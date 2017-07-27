Did Angelina Jolie exploit Cambodian kids in the audition process for her film?

Angelina Jolie covers the September issue of Vanity Fair, and I already covered the quotes about her family and life post-divorce in a previous post (go here to read). Jolie covers VF because she’s promoting her Cambodian film (which she directed) First They Killed My Father, based on Loung Ung’s memoir. The film features a child actor playing Loung Ung during her childhood under the Khmer Rouge, as well as other child actors. As she was casting the film, Angelina obviously selected an entirely Cambodian cast, and she had a peculiar method for finding the right child actors:
To cast the children in the film, Jolie looked at orphanages, circuses, and slum schools, specifically seeking children who had experienced hardship. In order to find their lead, to play young Loung Ung, the casting directors set up a game, rather disturbing in its realism: they put money on the table and asked the child to think of something she needed the money for, and then to snatch it away. The director would pretend to catch the child, and the child would have to come up with a lie. “Srey Moch [the girl ultimately chosen for the part] was the only child that stared at the money for a very, very long time,” Jolie says. “When she was forced to give it back, she became overwhelmed with emotion. All these different things came flooding back.” Jolie then tears up. “When she was asked later what the money was for, she said her grandfather had died, and they didn’t have enough money for a nice funeral.”
That authentic connection to pain was awakened in everyone involved, says Jolie, making for a film set like nothing she’d ever seen. “There wasn’t a person who was working on the movie who didn’t have a personal connection. They weren’t coming to do a job. They were walking in the exodus for the people whom they had lost in their family, and it was out of respect for them that they were going to re-create it . . . It completed something for them.” Some had flashbacks and nightmares. For this reason, a therapist was on set every day. And then there were the odd bystanders who hadn’t been aware that a movie was being made, and were traumatized. In one scene, recalls Jolie, “when the Khmer Rouge came over the bridge, we had a few people who really dropped to their knees and wailed. They were horrified to see them come back.”
As many have pointed out, the story about setting up poor children and orphans to “steal money” seems… exploitative. My first reaction when reading the cover story was that it sounded stupidly unnecessary too – surely there were easier, less complicated and less exploitative ways of auditioning these kids and figuring out if they had the capacity to portray the necessary emotions. It also seemed… odd that this was a story Angelina wanted to be told in her VF profile. Does she not realize how it would come across? Now, all that being said, re-read the passage: they set this up as a game. That’s what they told the kids, that it was just a game. I think that’s how Angelina justified it to herself, and how everyone around her justified it.
Cover courtesy of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott/VF and additional photos courtesy of Getty.
Prole take anything she says as twist it to make it negative. Of I recall correctly the casting crew set that up she approved of it but is not total blame. But really she did not exploit tose kids. Enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t know. A “game” that involves baiting impoverished kids with money to get a believable reaction out of them seems like exploitation of vulnerable young people to me. They chose one. Are all of the other kids who didn’t get the part just gonna spend an hour with the on-set therapist and then go home back to their ordinary lives?
It IS negative. It is messed up. These kids understand the meaning of money if their reactions described in the interviews is anything to go by. This game is cruel, and it should’ve not happened, and it certainly should’ve not been discussed in VF as an anecdote.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“I don’t know. A “game” that involves baiting impoverished kids with money to get a believable reaction out of them seems like exploitation of vulnerable young people to me. ”
end thread, honestly. that’s exactly it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Games are supposed to be fun, I’m almost sure none of those children who weren’t chosen enjoyed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
thats the crux of it. they did this to a number of kids, offering them a glimpse of hope and snatching it away, just like the fake money. One child benefits from this, while many others are hurt.
the ethical considerations for the communities used to staff and shoot this film seem poorly executed or very lacking. even the concept of not telling the villages about their khmer rouge portrayals, or not doing a good enough job so that some villagers fall sobbing to their knees- kind of like they have PTSD hmm? This stuff would not fly in the North America.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree with every word you said.
I find this story disturbing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I completely agree with all of the above from Shijel on down. I’d like to point out out also that she chose to include all this unapologetically in her interview. I don’t know what wavelength this woman comes from.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please AJ had a hand in this and hell yes she exploited those kids. If this was Charlize Theron or Paltrow you would be saying what bad people they are but AJ gets a pass. She knew about it but the casting directors set it up. Come on it’s her film, she controls it. That’s like saying the casting directors robbed the bank AJ just drove the get away car.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If it was one of those actresses you would be praising them.Bye
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@V4Real, If this was literally anyone else, the outrage would be through the roof.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. Hell if any director would have a hand consenting to this, it would be called exploitation but with Jolie the personal always comes first as people don’t really care for her work. It’s her draw.
This is a woman who insisted on controlling every single aspect of her previous movies which resulted in the most embarrassing movie in her career (BTS) as she thinks she can do anything from writing to directing. This movie is even more personal and was clearly in accordance to her understanding of the country, her relationship with its people and the writer of the book who is one of her best friends. But NO she cannot possibly have known about the casting process? Her children were even involved in the movie. It’s so odd when fans gas her skills up (she writes, directs, acts etccc) but they aren’t about it when she’s involved in bad decisions?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@BJ girl go buy yourself a reality check. I don’t like those two actresses and some people on here know that about me . Nice try, epic fail.
You can defend your obsession as much as you like but AJ was wrong to do this just to get the right child actress for her film. They did this just to find the right little girl to cast. But how do they know they would get the same emotions from her once they started filming. Were they going to play those cruel little games with this child every time they needed her to emote a certain way.
AJ and her crew were wrong to do this to these impoverished children. She should be ashamed and if you think this is ok you should be too. But you won’t because AJ can do no wrong in your eyes. Angie could slap a baby and you would blame the baby .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
BJ, Who praises Theron or Paltrow of anything here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well it seems people are sooo excited. They’re hoping this could be ‘the THING’ – YOU KNOW THE THING that you’ve always hoped would take Angelina down. Show that she’s not a good person, not a good mother, a fake, a phoney and spell the end of all of her humanitarian good deed doing that makes others angry and feel resentful because they know they’re awful people and she isn’t.
