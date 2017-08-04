Chloe Lattanzi quits Instagram after pushback for shots taken by cancer-striken mom



I’ll start by saying that Chloe Lattanzi, Olivia Newton-John’s daughter, is absolutely a sympathetic character despite looking and posing like a Real Doll. I’m not even being sarcastic, she has serious body dysmorphia, she’s suffered from anorexia and she is not at all happy with the way she looks. She’s deeply insecure and is clearly seeking validation. The last time I covered her, in March, she had made her Instagram private after dealing with trolls. She was back online for some time and recently posted some photos taken of her by her mom. We heard in June that Olivia Newtown-John had a second recurrence of breast cancer that had spread to her sacrum. So Chloe is facing the fact that her mom is really sick and she’s still posting racy preening photos on Instagram. It’s predictably not going well for her at all. People Magazine explains this. Apparently Chloe has quit Instagram a few times. The Daily Mail has some of her old posts and she’s just a bizarre person, likely with some mental health issues.

Chloe Lattanzi… has been sharing a handful of sultry pictures taken by [her mom, Olivia Newton-John] to the popular social media site over the past week — including one of her posing on a bed posted Friday. “Off to bed. How cute is this bed guys!!! Heavenly sheets! I love you all,” she wrote. “Loving sharing my special moments with my mom with you. Photographer: mommy. I adore you mom! Your [sic] the best photographer.” Their photoshoots come as Newton-John battles breast cancer for the second time. In May, the 68-year-old Xanadu star announced she was putting her U.S. and Canadian tour on hold after discovering she has breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum. Other pics taken by Newton-John were shared on Wednesday. They featured Lattanzi modeling outside while wearing a cropped denim lace-up top and ripped jeans. Lattanzi spoke out on Instagram soon after her mother’s diagnosis went public to thank fans for the well wishes and support. She wrote: “My mom and best friend is going to be fine! She will be using medicine that I often talk about. CBD oil (cannabidiol oil)! And other natural healing remedies plus modern medicine to beat this. Cancer is the disease of our generation and it is part of my and my mother’s quest to beat this insidious monster. “We both love you all, and anyone fighting this disease you can beat it. Look for natural remedies as well as what modern medicine can offer. My mom is so powerful she will beat this in no time. All my love to you. And I wish you health, wealth and happiness.” In June, Lattanzi briefly took a break from social media after getting fed up with negative feedback in her comments section. “Some woman commented that I couldn’t post happy pictures of myself because of what my mother is going through. I am so sad and no one has any idea what I am going through. I don’t want my life to be public and this [is] the greatest struggle a daughter could go through. And the last thing I need is someone telling me that I can’t distract myself and post normal creative pics on my Instagram,” read her sign-off message in part. “My mom is fine and the one thing she told me is to keep being creative positive and take my mind off anything negative [sic]. My mom and I are humans and unfortunately my mother’s cancer has to be everyone’s buisness [sic],”

So the stuff at the end is from the last time Chloe quit Instagram. She did it again this time, after this latest crop of photos taken by her mom, and her Instagram is now private. I’m not like “Oh poor Chloe being bullied on social media.” I just feel like she has a lot going on, her mom is sick and she’s incredibly insecure. Of course people are going to look at these photos and assume that she’s just a self-absorbed narcissist and that may very well be the case, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have other serious issues. I guess it just goes to show that you can’t look at social media and assume everyone is happy. Most of us only share the highlights and a lot of that is fake/superficial. The superficial stuff is how Chloe copes with whatever bad feelings she has, just look at her appearance that’s a coping mechanism, and that may be why she amped up her social media recently.

