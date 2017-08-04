Vanity Fair refuses Angelina Jolie’s request for an apology & retraction

Vanity Fair published their September cover story with Angelina Jolie more than a week ago. The early coverage of her interview mostly focused on the personal aspects, her discussion of the divorce, the kids, her simmering rage towards Brad Pitt. The point of the VF story was for Jolie to promote her Netflix film, First They Killed My Father, and Vanity Fair did include a lot of details about filming in Cambodia and how they cast the child actors. The description detailed by Vanity Fair of the audition process came across as exploitative. Jolie-defenders pointed out that VF didn’t use quotes from Angelina and the magazine had perhaps gotten some of the details wrong. People on the other side insisted that the auditioning process was absolutely exploitative and emotionally abusive to impoverished children. There was no middle ground.
Jolie ended up issuing a statement about the part of the article that made her seem exploitative. She argued that “every measure was taken to ensure the safety, comfort and well-being of the children on the film starting from the auditions through production to the present,” and that the audition set-up they used for the kids was a “pretend exercise in an improvisation, from an actual scene in the film.” Well, Vanity Fair has now issued a statement, and they’ve published the actual transcript from Evgenia Peretz’s recorded interview with Jolie. There are parts of Angelina’s interview that make the auditioning process seem worse than Vanity Fair presented it.
On August 1, Jolie’s lawyer contacted V.F., saying Peretz had “mistakenly” reported the incident, and asked us to run a statement, excerpts of which follow: “The casting crew showed the children the camera and sound recording material, explaining to them that they were going to be asked to act out a part. . . . The children were not tricked as some have suggested. . . . All of the children auditioning were made aware of the fictional aspect of the exercise and were tended to at all times by relatives or guardians from NGOs. . . . We apologize for any misunderstanding.”
Jolie’s lawyer also asked us to remove the original paragraph from the online version of Peretz’s story and to publish the above statement prominently, with the title “Angelina Jolie Correction” in the October edition of V.F. and also on VF.com. In response to these requests, V.F. reviewed the transcript and audiotape of Peretz’s interview with Jolie for the story. Peretz had recorded it on two devices. A transcript of the relevant section is reproduced below.
AJ: But it was very hard to find a little Loung. And so it was what they call a slum school. I don’t think that’s a very nice word for it, but a school for kids in very poor areas.
And I think, I mean they didn’t know. We just went in and—you just go in and do some auditions with the kids. And it’s not really an audition with children. We had this game where it would be—and I wasn’t there and they didn’t know what they were really doing. They kind of said, “Oh, a camera’s coming up and we want to play a game with you.” And the game for that character was “We’re going to put some money on the table. Think of something that you need that money for.” Sometimes it was money, sometimes it was a cookie. [Laughter] “And then take it.” And then we would catch them. “We’re going to catch you, and we’d like you to try to lie that you didn’t have it.”
So it was very interesting seeing the kids and how they would—some were very conscious of the camera. They were actually—there are so many talented kids in this country. But Srey Moch was the only child that stared at that money for a very, very long time before she picked it up, and then bravely, brazenly lying, like was trying to hide, but then she also kind of—
EP: Wait. This is the girl, Loung.
AJ: This is the girl. And then when she was forced to give it back became very kind of like strong, emotional, she became overwhelmed with emotion that she was—and she just—all of these different things flooded out. And I don’t think she or her family would mind me saying when she was later asked what that money was for, she said her grandfather died and they didn’t have enough money for a nice funeral.
After reviewing the audiotape, V.F. stands by Peretz’s story as published.
From a media/celebrity-relations perspective, this is interesting because Vanity Fair is standing up to Angelina Jolie. They’re not afraid of her, even if it means she will never agree to another Vanity Fair interview again. As for the actual Jolie quotes…there are absolutely exploitative aspects with this story, but what I keep coming back to is that I truly believe that the auditions were set up as “games” for these kids, that the kids were asked to use their imaginations and play pretend. Whether they could tell the difference between a game and reality is up to question. It’s also worth noting that a lot of abusive situations are set up as a “game.” Then again, this is telling: “We had this game where it would be—and I wasn’t there and they didn’t know what they were really doing.” Then Jolie shouldn’t insist on a retraction, if she wasn’t there and doesn’t really know what happened. Also: where were Peretz’s follow-up questions about this stuff? After that story, can I get a “let’s go back to the audition process, please explain that further because your description is begging for more context”?
She went to Vanity Fair for gravitas, but the smarter move would’ve been Vogue to ease back in. I mean, Brad chose a fashion magazine and it worked out way better for him.
Is GQ magazine a male fashion magazine? I’ve always thought of it as the male version of Cosmopolitan magazine, like more of a lifestyle thing.
She misplayed again. Vanity Fair is not People. She went to them as a humanitarian, as a director, not as a celebrity and they treated her as such.
Which leads to,Angie, hire someone to handle your PR. You are distracted and flubbing it and this is more serious than tabloids.
And honestly, I can explain away the game. I dont think it’s in good taste, and it’s playing with fire, but I somewhat get it . I have a harder time with the villagers falling to their knees in horror and the recruitment methods for the child actors.
I just can’t get over the obliviousness of it all.
IT DOESN’T MATTER IF THEY TOLD THE KIDS IT WAS A GAME. IT WAS STILL A GAME THAT DELIBERATELY SET OUT TO TRIGGER TRAUMA.
If, after all the backlash, Jolie STILL can’t see this, then she probably should hand in her humanitarian card. It really is that simple. It’s sad really. I don’t want to write her off, but she’s really not giving me much in the way of choice.
We did say how she handled this would matter, didn’t we? And how she’s handling it is either disappointing (if we’re being kind) or unpleasantly revealing (if we’re being honest).
So where are the psychologists, ngo, parents and people who are supposed to protect the children during the audition process that she said in her explanation? Did they bring all those people with then when they went to the school?
This completely, Sixer. She’s making it even worse by pushing back. She’s coming across as arrogant, self-important and frankly, ignorant.
