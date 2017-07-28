Anthony Scaramucci: ‘I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–k’

While many of us were Pickle-Truthering yesterday, Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci was burning this sh-t to the ground. It all started somewhat innocently, right? Donald Trump hired the Mooch to be the new Communications Director one week ago. In short order, Sean Spicer resigned as WH Press Secretary and the Mooch has been going on a f–king rampage, firing people, threatening to fire people, lying his ass off and offending just about everybody. Hilariously, the Mooch mostly comes across as the personification of Trump’s Id (although perhaps Trump is all Id and Mooch is the super-ego, I don’t know, I’m not a Freudian). In any case, the past week has been chaos within and around the White House.

On Wednesday night, reporter Ryan Lizza broke the story that the Mooch was having dinner with Donald Trump, Melania, former Fox News executive Bill Shine and Sean Hannity. When the Mooch found out that the details of the dinner leaked, he went on a tear all night and throughout Thursday morning. He accused WH chief of staff Reince Priebus of leaking the information and more. Which led to one of the greatest pieces of journalism this year – an interview with the Mooch conducted by Ryan Lizza. The Mooch called Lizza in rage, and these are some assorted quotes from their entirely-on-the-record exchange (please read the full piece though):

The Mooch asking Lizza to reveal who leaked the info about the dinner: “Who leaked that to you? What I’m going to do is, I will eliminate everyone in the comms team and we’ll start over… I ask these guys not to leak anything and they can’t help themselves. You’re an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for the American country. So I’m asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it. Is it an assistant to the President? O.K., I’m going to fire every one of them, and then you haven’t protected anybody, so the entire place will be fired over the next two weeks.”

The Mooch says Priebus is paranoid. “They’ll all be fired by me. I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly. Reince is a f–king paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci said. He channelled Priebus as he spoke: “ ‘Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the f–king thing and see if I can c-ck-block these people the way I c-ck-blocked Scaramucci for six months.’ ”

How his financial disclosure forms are public documents: “I’ve called the F.B.I. and the Department of Justice…The swamp will not defeat him,” he said, breaking into the third person. “They’re trying to resist me, but it’s not going to work. I’ve done nothing wrong on my financial disclosures, so they’re going to have to go f–k themselves.”

He’s not interested in media attention: “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–k. I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f–king strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

Kill the leakers: “What I want to do is I want to f–king kill all the leakers and I want to get the President’s agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people… O.K., the Mooch showed up a week ago. This is going to get cleaned up very shortly, O.K.? Because I nailed these guys. I’ve got digital fingerprints on everything they’ve done through the F.B.I. and the f–king Department of Justice. Well, the felony, they’re gonna get prosecuted, probably, for the felony… The lie detector starts—”

[From The New Yorker]

This is perfect to me. I realize it’s morbid and offensive and crazy, for sure. It’s also a sideshow, to watch this self-destructive douchebag bro set fire to any semblance of organization within the White House. But I’m enjoying it. Maybe I’m jaded. Maybe I’m leaning into the chaos. But come on! What did you think was going to happen when the Mooch got hired??

The Mooch also called in to CNN yesterday morning for a wild ride. I’m not going to quote that piece because, honestly, nothing beats that Steve Bannon/c–k quote, but there is this underrated gem: “There are people inside the administration who think it is their job to save America from this president. That is not their job.” Wouldn’t it be great if they decided to do that full-time though?

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

237 Responses to “Anthony Scaramucci: ‘I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–k’”

  1. Paty Kerry says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Just…omg. Speechless.

    Reply
    • Megan says:
      July 28, 2017 at 7:37 am

      Speaking of leaks, I’d like more information on that felony he mentioned.

      Reply
      • STRIPE says:
        July 28, 2017 at 10:07 am

        He thinks his financial disclosures being published was due to a leak and leaking them is a felony…which is wrong all around. They’re a matter of public record.

      • jwoolman says:
        July 28, 2017 at 1:48 pm

        The reporter just asked the bank or wherever they were filed. Financial disclosures are public documents and you just have to ask for them. No leaker, no secret source.

        Why doesn’t The Mooch know that? Isn’t he supposed to be a financial guy, a Wall Streeter? Does he understand the meaning of the word “disclose” and the reason those forms are filled out?