By the way, NO – Angelina is NOT bad for assembling child actors and going through a casting ‘method’ game exercise with them *that they were in on.* What part of “they (the kids) snatched it away” don’t you get? The adults didn’t snatch it away the kids did, then the adults “PRETENDED” to catch them and the kids pretended to be caught.
Part of this is very obviously the way in which this story was written about. It kind of smells like a set up, not unlike the ‘can’t wait for when the kids are older to see how their parents fall in love,’ comment she made once where dozens of magazines left out the ‘blow up stuff, and be spies, ‘ stuff that showed she was talking about the characters in the movie. Every rag and mag ran with it like it was a confessional.
Now you’ve got the usual hypocrites and women who’ve hated her since 2005, eagerly piling on about casting method games of child actors. I think it’s patronizing and condescending that you think foreign kids from other countries can’t handle an acting exercise but the American kids on stranger things can.
Meanwhile keep beating Jolie up even as you make Jimmy Kimmel and American parents go viral several times a year, with their ‘torturing the kids’ videos that kids as young as toddler age are willfully tricked into.
Hypocrite haters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Our point is that for children, the psychological impact of calling it a game doesn’t change much. Like the Milgram experiment, or the Stanford one, these types of experiments produce lasting psychological impacts, thats why they are no longer legal in most of europe and north america. it is considered an ethical violation even if the people involved consent.
In the case of children, calling it a game may slightly reduce the impact, but it is still damaging. especially for children who are picked from the most vulnerable populations.
If something similar happened to the children on Stranger Things, I would be against that as well, but this example is exceptionally bad for its ignorance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh miss me wth the bullshit. This isn’t about taking Angelina down. This has everything to do with someone who knows better failing to do better when an opportunity presented itself. This casting method was cruel and unnecessary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Peanut, I dont understand. If you hate Kimmels torture pranks why do you support this? Same wheelhouse, no?
Also, please dont compare the Stranger Things kids to this. The children who auditioned were not drawn from REAL secret government experiments and a REAL alternate reality occupied by a monster and auditioned by playing a “game” wherein they are given the key to escape the government agencies and monsters clutches and then have it taken away unless they can talk their way to getting it back.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s troubling that you feel so compulsively compelled to defend Jolie that you justify this and criticize the majority that see this as exploitation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re way too invested in her. Criticism of this doesn’t mean commenters want to take her down. I mean, really. You need not write a screed in her defense.
Why are people like this? I truly do not get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea @detrius, really can’t see how a casting exercise where the actor kid is told it’s just that, and to pretend or create a story around an event, is like the milgram torture experiment surrounding genocide in which the people were unaware.
So now Angelina is Hitler.
Quick Brad, go for sole custody – whatever damage you did to your kids when you allegedly accostedin a drunken rage,it pales in relation to Angelina’s loose change game.
Oh and I’m sure Angelina kept the money all to herself and kicked the Cambodian kids out too. Maybe Cambodia will take back her honorary citizenship…yaaay. Maybe she’ll have to return her Hersholt Oscar! Yaaay…It will be like 13 years of humanitarianism never hapoened. They’ll finally be an opening for… saint Jen of Maragaritaville! Brad and she will get back together and be the new humanitarian couple! Squeeee!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lets take about 20% off there, eh?
No one is calling Angie Hitler, no one is saying she should give back her oscars or not have custody of her children.It is similar to the MIlgram experiment in that it is causing psychological distress based on the request of someone in authority.
I like Angie an awful lot, but this is a significant misstep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“So now Angelina is Hitler.
Quick Brad, go for sole custody – whatever damage you did to your kids when you allegedly accostedin a drunken rage,it pales in relation to Angelina’s loose change game.”
Jesus Christ. This argument right here is why people use the term Angeloonies. Nice strawman, but literally no one said this. Except you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Peanut, hardly. I’m normally a fan of Jolie’s and I find this despicable. I had the great privilege of spending a few months in Cambodia, I visited the Killing Fields and S21 and had a particularly upsetting experience with one of the street kids in Siem Reap, I wouldn’t give her money knowing that it goes back to a pimp but offered to share a meal with her and her friends, we hung out for hours together and when it was unfortunately time for me to leave she ran after me, jumped up to give me a hug and clung on begging me not to leave her there. The thought of casting directors taking advantage of children in these sorts of desperate situations is sick.
And this? “When the Khmer Rouge came over the bridge, we had a few people who really dropped to their knees and wailed. They were horrified to see them come back.” SHOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED. PERIOD.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Peanut, it’s silly to mention Aniston when nobody else had and that because Jolie is blamed of one thing people are just haters attacking her regarding everything. You seem to just assume what people are thinking and what their motivations are and I don’t know why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Peanut: People can still find fault with someone they admire. After all, we are all imperfect. This isn’t about “taking down AJ.” The article was more of a head scratcher, trying to figure out what would possess a normally very thoughtful and considerate woman where children are concerned to think that triggering trauma in these children (as Sixer so aptly put it) is okay. Most of us get that it was very exploitative. It’s puzzling that she does not.
The other alternative is that she was fully aware of what she was doing and therefore responsible for something very disgusting. Either way, Peanut, her actions are going to have deserved consequences. Deal. Find a new idol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is wrong with you?? She agreed to it, making her responsible for allowing it to happen. Baiting impoverished children is disgusting. They even had a therapist on board, knowing they would be traumatizing people. It’s pretty sickening. But every celebrity has their blind followers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I worked in Cambodia for many years, and they love her there. My best friend’s mom was a maid at a hotel and she got tipped $2,000 from her. I have no doubt Jolie cares about Cambodia. However, this is horrific behavior and deserves to be called out. I worked at an orphanage. To get to meet Jolie, to have the prospect of starring in a movie with her– that’s getting a disenfranchised kid’s hopes way, way, way up. That’s my first problem with this: searching specifically for the worst-off kids. Least she could do is pay for the education of these kids, as all schools in Cambodia cost money (a minimal amount to us– she could easily finance 1,000 kids’ education). But to dash a kid’s hopes this cruelly, and then they’re left with the same nothing they had before– that’s heartbreaking. I cried when I read this because I was picturing my kids going through this. It’s just so cruel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t matter because from the reaction of the little girl it was real. And that’s where the exploration comes in. Just like when you do psychology experiments the #1 rule should be do no harm. And this was harmful. A therapist on set does not fix that because all the kids were not hired. I doubt they gave all the kids who auditioned time with a therapist. She should know better
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. The children believed it. And what of the kids who aren’t in the movie? did they get money to help them? Or just told- thanks, no thanks, we don’t need you?