Where is her famous humility? This is sad because I have always thought she genuinely cared so much about the plight of those less fortunate, but to call this a “misstep” is an understatement. She’s coming across as clueless and self-absorbed. Just not good at all…not the person I’ve always thought she was.
She’s coming across as an entitled celebrity who has no understanding of the ethical issues, sees no reason to get such an understanding and would rather use her celebrity status to threaten and bully any outlet with the temerity to use her own words to reveal this…
… which is what her critics have always said.
I find it very sad because I had thought better of her.
Understanding power imbalance and the ability to reflect on the impact of your actions and possible harm you may do (even when trying to help) are prerequisites for humanitarian work. She clearly has neither and I’m afraid this disqualifies her going forward, so far as I am concerned.
In the end of the day, Jolie is a rich white lady who never been through any of it. She may be woke, but she’ll always be the person trying to help from an upper position.
It is unfortunate and this response confirms my initial reaction was the correct reaction. There were many ways she could have addressed this with humility and awareness but this has not happened instead she wanted them to cover for her. This speaks volumes about her lack of understanding and self serving attitude. She is the one who should apologize.
The fact that she only talks about the game is even more troubling. There were other issues that were problematic but either she is ignoring them or is still unaware that she did anything wrong.
So is all of this about image and has always been or is she just not equipped to be a sincere humanitarian.
The way this was handled, it hurts my heart honestly. i wanted to believe in the wild child with the heart of gold turned humanitarian using her platform for good. Her knee jerk response to the VF article just cemented that she is a celebrity first, and a humanitarian very distant second.
She needs to do better. Pull on her big girl sack and address how she messed up. Discuss how this issue is important to her and how she will do better moving forward. This deny, obsfucate and threaten is Trumpian, except now everyone is now aware of these methods. With the push back against these methods, print publishing being under attack as ‘fake news’, and Vanity Fairs own agenda – this tactic was never going to work.
revealing is sadly right.
I’m sorry, detritus. I know you were hoping it would turn out differently.
I agree with Sixter complitely. I mean, she has kids, she DOES know that whatever games small children play they are invested fully. Emotionally as well as phisically. So this explanation that they were explained that was a game especially when dealing with kids with real trauma is just plain wrong. So I stand by my oroginal possition: she puts herself above the cause she is fighting for and that should not be the case. I also understand the urge and the need to tell this important story and give voice to the victims, but that need can not be put above all else because in a way that is exploiting not only the people who lived though that trauma but also the victims who are gone. It would probably make more sense to invest time and resources into making of documentuary about this tradegy but then again – it wouldn’t get as much attention and prestige to hollywood types.
100%, sixer.
The villagers falling to their knees in horror is what bothered me most as well. I can’t even comprehend the level of trauma those people carry with them. Awful. Just awful.
I have a feeling Angie may be a little overly confident/clueless. That is, she doesn’t know what she doesn’t know. Her heart is in the right place and she isn’t malicious at all. But she should have had more experts involved in this process to ensure the well being of the people (especially the children) involved in the film.
I also agree Angie should finally hire a PR person. It feels like the media has sort of turned on her after she broke up with Brad. She always dealt with some level of negativity due to the triangle (especially in the early days when she was the “other woman”). But for the last few years I’ve generally seen her painted as this eccentric but loving humanitarian mother. But ever since the Brangelina break up I’ve seen an uptick in hate toward her. Obviously this is anecdotal but still..
Did the media turn on her or has she said and done things that turned the media off? What is her responsibility in all this?
Someone correct me if i’m wrong, but Angie has done most of her own PR, and while they were together Brads as well.
Once they separated you could see the major difference in how it was handled. Jolies PR got messier, and Pitts got tighter. She was dealing with an emotional crisis while managing her image, he smartly hired someone.
There isn’t an uptick in hate towards her. She has handled the breakup as if she is tone deaf and unaware of how the public views her. I know some of her fans don’t want to admit it but a good deal of goodwill for Brad was given to her too. She could threaten magazines when it meant they wouldn’t have access to him either or any of the stars from his production company or his agent’s roster. Her image benefited from the vagabond movie stars with their family angle and the air of romance about them. Another point is that she wasn’t alone in her PR planning, he was with her to point out the weak areas and add some of his own ideas. They were a team. Now it is back to her only and that hadn’t been nearly as successful for her in the past.
Angelina has always had to explain her life and her actions, this was the case before she even met Brad Pitt. From her tattoos, to her bi-sexual relationship, to her blood symbolism, to her brother kissing at the Oscars, to Billy Bob, to her Dad’s criticisms after her divorce.
The only people that truly embraced Angelina were people who didn’t judge her, and admired her honesty and ability to be authentic (and also thought her hotter than hot, can’t forget that, lol) – she was other women’s number one girl crush whether they were gay or straight.
That all ended with *some* straight women when instead of being the eccentric badass hot actress they could crush on and not be threatened by she did the normal thing and started up with someone who was her mirror in the looks department – the hottest sex icon actor in Hollywood.
All of a sudden she was a homewrecker, someone they felt could do more than just be eccentric – but they viewed her as a threat, and let’s face it envy played a major role. They identified with and were all the relatable average woman Brad had left, and not Angelina.
They thought they had gotten her back when news of the divorce broke. Yaaaay. Angelina will now feel Jen’s pain!!! Yaaay snicker chortle, guffaw!! Who’s the other woman that Brad cheated with, oh please make her younger and more beautiful… Please please please!
When word broke they would still not get their vengeance because SHE left him for being a purported drunk raging ahole on a plane, and he’s in therapy and doesn’t have his kids…
Well it was like they were denied a vendetta! Lol
They are actively looking for ways to end Angelina for good. That might sound like hyperbole. But i really believe they want her good deeds undone. Of course that can’t happen. But they’ll take the next best thing: smearing her character and implying she’s a bad person. For them that’s even better than had they gotten a Marion Cotilliard or a nanny boinking. It’s better because they think that’s what truly matters to Angelina- what they and other people think.
