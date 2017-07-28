Anthony Scaramucci: ‘I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–k’

While many of us were Pickle-Truthering yesterday, Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci was burning this sh-t to the ground. It all started somewhat innocently, right? Donald Trump hired the Mooch to be the new Communications Director one week ago. In short order, Sean Spicer resigned as WH Press Secretary and the Mooch has been going on a f–king rampage, firing people, threatening to fire people, lying his ass off and offending just about everybody. Hilariously, the Mooch mostly comes across as the personification of Trump’s Id (although perhaps Trump is all Id and Mooch is the super-ego, I don’t know, I’m not a Freudian). In any case, the past week has been chaos within and around the White House.
On Wednesday night, reporter Ryan Lizza broke the story that the Mooch was having dinner with Donald Trump, Melania, former Fox News executive Bill Shine and Sean Hannity. When the Mooch found out that the details of the dinner leaked, he went on a tear all night and throughout Thursday morning. He accused WH chief of staff Reince Priebus of leaking the information and more. Which led to one of the greatest pieces of journalism this year – an interview with the Mooch conducted by Ryan Lizza. The Mooch called Lizza in rage, and these are some assorted quotes from their entirely-on-the-record exchange (please read the full piece though):
The Mooch asking Lizza to reveal who leaked the info about the dinner: “Who leaked that to you? What I’m going to do is, I will eliminate everyone in the comms team and we’ll start over… I ask these guys not to leak anything and they can’t help themselves. You’re an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for the American country. So I’m asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it. Is it an assistant to the President? O.K., I’m going to fire every one of them, and then you haven’t protected anybody, so the entire place will be fired over the next two weeks.”
The Mooch says Priebus is paranoid. “They’ll all be fired by me. I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly. Reince is a f–king paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci said. He channelled Priebus as he spoke: “ ‘Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the f–king thing and see if I can c-ck-block these people the way I c-ck-blocked Scaramucci for six months.’ ”
How his financial disclosure forms are public documents: “I’ve called the F.B.I. and the Department of Justice…The swamp will not defeat him,” he said, breaking into the third person. “They’re trying to resist me, but it’s not going to work. I’ve done nothing wrong on my financial disclosures, so they’re going to have to go f–k themselves.”
He’s not interested in media attention: “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–k. I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f–king strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”
Kill the leakers: “What I want to do is I want to f–king kill all the leakers and I want to get the President’s agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people… O.K., the Mooch showed up a week ago. This is going to get cleaned up very shortly, O.K.? Because I nailed these guys. I’ve got digital fingerprints on everything they’ve done through the F.B.I. and the f–king Department of Justice. Well, the felony, they’re gonna get prosecuted, probably, for the felony… The lie detector starts—”
This is perfect to me. I realize it’s morbid and offensive and crazy, for sure. It’s also a sideshow, to watch this self-destructive douchebag bro set fire to any semblance of organization within the White House. But I’m enjoying it. Maybe I’m jaded. Maybe I’m leaning into the chaos. But come on! What did you think was going to happen when the Mooch got hired??
The Mooch also called in to CNN yesterday morning for a wild ride. I’m not going to quote that piece because, honestly, nothing beats that Steve Bannon/c–k quote, but there is this underrated gem: “There are people inside the administration who think it is their job to save America from this president. That is not their job.” Wouldn’t it be great if they decided to do that full-time though?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Just…omg. Speechless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking of leaks, I’d like more information on that felony he mentioned.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He thinks his financial disclosures being published was due to a leak and leaking them is a felony…which is wrong all around. They’re a matter of public record.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The reporter just asked the bank or wherever they were filed. Financial disclosures are public documents and you just have to ask for them. No leaker, no secret source.
Why doesn’t The Mooch know that? Isn’t he supposed to be a financial guy, a Wall Streeter? Does he understand the meaning of the word “disclose” and the reason those forms are filled out?
Moochie is going to be the last straw for the remaining people at the White House. He’s threatening and insulting everybody. I wonder if Sarah will decide her time is better spent elsewhere, that dealing with two lunatic bosses isn’t worth the Xanax. She’s been looking very uncomfortable lately. Turns out Sean Spicer was the voice of reason and was absolutely the smartest one in the bunch to quit. He knew what was coming with The Mooch and tried to warn them.
Then the question will be if anybody will be stupid enough to take the vacated jobs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He made DEATH THREATS. He should GO. And be pursued by the f**king Dpt of Justice (his words, not mine!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, this. He threatened that he would like to kill the leakers.
