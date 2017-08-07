DM: Cara Delevingne has allegedly been approached to play a Bond Girl

We learned about a month ago that Daniel Craig is for-sure coming back as James Bond for at least one more go-around as the surliest and blondest Bond ever. I actually like Craig-as-Bond a lot, it’s just that his Bond films have mostly sucked. Quantum of Solace made zero sense. Spectre was, as the Brits say, bloody awful. But the films keep making money and advertisers keep shelling out for product placement within the Bond films, which is basically keeping this whole bloody exercise afloat. So Daniel will end up picking up some exorbitant paycheck, likely mid-eight figures, and he’ll never stop bitching about it. Meanwhile, Tom Hiddleston will weep into his dragonfly blazer while wailing something about The Night Manager.
So, with a new Bond film being set up, there’s much to be done. They need a director, now that Sam Mendes is exiting the franchise. They need exciting and beautiful locations (rumor has it they’ll be going to Japan, France and Croatia). And they need Bond Girls. So… it’s it just Peak 2017 that Cara Delevingne is being rumored for a Bond Girl? From the Daily Mail’s Girl About Town gossip column:
Actresses normally leap at the chance to be a Bond girl. But feisty Cara Delevingne has said that she’s not interested – if she has to wear a bikini. My film mole tells me that Cara, 24, is a strong contender for a role in the next Bond movie but has told friends she’ll appear only if she is not scantily clad.
‘She doesn’t want to have an affair with James Bond,’ said my insider. ‘She wants it to be a powerful role where she does not wear a bikini.’
Cara’s demands were met with raised eyebrows –her own trademark – given the tradition of Bond having a glossy love interest in his films, and current Bond Daniel Craig’s famous swimming shorts scene – but Cara might yet get her own way. The source added: ‘Producers think she could bring in a young audience, so she might play a mad scientist with tight outfits… but no bikini.’
No. Just no. I mean, I don’t hate Cara’s demands, and God knows, the last few Bond films have really made the Bond Girls seem extra-disposable, even more so than in previous films from a different era. The franchise is in desperate need of a Bond Girl who, like, actually does stuff and is vital to the plot and the action, rather than being a two-dimensional plot device or what amounts to a cameo from some famous name (hola, Monica Bellucci). The first order of business is to write a better role for a woman – she can be a supporting character, someone sexy and fun and still be an interesting role, you know? So, write that character. Then cast that role with someone other than an Instamodel. Cara Delevingne is not a Bond Girl. Neither is Kendall Jenner. Neither is Gigi Hadid (although you’re getting warmer).
Wow. Oh my god. No, just no. And I really don’t need to see 24 years old Delevigne paired with Craig.
Exactly! How about they get an actress in late 30′s or even *gulp* early 40′s? A Bond Girl mature enough to kind of match DC in age/experience, and of course beautiful and super hot. These women actually exist in Hollywood! We could easily generate a short list. So sick of the daddy-daughter fantasy pairings.
Ughhh agreed and the fact that she can’t act her way out of a paper bag. So please no.
Remember what a huge deal it was they cast Halle Berry? Age appropriate and a WOC. Like cmon there’s some kick ass 30-40 yr olds that can be Bond girls.
I’m hoping this is just a rumor to make Cara seem important
She’s such a bad actress that even Bond Girl is a stretch for her. I don’t know why people keep trying to make her happen outside the modeling world.
She must be a great person to work with. That is one of my guesses. And she must bring in the money. Those two things combined, nothing else matters in the real life of showbusiness.
She might be great to work with, but there’s no evidence she brings in money. The only successful film she’s been in was Suicide Squad, where I don’t think any of the actors outweighed the brand. Other than that, she’s been in a bunch of not very noteworthy indies and in notable flops Pan and Valerian.
I think she brings the best drugs, that has to be the only explanation.
Heh, it might be the drugs! Also possible? Cara’s rep is spreading this around to make her look both in demand and “feminist” for only wanting to be a different sort of Bond Girl. Doesn’t mean anyone’s actually calling her about the role.
She’s not even a great model – she only got her career because her godfather is chairman of Conde Nast UK.
She is desperate to be taken seriously as an actress, god knows how she even got cast in Suicide Squad.
She probably has millions of instagram followers and the producers want to tap the millenial crowd. Sophie Turner recently admitted that she got the GoT’s part over a much deserving actress because she has many followers on IG. So yeah, it’s really just about popularity. A friend told me that the Asian actors chosen for minor roles in Crazy Rich Asians were popular socmed “influencers”. The casting had nothing to do with their ability to act.