She cares about her film and the hard work they’ve done and she feels she owes it to the subject matter to not have it tainted and distracted. Which is why she asked for a retraction.
But she’ll never be you. She’ll never care about what dishonest trifling people with bad motivations think. That’s what a lot of women will always resent.
Wow, that’s some kitchen psychology right there. LOL!
@ detritus: BINGO, well said and I also had a harder time with her bragging about the villagers falling to their knees, wailing in horror and traumatized because Authenticity. I would love to hear her explain that away…
that current runs through her entire production it seems – the urge for authenticity. From the way the game was set up, to the casting methods, to her Khmer Rouge soldiers. She reveled in the authenticity. which makes me believe her urge is to be seen as a Director Of Note who Deals With Very Important And Serious Issues, and the humanitarian stuff is the side piece.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The game part really gets to me because I was sexually abused as a child and you can get a child to do literally anything if you tell them it’s a game. But everything about it is horrifying.
Evgenia Peretz isn’t a hack and this isn’t the National Enquirer. Angelina badly misplayed this whole interview and aftermath.
You are very right Pedro. I try to excuse her because I believe she was truly ignorant of the impact, but you are very right. You can have a child do anything for the sake of a game and that power differential was not being addressed at all, which for an aid worker is very bad.
And as a mother she should know better. My daughter has wanted a pig for years. One day, after years of saying no, I sarcastically said “yes, sure. I’ve changed my mind and a pig is a great idea.” When she found out I was joking, she cried for an hour and she is still kind of pissed about it.
My point here is that children will always hope and dream, and they will believe what you say, even if you have explained otherwise. This is a tiny, stupid example, not even close to the trauma that others mention (and huge support to those who have endured and survived), but as a mother, I learned how vulnerable my child is to misplaced hope and she should know better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pedro sharing your experience articulates the problem with using a game as an excuse. Thank you for sharing this and I sincerely hope you have found some peace and healing.
t.fanty It may be small but it is another example how easily from little things even children internalize things.
Hi Pedro, that was my first thought as well…when kids are groomed for sexual abuse, it often starts of as a kind of ‘game’, where the abuser is testing the child’s pliability and boundaries.
I have heard of a casting game with kids that sounds quite acceptable….children were asked to run into the room and convince the director that there was a fire in the room next door. It tests acting ability without traumatizing kids by offering them something then taking it away.
I remember the director saying that the girl who got the role was so amazing that he almost felt there WAS a fire in the next room!
I think Angie is sort of confusing depth of trauma with acting ability. They aren’t really two things that go together!
Jolie isn’t an aid worker. She is a celebrity who visits sites where aid workers are working. She has oversold this aspect of her life to her detriment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she’s distracted as well and definitely needs a publicist. She thinks she can handle things herself but it seems looking just from the outside she has too much going on at this time in her life.
I’m not sure she knows how to delegate stuff like this to professionals. Remember the reports that she wasnt even listening to her own lawyer last year during the split. Plus the reason she navigates her own PR is because she believes she can do a better job than PR professionals. To be fair, she did stumble on a smart PR recipe – limit interviews, stick to serious news outlets and always be pushing your most relatable aspects. In her case that was her health, her kids and her charity work. The only problem is that this is great for happy times but useless in crisis.
For example, a professional would have told her to correct HERSELF not Vanity Fair. Her statement should have read, “I apologize for speaking unclearly, there were many things happening in the house that day (message: I’m a flustered mummy just like you). “I would be appalled if what came across had actually happened” (message : I’m a good person just like you). “Heres what I meant to say….and I apologize to Vanity Fair and the talented journalist for not being clearer (message : arent I humble just like you)
Personally, I’m glad she does her own PR. I’m glad we know this abuse happened and that she put others at risk of mental anguish because she was so eager to be taken seriously as a director. I’m glad we know she thinks this is no big deal because it was a ‘game’ and fake money because it tells me everything I need to know about her priorities. I have never thought much of her as an actor or filmmaker but I did give her a lot of credit as a humanitarian. Now, I know that was totally misplaced. She is a dilettante.
Thank you all for the kind words of support. There was a time when I didn’t think I could get better and I didn’t think I even deserved to but I think I am past that.
This was so cruel on her part, I simply can’t get over it. Not only do children love games, they love to please adults, especially girls, especially already vulnerable girls. God, how does she not know that?!
Ok, breathe. Maybe, I’ll go read about something less enraging, like last night’s Nuremberg Rally in W. Va.
Her handling of this whole thing has been terrible. I tried to be cynical and give her the benefit of the doubt, but no more…
And the girl was FORCED to give the “fake money” back. Hummm, Ok…
Now it is the journalist’s fault for not having a follow-up question?! Please…
AJ stans will give any excuse for her mistakes.
Angie was wrong asking for a retraction and there was definitely exploitation involved in the making of this movie.
BUT
Kaiser is totally right, Angie’s statement in the transcript is crying out for follow up questions. How could she listen to that explanation and not want to dig further into what she was saying.
I think the interviewer did not understand what she was sitting on.
This explains why VF reacted the way they did, and why they posted the initial article with the chosen formatting (not even highlighting those pieces) and why the journalist didn’t investigate further.
I doubt many lay people would have any issue with ‘a game for children’, if they didn’t read between the lines to understand what the implications are.
I also think the interviewer was as oblivious of the implications in what Jolie said as Jolie herself was. I don’t think VF printed it to be negative: I think they took what Jolie said at face value.
Western privilege from end to end, I’m afraid.
Yeah, I noticed a lot of outlets that reported on the interview didnt catch that either. I’m talking traditionally with-it outlets. They seemed to be playing catchup with their own comments sections. It really was the public who picked this out first.
Are Vanity Fair really this stupid? These transcripts clearly shows that:
1. Angelina was not present during these auditions
2. She CLEARLY mentions it was a game and that the children knew it was a game and these are the rules and knew the cameras where there
3. Angelina only said slums/children from poor areas and never mentioned that orphans or traumatised children were involved in these games
Angelina and her lawyers had the right to request Vanity Fair to extract that paragraph as it WAS misleading and add a correction to the online interview.