Of course, no one in washington will do anything about it. The bar just keeps sinking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The bar doesn’t even exist anymore. There are no standards of propriety or decency, no limits on how far is too far. I feel like we’re in the prologue of a dystopian novel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wonder if that means the FBI is opening up a file on him, or adding to an existing one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These people are ensuring many seasons of Feud and Ryan Murphy doesn’t even need to come up with dialogues, no one can beat that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahahahaha! OK America, you punked us good! Really funny joke! OK now where’s your real White House? No really, where’s the real……wait…..WHAT?!?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So funny you say that. I keep thinking THIS MUST BE A JOKE, AN EXPERIMENT. An experiment to figure out how obscene, slimy, evil, incompetent, a president can be before his party turns on him. And one day they are going to tell us all “You were all on this show – What would you do?” and many will hang their heads in embarrassment. And we’ll get back to normal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If this was a movie, we’d say it was completely unrealistic.
Still cannot believe this is our reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100000. I don’t know if I should read this stuff anymore. I am not even American nor do I live in the USA. I feel a kind of desperation and frustration that cannot be expressed in words. Solidarity with all good American people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The future miniseries of this whole thing is going to be insane.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@kitten
It is like a bad horror movie. I too can’t believe this is our reality. Every day I pray is the day he resigns, Mueller presses charges, or they are starting impeachment. This guy is a Trump mini me. The damage this man has done is deep. I can’t look at my in laws who support him the same way. They are good people but have been brainwashed by Fox News. It’s like his supporters are cult followers and need to be reprogrammed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I started to think yesterday that the Mooch is a performance artist. I said the other day that it felt like he was a troll but yesterday’s rampage just takes it into completely surreal territory. The guy cannot be for real. My brain will simply not accept this.
Someone on Twitter said something like she’s glad her mom isn’t alive to witness all this. We’re at the point where the deceased are better off than us chumps still walking this earth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Esmom, I feel the same way as the Twitterer about my dad. He was a super-liberal who was so upset by the way Republicans treated Obama. (Me too, but he was retired and spent a lot more time than I did watching the news and getting worked up.) He died 3 years ago. I cannot imagine how distressed he would be today by the state of the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My folks both passed two years ago, and have thought about how distressing this would be (had they lived to witness it). Both were housebound and kept up with politics.
Orange had just become a candidate before Mom suddenly passed, and we joked about how there would likely be a war before the inauguration ended. But, no one really thought he’d even be the party nominee at that point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ikr? What next? A public fistfight??
What an exhausting collection of maladjusted weirdos. Who invites this kind of chaos into their lives? Oh, Trump. That’s who.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I need some brain bleach to get that Steve Bannon remark out of my mind. Gross
What a bunch of nasty people. A room full of vipers have more class and warmth
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spot on !
I can give you some leftover bleach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, that left a bad taste in my mouth, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooo, bad choice of words.😅😅😅
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Poor kid, he won’t get anything for Christmas or his birfday.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol. I wonder if Steve Bannon has a bad taste in his mouth
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Honey ! @HONEY !! YOU ROCK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I doubt whether Bannon can even see his co@ck, never mind suck it.🙀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@honey, hilarious!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We are going to need to bleach the shit out of the White House once we get these dirt bags out of there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely burn all the matresses, chairs, carpets, couches, etc. Completely gut the OO where the malignant narcissist squats..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
After they’re gone we’ll need a hazmat team in there. STAT!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Tate
A good question for SHS: “How many gallons of bleach are needed to bleach the sh1t out of the WH?” Signs, Pickle
When is the next press briefing? I have to watch it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Pumpkin fps I nearly spilled my tea. Hilarious!!! Sorry, idk when the next briefing will be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’re gonna need an elder to sage the joint and drive out all the bad energy. Not even joking. Get a bunch of religious and spiritual leaders together to pray, bless, meditate, douse the joint with holy water…the whole nine.
The White House is infected with evil. Very bad mojo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You guys are optimistic but we gotta burn that crap down and start over. Anytime we see a photo or a mention of the White House we will all have collective PTSD. Nope. A fresh start is the only thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honestly this was the most batsh*t thing I’ve read in a while. It was insane. He also tagged the FBI in a tweet about Priebus then deleted it later. What an idiot
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Batsh1t crazy but it made me laugh because it shows exactly who he is.
What an embarrassment. In normal circumstances a person using that kind of language would be immediately fired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately we live in the upside down
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He and Drumpf are kindred spirits. He’s so getting a raise.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup you have to wonder if the Botox went to his brain. Unbelievable this jerk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very very frightening Mooch. And so much thanks for the visual on Steve Bannon. But also thanks for putting it out there so he can never live it down. Also, I’m proud of John McCain again. Feels like stuff is about to get real with recent news this morning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Re John M I think he set up the Republican leaders earlier in the week by voting for a debate but with his mind already having decided to vote no.
This cancer might have just given John back his patriotism and he finally stood up to do the right thing.
