Jared Kushner doesn’t need books or a ‘history lesson’ on the Middle East

I wish I could even describe the joy this story gave me on Tuesday. My internet went out and I was sitting in the middle of a mostly quiet library when I came across Wired’s version of the story and I had to stop myself from barking with laughter. It seems that Congress is hosting a “summer lecture series” for congressional interns. Jared Kushner gave a lecture, which was supposed to be off the record. Here’s Wired’s lead-in:

On Monday, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner spoke to a group of congressional interns as part of an ongoing, off-the-record summer lecture series. During the question-and-answer portion of the event, Kushner may have inadvertently offered some insight into the negotiating tactics he is using in the Middle East. Prior to Kushner’s talk, Katie Patru, the deputy staff director for member services, outreach, and communications, told the assembled interns, “To record today’s session would be such a breach of trust, from my opinion. This town is full of leakers, and everyone knows who they are, and no one trusts them. In this business your reputation is everything. I’ve been on the Hill for 15 years. I’ve sat in countless meetings with members of congress where important decisions were being made. During all those years in all those meetings, I never once leaked to a reporter … If someone in your office has asked you to break our protocol and give you a recording so they can leak it, as a manager, that bothers me at my core.” WIRED has obtained a recording of Kushner’s talk, which lasted for just under an hour in total.

The interns had staffers yell at them prior to hearing Precious Jared’s precious words and those interns STILL RECORDED the lecture and they still leaked it far and wide. It’s beautiful. So what did Precious Jared say? A lot of ridiculous sh-t of course.

When he was assigned “fixing the Middle East”: “So first of all, this is one of the ones I was asked to take on, and I did with this something that I do with every problem set you get. Which is you try to study the historical context to understand how something got to where it is, who was successful, and who wasn’t successful. And you try to [unintelligible] is research it and look at the conventional sources but also try to get some unconventional sources as well. And what I’ve determined from looking at it is that not a whole lot has been accomplished over the last 40 or 50 years we’ve been doing this. Why the Trump team didn’t collude with Russia: “They thought we colluded, but we couldn’t even collude with our local offices.” Don’t know much about history: “Everyone finds an issue, that ‘You have to understand what they did then’ and ‘You have to understand that they did this.’ But how does that help us get peace? Let’s not focus on that. We don’t want a history lesson. We’ve read enough books. Let’s focus on, How do you come up with a conclusion to the situation?” His big Middle East plan isn’t unique, probably: “So, what do we offer that’s unique? I don’t know … I’m sure everyone that’s tried this has been unique in some ways, but again we’re trying to follow very logically. We’re thinking about what the right end state is, and we’re trying to work with the parties very quietly to see if there’s a solution. And there may be no solution, but it’s one of the problem sets that the president asked us to focus on. So we’re going to focus on it and try to come to the right conclusion in the near future.” None of his Middle East Peace conversations have leaked: “My point is that these things are very, very combustible and very, very delicate in terms of how you can do, but I think the fact that all these conversations were all done in quiet and nothing leaked out… But I think we were able to keep things quiet. But I mean, any day something could happen.”

“What I’ve determined from looking at it is that not a whole lot has been accomplished over the last 40 or 50 years we’ve been doing this.” The Obama administration was at a stalemate with Israeli leadership, and while Israel liked the Bush years, the Bush years led Israel to the current situation. But go back further – Clinton got really close to a comprehensive two-state solution, only for Israeli leadership to blow it up in the 11th hour. And before that… Carter got the biggest “win” for the Middle East when he got Sadat and Begin to agree to a peace which has mostly held. Do you think Precious Jared knows that history? I do not. Please remember this for all time: “We don’t want a history lesson. We’ve read enough books.” How about I tell you the story about the rise of fascism?

