comments.

    When I can’t abide looking at news/political sites to find out what fresh hell our “fearless leader” (credit to Bullwinkle & Rocky) /Pinocchio has wrought upon us I come here. I love the fact that unlike other sites you cover current events, interesting topics and especially politics.

    https://youtu.be/9WGFV3xptok

    Rock on! You deserve the accolades.

    Reply
  96. HoustonGrl says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:18 pm

    Congratulations, and I love you Celebitchy!

    Reply
  97. Ann says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    My best days are often days when I can wake up early, smoke a bowl, have some coffee, and kick back with Celebitchy. Thank you for this fantastic site. Great writing. Great content.

    Reply
  98. wood dragon says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    I’m glad I found this site. And I have noticed that there is an erudite crowd here and that’s cool. So, congratulations on your rating.
    And awesome corgi!

    Reply
  99. MacScore says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    Tremendous KUDOS to all who make Celebitchy happen – and thank you, authors, for including the readers and commentators as part of all that. This website is _amazing_ : the topics are a great mix of fashion, entertainment, royal-watching, and – increasingly important – political analysis with a healthy dose of outrage. Thank YOU all of you – for participating in creating this safe, respectful, funny, zany, occasionally indignant space and for making all of us feel a little bit more connected and less alone. Here’s to progress! And love to everyone.

    Reply
  100. kimbers says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    I never buzzfeed. It ALWAYS looked and read lazy, boring, and too trihard

    Reply
  101. teacakes says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:42 pm

    Congratulations CB, it’s so cool to be recognised like that.

    Reply
  102. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    Dearest Celebitchy, I will send the positivest energy your way. Your amazing and fabulous self gives me joy. Thank you (heart).

    Reply
  103. Kakoo says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:52 pm

    Really love all these comments.

    Reply
  104. melior says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:22 pm

    Great news! I’m a frequent reader and an occasional commentator on this site. Congrats for the quality coverage.

    Reply
  105. Her Highness says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    I AM A SMART FLY BLACK WOMAN & I DO LOVE THIS SITE
    DOPE NEWS
    KEEP IT UP
    GIRLPOWER
    WERUNTHE WORLD
    BLACKGIRLMAGIC

    Reply
  106. April says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    congrats, i have been reading for years!! i always check back, sometimes daily. this is the only celeb gossip site ive stuck with :)

    Reply
  107. Alexandria says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    Congratulations and thank you to all Celebitches here, from Singapore! I’ve learnt so much from parenthood, cultural appropriation, privilege, Oscar campaigning to jewellery (I MISS ARTHISTORIAN!) and much more! This is the only gossip site I bother with everyday, muacks….some kitty photos pls?

    Reply
  108. anniefannie says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Congradulations and well deserved Celebitchy et all! In the best of times and the worst I love this site and the comfort it and it’s posters bring!

    Reply
  109. Aren says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:06 pm

    It makes perfect sense.
    I sometimes just click on some notes to read the comments on that issue.
    This feels more like a news site than a gossip one, and I’m glad the politics posts have continued after the elections.

    Finally, those smiling dogs are gorgeous!

    Reply
  110. Eve V says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:08 pm

    I rarely comment but read every single day. I have learned so much about do many different topics that I hardly thought about before. Thank you to the writers and other commenters for making me a better woman! 💪👍👏

    Reply
  111. Sherry Phillips says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    Congratulations! This is one of the sites I make sure to read every morning. May your bitchiness continue for many more years to come!

    Reply
  112. Cat'sMeow says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:13 pm

    Congrats! Can’t say I’m surprised: the commentators are the best, and so intelligent and well-spoken.

    Reply
  113. VA says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:16 pm

    Congrats! I’ve been reading this site for about 5 years.
    My sister got me hooked to this site.

    You have never disappointed me, keep up the good work! :)

    Reply
  114. Erica_V says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:27 pm

    Everyday I’m thankful to have CB, it’s writers & the rest of the B*tchers to commiserate with! I love all the thoughtful discussions we have – even the disagreements.

    Congratulations!!!!

    Reply
  115. hogtowngooner says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:43 pm

    I’m so glad I found this page. I’ve scrolled happily through some really insightful, thought-provoking comments and conversations here, along with some truly epic celebrity gossip ;)

    CB writers – thank you for all your work to bring these stories to us and give us a fun space to talk about celebs and junk :)

    Reply
  116. bettyrose says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:02 pm

    Just the fact that this news was celebrated with smiling dogs indicates how much this site understands and cares about the loyal readers. Thanks for all you do, guys!

    Reply
  117. NiguelsMom says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    Hi y’all… Congratulations. Am so proud!! Am all the way in Kenya and I have been a diligent and faithful reader for almost 8 years!!!! I love this site so much and the people here are the best and have no chills(which I love and find hilarious). I usually get the stories at 5pm or late in the afternoon during weekdays and spend a chunk of my Sunday afternoons refreshing my browser to see if y’all post anything. That’s how much I love you guys!!So to Celebitchy et al,yall make my day/week so thank you and as long as y’all keep writing, I’ll be here reading/laughing…!!!

    Reply
  118. One More says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:15 pm

    I have been visiting this site for a decade but this is my first ever comment!
    Congrats CB, this is an amazing site that offers insightful opinions and explanations of celebrity stories, it’s so much more than just a gossip site.
    Thank you for years of entertainment and education.

    Reply
  119. Emmet says:
    July 28, 2017 at 3:33 pm

    Kudos to everyone who works so hard here, CB, Hecate, et al.
    Specially wants to single out Kaiser who has been burning it up lately.

    Shout out to @Sixer, @Lilac or Violet (whatever you want to call yourself), @browniecakes, @bonzo, and glad to see @noway – wow long time!?!!!
    All of you make this site something to look forward to, I mean full thoughts and grammar!!!

    Gratitude all around!!!

    Reply
  120. Skylark says:
    July 28, 2017 at 4:04 pm

    Well done.

    But, please, I beg you, be a little bit more careful in the bizarrely random way you build people up one day only to carelessly and callously knock them down the next.

    Reply