I saw the video of the voting on Washington Post and it was wonderful hearing the happy gasps from democrats and seeing the utter disbelief on the Republicans face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Per usual, McCain is all talk and no action. He voted yes for the first healthcare bill, which failed, and voted no for repeal only. I’d hardly consider that brave. If he found his patriotism he would be calling for the immediate impeachment of Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WaPo actually wrote a play by play of McCains actions last night. It was a fascinating read. If you can get your hands on it, read it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@megan
He voted for debate on the health care bill and then voted against repealing it. But yes it would be beautiful to see him call for impeachment. At the rate Trump is going it might not be far off (fingers crossed!!!)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@mermaid On Tuesday the senate voted on their original bill with a few awful amendments added. McCain voted for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can you imagine the Republicans drag this man back from recovering only to present a bill that McCain knows would mean that he, a man with brain cancer, would have no chance in receiving treatment for, if he wasn’t so lucky as to work in government with great health ins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They should require them all to have the same health care that everyone else does. Social Security, too! Then they might stop trying to slash it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not trying to suck his own cock — he’s got interns for that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was he on drugs or smth? This level of dis-inhibition is not rational.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m thinking cocaine.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had the exact same thought. This sounds like some coked up nonsense. What a bizarre world we’re living in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Coke is my guess as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was honestly coming here to post “cocaine is a hell of a drug”, lol. The guy had to be on something, that’s for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yup.
I can’t believe he refers to himself as “The Mooch”. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It kills me when he says “The Mooch.” That’s what we call our sweet little rescue kitty whose full name is Moochie Penelope Purrington.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i LOVE the name of your cat. Brilliant !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My little apricot poodle is Moochie. He’s sweet and loving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought a mooch was someone who never purchased (cigarettes, for example) butr constantly ‘mooched’ one from someone else
I’ve always considered it a derogatory term, so it’s hilarious to hear him call himself names!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This really feels like “Real Housewives of the White House” mixed in with “The Apprentice: Special White House Edition”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Angela82 Sometimes I wonder if Trump isn’t filming all of this to run as a reality TV show. Normal human beings just don’t act like this. I feel like there is a producer somewhere staging these feuds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@megan
Love your cat’s name and yes I’m thinking someone is doing a mountain of coke. There are some great memes of this out today. Basically that the Mooch envisions himself as Tony from Scarface and Donald is his Gina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jerusha I bet my Moochie and your Moochie would be best friends!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Jerusha: apricot poodle, those two words together, make me melt into a happy puddle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m at a loss over his words and thoughts. How the hell he is allowed to keep his job is mind boggeling. Don’t get me started in why and how he got the job. This just shows what type of person the President is. What a shame. Makes me embarrassed to say I’m American because I’m asked about the clowns in DC.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You could do what I do: whenever I am asked by (rude) people about uncomfortable issues I have nothing to do with, eg about government decisions and such, I tell them very politely “I don’t know, ask them”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder how the kushners feel about him since they are the ultimate authority? Or did they slink out of town cuz there’s been zero talk about them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s their MO. Sh1t hits or is close to the fan and they are nowhere to be seen. Nagini’s kids pic do not count.
I do wonder, isn’t Drumpf bothered by the fact that his precious Nagini doesn’t publicly “defend” him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re not so happy with the press coverage now that Jared is staring down federal prison
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Kushners chose him
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not yet on the payroll. His ‘job’ cannot start until his big business deal (with ‘Chynnnna’) is cleared by the gov’t. Which is a story in itself….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mind blown👀👀👀. How low will this go?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lower than this, very likely.
IIRC I read about Bannon being a revengeful kind of guy? I can’t wait to see what’s next.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I cannot imagine what an angry, humiliated Bannon is like considering how terrible he is on a regular day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep they will cannibalizes each other and that’s a good thing! Waiting for that breitbart expose on Scarry Mooch
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Mooch most definitely not a superego. I think he’s probably simply an ego who lets his id fly sometimes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know I shouldn’t laugh but I cannot help being gleeful when I see evil people attacking and bringing each other down.
This week is a week from hell for Trump and Co – they are being attacked by all sides from true patriots.
I am just going to sit down with popcorn and watch this train wreck happening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read The New Yorker piece and I was breaking out in uncontrollable laughter for the rest of the night. I know it’s horrible, but I do enjoy watching this administration eat itself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not horrible. They are doing this all by themselves. Do you think they would feel sorry for you if you suffered from the consequences of their ill-intented actions? No, they would not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am worried that people are going to get hooked on the reality TV drama and entertainment of this administration and vote to re-elect Trump because they don’t want the entertainment to end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On a funny note, what would be the opening score of such TV drama?
On a serious note, I doubt he will have the ability/capacity/legitimacy to stand for re-election.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pumpkin – I am thinking very bad death metal. From the 80′s era that they love so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Embee, very bad death metal FROM THE ’80s is super spot on !!! I LOVE IT !!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This guy was interviewed by our premier late night in depth news show on the BBC the day before last. He was completely deranged and the interviewer, Emily Maitlis, was clearly trying not to laugh as she attempted to get some sense out of him. Mr Sixer and I just looked at each other and said, bloody hell, those poor Americans, this is even worse than our shit show.
