Recap of Game of Thrones, Ep. 7.4, ‘The Spoils of War’: Chaos is a ladder

Das Goldene Lenkrad 2016 award at Axel Springer Haus in Mitte

SPOILERS for Game of Thrones Episode 7.4, “The Spoils of War.”

It’s going to be difficult to recap this week’s Game of Thrones because the last 10 minutes are seared into my memory, at the expense of the first 40 minutes. No, I’ll try. But obviously, there are some parts of The Spoils of War (aka the Spoilers of War) which need more discussion than others. Chaos is a ladder, peeps.

Chaos is a ladder. Littlefinger is trying to do his creepy-uncle bit with Bran, because clearly Littlefinger doesn’t buy this whole Three-Eyed Raven thing. Bran shuts him down by quoting Littlefinger TO Littlefinger: “Chaos is a ladder,” which is what Littlefinger told Sansa last week. Littlefinger gives Bran the Valyrian steel dagger that was used in an attempt on Bran’s life in Season 1 (I totally forgot about that). After Baelish leaves, Meera comes in and she tries to tell Bran that she’s leaving and he’s all “bye,” and she’s like “OMG IS THAT ALL YOU HAVE TO SAY TO ME” and he’s like “Girl, I’m the Three-Eyed Raven now, I have no emotions.” Meera: “You died in that cave.” For real, Meera.

Question about the Three-Eyed Raven. Bran now sees all of history, so he obviously knows that Littlefinger plotted with Lysa Arryn to kill Jon Arryn and literally set the entire Game of Thrones plot into action, right? So why isn’t Bran telling anyone? Why isn’t Bran like, “Oh, you know Littlefinger set all of this in motion, right?” Not that I’m a GoT-plot-apologist, but I think Bran is making a choice here not to say anything because he “sees” that Littlefinger is important to the plot in the future. Maybe?

Arya Returns. Unlike Bran’s return, I didn’t feel like Arya’s return was grossly overdue, given the story-timeline constraints. Arya came to Winterfell in what seemed like a fair amount of time. She was told to piss off by some dumb guards, and Arya outwitted them easily. When the guards tried to fake-news Sansa, Sansa was like “Oh, I know where she is.” Arya was in the crypt, which I hope is not foreshadowing. Arya and Sansa have a pleasant reunion and then, almost as an afterthought, Sansa is like “Oh, Bran is home too.” And Sansa’s look says it all: prepare yourself because Bran has changed man.

The List. Bran did seem to perk up a bit with Arya’s arrival, and he mentions that he thought she was going to Kings Landing to kill Cersei, who is on her list. Arya doesn’t seem fazed by Bran knowing that she has a list, and Sansa is like “Okay, tell me more about the list.” Bran also gave Arya the dagger (which was given to him by creepy Uncle Littlefinger).

Brienne is given a moment. GoT so rarely rewards the “good” characters, so it was nice that Pod gave Brienne props – both of Catelyn Stark’s daughters are safe and at home in Winterfell. Brienne kept her oath. She acknowledges she had very little to do with Arya’s return, she still feels pretty good. After that, Arya asks to train with Brienne and there’s a good training session between them, all while Sansa and Littlefinger look on. Arya really does have some great ninja skillz.

The Obsidian Cave. I love the idea of an “obsidian cave,” btw. Jon has found the cave and he will begin mining the dragonglass, but first he wants to show Dany the cave drawings. The Children of the Forest made some lifelike drawings of the White Walkers, eh? After some weighted glances at each other in the torch-light, they leave the cave and Dany gets the bad news about Lady Oleanna. Jon and Davos are somehow included in the session, and Jon advises Dany not to burn Kings Landing to the ground.

Theon arrives. Theon and a handful of dudes arrive at Dragonstone and Jon looks like he’s ready to kill Theon, but Jon grabs him and says that what Theon did for Sansa is the only reason why Jon is NOT killing Theon. Theon’s like, “where’s Dany?” And Jon’s all, “she’s gone.”

Jaime and Bronn. Jaime, Bronn and the Tarlys are bringing their loot back to Kings Landing – loot including all of that gold, plus all of the food and supplies in, I don’t even know how many miles. Bronn is suddenly like “what’s that sound?” That sound was the Dothrakis. They were coming for the Lannister forces, which was bad enough, except suddenly there was another sound: Drogon, flying into battle, with his mom on his back.

Dracarys. The battle scenes are fraught, as Drogon’s stream of fire takes out huge portions of the Lannister forces in one breath and the Dothraki seem to be fearless in their assault of Lannister forces. For a moment, the action focuses on Bronn as he goes on foot to find the weapon he’s looking for. The way this was shot, it reminded me so much of Hardhome, and the way Jon Snow watched in horror as the undead destroyed everything around him. That was an icy scene – this was a fiery scene. I think it was a meant as a visual callback, ice and fire. Bronn eventually finds the weapon he’s seeking: the dragon-killing machine or whatever. He aims it at Drogon. Bronn wings Drogon on the second attempt.

Tyrian watches the battle unfold. Tyrian is on a hill, watching the action below, as the Lannister forces are effectively decimated. Tyrian sees his brother and watches as Jaime sees Dany, now on the ground, trying to remove the spear from Drogon’s side. Jaime decides to take his chance and try to kill Dany. “You f–king idiot,” Tyrion says to his brother. Jaime can’t hear him.

Is Jaime dead? Jaime races to Dany, who sees him too late. Drogon saw him too, and Drogon swivels his dragon head protectively, shielding his mother and sending out a blast of fire. At the last moment, Bronn jumps on Jaime and they both go into the water (??). Jaime sinks. Fade to black.

Das Goldene Lenkrad 2016 award at Axel Springer Haus in Mitte

Photos courtesy of HBO/Game of Thrones.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

174 Responses to “Recap of Game of Thrones, Ep. 7.4, ‘The Spoils of War’: Chaos is a ladder”

  1. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    August 7, 2017 at 7:28 am

    Dany and Drogon finally got a battle under their wings. She was right: what kind of leader is she if she isn’t willing to risk her life with her army? It was time to show some strength and she chose an area that wouldn’t harm the people in the city, but was close enough to King’s Landing that would scare what little sense is left in Cersei.