        Moochie is going to be the last straw for the remaining people at the White House. He’s threatening and insulting everybody. I wonder if Sarah will decide her time is better spent elsewhere, that dealing with two lunatic bosses isn’t worth the Xanax. She’s been looking very uncomfortable lately. Turns out Sean Spicer was the voice of reason and was absolutely the smartest one in the bunch to quit. He knew what was coming with The Mooch and tried to warn them.

        Then the question will be if anybody will be stupid enough to take the vacated jobs.

    • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
      July 28, 2017 at 7:44 am

      He made DEATH THREATS. He should GO. And be pursued by the f**king Dpt of Justice (his words, not mine!)

      Reply
    • Char says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:19 am

      These people are ensuring many seasons of Feud and Ryan Murphy doesn’t even need to come up with dialogues, no one can beat that.

      Reply
    • Mia4s says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:36 am

      Hahahahaha! OK America, you punked us good! Really funny joke! OK now where’s your real White House? No really, where’s the real……wait…..WHAT?!?!?

      Reply
      • virginfangirl2 says:
        July 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

        So funny you say that. I keep thinking THIS MUST BE A JOKE, AN EXPERIMENT. An experiment to figure out how obscene, slimy, evil, incompetent, a president can be before his party turns on him. And one day they are going to tell us all “You were all on this show – What would you do?” and many will hang their heads in embarrassment. And we’ll get back to normal.

    • Kitten says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:40 am

      If this was a movie, we’d say it was completely unrealistic.

      Still cannot believe this is our reality.

      Reply
      • SoulSPA says:
        July 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

        +100000. I don’t know if I should read this stuff anymore. I am not even American nor do I live in the USA. I feel a kind of desperation and frustration that cannot be expressed in words. Solidarity with all good American people.

      • GiBee says:
        July 28, 2017 at 10:00 am

        The future miniseries of this whole thing is going to be insane.

      • Mermaid says:
        July 28, 2017 at 1:32 pm

        @kitten
        It is like a bad horror movie. I too can’t believe this is our reality. Every day I pray is the day he resigns, Mueller presses charges, or they are starting impeachment. This guy is a Trump mini me. The damage this man has done is deep. I can’t look at my in laws who support him the same way. They are good people but have been brainwashed by Fox News. It’s like his supporters are cult followers and need to be reprogrammed.

    • Esmom says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

      I started to think yesterday that the Mooch is a performance artist. I said the other day that it felt like he was a troll but yesterday’s rampage just takes it into completely surreal territory. The guy cannot be for real. My brain will simply not accept this.

      Someone on Twitter said something like she’s glad her mom isn’t alive to witness all this. We’re at the point where the deceased are better off than us chumps still walking this earth.

      Reply
      • Ann says:
        July 28, 2017 at 9:23 am

        Esmom, I feel the same way as the Twitterer about my dad. He was a super-liberal who was so upset by the way Republicans treated Obama. (Me too, but he was retired and spent a lot more time than I did watching the news and getting worked up.) He died 3 years ago. I cannot imagine how distressed he would be today by the state of the country.

      • Christin says:
        July 28, 2017 at 12:49 pm

        My folks both passed two years ago, and have thought about how distressing this would be (had they lived to witness it). Both were housebound and kept up with politics.

        Orange had just become a candidate before Mom suddenly passed, and we joked about how there would likely be a war before the inauguration ended. But, no one really thought he’d even be the party nominee at that point.

    • Radley says:
      July 28, 2017 at 11:52 am

      Ikr? What next? A public fistfight??

      What an exhausting collection of maladjusted weirdos. Who invites this kind of chaos into their lives? Oh, Trump. That’s who.

      Reply
  2. RBC says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:30 am

    I need some brain bleach to get that Steve Bannon remark out of my mind. Gross
    What a bunch of nasty people. A room full of vipers have more class and warmth

    Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Honestly this was the most batsh*t thing I’ve read in a while. It was insane. He also tagged the FBI in a tweet about Priebus then deleted it later. What an idiot

    Reply
  4. Mermaid says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Very very frightening Mooch. And so much thanks for the visual on Steve Bannon. But also thanks for putting it out there so he can never live it down. Also, I’m proud of John McCain again. Feels like stuff is about to get real with recent news this morning.

