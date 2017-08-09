Sofia Vergara: Joe appreciates that I don’t ‘prance around’ in sweats & no makeup

Sofia Vergara covers the September issue of Women’s Health Mag, “The Naked Issue.” Because Sofia is in varying degrees of undress, I’m not going to publish the cover or any of the editorial, but you can see the photos here. She’s modeling her latest venture, a line of thongs and boy-short underwear. So, what else is Sofia promoting? She’s in the new film, Bent, which doesn’t even have a release date. So I guess she’s just promoting Modern Family and her side-project businesses. Oh, and she’s promoting her body. She’s 45 years old and she likes to talk about how natural she is. Natural, but always, always “put together.” Some highlights:
She only recently started doing nude scenes: She’s never skinny-dipped, or wandered around her house naked. She doesn’t even like to be without makeup. “Joe’s like, ‘F-ck, you’re going to be naked in everything now? Why?’ I told [my rep], ‘I’m going to be 45 years old! Stop putting me in naked things! Let me age with dignity!’ People say, ‘Oh, you look like you’re in your twenties.’ Well, it’s not true. Our skin is different… I had never thought of the word pore, then I’m like, ‘Sh-t! What do I do with these?’”
Her husband likes that she always wears makeup & cute outfits: “One of the first things Joe told me when we started dating was, ‘I like how you’re always very well put together.’ He said, ‘I’ve had girlfriends that are all day long prancing the house in sweats, no makeup…’ I’m not saying that’s bad; it’s great. For good or worse, it’s the way I grew up: Accept yourself but also be better than yourself.”
Her underwear line, EBY: 10 percent of the sale price from the line, which is called EBY, goes toward giving women around the world microfinance loans to start their own small businesses. “In countries where there is a lot of poverty, women are such an important force for the family. And sometimes they have to endure horrible things because they don’t have the means to just pack up and leave. I want to give them something to be able to help themselves, to save some money, to be able to have more control of their lives.”
She won’t sell something unless she believes in it: “I won’t sell something I don’t believe in. It has to be good, and it has to be something I really use.”
Looking at the young models posing in her underwear: “They’re all of tall models holding their boobs with one arm. But I can barely cover my boobs with two arms—I’m a 32-triple-D!” Using both hands, she squeezes her breasts, paying no mind to the women eating scones or the harpist playing nearby. “My boobs are real, and I had a baby. If I grab them, I can’t even cover the n-pple!”
She’ll always be the hardest-working person in the room: “[When I got famous] I worked like an animal. I wanted to take advantage of my 15 minutes of fame, because you never know.” The first six years, she worked every weekend. “Often I haven’t been the youngest or most intelligent girl in the room, but I always, always am the hardest-working one. Dreams don’t happen if you just sit down and accept things.”
The only part that irritated me was this: “He said, ‘I’ve had girlfriends that are all day long prancing the house in sweats, no makeup…’ I’m not saying that’s bad; it’s great. For good or worse, it’s the way I grew up: Accept yourself but also be better than yourself.” She makes it sound like Joe judges women who “prance around” their own homes, daring to not be made up all the time, daring to wear sweatpants for comfort. I never thought I’d say this, but is Joe Manganiello a total douche or what? Or did Sofia just not explain it correctly? I knew what she meant, which is that Joe appreciates that she puts in the effort to look pulled together all the time, and her point is that she was raised to be like that and habits are hard to break.
As for the rest of it… most of this is what she always says. Her boobs are crazy-big and real. It’s true. It’s also true that she works really hard and she takes full advantage of her 15 minutes.
Well, I don’t really care what Joe M. thinks about his wife because I’m not her. All I can say is there are really cute sweatpants and when I’m at home, I live in those. I mean I’m not going to clean my bathroom in jeans. If some dude doesn’t like that, we simply won’t get along. But Joe seems vain as f*ck too, so he probably returns the favor of always looking his best.
I do not prance. I do, however, wear sweats and no makeup at times when I am home. And my husband claims to have no issue with it.
Imagine having to put on cute outfits and makeup on your day off just to prance around your own house? No thanks. #TeamSweatsAndNoMakeup.