    I don’t want to hear or read a GD thing about Dany reminding that jackass Jaime of Mad King Aerys while he has been standing right behind Cersei the whole damn time. He may have a worried/constipated look on his face but he has not actively challenged Cersei on anything with any amount of force. Cersei blew up the Sept(?) and could have killed even more in the city with the wildfire, but he is not actually worried that the love of his life is losing her mind. If the writers did not have such a hard on for the Lannisters and wrote last year’s scenes with the rules that have already been established about wildfire, that city, and everyone in it, should be smoldering ashes.

    Jaime looked terrified when he heard Dany’s horde and Drogon coming over that hill. GOOD!!! Jaime is an idiot for going after Dany with Drogon standing right there. Did he think all the Lannister army dust and smoke and fire was going to cover up the sound of his galloping horse. He got beat by a woman twice within a two episode time span.

    I am back on the Tyrion is trying to sabotage Dany. The previews for next week are not helping him. Varys and Tyrion are self-serving hypocrites. Tyrion’s doing everything he can to protect his family instead of helping her secure the throne. He had not one problem with Dany when he and Varys were eating her out of house and home in Meereen, but as soon as she starts thinking for herself NOW they think she is crazy. They both are just as bad if not worse than what they think Dany is. Varys has killed and plotted just like everyone else on this show; Tyrion used wildfire against Stannis’ army and actively planned to keep the Lannisters in power during the 17 years after Robert’s rebellion. But Dany is the villain? Yeah…. no.

    I told you that that stupid cross bow would not work. Drogon just got angrier and stronger.

    Bronn was me when I heard Dickon’s name. Bronn also has unnecessary plot armor and should have died on that field along with that jackass Jaime. How did no one try to kill his greasy ass while he was on that platform?

    The only good things about Bran’s scenes are that 1) he got more than one scene 2) he scared the beejeebus out of LF 3) he got to see Arya and Sansa together. Other than that Bran is trash. Bran saying goodbye to Meera like she was Winnie the Poo was cold and I am so disappointed in him. I think that I get that he is taking his new responsibilities seriously but I am just unnerved that he could not have found a more pleasant way to say goodbye to the woman who saved his behind numerous times without hesitation. Bran was so sweet and seemed to care about everyone around him. Unfortunately, Baby Bran Flakes is gone.

    I would totally ship Davos and Missandei if he wasn’t so much older than her.

    The paintings on the cave walls looked entirely too fresh to have been ancient paintings. They looked like Jon just drew those damn things on the wall and then feebly tried to convince Dany that they were ancient. Dany then called his bluff and then told him that if he was serious about the white walkers he would bend the knee. I feel like anytime anyone talks to Jon it is like talking to Lassie. He keeps barking out the same thing and it is up to the other person to figure out what he really means.

    I dislike this so called romance. It is so lazy. I love romance novels but I just am not sold on them being together. I cannot see Dany wanting to be married again.

    Poor pathetic Theon.

    I actually thought the reunion between Sansa and Arya was satisfying. A little more subdued than I wanted but I liked it more than I thought. People keep saying that they hated each other, but I have never seen it that way. Yes, they clashed but sisters with different personalities do that. It is not like Sansa did something horrible to Arya to make her distrust her. Those people are probably just Jon lovers who want Arya kissing only his ass instead of being warm to everyone in her family.

    Reply
    • Willa says:
      August 7, 2017 at 7:43 am

      He’s Raisin Bran now. So boring. Hoping the writers do more with his character soon. The Little Finger part was cool.

      Reply
    • wood dragon says:
      August 7, 2017 at 7:45 am

      My suspicion is that Tyrion was the one who figured out an effective alternate target: the Lannister forces and the precious loot/ supply train. He may not enjoy watching slaughter on a battlefield – who would? – but he is still on her side. Any lingering family regard he would have had would have been for his brother, who freed him to escape.

      Reply
      • Bex says:
        August 7, 2017 at 8:02 am

        I actually don’t think Jaime was an idiot at all – it was a desperate, suicidal, Hail Mary charge, but he could’ve ended an otherwise unwinnable war in one stroke if he’d made it. She was totally exposed (whyyyyyy doesn’t she wear armour? Idiotic move- one of those stray arrows could’ve taken her out too). Plus, I think going down on the battlefield probably looks like a decent option for Jaime as the show has set him up at this precise point- he’s clearly not 100% on board with Cersei, but feels he’s in too deep to get out and realistically, where does he go? He can’t go to Daenerys, he can’t go North.

        I definitely don’t think Dany is a villain here at all- all’s fair in love and war etc- but I do think the show did a really good job at not making the destruction feel too triumphant. I find Jaime in the show frustrating, but I did sympathise with him seeming to have PSTD flashbacks watching his men burn, and that one shot of the young soldier clearly terrified under his helmet but holding the line anyway was well done. The scene from the first episode with Arya and the Lannister troops paid off here IMO.

      • Lizzie says:
        August 7, 2017 at 8:23 am

        @bex – i think her jumping off without armor is to convey that she is first and foremost their mother. when one of her dragons is hurt she just reacts out of love – it might be her downfall.

      • Rachel says:
        August 7, 2017 at 9:15 am

        @lizzie, I’m not so sure about that. She’d already had one bolt launched at them, and chose to dive her dragon toward another bolt aimed directly at him??? Those are not the actions of a concerned mother.

    • LadyMTL says:
      August 7, 2017 at 7:51 am

      Some of my random thoughts:

      - I loved the Arya and Sansa reunion. Heck, even seeing Arya give Bran a hug was so satisfying to me. The Starks are in Winterfell, yay! I think it’s only normal that it was subdued, as they’ve both changed so much and been through so much…IMHO it would have been weird for them to run sobbing into each other’s arms.

      - As for the battle, I was so annoyed at how Bronn seemed to just survive every attack by the skin of his teeth. He should have been crispy fried ten times over, especially near the end when Drogon destroys the scorpion, but nope! He’s pretty much fine, if a little wet. I guess the writers have something important for him to do, maybe fish Jaime out of the water? I personally don’t think either one of them dies, though I was yelling at Drogon to attack when I saw what Jaime was trying to do. F*cking idiot, indeed.
      Too bad the gold already made it into the city, it would have been sweet indeed to see Cersei get the news that the gold AND food were gone.

      - Personally, I don’t think Tyrion is turning against Dany. I think he’s just torn because he does love his brother and possibly doesn’t want King’s Landing razed – innocent people and all that. He’s Dany’s Hand and he would have to be a complete dumba*s to betray his Queen. If there’s one thing Tyrion isn’t, it’s a dumba*s, lol. He’s conflicted, but hopefully not totally stupid.