    Reply
  5. Alix says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:31 am

    He’s not trying to suck his own cock — he’s got interns for that!

    Reply
  6. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Was he on drugs or smth? This level of dis-inhibition is not rational.

    Reply
  7. Seraphina says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:32 am

    I’m at a loss over his words and thoughts. How the hell he is allowed to keep his job is mind boggeling. Don’t get me started in why and how he got the job. This just shows what type of person the President is. What a shame. Makes me embarrassed to say I’m American because I’m asked about the clowns in DC. :(

    Reply
  8. IlsaLund says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Mind blown👀👀👀. How low will this go?

    Reply
  9. Honeybadger says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:33 am

    The Mooch most definitely not a superego. I think he’s probably simply an ego who lets his id fly sometimes.

    Reply
  10. Maya says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:33 am

    I know I shouldn’t laugh but I cannot help being gleeful when I see evil people attacking and bringing each other down.

    This week is a week from hell for Trump and Co – they are being attacked by all sides from true patriots.

    I am just going to sit down with popcorn and watch this train wreck happening.

    Reply
  11. Sixer says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:34 am

    This guy was interviewed by our premier late night in depth news show on the BBC the day before last. He was completely deranged and the interviewer, Emily Maitlis, was clearly trying not to laugh as she attempted to get some sense out of him. Mr Sixer and I just looked at each other and said, bloody hell, those poor Americans, this is even worse than our shit show.

    Then, yesterday, this nonsense. At least I knew who he was!

    What. Is. Going. On?

    Reply
  12. Bobbysue says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Thunder bolt and lightning
    Very very fighting.

    Reply
  13. Jerusha says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I’ve been cackling ever since I read Lizza’s article last night. They’re eating each other alive. LOVE IT! This NY Post cover nails it.
    http://twitter.com/chris_meloni/status/890745761369141248

    Reply
  14. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:37 am

    He, like Dump, are bullies who are only out for themselves. This Goodfellas reject is trying to sell his company to a Chinese company and I guess is so desperate for the deal to go through that he is willing to clown himself in front of millions of people.

    My friend thinks that “The Mooch” is scamming Dump because of The Mooches past ties to the Dems and being acquaintences with Obama (constitutional law courses) when they were both at Harvard, but I am starting to seriously doubt this. That would take a level of method acting that I don’t even think DDL could pull off.

    Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:12 am

      Mooch was at Harvard with Obama? When did Harvard start turning out Goodfellas?

      Reply
    • Jerusha says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:45 am

      I checked on Scary’s background. In 2012 he worked for Romney. In 2016 he first endorsed Scott Walker(!!!???)and then Jeb Bush before signing on with Asshole. So, always bad taste in politicians.

      Reply
      • Aiobhan Targaryen says:
        July 28, 2017 at 10:44 am

        Yeah, this blows my friends hypothesis out the water. Pinging from one loser to another.

        I will never understand how Jeb is considered a moderate. His behavior during the Terry Schiavo spectacle should have clueded in a lot of people that he was more than willing to play with the crazies.

    • magnoliarose says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:53 am

      Hmmm. I honestly think he is doing this for Tangerine because as we know he rages like a lunatic behind the scenes. How is Tange going to be offended when he is a freaking genital assaulter whose mouth is even filthier. Lil Mucchi is out for himself and for money period.
      You notice he is smart enough not to say a word about Crooked Jared. Tangerine loves him nearly as much as he does Complicity Barbie and he steered clear of that.
      Lil Mucchi is talking how those aggro finance guys talk in New York as a bonding method. If you are unlucky enough to be seated at a table next to group of them it is F bombs and misogyny on steroids. I also think he is alpha dogging Rinse and Bannon who I am sure he despises. Come to think of it I wouldn’t even put it past him to have leaked it himself.

      Reply
      • Aiobhan Targaryen says:
        July 28, 2017 at 10:41 am

        I didn’t notice it until you pointed it out. He has not said one peep about Damien or Ivanka since he started.Granted it was a week ago but if he is going to go after Rancid and Drunk out of the gate, why not Damien and his bride as well?