HOW AWFUL IS THAT??!!
To give that burden to children already forgotten?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly, I’m less worried about the children that were cast than the ones who weren’t, although the whole thing was bad. Honestly, though is it worth a movie to put children who have already been through such horrors to act something even adults can’t understand. First sign that maybe it isn’t worth it is you need a therapist and the children are having nightmares.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly this!
For all her exposure and humanitarian causes, Angelina still exploited traumatized children when it suited her purpose. I won’t be watching this film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t believe she would authorize this, but it appears she did…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Vile. Exploitative. Reprehensible. Then after she makes the movie, she and her cast, crew, and her kids pack up and leave —–but hey, they leave feeling good about their “authentic connection” with the locals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking about that as well, that it sounded like a psychology experiment that would’ve been allowed in the 60′s but would have now been banned and labeled unethical due to the harm done to participants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They deliberately triggered lived trauma in children.
It’s the most disgraceful thing I’ve ever heard.
And JOLIE “teared up”? JFC. I wish I hadn’t read this article. I feel like heaving.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer my feelings exactly. I felt like taking a shower afterwards. And the bit about “tearing up” takes the cake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did nobody with a hand in the article even notice that? Nobody wanting to write a positive article about Jolie even thought “Erk, better gloss right over this bit”? I can’t get over this whole thing from beginning to end.
I’m a neutral on Jolie generally – neither fan nor anti-fan. But I won’t be seeing her in a positive light going forward, I’m afraid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“They deliberately triggered lived trauma in children.”
This really says it all.
I can’t understand how anyone thought this was a good idea, and how no one considered the effects this might have on the kids – especially those who didn’t get the role, and were just sent on their way after all this. Inexcusable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Nicole and Sixer.
“They deliberately triggered lived trauma in children.”
Those exact thoughts went through my mind, too. They seem to have consciously targeted victims of trauma, which might help their project, but it harms the children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are you so condescending @nicole to children of color in different countries, as if they can’t understand instructions.
“The director would pretend to catch the child, and the child would have to come up with a lie.”
“PRETEND” AND “HAVE TO COME UP WITH” are the operative word/phrase that lets you know it was an exercise that they were knowingly a part of.
..and by the way, I’m sure the kids who auditioned and didn’t get the part were compensated or cast as extras or both.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Peanut, stop it. Nicole is not being condescending, so far I have seen no one arguing the point you trying to refute. Stop putting up this straw man argument of removing agency from children overseas. No one is saying that should be done.
They picked children from the MOST vulnerable populations on purpose with the intent of having them relive their traumas. They were “specifically seeking children who had experienced hardship”, and the girl they chose was “overwhelmed with emotion. All these different things came flooding back”.
So again, this is not about removing agency from children overseas. This is about applying consistent and healthy psychological boundaries for children in work, everywhere. These children were mined for pain and suffering to make sure they could show the depths the production and director wanted to show.
That is not healthy or safe for children with ‘regular’ resources. I do not even want to imagine what it is like for children coming from orphanages in a country still reeling from the Khmer Rouge.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Peanut, search your soul. You are such a big fan of Jolie that you can justify this? Now you’re calling people names for calling her out for extreme insensitivity?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Peanut, it is really sad that you would accuse a fellow commenter of such horrible things, when Nicole’s comment was completely free of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sure, it’s a game. While they’re at it, why not get starving kids and play a “game” with them trying to get some food? And what happened to the kids who didn’t make the cut?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+10000.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was such stupid thing to do but come on ..
let s not go to the absurd ground,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How is it absurd?
These were incredibly poor children having a huge amount of money dangled in front of them. Money that could buy them food, medicine, safety, a better future. How is that different than putting a meal in front of a starving child and taking it away? These children desperately need that money, just as a starving child desperately needs food.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not only poor, but children who had “experienced hardship”. It says they went to orphanages, I can’t imagine who had the heart to do that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You think it’s absurd that people would be up in arms about a casting process that involved deliberately setting out to trigger PTSD or CPTSD in children? Bloody hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But of course the small, starving child would know it’s only a game. They wouldn’t cry at all having a meal snatched from them. Small children are renown for not taking things literally and being able to separate fantasy from reality.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hear your snark and I cosign. Telling vulnerable children (from slums, orphanages) it’s a ‘game’ means nothing. And the child who was the least capable of separating her traumatic life from the ‘game’ – BINGO – was the winner. It’s sick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This reminds me of the MGMT video for the song Kids. The little toddler is SO FRIGHTENED by the monsters they surround him with. I saw a behind the scenes video, and at first you think that since the monsters are being nice and friendly to the toddler when the video isn’t being shot, he’s smiling, maybe this experience was ok for him. But there were so many moments where the child was TERRIFIED by the monsters he was just playing with. Screaming in terror, grabbing for his mom like his life depended on it. Kids brains aren’t able to separate fiction from reality like adults. Just because they were told that it was a game, doesn’t mean that it FEELS like a game even 2 minutes later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. It’s in such poor taste and AJ is usually savvy enough to keep her image pristine.