Vanity Fair is the one who is doubling down with this and they may have picked the wrong woman this time. Apparently the writer is known to sensationalise and has gotten into trouble several times like this.
Now I am waiting to see if those people who attacked her left right and centre to admit they were wrong or are they going to do a Trump and double down on their attacks?
My bet is that will ignore the explanation which makes perfect sense as most auditions are having candidates for parts participate in auditions to recreate an actual scene from the script.
PS: this is a respectable site so please refrain from the usual personal attacks on me or my mental health etc.
Everyone is allowed their opinion and I think we are all mature enough not to name call or claim others are mentally ill just because they don’t agree with us.
What on earth, how does this do anything but reinforce what people were criticizing in the first place. They did not approve of the casting process.
I’m glad VF is standing by their writer; the transcript speaks for itself.
It takes a very special type of fan to see things the way Maya does.
“Angelina only said slums/children from poor areas and never mentioned that orphans or traumatised children were involved in these games”
I’m just going to let that defense stand for itself.
Jessica, I wouldn’t even bother trying to argue logic with the Angeloonies, just get the popcorn out and enjoy the comments
Jolie’s hardcore fans (like Maya here on celebitchy) prefer to spin their own story – they’ve never cared much about facts. However it’s important for the wider audience to know what really happen on the set of this film so people can make a conscious decision NOT to watch this movie. Bravo, VF, well done, you didn’t let Jolie bully your writer.
Jessica, don’t even try to get an Angie worshiper to focus on anything that makes Angie look not so angelic. They go overboard with being protective and twisting facts to defend her. Trump supporters do the same thing these days.
No we were not wrong. She still knew it happened, she pretty much bragged about how they auditioned impoverished children. She never said they shouldn’t have auditioned the children in such a cruel manner. She approved of that audition process and chose a little girl, a non actor by the way, from that audition process. VF has nothing to apologize for and no one was wrong. And what of the poor people who freaked out when they saw what was the Khmer Rogue coming over the hill? Nope, no apologies here. Good for VF, for not bowing down to a celeb just because it’s AJ.
And as you see it seemed real to the little girl that they chose, game my ass.
Fan or fake fan/PR intern posting in comment section to defend her high and mighty?
No she is no shill, she is a famed super fan. You know how Trump said he could shoot someone on Times Square and get away with it because his fans were so rabid to defend him? She is Angelinas version of that and proud of it from what I have seen. These are her sincerely held views.
Impoverished/slum children ARE often traumatized and/or orphans. This “game” sucked. Point. Blank. Period.
Did we read the same article?
Seriously. This type of delusion explains the rise of Trump. No amount of facts can fix it. Alternative facts rule.
Again, children will do anything if an adult tells them it’s just a “game”. Ask me how I know.
((hugs))
So sorry for your ordeal Pedro.
I’m guessing a monster used a “game” to abuse you? I’m so sorry if thats what happened.
I am sorry 😔
All love to you, Pedro.
Sure, her people had the “right” to ask for a retraction because we still have a First Amendment in this country but VF also has the “right” to refuse to issue a correction because they have her on tape saying the things that they reported she said.
I know it’s difficult for you to admit but she misplayed this one big time. VF didn’t misreport on her; she’s just having a hard time accepting valid criticism.
Maya as victim? I don’t buy that any more than I buy that this was an okay thing to do to children.
The comments will be a dumpster fire of course. I think the transcript is damning for Angelina and that entire production. It looks like they staged it for “method acting”. This girls response seems to be heavily mined from her own pain and I just can’t with that.
The improv “game” with poor children was unnecessary in the first place. They should have had a standard ACTING screen test and then had random unrelated conversations to test how comfortable they are on camera. That by the way is literally how most auteer directors like David Lynch cast their films.
Also, very telling that VF is fighting back. Angelina has lost a tonne of clout in recent years. This reminds me of that Hollywood Reporter piece listing projects that were stalling because producers thought she was too big pain during pre production. Outlets like these two prefer to cultivate A list relationships not lose them. Angie is in trouble. I wonder if she will dare bite back at VF. What do you think?
The Sony leaks were pretty indicative of her standing in Hollywood; she’s a spoiled nuisance with a minimal talent.
I do have a tough time believing that Angelina would sign off on something that was overtly cruel and/or damaging to children. That said, she — and everyone else involved — should have been able to foresee that some of these children would have a very, very difficult time staying in the “game”. These are not professional young actors, but hugely underprivileged children who were emotionally shaken at the sight of the money and all it represented. Poorly done, AJ.
She signed off on working with the Cambodian armed forces who are appalling human rights abusers. There was no requirement to do that. She signed off on having people who lived through Year Zero and it’s aftermath utterly traumatised because they had the misfortune to be living/working in an area where a rich white western actress was making her movie and it didn’t occur to her that seeing troops made up as their former torturers might be a problem. Seriously do you think anyone would be OK with filming marauding SS troops through formerly occupied Europe sometime in the 80s?
Even if you think her explanation of the audition process made it better (it didn’t and her cluelessness re that is bizarre) the transcript contradicts that explanation and proves she about it and was so ignorant she didn’t realise it was appalling so was fine chatting about in an interview in such a blasé way.
I think the point is that she was unaware that what her film did was wrong, cruel and against all humanitarian and social work principles, not that she set out to be cruel. The shocker is that she didn’t know.
@LaBlah: She’s clearly a lot more clueless than I thought.
Seems to me there were some tactical decisions made in terms of what to know and what to not know.
I am not sure there is much left to say – not after VF showed the receipts. The fact that they are fighting back also shows (in my opinion) that the writer wasn’t biased, but merely accurate. They had no intention of “taking her down”. This whole mess is on Jolie.
Exactly. The article merely stated what she told them; it wasn’t biased in any way. But once Jolie saw the backlash, she wanted to backtrack and bully them into saying they were “mistaken” in their reporting. Glad they didn’t capitulate and published the receipts instead.