        “Lil Mucchi is talking how those aggro finance guys talk in New York as a bonding method. If you are unlucky enough to be seated at a table next to group of them it is F bombs and misogyny on steroids. ”

        I watched Wolf of Wall Street once, just once. If they were anything like that then .. yeah no. That is one experience I don’t want on my bucket list.

      • Jerusha says:
        July 28, 2017 at 11:35 am

        @AT Ball-less Ken Doll and Plastic Barbie pushed to get Li’l Mooch the job.

      • Holly hobby says:
        July 28, 2017 at 12:46 pm

        Careful little boy. Bannon would eat him for breakfast and trow his bones to the dogs. Thanks for the entertainment though. This is better than Survivor.

      • Lightpurple says:
        July 28, 2017 at 1:02 pm

        He isn’t going after Princess Nagini or Tom Riddle because he is Nagini’s guy. This isn’t just mooch going after Bannon and Rancid Penis, it is Ivanka going after them, using Mooch to do so.

      • magnoliarose says:
        July 28, 2017 at 1:10 pm

        @AT Just like the movie. I hated going anywhere near Wall Street hangouts on Friday nights especially. You open the door and get flattened by the testosterone rushing out of the room. Unless you are looking to meet a Lil Mucchi lite it isn’t worthwhile.
        @Jerusha Yeah I forgot that. Hmm the intrigue gets thicker. Complicity and Crooked are easing out their enemies and easing in New Yorkers loyal to them. If any of them thought they could push them aside they were delusional. Do you remember when Complicity floated it out there that maybe she and Crooked were thinking about going back to New York? Right after they got more perks and power.

  15. BlueSky says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Howard Dean said it best on Twitter: This guy is a thug, which is
    why he was hired. He’s the enforcer

    Reply
  16. Kayleigh says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:40 am

    So now we’re just going to start threatening staffers lives? Great. Lean into that chaos hard because it’s coming down like a crashing wave. Remember when the White House used to be a place of respect and formality? This guy sounds like he’s zooted out of his gourd.

    Reply
  17. Kakoo says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:40 am

    This egomaniac will probably end up running for president and winning. Stranger things have happened…

    Reply
  18. Indiana Joanna says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Who’s paranoid? Mooch, for sure.

    He’s accelerating the demise of baby fists’ horror of a WH even though he’s not scheduled to start the communications job until mid August. One positive.

    The coarse outburst are all sanctioned by baby fists. Even so, mooch has made everything about himself, which normally would irritate baby fists. But bf needs this distraction because baby fists is getting more bunkered down as revelations of his Russia collusion and years of money laundering are coming out.

    Reply
  19. Reef says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:40 am

    lol, we’re only 6 months in, ya’ll!!! 6 MONTHS!
    The Communications director of the most powerful man in the West just said,“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–k.” On the record. I just..lololololol.
    This is so surreal.

    Reply
  20. mogul says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Savage! They are really making America great again, this is some good quality reality tv or sitcom. There’s tension, comedy, ratchetness and fights. Too bad those ratchet people have power over people’s life.

    Reply
  21. Megan says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:41 am

    His plastic surgery makes him look like the Joker.

    Reply
  22. lizzie says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:41 am

    Jesus, didn’t Italian Americans go through enough when the jersey shore crew were out there embarrassing the shit out of us?

    Reply
  23. grabbyhands says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:42 am

    “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–k. I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f–king strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

    Except everything you’ve said since you took over is a direct contradiction of this statement.

    He may be the polar opposite of Spicer in terms of personality, but he’s managed to create the same whiny ass circus side show immediately. SNL is going to have a field day with him once the new season starts.

    It’s funny to watch them start to turn on each other, but I also wonder what this is supposed to be distracting everyone from.

    Reply
    • tmot says:
      July 28, 2017 at 9:27 am

      Russian collusion and the attempted destruction of health care?

      TBH I don’t think some of them have any sort of plan at all. And the others don’t have the control they thought they would. It’s a terrifying mess. Hopefully at least they will turn out to be ineffective.

      Reply
  24. Kakoo says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I agree with Sixer – every day I read something and think how bloody heartbreaking it must be to be an American and see how vile things are becoming.

