Kristen Stewart: ‘I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated’

Kristen Stewart covers the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, and I’m sort of into this photoshoot. I generally think K-Stew is a great editorial model. On red carpets, she can seem like a sullen teenager. On screen, in films, she can seem like a sullen teenager. But when she’s being professionally photographed, with a team of stylists… I don’t know, it’s like she comes alive. Kristen’s hair is so short in this editorial because she shaved her head for a film, and then she didn’t get extensions or anything. I kind of think it suits her? Anyway, here are some highlights from Harper’s Bazaar UK:
On being in love: “I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated. Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of.”
On dating men again: “Yeah, totally. Definitely… Some people aren’t like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?’”
On fame: “Fame is valued quite ridiculously. So then there’s this idea that you’re beholden in some way, and I resent that. And it comes across like I’m ungrateful or something but, actually, I just find it weird to talk to the general public as a whole. Like, you can relate to a person, you can relate to an individual, but addressing the world at large is something that just perplexes me.”
On whether she suffers from ‘Resting Bitch Face’: “Completely. I’m really not introverted – I’m just not acting all the time, which is what it would take to look like how people expect famous people to behave.”
Men can’t say bitch: “Men cannot say bitch anymore, I’m sorry. Say something different. Say, ‘You’re rude,’ say, ‘You’re a dick,’ whatever. Just to say, ‘Oh that bitch.’ You can’t say that because there’s nothing I could say to you, there’s no retort that would be equal to that, therefore it’s demeaning and literally on par with… something homophobic or something racist.”
On life as a woman in the United States, post Trump: “It’s obviously terrible what’s happening but at the same time, it feels good to be part of a wider female community that is finally standing up for itself. I’ve never felt such a strong sense of community. So it’s brought us together. The catalyst for this is regrettable, obviously, it’s sh-tty. But at the same time I think that you need something to stir things up in order to get people to come together and define their opinions and force them to be heard.”
I continue to enjoy how Kristen talks about her sexuality, or doesn’t say specific things about her sexuality. She’s bisexual – she loved Robert Pattinson and she’s loved the women she’s dated, like Alicia Cargile, Soko, and now Stella Maxwell. But which one is the grilled cheese? I think Sparkles was the grilled cheese. Alicia was the tomato soup. Soko was the souffle. Stella is the baked potato. I’m literally making all of that up, because now I can’t help but wonder what my food essence is? A chicken nugget, probably.
As for what she says about women needing “something to stir things up…” NO. I hate that argument. That’s a Jill Stein argument. That we needed things to get full-on deplorable and only then can we come together and fight. That’s bullsh–t.
Photos courtesy of Harper’s Bazaar UK.
I don’t know if I can say that I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated. I think I’ve been deeply in love with parts of them, you know? Their sense of humor or adventure. But not deeply and fully in love with them.
yes agree totally. i wish i could say that I’ve been totally in love with everyone I’ve dated but probably only liked them at best and loved certain aspects of them
I think she was referring to the Women’s March for example which wouldn’t have happened if not for Bigly. But yeah Bernie bros and Jill Stein supporters are dead wrong. I agree with her 100% that men can’t call a woman a b-tch or c-nt. Pretty photo shoot!
I like the photoshoot, it’s very soft. They could have keep the headline thought… Rebel heroine, that’s a bit ridiculous to me.
YUP
I’ve been saying it for years — men don’t get to use terms like b*tch and c*nt anymore. Those terms get thrown around like beads at Mardi Gras and they’re used exclusively to keep us down.
sadly, in my country, it’s just like that. we only ever come together as a nation and unite in deeply troubling times.
are you by any chance greek ? lol
Oh yes, I forgot Kristen Stewart as part of the September Cover Girls. Anyway she comes across better now that the whole Twilight things is over. She’s confident and open without being in our face 24/7. Her carrer is in a great place or rather she’s doing what makes her happy and it suits her well.
I’ve never been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated. Only a few. Her idea of “deeply in love “must be a lot different than the way I think of it
Yeah, I think it’s just different for everyone. In her case, though, it *seems* she’s had *mostly* long-term, very serious relationships so I can believe she felt deeply in most of them.
I think that’s just her subtle “f*ck you” to everyone who said the Rob relationship was all PR.
As in, she’s saying, “I’ve been deeply in love with EVERYONE I’ve dated, including the guy you accused me of dating to promote a film”
Now I want grilled cheese and tomato soup…
I’m so hungry.
This sounds sooo good rn.
With the grilled cheese where you cut it in half (on the diagonal because we are not heathens) and it gets all gooey and oozes out? Thats what I would like.
Tomato soup can be fancy or campbells from a can, I have no specifications for that.
That was my first take away from reading this!
I make a great Tomato soup (@detritus – on the fancy side) following a recipe from Sarabeth’s NYC. I cook my grilled cheese with a little bit of truffle oil. It’s such a great comfort meal.
pretty sure it is illegal to describe delicious food that you shall not share mia my girl. or in the commandments or something. obvious answer is that you need to come to Ontario to share with me, and to wherever Shambles is too, Im generous. It’s only the responsible thing to do
ps. that sound sounds phenomenal. I looked up the recipe, and i might make it tonight =)
http://www.epicurious.com/recipes/member/views/velvety-cream-of-tomato-soup-like-sarabeths-50161364
I would love to share! But seeing as I am in Miami and you Ontario – that’s gonna be a challenge. That said, you and Shambles are always welcomed at my table.
In the meantime, if you make the soup, let me know how it turns out (the double boiler thing is kind of a pain). As FYI, I substitute the dill for basil.
You don’t know me but i LOVE grilled cheese sandwiches! I’m making Lemon Blueberry mini bundt cakes tonight. Can i come? I’ll bring dessert!
If only she wasn’t a Allen supporter, i would chip her (maybe) future polyamorous coming out so much.
Wrong post replied to! Sorry!
I mean, unfortunately it’s kind of true, women collectively have been ever more vocal since the election and for some women for sure they were always that way and that is amazing, but for some I’m sure it was a wake up call. Same as people thought that racism/misogyny/xenophobia/everything else deplorable was somehow from a by-gone age and now a lot of people look differently at how the world is reacting to things.
(I still want to apologise profusely to anyone who has been affected by hate crimes/who will be affected by the idiocy of our Brexiteers when we do leave)
Thank goodness I wasn’t in love or deeply in love with every person I was involved with. I’d still be weeping and depressed if I had. I never thought of any of them as grilled cheese or any kind of food
I like 90% of her quotes here. I think it’s great that she is able to be open about her sexuality. She seems happier. That’s good.
I do agree with what she says about the word “bitch.” If any man I date uses that term to describe another woman it’s a HUGE red flag to me
ditto. I will add, same with ‘slut’ ‘thot’ or any other flavor of that term, females instead of women, calls themselves a ‘nice guy’ and refers to all of their exes as crazy.
Snap to all of that Detritus
ditto
Sorry, KStew, but the silver lining on Trump only exists for people of great privilege. The Justice Department wants to go after universities for discriminating against white students, FFS. Sure, someday his reign of terror will end, but a lot of people are going to get hurt in the meantime.
Local story about how she crashed a wedding in Winnipeg. The manager approached the wedding couple about whether it would be ok if Kristen crashed along “with her girlfriend Stella?” They said sure. Apparently, the bride’s brother and Kristen struck up a nice bantering brother relationship. When Kristen was ready to leave, they shook hands and he said,”By the way, I loved you in Harry Potter.”
Why on Earth would you crash someone’s wedding.
OMG. As an ex-winnipeger who continues to live for any mention of the city, I love this! Do you know what she’s filming in Winnipeg or why she was there?
She’s filming the movie “JT,” about the JT Leroy literary hoax. She’s starring as the titular character, along with Laura Dern and Diane Kruger. The casting seems spot on so I’m very excited!
LOLZ super awkward because her ex was actually in Harry Potter
Some people feel deeply and don’t do casual well.
I’ve gone on date with people who I don’t feel deeply about, but all my serious relationships I loved them deeply. I also love my friends deeply though, so it might be my MO? The piece Kristen says about being bored easily, thats dangerous, but I think common.
Women have been shown to be sexually bored much more early and easily than men, which is why they think lesbian bedroom death is more common than in gay or hetero couples. Honestly, I think more women would be honest about this if the slut stigma didn’t exist.
Anyhow, Kristen is growing into her looks so much. Into her fashion maybe? Don’t know what it is, but she is stunningly beautiful.
Oh, Kristen, you’re beautiful and if you put moves on me I’d accept in a heartbeat for a night I’d rather not remember. You are even a good niche actress. But you’re so
so
so
stupid
She is a chronic cheat and should be called out on it more.
Madly: Spot on. That’s what I wanted to say, too.
My food essence is a good, traditional bowl of pasta.
I think she’s never looked better.
I wonder if Kristen will ever find her “whole chalupa”?
She was “deeply in love” with all of her partners and cheated on every one of them. I suspect she doesn’t get the definition of being in love at all. And isn’t she in relationship now? Kinda cold-hearted of her to make a statement to the world she’s open to more experimenting with guys. I feel bad for her girlfriend.
Stewart knows she can get it, from men and women, and is boldly stating she will continue to get it. Loving her partners never stopped from being selfish and greedy when she was with them and it never will. Her food essence is a buffet. She probably really believes that’s love at this point.
I remember when I was her age and wanted so badly to sound like I knew what I was talking about that I used big words and metaphors. I totally believed I had it all figured out too. Ah, youth.
You made it sound like she’s a teenager – she’s actually 27, a lot of people have families and kids at this age. She keeps talking shit because she has a legion of fans making excuses and condoning her behavior and a paid PR team cleaning up her mess.
And the interview is atrocious – she basically says every her boyfriend and girlfriend was/is just the next thing till another piece of food comes along. Imagine a man, especially a straight man, saying this about his women – everyone would’ve been utterly disgusted here, but it’s Kstew, she’s young and hot and such a rebel…
This x 1,000,000. She doesn’t have a clue what real love is or she wouldn’t cheat on all her “true loves”. Tired of hearing about her sex life. Ellen Page came out right before Kristen did but she doesn’t use that as a gimmick in every magazine and you know why, because Ellen’s got class, something Kristen is sorely lacking. Kristen’s PR team needs to get her a new shtick cause this one’s getting mighty old.
She’s gorgeous. Really gorgeous.
She looks stunning – it’s so refreshing to see a natural face that is not tweaked to hell and back. Also, the short do is very cute, IMO it suits her personality.
I thought the grilled cheese example was a little weird in terms of relating it to people, but …she seems to have cut down on her use of “like” in an interview.
On the one hand, I get why people would think she’s good-looking. On the other hand, I see Justin Bieber in her face and nobody calls him stunning.
