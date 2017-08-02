“Take advice from Maxine Waters and reclaim your time” links

“Reclaiming my time” is the new gospel, courtesy of Maxine Waters. [OMG Blog]

Steven Soderbergh is back and more mainstream than ever? [LaineyGossip]

Jocelyn Wildenstein got engaged and her ring is 32 carats. [Dlisted]

Elisabeth Moss wore an unflattering floral dress. [Go Fug Yourself]

Feminist bro takes a sexist bro to school on Twitter. [Pajiba]

Was Lolita based a story written by Salvador Dali? [Jezebel]

Now Harry Styles is dating a model names Camille Rowe. [Wonderwall]

Someone named Megan McKenzie is in a bikini. [Celebslam]

Cash Me Ousside Girl isn’t going to jail. [The Blemish]

LOL: Cynthia Bailey’s candle line is called “No Shade.” [Reality Tea]

Everyone’s obsessing over the Call Me By Your Name trailer. [Buzzfeed]

Embed from Getty Images