I’ll be giving this mess a miss for sure.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh Pleaase! Children are not fragile butterflies and they instinctively know the difference between a game and a reality. In fact, the children in those “poor” countries are far more aware of realities of life than majority of adults in the West. Considering the said majority get their information from films and TV shows, as long as the film portrays actual event as close to reality as possible, that will be a win for them all. Public Opinion is still the deciding factor in your countries’ foreign policies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you serious? Of course children are fragile, especially children that have grown up poor, orphans, starving etc. I get that you want to defend someone you’re a fan of ( I was a fan of hers as well) but your comment is just sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You aren’t very familiar with children’s minds, are you? Willing to excuse a child’s trauma for your favorite celebrities? Sickening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If children are not “fragile butterflies” why are her own children, all of who are much older than these poor children, still being shielded from their dad over an incident that no government authority thought was serious enough to charge him for?? Dont get me wrong, I am not defending Brad. I am telling you that whatever went down on that plane was an itsy bitsy teeny weeny fraction of what the kids she targeted have lived. And if you agree that her kids are “fragile butterflies” deserving protection where do you get off denying much younger, less privileged, more oppressed children the same protections? Because they are poor?
Do Cambodian children lose their right to compassion if they arent raised by two white superstars??? Step down.
Oh and by the way. ALL five year olds regardless of what they have lived ARE “fragile butterflies” to be protected always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On the contrary I have children and they are fragile precisely because they are protected, cuddled and fed. I also meet a lot of children from extremely horrendous situations which we all have a hand in. I respect them and always shocked to see how resilient they are. I am a not a fan of anybody and I don’t care for over the top actresses and I enjoy this site for the comments from funny, I intelligent women. But I also think you all are sitting on a high horse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“ALL five year olds regardless of what they have lived ARE “fragile butterflies” to be protected always. ”
Yes. Yes. Yes.
Children who have face traumas are not enured to them, or somehow toughened. That argument makes me sick. it reminds me of the ‘older than her years’ arguments used in statutory rape. These children are not older than their years or more mature, they are children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A child growing up in a developing economy in a slum or an orphanage is fragile. And if you want to call them ‘butterflies’ (whatever that means.. beautiful? Delicate? Fleeting?) that also applies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right. Like childhood trauma isn’t a thing. Come on.
Those kids have experienced and survived a lot of things many adults haven’t, I’ll give you that. But that should be even more reason to not traumatize them further.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nightmares, flashback, therapist.
Never occurred that this movie didn’t need to be made? A documentary is different.
I am so disappointed in Angelina. Not that she cares, but I do. This is exactly what I believed she was trying to help, in the world.
These kids and people need therapists, but not because their trauma was brought on by a f*cking movie. Shame on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree completely. And she comes off pretty bad and self-absorbed here because it kinda sounds like she is bragging – look, I made this important piece of art that brought tears, memories, nightmares to young traumatised children while I was making it. That is insensitive to say the least and right out cruel if we are being honest. She always says she puts her humanitarian work first and movies second. This is not the indication of that. the hypocrisy!!!
If you guys remember, a while back Cary Fukunaga did a movie about child soldiers Beasts of No Nation. If I recall correctly, the story which is based on the civil war in Sierra Leone was made not there but in Ghana, so the local cast would be removed from the experience and Cary stressed that they tried to make the experience as comfortable for the locals by separating the film from reality (the film it self was pretty dark, but they would play football and make movie viewing between work), so they would clearly understand that whatever was going on on camera was a make-believe removing it from the experiences of people. While may be still tricky to involve kids who are poor and orphaned for purely artistic purposes, clearly there are more human ways to do that than what Agnie is describing and at least recognise the sensitivity of the situation…. I mean, this is just horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, Beasts of No Nation came to mind. The boy playing opposite Idris was so good and I was pleased to learn that he wasnt digging into actual experience. He was just a middle class boy from Ghana which has thankfully never experienced war. None of the kids were explained the implied molestation scene and that was by design. The director just told them what face to make when Idris character called them to his tent (Seeing your least favorite teacher in the middle of your holidays). And Idris says he made sure to casually chat out of character with the kid before and after the scene so that a psycological distance between acting and real life could be made.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
said, re-read the passage: they set this up as a game. That’s what they told the kids, that it was just a game. I think that’s how Angelina justified it to herself, and how everyone around her justified it.
Thank you.
While i dont think it is nice , it is actually fucking stupid but they knew about it but still some reacted differently which i assumed that was the casting people were looking for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exploitative…how about wildly irresponsible, potentially hugely damaging, not to mention purposefully cruel.
They purposefully sought out incredibly vulnerable young children and then put them in a situation where a massive carrot was dangled in front of them as a tease, and they were actually encouraged to dredge up past traumas. The ethics of that are just…it would already be iffy enough if they’d done it to impoverished adults, but children?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. That is so gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Imagine if Aniston did this, what the reactions here would be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
if it were anyone else, this place would be in ashes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Ben Affleck did that, this whole thread would be in volcanic meltdown eviscerating him. LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL, so true
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Preach.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Annier, absolutely true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can tell the children that its a game all you want but if anyone has ever worked with children, you’d know that even if it is just a “game” to them its real. And I’m not even talking about what Angelina Jolie did. I’m talking about in general. Children do not know the difference between what’s real and what’s a game.
What Angelina and her crew did was messed up and there is no way to justify it…nor should anyone try to justify it.
Also I’d like to point out, that they didn’t do this to child actors either. not that it would make it any better. But Angelina herself says that they went to slum schools and orphanages to seek out their lead. So they purposefully sought out kids who had nothing, and did this to them.
Sickening. Just sickening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?
I mean just imagine playing a ‘game’ with your kids where you tell them they’re going to Disneyland, and you want them to get really really excited and start planning all the things they want to do. Trust me, even if they do fully understand it’s a game, they’re not going to be happy kids when the game ends and the fantasy dies. And you’re not going to be happy when you’re now badgered about Disneyland ceaselessly.
So now imagine instead of Disneyland, the ‘game’ is getting extremely poor and vulnerable children to dream about having more money than they’ve seen in their lives, and this ‘game’ results in fantasising about having enough money to properly bury a relative.
