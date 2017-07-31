‘Atomic Blonde’ opened with $18.6 million but it deserves to be a huge hit

Last week, I honestly worried that I would be writing that The Emoji Movie would be #1 at the box office this weekend, because that’s where I think we are now: a stupid movie about emojis should be #1 in America. But it wasn’t. It was #2 in the weekend box office, which was actually the debut of The Emoji Movie and the second week for Dunkirk. Dunkirk once again took the #1 slot, making more than $28 million in North America in its second week, compared to The Emoji Movie’s $25 million-plus opening. So, a lot of people wanted to pay full-price to see a really stupid, badly-reviewed movie about emojis. Still doesn’t bode well for America. Girls Trip – which CB loved – made it to #3 at the box office with $20.1 million.
Thankfully, there was another piece of good news: Atomic Blonde came in fourth place at the box office in its opening weekend. I worried about the late-July release and I worried that the reviews weren’t lavishly praising the film (most critics liked it and it did have a 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes). The film took in $18.6 million, which is pretty good considering the film was made on a $30 million budget.
All of which to say… I had the choice of going to see Dunkirk or going to see Atomic Blonde, and I chose Atomic Blonde because I love a good spy story and I love James McAvoy. I wasn’t disappointed at all – it was a really great movie! Very violent, and some of the fight scenes were rough to watch because of the naturalistic way they were shot. Charlize really looked like she was getting the dog snot beaten out of her in more than a few scenes. Also: Charlize deserves all the praise she’s getting for Atomic Blonde, not just her acting (which is stellar), but also for producing it and shepherding this project through a multi-year ordeal to get made. While the budget is small by Hollywood standards, the film looks very expensive. It looked like a James Bond film, honestly, and the current Bond films are being made for like $300 million, not $30 million. Charlize gave a stand-out performance but I know she won’t get any awards nominations for it, because the film is too violent and most of her performance was her physical work, and doing her own stunts.
I’d also like to make special note of the completely ‘80s soundtrack: IT ROCKED. It was amazing and added so much to the film (which is set in 1989). The only bad thing I have to say about it was that the dialogue left a little to be desired. I realize that the characters were drawn to be purposefully cryptic, but good God. All in all though: I recommend this film. I hope it continues to do well on word-of-mouth because it deserves to make some money. It’s smarter than the usual summer fare and Charlize & McAvoy really are that good in it.
Photos courtesy of ‘Atomic Blonde’/IMDB.
LOVED it. And yes, the soundtrack is fantastic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haven’t seen it but I fully intend to. I love Charlize and I hope it builds next weekend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Charlize for the next James Bond!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm may actually have to see it. I don’t like Charlize so I gave it a pass this weekend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with you. If it comes to the theater that’s walking distance from my house I’m going to check it out this weekend. I do love McAvoy and 80s music is my jam.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
With all the hype and big promotion and good reviews( 75% RT) and coming just 4th, it only proves the Charlize is really not a big draw. It is lower than projection.they were predicting mid 20s and just earned 18.5m including 1.5m Thursday . It is disappointing.Girls Trip on its second week came at third is really great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like Girl Trip will get to 100M+ with the great holds it’s exhibiting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tent pole action films starring women generally do struggle. Especially when the boys fragile egos have been recently subjugated (see Wonder Woman). This trend happens with black movies too. We are only allowed one cross over hit per season. With black women we have to wait decades for cross overs and so to have Hidden Figures last year and then Girls Trip this year is a true miracle.
But I think this will pick up in the US box office based on word of mouth and make a killing in international markets. It will turn a happy profit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree with all of the hype I thought it would open maybe double, at least in the $20 million range. It didn’t cost a lot so it should easily make the budget back. Glad Girls Trip is doing so well. Minimal drop off in its second week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s disappointing that it’s not higher box office returns, but I think the movie, like JOHN WICK, will build an audience and have a long shelf life.
And if the budget is only $30 million and they made $18 million first weekend, then they’ll probably make a profit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ripped Scarjo when her movie Ghost in a Shell bomb but with Atomic Blond they make all the excuses just to make it look like it’s not a flop.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ghost in a Shell cost $110M and had huge backlash for its whitewashing. That film deserved its L.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously?
Ghost in the Shell cost 110 million to make (and probably half that again to promote) and it only made 40 million domestic. It’s opening weekend was just $100,000 more than Atomic Blonde’s, which only has a 30 million budget, and no extreme promo costs.
One was meant to be a huge blockbuster, and the other is an extremely violent R rated action flick designed for a much more niche audience. Blonde is performing on par with John Wick, which was a sequel spawning success.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t wait to see it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I loved the music, the fashion and the cars…really slick and fun. If it was PG-13, it probably would’e made twice as much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watched it this weeknd and realy liked it. it’s like an homage to Charlize’s beauty. And her kickass stunts.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m a bit turned off by the violence, to be honest, but I hope it does well. Did that 18.6 opening meet/exceed industry expectations? Hollywood pays so much attention to those early numbers . .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loved it and the soundtrack!
Report this comment as spam or abuse