Recap of Game of Thrones, Ep. 7.4, ‘The Spoils of War’: Chaos is a ladder

SPOILERS for Game of Thrones Episode 7.4, “The Spoils of War.”
It’s going to be difficult to recap this week’s Game of Thrones because the last 10 minutes are seared into my memory, at the expense of the first 40 minutes. No, I’ll try. But obviously, there are some parts of The Spoils of War (aka the Spoilers of War) which need more discussion than others. Chaos is a ladder, peeps.
Chaos is a ladder. Littlefinger is trying to do his creepy-uncle bit with Bran, because clearly Littlefinger doesn’t buy this whole Three-Eyed Raven thing. Bran shuts him down by quoting Littlefinger TO Littlefinger: “Chaos is a ladder,” which is what Littlefinger told Sansa last week. Littlefinger gives Bran the Valyrian steel dagger that was used in an attempt on Bran’s life in Season 1 (I totally forgot about that). After Baelish leaves, Meera comes in and she tries to tell Bran that she’s leaving and he’s all “bye,” and she’s like “OMG IS THAT ALL YOU HAVE TO SAY TO ME” and he’s like “Girl, I’m the Three-Eyed Raven now, I have no emotions.” Meera: “You died in that cave.” For real, Meera.
Question about the Three-Eyed Raven. Bran now sees all of history, so he obviously knows that Littlefinger plotted with Lysa Arryn to kill Jon Arryn and literally set the entire Game of Thrones plot into action, right? So why isn’t Bran telling anyone? Why isn’t Bran like, “Oh, you know Littlefinger set all of this in motion, right?” Not that I’m a GoT-plot-apologist, but I think Bran is making a choice here not to say anything because he “sees” that Littlefinger is important to the plot in the future. Maybe?
Arya Returns. Unlike Bran’s return, I didn’t feel like Arya’s return was grossly overdue, given the story-timeline constraints. Arya came to Winterfell in what seemed like a fair amount of time. She was told to piss off by some dumb guards, and Arya outwitted them easily. When the guards tried to fake-news Sansa, Sansa was like “Oh, I know where she is.” Arya was in the crypt, which I hope is not foreshadowing. Arya and Sansa have a pleasant reunion and then, almost as an afterthought, Sansa is like “Oh, Bran is home too.” And Sansa’s look says it all: prepare yourself because Bran has changed man.
The List. Bran did seem to perk up a bit with Arya’s arrival, and he mentions that he thought she was going to Kings Landing to kill Cersei, who is on her list. Arya doesn’t seem fazed by Bran knowing that she has a list, and Sansa is like “Okay, tell me more about the list.” Bran also gave Arya the dagger (which was given to him by creepy Uncle Littlefinger).
Brienne is given a moment. GoT so rarely rewards the “good” characters, so it was nice that Pod gave Brienne props – both of Catelyn Stark’s daughters are safe and at home in Winterfell. Brienne kept her oath. She acknowledges she had very little to do with Arya’s return, she still feels pretty good. After that, Arya asks to train with Brienne and there’s a good training session between them, all while Sansa and Littlefinger look on. Arya really does have some great ninja skillz.
The Obsidian Cave. I love the idea of an “obsidian cave,” btw. Jon has found the cave and he will begin mining the dragonglass, but first he wants to show Dany the cave drawings. The Children of the Forest made some lifelike drawings of the White Walkers, eh? After some weighted glances at each other in the torch-light, they leave the cave and Dany gets the bad news about Lady Oleanna. Jon and Davos are somehow included in the session, and Jon advises Dany not to burn Kings Landing to the ground.
Theon arrives. Theon and a handful of dudes arrive at Dragonstone and Jon looks like he’s ready to kill Theon, but Jon grabs him and says that what Theon did for Sansa is the only reason why Jon is NOT killing Theon. Theon’s like, “where’s Dany?” And Jon’s all, “she’s gone.”
Jaime and Bronn. Jaime, Bronn and the Tarlys are bringing their loot back to Kings Landing – loot including all of that gold, plus all of the food and supplies in, I don’t even know how many miles. Bronn is suddenly like “what’s that sound?” That sound was the Dothrakis. They were coming for the Lannister forces, which was bad enough, except suddenly there was another sound: Drogon, flying into battle, with his mom on his back.
Dracarys. The battle scenes are fraught, as Drogon’s stream of fire takes out huge portions of the Lannister forces in one breath and the Dothraki seem to be fearless in their assault of Lannister forces. For a moment, the action focuses on Bronn as he goes on foot to find the weapon he’s looking for. The way this was shot, it reminded me so much of Hardhome, and the way Jon Snow watched in horror as the undead destroyed everything around him. That was an icy scene – this was a fiery scene. I think it was a meant as a visual callback, ice and fire. Bronn eventually finds the weapon he’s seeking: the dragon-killing machine or whatever. He aims it at Drogon. Bronn wings Drogon on the second attempt.
Tyrian watches the battle unfold. Tyrian is on a hill, watching the action below, as the Lannister forces are effectively decimated. Tyrian sees his brother and watches as Jaime sees Dany, now on the ground, trying to remove the spear from Drogon’s side. Jaime decides to take his chance and try to kill Dany. “You f–king idiot,” Tyrion says to his brother. Jaime can’t hear him.
Is Jaime dead? Jaime races to Dany, who sees him too late. Drogon saw him too, and Drogon swivels his dragon head protectively, shielding his mother and sending out a blast of fire. At the last moment, Bronn jumps on Jaime and they both go into the water (??). Jaime sinks. Fade to black.
Photos courtesy of HBO/Game of Thrones.
Dany and Drogon finally got a battle under their wings. She was right: what kind of leader is she if she isn’t willing to risk her life with her army? It was time to show some strength and she chose an area that wouldn’t harm the people in the city, but was close enough to King’s Landing that would scare what little sense is left in Cersei.
I don’t want to hear or read a GD thing about Dany reminding that jackass Jaime of Mad King Aerys while he has been standing right behind Cersei the whole damn time. He may have a worried/constipated look on his face but he has not actively challenged Cersei on anything with any amount of force. Cersei blew up the Sept(?) and could have killed even more in the city with the wildfire, but he is not actually worried that the love of his life is losing her mind. If the writers did not have such a hard on for the Lannisters and wrote last year’s scenes with the rules that have already been established about wildfire, that city, and everyone in it, should be smoldering ashes.
Jaime looked terrified when he heard Dany’s horde and Drogon coming over that hill. GOOD!!! Jaime is an idiot for going after Dany with Drogon standing right there. Did he think all the Lannister army dust and smoke and fire was going to cover up the sound of his galloping horse. He got beat by a woman twice within a two episode time span.
