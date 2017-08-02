Kristen Stewart: ‘I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated’

Kristen Stewart covers the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, and I’m sort of into this photoshoot. I generally think K-Stew is a great editorial model. On red carpets, she can seem like a sullen teenager. On screen, in films, she can seem like a sullen teenager. But when she’s being professionally photographed, with a team of stylists… I don’t know, it’s like she comes alive. Kristen’s hair is so short in this editorial because she shaved her head for a film, and then she didn’t get extensions or anything. I kind of think it suits her? Anyway, here are some highlights from Harper’s Bazaar UK:

On being in love: “I’ve been deeply in love with everyone I’ve dated. Did you think I was faking it? I’ve always really embraced a duality. And really, truly, believed in it and never felt confused or struggling. I just didn’t like getting made fun of.”

On dating men again: “Yeah, totally. Definitely… Some people aren’t like that. Some people know that they like grilled cheese and they’ll eat it every day for the rest of their lives. I want to try everything. If I have grilled cheese once I’m like, ‘That was cool, what’s next?’”

On fame: “Fame is valued quite ridiculously. So then there’s this idea that you’re beholden in some way, and I resent that. And it comes across like I’m ungrateful or something but, actually, I just find it weird to talk to the general public as a whole. Like, you can relate to a person, you can relate to an individual, but addressing the world at large is something that just perplexes me.”

On whether she suffers from ‘Resting Bitch Face’: “Completely. I’m really not introverted – I’m just not acting all the time, which is what it would take to look like how people expect famous people to behave.”

Men can’t say bitch: “Men cannot say bitch anymore, I’m sorry. Say something different. Say, ‘You’re rude,’ say, ‘You’re a dick,’ whatever. Just to say, ‘Oh that bitch.’ You can’t say that because there’s nothing I could say to you, there’s no retort that would be equal to that, therefore it’s demeaning and literally on par with… something homophobic or something racist.”

On life as a woman in the United States, post Trump: “It’s obviously terrible what’s happening but at the same time, it feels good to be part of a wider female community that is finally standing up for itself. I’ve never felt such a strong sense of community. So it’s brought us together. The catalyst for this is regrettable, obviously, it’s sh-tty. But at the same time I think that you need something to stir things up in order to get people to come together and define their opinions and force them to be heard.”