Then, yesterday, this nonsense. At least I knew who he was!
What. Is. Going. On?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well Sixer – this guy was democrat and maybe this is a plan to bring down Trump from the inside 😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What devil spawned our political classes? That’s what I want to know!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer, Mr. Yeats said it best, “The best lack all conviction while the worst are full of passionate intensity.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ginger – indeed he did.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We don’t know for sure what is going on beyond the fact that drump is scared out of his mind and for good reason. Mueller is unearthing all kinds of illegal drump family activity including decades of Russian money laundering and more recent collusion with Putin to highjack our elections. Also Putin has plenty of dirt on drump.
Definitely drump is terrified.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thunder bolt and lightning
Very very fighting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*crying laughing*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Easy come, easy go.
Somebody please find more Queen references.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Under Pressure? And Another One Bites The Dust, hopefully.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Excellent @Annetommy !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here you go, Pumpkin f.s./p. From Bohemian Rhapsody:
“Is this real life? Is this just fantasy? Caught in a landslide, no escape from reality.”
Very fitting!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scaramucci, Scaramucci, can you do the fandango?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For Melania: “she keeps Moët & Chandon in a pretty cabinet. Let them eat cake she said. Just like Marie Antoinette.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@SoulSPA: and very frightening !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@WhatThe: OMG how appropriate !!!!!!!!
I’d love an imaginary-for-fun CB karaoke at some point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LP: super spot on as always.
I will be having a Queen night tonight, with some red, on CB. Guaranteed fun.
My favorite bands EVER are The Doors and Queen.
Freddy Mercury died way too early. I still remember the day I heard he died. I was not born when Jim Morrison died. I was obsessed with The Doors from 16 to maybe 22-23yo and learnt most of their lyrics. I can sing some of their songs, too. I’ve never visited Père Lachaise but when my Mom went to Paris she visited his grave at my kind request and brought me two little stones and a piece of a fallen branch from his grave. I lost them while I was moving places.
And George Michael is gone too. Why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha…also crying with laughter. This is just bonkers, I can’t believe that article.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m one card short of a full deck
I’m not quite the shilling
One wave short of a shipwreck
I’m not my usual top billing
I’m coming down with a fever
I’m really out to sea
This kettle is boiling over
I think I’m a banana tree
Oh dear
I’m going slightly mad
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL !
OTT here but also, the opening lyrics
When the outside temperature rises
And the meaning is all so clear.
Drumpf, be careful with those nuclear codes. I can’t believe he has them. I . JUST . CAN’T.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://twitter.com/vixenmouse/status/890437231478886400
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trumpian Rapsody ! LMAO ! Thanks for this Jerush !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guaranteed to blow your mind!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BLOW being the keyword. LOL. (Sorry if that sounds inappropriate).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
love this hilarious thread, thank you
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Galileo, Galileo!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been cackling ever since I read Lizza’s article last night. They’re eating each other alive. LOVE IT! This NY Post cover nails it.
http://twitter.com/chris_meloni/status/890745761369141248
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yay more links. That cover is golden. I love Crooked Jared peeking from behind the fronds.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Survivor. I am not in the US so can’t watch it. That “cover” made it on CNN. Fitting and frightening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He, like Dump, are bullies who are only out for themselves. This Goodfellas reject is trying to sell his company to a Chinese company and I guess is so desperate for the deal to go through that he is willing to clown himself in front of millions of people.
My friend thinks that “The Mooch” is scamming Dump because of The Mooches past ties to the Dems and being acquaintences with Obama (constitutional law courses) when they were both at Harvard, but I am starting to seriously doubt this. That would take a level of method acting that I don’t even think DDL could pull off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mooch was at Harvard with Obama? When did Harvard start turning out Goodfellas?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I saw a clip of him asking Obama about Wall Street regulations at some discussion…he had to slip in the fact that they went to school together. Obama, unsurprisingly, seemed to have his number but of course his reply to him was thoughtful and reasonable and civil, yet scathing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Obama a “goodfella”???
Since when, exactly?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Kitten…the Goodfellas reference was to Mooch, not Obama.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@EsMon
I read that exchange. Mooch came off as an adolescent bully looking for attention by outsmarting President Obama, President Obama answered him with his usual cool, measured manner that shut down Mooch’s ploy for attention. Obama’s brilliance won out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I checked on Scary’s background. In 2012 he worked for Romney. In 2016 he first endorsed Scott Walker(!!!???)and then Jeb Bush before signing on with Asshole. So, always bad taste in politicians.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, this blows my friends hypothesis out the water. Pinging from one loser to another.