I am back on the Tyrion is trying to sabotage Dany. The previews for next week are not helping him. Varys and Tyrion are self-serving hypocrites. Tyrion’s doing everything he can to protect his family instead of helping her secure the throne. He had not one problem with Dany when he and Varys were eating her out of house and home in Meereen, but as soon as she starts thinking for herself NOW they think she is crazy. They both are just as bad if not worse than what they think Dany is. Varys has killed and plotted just like everyone else on this show; Tyrion used wildfire against Stannis’ army and actively planned to keep the Lannisters in power during the 17 years after Robert’s rebellion. But Dany is the villain? Yeah…. no.
I told you that that stupid cross bow would not work. Drogon just got angrier and stronger.
Bronn was me when I heard Dickon’s name. Bronn also has unnecessary plot armor and should have died on that field along with that jackass Jaime. How did no one try to kill his greasy ass while he was on that platform?
The only good things about Bran’s scenes are that 1) he got more than one scene 2) he scared the beejeebus out of LF 3) he got to see Arya and Sansa together. Other than that Bran is trash. Bran saying goodbye to Meera like she was Winnie the Poo was cold and I am so disappointed in him. I think that I get that he is taking his new responsibilities seriously but I am just unnerved that he could not have found a more pleasant way to say goodbye to the woman who saved his behind numerous times without hesitation. Bran was so sweet and seemed to care about everyone around him. Unfortunately, Baby Bran Flakes is gone.
I would totally ship Davos and Missandei if he wasn’t so much older than her.
The paintings on the cave walls looked entirely too fresh to have been ancient paintings. They looked like Jon just drew those damn things on the wall and then feebly tried to convince Dany that they were ancient. Dany then called his bluff and then told him that if he was serious about the white walkers he would bend the knee. I feel like anytime anyone talks to Jon it is like talking to Lassie. He keeps barking out the same thing and it is up to the other person to figure out what he really means.
I dislike this so called romance. It is so lazy. I love romance novels but I just am not sold on them being together. I cannot see Dany wanting to be married again.
Poor pathetic Theon.
I actually thought the reunion between Sansa and Arya was satisfying. A little more subdued than I wanted but I liked it more than I thought. People keep saying that they hated each other, but I have never seen it that way. Yes, they clashed but sisters with different personalities do that. It is not like Sansa did something horrible to Arya to make her distrust her. Those people are probably just Jon lovers who want Arya kissing only his ass instead of being warm to everyone in her family.
He’s Raisin Bran now. So boring. Hoping the writers do more with his character soon. The Little Finger part was cool.
HAHA – my husband said “Raisin Bran” last night. So true.
My suspicion is that Tyrion was the one who figured out an effective alternate target: the Lannister forces and the precious loot/ supply train. He may not enjoy watching slaughter on a battlefield – who would? – but he is still on her side. Any lingering family regard he would have had would have been for his brother, who freed him to escape.
I actually don’t think Jaime was an idiot at all – it was a desperate, suicidal, Hail Mary charge, but he could’ve ended an otherwise unwinnable war in one stroke if he’d made it. She was totally exposed (whyyyyyy doesn’t she wear armour? Idiotic move- one of those stray arrows could’ve taken her out too). Plus, I think going down on the battlefield probably looks like a decent option for Jaime as the show has set him up at this precise point- he’s clearly not 100% on board with Cersei, but feels he’s in too deep to get out and realistically, where does he go? He can’t go to Daenerys, he can’t go North.
I definitely don’t think Dany is a villain here at all- all’s fair in love and war etc- but I do think the show did a really good job at not making the destruction feel too triumphant. I find Jaime in the show frustrating, but I did sympathise with him seeming to have PSTD flashbacks watching his men burn, and that one shot of the young soldier clearly terrified under his helmet but holding the line anyway was well done. The scene from the first episode with Arya and the Lannister troops paid off here IMO.
@bex – i think her jumping off without armor is to convey that she is first and foremost their mother. when one of her dragons is hurt she just reacts out of love – it might be her downfall.
@lizzie, I’m not so sure about that. She’d already had one bolt launched at them, and chose to dive her dragon toward another bolt aimed directly at him??? Those are not the actions of a concerned mother.
Some of my random thoughts:
- I loved the Arya and Sansa reunion. Heck, even seeing Arya give Bran a hug was so satisfying to me. The Starks are in Winterfell, yay! I think it’s only normal that it was subdued, as they’ve both changed so much and been through so much…IMHO it would have been weird for them to run sobbing into each other’s arms.
- As for the battle, I was so annoyed at how Bronn seemed to just survive every attack by the skin of his teeth. He should have been crispy fried ten times over, especially near the end when Drogon destroys the scorpion, but nope! He’s pretty much fine, if a little wet. I guess the writers have something important for him to do, maybe fish Jaime out of the water? I personally don’t think either one of them dies, though I was yelling at Drogon to attack when I saw what Jaime was trying to do. F*cking idiot, indeed.
Too bad the gold already made it into the city, it would have been sweet indeed to see Cersei get the news that the gold AND food were gone.
- Personally, I don’t think Tyrion is turning against Dany. I think he’s just torn because he does love his brother and possibly doesn’t want King’s Landing razed – innocent people and all that. He’s Dany’s Hand and he would have to be a complete dumba*s to betray his Queen. If there’s one thing Tyrion isn’t, it’s a dumba*s, lol. He’s conflicted, but hopefully not totally stupid.
- Drogon had better not die. Dracays!
I agree Tyrion is conflicted, but loyal to Dany. I too loved the Stark sisters reunion, thought it rang true given the amount of time that had elapsed and their differences in temperament. Arya’s bout with Brienne was magnificent–hope they share more scenes. Bronn’s survival strained credulity, but he’s such a fun scene stealer. It was great to see him again and I’m glad he seems to be sticking around. Jaime, too (don’t think he’s dead). Didn’t realize the gold had made it out, dang.
@tracking Yeah, the gold thing is a “blink and you missed it” moment. Just before Bronn hears the rumbling of the Dothraki horde the older soldier – Dickon’s dad, maybe? Can’t remember his name – tells Jaime that the gold has made it into the city / made it through the gates. So Drogon destroyed the food, which is bad, but Cersei can still pay the Iron Bank…
The gold: – it was in the wagon with the pair of white horses. Yes, Tarly says it made it to Kings Landing but later, the wagon with the white horses is shown in the middle of the battle on fire. It is shown several times and Jaimie sees it and looks totally exasperated and beaten when he does.
someone remind me of what the greyjoy guy did for sansa?
