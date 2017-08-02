Angelina Jolie’s Cambodian film ‘First They Killed My Father’ has a trailer

Embed from Getty Images

Netflix has finally released a trailer for Angelina Jolie’s First They Killed My Father. This is the now-controversial film based on Loung Ung’s memoir of the same name, telling the true story of living through the Khmer Rouge genocide in the 1970s. I’m sure the trailer would have always been noteworthy simply because Angelina Jolie is the director. But the trailer will get even more attention because of the controversy over the audition process for the child actors in the film. Jolie’s statement over the weekend about the audition process was also an effort to clean up this mess ahead of the trailer debut, I would assume. Here’s the trailer:

Since I haven’t read the memoir, I did not know what the film was going to entail. Loung Ung and her brother Meng survived under the Khmer Rouge for five years (1975-80) before they escaped to Thailand, where they became refugees and then relocated to the U.S. The film deals mainly with those five years under a violent, autocratic regime.

I tend to think the fact that Netflix is doing this movie, and that people will be able to stream it from the comfort of home, will end up helping people see this difficult story. Most people – myself included – wouldn’t seek this out in a theater.