    We have our own problems with the ongoing Brexit nightmare, but at least we only seem to have useless, bumbling, witless and weak idiots. You’ve got a whole host of absolute monsters. When will it end?

    Reply
  25. Jerusha says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:44 am

    And he speaks of himself in the third person( O.K., the Mooch showed up a week ago.)What a tool.
    It will be glorious to watch all these c******kers implode.

    Reply
  26. Louise177 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Does Scaramucci actually have that much power? It’s weird to me that a Communications Director has more power than the Chief of Staff and other senior staff. I’ve been reading some comments and some Trump supporters are upset but still a lot people think it’s great. I don’t understand how people think it’s great that the administration hates each other and trying to sabotage each other. It’s really disturbing.

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:03 am

      Scaramucci has drump’s blessing. Because for all his bragging and unholy tweeting, drump is a coward who needs a Roy Cohn-like monster to do his hatchet jobs for him.

      Reply
    • boredblond says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:20 am

      They think anyone who uses disgusting rhetoric to bully others is wonderful..he’s obviously as paranoid as trump..never has there been such a cowardly bunch of self-proclaimed ‘victims’ in power.

      Reply
    • Annetommy says:
      July 28, 2017 at 8:35 am

      I believe that normally the Comms head would report to the Chief of Staff but “mooch” reports directly to trump, a typical reshuffle ploy in my experience of those who are poor managers. Rancid is out of favour and this sends the signal.

      Reply
    • magnoliarose says:
      July 28, 2017 at 9:05 am

      It is a management style of pitting people against each other to breed distrust so the manager can retain more power. What they do is pick a favorite and banish someone and then out of the blue dump the favorite and fawn over the ex favorite’s archest rival and then have no favorite and watch them scramble and fight to get to the favorite spot again. He will pretend to confide in one and down talk the others and do the same to a select group. He makes it feel special to be the favorite so the loss of that spot sends the person into a panic. It is very old school 80s but then Tangerine was in his heyday then so it isn’t surprising.

      Reply
    • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
      July 28, 2017 at 3:53 pm

      Scaramouch is a puppet. He is a tool. He is a political prostitute.

      Reply
  27. lightpurple says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:47 am

    This is Princess Nagini’s guy. Such class from everyone in this organization

    Reply
  28. third ginger says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:50 am

    The article is not merely amusing [although I doubled over with laughter]. This is Trump’s ideal. This is the kind of person he finds admirable and skilled as a communicator. Dear God! And to top it all off, Kellyanne goes on TV to argue that the Mooch’s remarks are just like Hilary’s “deplorables” comment.

    Reply
  29. Jane says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:56 am

    I swear, a part of me was thinking he was channeling Jordan Belfort or Joe Pesci when he was talking. He’s not the Wolf of Wall Street or in a blooming Martin Scorsese film.

    Reply
  30. B n A fn says:
    July 28, 2017 at 7:56 am

    Nice nose mooch. I learned that someone in the White House is leaking to save the country from this president. “There are people in this administration that think it’s their job to save America from this President. That is not their job.” Thank God for the leakers, please continue to leak to save the people from the hell we are experiencing.

    Thanks to the people who called their representatives, keep up the pressure to resist the deplorables to save the ACA. Thank you 😊.

    Reply
  31. Coop says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Is anybody else totally getting Anthony from Sex and the City vibes?? Even the way he talks! 😹

    Reply
  32. Emma33 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:04 am

    Now, why on earth would Preibus not have wanted this fine, upstanding gentleman in the White House?

    I am thinking he eats cocaine sandwiches for lunch…or is this how all hedge-fund managers operate?

    Reply
  33. robyn says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Scaramucci … made in the image of Trump. No shame.

    Reply
  34. Giulia says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:16 am

    This clown doesn’t even know to make the conversation off the record.

    Reply
  35. HelloSunshine says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:16 am

    A few questions:
    1. He just used a death threat against White House staffers, is that something the Justice Department would look into?
    2. He’s on drugs right? I’m guessing cocaine because everyone the cheeto surrounds himself with is some weird caricature of an 80′s Wallstreet trader.
    3. Has it really only been six months? This is the slowest presidency ever :(

    Reply
    • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
      July 28, 2017 at 12:16 pm

      1. I commented upthread that the DoJ should pursue him. I don’t know how it works but the institution was attacked as well, so maybe. I’d like to know though if there will be any legal consequences to those awful death threats.
      2. He is on SOMETHING. I have no idea how cocaine works, but several posters here said it’s cocaine. If he takes cocaine, he is STUPID ! Is cocaine consumption/buying illegal? Drug trafficking/selling is.
      3. 6 months and counting, hopefully soon for a countdown !