Theon helped her escape Ramsey B.
lightpurple, that is so true, I was wondering why they emphasized the white horses with the wagon burning. We can only hope that it was indeed the gold. Agree with everything said, Tyrion is loyal to Dany but felt bad about the deaths. It was about time Dany’s made a winning move; she did not kill civilians like Cersei did so everyone saying Dany has gone mad king should look at Cersei who didn’t seem to mind when Jamie pushed young Bran off the ledge and then tried to kill him with an assassin. Cersei is the worst, hoping Euron Greyjoy kills her. Jamie needs to wise up! Love Arya, she is awesome! I think there is more to Bran’s Three Eye Raven- did he build the wall? Awesome episode, glad Drogon is okay.
@bros, when Sansa finally got the signal out to Brienne (who didn’t see it because she was busy killing Stannis), Ramsey’s partner Miranda caught her and was going to hand her back to Ramsey, after she had her own fun with torture. Theon shoved Miranda off the wall to her death, then helped Sansa escape Winterfell just as Ramsey was returning. He helped her run and hide from the dogs and was going to create a distraction, which would have resulted in his death, so she could get away in the woods when Brienne rescued them both.
I agree @LadyMTL
That it was confirmed the gold made it in to King’s Landing. I believe that’s the gold owed to the Bank of Bravos. The remaining wagon of gold with Jaime, I think, was for the Lannister to pay for more soldiers or upkeep doing the wars to come. Also the wagons set on fire by Drogon were filled with grain to feed Kingslanding.
I really liked the Sansa-Arya reunion. They both acknowledged that the other must have gone through Hell since they had last seen one another and they both initiated a hug; Sansa at the beginning of the conversation, Arya at the end. Sansa’s facial expressions during the conversation with Arya and Bran were fantastic. What have her siblings gotten into and where do they all go from here?
And I love that Arya gave such respect to Brienne. “I want to train with the woman who beat the Hound.”
Poor Sansa is all, so my family is really weird now. She’s the only one that despite all the hardship is still relatively normal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tyrion is not trying to sabatoge Dany, he is right (as confirmed by Jon) that as a stranger to their land showing up to King’s Landing and burning everything in sight will make her seen as no different as the last two rulers. And yes, it will make her seem as fire crazed as her father. Yes people will fear her but they will never love her and will plot to kill her every chance she get.
Tyrion overall is clever in politics but not in military tactics. That is what the show is trying to convey about his failures. This is why Dany asks Jon for a second opinion. Furthermore Tryion hates Cersei yes but that’s different from watching young boys recruited into the Lannister army being burnt alive. Did you see those boys shaking in fear as they tried to hold the line? There are many good Lannister people in the book who don’t agree with Cersei. Tryion would have to be a sociopath to have no feelings watching that battle. It shocked him.
Although I’m team ‘kill the monster Cersei’, I couldn’t help but think “mad King’s daughter” watching Dany burn human-beings alive as thought they are meaningless objects. I really wanted Drogon to be too wounded to continue. Overall that battle was epic though. Those 10 minutes made the episode for me the best and tied with HartHome(?). I watched it on loop like 10 times.
She went full Mad Queen. I’m not surprised that she would, given that she needed to win a battle. But it will be interesting to see the reaction and possible fallout of her unleashing fire. Burning people alive is pretty horrific.
Also, she wants everyone to recognize how powerful the Targaryen’s were, but also forget their madness. And she can’t have it both ways.
Watching those soldiers burn was sad but it just reminded me war is such a violent useless destruction of everything.
Dany needed to win and she did everything she could to have a win. She tried restraint and compassion and just received major setbacks.
But the battles give a nice reminder of countless innocent foot soldiers dying day in and day out, without any real say, in battles around the world. This is how the young recruits on both sides during WWs must have felt too and those young recruits in various wars around the world feel now as well.
That was a battle. I don’t fault her for that. And the previews show she left men alive.
My problem was the hypocritical bullshit she pulled in the cave. Like, REALLY? You’re going to pull that after he explained that there was a REASON he could not bend the knee? One that wasn’t his pride? YOU are the one holding lives hostage, not him. The Northerners will not accept a southern leader and EVERYONE, INCLUDING YOU, WILL DIE IF YOU DO NOT HELP. It’s YOU who has a pride problem, you a-hole. Not him.
ISTG the Starks are the only sympathetic people left on this show.
Thank you for your viewpoints! I honestly think the show runners have a hate-on for the female characters and vilify them for the same things they deify male characters. A woman who was exiled from her homeland, sold as chattel, and left in the desert has reclaimed her destiny to ride on the back of a dragon into battle. That is a heck of a story and her motivations are entirely square.
Showrunners build up Dany’s mistakes, often quite illogically or for the wrong reasons to show her emerge victorious in the next season.
Her season 5 was also one disaster after another. Then in season 6 she gained her upper hand magically.
Anyway the show runners are male. I guess we should be thankful that the strong lead women, heroes and villains aside are somewhat non linear, real people and not cartoon in characteristics.
I think the compliant about the showrunners only showing the female characters as flawed comes more from non-book readers. Which male characters are without flaws or never done anything stupid? Repeatedly. Jon Snow made so many dumb movies that he got shanked by his own men! The show is based on books long written that contradict the “good always wins” notion. It’s filled with flaws and weakness from both genders. As well as strength from both genders.
GOT books have huge loyal female fanb *because* it features so many badarse female characters. Yet these female characters are not one-dimensional flawless cartoon characters. That would make it boring.
@ORIGINAL T.C.
Thank you for presuming I haven’t read the books, and for assuming that the only reasons I have complaints would be because I was ignorant.
In fact I have read all the books, and have spent my life reading tons of high fantasy and sci-fi, enough to know that us female fans often make ourselves happy with whatever scraps of storyline we get. GRRM himself writes the women better than the showrunners do, and the women of GoT are not as well served as the men, especially compared to the books.
I just came from a reddit thread where users were complaining that the showrunners are much too soft on Dany’s characterization, with her being the show favorite and all.
@INEDANAP
Which female characters are presented as weaker on the TV compared to the books? Sansa is shown as stronger, smarter and less mean to Jon Snow than in the books. Cersei makes so many dumb mistakes as soon as her father is dead that she becomes almost a joke. She is less cunning and less successful in the book version. There is no there, there.
In the books, Arya is more realistically learning the ropes, she doesn’t overnight turn into a master of deguise and kill an entire family line without buildup. Caitlyn was more cruel and selfish in the books than the show. They have spared us from her walking corpse who goes around killing indiscriminately.