Yeah, I think they’d do this with anyone. No journalist wants to be accused of lying or misrepresenting someone, especially in the current news climate. They had proof, they showed it.
@Nyawira:
Agree x10
- This transcript is a clusterfuck. EP didn’t push AJ for an explanation and AJ is terrible at explaining everything. AJ still focusing on the game and ignoring the other ethics involved (they still sought out poor children) is a clear testament of her seeking to ensure her celebrity status not her humanitarian status. That said, EP did the best she could with the word salad she was given and this doesn’t seem too far off from what was originally printed.
- AJ, if you want to share that casting story, at least make sure you know what you’re talking about. There was no need to share it but she choose to do so anyway so at least get the facts straight from the people who worked with you on the project. Also very concerning that they ‘didn’t know what they were doing’. Really? All that time in pre-production and you haven’t figured out and prepared the methods how to cast people, especially children, for such a sensitive subject? OK. They basically winged it which is not a good look again.
- The casting crew clearly went in and expected children to understand that drawing from your experiences can give a good acting performance like ADULT Method actors do. They thought this was a good thing? Method acting for children can be seen as exploitative when you seek out children who already have a difficult life and you don’t know if these children are being very good at acting or seriously affected. Srey Moch is such a young child, they took a risk with these ‘games’ for the purposes of entertainment, this just doesn’t sit right with me.
- Piss off AJ? VF don’t care lol. I wondered what the backlash would be for VF and surprisingly they don’t GAF about Jolie which if I was AJ, I would be concerned. This is shocking. The lawyers she sent on VF, demanding them to do damage control….this will now make the rounds to other magazines who might be wary to interview her in the future. And considering her movies, she needs all the publicity she can get to ensure they’re hits. Not smart. At least if she had a point, you could argue she was in her right as this could damage her career but this is not the case. There’s only so much AJ can afford now that she’s not acting in big projects anymore and she’s aging (not unimportant in that business!). She needs to establish a good relationship with another magazine with gravitas because VF ain’t it.
- The fact that she did this interview in a setting where her personal life was exposed (the new house, the kids, the disdain for her ex) all for this huge backlash must hurt on more levels than just professional. If I were her, I would also stop getting the children in public like when she did that news bit with eating spiders and allowing a journalist to see her children. She’s not a unit with Pitt anymore, it’s time to stop selling a family image as people are getting over it now. The children are growing up too, it’s not a novelty anymore and her unconscious uncoupling puts a dent in the the ‘happy kooky family’ narrative. She needs a new angle QUICK. Now’s the time maybe for that PR specialist to take over please.
ETA: @tanguerita
The new Summer of Receipts!
Tldr from Artemis
Was a novel really necessary?
I had only to read your name to recall you’ve hated Angelina in almost every thread pre this Netflix film. Lol
Let’s put it this way whatever her choices about casting this movie and the way she did it, it was nothing new and unique to the process in casting actors (see Beasts of No Nation) and it certainly doesn’t warrant these 500 post threads or the burning stake you’ve tied her to.
It’s like Hillary all over again.
@Mariel That’s simply not true. For Beasts of no nation they cast kids from the relatively peaceful Ghana for a movie that takes place in Sierra Leone. They made sure that the kids involved weren’t traumatized. Abraham Attah who played Agu comes from a stable family with five siblings. He was discovered while playing soccer outside his school. All the people involved in the casting process, including Fukunaga (because there is no way a director wouldn’t be involved in the process of casting one of the LEADS for his movie) were very aware of their responsibility as grown-ups.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
True, I could be more succinct, I have an issue lol.
I actually don’t hate her, I like her less and less since 2008. Big fan of pre-Pitt, some would even stan. I watched most of her movies (including her directed ones) and I think she could do better as a director.
See @Tanguerita for BNN reference.
I would add that yes exploiting children on set is not uncommon but when it’s public it should be addressed.
The Hillary reference is reaching.
Artemis I agree with your points. I made the point too about not being with BP anymore and that can’t be understated how much that added to her image.
Write a trilogy next time.
The stans have to deflect from their pain so instead of arguing the unarguable they choose arbitrary things to pick on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mariel wrote her own “novel” in #2 above.
Uhhh after Maleficent opened to a 170 million opening weekend, Scott rudin emailed Jolie telling her how excited he was to be moving forward on cleopatra…this a few months after telling Amy pascal she had minimal talent and would make cleopatra a bomb
Paramount also offered her directing gig for bride of Frankenstein and are currently awaiting Her decision whether to star in it or not
I think Jolie needs 2 big bombs before she loses any star power in Hollywood
The Monster universe belongs to Universal studios not Paramount. Its highly doubtful they will proceed with their roll out after the failure of The Mummy. The Mummy was supposed to be their tentpole for that universe. It starred Cruise who is still the worlds biggest box office draw in a property that audiences were already familiar with and it still failed tracking. It cost 125 million to make, atleast 10 million to market and came back with only 400 million. To make matters worse, only 20% of that was domestic. It was a healthy profit but not enough to justify proceeding with the monster universe. If Tom Cruise couldnt deliver with The Mummy, what are the odds that Jolie, Depp or Crowe will deliver in their lesser known vehicles.
Also even if they proceed, its highly doubtful they will give her the directorial reigns. The studio went on an all out attack on Tom Cruise for wielding too much power on set and ruining the film, I dont see them yielding any more power to Jolie. Frankly I wouldn’t be surprised if they proceed with a much a smaller film without her. She has a rep for over involvement before shooting and I can see the studio getting jittery about that after The Mummy. Plus I’m sure Universal is also learning from the WBs mess with Affleck. Not that Jolie is a drunk but that the actor director combo may not be worth it in the end.
And the truth comes out…..
I’m curious though what a game of “let’s pretend” might mean to children from other countries who are not saturated with American culture. A country still dealing with the effects of colonialism and war? It seems to be taken for granted that “all” children everywhere play the same way, but is that really the case?
