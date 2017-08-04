Jenny Slate: I was ‘naïve’ to overshare about Chris Evans & the breakup

Jenny Slate has a weird year, I think. While it was probably strange for her to date Captain America for about a year, the post-breakup stuff has been even odder. Like, she’s giving confessional interviews and oversharing about blind dates. She looked absolutely pained when she was forced to stand next to Chris Evans while they were promoting their movie, post-split. She seems to be out-of-sorts and trying to figure out her next step in every sense. And she’s currently promoting Landline, which is like a throw-back ‘90s movie about relationships. Which is how she did this long interview with Marie Claire’s September issue – you can read the full piece here at marieclaire.com. Some highlights:
On L.A.’s obsession with perfection, particularly through plastic surgery: “It’s saying, ‘I’ve given up. I’m too afraid that imperfection is going to make me feel excluded from the community, so I’m buying in rather than opting out.’…It plays into a deep fear put in place by the patriarchy. We live in a system in which our president can be the most heightened misogynist and chauvinist, who is always making it his business to comment on women’s appearances. It’s repulsive. But it also creates a culture of fear in which we think, Even if I don’t want it to, my physicality is going to be called out, and I’m going to be vulnerable.”
On her candid interview with New York magazine about her relationship with Chris Evans, which went viral: “It seems so naïve: You’re just talking to a nice person, and you have a really honest, beautiful conversation, and she writes about it in an honest, beautiful way. But then, it goes through all these other outlets and gets distilled. And then it can be made to seem like you were being cheap.…I didn’t mean to do that. Especially not with an experience that was so precious to me. So precious.”
Whether she’s good at breakups/divorces/professional splits: “A divorce moves at the speed of complete deadening silence, or that’s how it feels. When we got divorced, I felt like I was in outer space. But I think we at least had the foresight, even amidst all that pain, to say, ‘If we don’t do this now, we will never be able to be together at all in any way. We will never be able to work together or be friends.’ You know, just because something didn’t work out in its original form doesn’t mean you have to denigrate it and say it was worth nothing.”
On grappling with the high-speed, voracious nature of celebrity culture: “There’s so much more teeth out there, so many invisible claws out on the internet. It’s one thing to be, like, Cloris Leachman in 1979, saying, ‘I f–ked Gene Hackman,’ or whatever. It’s going to be in one article, and if people want to find it, they’re going to have to go to the library and use the microfiche. But I enjoy putting myself out there much more than I fear the consequences. I do have to learn to make sure that I’m taking that risk alone, and not dragging anyone else into it.”
On her natural instinct to overshare: “You know, I was in the bathroom thinking, ‘I did it again.’ Overspoke. I feel so compelled to give a detailed answer to everything. People tell me over and over, ‘Jenny, you don’t have to say everything.’ But I straight-up forget, and I’m not sure how to change without completely silencing myself.”
On the importance of therapy: “You know what’s weird about reality shows? Everything. A lot of the time, the ladies say to each other as an insult that they should go to therapy. Like, ‘You really need help, honey. I wish you well. You need to go to therapy.’ But every person needs to have someone to talk to. Therapy is beautiful.”
At first I was like “she needs to own the fact that she overshares” but… she is owning it. Of course, she’s making it sound like she’s a victim of her own oversharing, and that she’s too cool/clever/old-school/hipster to understand that duh, when you give an interview where you talk on and on and on about your breakup, of course people are going to say “whoa, that’s a little bit much.” Her interview with New York Magazine was a serious and epic overshare, the likes of which we rarely see from someone not on a reality show. But I can’t really slam her: I’m sort of the same way. Only in my day it was just called “being a gossip.”
Photos courtesy of Katie McCurdy/MarieClaire.com.
Sounds like she’s owning her oversharing and excusing herself for future oversharing.
She’s owning it by… oversharing again. And I don’t understand most of what she’s saying either. She’s exhausting.
Lol. Baby steps, I guess. She seems like a good person, albeit a bit needy, and these photos are lovely.
Really @angie? Funny you should say that you don’t understand her LOL.
I love the way she talks, she is cultured and uses the proper term for what she means. That’s quite rare nowadays where “like” is the default word for everyone. There is nothing wrong with being analytical – which is what I think she is, really. And she puts it to good use, she needs this ability for her comedies and her acting.