And finally Dany. Her attempt to play Queen in the East is nothing short of a disaster. She won’t listen to reason. From the textbooks we can already predict her attempt to rule a country foreign to her is not going to work. She is presented as more successful and bad-arsed in the TV show than the Dany of the books.
If anything I believe the show runners are trying to appease the TV audiences and empower the female characters. I miss the nuances and rich dialogue from the books. I hope GRRM does write the remaining two books for those of us who like his grey-colored no holds barr world.
Oh, come on! Sansa was a real tw*t when they were groing up. She almost got Nymeria killed and her stupidity got Lady killed instead. Arya hated her guts. They are happy to see each other, but let’s not forget the whole “I have to call you Lady of winterfell now?” bit. We’ll have to wait and see how things develop between them but it was not simply sisters clashing when they were groing up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Littlefinger’s days are numbered now that Stark siblings are reunited. Bran knows what role he played in setting the War of the 5 Kings up, Sansa seems to be getting tired of his creepy presence, and Arya knows that he doubled crossed the Starks and has a means to kill him.
I was really hoping that Nymeria and her pack would follow Arya home, but that wasn’t meant to be. I just want Littlefinger to die. Either death via direwolf or via Arya either wearing her own face or Cat’s.
And didn’t Sansa throw a fit when Ned tried to send the girls back to Winterfell when $h-t started to get real in King’s Landing in season one? I seem to remember Sansa refusing to go because, at that point, she wanted to marry Joffrey and be a princess. The thing about Game of Thrones is that it’s never as simple as a person being entirely good or bad. Arya and Sansa weren’t close when they were younger, but it doesn’t mean they aren’t glad to see one another now, but still, it would be false if they were weeping in each other’s arms.
@DIANA B Arya hated but also loved Sansa. Arya acted out a lot, because she was younger and less mature. In the books Arya feels remorse when she acts out at Sansa. And she never puts Sansa on her “list.” When the Lannisters betray Ned and start killing all the Stark retainers, Sansa actually forgets about Arya until the next morning. She is almost portrayed as not being caring enough over her little sister.
Also, anyone noticed Sansa’s sour face after the sparring scene? Like I said, we’ll have to wait and see what happens with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When you read about history and the Germanic tribes especially, those old Scottish/Celtic tribes, whom in battle behaved very similar to the Dothraki (except sometimes they came onto the battle field naked and painted) can imagine it really did strike fear into the “civilized” war machines. In history the naked hordes usually won and it was probably out of striking fear into how they entered the battle. Plus, Jaime probably grew up hearing about the Dothraki & Wildings, of how they were the “bad” uncivilized hordes of crazy & violent people. Heck after seeing the Dothraki on horses, I would poo my depends as well.
I was so mad when Drogon got an arrow!!! There is no way Jaime dies here. Not down with Bran and how he treated Meera. And Arya was just amazing to watch!!!
Totally agree. I was screaming for Drogon to finish Jaime haha but there’s no chance he’s dead.
IDK, a suit of armor would be awfully heavy in the water. And why does ‘t Bran wear armor?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Megan, I think this is one of those times where reality will be shuffled out the door in favor of a good story. In the real world, Jamie would drown because of the weight of his armor. Many knights drowned because the weight of their armor pulled them under. The only thing that could save him would be a rope being tied to him, and a horse pulling him out. And as my husband pointed out, he’s not only wearing armor, but also a gold hand.
But he’s not going to die. He has to kill Cersei.
Jamie wears a plot armor, tho *side eye @writers* It does not sink.
I’m worried that arrow that hit Drogon is poisoned. It is called the scorpion after all and I feel like Cersei er all would have taken notes from the sand snakes posioning all their spears/weapons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My thought, too. Cersi poisoning the Sand Snake was the foreshadowing.
I was worried about that too (heck, if Drogon dies I’ll throw as big a fit as Dany, lol) but a few things have made me doubt that the bolt was poisoned:
- Qyburn probably would have mentioned it to Cersei, wouldn’t he? “By the way, your Grace, this massive iron bolt will also be coated with a deadly poison so we’ll be extra sure to kill the flying lizard.” A scorpion is just a type of projectile weapon, after all, not necessarily a poisoned one.
- You’d need a heck of a lot of poison to kill a beast as big as Drogon. This isn’t some slender 20-something girl, after all. Where would they be able to get that much of the stuff, assuming it would even work on a dragon?
- I personally don’t remember ever reading about a dragon being killed by poison in the Game of Thrones world, and I’ve read most of the supplemental stories as well as the published novels. Now, it could be that it has happened and I just never read it, but yeah, it would be kind of lame of the writers (IMHO) to make up some fantastic dragon-killing poison out of nowhere.
So, fingers crossed that Drogon lives.
@LadyMTL I like your thinking! Keeping my fingers crossed for Drogon.
Totally. And Dany has to lose one of her “children” to become viciously motivated. I’ll be VERY unhappy to see it, but I do believe that’s what will happen. Sadly, maybe more than one dragon will be sacrificed to the plotline. Boo!
I’m pretty sure Drogon will be fine since he’s Dany’s personal mount. He needed to be injured to show Dany and everyone else that while dragons are incredibly powerful they aren’t invincible. She’s been too cocky with her “did you see my three dragons on your way up?”. I do think she will lose one of her other dragons this season though, but it will be one of the two riderless ones.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LadyMTL I hope you’re right at Drogon is my favorite. But I think we all know that it’s pretty likely at least one dragon dies this season. Which will NOT make me happy.
Yeah Jamie absolutely didn’t die in this scene and honestly…I thought that was cheap. Both Bronn and Jamie narrowly escape being burned, and that doesn’t ring true to what the real consequences of that kind of battle would be. Nobody “important” died which is so not the GOT way.
Did Tarly survive?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do believe he did.
Possible spoiler alert-
I watch some of the Game of Thrones YouTube stuff, there is speculation one of the dragons dies and the Night King rides it in the last big battle but they think it will be Visieron and Dany rides Drogon and Jon rides Rhaegar. So I’m really hoping Drogon is okay!!! I am always the person that can’t handle anything happening to animals in any show or movie.
me too!!! i can’t watch it and only read recaps because i cant bear to see the dire wolves or dragons die
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That horse getting his leg cut off last night was terrible.
Also, regarding spoilers, a lot of so called “speculation” is really just the leaks being discussed. So if you don’t want to be spoiled, I would avoid certain channels.
@Jenns- that gratuitous, horrible scene made me so angry.