I will never understand how Jeb is considered a moderate. His behavior during the Terry Schiavo spectacle should have clueded in a lot of people that he was more than willing to play with the crazies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmmm. I honestly think he is doing this for Tangerine because as we know he rages like a lunatic behind the scenes. How is Tange going to be offended when he is a freaking genital assaulter whose mouth is even filthier. Lil Mucchi is out for himself and for money period.
You notice he is smart enough not to say a word about Crooked Jared. Tangerine loves him nearly as much as he does Complicity Barbie and he steered clear of that.
Lil Mucchi is talking how those aggro finance guys talk in New York as a bonding method. If you are unlucky enough to be seated at a table next to group of them it is F bombs and misogyny on steroids. I also think he is alpha dogging Rinse and Bannon who I am sure he despises. Come to think of it I wouldn’t even put it past him to have leaked it himself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t notice it until you pointed it out. He has not said one peep about Damien or Ivanka since he started.Granted it was a week ago but if he is going to go after Rancid and Drunk out of the gate, why not Damien and his bride as well?
“Lil Mucchi is talking how those aggro finance guys talk in New York as a bonding method. If you are unlucky enough to be seated at a table next to group of them it is F bombs and misogyny on steroids. ”
I watched Wolf of Wall Street once, just once. If they were anything like that then .. yeah no. That is one experience I don’t want on my bucket list.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@AT Ball-less Ken Doll and Plastic Barbie pushed to get Li’l Mooch the job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Careful little boy. Bannon would eat him for breakfast and trow his bones to the dogs. Thanks for the entertainment though. This is better than Survivor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He isn’t going after Princess Nagini or Tom Riddle because he is Nagini’s guy. This isn’t just mooch going after Bannon and Rancid Penis, it is Ivanka going after them, using Mooch to do so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@AT Just like the movie. I hated going anywhere near Wall Street hangouts on Friday nights especially. You open the door and get flattened by the testosterone rushing out of the room. Unless you are looking to meet a Lil Mucchi lite it isn’t worthwhile.
@Jerusha Yeah I forgot that. Hmm the intrigue gets thicker. Complicity and Crooked are easing out their enemies and easing in New Yorkers loyal to them. If any of them thought they could push them aside they were delusional. Do you remember when Complicity floated it out there that maybe she and Crooked were thinking about going back to New York? Right after they got more perks and power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Howard Dean said it best on Twitter: This guy is a thug, which is
why he was hired. He’s the enforcer
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is what I just wrote. It is by design for sure. No crazy tweets about it says it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So now we’re just going to start threatening staffers lives? Great. Lean into that chaos hard because it’s coming down like a crashing wave. Remember when the White House used to be a place of respect and formality? This guy sounds like he’s zooted out of his gourd.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This egomaniac will probably end up running for president and winning. Stranger things have happened…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Shush!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who’s paranoid? Mooch, for sure.
He’s accelerating the demise of baby fists’ horror of a WH even though he’s not scheduled to start the communications job until mid August. One positive.
The coarse outburst are all sanctioned by baby fists. Even so, mooch has made everything about himself, which normally would irritate baby fists. But bf needs this distraction because baby fists is getting more bunkered down as revelations of his Russia collusion and years of money laundering are coming out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Orangino will fire him eventually since he’s taking the dement spotlight from him. Spicey must be feeling smug and relieved right now. He doesn’t have to be on this shitshow anymore!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol, we’re only 6 months in, ya’ll!!! 6 MONTHS!
The Communications director of the most powerful man in the West just said,“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–k.” On the record. I just..lololololol.
This is so surreal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the part that is most unreal to me: it’s only been six months. It feels like a lifetime. And all the nonsense coming out of this disgusting, embarrassing fountain just keeps spraying out but no one seems willing or able to stem it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He apparently did not even realize he needed to specify ‘off the record’ if he didn’t want to be quoted verbatim! Communications – basic 101.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Feels to me like we are into Trump’s second term ALREADY.
Ever since the inaugurational adress from hell, I feel like a new mother. I literally have no idea what I did with all my free time before I had to keep up with doughboys Crime of the Day. Can’t even remember a time when I used to watch the news on TV just once a day and then was done with it.
I think Two Scoops had better call his BFF in Paris and ask him how to run this show. According to Politico Europe, Macron’s media performance is actually TOO good for his own good. No, really.
http://www.politico.eu/article/emmanuel-macron-pr-press-7-magic-moments/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Savage! They are really making America great again, this is some good quality reality tv or sitcom. There’s tension, comedy, ratchetness and fights. Too bad those ratchet people have power over people’s life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His plastic surgery makes him look like the Joker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, his eerie resemblance to Eddie Munster screams plastic surgery gone bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t get past the Michael Jackson nose. I am dying for pictures of his old face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Joker with a side order of Ben Stiller.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Have you seen the Mario Cantone impersonation yet?