      - Drogon had better not die. Dracays!

      Reply
      • tracking says:
        August 7, 2017 at 8:07 am

        I agree Tyrion is conflicted, but loyal to Dany. I too loved the Stark sisters reunion, thought it rang true given the amount of time that had elapsed and their differences in temperament. Arya’s bout with Brienne was magnificent–hope they share more scenes. Bronn’s survival strained credulity, but he’s such a fun scene stealer. It was great to see him again and I’m glad he seems to be sticking around. Jaime, too (don’t think he’s dead). Didn’t realize the gold had made it out, dang.

      • LadyMTL says:
        August 7, 2017 at 8:13 am

        @tracking Yeah, the gold thing is a “blink and you missed it” moment. Just before Bronn hears the rumbling of the Dothraki horde the older soldier – Dickon’s dad, maybe? Can’t remember his name – tells Jaime that the gold has made it into the city / made it through the gates. So Drogon destroyed the food, which is bad, but Cersei can still pay the Iron Bank…

      • lightpurple says:
        August 7, 2017 at 9:17 am

        The gold: – it was in the wagon with the pair of white horses. Yes, Tarly says it made it to Kings Landing but later, the wagon with the white horses is shown in the middle of the battle on fire. It is shown several times and Jaimie sees it and looks totally exasperated and beaten when he does.

      • bros says:
        August 7, 2017 at 9:30 am

        someone remind me of what the greyjoy guy did for sansa?

      • Lady D says:
        August 7, 2017 at 10:01 am

        Theon helped her escape Ramsey B.

      • jj says:
        August 7, 2017 at 10:54 am

        lightpurple, that is so true, I was wondering why they emphasized the white horses with the wagon burning. We can only hope that it was indeed the gold. Agree with everything said, Tyrion is loyal to Dany but felt bad about the deaths. It was about time Dany’s made a winning move; she did not kill civilians like Cersei did so everyone saying Dany has gone mad king should look at Cersei who didn’t seem to mind when Jamie pushed young Bran off the ledge and then tried to kill him with an assassin. Cersei is the worst, hoping Euron Greyjoy kills her. Jamie needs to wise up! Love Arya, she is awesome! I think there is more to Bran’s Three Eye Raven- did he build the wall? Awesome episode, glad Drogon is okay.

      • Lightpurple says:
        August 7, 2017 at 11:51 am

        @bros, when Sansa finally got the signal out to Brienne (who didn’t see it because she was busy killing Stannis), Ramsey’s partner Miranda caught her and was going to hand her back to Ramsey, after she had her own fun with torture. Theon shoved Miranda off the wall to her death, then helped Sansa escape Winterfell just as Ramsey was returning. He helped her run and hide from the dogs and was going to create a distraction, which would have resulted in his death, so she could get away in the woods when Brienne rescued them both.

      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        August 7, 2017 at 12:14 pm

        I agree @LadyMTL

        That it was confirmed the gold made it in to King’s Landing. I believe that’s the gold owed to the Bank of Bravos. The remaining wagon of gold with Jaime, I think, was for the Lannister to pay for more soldiers or upkeep doing the wars to come. Also the wagons set on fire by Drogon were filled with grain to feed Kingslanding.

    • lightpurple says:
      August 7, 2017 at 7:54 am

      I really liked the Sansa-Arya reunion. They both acknowledged that the other must have gone through Hell since they had last seen one another and they both initiated a hug; Sansa at the beginning of the conversation, Arya at the end. Sansa’s facial expressions during the conversation with Arya and Bran were fantastic. What have her siblings gotten into and where do they all go from here?

      And I love that Arya gave such respect to Brienne. “I want to train with the woman who beat the Hound.”

      Reply
    • Jenns says:
      August 7, 2017 at 8:23 am

      I want to hate Theon. But Alfie Allen does such a great job at portraying him. I can’t help but feel for him.

      Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      August 7, 2017 at 8:37 am

      Tyrion is not trying to sabatoge Dany, he is right (as confirmed by Jon) that as a stranger to their land showing up to King’s Landing and burning everything in sight will make her seen as no different as the last two rulers. And yes, it will make her seem as fire crazed as her father. Yes people will fear her but they will never love her and will plot to kill her every chance she get.

      Tyrion overall is clever in politics but not in military tactics. That is what the show is trying to convey about his failures. This is why Dany asks Jon for a second opinion. Furthermore Tryion hates Cersei yes but that’s different from watching young boys recruited into the Lannister army being burnt alive. Did you see those boys shaking in fear as they tried to hold the line? There are many good Lannister people in the book who don’t agree with Cersei. Tryion would have to be a sociopath to have no feelings watching that battle. It shocked him.

      Although I’m team ‘kill the monster Cersei’, I couldn’t help but think “mad King’s daughter” watching Dany burn human-beings alive as thought they are meaningless objects. I really wanted Drogon to be too wounded to continue. Overall that battle was epic though. Those 10 minutes made the episode for me the best and tied with HartHome(?). I watched it on loop like 10 times.

      Reply
      • Jenns says:
        August 7, 2017 at 9:18 am

        She went full Mad Queen. I’m not surprised that she would, given that she needed to win a battle. But it will be interesting to see the reaction and possible fallout of her unleashing fire. Burning people alive is pretty horrific.

        Also, she wants everyone to recognize how powerful the Targaryen’s were, but also forget their madness. And she can’t have it both ways.

      • Tan says:
        August 7, 2017 at 9:46 am

        Watching those soldiers burn was sad but it just reminded me war is such a violent useless destruction of everything.
        Dany needed to win and she did everything she could to have a win. She tried restraint and compassion and just received major setbacks.

        But the battles give a nice reminder of countless innocent foot soldiers dying day in and day out, without any real say, in battles around the world. This is how the young recruits on both sides during WWs must have felt too and those young recruits in various wars around the world feel now as well.

      • WendyNerd says:
        August 7, 2017 at 9:50 am

        That was a battle. I don’t fault her for that. And the previews show she left men alive.

        My problem was the hypocritical bullshit she pulled in the cave. Like, REALLY? You’re going to pull that after he explained that there was a REASON he could not bend the knee? One that wasn’t his pride? YOU are the one holding lives hostage, not him. The Northerners will not accept a southern leader and EVERYONE, INCLUDING YOU, WILL DIE IF YOU DO NOT HELP. It’s YOU who has a pride problem, you a-hole. Not him.

        ISTG the Starks are the only sympathetic people left on this show.