And Viserys, Dany’a long dead older brother, had betrayed Dany and pretty much sex-trafficked Her to the Dothrakis, didn’t he? It would make sense that Viserion the dragon would somehow be killed and “betray” Dany by being the night rider to the Night King??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to fast forward through some of the battle…I couldn’t take seeing the horses get hurt.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Firstly, Bran is still learning how to “see” so it is possible that he hasnt seen that. In the books, his gift is confined to what the Werewoods have “seen”, so he does have blind spots. I dont know if the show has given his gift any limitations though.
Secondly and I tbink this is the real reason, once you see the entirety of the big picture, the minutae just loses impact I guess. Its like had you known that you would end here now would you have sweated over whether the other kids laughed at your old shoes in third grade?
Sami, I was wondering whether he had full control over his visions. They seemed to come to him more episodically.
He has said that he doesn’t have control yet. That he has to study more.
Curious to see if Jaime survives: captured or escaped. Drogon better come out of it okay though. Love those dragons.
Kind of icky, but still there’s an almost star-crossed/tragic romance vibe building up between Dany and Jon.
Jon is Dany’s nephew! But since they only just met, and it’s not quite immediate family (I don’t think), their relatedness doesn’t feel creepy to me. I see them falling for each other and ruling the Seven Kingdoms side by side, peace restored, after the White Walkers have been eliminated. #perfectworld
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
CrazyDaisy plus it was just different rules back then (whenever back then was, haha). I felt chemistry from Jon this time. Dany and the bend knee BS is on my last nerve, but she was fierce in that battle.
If Dany would just do the right thing – help in the war against the Dead – more would be grateful & admire her. But as the Original TC I think said above, both men & women are flawed in this show – that’s great. That’s how it is in real life. They all have much to learn .
I can’t stomach the harm to the animals..the horses 🐴 the wolves 🐺 the dragons 🐉..it makes me so upset. The humans I can usually handle lol. Except Shireen. 😭 That really bothered me. I kept thinking there’s no way her parents are going to let this really happen…so I was just stunned that they did.
Incest was considered normal for the Tags but that’s because ‘might made right’ and they were considered “special “. But it was still considered taboo for every one else in the seven Kingdoms. Incest was a major thing Stannis used to turn others against the Lannister twins. The faith of the seven considered it amoral (turned blind eye to the Tags), the North did not practice it. So Jon grew up thinking it’s an appalling practice.
I think he will be ashamed of his lust (or love) when he finds out she’s his aunt. The people of the North and the Stark kids would side-eye him. Hard. The Tags were brainwashed from birth that it’s totally awesome to keep it in the family so maybe Dany will convince him to believe it too.
Captured. Tyrion is falling out with Dany, who knows maybe Tyrion will set Jaime free after he is captured just like Jaime let him go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Where the hell is Ghost?
And Gendry? Is he still rowing that boat?
But …
Bran pretty much put Littlefinger on notice
Arya & Brienne!
Dracarys!
Stark reunion
Dany & Jon stealing the cathedral scene from The English Patient
Davos flirting with everyone
Dickon
Cersei owes a lot of money
And did I mention – DRACARYS!
Bryan Cogman said he wrote a Jon/Ghost scene, but it was cut.
I half expected that they might find Gendry in that cave LOL…didn’t he launch from that shore
I loved it and was pissed. I loved it for the obvious reasons. What pissed me off is Dany got Drogon hit by flying directly in to target of that weapon. I screamed some obscenities at her!
And as much as I kinda love Jaime, he should have been toast. The old GoT would have let him get scorched, main characters died all the time! That made the show so crazy…. but unpredictable!! Now, it’s like they’re are wimping out.
The drawings in the cave…that was a little too convenient. Jon: “see, I told you so!”
Actually the cave petroglyphs made sense when I thought about it: think of Lascaux.
Yeah, I thought my neighbors were going to call the cops. Even my dog came rushing over to make sure I was okay.
Lol
Jaime survives. And if it was Bronn who saved him, he’ll need to hand the keys over to High Garden. Gotta hand it to Bronn, he kicked butt last night.
I loved watching Jaime charge at Dany. He killed her father and now he’s trying to kill her. Such an cool moment.
I’ve been hard on Dany so far this season, and I still think she needs to STFU, but she is at her best riding on the back of her dragons. And like any white savor, when she’s riding on the backs of brown people.
I know they are setting up a Jon/Dany romance, which is fine if it ends with Jon stabbing Dany in the heart, but I think those two have zero chemistry. Of course, his may have more to do with Kit and Emilia.
Jon totally carved those White Walker drawings, right? LOL.
And finally, Davos is always the best. “Fewer”.
Ha, I totally had the same thought about those drawings! Hey Davos, pass the chalk, we’ve got a few minutes offscreen to spare…
The show’s definitely going in a Jon/Dany direction, but I really don’t see it ending in the two happily ruling the Seven Kingdoms together. Doesn’t seem like GRRM’s style. I don’t get much unforced chemistry from them either, but I could see it as a brief fling between two young hot people that goes down in flames (I’d be surprised if Jon was cool with carrying on with her once he learns she’s his aunt)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And they don’t know it. This reminds me of a soap opera story line when two characters were about to get married and then someone comes running down the church aisle and screams “You can’t marry him because he’s your BROTHER!”.
It’s GoT, a medieval fantasy world. the book is worse, tho. I don’t think they will be happy forever after, nor they’ll have children either. The Habsburgs irl did worse.
I had to go to all the GOT fan sites to reassure myself that Jaime survives. LOL. I didn’t want him to be successfully in killing Dany but I didn’t want him to die either in the attempt! I was really torn in the beginning as to which side to take. But Dogron burning so many humans alive and Tryion watching in horror made me decide I’m definitely not Team Drogon killing live humans. It was different morally to me from Arya poisoning the men of House Fyre who were involved in the Red Wedding. She let the innocent women escape. Dany on the other hand lacks nuance. Everyone not kissing her feet and calling her queen is her enemy. She is stuck in the Westeros of circa 16 years ago.
Yes Jon and Dany getting together as aunt and nephew is gross. I can see them getting together in the beginning but once Jon finds out she’s his aunt, it’s going to be a hell-no to incest. On his side anyway, she will be like but it’s a family tradition! I can actually see this knowledge eventually causing a rift between them. Jon would then be the rightful ruler and Dany’s entire identity has been the rightful heir to the 7 Kingdoms.
They were soldiers.
As
Gross as it is to see this, they were there for war.
