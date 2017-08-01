Brad Pitt was ‘shocked’ by Angelina Jolie’s VF interview, a family friend claims

Angelina Jolie sure knows how to generate controversy, although I think the actual controversy from her Vanity Fair profile was somewhat unexpected. My guess is that, in Angelina’s mind, we would be talking about what she said about the divorce and her kids. Instead, there was a multi-day story about whether she had exploited Cambodian children during the auditions for First They Killed My Father (Jolie insists that everything was above-board). I bet Jolie would find it as sweet relief if we could merely get back to talking about the divorce at this point. Which brings me to this strange “exclusive” from AOL/Entertainment Tonight. Someone wants us to know that Brad was not pleased with what Angelina said about the kids in the VF interview:
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s family friend is speaking out about the actress’ Vanity Fair tell-all. In the cover story, released earlier this week, Jolie touched on everything from her highly publicized split from Pitt last September to her Bell’s palsy diagnosis to life as a single mom. At one point in the interview, she also talked about how her and Pitt’s six children — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox — have been coping with the divorce.
“They’ve been very brave,” the By the Sea star told the outlet. “They were very brave…In times they needed to be. We’re all just healing from the events that led to the filing. … They’re not healing from divorce. They’re healing from some … from life, from things in life.”
According to the family friend, Jolie’s candid conversation about the kids came as a shock, as Pitt’s main priority has always been to protect the privacy of their children, refusing to speak of them publicly. Because of that, it was unexpected to see the children’s lives at home exposed in the pages of Vanity Fair.
“It’s surprising that Angelina would use the children to help herself in the story, especially after years where both were dedicated to protecting their privacy,” the family friend told ET on Friday.
As for Pitt, the family friend tells ET that he continues to go to individual therapy and therapy with his children, whom he sees a few times per week.
“He’s doing great, he’s doing well,” the friend said. “The kids are his family. He’s continuing to adjust to a new normal.”
When he’s not with the children, the Allied star spends his free time hanging out with his guy friends, focusing on art and enjoying music, recently making a surprise cameo during Frank Ocean’s set at FYF Fest in Los Angeles. The family friend said he’s also getting ready to start filming Ad Astra, a futuristic sci-fi epic directed by James Gray. Pitt reportedly portrays space engineer Roy McBride and stars alongside Tommy Lee Jones.
Voiceover: The family friend was Brad Pitt’s publicist the whole time.
“It’s surprising that Angelina would use the children to help herself in the story, especially after years where both were dedicated to protecting their privacy…” That’s kind of bitchy phrasing I use when I’m calling to complain to my trash collectors. I say sh-t like “It’s surprising you didn’t collect my trash today because isn’t that technically fraud?” ISN’T THAT SURPRISING??? While it’s true that Brad talked around the kids in his GQ Style profile a few months back, it’s not true that Brad has always avoided speaking about the kids. I don’t think any celebrity should, like, take the high road about always protecting the kids’ privacy when the celebrities have literally sold photos of the kids to magazines. Not to mention that Brad and Angelina always talked about their kids in interviews over the years. Neither one of them can say that they were dedicated to to protecting the kids’ privacy.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, cover courtesy of People.
Brad Pitt is a grasping at straws i am sure he is shocked that she barely acknowledeges him and has moved on so fast…. He needs to take a sit
I agree. My opinion of him has changed. He is more of a whiner than I thought.
Yes, in that regard he’s got more in common with his first ex than i ever thought he did (re whining)
Viola… I didn’t really watch closely… But I don’t understand what people think she was supposed to do. Disappear? She was villainized because she happened to have been married to Pitt when “the greatest love story” of our time began.
Like I say below… I am petty. Everyone in my close circle would have known. She doesn’t strike me as petty. I don’t think she was. And when you look at how quickly he moved on (expecting a baby before the divorce was final), that had to really hurt.
I think Pitt and Jolie were pretty classless about the whole thing. And now they’re getting in their jabs on one another in the public eye.
Viola,
Could we please, for God*amn once, let the Aniston thing go?
She has absolutely NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS!
She’s happy, she’s married, she’s healthy.
MAYBE IT’S TIME WE LEFT HER ALONE!
He’s been nursing his hurt pride all this time. That whole GQ article was a sympathy ploy. He needs to take several back seats and shut up.
They both sold their family life from the moment they stepped on that secluded beach with Maddox…and somehow a photographer was there.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What? You don’t believe that a paparazzi tracked them to a private beach in Kenya and just happened along in the middle of family time on the beach? Next you will be saying that that first shot of Angies engagement ring where she has the kids at a museum and is pointing at something in the display case, was staged too. I assure you it was a complete coincidence that her kid ended up in the shot.
“What? You don’t believe that a paparazzi tracked them to a private beach in Kenya and just happened along in the middle of family time on the beach? ”
So… we’re just gonna completely forget that those voicemail hacks ever happened? The ones that Angelina left for her assistant about their Kenya trip, and tabloid reporters got them instead? I know, I know, it’s easier to demonize her if you ignore those dozens of articles.
Lmao but I’ll leave it. And the engagement ring museum photo shoot?
@nyaw
I’m confused why is the museum thing something were mad at or cynical about? That was a big honking rock. It seems to me if she did anything that involved leaving her house, as one of the most famous women in the world with an ice cube on her hand, a pic would have been snapped, so I’m confused at how a date night at a museum or a movie or a restaurant is supposed to be cloak and dagger. Lol
What? You mean the clear artful poses with just the right lighting weren’t spontaneous? Blasphemy. You are wrong because last year Tom and Taylor were ambushed on the beach too. So you know it could happen.
This. They’ve been milking those kids for publicity all along. He can’t change the rules because they no longer suit him. She’s just doing what he also happily did before the separation.