I need a lot of down time because I have a very public job where I’m “on” and 100% presentable. I need to lie down with a clean face, and feel at ease with the essence of just “being”. There is a difference between self-acceptance and lack of self-care. May we all find peace and self-love, with or without a live-in partner. And BTW, did the trump era harken in all these mini-”infestations” of , “you’d better be my Stepford wife” mentality? It feels like an invasive species of morality.
This! I recently saw an interview with a model (wasn’t familiar with her and now can’t remember her name) when she talked about how she doesn’t wear make up when she’s not working. She was pretty blunt about it: it’s not healthy for my skin, and my skin needs a break.
It’s bizarre that women need to paint their face to be considered pulled together.
Men are not supposed to paint their face to be considered the same.
I only wear make-up for special occassions. My skin is a lot better than that of those women my age, who have worn make-up day in day out. Can recommend to all of you.
I’m going with total douche, but that’s because even when I’m “made up” the most I wear is mascara. I don’t like the feel of makeup on my face, it’s like this gross film that I immediately want to wash off..
Same here. I fill in my brows and that’s it. If I’m going to something like a wedding I’ll wear some loose powder and blush, but that’s really rare. I hate how foundation feels. I’ve tried tinted moisturizer but eventually my face starts to feel gross, and like you said, like it needs to be washed.
That’s how I feel about moisturizer. I hate the feel of it on my skin and can’t sleep if I have it applied to my legs or arms or whatever. So sticky and gross.
She has an hourglass figure. I believe her with her endowed bust size plus she had a child who is now a grown man. Therefore it is beyond me that people would think that her boobs are fake. On the other hand, I can say that I am jealous because I wish I had big boobs.
No, you do not! I have big boobs and it sucks. I’m so jealous of b cups and even a cups. I have to wear multiple sports bras for security to run. Baggy shirts make me look pregnant, but tight shirts make me look slutty. I have constant neck and back pain. I can never not wear a bra outside. I can’t see any plus side to having big ones.
Stop using the word slut. There is no such thing as a slut. It is a male slur against women. They don’t need women’s help in demeaning us.
And some women with big boobs want small boobs. Really, they can be heavy, uncomfortable, and cause back pain.
I have big boobs. I hate them. My mom had big boobs and is dying of breast cancer, so having these boobs is a constant fear and reminder in my case. Also, they make me look chunky. MY BMI is like 20. I’m almost 5’7 and I weigh 126lb. But I have these huge boobs, and in photos of just my top half, people would assume I’m large. Full body, I look weird and off-balance, too. And +1 on the looking big or looking slutty- not much for looking just cute. They aren’t so great in reality, just the idea of them.
Sending sympathy and good wishes about your mother.
I don’t mind the comment because it’s clear she’s not dressing up *for him* it’s just something she likes to do for herself, and he happens to like it. It’s good he’s partnered with someone who likes to dress up on the daily than subtly resenting a partner who doesn’t care to do that. (And vice versa for her; I think my husband would actively be annoyed and shamed if I always dressed up, because he doesn’t do that himself.) I also like her talk about working hard for what she has. It rings true to me. Good interview.
My husband prances around around the house in stained white Hanes t-shirts and a neckbeard, so…. I’ll wear what I want
lol her boobs are real? Stop Sophia .. stop. lol
Well, Sofia Vergara isn’t exactly who you marry if you’re into low maintenance women, you know?
Ding. Ding. Ding. And vice versa for Joe, I’d venture to guess.
I’m confident Vergara’s boobs are real, and spectacular, and that she works her literal ass off to look like she does, but “natural” is not a word I’d apply to her. She’s certainly not Kardashian levels, but there’s a good bit of, ahem, medical assistance (fillers, botox, crowns, lashes) and I’d be shocked if she hadn’t had a surgery or two, as well as all the cosmetic artifice going on there. Don’t get me wrong, she is a gorgeous woman who looks FREAKING AMAZING. She’s five years my senior, and she could easily pass for a decade younger than me. Probably more.