Not the same as burning innocent civilians in a city. She locked up her dragons when she learned one was attacking innocent humans, attacking an army is a tactical move, and the sad eeality of war is that since immemorial times. Not all the killed ones are hardened soldiers, many are terrified teens and youngsters whi somehow belong tonthe army. In medieval times it was worse, young boys were used in the army in different areas, but in the show they are not showing how young they could be. What Daenerys did was bad,
But not in the same real as her crazed farher used to do.
Fewer! that had me LOLing really bad last night.
Yep! Bronn will pop off Jaime’s armor ( and forearm) and bring him to the surface.
If one of Dany’s people fishes Jaime out of the river(?), I hope her, Tyrion, and Jon do a better job than Catelyn and Robb Stark did as having Jaime as a hostage. She’s going to have be talked out by the people around her that no the Kingslayer can’t be snacked on by the dragons. He’s of more use alive to everyone.
There’s a few scenarios where he could be of use both both Team Dragon and Team Direwolf alive. One is Tyrion turns him and sends him back to King’s Landing to help take down Cersei. The second is that he’s sent north with Jon to help fight the White Walkers with his Valeryian steel sword, with Brienne as his parole officer.
The only question for me re this episode:
*Did* Jon Snow bend the knee, (or not)?
Danaerys asks him again to bend the knee when they are in the cave, but then the scene is over and there is no indication he answered – or I didn’t catch any.
He didn’t.
But considering Jon’s history with women in caves, the next time she should ask him to bend *both* knees.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh you mean the scene with Ygrette?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tyrion didn’t like seeing the Lannister army destroyed. I have a feeling he will either betray Dany or he will have to run before she kills him and Varys.
Sansa looked in state of shock at what has become of her family.
No I think he just didn’t like seeing men dying, regardless of which side they were on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
From the looks he was giving to her during her speech in the episode 5 preview, I’d say he has some soul searching to do.
Tyrion’s torn. As he should be, because he’s a traitor. I’m not saying that I don’t understand why he went off yo support Dany, but he did betray his family.
And that “f**king idiot” was the one who saved him and one of the only people who was nice to him for his entire life.
Jamie also conspired with their father to destroy Tyrion’s first marriage to Tysha by calling his wife a prostitue and making Tyrion watch while she was gang raped by Tywin’s men. Jamie helped destroy Tyrion’s chance at a happy life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was on the show. When Jamie helped Tyrion escape he told him it was because he owed him for Tysha. In retaliation, Tyrion told him he killed Joffrey.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn, I just can’t separate the show and the books.
I think Tyrion called Jaime a *f-ing idiot* because he didn’t want Jaime to die right then and there. He wants to see and talk with Jaime again. I trust Tyrion’s loyalty to Dany. He may even half hope, somehow, to convince Jaime that Cersei should step down. Honestly, the Lannisters don’t have a right to be rulers. They only rose to power b/c of Cersei’s marriage to Robert B, which in fact produced zero heirs. Cersei is an usurper, and Jaime seems smart enough to be able to see that. Although when it comes to his sister (no pun intended) he has a massive blind spot.
If Jaime is captured and held as a prisoner, think Jaime is going to side with his brother over Dany. They have real affection for each other and Jamie lets face it is finally seeing Cersi is dangerous. Dany is going to probably use Jaime as collateral against Cersi, and we know she won’t give a flip about Jaime. So maybe Jaime and Tyrion stay together for a bit until they figure out how to navigate Dany?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sansa has now become Marilyn Munster.
My favorite scene was Arya walking towards Brianne and Podrick. She is as small as a pint but she looked so effing MAJESTIC ! i LOVED the whole sparring scene. Maisie’s eyes, movement and facial expressions ! Amazing !!
I think Arya will have a great role from now on, some elements already point out to that. They underestimate her – maybe less after the sparring scene that Sansa and Littlefinger were watching (why didn’t Littlefinger look surprised at Arya’s prowness?). But before that, Arya talking about her list was met with laughter twice – by the soldiers in the forest and by Sansa.
ARYA FOR THE THRONE !!
She’s my favorite character!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chaos is a ladder wasn’t said to Sansa last week it was said to Varys in season 3. That’s why Littlefinger was so freaked out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you. I was looking at the comments section hoping someone else had called that out too, haha. I am digging all the callbacks to previous seasons this season has.
Just here to add: it was at the very end of the episode “The Climb” and was a cool scene- worth a rewatch!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looking up the quote he also has a discussion with Tywin about chaos and crisis in Season 2 (the scene where Ayra is the cup bearer and is worried about being recognised).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Once again Drogon comes through!
He is probably the only male in GOT verse who comes through for his mother/ woman he vowed to protect every single time
Hopefully he will recover fast and Dany needs to train her other two sons to be her mount at times too
The other dragons need other riders. The dragon-rider bond only works for one person. She needs to find two other Targaryens to ride them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Contrary to the popular theory, I so want Grey Worm ( if he survives the seige at Casterly Rock) to ride on of the dragons.
And I don’t know random figure Arya to ride the other one
It probably would be Jon ( his extented vacation at Dragonstone is the prelude to his bonding in the show probably) and Tyrion but …
One will definitely be Jon, the other main Targaryen (once he has that convo with Bran). I assumed the other would be Tyrion, who demonstrated some dragon-whispering qualities. It would also be quite beautiful for him to experience that kind of physical power.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the actors are all doing such a good job of being awestruck by the dragons. it would be like if we saw a dinosaur. it must be hard to act to suspended tennis balls (emelia clarke had a tough go of it in earlier seasons) but i’m totally convinvced by everyone that they are seeing the real thing.
It helps that, at least in battle context, there’s a real world touchstone, which is napalm. “Imagine a napalm attack razing this field and everyone in it,” is easier than, “Imagine this flying lizard.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bran can’t fully control what he sees yet- it’s coming in fragments. But I’m actually thinking the exact opposite to ‘Littlefinger is important’- I think he’s a sitting duck in Winterfell. YMMV, but I don’t think it’s hugely consistent with his previous characterisation that the apparently stealthiest player in the game hasn’t hotfooted it out of there now he’s surrounded by wizard Bran and Arya with her super assassin skillz. I want Sansa to properly outmanoeuver him, I don’t want his downfall to come because he suddenly lost his brain entirely.
He really has nowhere else to go at this point. Cersei won’t accept him back after he declared for House Stark and he knows little of Dany.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, right now, his only option would be to pull back to the Eyrie. But the lords of the Vale hate him. If he shows any weakness, they’d exploit it to get rid of him. I maintain Sansa should marry Robyn Arryn, kill off Littlefinger, and keep Robyn locked in the Eyrie with his beloved moondoor. The lords of the Vale would support her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The High Septon decimated the brothel with Cersei’s permission.