They are both OTT and I dont think they realize it doesn’t work anymore, its not 2005.
People see through their staged family photos and interviews. I wish they would go away, neither are young anymore and it looks especially silly when older people behave this way, it’s really cringe worthy,
Of course he can. Sometimes people change their minds, you know. Sometimes they understand when they did something wrong. Also, this is a different thing. They agreed not to talk about the kids after and/or regarding the divorce.
@At
I don’t know what this post even means. I’m not mad at either one of them. I feel bad they’ve gone through what they have, addiction or substance abuse and its effects on a family can be insidious – so I wish them peace.
They were/are too influential and admired worldwide as a humanitarian couple and on their own, in terms of their compassion towards the less fortunate and work to improve people’s circumstances globally and at home, for me to swap them out for Kylie Jenner, Bella Thorne or Goop or Chris Pine.
Considering the state of celebrity today, people becoming half billionaires due to their silicone enhanced booties and celebrity reality shows (including King Cheeto in the White House) – I don’t need either one of them to “go away.”
Especially when we only see them when they’re calling attention to strife somewhere on the planet (war crimes, rape and sexual assault during conflict, post-Katrina, building clinics and schools, etc) or they’re on a red carpet a couple times a year. It’s not like they’re Jen Garner taking her kids to Starbucks every day.
Sorry I’ll take Angelina’s annual PSA for World Refugee day against Kim Kash’s highlight and contour kit rollout or Goops $500 V-steaming any day.
Actually, the way he talked about the kids changed after the Oprah interview. He overshared during that interview and he likely realized it, because after that, he discussed what the kids did, but he didn’t specify who did what.
And yeah, he can change the rules, especially since it seems that Angelina is putting the kids to work as well as talking about them. I said this months ago, the kids shouldn’t have anything to do with promoting her movies. The kids have made more appearances at her movies premieres/red carpets. It is not their responsibility to make an appearance in support of her projects. JMO.
+10000
hindsight shows that thats how brad works. he a walking ego and if you want to be with him you do it his way. he plays the media game.
As for Pitt, the family friend tells ET that he continues to go to individual therapy and therapy with his children, whom he sees a few times per week.
Way to maintain privacy.
HAHA
Eeeexactly. Not to mention the fact that this whole story is coming from his team and draws *extra* attention to his kids & their custody issues. But I guess the VF article was self-promotion, yet airing your custody grievances with your children’s mother — before a paragraph about your upcoming role — is not.
i believe he goes to therapy……dont believe for a second that the kids see him.
Brad said acting is a very small part of his life & not important as family. And when he’s working he goes into not hearing his kids mode? So why has he signed up to do two films acting wise this year & producing films, so where does his relationship with his kids fit in? That’s should be his only priority this year?
getting his relationship with Angelina & the kids back to a healthy place. Not films, music festivals, new girlfriends, or sculpture.
Devil’s advocate (and not to be a Pitt apologist), maybe for him staying busy helps with sobriety? Not arguing he shouldn’t spend time addressing the underlying issues, but having a ton of down time isn’t the way forward for everyone. I don’t have experience with addiction, but I do with depression, and significant periods of time off is actually not good for me.
They are both dedicated to their children. Both love them. He is an actor and that is his job. He can’t sit home alone and not work. She works too and that is fine. He has visited them in Cambodia but never in AJ’s company. She was fine with that. She doesn’t want her children to feel abandoned like she did. Again they are loving and devoted parents in a bad spot right now. That is nitpicking and searching for a fault.
I think he needs to be earning money and that is why he is working,
This is interesting strategy by Pitt. A recent denial to Gossip Cop about the exes being friends was shut down fast. Complete with an ‘insider’ making sure to remind everyone of the, accusations made against Pitt by Jolie, as if to say, no way could they be friends after that.
Brad seems to be going for broke.
No “conscious uncoupling” here.😉
Agreed. I really like Brad, but I am surprised at this turn, cause I thought he wanted to play it to keep the peace. Or prolong it anyway. Guess not.
People forget he is no slouch in the PR game too and he can be ruthless when he wants to be.
nothing more dangerous than a narc whose reputations on the line.
He can just watch her self-implode now. She’s probably dreading the upcoming film festivals. But I think the ET leak suggests he’s really angry. The VF article was BP shade after shade through the kids and mentions of crying, etc. Meanwhile the journalist was doing a subtle shade of Angelina.
Put a sock in it, Brad. Both of you have discussed the kids many times over the years.
Exactly. They talked about them in every interview, did the People covers, sold their wedding pics with the kids, and published private family photos. Too late for him to now cry “protect their privacy!”
I suspect that what he’s referring to is that the interviewer was clearly interacting with the kids, speaking with them. I don’t think we’ve seen that before.
I really dislike this statement. Talk about kicking her when she was down. If he was really committed to making their new family situation work I’m sure the ‘family friend’ could have defended his ex wife instead of putting the boot in.
He just made himself look bad here.
Lmao. You tried it Brad.
Hate to say it, but he’s still hot af.
Love to say it. Yes he is!
I really think that identifying their home which is easy to google inside and out is a problem. The other family stuff is none of my business.
On a superficial note, he’s back to looking good.
Angelina has talked about her kids in almost every interview she did when they were together so why change now.Did he have a problem when she talked about Shiloh taking art classes in an interview? Or Pax likes to bake and Cook? Or when she mentioned in an interview that Zahara was taking horseback riding lessons or that she was graceful in another interview?
Boy, Bye!
He still wants the credit and positive PR of being part of that family without taking care for any of them (including Jolie). He tried sucking up to her briefly during his GQ interview but Jolie isn’t having any of it. These two are a long way from being friendly with each other. I feel like they’re both losing any perceived PR ‘battle’ in the era of ‘conscious uncoupling’.
I don’t recall Brad saying anything about not talking publicly about the kids until their divorce saga.
These two are both playing the PR game very well. They both need to STFU. But damn people are so quick to believe a story from a so call friend or publicist about Brad but when AJ said herself how they auditioned the kids for her movie people were saying it’s not true when it came directly out of her mouth.
It didn’t come out of her mouth. It was described by writer. Writer chose those words.
“Pitt’s main priority, Pitt is doing…yada yada. Brad and his team is making sure we all know Brad is doing everything right and Angelina is doing everything wrong. That’s what I got from this.
@V4Real – 🙌👏
@v4
You’re wrong. Maybe go back and read the paragraph composed by the VF writer. There were two sentences that were quotes from Angelina in that whole thing depicting the ‘game.’ Those quotes had to do with the child actress and what she did during it. The bulk of the rest, were second hand impressions/descriptions from the VF writer.
@VIOLA
👏👏👏👏 people should read before talking.
Oh please I did read it and I’m not wrong. She did say it. VF writer just wrote some of what she said, not the whole thing. AJ put out a statement that just added more of what she said. She still said it but elaborated more on it. And she still looked bad and it was still wrong what she did.
Viola, she likely had copy approval prior to the article going live too. The journalist was accurate; otherwise VF would have been forced to back down or release a partial retraction, given how controversial the issue became and how much attention it got. It’s probably all on tape.
Oh Pitt, wasn’t it you that said Zahara almost choked on an icecube when you were not paying attention due to your drinking? Wasn’t it you that said Pax was being disciplined and he ended up peeing on the chair? Wasn’t it you that said you had to ply the kids with Coca Cola to ensure they were waking up properly to get ready to travel somewhere?
Then the behind-the-scenes of BTS and Maleficent where the kids were seen interacting with their parents? So many examples to choose from.
And I love how he had to get it in that he’s seeing his children regularly and they’re still in therapy but he’s gearing up to work a lot again too. He’s just never going to be a hands-on father like he used to be in the early years is he? Could explain Jolie’s obvious resentment in the VF piece because he abandoned the family basically. Methinks he’s fine with the current arrangement of Jolie being the primary carer without admitting it to the public to maintain he still wants to see his kids (not an uncommon scenario when the nuclear family unit breaks down). But I hope Jolie gets her work done too without having to follow him too much to enable him seeing the kids.
WOW never knew all these.
well said
I know some families (some that have split, one that actually hasn’t), where one parent got used to being able to be the caregiver when they could fit it around work. They would definitely call themselves hands-on parents. But in actual day-to-day parenting? They know nothing. These are men that would be horrified to find out that they’re turning into their own fathers, and yet genuinely seem to be unable to stop it.
Didn’t Brad takes photos of Jolie and the kids for W magazine (the black and white photos when the twins were just new born) yeah so not private really when it comes to his kids.
It sounds to me like he wants all the fun of parenting and none of the responsibility. Typical Brad.
As a fan of neither Brad or Angie, though I liked him in “A River Runs Through It” and her in “Girl, Interrupted,” here’s my take: Most celebrities whose children we see photographed use their kids to further their careers.
And Angie used those Cambodian kids everybody’s talking about to make her latest movie a success.
And if some poor shlub at an airport, a day spa, or a restaurant can make a few bucks by tipping off the press, why not, why should they operate under a different set of standards than the outrageously well-paid celebrities?
She basically said nothing personal. The kids are being strong and healing. That’s what we all do everyday. Not a story.
The kids met the Vanity Fair writer correct? That’s something new.
No that’s not new, the kids have met writers before when Brad did an interview for some magazine, maybe Esquire, the writer met a few of the kids and said how polite they were.In a Vanity Fair or Vogue interview the kids were even photographed for the article.
The interview took place in their new home, in the middle of summer vacation.
The whole interview was coordinated by Angelina from start to end. Please, she wanted the journalist to see the kids so she could talk about crying in the shower and how strong the kids are. Not a single household support member (nanny, tutor, housekeeper, cook) was seen. Don’t pretend it’s not coordinated and deliberate because we all know Angelina is like that.
As any mother Angelina always talk her kids, what they were expecting her to talk she didn’t talk about the divorce which what tabloids and everyone were expecting of her to talk but didn’t them the pleasure.
Man, that VF article seems like a very rare misstep in Angelina’s PR game.
There was an earlier big misstep: the leaks against BP as a deadbeat father. Turns out people don’t like to see ex-partners fight it out in public with leaks esp when children are involved.
They are as bad as either. Both are jostling to use those children to soothe their images. Unsurprising given this is how they have used them since day 1 but still super gross to do in the middle of a custody dispute.
Totally agree!
Of course he’s mad. She thru him under the bus. She said the kids are healing from events leading to the divorce… Not the divorce. She specifically said that. Whatever’s going on… That’s an attack on him… True or untrue.
Neither of them are playing nice. I’m not judging. I am petty. I probably wouldn’t either. But I would expect some reaction from the other party after saying something like that.
I mean, he tried to rewrite the history in his GQ interview. He said that divorce is hard on children and himself, that it is hard to have their family ripped apart. Like the incident never happened. You could say that he moved the blame on her, because she was the one who filed for divorce.
As I recall, she didn’t comment on his interview at the time.
Sarar…. I completely understand why someone would be angry with their partner if they felt they had been pushed into filing for divorce because the other person wouldn’t get their act together. I know I would be angry. And I am embarassed to say, everyone in our circle would know what happened because again, I am petty.
I just think that a lot of people are acting like she is above it and isn’t putting it out there, when she is def doing just that. It is very calculated. There is so much innuendo about the horrible incident that traumatized the children… That they are still trying to heal from. And yeh, he did it… And when you do things there are consequences. I just see her as playing a game to trash him. And maybe he deserves it. But anyone that read this interview and didn’t see what she was doing, couldn’t have read the same interview as me.
I agree Sara, it’s obvious to me that in many aspects, Brad is still in denial and Angelina is just not having it.
Brad’s piece deflected and barely addressed what happened. It was clear he wanted to make it seem more like a normal breakup due to just irreconcilable differences (yea he drank too much, and she wasn’t onboard with his choices, lol) rather than his eff up on the plane that blew him up. It was clear he was in no way addressing that or apologizing or taking the blame. That your side of the street stuff was a direct rip off of one of Aniston’s interviews about him, lol. Brad was attempting to ‘both-sides’ this thing, which is a weaselly thing to do, while at the same time trying to give people an idea of what happened but sugar coating it heavily.
I’ve been disappointed in how weak he is. But that sometimes comes with the territory when it comes to people who are trying to get clean and maybe don’t want to stop drinking altogether. There’s major denial and resentment for the person who is forcing your hand.
Angie cant take that chance with him. Neither one would ever forgive themselves if something happened while in his care because he slipped up.She’s got to stay firm
@Lalu
Gonna try to make this not so long.
Let’s start by admitting this is all speculation and a hypothesis.
That said, I’ve read in posts from several women that by merely inferring that the kids dealt with something and are healing from something that occurred in that plane, Angelina is “trashing” him – pardon me, but that’s b.s.
Let me tell you why- IF Brad does or did have an alcohol and substance problem, maybe he’s an addict or as good as, and it insidiously began to fray their marriage (the substance and alcohol we could consume at 30, are different at 54) which culminated in an ugly incident in that plane from which there was no return, then Angelina’s first responsibility is to her family (which includes Brad) and getting them all help. Most especially making sure her other parenting partner got clean.
We all know THAT is no easy task. The addict is angry, resentful and in denial usually. Brad to me, still sounds in denial. So Angelina keeping SECRETS for him…and never alluding to what he did, does not help the process of sobering up.
Viola- We knew Brad screwed up and how she felt about it ten months ago. I don’t think the finger pointing now looks good on her. Nor the lack of self-reflection.
@Ladyt
Angelina is under no obligation to keep Brad’s secrets, but she has. In fact, i think not being open about what happened probably goes against her very nature- of being pretty wide open.
Brad has made the decision not to address the incident and his problem openly, not to apologize to his wife and family for what happened on the plane or even acknowledge it in any real way. When he alluded to the investigations stemming from the incident in that GQ piece it was obvious to me he was being dismissive and he came off as resentful rather than understanding why his behavior may have warranted it.
My point is, it’s not pointing fingers if it’s a real thing that happened that you and your family are still dealing with, healing from and perhaps getting the person with the problem to acknowledge and recognize that he needs to quit drinking.
If you have a person still in denial, who as the incident gets farther behind in the rearview mirror may think they can start drinking again and that the whole thing was no big deal, and even becomes more resentful of the custodial parent perhaps….
It does the other parent zero good to go along with that line of thinking to dismiss what imploded their family, dismiss his alcohol abuse and keep up buttoned.
Being honest about what happened even in a vague general sense, may be the only leverage Angelina has to keep her children’s Dad straight and maybe cause him to think twice about pouring himself that first glass of scotch. Especially since he appears to still be in denial, and want to sweep it under the rug and not discuss.
For an addict, secrets and not acknowledging the pain you caused and the problems – is dangerous.
If Brad has come out right away and apologized, admitted his drinking problem and said he was off to get help, i think he and his family would be a lot further along.
It’s ok. We just disagree.
“Brad’s piece deflected and barely addressed what happened. ”
I’m still wondering now, nearly a year after they announced the divorce, why the heck he’s accountable to us here at all. Um, he’s a bad father and an addict. Okay. That’s his personal life. Not my problem. He’s some guy who acts in movies I sometimes watch. Her movies are atrocious. I have zero investment in their lives otherwise. But this PR war has made me interested in how much she uses her kids (and he did too when he could) for pr.
There’s a total logical departure in suggesting BP is accountable to us for his personal life. Why does Angelina think anyone should care? HW is all BS and only people overly personally invested in Brange and other celebrity couples/families would waste time being so invested. He’s not accountable to us for his personal life unless he used it to sell a lie. I never bought into humanitarian power couple Brange with the Benetton family, so I don’t really care about BP being a bad father. As for his addiction issues, hope he’s clean for good. But good luck to the kids.
Lalu- I get where you’re coming from. She used her first big post break-up magazine interview to point out, once again, that the children have suffered and Brad is to blame. I didn’t catch a whiff of responsibility on her end. I believe the first rule in Divorcing with Children 101 is Don’t say crap about the other parent.
I’m not sure Brad responding at all was the best move but I can see why he didn’t like the interview. The privacy issue, as written, is just incredibly dumb given their history. If there was an agreement to stop using personal info about the kids post break-up that should have been made clear.
In Brad’s GQ article he talked about his mistakes, his blame and what he was doing to rectify it. He said nothing negative about Angelina whatsoever. Sure it was image building. Hers was meant to be too.
SaraR.- I disagree. Brad was earnest to a fault about his culpability. Believe it or don’t. But he did not bad mouth Angie. I’ll request quotes if you say otherwise.
I didn’t say he bad mouth her. I said he tried to rewrite the history: he talked about divorce, never about incident. It is, of course, his right not to talk about it, but I do feel Angelina’s frustration – this is not a normal divorce where parents just grew apart, and he almost made it look like that.
I disagree with you that he was earnest to a fault. I am going to leave it at this.
Maybe not a good choice of words? “Earnest to a fault” means to me that he laid it on so thick that people made fun of him and the pictures. My point was he focused on himself and did not throw darts at the mother of his children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are two human beings with equal culpability in their breakup. I am sure it is weird for them to handle PR without each other.
It was their firewall.
@magnoliarose
You said:
“They are two human beings with equal culpability in their breakup.”
Ok then. I am sure this was the whole messege of Brad’s GQ interview, and you are totally receptive of it. Sorry, I am not.
@ladyt
Wait- how is Angelina responsible for Brad’s alcoholism and the incident on the plane?
Are you from the Chelsea Handler way of thinking- that it was the world traveling of crazy Angelina and her brood of 1200 kids that drove him to self medicate and go off on his child?
If that’s what you believe and he believes it too, how will he ever take responsibility for what he did and sober up for good?
Saying your children are healing from life, and they’re coming along is not talking “crap,” about Brad Pitt. But it is reminding him, of something he’s still never acknowledged that what he did has affected them and they’re still healing- if anything it’s her leverage that he at the very least stays on the path to sobriety and doesn’t slip.
She wouldn’t have to if he were honest and took responsibility instead of trying to fake (in his interview) like the only thing his kids were recovering from is the ie split/dvorce.
That was a trifling move, and made me think he’s got a long way to go. I’m sure his behavior still keeps Angelina up at night, so I’m glad she’s vaguely reminding people what they’re still dealing with (an alcoholic dad in denial).
@SARAR. I agree with you.
Viola- I didn’t read past your opening sentence that I said Angelina was responsible for Brad’s drinking and the incident on the plane. I did not say that and I don’t think that. That’s totally on Brad. I’m not going to engage further. Reread any of my posts. I’ll stand by them.
@Sara You mean receptive of his interview? Some of it I believe other parts are image protection.
Constantly trying to make him out to be a terrible person just isn’t the case. He isn’t perfect as no one is but it is simply not true that it is all his fault. Do you think her interviews are any different? She doesn’t advertise her explosive temper but I don’t expect interviews to be confessions.
It is a lie that he doesn’t spend time with his kids or long for them when they are away. Just because you don’t like him doesn’t mean he is more at fault in their breakup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Her whole public divorce war against BP was was predicated on the idea he’s accountable to the public for being a bad father and a drunk. If it didn’t become a criminal investigation resulting in sufficient evidence for prosecution, it’s not a social issue. He’s not accountable to anyone for his private life.
I tend to agree Lady T. She’s again bringing “the event” up … she’s fighting dirty and I’m not sure why? You got what you wanted. Women particularly think BP is a drunken child abuser and he admitted to drinking etc in his interview. So why continue on with the smear?
@Lalu – Exactly. She put enough out there to infer the worst thing about him in this interview. While couching it in words like she wasn’t.
One of her well-timed pregnant pauses in the interview said as much as words can. To me anyway.
they arent healing from the divorce. they are used to brad not being in the picture. they are healing from when he was in the picture. he was a mean drunk and disciplined pax to the point that the child pissed himself. he also went and had another kid with a coworker. kids shouldnt have to be around rageaholics, alcoholics, narcissicists, adulterers….an on an on esp whennthat is all in one person. hes toxic. and now the cats outta the bag. and he doesnt like it. hes been winning the media with his lipgloss smiles and fakeness since the nineties and people see through him now. angie is a rock and has gone through thsi alone with her kids. while the public and brads pr team trashing her reputation. and then then the guy admits he was the problem all along. hes toast. hell never be able to put the cat back in the bag.
“disciplined pax to the point that the child pissed himself.”
Pax peed himself because he was rebelling against sitting on the naughty chair in the corner. Common discipline method. No abuse. BP himself told this story.
“he also went and had another kid with a coworker.”
Are you serious? Marion Cotillard’s children’s father is her long-term partner, the actor turned equestrian whose name I can’t remember. Diane Kruger’s ex.
Going out on a limb here to suggest the ‘family friend’ was no friend/publicist of Brad.
Following this logic… “I bet Jolie would find it as sweet relief if we could merely get back to talking about the divorce at this point. Which brings me to this strange “exclusive” … Someone wants us to know that Brad was not pleased with what Angelina said about the kids in the VF interview…”
Ergo, “Someone” = Team Jolie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Let’s put it this way: who had more to gain at this moment by letting “us” know that Brad was not pleased with what Angelina said?
sorry but hes sitting around doing whatever……..shes got a house full of kids. shes moved on along time ago. he needs to let it go. hes the one with nothin to do and an ego to stroke. hes mad cause the kids and exwife are super happy and healthy and want nothing to do with him. and rightly so. i bet brad will find that alot of people are through with him. his fifteen minutes were up alooooong time ago.
He’s pretty pathetic to pull this. He’s talked about his kids a lot in interviews. I mean, I don’t even follow him that much and I know that.
Didn’t he told that Shiloh story on Oprah, that she likes to be called John? That story is still repeated over and over on internet, where people insist on calling her John.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What’s with Jolie’s encrypted messages? Like she doesn’t want to actually talk about it, but she sure as hell wants to poke. “the healing from things in life”?
Maybe legally she can’t or doesn’t want it out there, as might hurt the kids but she’s obviously hurt & angry about things he did. I actually think there’s truth to Brad having Affair & got her pregnant & he told them on plane & that’s what fight was about, why maddox went nose to nose with him. There’s truth to them still arguing off the plane & on tarmac & brad unzipping & pissing on tarmac. There is proof someone spoke of this before it was all cleared up with the Minnesota airport & paid to go away. Then i think child services were called & that was it she filed two days later. Angie’s team said “brad didn’t want the truth to get out”. Don’t think that would have been said, if it was just about Alcohol? Think it’s something bigger?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
daisy…it not about cannabis. hes got issues. cannabis doesnt make people rage. justnthe opposite actually. so if hes a rageaholic even after smoking cannabis then dudes got a problem. he was a huge drunk too….and he was supposedly doing koqe.
The interviewer alluded to that, saying Angelina said certain things would be off limits then managed to cryptically include them herself.
I end up defending the man even though I am not a fan. You talk about addictions and she was a hardcore heroin addict. So what? They both addressed their addictions. I defended her when people kept accusing her of shooting up all of the time even when she was pregnant. It was nasty and low to say that.
I don’t think you want to be balanced so it is a waste of time to point things out to you.
Where’s the criticism for the many celebs putting their kids & day to day lives on Instagram? Yet jolie gets crap because during an interview the kids said hello to the writer. And paparazzo gets pics of them or jolie talks about her kids. Double standard. Pitt wants the image of family man but without the actual time & energy of caring for the kids. My dad was the same. My mum practically raised me & my siblings & my dad saw us weekends & basically watched tv with us.
Whatever.
Brad talked and emphasized the absence of the children. Talked about the bikes and what not. His interview made sure to note their absence and how alone he was. His family gone.
Jolie did the same but she has the kids.
I don’t like it. I wish they wouldn’t do it but don’t pretend either is above it. It’s disappointing and annoying.
And I am a fan.
“Brad talked and emphasized the absence of the children. Talked about the bikes and what not. His interview made sure to note their absence and how alone he was. His family gone”
…..not in their “childhood” home.
Sorry, but these two deserve what they got. No matter how many orphans she saves, no many how many conscience movies she makes, she knowingly started a relationship with a married man. And he cheated on his wife and, very publicly, displayed his new happy life whenever he could. I’m no prude or Aniston apologist, but I am married, and that whole debacle really turned me off from them both for good. It’s all i see when i look at them. The only people i feel bad for are their kids.
Completely agree with you. Both mediocre actors at best. I dont understand the adulation esp of her. She gives me the creeps.
@Angelique
I don’t have the energy to go through this for the 100th time in 13 years. But all three parties involved say there was no infidelity. Did they start seeing each other months after Brad’s official legal separation, but before the divorce was finalized? Yes. But then so did Aniston and Vince Vaughn. People do it all the time. Once two parties agree they’re officially and legally separated – they usually go back on the market. It was during this period that Brad apparently told Angelina he was separated and divorcing.
Who else could possibly weigh in? I get that you don’t like both Brad and Angelina, but when the person whom you claim outrage for is also telling you to move along and that nothing happened, at some point you should just drop it.
It seems if you cannot, it becomes more of an imaginary tool with which to hate on the former ‘Brangelina,’ for your own personal reasons, than it does true outrage for a now happily married celebrity millionaire named Jen Aniston.
You can wish an alcohol fueled implosion on a family of six with small children if you like, but that’s pretty abhorrent.
Oh please. Celebrity divorces. They both need to take a seat. Or better yet pay attention to the real world of parents working several jobs in our gig economy or having to rely on dental fairs for care for themselves and their kids. They are both vain entitled jerks imo.
They were top for reason and I thought she has no choice but answer something and did ok. I never thought how this may looked from brad angle..
Anyhow,breaking up with kids not easy. They should try to get along and be positive with each other. You know good exes and don’t let others takes advantage of the opening situation for there own use …
Pitt is really mishandling the PR strategy here. He should be the one to walk the walk on privacy and just say ‘no comment’ when asked. Be authentic and let the audience draw their own conclusions. Instead this whole ‘keep him in the news’ charade sounds old – I guess his PR strategy is not geared towards us internet-savvy people, but towards an older generation?
And they both always used their kids as a career prop… I have no idea what RDJ’s (arguably the biggest star on the planet now) kids look like, and we’re all familiar with the Jolie-Pitts kids – this is not a coincidence, it always has been a deliberate choice (and it was their choice to make, not disputing that).
Ah may be rdj or whomever fans doesn’t care about his kids personal life or his addiction history
Most do the kids thing as a part of their…in one way or another imo. Especially if both couple are actors or stars etc…
Sorry, I have to disagree, Brad has taken the high road since the divorce and Angelina still takes shots at her ex husband. Not impressed, look at Jennifer Garner, I am sure Ben Affleck drives her crazy and she always handles herself with such class.
I can be hard on JG but she is impressing me with her restraint. It is a good move for her.
Brad has taken the high road?? LOL
If Brad took the high road we wouldn’t be discussing this ET piece. He wouldn’t make his feelings known through a leak.
I, honestly, found it a big jab and telling. That’s sad this far along. They’ve been separated almost a year come September, but according to Angelina, the kids are all still traumatized a year later, so brave, but, oh, by the way, not at all affected by a sudden split, their father overnight out of the home and ripped out of their lives except visitation.
I’m not saying it wasn’t justified in the beginning. All I’m saying is Angelina seems to be perpetuating her kids’ trauma almost a year later, and dismissing how hard a sudden separation and impending divorce is on them, especially all the younger ones. .
That isn’t healthy for the kids, her attitude.
he doesnt sleep under the same roof as his kids. never did. and hed was gone eleven months strqight by choice . he wasnt part of their day to,day lives ever…….but when he was around he was abusive drunk and angry. he admits that hed leave and go stay at hotels alone to get away from the chaosn of the kids. and his compund was just a bunch of houses and he had the kids in their own. hes not a kid friendly dude
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Never mind. I shouldn’t have even responded to your over-the-top posts. I can’t take you seriously.
SURE JAN!
Angelina needs to get rid of her Pr people, since the divorce she is coming up short and her interviews are sloppy.
i disagree. i think everything has been handled with grace on her end. she set the example on how to dump your loser abuser with class. and she didnt throw him under the bus in doing so. he on the other hand……..glad she and the kids got out and are safe and happy. brads still squirming almost a year later. karma is a b.
He is a Hypocrite! He has mentioned the children in his interview with GQ this year.
Although I prefer Angelina to Brad (never quite got his attraction or what she saw in him) they’re both coming across as petty, manipulative and not particularly likeable, and as if their primary and most pressing interest, despite all their hand-wringing ‘think of the children’ talk is themselves and maintaining their individual status.
When they first got together he was very handsome and he has major cred in Hollywood. She saw dollar signs and someone to elevate her profile.
Oh for pity’s sake. They both had equal status at the time.
@Skylark
No they were not. Angelina was a rising star but nowhere near the equal status of Brad (even with an Oscar and Tomb Raider). Brad was Hollywood royalty along with George, Julia, Meryl, and few others. She was not in that group and according to those Sony emails still isn’t (yes Hollywood High is very petty). Her acting career will definitely drop off in a few years which is why she was replaced by Daisy Ridley in that Orient Express movie.
She saw dollar signs. Really? You make it sound like Angie was a gold digger. She was filthy rich when they met. One reason Brrad and Angie were talked about so much was because of their A-list statuses. Thanks for the laugh.
@Paige,
Not as rich as he was though. And he is still far more richer because of his production company.
I didn’t say she was richer than him. I said she very wealthy when she met him. Jessica made it sound like she was a gold digger.
@Paige
Well I don’t think his money was her number 1 interest; just his high profile status but it certainly didn’t hurt in her pursuit of him. Also her already having a son was of strong interest to him. They both used each other.
@Paige
She had money but not the kind of money he had (filthy rich is subjective); her net worth grew considerably while being Brad’s gf and mother of his children. Her paychecks got larger because of how well Mr & Mrs Smith did which did well because of the cheating scandal. Brad was A-list and Jennifer was on the most popular show on TV; Angelina Jolie was B-list which isn’t bad. Being with Brad helped her career tremendously.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Paige
Do you have a picture of this huge mansion in England? Was she renting or did she purchase it. Do you know how much she was paying for it? Again I’m not saying she wasn’t a millionaire but his money was on a different level.
They have both been selling their kids at main talking points since they started their family. Angie and Brad have always equally sought lots of attention. I’m wondering if he’s trying to distract from her violation of human rights amongst the children she filmed and the support of an evil regime.
Seriously stop with the human rights violations slander.
Not a single human rights organisations have accused Angelina of any violations. Even the guy from Human Rights Watch said “if” is his statement basically just saying stuff without evidence or fact checking.
Actually they were very critical about her working with the Cambodian army not the casting (so yes she enabled human rights abusers):
Brad Adams, executive director of Human Rights Watch’s Asia Division, says that if the detail about 500 soldiers is correct, that raises serious concerns. “To ask for permission to make a film and thereby invest in the local economy is fine, and you’re going to have to have some meetings with some government officials. But you can take a stance to make sure you don’t empower, legitimize or pay the wrong people. And working with the Cambodian army is a no-go zone, it’s a red flag, and it’s a terrible mistake,” he said. “This is an army that is basically an occupying force of a dictatorship, it’s used to put down environmental activists — the kind of thing that she stands for is in direct contrast to what this government is.”
Adams points out that there would have been ways for Jolie to film in Cambodia while still avoiding involvement with the Cambodian army, “which continues to be an extremely abusive rights-violating force.” For instance, she could have hired extras to play the part of Khmer Rouge soldiers.
“There’s moral hazard in having any relationship or dealings with the Cambodian government,” Adams continues. “It’s not clear whether she understands that and it’s not clear whether she cares about it.” He points to the fact that the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Sen, is a dictator who has a record of killing, exiling, jailing, and threatening political opponents, and that Hun Sen, as well as other country leaders including the defense minister and head of the military, are former members of the Khmer Rouge. “This film is about the horrors of the Khmer Rouge, yet she is dealing with former Khmer Rouge, and apparently in a noncritical way,” he said.
The Human Rights Watch group has criticized Jolie and they may investigated her.
What she did to those orphan kids is the very definition of child abuse and exploitation.
Not to mention collaborating with the Khmer Rouge is scandalous enough alone. She as a humanitarian should have known better.
@Frigga – I doubt that very much. Look at the focal point of the response: he’s plainly irked at the very ambiguous, borderline provocative manner in which she talked about the kids’ ‘healing’.
The only clear thing is that for all the ‘therapy’ talk and the ‘moving on’ talk, there’s a hell of a lot of residual anger and resentment in their current relationship.
They both need to put an urgent lid on that if they care one iota about their kids, not to mention their own respective reputations.
PS. Maya, agree, enough already with the human rights violations. Her and her producer’s statements should have put this to bed.
Both Brad and Angelina do the same things: talk about their kids in every interview; put them in spreads; sell their photos to People and alleged pap strolls. Neither of them get parent of the year awards tbh. I was really annoyed with the last Vogue spread with the entire family; it was so contrived and it was getting old. They’ve been doing the same thing since 2005 when they first adopted Zahara and after 10 years the public should be burnt out.
Brad team weren’t shock when some of the kids appeared on the BBC interview when she was promoting the film in Cambodia. Why this family friend is shock now?