    • INeedANap says:
      August 7, 2017 at 8:52 am

      Thank you for your viewpoints! I honestly think the show runners have a hate-on for the female characters and vilify them for the same things they deify male characters. A woman who was exiled from her homeland, sold as chattel, and left in the desert has reclaimed her destiny to ride on the back of a dragon into battle. That is a heck of a story and her motivations are entirely square.

      Reply
      • Tan says:
        August 7, 2017 at 9:50 am

        Showrunners build up Dany’s mistakes, often quite illogically or for the wrong reasons to show her emerge victorious in the next season.

        Her season 5 was also one disaster after another. Then in season 6 she gained her upper hand magically.

        Anyway the show runners are male. I guess we should be thankful that the strong lead women, heroes and villains aside are somewhat non linear, real people and not cartoon in characteristics.

      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        August 7, 2017 at 10:53 am

        I think the compliant about the showrunners only showing the female characters as flawed comes more from non-book readers. Which male characters are without flaws or never done anything stupid? Repeatedly. Jon Snow made so many dumb movies that he got shanked by his own men! The show is based on books long written that contradict the “good always wins” notion. It’s filled with flaws and weakness from both genders. As well as strength from both genders.

        GOT books have huge loyal female fanb *because* it features so many badarse female characters. Yet these female characters are not one-dimensional flawless cartoon characters. That would make it boring.

      • INeedANap says:
        August 7, 2017 at 1:19 pm

        @ORIGINAL T.C.

        Thank you for presuming I haven’t read the books, and for assuming that the only reasons I have complaints would be because I was ignorant.

        In fact I have read all the books, and have spent my life reading tons of high fantasy and sci-fi, enough to know that us female fans often make ourselves happy with whatever scraps of storyline we get. GRRM himself writes the women better than the showrunners do, and the women of GoT are not as well served as the men, especially compared to the books.

      • Jester says:
        August 7, 2017 at 1:46 pm

        I just came from a reddit thread where users were complaining that the showrunners are much too soft on Dany’s characterization, with her being the show favorite and all.

      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        August 7, 2017 at 4:32 pm

        @INEDANAP
        Which female characters are presented as weaker on the TV compared to the books? Sansa is shown as stronger, smarter and less mean to Jon Snow than in the books. Cersei makes so many dumb mistakes as soon as her father is dead that she becomes almost a joke. She is less cunning and less successful in the book version. There is no there, there.

        In the books, Arya is more realistically learning the ropes, she doesn’t overnight turn into a master of deguise and kill an entire family line without buildup. Caitlyn was more cruel and selfish in the books than the show. They have spared us from her walking corpse who goes around killing indiscriminately.

        And finally Dany. Her attempt to play Queen in the East is nothing short of a disaster. She won’t listen to reason. From the textbooks we can already predict her attempt to rule a country foreign to her is not going to work. She is presented as more successful and bad-arsed in the TV show than the Dany of the books.

        If anything I believe the show runners are trying to appease the TV audiences and empower the female characters. I miss the nuances and rich dialogue from the books. I hope GRRM does write the remaining two books for those of us who like his grey-colored no holds barr world.

    • Diana B says:
      August 7, 2017 at 10:05 am

      Oh, come on! Sansa was a real tw*t when they were groing up. She almost got Nymeria killed and her stupidity got Lady killed instead. Arya hated her guts. They are happy to see each other, but let’s not forget the whole “I have to call you Lady of winterfell now?” bit. We’ll have to wait and see how things develop between them but it was not simply sisters clashing when they were groing up.

      Reply
      • Kelly says:
        August 7, 2017 at 10:59 am

        Littlefinger’s days are numbered now that Stark siblings are reunited. Bran knows what role he played in setting the War of the 5 Kings up, Sansa seems to be getting tired of his creepy presence, and Arya knows that he doubled crossed the Starks and has a means to kill him.

        I was really hoping that Nymeria and her pack would follow Arya home, but that wasn’t meant to be. I just want Littlefinger to die. Either death via direwolf or via Arya either wearing her own face or Cat’s.

      • Algernon says:
        August 7, 2017 at 10:59 am

        And didn’t Sansa throw a fit when Ned tried to send the girls back to Winterfell when $h-t started to get real in King’s Landing in season one? I seem to remember Sansa refusing to go because, at that point, she wanted to marry Joffrey and be a princess. The thing about Game of Thrones is that it’s never as simple as a person being entirely good or bad. Arya and Sansa weren’t close when they were younger, but it doesn’t mean they aren’t glad to see one another now, but still, it would be false if they were weeping in each other’s arms.

      • Zondie says:
        August 7, 2017 at 11:03 am

        @DIANA B Arya hated but also loved Sansa. Arya acted out a lot, because she was younger and less mature. In the books Arya feels remorse when she acts out at Sansa. And she never puts Sansa on her “list.” When the Lannisters betray Ned and start killing all the Stark retainers, Sansa actually forgets about Arya until the next morning. She is almost portrayed as not being caring enough over her little sister.

      • Diana B says:
        August 7, 2017 at 11:16 am

        Also, anyone noticed Sansa’s sour face after the sparring scene? Like I said, we’ll have to wait and see what happens with them.

    • Isabelle says:
      August 7, 2017 at 2:03 pm

      When you read about history and the Germanic tribes especially, those old Scottish/Celtic tribes, whom in battle behaved very similar to the Dothraki (except sometimes they came onto the battle field naked and painted) can imagine it really did strike fear into the “civilized” war machines. In history the naked hordes usually won and it was probably out of striking fear into how they entered the battle. Plus, Jaime probably grew up hearing about the Dothraki & Wildings, of how they were the “bad” uncivilized hordes of crazy & violent people. Heck after seeing the Dothraki on horses, I would poo my depends as well.

      Reply
  2. Mermaid says:
    August 7, 2017 at 7:34 am

    I was so mad when Drogon got an arrow!!! There is no way Jaime dies here. Not down with Bran and how he treated Meera. And Arya was just amazing to watch!!!

    Reply
  3. Lexilla says:
    August 7, 2017 at 7:36 am

    I don’t ever watch this show (too violent) but for some reason I love these recaps.

    Reply
  4. Sami says:
    August 7, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Firstly, Bran is still learning how to “see” so it is possible that he hasnt seen that. In the books, his gift is confined to what the Werewoods have “seen”, so he does have blind spots. I dont know if the show has given his gift any limitations though.

