Jennifer Aniston is apparently ‘super excited’ to be coming back to TV

Jennifer Aniston will be returning to television. The news came out more than a week ago, and I greeted the Hollywood Reporter story with a “meh.” I didn’t even write about it because it just seemed like such a boring story. I was shocked that E! News made it one of their big headlines, and I was shocked that other sites covered it like it was one of the most exciting pieces of news of the summer. Then again, this has been a really boring summer for gossip, so props to everyone for trying to make this story happen. Jennifer became a star on Friends and has spent the last 13 years trying to become a movie star and turning her back on her TV roots. Now that we’re in an era of Peak TV, Jennifer is coming back, but only because Reese Witherspoon persuaded her to do so:

More than a decade after Friends wrapped its run, star Jennifer Aniston is plotting her return to the small screen. In one of the largest TV packages to date, Aniston and Reese Witherspoon are attached to star in an untitled series exploring morning shows and the larger New York media scene that they inhabit. The package, which has not yet hit the market, is expected to be taken out to premium cable outlets like HBO and streaming services including Netflix. Given the stars attached, it is expected to draw significant interest from multiple bidders.

[From THR]

THR notes that Aniston will executive produce, and Reese’s production company has been heavily involved with the development of the show. This is not a one-off miniseries, this sounds like a premium, hour-long drama/dramedy series which would probably work as a 10 to 13 episode season per year. It also sounds like it’s based on the plot of that Rachel McAdams movie, Morning Glory (which I personally loved, but which bombed at the box office). So now that the Minivan Majority has gotten their favorite Girl Next Door back on television, how does Jennifer feel about it?

It’s been a long, eventful 13 years since she said goodbye to playing Rachel Green on Friends—and the TV world has sorely missed Jennifer Aniston. Now she may be coming back to the small screen, and as fans rejoice, sources tell PEOPLE in the new issue that as the TV world has changed, taking on a prestige series is a natural move for the star. “She has talked about returning to TV for a while,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “She was just waiting for a great project.” Aniston, 48, is currently attached to star alongside Reese Witherspoon in an untitled TV series — now being shopped to networks — about morning shows and the New York media scene. “Reese approached Jen for the project,” the source says. “Reese has had such a positive experience filming Big Little Lies and Jen is very excited about working with her.” Of course, Aniston’s husband, Justin Theroux, has enjoyed widespread acclaim with The Leftovers, the supernatural HBO drama that just wrapped its three-season run. “Jen is a huge fan of The Leftovers,” the insider continues. “Justin loved working on the show.” After her success on Friends, in movies and in the beauty world (she just launched her latest fragrance, Luxe), Aniston can afford to be choosy about her acting roles. “She would never do a project that she wasn’t super excited about,” says the source. Next up, Aniston will head to Atlanta this month for the film dramedy Dumplin’, while Theroux, 45, goes to Europe for The Spy Who Dumped Me. “They work when they want to and then have fun together when they are not,” the insider says of the couple, who will celebrate two years of marriage this Saturday. “Not seeing each other every day makes them appreciate each other more.”

[From People]

Sure. Fine. Jennifer has her own development deal with Cinelou, but this makes it seem like she’s sort of giving up on making this whole “transitioning to Oscar-winning actress” thing work. Remember Cake? She’s never been the same since she spent a million dollars on an Oscar campaign only to come up short when the nominations were announced. So she’ll just try to get another Emmy.