Gossip people shouldn’t be surprise because Angelina will always talk the kids even when they go and pursuit their own lives as adult mothers always talk of their children, but people judge these celebrities because they are celebrities and that is not an excuse.
its just a made up excuse to get his name in the press. he did this to jen for years. if she was in the press hed pop up too. since he got dumped almost a year ago , this is his way of still trying to connect himself to people that clearly want nothing to do with him. he also thinks he can shape history with his media spinning. but he looks like a guy with serious issues and has for a long time. though his publiscists will try to spin it to throw the wife under the bus….the pics of the kids with their mom prove him wrong. shes been thesteady rock this whole time….not him. his kids want nothing to do with him…..that says it all right there. theyve moved on…..he should too.
guess trying to drag aj down to brads level is the new pr technique. theres a definite brad tone to alot of these “posters”. i think shes handled this entire situation with grace. i do not believe for a second anything mr pitt tries to spin. i dont even believe he sees the kids. now the new baby, thats another story. a fathers day trip to france……hmm. he has slandered aj like a coward in these comment sections…hiding behind stupid fake names….you can spot his comments a mile away. hes thinks his pr is subtle but i know he plays the comment sections…..its been obvious and a tactic he used for years on ja.
hes a vile man, and he sums up and represents whats wrong with alot of men today. keep your head up aj. we all see how pathetic he is….and those who say otherwise are just on his payroll.
brad is the biggest narcissist ever. and he sounds like a lying fool every time he speaks.
I used to be such a big fan of them as a couple and now I dislike them both immensely. Her more than him but only slightly. His saving grace is that I still like him as an actor/producer so I am interested in his movies. I used to like her as a humanitarian but after what happened in the latest movie set, I’m turned off by her. Never liked her as an actress even when I liked them as a couple.
Both have used their kids for Pr purposes before and continue to do so. It’s a bit rich of him to suddenly take the high ground especially when the reason he’s mad is because she’s still referencing the incident on the plane even though they agreed to put a lid on it privately. But she still finds a way because she’s hurt of what he’s done but also because I think she also blames him 100% for the divorce never taking responsibility for her part.
she doesnt use her kids. spinning that narrative wont rewrite history . she hasnt used her kids and her talking abt her family isnt using. her kids. him talking abt the is him using them because hes never been a big part of their lives anyway. hes not part of their daily life he missed a year voluntarily….. the absent narc dad talking abt them is unatural. hes just doing it to interject himself into a situation hes really not in and never really was. he thinks he can spin and rewrite history but he cant. we have witnessed brads lack of parenting ourselves… he cant lie his way out of everything. and great dads acknowledge all their kids…they dont keep the illegitamite ones a secret to protect their image. always allllll about braaaaaad. hes used every woman hes ever beenwith as a stepping stone. and he tried to with his “family”. glad angie was able to safely get the kids out of that mess. hes a very sick man.
its like he expects her and the kids to go away and not have a life. you can tell how scary controlling he us with that image hes worked so hard on since the eighties. he tried to shap and control what everyone thought after he cheated on hhis first wife…and still does. and now hes trying to do it to angie , esp in the comment sections etc. he thinks its his world and he should be able to control what everyone thinks abt anything brad related. creepy, sick, and really pathetic. dude should not be raising kids or even be around them. i cant see that he has the adult mentality or anything positive to offer as a person even. he seems so fake and egodriven, that its actually really scary. hell just read this and try to be more authentic in future press…. but that will just prove this point. there is no real brad. hes all ego. and hell take down his girlfriends, wives, kids to protect it. hes a sociopath.
They are both being so juvenile. Going tit for tat. They both need to stfu.
They both did it though. He too participated in using his kids for PR just like she did. Not to mention he unnecessary bashed his ex in 2011 and in 2013 for no good reason at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
brad doesnt have the mental capacity to be concerned for his kids or anyone else. if he did none of this would have happened in thenfirst place. if he was concerned for his family theyd still be a family.
its sad how abusers try to silence their victims isnt it? its important for women and children to not be afraid to stand up to their abusers and get out. period. we do not tell victims of domestic abuse to stfu. PERIOD.
forgot to add the airport workers in minnesota. theyll tell you who has issues and who doesnt.
love how all brads problems are always his last significant others fault. hes always the victim.
its so refreshing that angie isnt playing the media game. she really puts her kids first. i admire the restraint she used when addressing that situation in her interview…you can tell the whole family has just moved on and is so happy. they just seem like the weight of the world has been lifted. I hope all families enduring domestic abuse and violence can have an ending as good as this one. her situation gives alot of hope to alot of women and children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
but in reality the therapist, doctors, police, court system and most importantly the kids disagree with you. hes the one with the issues. plain and simple. shes been functioning on a daily basis with a large family, and a very sick mentally husband. its been a year since the divorce. kids are healthy and happy, as is angie. so whats brads excuse?
You aware she only has temporary full custody right?
And I think this scandel may even be used against by Pitt if he really wanted to go that far. I think he may have found his chance to get his joint custody.
I strongly agree. This scandal shows poor judgement –Angie should Stop talking.
I am wondering if Ang is mentally ill.
I think her father- Jon Voight has been correct about her mental instability.
Angie has trashed her Dad for over 2 decades-and he helped her tremendously in Hollywood- nepotism at it’s best.
Later, Ang hooks up with Brad who is Hollywood royalty, and now she is trashing Brad too. I know Brad has serious issues, but Angie seems mentally unstable and is sadly becoming very unlikable.
Brad looks very healthy, and Ang is wasting away. Brad is winning the PR game now, and is still loved/admired in Hollywood. Obviously the HW community have all sided with Brad.
amazing how we create these storylines and cling to them …when they have no basis in reality. thats the ego. on the contrast, angie and her family are looking and feeling great a year after the divorce. brad is still playing the media games that he played with his first wife. that and clinging to very desperate storylines on comment boards. it is what it is and brad needs to accept it. he has plenty of other things to deal with, and he wasnt really into his kids and family anyway. he would rather be doing literally anything else…and he did…..and he was dumped for it…..and thats been a year. and hes still clinging and trying to change reality with his spin. meanwhile everyone else has moved on.