    Secondly and I tbink this is the real reason, once you see the entirety of the big picture, the minutae just loses impact I guess. Its like had you known that you would end here now would you have sweated over whether the other kids laughed at your old shoes in third grade?

    Reply
  5. wood dragon says:
    August 7, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Curious to see if Jaime survives: captured or escaped. Drogon better come out of it okay though. Love those dragons.
    Kind of icky, but still there’s an almost star-crossed/tragic romance vibe building up between Dany and Jon.

    Reply
    • crazydaisy says:
      August 7, 2017 at 9:39 am

      Jon is Dany’s nephew! But since they only just met, and it’s not quite immediate family (I don’t think), their relatedness doesn’t feel creepy to me. I see them falling for each other and ruling the Seven Kingdoms side by side, peace restored, after the White Walkers have been eliminated. #perfectworld

      Reply
      • JeanGrey says:
        August 7, 2017 at 11:50 am

        “If you think this story has a happy ending, you haven’t been paying attention” – Ramsey Bolton, formerly Snow lol

      • AnotherDirtyMartini says:
        August 7, 2017 at 2:11 pm

        CrazyDaisy plus it was just different rules back then (whenever back then was, haha). I felt chemistry from Jon this time. Dany and the bend knee BS is on my last nerve, but she was fierce in that battle.

        If Dany would just do the right thing – help in the war against the Dead – more would be grateful & admire her. But as the Original TC I think said above, both men & women are flawed in this show – that’s great. That’s how it is in real life. They all have much to learn .

        I can’t stomach the harm to the animals..the horses 🐴 the wolves 🐺 the dragons 🐉..it makes me so upset. The humans I can usually handle lol. Except Shireen. 😭 That really bothered me. I kept thinking there’s no way her parents are going to let this really happen…so I was just stunned that they did.

      • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
        August 7, 2017 at 4:51 pm

        Incest was considered normal for the Tags but that’s because ‘might made right’ and they were considered “special “. But it was still considered taboo for every one else in the seven Kingdoms. Incest was a major thing Stannis used to turn others against the Lannister twins. The faith of the seven considered it amoral (turned blind eye to the Tags), the North did not practice it. So Jon grew up thinking it’s an appalling practice.

        I think he will be ashamed of his lust (or love) when he finds out she’s his aunt. The people of the North and the Stark kids would side-eye him. Hard. The Tags were brainwashed from birth that it’s totally awesome to keep it in the family so maybe Dany will convince him to believe it too.

    • Isabelle says:
      August 7, 2017 at 2:06 pm

      Captured. Tyrion is falling out with Dany, who knows maybe Tyrion will set Jaime free after he is captured just like Jaime let him go.

      Reply
  6. lightpurple says:
    August 7, 2017 at 7:38 am

    DRACARYS!
    Where the hell is Ghost?
    And Gendry? Is he still rowing that boat?
    But …
    Bran pretty much put Littlefinger on notice
    Arya & Brienne!
    Dracarys!
    Stark reunion
    Dany & Jon stealing the cathedral scene from The English Patient
    Davos flirting with everyone
    Dickon
    Cersei owes a lot of money
    And did I mention – DRACARYS!

    Reply
  7. Mgsota says:
    August 7, 2017 at 7:43 am

    I loved it and was pissed. I loved it for the obvious reasons. What pissed me off is Dany got Drogon hit by flying directly in to target of that weapon. I screamed some obscenities at her!
    And as much as I kinda love Jaime, he should have been toast. The old GoT would have let him get scorched, main characters died all the time! That made the show so crazy…. but unpredictable!! Now, it’s like they’re are wimping out.
    The drawings in the cave…that was a little too convenient. Jon: “see, I told you so!”

    Reply
  8. Jenns says:
    August 7, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Jaime survives. And if it was Bronn who saved him, he’ll need to hand the keys over to High Garden. Gotta hand it to Bronn, he kicked butt last night.

    I loved watching Jaime charge at Dany. He killed her father and now he’s trying to kill her. Such an cool moment.

    I’ve been hard on Dany so far this season, and I still think she needs to STFU, but she is at her best riding on the back of her dragons. And like any white savor, when she’s riding on the backs of brown people.

    I know they are setting up a Jon/Dany romance, which is fine if it ends with Jon stabbing Dany in the heart, but I think those two have zero chemistry. Of course, his may have more to do with Kit and Emilia.

    Jon totally carved those White Walker drawings, right? LOL.

    And finally, Davos is always the best. “Fewer”.

    Reply
    • Bex says:
      August 7, 2017 at 8:12 am

      Ha, I totally had the same thought about those drawings! Hey Davos, pass the chalk, we’ve got a few minutes offscreen to spare…

      The show’s definitely going in a Jon/Dany direction, but I really don’t see it ending in the two happily ruling the Seven Kingdoms together. Doesn’t seem like GRRM’s style. I don’t get much unforced chemistry from them either, but I could see it as a brief fling between two young hot people that goes down in flames (I’d be surprised if Jon was cool with carrying on with her once he learns she’s his aunt)

      Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      August 7, 2017 at 9:04 am

      I had to go to all the GOT fan sites to reassure myself that Jaime survives. LOL. I didn’t want him to be successfully in killing Dany but I didn’t want him to die either in the attempt! I was really torn in the beginning as to which side to take. But Dogron burning so many humans alive and Tryion watching in horror made me decide I’m definitely not Team Drogon killing live humans. It was different morally to me from Arya poisoning the men of House Fyre who were involved in the Red Wedding. She let the innocent women escape. Dany on the other hand lacks nuance. Everyone not kissing her feet and calling her queen is her enemy. She is stuck in the Westeros of circa 16 years ago.

      Yes Jon and Dany getting together as aunt and nephew is gross. I can see them getting together in the beginning but once Jon finds out she’s his aunt, it’s going to be a hell-no to incest. On his side anyway, she will be like but it’s a family tradition! I can actually see this knowledge eventually causing a rift between them. Jon would then be the rightful ruler and Dany’s entire identity has been the rightful heir to the 7 Kingdoms.

      Reply
      • Ennie says:
        August 7, 2017 at 4:06 pm

        They were soldiers.
        As
        Gross as it is to see this, they were there for war.
        Not the same as burning innocent civilians in a city. She locked up her dragons when she learned one was attacking innocent humans, attacking an army is a tactical move, and the sad eeality of war is that since immemorial times. Not all the killed ones are hardened soldiers, many are terrified teens and youngsters whi somehow belong tonthe army. In medieval times it was worse, young boys were used in the army in different areas, but in the show they are not showing how young they could be. What Daenerys did was bad,
        But not in the same real as her crazed farher used to do.