He nails it.
http://www.broadwayworld.com/article/VIDEO-Broadways-Mario-Cantone-Debuts-as-Anthony-Scaramucci-on-THE-PRESIDENT-SHOW-20170728
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was hilarious. The Trump guy even has the lemon curd wig on. lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA.
Though I don’t care about his plastic surgeries. I don’t trust any man who spends more time doing his hair than I do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus, didn’t Italian Americans go through enough when the jersey shore crew were out there embarrassing the shit out of us?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
😄😄😄😄😄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–k. I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f–king strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”
Except everything you’ve said since you took over is a direct contradiction of this statement.
He may be the polar opposite of Spicer in terms of personality, but he’s managed to create the same whiny ass circus side show immediately. SNL is going to have a field day with him once the new season starts.
It’s funny to watch them start to turn on each other, but I also wonder what this is supposed to be distracting everyone from.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Russian collusion and the attempted destruction of health care?
TBH I don’t think some of them have any sort of plan at all. And the others don’t have the control they thought they would. It’s a terrifying mess. Hopefully at least they will turn out to be ineffective.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with Sixer – every day I read something and think how bloody heartbreaking it must be to be an American and see how vile things are becoming.
We have our own problems with the ongoing Brexit nightmare, but at least we only seem to have useless, bumbling, witless and weak idiots. You’ve got a whole host of absolute monsters. When will it end?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. We have the pantomime villains and they have the real ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not so sure of this. I think BREXIT will do a lot more damage in the long run than President “One day, we will get something done.” I hope Britons will come to their senses before it’s too late and demand a second referendum.
But if those food shortages really DO happen, the rest of Europe will send you guys CARE parcels. Yes, alright, including German beer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We can only pray for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It IS heartbreaking. Thank you for caring!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he speaks of himself in the third person( O.K., the Mooch showed up a week ago.)What a tool.
It will be glorious to watch all these c******kers implode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does Scaramucci actually have that much power? It’s weird to me that a Communications Director has more power than the Chief of Staff and other senior staff. I’ve been reading some comments and some Trump supporters are upset but still a lot people think it’s great. I don’t understand how people think it’s great that the administration hates each other and trying to sabotage each other. It’s really disturbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scaramucci has drump’s blessing. Because for all his bragging and unholy tweeting, drump is a coward who needs a Roy Cohn-like monster to do his hatchet jobs for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They think anyone who uses disgusting rhetoric to bully others is wonderful..he’s obviously as paranoid as trump..never has there been such a cowardly bunch of self-proclaimed ‘victims’ in power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I believe that normally the Comms head would report to the Chief of Staff but “mooch” reports directly to trump, a typical reshuffle ploy in my experience of those who are poor managers. Rancid is out of favour and this sends the signal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a management style of pitting people against each other to breed distrust so the manager can retain more power. What they do is pick a favorite and banish someone and then out of the blue dump the favorite and fawn over the ex favorite’s archest rival and then have no favorite and watch them scramble and fight to get to the favorite spot again. He will pretend to confide in one and down talk the others and do the same to a select group. He makes it feel special to be the favorite so the loss of that spot sends the person into a panic. It is very old school 80s but then Tangerine was in his heyday then so it isn’t surprising.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scaramouch is a puppet. He is a tool. He is a political prostitute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is Princess Nagini’s guy. Such class from everyone in this organization
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just what I was thinking: Such role models! Such class and decorum! The sleaze in this WH is unbelievable and the Repugs simply turn the other way. SMH The founding fathers are all rolling over in their graves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Time to deploy the rugrats to sing or dance!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The article is not merely amusing [although I doubled over with laughter]. This is Trump’s ideal. This is the kind of person he finds admirable and skilled as a communicator. Dear God! And to top it all off, Kellyanne goes on TV to argue that the Mooch’s remarks are just like Hilary’s “deplorables” comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I swear, a part of me was thinking he was channeling Jordan Belfort or Joe Pesci when he was talking. He’s not the Wolf of Wall Street or in a blooming Martin Scorsese film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice nose mooch. I learned that someone in the White House is leaking to save the country from this president. “There are people in this administration that think it’s their job to save America from this President. That is not their job.” Thank God for the leakers, please continue to leak to save the people from the hell we are experiencing.
Thanks to the people who called their representatives, keep up the pressure to resist the deplorables to save the ACA. Thank you 😊.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is anybody else totally getting Anthony from Sex and the City vibes?? Even the way he talks! 😹
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG! Yes! He could be his brother…if the brother was a mob boss with a coke habit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, including Mario Cantone, who played Anthony. He’s doing impressions of the Mooch. There’s a link to one above
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Now, why on earth would Preibus not have wanted this fine, upstanding gentleman in the White House?
I am thinking he eats cocaine sandwiches for lunch…or is this how all hedge-fund managers operate?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As the late great Rick James once said, “Cocaine is a helluva drug.” The Mooch better back off those rails for a bit; his heart might explode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scaramucci … made in the image of Trump. No shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Former Democrats too. Both of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This clown doesn’t even know to make the conversation off the record.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A few questions:
1. He just used a death threat against White House staffers, is that something the Justice Department would look into?
2. He’s on drugs right? I’m guessing cocaine because everyone the cheeto surrounds himself with is some weird caricature of an 80′s Wallstreet trader.
3. Has it really only been six months? This is the slowest presidency ever
Report this comment as spam or abuse
1. I commented upthread that the DoJ should pursue him. I don’t know how it works but the institution was attacked as well, so maybe. I’d like to know though if there will be any legal consequences to those awful death threats.
2. He is on SOMETHING. I have no idea how cocaine works, but several posters here said it’s cocaine. If he takes cocaine, he is STUPID ! Is cocaine consumption/buying illegal? Drug trafficking/selling is.
3. 6 months and counting, hopefully soon for a countdown !
I like your screen-name HelloSunshine. It’s bright and joyful !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Pumpkin! Inspired by my sweet little boy
Cocaine is definitely illegal and I think it’s what he’s using. His pupils are crazy and I think drugs are why lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your sweet little sunshine boy makes you sunshine too !!!!!!! (sun)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This just shows that truly qualified individuals will not work for or with Donald Trump. Look at who the POTUS sent out as his Representative to Communicate to the American People.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Drumpf HIMSELF is NOT QUALIFIED for POTUS (CAPS for emphasis, not screaming (most of the times but I am not screaming at you).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a joke this guy is. But it’s no joke have to live with this swamp of an administration. They are an embarrassment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is the Mooch a coke head?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, you might want to call him Mr. Blowie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Definitely another blow-hard. 😀
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can blow himself out of the WH.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Good Grief. How many toddlers do we have in the White House now? These grown men all act like a bunch of tantrum throwing babies! Not a single one of them has even a smidgen of self control. I’m getting a chronic migraine from rolling my eyes every time I read any political news these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has seriously creepy eyes. I have dark brown eyes too, but they don’t look like that in pictures. He looks like Dark Cooper from Twin Peaks. And every time someone calls him Mooch, my eyes read it as Moloch.
Anyone tired of Winning yet?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like Ben Stiller when Ben’s in his fake tan, Zoolander character. “We’re not building an America for ants!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This captures it perfectly.
http://twitter.com/whatwouldtb12do/status/890700049684074496
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am starting to miss Sean Spicer at least he wasn’t vulgar and threatening people with violence.I thought it couldn’t get worse.I was wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spicey is having a blast now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And to think we were complaining just because Spicey said “Biggest crowd ever.” Those were the times.
Six weeks from now, he and Melissa will have their jobs back – being greeted with standing ovations from the entire nation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not defending Spicer, but I am willing to bet that he was forced by Drumpf to say that was the biggest crowed ever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is this sideshow? Like why does everyone seem to be working against everyone else? He must realize that that just encourages more leaks???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was also thinking that his outrageous and unhinged outburst will result into more leaks.
I will get some popcorn and champers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No wonder drumpf loves his little Mini-Me. Twinsies.
http://twitter.com/brutallyrandom/status/890544252543008770
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The White House has become a frat house. This is so upsetting and worrying. As it’s been said a number of times.. this is 6 months in! Where is our country and our standing in the world going to be in another 3 1/2 years? It’s horrifying.
And on a personal note, as the mother of a 12 year old boy trying to raise a respectful, kind, intelligent man I could weep that these are the “men” he sees in charge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Animal House was funny. At least everyone got what they deserved at the end.😊😊
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Rethugs call themselves the party of values.
Yeah, no.
And the Biblethumpers still support the Orange Tyrant Twitler. Sad!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was just coming here to say that. These jag offs got all morality-upset bc Clinton got a blowie in the WH, they cry about cursing and sex on television shows, but government officials spewing venomous nastiness and infighting all over Twitter is just fine? The president talking to the Boy Scouts about orgies is making America great again? Can you even fathom if Obama-or any democrat-had done anything like that?!?? Where is the outrage? I can’t stand these two-faced hypocrites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been wondering who the Mooch reminds me of, got it!! Just put the Scientology logo behind him and the lecturn , and hey, it’s Miscavige all over!!! Great start to your new job!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m afraid I also have to insist on the HUGE medal Tom Cruise had hanging round his neck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not familiar with the US political system. Is there any oversight of the executive which in my understanding is the White House? By the Congress maybe? Department of Justice? FBI? Either one of them, for different areas? Media and public scrutiny is there but they don’t have executive/legislative/security powers.
Is oversight undertaken more seriously when an offence is committed? Aside drumpf’s campaign and the links to russia, what we see is a bunch of incompetent, aggressive, vindictive staff. On our tv screens and internet. In full throttle and plain sight for all the world to see. All this bunch pose significant security risks and threats for the US. If they do all this stuff in public, imagine what happens behind closed doors. What can be done legally for a change to happen?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder about that too !!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll lean into that chaos with you! It’s complete madness and imo an unfiltered, extreme look into the WH under Trump. This is magical and it feels like this administration could use a hard reset. Like, the WH is burning from within.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He has barely been there for a week and can get away with this? I’ve cringed and gagged since his speech where he kept saying how much he loved and adored Trump. The world is now laughing even harder that we have another immature bully in the White House who doesn’t get in any trouble
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We’re so utterly screwed when the next domestic crisis/attack hits.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lynnie
Yes. That’s not going to be funny in even a dark sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh yes. The emergency broadcast signal went off on my TV a little while ago and my heart stopped for a moment before I saw that it was a weather warning. Funny; I never got scared when I heard that sound while Obama was still in charge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes we are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes we are
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Already happening.. North Korea launched their 2nd ICBM. And we have a fool in office to make decisions. Trump has not plans to deal with any of this. NONE. No Foreign Policy outside of supporting Russia and any Despot he can latch onto and being a cry baby to all our Allies that we are going to need soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unlike George W. Bush, Two Scoops would not even bother to get into a helicopter to fly over a disaster area. Or can you imagine Precious Ivanka and Frozen Face Melania handing out blankets to people who lost their homes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Omg sh** is cray cray. I’m very very scare for the 🇺🇸
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know he is trying for Robert DeNiro or Tony Soprano but he just reminds me of Anthony from Sex and the City😹
Oh what a world we live in. Everyone is a character in their own movie. I know a lot of people are scared, but this is just too ludicrous for me now to not laugh. The
Administration is a total clusterfuck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s totally Joe Pesci, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
America Elected a Reality Show Con Man.
this is the circus that come with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s hope that dear, sweet Pickle doesn’t read the New Yorker.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is it just me, or can anyone else see him in a velour tracksuit with a pinky ring and a thick gold chain around his neck? I thought Old Spicy was entertaining, but The Mooch is hilarious! Who in the world is going to play him on SNL???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They need to negotiate with Stiller or Pesci RIGHT NOW!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh my god, Ben Stiller’s character from Friends! That’s it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Again, I’m really sorry that you decent Americans have to live with this shit daily. You deserve better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes I just have to sit back and say to myself, “Oh my God, this is real.” If this was a television series, I’d turn it off because it’s beyond my suspension of belief.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He reminds me of that letter from an angry sorority girl that went viral a few years ago (Michael Shannon did an awesome dramatic interpretation of it).
But this man is 100% a reflection of our President, so it’s really not funny this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Genuine question – is Bannon really on the outs with Trump? I mean if he was still the influence he once was, there is no way Mooch would still have a job today.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes it seems he is. He didn’t want Lil Mucchi but he is there anyway with the support of his favorite child and her spouse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bannon is apparently at odds with Drumpf ever since it was claimed by some media that Bannon is the “president” and Drumpf is his puppet or something like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep mentally unhinged poor man’s $cientologist Miss. cabbage. He should sign a mil year contract and hang out with the real Miss. Cabbage and Tommy.
His tenure will not go well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m no fan of the Grim Reaper, but the whole c-cksucking comment just seems off base and inaccurate. More likely that the new WH Comms Director is projecting his own shortcomings onto someone who is challenging his authority… since it’s obvious that the diminutive front-stabber craves media attention and is trying to build his personal brand and notoriety on the back of the travesty that is the current administration.
He’s just a self-promoting huckster that preens and postures on camera and is willing to sacrifice the integrity and the dignity of the office of the president for personal gain. His behavior makes me sad for all the smart, thoughtful, mature, disciplined people that work on Wall Street and are now further tarnished by his particular brand of hyperbole. The Mooch should be ashamed and vilified.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, he’s projecting. He also has a huge chip on his shoulder. He mentioned several times that Reince Priebus (and Bann0n) tried to keep him from getting the communications job at the WH. So all this distasteful behaviour is some sort of payback to those in the WH who kept rejecting him for this job.
As much as I despise these WH minions, I think Mooch has made their point that he is not remotely qualified for a communications job.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know who hasn’t done a lot of cocaine and called the New York Post for an interview to dish on everyone they work with… good lord these idiots ….I would be legit afraid to go to work in this environment. What signal are we sending to other countries? Our country is run by idiots…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I worked at the WH I would cultivate relationships with those f**kwits, praise and caress them with one hand, and show them the finger and leak information with the other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are right on the money Pumpkin. Say ” I love you” and text dirt 5 minutes later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The funniest part about it all is that he isn’t even actually hired yet. He cannot divest from his business until August 13th (I think it’s the 13th), so until then he goes to “work” every day wearing a visitor’s badge.
Anyway, the bar has been lowered to the ground at this point, hasn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse