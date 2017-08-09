Sofia Vergara: Joe appreciates that I don’t ‘prance around’ in sweats & no makeup

Sofia Vergara covers the September issue of Women’s Health Mag, “The Naked Issue.” Because Sofia is in varying degrees of undress, I’m not going to publish the cover or any of the editorial, but you can see the photos here. She’s modeling her latest venture, a line of thongs and boy-short underwear. So, what else is Sofia promoting? She’s in the new film, Bent, which doesn’t even have a release date. So I guess she’s just promoting Modern Family and her side-project businesses. Oh, and she’s promoting her body. She’s 45 years old and she likes to talk about how natural she is. Natural, but always, always “put together.” Some highlights:

She only recently started doing nude scenes: She’s never skinny-dipped, or wandered around her house naked. She doesn’t even like to be without makeup. “Joe’s like, ‘F-ck, you’re going to be naked in everything now? Why?’ I told [my rep], ‘I’m going to be 45 years old! Stop putting me in naked things! Let me age with dignity!’ People say, ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your twenties.’ Well, it’s not true. Our skin is different… I had never thought of the word pore, then I’m like, ‘Sh-t! What do I do with these?’”

Her husband likes that she always wears makeup & cute outfits: “One of the first things Joe told me when we started dating was, ‘I like how you’re always very well put together.’ He said, ‘I’ve had girlfriends that are all day long prancing the house in sweats, no makeup…’ I’m not saying that’s bad; it’s great. For good or worse, it’s the way I grew up: Accept yourself but also be better than yourself.”

Her underwear line, EBY: 10 percent of the sale price from the line, which is called EBY, goes toward giving women around the world microfinance loans to start their own small businesses. “In countries where there is a lot of poverty, women are such an important force for the family. And sometimes they have to endure horrible things because they don’t have the means to just pack up and leave. I want to give them something to be able to help themselves, to save some money, to be able to have more control of their lives.”

She won’t sell something unless she believes in it: “I won’t sell something I don’t believe in. It has to be good, and it has to be something I really use.”

Looking at the young models posing in her underwear: “They’re all of tall models holding their boobs with one arm. But I can barely cover my boobs with two arms—I’m a 32-triple-D!” Using both hands, she squeezes her breasts, paying no mind to the women eating scones or the harpist playing nearby. “My boobs are real, and I had a baby. If I grab them, I can’t even cover the n-pple!”

She’ll always be the hardest-working person in the room: “[When I got famous] I worked like an animal. I wanted to take advantage of my 15 minutes of fame, because you never know.” The first six years, she worked every weekend. “Often I haven’t been the youngest or most intelligent girl in the room, but I always, always am the hardest-working one. Dreams don’t happen if you just sit down and accept things.”