I am here for Jon and Dany. Where are people getting the zero chemistry part? Thst cave scene was teeming with chemistry and tension! Jon was practically ready to fall down to his knees when Dany started walking closer and talked to him in that soft voice. Jon looked so vulnerable, the famous puppy eyes were on full display, and he’s never looked at anyone in GoT that way, not even Ygritte. And when he touched her arm to lead her to the other paintings even when it was just a few steps away and there was no need to do so? Mating dance 101. Dany looked surprised at the touch but allowed him anyway.
The visual aesthetics of them walking side by side out of the cave was stunning. The lighting on both sides reflecting ice on Dany’s and fire on Jon’s, and as if they were holding hands. GoT never misses with these kinds of shots that convey a lot.
I find it funny when people say Bran is a jerk now. I’d be a robot too if I had a million events and memories happening in my head all at once. As Meera said, Bran died in that cave. Bran is no more. Do not expect him to show human emotions because he is beyond that now. He has not learned how to control his abilities. He was not ready to be the 3ER but he had to assume the role anyway. He is just as much a victim as everyone else.
Arya…OMG. I need more scenes with her and Brienne!
Littlefinger is not long for this world. Bran giving Arya that dagger saying she’dget more use out of it was foreshadowing.
Finally, that battle: speechless. Stunning and devastating at the same time.
Can’t wait for next week!!!!!!
Well said. Agree with the John and Dany scenes, they were well filmed. And Bran did indeed die in that cave with Summer. Summer’s child, as Nan said.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ding, Ding, Ding. I can’t believe people missed the significance of that scene. Bran was acknowledging both that he *knew* Arya is now an assassin and has forseen she will avenge him, their mother, and father by killing the initiator of the chaos. It’s their bonding moment as the 3-eyed Raven and No One. Sansa was all “WTF, what’s up with both of you having superpowers and speaking in code???”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And Bran is probably the most powerful character in the entire GoT universe right now. I gave him a pass since hes learning how to process all these messed up things he’s now seeing and confused by the rest. He’s had to detach.
Just wanted to add that I think Tyrion, although loyal to Dany is conflicted about seeing men burned alive especially that some of those kids he fought beside in previous seasons, and yeah, he still loves Jaime. So its rough on him to reconcile all of that.
Also I hope Dickon survives. He seems like a nice kid. He’s Sam’s brother after all. He’s just another person stuck in the middle of this war bullsh…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Tyrion’s conflict was voiced perfectly by Dickon. He had grown up under the Highgarden banner. He knew, trained, and was friends with the Highgarden men they fought, whom his father betrayed by aligning with Cersei’s. He verbalized that conflict when talking to Jaime and Bronn. And then we watched Tyrion experience similar emotions watching his chosen leader take on troops he had always known and Bronn and Jaime. Civil war pits brothers against one another
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree 100%, I said to my husband, “awe look he’s touching her arm”, and definitely those big puppy eyes. I don’t like the idea of them together, it’s yuck, but they did seem to be flirting a little and had chemistry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
agree completely, just remembered Summer’s death, so so sad.
Agreed!!! to me they have incredible chemistry! everything you described is spot on. I got a little flutter on my belly when he touched her arm. They are setting the stage for them to get together, Davos’ comment about what Jon was looking at is the very indication of that.
Diana I got that flutter too! What is that?! Lol. Maybe it reminded me of the beginning of my relationship with my husband, in the flirting stages when he’d find little ways to be closer to me or touch me. He fished a splinter out of my finger once and I remember my heart pounding out of my chest and having butterflies. It was a sweet moment between Jon and Dany.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am a shamelesa Dany Fan. Finally something happened for me to gush
Also the dothraki only follow strength. Dany was considerably weakened by the recent losses and she needed to show her power. Only her leading riding on Drogon could have has the desired effect on Dothraki.9
Otherwise they could have murdered and pillaged and run away or just simply deserted.
@TAN That is a really good point!
Sooo….. Jaime’s horse rides up to Dany and the dragon. Bron knocks him off … into 20 feet of water? Wouldn’t he land in one centimeter of water at most? Like where the dragon was resting his head a second ago? On the sand? In one centimeter of water?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good point – what water?! At first I thought it was a Dothraki soldier knocking Jaime away at the last minute to protect his Queen. There are spoilers about this scene in last week’s leaked script. I won’t say though you can look it up #spoilerspoileralert
Wait, you expect them to actually use science to determine if something they’ve written is actually feasible??? They have Euron building a fleet from a deforested island in the blink of an eye. I think science is beyond them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Theon’s like, “where’s Dany?” And Jon’s all, “she’s gone.”
Kaiser should get a Pulitzer for this statement about GoT.
Bravo! Or Braavos?
Amazing episode, when it ended I took a huge breath and sighed, told my husband it felt like I hadn’t been breathing for 10 minutes. Almost like an orgasm that finally jumped over that ledge, lol. I love watching Dany on her dragon, it gives me chills! Bronn should be dead, period. Jamie too, but he’s loved by so many I guess they won’t kill him. Arya and Sansa reuniting was more satisfying than Bran and Sansa for sure. They were bickering sisters before, Sansa was bratty and wanted nothing more than to marry Joffrey, oh how she’s changed now. Now I need Jon and Arya together!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seven Hells, that last photo makes them look like a Christian Metal band posing for an album cover…
Well, if any episode wanted to convince me that this story either will or should end with the Iron Throne being dismantled and all the kingdoms breaking apart into independent entities, this one does.
Most of what I feel has been said.
However did anyone notice Bran was way more receptive to Arya than he was of Sansa? He actually hugged her back lol. And I think him handing over the Valyrian steel dagger means he knows she’s gonna need that to fight white walkers and probably avenge her family by being the one to kill Littlefinger. She knows he betrayed the family in Season 1 and also in Season 2 when she was Tywin’s servant girl at Harrenhall during the meeting that included the Mountain (who was being played by someone else at the time). Bran is definitely planting the seeds.
And did anyone else watch Salty Sansa storm off after watching Brienne and Arya’s sparring session? Why she mad, though? Was it because now she has to share Brienne with Arya as well? Is it because Arya can kick ass? Like, what’s her problem?