    • Diana B says:
      August 7, 2017 at 10:37 am

      Fewer! that had me LOLing really bad last night.

      Reply
    • NotSoSocialButterfly says:
      August 7, 2017 at 10:44 am

      Yep! Bronn will pop off Jaime’s armor ( and forearm) and bring him to the surface.

      Reply
    • Kelly says:
      August 7, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      If one of Dany’s people fishes Jaime out of the river(?), I hope her, Tyrion, and Jon do a better job than Catelyn and Robb Stark did as having Jaime as a hostage. She’s going to have be talked out by the people around her that no the Kingslayer can’t be snacked on by the dragons. He’s of more use alive to everyone.

      There’s a few scenarios where he could be of use both both Team Dragon and Team Direwolf alive. One is Tyrion turns him and sends him back to King’s Landing to help take down Cersei. The second is that he’s sent north with Jon to help fight the White Walkers with his Valeryian steel sword, with Brienne as his parole officer.

      Reply
  9. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    August 7, 2017 at 7:52 am

    The only question for me re this episode:

    *Did* Jon Snow bend the knee, (or not)?

    Danaerys asks him again to bend the knee when they are in the cave, but then the scene is over and there is no indication he answered – or I didn’t catch any.

    Reply
  10. Talie says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Tyrion didn’t like seeing the Lannister army destroyed. I have a feeling he will either betray Dany or he will have to run before she kills him and Varys.

    Sansa looked in state of shock at what has become of her family.

    Reply
  11. Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:03 am

    My favorite scene was Arya walking towards Brianne and Podrick. She is as small as a pint but she looked so effing MAJESTIC ! i LOVED the whole sparring scene. Maisie’s eyes, movement and facial expressions ! Amazing !!
    I think Arya will have a great role from now on, some elements already point out to that. They underestimate her – maybe less after the sparring scene that Sansa and Littlefinger were watching (why didn’t Littlefinger look surprised at Arya’s prowness?). But before that, Arya talking about her list was met with laughter twice – by the soldiers in the forest and by Sansa.

    ARYA FOR THE THRONE !!

    Reply
  12. Honest B says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Chaos is a ladder wasn’t said to Sansa last week it was said to Varys in season 3. That’s why Littlefinger was so freaked out.

    Reply
  13. Tan says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Once again Drogon comes through!

    He is probably the only male in GOT verse who comes through for his mother/ woman he vowed to protect every single time

    Hopefully he will recover fast and Dany needs to train her other two sons to be her mount at times too

    Reply
  14. Lizzie says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:08 am

    the actors are all doing such a good job of being awestruck by the dragons. it would be like if we saw a dinosaur. it must be hard to act to suspended tennis balls (emelia clarke had a tough go of it in earlier seasons) but i’m totally convinvced by everyone that they are seeing the real thing.

    Reply
  15. Bex says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:25 am

    Bran can’t fully control what he sees yet- it’s coming in fragments. But I’m actually thinking the exact opposite to ‘Littlefinger is important’- I think he’s a sitting duck in Winterfell. YMMV, but I don’t think it’s hugely consistent with his previous characterisation that the apparently stealthiest player in the game hasn’t hotfooted it out of there now he’s surrounded by wizard Bran and Arya with her super assassin skillz. I want Sansa to properly outmanoeuver him, I don’t want his downfall to come because he suddenly lost his brain entirely.

    Reply
  16. Maiden says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I am here for Jon and Dany. Where are people getting the zero chemistry part? Thst cave scene was teeming with chemistry and tension! Jon was practically ready to fall down to his knees when Dany started walking closer and talked to him in that soft voice. Jon looked so vulnerable, the famous puppy eyes were on full display, and he’s never looked at anyone in GoT that way, not even Ygritte. And when he touched her arm to lead her to the other paintings even when it was just a few steps away and there was no need to do so? Mating dance 101. Dany looked surprised at the touch but allowed him anyway.

    The visual aesthetics of them walking side by side out of the cave was stunning. The lighting on both sides reflecting ice on Dany’s and fire on Jon’s, and as if they were holding hands. GoT never misses with these kinds of shots that convey a lot.

    I find it funny when people say Bran is a jerk now. I’d be a robot too if I had a million events and memories happening in my head all at once. As Meera said, Bran died in that cave. Bran is no more. Do not expect him to show human emotions because he is beyond that now. He has not learned how to control his abilities. He was not ready to be the 3ER but he had to assume the role anyway. He is just as much a victim as everyone else.

    Arya…OMG. I need more scenes with her and Brienne!

    Littlefinger is not long for this world. Bran giving Arya that dagger saying she’dget more use out of it was foreshadowing.

    Finally, that battle: speechless. Stunning and devastating at the same time.

    Can’t wait for next week!!!!!!

    Reply
    • megsie says:
      August 7, 2017 at 8:51 am

      Well said. Agree with the John and Dany scenes, they were well filmed. And Bran did indeed die in that cave with Summer. Summer’s child, as Nan said.

      Reply
    • ORIGINAL T.C. says:
      August 7, 2017 at 9:27 am

      “Littlefinger is not long for this world. Bran giving Arya that dagger saying she’dget more use out of it was foreshadowing.”

      Ding, Ding, Ding. I can’t believe people missed the significance of that scene. Bran was acknowledging both that he *knew* Arya is now an assassin and has forseen she will avenge him, their mother, and father by killing the initiator of the chaos. It’s their bonding moment as the 3-eyed Raven and No One. Sansa was all “WTF, what’s up with both of you having superpowers and speaking in code???”

      Reply
    • JeanGrey says:
      August 7, 2017 at 9:36 am

      I came here to say all that but you beat me to it. Totally agree. Dany and Jon were burning up the screen. I kept squealing “kiss her. He’s always had a thing for strong, hard headed women and the fact that she turned to him for advice and she actually LISTENED to him says she respects him too.

      And Bran is probably the most powerful character in the entire GoT universe right now. I gave him a pass since hes learning how to process all these messed up things he’s now seeing and confused by the rest. He’s had to detach.

      Just wanted to add that I think Tyrion, although loyal to Dany is conflicted about seeing men burned alive especially that some of those kids he fought beside in previous seasons, and yeah, he still loves Jaime. So its rough on him to reconcile all of that.