In any event, VF has the receipts and AJ’s best move now is to let the story die down
I don’t think it’s a cultural thing, it’s a developmental/psychological thing. I think kids playing pretend is universal. My dad spent years in his childhood in refugee camps in Europe during WWII and pretend play and games with his brother and other kids they met were a staple of their lives. It was their way of escaping the horror of their plight.
It’s also semantics. As much as Jolie or her team insist on calling it a “game,” it was a ploy to elicit emotions. It sounds more like a trick than a game. It does seem odd to me that she thinks doubling down on the “game” aspect of it somehow makes it ok.
If that’s the transcript of the conversation, it seems pretty much just like what they reported earlier. I’m not sure how she could say it was out of context or misconstrued.
I’m so glad . So sick of all this saint angelina BS
Angelina has just found out she’s not as powerful as she thought she is. I think for a while now, as one half of a supernova couple she’s been surrounded by so many acolytes to pander up to her, she has forgotten that even if the bootlickers tell her she’s all powerful, she’s really not. And without Pitt, she is even less likely to “bury” anybody.
On a less depressing note, here’s a pallette cleanser and truly empowering: https://youtu.be/i-JCucgsYI4
Well she misplayed that hand. Because they didn’t misrepresent her. The game was still there and frankly still sounds horrible. Not defending her. It doesn’t sound like it was clear from the reactions. The lighter hearted ones (cookies) had fun but they hit an emotional mindfield with others. Did a psychologist come later to talk with the kids? Sounds like a no. And that’s where I’ll always have an issue. Experiments like this always need a debrief to bring people back to baseline. I do it for any experiment I run no matter how innocuous. To not have psychologist there that day is mishandling the process. I’m sorry I still find this awful
Good move vanity fair.
That’s what I’m wondering too, where are the psychologists, ngo, parents and others that she claimed in her explanation was present through the entire process. Did they bring them to the school?
Asking very poor children from a “slum school” to pretend to steal something that they and their family genuinely need (food; money) seems incredibly cruel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would imagine Peretz has taken a lot of flack from Angie supporters over the past week, I am glad they stood up for their journalist instead of throwing her under the bus for an A-list celeb. She absolutely should not have had to print a retraction based on that transcript. I do agree with Kaiser though, that explanation was begging for follow up questions.
“the auditions were set up as “games” for these kids, that the kids were asked to use their imaginations and play pretend.”
And Angelina said “this And it’s not really an audition with children” because they said It was a game and casting director told them to act out in front of the camera as the kids were very conscious they were recorded during the game. Angelina said in her statement it was pretense the writer didn’t say that on the print she reported as reality and made believe the kids were abused.
Undoubtedly she had final approval on the article. Good for Vanity Fair not taking her lying crap.
Oh please🙄…This is Angelina jolie we’re talking about ,as if she’d do anything to hurt/exploit children…even more so in Cambodia(which she loves) & besides there were parents/guardians around as well as therapists etc…no harm was done & the little girl is ofcourse friends with the jolie-pitt kids,ofcourse since this is Jolie most are salivating at this🙄🙄…NEXT!…
Well, I see the rumors about this place are true.
Except she did.
I hope you’re being sarcastic, Adorable
Wow, that transcript is even worse than what was published. Angelina has now made two huge PR missteps. Has she ever even had one before?
No it shows the kids were happy to play a game of pretense and they were awared it was filmed and the NGO and parents were there to oversee their well being, all this the writer did not put on the print, she reported like the kids were abused they were not abused. She put her own comment on the print and left the most important thing.
The kids were not “happy” to play a game. By her admission, they were impoverished children being asked to “steal” food or money (that they desperately needed in real life) and then being made to give it back. Imagine the let-down afterwards. And, even worse, it seems she lied about there being psychiatrists, etc. during the entire process, since this took place at their school, in the slum, not during filming.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
A mistake was made, she should apologize and move on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the ‘Angelina Jolie Correction’ and pre-written statement supplied by her team was straight up arrogant. She goofed up, bought her own hype, and tried to bully Vanity Fair into running a totally unnecessary correction (because what they actually reported seems a bit kinder than AJ’s actual words) and got a taste of her own medicine. I hope these psychos who’ve been threatening the writer since the article was published take a long hard look at themselves.
She tried that before and that didn’t work (A Mighty Heart) – a story notably about journalism and censorship – but she blamed her lawyers then. Wonder if she’s going to continue this bad PR streak and go for strike 3: blame the lawyers again. And then people say she doesn’t try to control the narrative? …hmm.
Artemis
There was a story during the initial separation (which I thought and still think was a leak from Brad) about how Angie presented Brad a pre-written press release and divorce terms and said as long as he signed, none of the nasty stuff had to come out. Additionally, she had her lawyer release the same statement about healing and therapeutic visitation two times about a week apart for no real reason other than to keep her side of things in the press. Angelina definitely has a pattern, only this time she is being called out directly.
Well if anything the VF article subtly showed disdain, anger and maybe even bitterness towards Pitt. It’s clear she wants to spill but has the kids and public backlash stopping her. She was always somebody who was open, too much sometimes and that will never change. The incident should not be a bargaining chip to control PR, from neither sides.
I think the wording by VF/interviewer and Angie are just unclear. I thought Angie was there. But it seems she wasn’t. So it is hard to be that definite about what happened if you weren’t there. I don’t think that Angie would intentionally inflict harm on kid..
But to the argument that the children “clearly understood this was a game”. these are children. They don’t always “clearly understand anything”. Talk to parents and teachers about dealing with children and telling them the same things over and over. And think about Adults. We have adults in litigation everyday about contracts. And each person says the other clearly understood. Disputes with adults happen everyday. Who are supposedly more with it; Here we are talking about young children. This needs to be handled. I agree that VF seems willing to break ties with Angelina over this.
She made a mistake. Fans have to face the fact that their idols make mistakes like regular people do. Just because they’re famous shouldn’t be a reason to dismiss their wrongdoings. Fans will make any excuse for their idol that they’ll never meet, but would their idol do the same for their worshiping fans?
It really is Trumpanzee-esque, isn’t it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ok trumpanzee-esque? Just because fans happen to disagree with you and several others here. Come on gtfoh with that bs. I admitted AJ messed up huuuugely ( pun intended) but to compare with DT followers is reaching,, I detest DT and what he stands for, I a minority woman was HC supporter not a deplorable so No it’s not “Trumpanzee-esque” as you are calling it.
Yes I’m an AJ fan & I’m disappointed in her but I don’t think she truly harmed any children & I still believe she’s a good human being who has done & still does good things for others & I will continue to see her movies as well. I wish her the best with FTKMF.
Ps- I don’t thin AJ is a saint nor do I worship her as you say, I’m sure other fans feel the same , it’s the non fans that call her that …its tiresome.
Yes it is. The same willful excuse making and inability to see what is right in front of them. Also the need to fill in blanks with their own spin and beliefs to try to make everything sound better.
When someone gets very defensive it usually means you have hit a nerve.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And I do wonder to if the film crew asked the poor children’s parents for permission to record them. Probably not.
This is a self-inflicted wound and it was exacerbated by her trying to claim that VF painted her in a negative light.
It would have been a better move to just explain the context of what was happening and not demand a retraction from VF just acknowledged that it came off poorly and tried to explain. By claiming that she was misrepresented by VF she forced them to protect themselves and they did it by releasing the transcripts to show that they did not misrepresent her words and it keeps the story in the news longer and you get headlines like “VF pushes back to AJ” or “VF doesn’t back down” and it leads to more negative reaction for AJ.
This is not what she wanted her first big post-Brangelina breakup story-line to be.
Agreed. She should not have insisted that VF issue some huge correction, knowing that they had audio of her discussing the project. Her stans are going to defend her to the death, but I think she lost a lot of standing with those who are otherwise willing to give her the benefit of the doubt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are so many issues here and one of them (that some people have already mentioned) is the very idea Jolie seems to have of cinema. To me, it is from where the whole array of problems stems.
She seems to confuse documentary and fiction. For fiction, there is no need to gather people’s experiences and film where the events she wishes to depict happened. Doing it, here, entails a very messy management of the emotional turmoil acting can therefore provoke in actors who were chosen without the possibility of consent because they did not know what they were chosen for.
Many child actors such as Scarlett J., Kirsten Dunst and more begged their parents to become actors, that’s fine. I really object to these techniques of finding children for things they weren’t ready for. I am sure there is an Asian child actor somewhere who would have loved to have this opportunity. Again, because Jolie is not fully trained to do the jobs she is doing, there is no full thinking on her part about ethics, political representation, trauma etc.
Besides mentioning a psychologist, she never mentions political experts, war reporters – people who should have been consulted for advice. I am doing my PhD and I have to quote my sources, interview people and gather information to back me up. In this particular and very tricky situation, I would have loved to see her do the same. It’s not enough to have adopted from the country and do charity work to suddenly become an expert.
She tried doing this was her other film, in the land of blood and honey. She’s aiming for AUTHENTICITY by tapping into real people’s painful experiences, and yes that’s voyeuristic and gross. One review said ITLBOH was basically torture p0rn. Or did they say that about unbroken? I cant remember, but she def has an obsession with human pain and suffering and portraying that on screen. We see that in her depiction of a dysfunctional relationship in by the sea too, what a pile of overwrought melodrama.
Fine, she wants to explore a painful topic, but she can do that with actors, not vulnerable people. Capturing a real person’s pain on film is not art.
All of this reminds me of what her critics say about her oscar for girl interrupted – she was simply playing herself.
I’m surprised how little I see mentions of this which is glaring: if you have to require the method from your actors, who are inexperienced, then you’re not exactly a good director or decision maker, nor is there understanding of the craft. I’m glad you pointed out the difference between documentaries and fiction.
She told this story, clearly thinking that their approach would be seen as a mark of authenticity and how the had aligned themselves with this country’s pain. What it’s seen like is how privileged westerners were voyeurs in the pain of a real, present little girl to make a movie.
The story was meant to elicit admiration but instead pointed out how out of touch she and her production were.
I think there’s plenty of other red flags in this article as well. She doesn’t really come off well at all in the way she’s represented herself. I’ve always be a fan and Ill wait to see what she does next. Her past couple of efforts have been tone deaf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🙌
Sorry, AND she doesn’t make this PR exercise better by portraying herself a person who after 40 years of life and 15 years of parenthood can’t crack an egg for the kids of wipe up mud from the dog. She’s lost in their 25 million dollar compound……can find the rooms of her moving boxes. Giving Maddox an Executive Producer credit? I’m struggling.
She said it her self: “they (the kids) didn’t know what they were really doing”. No excuses for what was registered and printed. They have receipts. And the fact that she wanted to force their apologies and they refused is the confirmation that she, not only is wrong and doesn’t have the right to demand anything, but also that she’s not as relevant and powerful as she thinks she is.
I do not have a dog in this fight at all. You never know what goes on behind closed doors. I do not think Angelina is a Saint and can do not wrong and Brad is the same. But I do think that the divorce will hit her star power more than his – for whatever reason.
Her narrative, I think, will change to a bit of an eccentric dragging loads of kids around. The Hollywood types seem to be sympathetic to Brad – again not judging that at all – but it will prove to be significant. .I do not think she will remain a huge star like she has been.
Screw Vanity Fair.
The transcripts show how the audition process went down, they chose to paraphrase it to make it sound worse than it was. That is piss poor journalism.
All this hate for Angelina is pathetic. There have been countless movies where kids have been in horrible situations on film, but no outcry for those directors. How many times have kids been beaten, killed, abandoned, homeless, murderers, or starved on screen? People never question those “traumatic experiences.”
How many movies have purposely seeked out slum/orphan/circus kids while claiming to be a humanitarian with adopted ‘orphans’. The casting process was unnecessary; she should have just done an open call and picked the best actress.
Angelina has been off her game since her filing for divorce. Instead of a quiet “we’ve grown apart,” she implied that Brad had abused the children (didn’t say it, but that was clearly implied). He predictably fought back, rather skillfully I would say; and she has now called into question her main advantage, her humanitarian care for children. All these problems are self-inflicted.
This kind of “game,” particularly with impoverished and vulnerable children, would not pass muster by any human subjects science review board, at least not as described here.
We know that children do not understand the difference between fantasy and reality until at least age 8, more likely later.
It’s why, when asked what they want to be, you get replies like “princess” because to them, it’s a real thing. It’s also why, around ages 4-5, nightmares and night terrors start. because they do not have the brain development to know the difference. It’s not fiction, or made up, it’s developmental fact. They start into the “age of reason” around 8-10, and not before.
So, you can explain until you are blue in the face that it’s just a game, but it makes no difference. It’s developmental. It’s not intelligence, privilege, it’s developmental.
These kids never stood a chance. And they didn’t have people, parents, families, advocating for them either. Shame on her, shame on the casting people, and the movie.
See the haters will attack. I think Angie did the right thing and VF has a track record with this writer and themselves matter of factly. Remember they did the same thing to JA in 2005. That’s it for them with Angie.
Plus they just want to create news by releasing a transcript that prove Jolie. What a bunch of idiots and the people falling in to hang her because of pretty boy Pitt knocking on his son and she left him. And I don’t agree with Kaiser, that is not explotive. This is click bait I guess. Vanity Fair might not back down but it could hurt them worse than Jolie. Because the public is ready to eat her alive (Some bloggers) the movie will only draw interest. Watch it or nit mostbeill
I know right? Damn us for “hating” on an adults, just for exploiting children! Terrible for any of us to think defending the children is in any way important, even from such a distance and after the fact.
@Truth Hurts: ITAWY!!
VF doesn’t need to do anything except tell the truth. They have. Her power is on the decline and instead of letting it happen slowly this advertises this fact loud and clear. I thought she didn’t care because she wanted to be a humanitarian. This will stick and I don’t think she will be welcomed in those circles the way she used to be. The fault is her own.
This is exactly who I’ve always thought her to be. I never wanted to believe the humanitarian thing was a PR shtick (her fans are so scary….like Beyonce ‘s), but a celibrity is a celibrity is a celibrity. Manufactured lives, manufactured families and manufactured honesty. The real pearl here is knowing this is the norm. It’s odd to find truth in famous, I do believe it’s there, albeit rarely.
So the part about the cambodian army is probably true as well, right? What a mess all this thing was.
They handled the audition process in the worst way possible. Take your lumps Angelina and move forward.
Thanks so much. With hard work and therapy, I get marginally less crazy every day! Seriously, I appreciate the support. Just saying or writing the words helps reclaim pieces that I lost.
Anyway, on topic. Angelina was wrong on just every level on this one.
The transcript speaks for itself. Everyone can dissect it which ever way they please but the transcript clearly shows that VF was not trying to bring down Angie and also shows that no, they don’t need to apologize for anything. They reported what she told the interviewer. End of story.
If you want to give Angie a pass then that’s on you but to try and justify it or to claim that VF was wrong…well then you’re very delusional.
I’m confused- is the lie that the girl needed the money for the grandfathers funeral or was the lie that the little girl would say she didn’t take it???
If I’m confused I’m sure the kids were too. SMH
The fact that Jolie mentioned this disgusting casting method while being absent during the audition is literally the saddest part. And not an excuse.
As a director, you are the boss, you are responsible for everything. If you still can’t see why the people are outraged over this odd way how your crew picked this kid for the lead role, you lack the basics of empathy, compassion and failed as a director.
I’m indifferent to Jolie. And even with this story I don’t think she is a fake humanitarian. It sounds like her and her people made a big mistake but she’s not going to apologize for it, which I don’t like.
Just like I think the side that hates Angelina Jolie are Over the Top with trying to prove that she’s evil, I think her fans are just as over the top trying to prove that she’s perfect. She’s not evil nor perfect. Her fans have to accept that even people who don’t have a huge problem with her don’t bow down to her feet and accept that she’s a perfect person.
Entitled spoiled brat indeed. There’s absolutely no excuse for This.
And you know it’s that bad when this site let all the negative comments come through. Never seen that on any AJ thread before that VF interview.
Yep.
She is vile.
The plot thickens.
I can only wonder: Why did Vanity Fair release this new “development” as a story? They already issued a statement defending the article. VF didn’t have to announce that Angelina Jolie had asked for a retraction/correction. They simply could have declined her request. Let the movie come out and speak for itself. Instead, they chose to fan the flames.
I did not realize Angelina wasn’t present at the auditions. To me, that makes a difference. Still, it seems she was confident in her team at the time, continues to believe everything was handled well, and feels that no wrongful hurt was done to the children. I wasn’t there, so I can’t say. I can imagine some of the kids may have gotten scared or triggered, and others not. Some may have understood the pretend aspect of the exercise better than others. However, let’s remember that it WAS pretend. It wasn’t a situation of actual child abuse, which some of us here with a history of PTSD are projecting onto this story. It was an audition. Regardless of whether the improvisation game was a bad idea or not, we can be sure that kindness, comfort and support were given to any child who responded with confusion, fear or sadness. To me, this makes a difference, too.
From watching the trailer, it appears that a very talented little girl was discovered to play the leading role. From pictures we’ve seen, she seems bright, delighted and very fond of Angie. As for the villagers falling to their knees, did that really even happen? Even if it did, remember War of the Worlds? Not that either scenario was desirable, just something to think about.
My question at this point is this: What will Angelina do now? Will she continue to defend herself, or will she let it go, “agree to disagree”, step away from this story line and try to redirect the conversation? Any chance Brad Pitt, who said “You should see Angie’s movie!” might issue a support statement? Guess we’ll just have to stay tuned…
You must be joking about Brad Pitt issuing a support statement. After that article where AJ showed so clearly her disdain for him – no way.