Anyone who thinks a child is going to be fine after that because they’ve been told it’s just a ‘game’ is seriously lacking in empathy. And common sense.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just a disgusting and tone deaf thing to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. This was deeply disturbing and so disappointing. She knows better. I can’t believe she would be so callous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Great example, as my kids dad played this Disneyland game with them. Then didn’t take them bc “Disney won’t let you bring food in, forcing visitors to buy their overpriced food.” To this day, my kids (now in their 20s) believe Disneyland is a ripoff, for this reason. Truthfully they were so disappointed! But they survived.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right it’s sickening! Considering that she has a lot of children she should know that kids have a hard time differentiating game/fantasy from reality. Their thought process are not the same as adults yet. Anyone who has a kid or is often around children knows this. It’s totally irresponsible. I can’t think of any scenario that would make this ok. And to do that to already traumatized and vulnerable children is just too much and the fact that it is only for a movie. It’s just a movie!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@annabanana, ‘Considering that she has a lot of children she should know that kids have a hard time differentiating game/fantasy from reality.’ ..But her kids don’t have to! Maybe that’s why she did it……..No shade at you though, your comment just made me think that
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She will be asked about this in interviews to come. I will wait to hear what she has to say. I don’t understand why it was included in the interview. I would imagine Netflix will be contacted about it. So they may says something.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is bizarre. It looks so bad on her that why would she admit it. Either the writer misunderstood or there is really something wrong with her not to think about this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s a pretty rotten game to play with these kids. For someone like Angelina who seems to love children so much, this is terrible. She’s so concerned for her own children and the trauma caused by the divorce…but these starving, parent less, possible abused children are fine to fool with. I’m sure their whole lives are full of trauma.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
a game….. so, a trick? awesome. /s
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exploitative and awful. No excuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I appreciate the noble attempt but this is not a defence. Those children were drawn from hardship and this money “game” not only exploits their survival struggles but guarantees that they will mine their pain to play. A Bel Air five year old child could never ever think up the “please let me bury my grandfather” excuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope people will boycott this movie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What was she thinking, Angelina for all her worldly travels seems really out of touch. So sad how her film exploited these children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah she comes off as one of those people who use their illness and misfortunates to
Perpetuate a victim mentality for attention.
Im really surprised at her lack of personal responsibility or to own any of the responsibility for the break down of her family and marriage. Blaming others for everything little thing and not seeing the ways you have contributed to the place you are in life (intentionally or not) will make you destined to repeat your past mistakes. She seems pretty self absorbed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It made me feel sick to read that. No movie is worth upsetting children who are already in sad circumstances.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They were 5 and 6 year old kids who come from vulnerable circumstances. The fact that some want to justify this by saying, “she told them this was just a game!” is astounding to me.
Really and truly, there is much to admire about Angelina Jolie but the fact that so many seek to explain away even her most questionable decisions is bizarre to me. She’s neither goddess nor saint and it’s okay to recognize that even she, Saint Goddess Angelina, makes mistakes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I grew up with a guy who lost his birth father in the killing fields. This is not a game for an entire nation of people and their displaced loved ones. Her throwaway comment about people misunderstanding that the Khmer Rouge were back really disturbed me as well. I think she is a person who has a fetish for the misery of others. Disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m starting to get that vibe too. It really runs through the films she’s making.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
that comment disturbed me as well. for all the work she’s done, she still seems so detached from the actual suffering. she admits that people were traumatized but she doesn’t seem to care. and especially doesn’t care that it was her doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think that is fair. She focusing on the things and issues she cares about. I do think she could do it better doing Documentaries regarding this than feature films. Doing a Documentary could spotlight her causes and support the issues she’s most passionate about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This.
I’m fairly staunchly anti-Jolie; much of her “sainted” image with adopting the kids and doing the charity work sorta seems like…well, “fetishizing the misery of others” says it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she is a person who has a fetish for the misery of others.
I don’t know about fetish but each movie promotion for her films has some disturbing quote from her and critics reviewing the film talking about her focus on using excessive violence to drive the plot but without any depth or good story-telling (in a nutshell).
Some of her quotes about disturbing scenes are questionable, she seems to romanticize them or seems to think there is no other way to show cruelty as it wouldn’t be ‘authentic’, her favourite buzzword. She clearly hasn’t learned a thing so I doubt this attempt will be anything more than mediocre as were her previous attempts.
I’ve seen a change in her interviews about her UN work. She used to cry and be very emotional and into telling people’s stories in personable way then she became this important figure within the UN and I don’t know her demeanor is different. I can’t put my finger on it. Sometimes I think she likes being powerful more than anything else and this story seems to confirm that. Her political friendships and relationships with certain countries seems to make her belief she cannot make mistakes anymore. The way she spoke about bringing this story to the Cambodian people as if they need her to remember?…also was a red flag for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes! Plus she still doesn’t think that it’s wrong (e.g. the fact that she brings it up in the interview)…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If the children know it is a pretend game, then sorry…..I’m not horrified. Acting IS pretending. And to cast optimally, don’t you want the audition to closely mimic the relevant parts of the movie plot?
These days we choose to criticize and judge everything negatively on the internet. The outrage on this seems hyperbolic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
These weren’t actors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It didn’t disturb you when she recounted the horror and physical reaction of people “seeing the Khmer Rouge coming over the bridge….thinking they’re back” with relish? Like “oooh. Come and see my movie. It’s so real, It terrified the survivors and PTSD sufferers.” A good thing in her way of thinking. Screw loose.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every actor wasn’t an actor until their first gig. And being cast in a film means life changing compensation for them. (My nieces were cast in a major release film, had a blast doing it, and now their college is 100% funded.). If the children knew it was a pretend game, the ends justify the means and I guarantee those selected will be damned happy with the result of the experience and with what it means to changing their lives.
I’m a pragmatist with a bigger picture lens on this discussion and no, I’m still not clutching my pearls in internet self righteousness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You aren’t actually very pragmatic at all if you think that it’s okay to re-traumatize dozens (hundreds?) of kids so long as a few kids get a benefit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s great for your nieces. But I’m guessing they have a stable family structure that was supportive and watched over them during the whole process, and that they were kids who had grown up in relative safety, so the auditioning process didn’t dredge up past trauma.
Many of these had none of that. They were young children who had traumatic lives so far, and were “gamed” into bringing up a lot of upsetting emotions. And then one kid out of all of them was cast, and the rest were…what? Counseled? Financially compensated for auditioning? I’m guessing no.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you have a problem with it don’t watch the film.But I hope you boycott every film where a child actor cries in a film because they were told something horrible to make them cry.They were manipulated to evoke that emotion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You are utterly clueless. Your regular child actor who is yelled at by a shit head durector doesn’t come from communities where almost everyone has PTSD, they haven’t been living in a third world orphanage for most or all of their life. Honestly I do not understand how you can be so obtuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Logic? Tsk, tsk.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Child actors know that they are playing pretend. They know how to cry and laugh on cue. They are professionals. Please do not compare children who do this for a living with these children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no need to boycott anything. Folks don’t watch Angelina’s movies anymore anyways….especially the ones she directs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miles you win the internet today!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Miles, you do win the internet today!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This whole thing is so messed up. No one would say it’s okay to have a rape survivor to relive their trauma because that would cause serious psychological problems. Or how about let’s go back in time and take holocaust survivors and pretend they’re going back to a concentration camp and that the Nazi regime is back in full force. It’s the same here. These people are being re-traumatised and therefore they cannot heal from the horrors they’ve lived through. Having a therapist on set isn’t going to change the fact that these people are being put through unbearable pain. There is noithing impressive or deep about people breaking down as they walk by set. This whole movie is exploiting trauma victims. These people are being taken advantage of and being emotionally abused and it’s being called “art.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow that is sick. Alone the idea is off-putting. The way she proudly tells this… WTF.
There is something so wrong with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. I’m just…wow.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
WTF. How incredibly UNNECCESSARY! Children are naturally open and vulnerable. They decided to manufacture feelings from children AND adults to make a movie that would adequately hurt and horrify them to get a product to sell and solicit praise for themselves. EXPLOITATION. If Angelina “loves this culture”, she would tell their story in a humane way. The thing that’s disturbing is she’s speaking of it as though it were necessary and ok. If they were animals being auditioned or acting in this movie, they’d have been protected and removed and there would have been an outcry of abuse and a boycott of the film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She seemed to take pride in being able to elicit reactions from the adults on set as well. Like it was so realistic that people cried and thought it was happening again. And they needed an on set therapist. Maybe some more time should have passed before they made such a psychologically traumatic film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry. *Seems* exploitative?!? What she is describing is outright horrifying. I’ve worked in forensic mental health for many years and regularly do placements in countries where people have deep mental scars from war. if this was ANY other actor they’d be rightly excoriated for this. This is beyond clueless, beyond repulsive and may cause serious harm. I used to be a fan of Julie’s, in recent years that has been fading but it has now completely gone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. I’m not a fan of her, but I considered her dedication to human rights admirable. It’s pretty horrifying to see though that even having seen what she’s seen, she can still find it in her to endorse such cruel games for what is, in the end, cinema. Entertainment. To dangle money in front of young children who know what poverty’s like, who know the worth of money, and to take it away from them in a -game-? It’s not a game, not for those kids.
This should have not happened. These children are not toys.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the mask slipped and we’re getting some genuine insight into Angelina. It’s concerning because she has half a dozen kids of her own. And according to the gossip (grain of salt of course) she’s been emotionally manipulative with her own kids in an effort to turn them against their dad. Seems like she may be over that emotional hump now, but if it happened, the kids suffered for that. Not ok.
She’s human and messed up like all of us. But it is important to call this stuff out. It’s important that our “damage” doesn’t damage our kids (or someone else’s kid). Check yourself, Angelina.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you Radley for that laugh.
Hilarious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You sound crazy right now. Check your damage. And don’t bother responding, love. I don’t give foolishness a lot of energy if you get what I’m saying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Everyone defending the casting of this movie, really. As someone who grew up abused and impoverished in a third world country the exploitation of these children is disgusting and heartbreaking to me. When you grow up this way you are forced to have responsibilities that most adults couldn’t handle but without the recsorces physically and emotionally to deal with them. This game which people are defending is explotive because it prays on the aspect of them just trying to survive. If this movie could only be made by harming people than it did not to be made. I hope I am wrong but I think those defending this are okay with these children being treated this way becuase they are poor and from another country. If this was a blue eyed, blond American little girl would you be okay with her pain being exploited to make a movie?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. I am from a third world country (Southeast Asia to be exact) and have relatives who were abused and lived in places that don’t have electricity, water, and could not eat three times a day. This is not a game; this is the real life. So to defend AJ and the casting director’s actions is mind-boggling to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t she find her own children in orphanages?
I just can’t even wrap my head around this
World UN humanitarian…..dehumanizes traumatized children for profit
Yeah….lets all play psychological “games” with impoverished kindergarten age kids….to make our movie better
Wtf
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I sometimes don’t think Angelina understands how stressful money is for most of us.
She gets it in the abstract, but she doesn’t understand the gut punch feeling of not being able to get something you need or hold dear, not now and not ever.
It struck me in her divorce article too, the vast wealth she has definitely cushions her from some of the hardships. To be able to just leave, to purchase a house, to take time off of work to heal, to choose the work you find rewarding, to pay for lessons in the domestic areas you lack… She’s doing well, and i wouldn’t wish whatever happened on anyone, but i can’t help but recognize that privilege – the privilege of time and space to heal.
I think this is why it was so easy to do this to the children. It’s just money after all.
The layers of psychological power and investment, forcing a child to do somehing painful to gain a reward, its not good. this was a very very bad move, and all people involved need to seriously re-evaluate how they treat children and child actors. They have agency, but they are not adults.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I agree. For all her traveling she seems to have lost touch with the real world and the challenges ‘real’ people face. She talks about being a woman who puts herself last in the family, and her health suffered. And yet she admits she doesn’t clean, cook etc for her family (except in the last 9 months – and only then by choice) – she has staff to do that. She buys a 25 million dollar mansion at the snap of her fingers. She jumps on a plane when she needs to ‘get her boots on and hang out’. That isn’t reality for 99% of women and that isn’t the definition putting yourself last that most of us would have. She has lost touch so totally she doesn’t even know how far out there she is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That was a VERY good insight. I am not really a “fan” of any celebrity, but I have come to admire Angelina. This whole story is REALLY disappointing, but you put it perspective. She grew up rich, after all. Maybe poverty is like sexism and racism–you don’t fully get the impact unless it affects you.
Of course, this doesn’t excuse her (and I know that wasn’t your point either). It was disgusting, and I hope she apologizes or clarifies what happened. She should know better, and I am extremely disappointed in her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least Angelina found the strength to brag about her new huge home after having all that stress exploiting poor children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t movies and tv shows always exploit children to get the requisite emotions?
Like to simulate abandonment tell their mother has left them and never will be back?
It seems to be something rampant in every movie industry and is highlighted because it is Jolies movie
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course but that doesnt make it any less bad. Im sure other directors raped women but that doesnt mean we shouldnt go all out on Polanski because his case is known.
She also has massive control over pieces like this, that she did see a problem with that tells you everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is always bad, but doing it with non-actors children who are likely to have PSTD to see if their memories are still vivid enough for the cameras is not only unnecessary but damaging.
Those weren’t children who eat every day and have parents who dream of fame and money, these kids probably didn’t even have anybody responsible to give consent to what they were subjected to.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Uh, they do not “tell their mother has left them and never will be back.” There are child welfare advocates, teachers and parents on set. It’s called acting, pretending. What you’re describing is outright emotional abuse. All the more serious when conducted with children without the cultural context to understand movie making who have suffered real trauma.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Charlize Theron, Sandra Bullock, Madonna or any other white celebrity with an adopted child of color were to play this game with an orphan I’m sure they would be ripped to shreds. Why are people defending Angelina here; it’s really sad. You can like Angelina and still be critical of something she’s admitted to doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bad idea. As one person said on another website, it’s as if she fetishizes suffering. Shouldn’t have happened. We’re talking about kids here–kids who’ve already been through a lot. This definitely shouldn’t be a PR tour talking point. It was a mistake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This game was so absurd that for a media savvy like Jolie to talk about it…
I am going to be cynical here and wait for her next interview, and see if she tells she helped all the kids that audition financially and with a therapist… which it doesn’t change the exploitative nature of the “game”. But, at least, she would take action to minimize it…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is despicable. Jolie has always been exploitative of others misery for PR purposes but bragging openly about it is definitely a new low.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She played mind games with children she doesn’t even know. So, what mind games she does with her own children?
She sounds like a I like being a Martyr of a Mother type of person. “I don’t want them to know I cry in the shower” guess what now they know, if they haven’t already. I’m quite sure she’s quite used to dropping poor self-sacrificing me hints.
I feel like she’s the kind of mother who is willing to emotionally gaslight a child into siding with her or take pity of her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think this is indefensibly cruel. That it was a ‘game’ is no justification at all. The fact that she tells this story almost proudly is worrying. She should know so much better than this. Those poor kids
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure if this will get posted since it seems I’m on someone’s $hit list here and my posts never get posted but here it goes-
This is so tone-deaf especially coming from a person who considers herself an advocate for war victims. What the hell?!?! To people who say “oh, it was a game and kids are resilient,” go f@ck yourselves! And this comes from a person who is not easily fazed and had to harden up very early in life – I was a war refugee and “I don’t know where our next meal is coming from and I’m afraid to wash my only school outfit ’cause it may fall apart” poor. “Games” like these only create resentment and belief that people who are there to “do good” are only there to serve their own agenda, give our their scraps, make themselves feel good and go back to their gilded cages.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m relieved to read here that most posters find these audition “games” absolutely sadistic. There is no way anyone can justify or explain it away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so grossed-out and deeply saddened by this story and AJ’s admissions of her ‘game’ casting.
It is never appropriate to hurt a child and tell them it is a ‘game’. Kids coerced into participating in abusive games by adults are victims of abuse perpetrated by those adults, plain and simple.
NOT OK, AJ.
How are those children to protect themselves in future when some other adult wants to play a ‘game’ with them? Will they remember another, very physically beautiful person who played a ‘game’ with them before? How are they to know what types of ‘games’ are appropriate or safe? And how are they to determine which strangers are safe or dangerous? Based upon the adults’ looks or monetary status?
I thought she cared about kids who needed help. These do not seem like the actions of someone who cares about children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Was she the casting director? Didn’t think so.
What’s an Angelina interview without some controversy? She definitely wanted to tell us what Brad did on that plane
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She was definitely making a point with having all her kids in that interview too. Like look at me I have ALL my kids. Good for her.
Brad Pitt claims to want to put his kids first yet he’s already filming another movie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Reading this made me feel really uncomfortable. The fact that the ones involved in this casting process didn’t find it wrong just makes everything worse. How someone like Angelina, who sells this idea of empathy for the most vulnerable as a priority in her life, shares this story and is ok with it totally baffles me. Seems really sadistic and out of touch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t watch the movie if I was as sensitive as you are. It’s going to be very sad and the child actress had to act out and watch some horrifying scenes.
Luong ung is a very strong person. Good thing Cambodians who watched it say the movie is amazing and helped them be able to talk to the elders about what happened to their beautiful country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am not that sensitive. I guess you made up your mind about excusing Angelina for it. Why? Because it’s art and Cambodians like the film? How does that make it right? How abt the kids who went through that process, they don’t matter?
Sometimes we hear stories of how adult actors (usually female actors) are emotionally manipulated by directors and it feels wrong unless they consent to that. With children, you have to be extra careful because the difference between reality and fiction is harder to grasp. There are already several comments here explaining why. To make matters worse she chose the most vulnerable kids, which isn’t the problem, the issue is how the cast them they used a cruel “game”.
I’m not a fan of hers, but whatever her motivations for her work with the UN, I welcome it. The way she shares this whole process, knowing her work with vulnerable, poor communities really feels odd. I would assume she would be extra careful abt it. Clearly, she wasn’t. I can’t see a good angle for this. And if this was told by someone else I wouldn’t believe it and would assume it was another “smear campaign” to make her look bad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yikes. I’m surprised Angie did this, but I have to remind myself she’s a famous person and has been famous for a very long time. Fame seems to make people really strange and out of touch….even Jolie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What exactly did she do? She wasn’t the casting director.
Im surprised people can’t read but then again this is Angelina we’re talking about. The woman who is blamed for everything under the sun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, she was the director! The buck stops with her!
She was the most powerful person in the room, she actively participated in it, and she chose to share the details with Vanity Fair, so she obviously sees no problem with anything she did even in hindsight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, she shared this story herself because she wanted to. And she did it in a positive light like it was interesting to share. If she wasn’t comfortable with it why share it?
Sorry, but your reasoning is really off. There a difference between saying she is a monster because that’s what “haters” say and recognizing that in this case she was/is out of touch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. That’s not how Hollywood works but nice try Jessie. This click bait article was made just for you and your hate for Angelina. LoL
Why hasn’t that team of therapists let Brad Pitt have more custody yet? You fake haters are really mad because of that. Not this click bait article.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So let me see if I understand: you say she isn’t the one responsible bc she wasn’t the casting director, but at the same time she shared this without any kind of negative judgment in an interview. If she didn’t like the process bc it didn’t represent her concerns then why share it?
Click bait article? Are you serious? Didn’t you read the interview? This is all based on her own words!
Btw, this isn’t abt Brad Pitt, her kids or her personal life. But “nice try” to deflect from the issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The director is in charge of the entire film. It’s like being the president of the film – the responsibility lies with her. And obviously she knew about it and approved or she wouldn’t be talking about the ‘game’ with such a tone of self satisfaction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cue up Chelsea Handler and Melissa E. I know they r salivating like wolves. Again totally taken out of context but hopefully she will explain to these vultures out to eat her flesh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know it was a very involved process and protective process finding a non-actor from India to play the very young Saroo in Lion, a process getting the finalists used to the camera, etc. Little Sunny Pawar, who was chosen, blew my mind. I still tear up when I think about his performance as a lost child, torn from his family. He was brilliant.
Angelina’s story did make me very uncomfortable and feel it wasn’t protective of the children who were non-actors and in poverty. I can’t judge it any more than that first thought after reading it. But I wasn’t there. I don’t know the whole story. I would like to give her the benefit of the doubt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow at some of you justifying it. But if this was anyone else…
This was a disgusting thing to do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Give us the name of the casting director so we can aim our (fake) hate at him/her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Get a grip!!! So now to you people she’s abusing her own children? Yeah the little girl really looked traumatised playing with the jolie pitt kids & in Disneyland. OMG!! Is that cruel as well? Disneyland one day, cambodia the next. We should put Jolie’s name with mass murderers & child killers. Do you honestly believe that the others who auditioned were just told that’s it thank you? She was helping kids & their families that needed new clothes & schooling in the whole area. You think she put money in front of them then left them traumatised & left with nothing. I prefer to look at facts & all throughout the making they showed all the local area & the kids & their families & how everyone was helping each other. I will wait to hear her response, not that she needs to. rather then go nuclear over a tidbit of info.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes people in the spotlight just cannot win…I’m pretty sure that they didn’t take the kids directly from the orphanage or wherever, sit them in a room, and play this “game”, as the first step of the selections! I’m thinking there was more of a process, and they were probably down to a select few kids who were then presented this method. By then, they knew what was going on. Somehow, I can’t imagine the casting director just played this in the yard of the orphanage…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pretty much this. I don’t think AJ comes across particularly well in this interview for a number of reasons but the response on here – based purely on that quote re the casting – is more than a bit OTT.
I’m sure the reality was far more as you describe and I’m also sure the process was nothing like as callous and exploitative as Jolie’s description suggests.
It’s kind of a shame that this, rather than the movie, has become the talking point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
get off your high horse…………… you think this was TRAUMATIC FOR THESE KIDS….you people put your kids in worse position in America, and call it NORMAL. Funny we don’t have the full context, what did the other kids want to spend the money on , what happen after the game. You are all quick to Judge… AS USUAL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So they trolled Cambodian slums and orphanages for vulnerable children, who have no context for understanding movie production or acting and no parental protection and did this to make a movie? Very, very bad judgement. Very.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If you have experience with the UN and human rights, I think the thought-process used to come up with this type of audition process to cast kids is quite baffling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve seen more angry threads written about Ansel Ensgort existing, yet this is so tame. I guess it’s because it’s Jolie. If it was any other woman you would be throwing a fit.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? People go crazy because some celebrity millionaire’s kid isn’t buckled up to their satisfaction in an armoured Escalade or a young adult gets a legal cosmetic treatment but this is ok? Meh, I’ve always liked Angelina but this is very troubling. Not just that this happened but that this was story was relayed as some measure of the sincerity of these film makers. There’s a problematic lack of self-awareness here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Not just that this happened but that this was story was relayed as some measure of the sincerity of these film makers.”
I do agree, that’s the troubling bit, that she comes across as if she thinks this makes it more authentic and meaningful. I like Angie-the-humanitarian but Angie-the-filmmaker has always tested my patience with her ‘artistic’ pretensions.
I’m still hoping though that the description VF and she gave of the casting process is not remotely the full story and is just a fail on both their parts to provide more and better context. While she is prone to pretentious, I really don’t believe she would be party to the objective callousness that quote implies.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yet this isn’t even about Jolie but the casting director.
Please donate to organizations that help Cambodian children if this is a serious issue for you. 🙄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I nearly cried reading this excerpt. She along with the entire crew is so out of touch. You can tell by the way she proudly tells the story. I didn’t have much growing up, so I understand how those children must have felt looking at the possibilty to change their circumstances. To dangle money in front of children who need it dearly and then watch them like lab specimens is utterly reprehensible and sickening.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a complete joke. I bet you didn’t cry for her children that were abused by Brad Pitt.
The kids were probably paid and moved on. This is a normal process when you do casting for a movie like first they killed my father. It’s not a happy sappy movie, lady.
If you’re truly crying over this please donate money to orphanages and organizations that help Cambodia.
Report this comment as spam or abuse