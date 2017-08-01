Brad Pitt was ‘shocked’ by Angelina Jolie’s VF interview, a family friend claims

Angelina Jolie sure knows how to generate controversy, although I think the actual controversy from her Vanity Fair profile was somewhat unexpected. My guess is that, in Angelina’s mind, we would be talking about what she said about the divorce and her kids. Instead, there was a multi-day story about whether she had exploited Cambodian children during the auditions for First They Killed My Father (Jolie insists that everything was above-board). I bet Jolie would find it as sweet relief if we could merely get back to talking about the divorce at this point. Which brings me to this strange “exclusive” from AOL/Entertainment Tonight. Someone wants us to know that Brad was not pleased with what Angelina said about the kids in the VF interview:

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s family friend is speaking out about the actress’ Vanity Fair tell-all. In the cover story, released earlier this week, Jolie touched on everything from her highly publicized split from Pitt last September to her Bell’s palsy diagnosis to life as a single mom. At one point in the interview, she also talked about how her and Pitt’s six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — have been coping with the divorce. “They’ve been very brave,” the By the Sea star told the outlet. “They were very brave…In times they needed to be. We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing. … They’re not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some … from life, from things in life.” According to the family friend, Jolie’s candid conversation about the kids came as a shock, as Pitt’s main priority has always been to protect the privacy of their children, refusing to speak of them publicly. Because of that, it was unexpected to see the children’s lives at home exposed in the pages of Vanity Fair. “It’s surprising that Angelina would use the children to help herself in the story, especially after years where both were dedicated to protecting their privacy,” the family friend told ET on Friday. As for Pitt, the family friend tells ET that he continues to go to individual therapy and therapy with his children, whom he sees a few times per week. “He’s doing great, he’s doing well,” the friend said. “The kids are his family. He’s continuing to adjust to a new normal.” When he’s not with the children, the Allied star spends his free time hanging out with his guy friends, focusing on art and enjoying music, recently making a surprise cameo during Frank Ocean’s set at FYF Fest in Los Angeles. The family friend said he’s also getting ready to start filming Ad Astra, a futuristic sci-fi epic directed by James Gray. Pitt reportedly portrays space engineer Roy McBride and stars alongside Tommy Lee Jones.

[From AOL]

Voiceover: The family friend was Brad Pitt’s publicist the whole time.

“It’s surprising that Angelina would use the children to help herself in the story, especially after years where both were dedicated to protecting their privacy…” That’s kind of bitchy phrasing I use when I’m calling to complain to my trash collectors. I say sh-t like “It’s surprising you didn’t collect my trash today because isn’t that technically fraud?” ISN’T THAT SURPRISING??? While it’s true that Brad talked around the kids in his GQ Style profile a few months back, it’s not true that Brad has always avoided speaking about the kids. I don’t think any celebrity should, like, take the high road about always protecting the kids’ privacy when the celebrities have literally sold photos of the kids to magazines. Not to mention that Brad and Angelina always talked about their kids in interviews over the years. Neither one of them can say that they were dedicated to to protecting the kids’ privacy.