But, I always wonder what it’s like to be that ‘on’ all the time. I mean, she can’t look like that constantly. It’s impossible. She’s human. She gets ill. She goes to sleep and has to wake up and, when she does, she doesn’t look that, I’ll guarantee. Seems like so much pressure to live with every day, especially with your spouse. Also, Joe is aware that as awesome as she looks at 45, she won’t ALWAYS look like this, right? I mean, she’s gonna age, because, again, human being. That would worry me.
I once worked on a project with Pamela Anderson. I spent a few weeks in a small group with her and she WAS a sweats and no makeup girl. She was also totally unrecognizable, despite still being her bleach blonde, barb wire-tattooed and giant (fake) breasted self. We did very mundane things like go to Starbucks and Office Max for supplies and she, unlike every other known person I’ve been around, just walked right in and no one — NO. ONE. — ever batted an eye. The day we did promo and she came in full hair and makeup it was like a whole other human had shown up and she was mobbed. By the way, Pam never, ever looked “bad,” just not at all like Pamela Anderson. She was still super fit, had lovely skin and looked hotter in sweats than I’ve ever looked in my lifetime.
I guess my point is that she seemed pretty comfortable being THE Pamela Anderson, but also super OK with just being Pam, which just seems like a way less stressful way to live.
There is NOTHING wrong with wanting to look your best, and goodness knows Vergara does, but it also seems wholly exhausting to do that 24/7. At least to me.
Hmm, clicked through to the Women’s Health page after posting this and … Those do not look real. At all.
It’s not my cup of tea, either. But I do know women that feel that way, and usually they’ve got their basic routine down to a science and can get ready quickly. To them, it’s worth it. And I’ll point out, you’re talking about 2 women from incredibly different backgrounds – the Canadian Pamela Anderson, and the Colombian Sofia Vergara. 2 really different cultural ideals of womanhood and aesthetics (and though Anderson always brought out her 90s bombshell when she was working, she has always been someone that you see in sweats in her down time).
Phleaze. That’s insulting/shade towards his exes. Why does she have to say that? To make herself look better?
So much so. She shared it as to why her preferences are better, and why she’s better. Bragging about conforming to 1950s ideals and subtly negging the people who don’t isn’t a good look. Prance isn’t a positive word to use about someone’s behaviour.
Also, wtf Joe. You are complaining about women not being made up at all times? Seriously? Thats insanely gross. I hope you don’t have a daughter or you’d have to decide at what point she’s a woman and can’t prance around in sweat pants anymore offending your eyes.
She also humble bragged that, despite being 45, “people say, Oh, you look like you’re in your 20′s”–which she does not, imo. Mid 30′s, maybe—But oh well, I expect as she’s insecure as any aging actress in Hollywood, and needs to often have her ego fed.
See, I actually think Sofia’s starting to look older than her age – she’s had too much plastic surgery and is getting that weird plastic look that actually ages people rather than make them look younger.
YES exactly! So effin unnecessary.
Sorry but I’ve always found Sofia so damn irritating and have always suspected Joe to be a gross, smarmy alpha-male type.
In other words, this interview was great because it validated my pre-existing notions about both of them. Yay!
I’m with her, I never prance around in sweats, I slouch and shuffle.
This is a woman who previously picked a seriously sexist, douchey and controlling asshole. Maybe Manjello just made an off hand compliment about something she liked doing anyway or maybe she picked another from the same mould.
Sounds exhausting and uncomfortable to me, but good if it works for her/them.
I know she grates on a lot of people but I find her refreshing. She’s always been very open about her ambition, her place in the Hollywood scheme and her 15 minutes. They even did an episode of MF about her being done up all the time and when she didn’t it was funny. Joe is not my type but I think they are a good match and I think she finds that body builder/cheesy guy attractive. To each his own.
She looks very cute with bangs.
I know she says that she’s not judging women who lounge at home, but she’s made comments like this before. There are women that believe in looking good at all times, but Sofia is less “fun” about it. I’m thinking of Coco Austin (Ice T’s wife). From their reality show, it’s clear that she also feels the same way, but it didn’t come off as pretentious. Maybe it just seemed more fun because she wore those fur/feathered 50s heeled slippers around the home. So great lol
I’m with her on this one. I’m always put together and that’s a personal preference that shouldnt be synonymous with hating oneself or being vain. I work with what I have, I aim for a natural beauty, I don’t fear aging and I feel my best this way. It’s part and parcel of what being a powerhouse is for me and doesn’t include judging others for feeling about it differently. I’m not sure why north american women make it into this thing about vanity and self love/acceptance. I see how it fits into antiquated notions about a woman’s worth and I like that some women rise against that and shift the narrative… but I can just as easily shift that notion from my perspective. Sometimes its not always about doing the complete opposite but just about doing what you want because that’s who you happen to be.