      Also I hope Dickon survives. He seems like a nice kid. He’s Sam’s brother after all. He’s just another person stuck in the middle of this war bullsh…

      Reply
      • Lightpurple says:
        August 7, 2017 at 11:22 am

        I think Tyrion’s conflict was voiced perfectly by Dickon. He had grown up under the Highgarden banner. He knew, trained, and was friends with the Highgarden men they fought, whom his father betrayed by aligning with Cersei’s. He verbalized that conflict when talking to Jaime and Bronn. And then we watched Tyrion experience similar emotions watching his chosen leader take on troops he had always known and Bronn and Jaime. Civil war pits brothers against one another

      • JeanGrey says:
        August 7, 2017 at 12:03 pm

        Absolutely @ Lightpurple!!

    • Jess says:
      August 7, 2017 at 9:39 am

      Agree 100%, I said to my husband, “awe look he’s touching her arm”, and definitely those big puppy eyes. I don’t like the idea of them together, it’s yuck, but they did seem to be flirting a little and had chemistry.

      Reply
    • jj says:
      August 7, 2017 at 11:05 am

      agree completely, just remembered Summer’s death, so so sad.

      Reply
    • Diana B says:
      August 7, 2017 at 11:23 am

      Agreed!!! to me they have incredible chemistry! everything you described is spot on. I got a little flutter on my belly when he touched her arm. They are setting the stage for them to get together, Davos’ comment about what Jon was looking at is the very indication of that.

      Reply
      • Jess says:
        August 7, 2017 at 3:39 pm

        Diana I got that flutter too! What is that?! Lol. Maybe it reminded me of the beginning of my relationship with my husband, in the flirting stages when he’d find little ways to be closer to me or touch me. He fished a splinter out of my finger once and I remember my heart pounding out of my chest and having butterflies. It was a sweet moment between Jon and Dany.

      • Diana B says:
        August 7, 2017 at 3:58 pm

        What a sweet story Jess. I think it’s a testament of their acting. The sexual tension was so palpable it reminds you of when the slightest touch sent you into overdrive with a significant other.

  17. Tan says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:43 am

    I am a shamelesa Dany Fan. Finally something happened for me to gush

    Also the dothraki only follow strength. Dany was considerably weakened by the recent losses and she needed to show her power. Only her leading riding on Drogon could have has the desired effect on Dothraki.9
    Otherwise they could have murdered and pillaged and run away or just simply deserted.

    Reply
  18. phaedra says:
    August 7, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Sooo….. Jaime’s horse rides up to Dany and the dragon. Bron knocks him off … into 20 feet of water? Wouldn’t he land in one centimeter of water at most? Like where the dragon was resting his head a second ago? On the sand? In one centimeter of water?

    Reply
  19. Eric says:
    August 7, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Theon’s like, “where’s Dany?” And Jon’s all, “she’s gone.”
    Kaiser should get a Pulitzer for this statement about GoT.
    Bravo! Or Braavos?

    Reply
  20. Jess says:
    August 7, 2017 at 9:46 am

    Amazing episode, when it ended I took a huge breath and sighed, told my husband it felt like I hadn’t been breathing for 10 minutes. Almost like an orgasm that finally jumped over that ledge, lol. I love watching Dany on her dragon, it gives me chills! Bronn should be dead, period. Jamie too, but he’s loved by so many I guess they won’t kill him. Arya and Sansa reuniting was more satisfying than Bran and Sansa for sure. They were bickering sisters before, Sansa was bratty and wanted nothing more than to marry Joffrey, oh how she’s changed now. Now I need Jon and Arya together!

    Reply
  21. Diana B says:
    August 7, 2017 at 9:52 am

    I’ve been loving this season so far but Bran not putting Little Finger in his place was really disappointing. I was expecting more, for Bran to tell him he knew what he had done or for Bran to warn his sisters but nope. That creepy dude seems freaking teflon. At least Arya is giving him some pretty good death glares. Even though I don’t like Sansa, I was glad Arya recieved her with more warmth than Bran (he’s just being an @ss at this point); It feels like All Sansa could think about all this time was getting back to her familiy and in a way that was what kept her going but the way Bran treated her on sight was heartbreaking, so I was glad to watch the sisters being genuinly happy about reuniting. BTW, that training scene between Arya and Brienne was everything, Arya is such a badass. Jon and Danny are having quite the tensing chemestry, aren’t they? are they really getting them together? I quite like the way they cirlcle each other and the tension between them. Twitter was full of funny remarks about Jon being in a cave with a girl. Theon was about to sh*t his pants when he saw Jon and that was fun. That battle scene had me at the edge of my seat and I went from, “yes, Bronn!” to “aren’t you being a little salty with poor Dickon, Bronn?” to “No, Bronn! you do anything to Drogon and I will never forgive you Bronn!” Also, poor Tyrion watching his old people getting annihilated on that battle field and Jaime being stubborn instead of running. So what is the consensus, is he dead or what?

    Reply
  22. WendyNerd says:
    August 7, 2017 at 10:04 am

    Seven Hells, that last photo makes them look like a Christian Metal band posing for an album cover…

    Well, if any episode wanted to convince me that this story either will or should end with the Iron Throne being dismantled and all the kingdoms breaking apart into independent entities, this one does.

    Reply
  23. JeanGrey says:
    August 7, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Most of what I feel has been said.

    However did anyone notice Bran was way more receptive to Arya than he was of Sansa? He actually hugged her back lol. And I think him handing over the Valyrian steel dagger means he knows she’s gonna need that to fight white walkers and probably avenge her family by being the one to kill Littlefinger. She knows he betrayed the family in Season 1 and also in Season 2 when she was Tywin’s servant girl at Harrenhall during the meeting that included the Mountain (who was being played by someone else at the time). Bran is definitely planting the seeds.
    And did anyone else watch Salty Sansa storm off after watching Brienne and Arya’s sparring session? Why she mad, though? Was it because now she has to share Brienne with Arya as well? Is it because Arya can kick ass? Like, what’s her problem?

