Celebitchy named #4 site with most educated readers by Quantcast: thank you!



I wasn’t even sure I wanted to write about this. Most days lately I’m waiting for the other shoe to drop. I think that’s because everything that’s going on in the US seems so surreal and horrible. It’s like Kaiser says, everyday you wake up and wait for some fresh hell. Plus, my personal life is kind of iffy lately and I’ll leave it at that. Sometimes something happens that makes you all happy like everything is going to be ok. That’s how I felt when I first heard about this yesterday and it’s thanks to all of you.

Quantcast, the internet measurement company, named Celebitchy #4 on the list of sites with the most educated readers out of the top 500 websites they track. (Thanks Sharon for the tip!) To be clear this is just among the sites who put the Quantcast tracking code on their website, which they say is about half of all major websites. I don’t even remember doing this, but a lot of top websites have it including Buzzfeed, Salon.com and Politico. The statistics about readership are gathered through “direct measurement and inferential statistical models.” This doesn’t mean we’re among the top ten in traffic by any means, it just shows that we appeal to a niche audience. That could have something to do with the fact that we have a zero tolerance policy for deplorables, but that’s ok with me. It’s humbling enough to read that we’re among the top 500 of Quantast’s tracked websites, but that’s incredible that we’re in the top five of the most educated readers. Plus we’re #8 among women readers. That means that most of you who read and comment are well-educated women. Even if you’re not either of those, you’re smart, you read us and you let us take time out of your day, so thank you for that. Things like this remind me what really matters. We’re connecting with you and learning from you through the work that we do, which can be tedious and annoying at times like every other job, but sometimes has unexpected rewards.

If you want to know about the numbers and financial details behind running an entertainment blog, please read this post at Pajiba, they explain it all better than I can. None of us are loaded and we all live very middle class lives. Time and freedom are more meaningful to me than money though, and being able to work from home and gossip with you about my favorite celebrities, movies and shows is a joy. Thanks for being here for us. Also thank you from the bottom of my heart to Kaiser, Hecate, Corey and all the dedicated writers who helped build the site. (We miss you Bedhead and Jaybird. I still read your stories and think of you.) Thank you to our link partners including Lainey Gossip, Dlisted, Pajiba, Jezebel, Reality Tea, GoFugYourself, and more. We are a team, Celebitchy is all of us, and that includes you.

Here are some pictures of dogs smiling. Check the thumbnails for more!