      I like your screen-name HelloSunshine. It’s bright and joyful !

      Reply
  36. nemera34 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:19 am

    This just shows that truly qualified individuals will not work for or with Donald Trump. Look at who the POTUS sent out as his Representative to Communicate to the American People.

    Reply
  37. Jayna says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:32 am

    What a joke this guy is. But it’s no joke have to live with this swamp of an administration. They are an embarrassment.

    Reply
  38. DavidBowie says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Is the Mooch a coke head?

    Reply
  39. Tiny Martian says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Oh Good Grief. How many toddlers do we have in the White House now? These grown men all act like a bunch of tantrum throwing babies! Not a single one of them has even a smidgen of self control. I’m getting a chronic migraine from rolling my eyes every time I read any political news these days.

    Reply
  40. Insomniac says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:48 am

    He has seriously creepy eyes. I have dark brown eyes too, but they don’t look like that in pictures. He looks like Dark Cooper from Twin Peaks. And every time someone calls him Mooch, my eyes read it as Moloch.

    Anyone tired of Winning yet?

    Reply
  41. Emilyvan says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:49 am

    He looks like Ben Stiller when Ben’s in his fake tan, Zoolander character. “We’re not building an America for ants!”

    Reply
  42. BJ says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:52 am

    I am starting to miss Sean Spicer at least he wasn’t vulgar and threatening people with violence.I thought it couldn’t get worse.I was wrong.

    Reply
  43. Tess says:
    July 28, 2017 at 8:53 am

    What is this sideshow? Like why does everyone seem to be working against everyone else? He must realize that that just encourages more leaks???

    Reply
  44. Jerusha says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:01 am

    No wonder drumpf loves his little Mini-Me. Twinsies.
    http://twitter.com/brutallyrandom/status/890544252543008770

    Reply
  45. Louisa says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    The White House has become a frat house. This is so upsetting and worrying. As it’s been said a number of times.. this is 6 months in! Where is our country and our standing in the world going to be in another 3 1/2 years? It’s horrifying.
    And on a personal note, as the mother of a 12 year old boy trying to raise a respectful, kind, intelligent man I could weep that these are the “men” he sees in charge.

    Reply
  46. Nanea says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:30 am

    The Rethugs call themselves the party of values.

    Yeah, no.

    And the Biblethumpers still support the Orange Tyrant Twitler. Sad!

    Reply
    • Anon33 says:
      July 28, 2017 at 9:44 am

      I was just coming here to say that. These jag offs got all morality-upset bc Clinton got a blowie in the WH, they cry about cursing and sex on television shows, but government officials spewing venomous nastiness and infighting all over Twitter is just fine? The president talking to the Boy Scouts about orgies is making America great again? Can you even fathom if Obama-or any democrat-had done anything like that?!?? Where is the outrage? I can’t stand these two-faced hypocrites.

      Reply
  47. Maxybabe says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I’ve been wondering who the Mooch reminds me of, got it!! Just put the Scientology logo behind him and the lecturn , and hey, it’s Miscavige all over!!! Great start to your new job!!

    Reply
  48. SoulSPA says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:43 am

    I am not familiar with the US political system. Is there any oversight of the executive which in my understanding is the White House? By the Congress maybe? Department of Justice? FBI? Either one of them, for different areas? Media and public scrutiny is there but they don’t have executive/legislative/security powers.

    Is oversight undertaken more seriously when an offence is committed? Aside drumpf’s campaign and the links to russia, what we see is a bunch of incompetent, aggressive, vindictive staff. On our tv screens and internet. In full throttle and plain sight for all the world to see. All this bunch pose significant security risks and threats for the US. If they do all this stuff in public, imagine what happens behind closed doors. What can be done legally for a change to happen?

    Reply
  49. FLORC says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:47 am

    I’ll lean into that chaos with you! It’s complete madness and imo an unfiltered, extreme look into the WH under Trump. This is magical and it feels like this administration could use a hard reset. Like, the WH is burning from within.

    Reply
  50. Beth says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:50 am

    He has barely been there for a week and can get away with this? I’ve cringed and gagged since his speech where he kept saying how much he loved and adored Trump. The world is now laughing even harder that we have another immature bully in the White House who doesn’t get in any trouble

    Reply
  51. Lynnie says:
    July 28, 2017 at 9:55 am

    We’re so utterly screwed when the next domestic crisis/attack hits.

    Reply
  52. Cel2495 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Omg sh** is cray cray. I’m very very scare for the 🇺🇸

    Reply
  53. Maria says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I know he is trying for Robert DeNiro or Tony Soprano but he just reminds me of Anthony from Sex and the City😹
    Oh what a world we live in. Everyone is a character in their own movie. I know a lot of people are scared, but this is just too ludicrous for me now to not laugh. The
    Administration is a total clusterfuck.

    Reply
  54. Nina says:
    July 28, 2017 at 10:54 am

    Let’s hope that dear, sweet Pickle doesn’t read the New Yorker.

    Reply
  55. Michelle says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:17 am

    Is it just me, or can anyone else see him in a velour tracksuit with a pinky ring and a thick gold chain around his neck? I thought Old Spicy was entertaining, but The Mooch is hilarious! Who in the world is going to play him on SNL???

    Reply
  56. Lady D says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Again, I’m really sorry that you decent Americans have to live with this shit daily. You deserve better.

    Reply
  57. Veronica says:
    July 28, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Sometimes I just have to sit back and say to myself, “Oh my God, this is real.” If this was a television series, I’d turn it off because it’s beyond my suspension of belief.

    Reply
  58. Franny says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    He reminds me of that letter from an angry sorority girl that went viral a few years ago (Michael Shannon did an awesome dramatic interpretation of it).

    But this man is 100% a reflection of our President, so it’s really not funny this time.

    Reply
  59. Louisa says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:22 pm

    Genuine question – is Bannon really on the outs with Trump? I mean if he was still the influence he once was, there is no way Mooch would still have a job today.

    Reply
  60. Holly hobby says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Yep mentally unhinged poor man’s $cientologist Miss. cabbage. He should sign a mil year contract and hang out with the real Miss. Cabbage and Tommy.

    His tenure will not go well.

    Reply
  61. NEENA ZEE says:
    July 28, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I’m no fan of the Grim Reaper, but the whole c-cksucking comment just seems off base and inaccurate. More likely that the new WH Comms Director is projecting his own shortcomings onto someone who is challenging his authority… since it’s obvious that the diminutive front-stabber craves media attention and is trying to build his personal brand and notoriety on the back of the travesty that is the current administration.
    He’s just a self-promoting huckster that preens and postures on camera and is willing to sacrifice the integrity and the dignity of the office of the president for personal gain. His behavior makes me sad for all the smart, thoughtful, mature, disciplined people that work on Wall Street and are now further tarnished by his particular brand of hyperbole. The Mooch should be ashamed and vilified.

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      July 28, 2017 at 2:30 pm

      I agree, he’s projecting. He also has a huge chip on his shoulder. He mentioned several times that Reince Priebus (and Bann0n) tried to keep him from getting the communications job at the WH. So all this distasteful behaviour is some sort of payback to those in the WH who kept rejecting him for this job.

      As much as I despise these WH minions, I think Mooch has made their point that he is not remotely qualified for a communications job.

      Reply
  62. Liz version 700 says:
    July 28, 2017 at 1:00 pm

    You know who hasn’t done a lot of cocaine and called the New York Post for an interview to dish on everyone they work with… good lord these idiots ….I would be legit afraid to go to work in this environment. What signal are we sending to other countries? Our country is run by idiots…

    Reply
  63. themummy says:
    July 28, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    The funniest part about it all is that he isn’t even actually hired yet. He cannot divest from his business until August 13th (I think it’s the 13th), so until then he goes to “work” every day wearing a visitor’s badge.

    Anyway, the bar has been lowered to the ground at this point, hasn’t it?

    Reply

Leave a comment