    Reply
  24. Shijel says:
    August 7, 2017 at 11:02 am

    The whole Fields of Fire was filmed so beautifully, but I want the dragons dead, or at least turned to the North where they’re needed. It was horrifying. Every bit as horrifying as the destruction caused by wildfire both by Cersei and Tyrion on Blackwater. And for what, so that a girl who hasn’t been to Westeros since her birth, doesn’t know the lands, the culture, the people, could reclaim her rightful throne that was taken from the Targaryens for a very good reason (also let’s remember, Targaryens never considered themselves Westerosi. They propagated incest just to preserve their Valyrian features and magic)? I don’t know. Watching the ashes of scorched bodies scattering and 20 men on fire put a knot in my throat. That was some napalm/firebombing shit. Can’t cheer for conquering despots. Not Aegon and his sisters, not Daenerys. Down with Targaryens.

    I actually like what’s going on with Bran though. He’s not Bran anymore. And him telling how he remembers being Bran really drives it home. The scene with Meera broke my heart. Poor Meera. Hell, poor Bran, boy’s a zombie at this point, and as powerful as he is, he’s also a slave to every event everywhere, ever, seeing it, reliving it constantly.

    Reply
  25. Anilehcim says:
    August 7, 2017 at 11:17 am

    I feel like every episode is better than the last and it just gives me anxiety that we’re almost at the end now.

    Question for anyone who reads this… I’d love your take on this: in the scene where Arya and Brienne were sparring (is this the right term? jousting maybe?), what was up with Sansa’s concerned look?! It took me back to earlier seasons when Sansa was a huge brat and her and Arya fought over everything. She had this displeased look on her face while watching them, and then she storms off. I couldn’t understand what that was about. Did she feel upstaged? I was confused.

    Reply
    • JeanGrey says:
      August 7, 2017 at 12:10 pm

      I posted a similar question above. What’s her problem? Is she feeling some type of way because everyone else has some special gift (Bran 3ER, Arya Faceless Assassin, Jon, resurrected/KitN, supernatural Army of the Dead Commander Killer) ???
      Or is she still mad that Arya does not conform to being a “Lady” like she used to bitch about in S1? I would think she’d have outgrown that way of thinking, especially with Brienne of fkng Tarth as her protecter.

      Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      August 7, 2017 at 1:17 pm

      I think its because Arya has proved she is a warrior, someone that the men will follow and respect. Sansa hasn’t yet earned their respect, the same respect that Lady Mormont has – Sansa craves that as she wants to be seen as a strong woman and leader. If you look at all the big players in the game, they are mostly women. Plus I think Sansa wants to be the one that dishes out the revenge for what happened to her and her family – she has it in her to kill (just ask Ramsey).

      Reply
  26. Amanda says:
    August 7, 2017 at 11:36 am

    Its hilarious to read how many people are upset that no one died and it was cheesy bronn and jaime lived, when Daenyres whole plot is escaping death at the last minute by being saved by dragons or her enemies blatant stupidity. Im so sick of her ridiculous plot all her arrogance and hiw no one calls her out.

    Reply
  27. The Original G says:
    August 7, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Based on nothing, I think Jaimie is plucked out of the water and held hostage by Dany, until he realizes he must throw in with the rest to defeat the Whitewalkers and finally breaking with Cersei and later a reunion with Brienne (I always got vibes from those two.)

    Reply
  28. Mrs Odie says:
    August 7, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Jamie’s fall into the water matched Bran’s fall from the tower courtesy of Jaime. It was him being put in his place. He may come out of it similarly crippled but not dead (whether it’s literally or mentally or spiritually crippled).

    Reply
  29. diamondRottweiler says:
    August 7, 2017 at 1:59 pm

    I can’t resist this thread! I tried and failed. So anyways: just wanted to point out it’s actually Cersei who’s really responsible for triggering the firebombing of the Lannister army and supplies by slaughtering Dany’s allies at Highgarden and pillaging enough gold (and further support from the Iron Bank) to keep this war going on much much longer. The longer the war goes on, the more people who die. The better the chance that the Night King ends up killing EVERY LIVING THING ON EARTH. I mean, in terms of kill ratios and minimizing damage to civilian populations, Dany’s doesn’t seem a particularly cruel attack by the standards of GOT warfare. Just more effective. And her choice to me feels necessarily strategic rather than insanely, personally vicious in the way Cersei’s attack on the Sept was. War, as they say, is hell. Every war is unspeakably awful. This battle is no different to my mind; she just had the better weapon. Though it’s to this show’s credit that they show us the palpable terror of the poor young soldiers on the front lines. I guess one small issue I have with the show is how they’re still pushing the potential DANY IS AN INCEST-BEGOTTEN LUNATIC stuff, which smacks of some kind of underlying GoT eugenics philosophy which makes me very uncomfortable as a trope, and when the whole arc of Dany’s character has been for her to learn what it means to rule as fairly and decently as possible (“as possible” being the most important part of that sentence). Despite the fact that royal inbreeding has had something to do with our real world historical outcomes, I am going to be very bummed if GoT ultimately delivers on what I hope is the false tension of Dany being descended from mad kings. So many more interesting things to do with that character without undermining her entire hero’s journey. IMHO.

    Reply
  30. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    August 7, 2017 at 2:03 pm

    “Chaos is a ladder” is something LF says to Varys at King’s Landing many seasons back. I do not believe LF said it to Sansa last week at all. I watched that scene twice with closed captioning on since LF’s whisperspeak lol can be so hard to understand. So, nope on that, Kaiser. Bran was officially putting LF on notice!

    I thought Sansa looked angry when Arya was sparring with Brienne. That puzzled me a bit.

    I hated that it was Bronn who shot Drogon. I’m worried about Jaime, but he didnt have full armor on strangely enough. He had those shoulder/arm protectors that he could pull off if he comes to his senses. The gold hand can be easily taken off. The rest looked like leather.

    Another fantastic episode!

    Reply
  31. Isabelle says:
    August 7, 2017 at 2:12 pm

    So what is the opinion on why Littlefinger had that obvious lip quiver with anxiety face when Arya did so well with Brienne? He looked shook, for the first time in the whole series.

    Reply
  32. LP says:
    August 7, 2017 at 3:22 pm

    Jon should just say “look, none of us believed these creatures were real until we saw them. Come with me north, bring a dragon, and if I’m lying or wrong about the white walkers I’ll bend the knee. If I’m right, you help us destroy them and I don’t bend the knee unless my people agree. Deal?” I think dany would go for it, tbh.

    As unbelievable as it is for Bronn and Kaime to both survive, Jaime has an important part to play, and I love Bronn so they can’t kill him off 😭

    Reply
  33. Patty says:
    August 7, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    At this point I don’t care about the survival of anyone except Drogon. He better not die. :)

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment