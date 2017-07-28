Anthony Scaramucci: ‘I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–k’

While many of us were Pickle-Truthering yesterday, Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci was burning this sh-t to the ground. It all started somewhat innocently, right? Donald Trump hired the Mooch to be the new Communications Director one week ago. In short order, Sean Spicer resigned as WH Press Secretary and the Mooch has been going on a f–king rampage, firing people, threatening to fire people, lying his ass off and offending just about everybody. Hilariously, the Mooch mostly comes across as the personification of Trump’s Id (although perhaps Trump is all Id and Mooch is the super-ego, I don’t know, I’m not a Freudian). In any case, the past week has been chaos within and around the White House.

On Wednesday night, reporter Ryan Lizza broke the story that the Mooch was having dinner with Donald Trump, Melania, former Fox News executive Bill Shine and Sean Hannity. When the Mooch found out that the details of the dinner leaked, he went on a tear all night and throughout Thursday morning. He accused WH chief of staff Reince Priebus of leaking the information and more. Which led to one of the greatest pieces of journalism this year – an interview with the Mooch conducted by Ryan Lizza. The Mooch called Lizza in rage, and these are some assorted quotes from their entirely-on-the-record exchange (please read the full piece though):

The Mooch asking Lizza to reveal who leaked the info about the dinner: “Who leaked that to you? What I’m going to do is, I will eliminate everyone in the comms team and we’ll start over… I ask these guys not to leak anything and they can’t help themselves. You’re an American citizen, this is a major catastrophe for the American country. So I’m asking you as an American patriot to give me a sense of who leaked it. Is it an assistant to the President? O.K., I’m going to fire every one of them, and then you haven’t protected anybody, so the entire place will be fired over the next two weeks.” The Mooch says Priebus is paranoid. “They’ll all be fired by me. I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I’ll fire tomorrow. I’ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince Priebus—if you want to leak something—he’ll be asked to resign very shortly. Reince is a f–king paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac,” Scaramucci said. He channelled Priebus as he spoke: “ ‘Oh, Bill Shine is coming in. Let me leak the f–king thing and see if I can c-ck-block these people the way I c-ck-blocked Scaramucci for six months.’ ” How his financial disclosure forms are public documents: “I’ve called the F.B.I. and the Department of Justice…The swamp will not defeat him,” he said, breaking into the third person. “They’re trying to resist me, but it’s not going to work. I’ve done nothing wrong on my financial disclosures, so they’re going to have to go f–k themselves.” He’s not interested in media attention: “I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own c–k. I’m not trying to build my own brand off the f–king strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.” Kill the leakers: “What I want to do is I want to f–king kill all the leakers and I want to get the President’s agenda on track so we can succeed for the American people… O.K., the Mooch showed up a week ago. This is going to get cleaned up very shortly, O.K.? Because I nailed these guys. I’ve got digital fingerprints on everything they’ve done through the F.B.I. and the f–king Department of Justice. Well, the felony, they’re gonna get prosecuted, probably, for the felony… The lie detector starts—”

[From The New Yorker]

This is perfect to me. I realize it’s morbid and offensive and crazy, for sure. It’s also a sideshow, to watch this self-destructive douchebag bro set fire to any semblance of organization within the White House. But I’m enjoying it. Maybe I’m jaded. Maybe I’m leaning into the chaos. But come on! What did you think was going to happen when the Mooch got hired??

The Mooch also called in to CNN yesterday morning for a wild ride. I’m not going to quote that piece because, honestly, nothing beats that Steve Bannon/c–k quote, but there is this underrated gem: “There are people inside the administration who think it is their job to save America from this president. That is not their job.” Wouldn’t it be great if they decided to do that full-time though?