I do slouch about at house end of the day in a stupid pair of mickey mouse sweat but I do like to be well put together
I wasn’t like this even a few years back, but I have found out it gives me energy and confidence if I am wearing a nice pair of outfits, a nice shoe, a little lipgloss even when I am going grocery shopping.
It makes me feel good about myself.
@reverie
I like your comment.
The part about North American women and vanity and self-acceptance made be think about cultural approaches to beauty. I am European, I come from a country where woman pay attention to their appearance but don’t overdo it. Now I live in country with “unkept” local women for the most part, including at the work-place – that applies to men too. I have seen some really appalling examples of people working in the administration going to work with unwashed hair, visible bra straps AND bras, short skirts and dresses, men with longish rat-like hair.
In some countries in Central and South America, including Colombia, women are culturally obsessed with their appearance. I know women who preferred not to eat, but be able to get salon blow-drys, make-up, and clothes. I visited this country once where they have hair salons open at 6am, so that the women can go have their hair done before going to work. They also have manicurist on call, they go home for lunch break and get their nails done. A friend of mine from the Middle East was doing the same. Plastic surgery is big in South America and the ME too. In all, these women do all these efforts so they can be desirable to men. I was told that by friends in those regions. Whatever floats their boat, I don’t care.
I personally like the French approach to beauty and appearance. You work with what you have, take skin care seriously, never overdo anything, clothes on your size, and wear some perfume. You are relaxed and confident about who you are, and I think that’s GREAT.
A shout out to all the chique and confident French women and thanks for the inspiration.
It’s also about showing your wealth. Having frizzy hair means you can’t afford a blow-out.
Yep. That whole “French Beauty” thing is actually more about money and class than it is about the French people. Minimal makeup to show off beautiful skin… that you can afford to use the best products on to keep it flawless. There have been some great articles about the myth of French Beauty secrets.
She is so boring. All her interviews are about makeup, clothes and her body. So vapid and shallow. She lacks substance and seems to have found her perfect match with her meat head husband.
I should add, I’m in my early 40s and look alot younger, I workout, eat well and have good genes. There is nothing wrong with taking care of yourself, but there is so much more. I can’t imagine always being done up, even if you’re lounging at home. It sounds exhausting.
I’ll take yoga pants for at home lounge wear anyday!
Lmao can’t cover her nipple with her hand? STFU lol what a lie. Her boobs ARE fake, nothing wrong with that but she went from an A cup to perky DD? Okkkkkayyyy.
Good for her to keep up with full face makeup, hair and outfits everyday but how exhausting that will be in 10-20years when douchey-Joe starts looking at fresh faced LA barbies half her age.
She’s always had large boobs, even in her young modeling pictures. They look real to me. As someone who is a size two and has a 32G bust, I constantly have people yelling at me to admit to my fake boobs. They’re real. Just because a woman is average sized or petite and she has large boobs doesn’t mean they’re fake (Ex. Katy Perry, Kristen Dunst, Kate Upton)
At one point, I had 32DD, and I could easily cover nipple if I grabbed them with my hand. Another cup on there isn’t that much bigger in the land of 32 bands… *ponders*
@Chasing.. maybe she has big areolas?
I don’t think she was trying to disparage any woman that isn’t high maintenance, but I get it if folks feel it was a direct hit at them. I like her. I like her hustle.
They must have asked her what her husband likes about her, and this is the answer she went with.
They look like they both aim to look good, so it seems they’re on equal terms about it at least. Neither seems less into looking a certain way than the other one. I would probably find her answer problematic if her husband looked like Jonah Hill, but that clearly isn’t the case here. (Though, to be honest, I’m not sure how fun it would be hang around Joe Mangiello, even though some women like that kind of look).
Put a comment on the wrong place, what happened to the cancel link?
She said this is the way she was raised, so maybe it’s a cultural thing. I have noticed in other countries that people do tend to dress better, even when they step for a brief moment outside their houses. I have wondered if it’s a socio-economic thing to avoid looking “poor.”
Sofia is a bottle beauty. She couldn’t go around without make up and her self esteem is linked to her “sex appeal”. I have never believed that their relationship is, or ever will be, an authentic one. She can say whatever she wants to sell her image because it’s her job to get us talking about her.
Glad modern family is still on because she’s a character actress that’s very limited. Not much work for her and her clothing line is hilarious.
It’s too bad that hygiene and grooming get confused with being dressed up and having makeup on. People can look amazing in sweats and with no makeup
I prance around in sweatpants and no makeup whenever I’m at home, but whatever, both of them like that she dresses up and wears makeup around the house. So what? She says that doing the no makeup thing is great. Neither of them said that women who wear sweats and no makeup are ugly/terrible people. Getting worked up about nothings like this is pointless.
When I was younger I would say, “one day (when I’m older or when I have more money), I’ll dress up more. Who was I kidding? I’m older and I have more money but I still don’t want to dress up. To each their own. She feels great dressed up and in make up. I’m the opposite.
He has always given off a very strong douche vibe & I do not think he will ever love anyone as much as he loves himself.
It is cultural on Sophia’s part. My mother is Puerto Rican and she always looks neat and put-together when she leaves the house. Unfortunately I am of the “it is better to feel good than to look good” school. I would sleep in, go for my exercise then take the quickest shower ever and be out the door with wet hair, rumpled clothes and maybe some mascara.
Sonething about her just annoys me.
Sofia comes from a generation of latina women who wouldn’t be caught prawning their garden without makeup. I know because my mom and aunts and my mom’s friends and my friend’s moms are always like that. (And I’m going to stress here these are latinas living in South American countries, I’m not sure about US latinas). They put makeup and make sure they look their best even to go grocery shopping. It’s a cultural thing. Now it’s way more common to not wear makeup and be in sweatpants at home.
As for her husband, he has the right to prefer a woman that puts effort in dolling herself up, because he likely does the same thing with himself. Just like women have the right to not want a guy with that mentality and find someone else. They seem perfect for each other.
Her comments are similar to Christina Hendricks’ a few years back.
I think what bugs me about Sofia’s comments is that the idea that make up equals put together. If it’s done well, sure, it looks good, but if it’s too much, not properly blended, sweating off – you don’t look pulled together. You look ridiculous. Plus, your skin does need a break from make up.
To me, you dress for the occasion. Sweats can be cute if they fit and are in good repair (one of my exes thought my sexiest outfits was a pair of cotton shorts that apparently made my ass look great). A dress that highlights underwear lines or bulges? Not so much.
This sort of reminds me of the episode of Modern Family where Gloria wears heels to Disneyland.
Two things: Sofia’s boobs have been enhanced. She was a natural C cup to begin with, and her current boobs are implants.
I know Joe. Have known him for years. This is all I can say: Joe is an extremely handsome man, who knows he is good looking. He is very “Hollywood” in the sense that Joe is apt to dating very attractive women. Joe is a decent guy, however, he has said things in my presence, that have made me raise an eyebrow regarding his attitude toward women. I personally, was never interested in dating Joe specifically because of certain things that he said to me regarding women whom he dated. He never said anything terrible about them, but he comes off a bit sexist. To his credit, again: he is a decent guy and an honest, good, reliable friend.
Joe Manganiello has that kind of look about him that screams he’s into women who maintain their appearance. So, honestly, I’d have been shocked if she said he prefers her in sweats.
It’s because of the cheesiness of his appearance on those men’s magazine covers that I don’t find him particularly attractive, but I get why Hollywood would deem him so. For some reason, I think she might be less shallow than him, and that the emphasis on her appearance is more of a personal interest that developed from how she was raised. He is probably a catch compared to that last dude she dated though. Nobody’s perfect, and I supposed you’d rather deal with his imperfections than the imperfections of the guy who wants to steal your eggs.