Agreed on all points. I wasn’t sure how to read Sansa’s reaction to Arya’s sword prowess. I thought maybe she was upset that her baby sister had become so toughened by life outside the family. The realization that her sister might, in fact, be an assassin must have been completely shocking and overwhelming. She was always more resistant to breaking gender norms. And maybe a bit jealous of her power as well. Hard to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Probably. Also let’s remember that Sansa at this point is the only ‘mundane’ family member left. Arya learned from an assassin death cult, Bran’s directly tapped into Weirwood internet past, present and possibly future. Jon’s undead. She was so glad to see her family reunite, it was such a sweet victory for her at last, only to discover that every single one of the Starks is broken beyond repair and it’ll never be the same.
Arya is anything but broken.
I think Sansa was reevaluating and beginning to consider how she can use Arya for her own plans. She thought Arya was just talking, in the crypt, but then Bran knew about her list, and she saw Arya’s sword skill. I think she’s torn between shock at how much her family has changed, and plotting on how to make all this useful to her. She is Littlefinger’s student, after all.
Remember Sansa has no idea of Arya’s training and what she did to the Frey’s – I think she is shocked at what her sister has become but also maybe jealous. As I say below, Ayra has become a warrior and a woman that men will respect and follow – something Sansa wants.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think anyone knows who did it. No one recognizes Arya, so even the Frey lady who saw her real face didn’t have a clue. They just know someone killed all the Freys.
No one knows it was her that took the Frey’s out. Jaime says to Cersei that whomever killed them is definitively not on their side. No one knows.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clues were also in Arya’s speech to the Frey men about ‘leaving one wolf alive’ among the sheep. There was also the “the north remembers” line in her speech.
The whole Fields of Fire was filmed so beautifully, but I want the dragons dead, or at least turned to the North where they’re needed. It was horrifying. Every bit as horrifying as the destruction caused by wildfire both by Cersei and Tyrion on Blackwater. And for what, so that a girl who hasn’t been to Westeros since her birth, doesn’t know the lands, the culture, the people, could reclaim her rightful throne that was taken from the Targaryens for a very good reason (also let’s remember, Targaryens never considered themselves Westerosi. They propagated incest just to preserve their Valyrian features and magic)? I don’t know. Watching the ashes of scorched bodies scattering and 20 men on fire put a knot in my throat. That was some napalm/firebombing shit. Can’t cheer for conquering despots. Not Aegon and his sisters, not Daenerys. Down with Targaryens.
I actually like what’s going on with Bran though. He’s not Bran anymore. And him telling how he remembers being Bran really drives it home. The scene with Meera broke my heart. Poor Meera. Hell, poor Bran, boy’s a zombie at this point, and as powerful as he is, he’s also a slave to every event everywhere, ever, seeing it, reliving it constantly.
I want the dragons to go north, too, let them burn through fields of wites.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Question for anyone who reads this… I’d love your take on this: in the scene where Arya and Brienne were sparring (is this the right term? jousting maybe?), what was up with Sansa’s concerned look?! It took me back to earlier seasons when Sansa was a huge brat and her and Arya fought over everything. She had this displeased look on her face while watching them, and then she storms off. I couldn’t understand what that was about. Did she feel upstaged? I was confused.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or is she still mad that Arya does not conform to being a “Lady” like she used to bitch about in S1? I would think she’d have outgrown that way of thinking, especially with Brienne of fkng Tarth as her protecter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its hilarious to read how many people are upset that no one died and it was cheesy bronn and jaime lived, when Daenyres whole plot is escaping death at the last minute by being saved by dragons or her enemies blatant stupidity. Im so sick of her ridiculous plot all her arrogance and hiw no one calls her out.
Based on nothing, I think Jaimie is plucked out of the water and held hostage by Dany, until he realizes he must throw in with the rest to defeat the Whitewalkers and finally breaking with Cersei and later a reunion with Brienne (I always got vibes from those two.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that’s right! Well done.
I can’t resist this thread! I tried and failed. So anyways: just wanted to point out it’s actually Cersei who’s really responsible for triggering the firebombing of the Lannister army and supplies by slaughtering Dany’s allies at Highgarden and pillaging enough gold (and further support from the Iron Bank) to keep this war going on much much longer. The longer the war goes on, the more people who die. The better the chance that the Night King ends up killing EVERY LIVING THING ON EARTH. I mean, in terms of kill ratios and minimizing damage to civilian populations, Dany’s doesn’t seem a particularly cruel attack by the standards of GOT warfare. Just more effective. And her choice to me feels necessarily strategic rather than insanely, personally vicious in the way Cersei’s attack on the Sept was. War, as they say, is hell. Every war is unspeakably awful. This battle is no different to my mind; she just had the better weapon. Though it’s to this show’s credit that they show us the palpable terror of the poor young soldiers on the front lines. I guess one small issue I have with the show is how they’re still pushing the potential DANY IS AN INCEST-BEGOTTEN LUNATIC stuff, which smacks of some kind of underlying GoT eugenics philosophy which makes me very uncomfortable as a trope, and when the whole arc of Dany’s character has been for her to learn what it means to rule as fairly and decently as possible (“as possible” being the most important part of that sentence). Despite the fact that royal inbreeding has had something to do with our real world historical outcomes, I am going to be very bummed if GoT ultimately delivers on what I hope is the false tension of Dany being descended from mad kings. So many more interesting things to do with that character without undermining her entire hero’s journey. IMHO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Chaos is a ladder” is something LF says to Varys at King’s Landing many seasons back. I do not believe LF said it to Sansa last week at all. I watched that scene twice with closed captioning on since LF’s whisperspeak lol can be so hard to understand. So, nope on that, Kaiser. Bran was officially putting LF on notice!
I thought Sansa looked angry when Arya was sparring with Brienne. That puzzled me a bit.
I hated that it was Bronn who shot Drogon. I’m worried about Jaime, but he didnt have full armor on strangely enough. He had those shoulder/arm protectors that he could pull off if he comes to his senses. The gold hand can be easily taken off. The rest looked like leather.
Another fantastic episode!
So what is the opinion on why Littlefinger had that obvious lip quiver with anxiety face when Arya did so well with Brienne? He looked shook, for the first time in the whole series.
Jon should just say “look, none of us believed these creatures were real until we saw them. Come with me north, bring a dragon, and if I’m lying or wrong about the white walkers I’ll bend the knee. If I’m right, you help us destroy them and I don’t bend the knee unless my people agree. Deal?” I think dany would go for it, tbh.
As unbelievable as it is for Bronn and Kaime to both survive, Jaime has an important part to play, and I love Bronn so they can’t kill him off 😭
At this point I don’t care about the survival of anyone except Drogon. He better not die.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah! Don’t kill any dragons! And no more dire wolf deaths either!