Besides, she is an entertainer, of course she is going to be a bit up her **rse. She’s a bit extra, but I do appreciate the way she expresses herself.
All I can think of, while reading this, is she and Captain Neurotic must have absolutely exhausting when they were together. She seems very nice, but man, that’s a lot of navel-gazing.
These photos of her are really lovely
LOL the photoshop skills over at Marie Claire are epic. They did her many favors.
So she recognizes that she overshares, but then continues to go on about him even after saying she doesn’t want to discuss that? The big ol’ movie star she spent months with is her #1 talking point.
Her short association to Chris is the only thing that got her some attention so she’s trying to milk that until it’s last breath but she looks desperate & hungry for fame, which she’s proven to be.
Stop trying to sell a situation that no one really cared about & is long forgotten like her films.
You hit the nail on the head. Jenny’s hypocrisy is quite astounding. She goes on in interviews about how she wants to be known for her work and not who she dates…but can’t seem to shut her mouth about Chris and then that’s all the interviewers ask her about. “I was naive to overshare.” Well, maybe you should have thought about that before you opened your big mouth. You even SAID in that interview you KNOW how private Chris is, and you still blathered on about your relationship with him anyway. In this particular MC interview, she was talking about how it’s gross the way Trump makes comments about women’s looks (which, okay, valid) but then in the same breath she complains about women who get plastic surgery. The basic vibe I get from her is “I want to be able to do whatever I want and not have to face any consequences that might come my way.”
it’s quite endearing. don’t ever change, jenny!
I think it’s endearing, too. She’s a smart, introspective woman. I don’t mind hearing her thoughts on things. However, I do think she’ll learn to reel it in a bit once she gets a handle on the media.
I like her honesty, then again I’m not the subject of her oversharing ways so…
I tend to overshare…..I get where she’s coming from
I do too…do you have “vulnerability hangovers” (I think that’s what Dr. Brene Brown calls them)? I overshare in the moment and think everything’s going really well, based on the facial expressions, body language and general connectedness I get with the person with whom I’m talking…then later it hits me: I probably said waaaaaay too much. It’s like I get caught up in the moment of connecting with that person and don’t leave anything unsaid.
These are stunning pictures of Jenny and just looking at the headshot strongly reminded me of late 70s styling.
I really want to like her but for some reason she just grates on me.
Love her but she’s a comedian. Do we need all the “sexy” shots of her?
As an aging woman, even though I am in no way in any sort of limelight, I appreciate the way Jenny describes the vulnerability that comes with putting our aging, imperfect selves “out there” in the world, whether it’s in a community of other parents (like me), in your career, or in Hollywood. I can easily pick myself apart – my jawline is sagging, I have marionette lines, I could go on and on about my imperfections. Choosing to leave things as they are definitely does, as Jenny says, cause me to feel vulnerable. But for me, it would be like giving up, to just book that appointment with a surgeon and plunk down the money and say “fix this, and this, and this.” Instead I want to go out into the community with my imperfections glaring in peoples’ faces and proclaim, This is Me, and I have so much more to offer than a surgically made-over face. I totally understand why surgery is important for some folks and I don’t judge them for it – it’s a personal choice. Jenny just nails why it can be tough to stay au naturel. And her photos here are really beautiful, IMHO.
I completely agree with her that therapy shouldn’t be looked at with horror or shame. It just continues to stigmatize those struggling with mental illnesses. Therapy can truly be lifesaving. It’s worked for me and many of my friends over the years. Most recently, a friend of mine was suicidal, really really depressed. I was so scared for him. He got himself into therapy a couple times a week and a few months later I am astonished at how great he looks and seems. Such a relief.
I can’t help it, I find her so endearing. As a chronic chatterbox I feel her pain…
I kind of wish she would just stop talking about it. She came off as kind of desperate when she did the oversharing, and now I feel like she’s continuing to overshare by still talking about it. Just move on. She probably has, so I don’t mean any shade, but by still talking about it, she still comes off as extremely hung up on the situation.
Does she have South Asian or Persian heritage? She looks like Archie Panjabi’s cousin. Love Archie btw.
I like that she’s honest about her overstating. Yes, she’s still doing it, but at least she owns it. And those pics are stunning.