All of her movies have flopped, so why would producers think she’d bring in young viewers? I really don’t understand. She’s not even a good actress. The insta-models have a lot of followers, but none of that translates to sales. Just ask Estée Lauder, they’ve discontinued Kendull’s line.
Well she’s attractive. And who knows what might be going down on the casting couch. That’s the only reason I can think of for why she keeps getting work. Cause its not talent and its not her fan base.
Cara does not need that. She is one of the most connected people in showbusiness. Her family isnt only loaded they have influence over all the important magazines. (Vogue, Vanity Fair, GQ etc)
Read her wiki and see how much nepotism is going on:
Her godfather is Condé Nast executive Nicholas Coleridge and her godmother is actress Joan Collins. Delevingne’s maternal grandfather was publishing executive and English Heritage chairman Sir Jocelyn Stevens the nephew of magazine publisher Sir Edward George Warris Hulton and the grandson of newspaper proprietor Sir Edward Hulton, 1st Baronet. Her paternal great-grandfather was the Canadian-born British politician Hamar Greenwood, 1st Viscount Greenwood, and her maternal grandmother Janie Sheffield was lady-in-waiting to Princess Margaret. Through one of her maternal great-great-grandfathers, Sir Lionel Lawson Faudel-Phillips, 3rd Baronet, Delevingne descends from the Anglo-Jewish Faudel-Phillips baronets; two of her ancestors on that line served as Lord Mayor of London.”
Its very likely that that was the reason her “white powder” incident that was photographed never had the same influence it had on Kate Moss career.
Maybe they ‘re looking for synergy of advertising. 😂
James bond is usually a “brandwhoring” fest.
They look for the perfect (to their mind) spoke person with model credentials.someone able to strutting the premieres with haute couture and used to adapt or change her image for their sponsors.
But Cara looks awful on film, clean up well for red carpet and has been a jinx to her movies.
If it is confirmed to be true, James Bond producers seem to begin a tradition of nepotism bond girl (last bond girl lea seydoux stratospheric ascent to unearned stardom comes from great privilege and one of the most powerful cinema family in France)
Ugh zzzzzx
2 words – Helen mirren
She is a really, really awkwardly bad actress. I hope this isn’t true.
Cara is terrible actress. I’ll still go and see a Bond film if she does end up in it…but for the love of God I hope she goes away.
I’ll say yes as long as it means a Jenner or a Kardashian doesn’t get the role.
How are we in a world where Cara Delvigne has the clout to make demands about a role she hasn’t even been offered yet? She is a terrible actress and I see no evidence that she can bring ANY audience in.
I mean, I appreciate the nature of said demands-the Bond archetype hasn’t evolved really at all and the women pretty much all follow the same pattern, that any brains will always be overshadowed by beauty. But since this formula is still working for the franchise, I don’t see them changing any time soon.
Given the fact that the Daily Mail fueled much of the phony speculation that there was a search for a new James Bond when that was never true, it’s a good bet that Cara D. is not really being sought after as a new Bond girl. I liked SKYFALL, and Craig has done a good job, but my guess is that the franchise limps to a close with these last two films.
Hollywood will never let Bond die. This is the era of three consecutive Spiderman reboots, and now we’re even bringing back lame 90s sitcoms. They’ll spend the usual few years between the last Craig one and the reboot, and then sell it as something new due to a new star.
You make a good point. Your mention of Spiderman made me laugh at the idea that producers might wait for that cute little Tom Holland to grow up and be Bond. And fans of the franchise or that nice young man, I am just joking!!!
The last time someone in hw had an original thought was 30 yrs ago, give or take. So Bond will live on. As will all superheroes.
Cara cannot act. But… who cares? Movies are bad and it has nothing to do with the cast. Scripts are bloody awful. Its all about marketing and ig.
@3rd ginger
I ve forgotten it comes from DM. Maybe it is a PR stunt to make forget the great flop of valerian to which she is linked.
Another young starlet without her kind of support would be finished for principal roles after so much public failures.
As this right wing belongs to an aristocratic family, they always like to help or put on pedestal people from this background. 😂
I will never forget when they justified Zimbabwe prince Harry ex girlfriend being fit to the royal life because she comes from very rich background with servants.
(it didn’t prevent them from mocking her party ways as if she wasn’t a serious student)
Please no holland bond mention , they are able to inflict this on us😂
PR stunt, Nem. Right.
I don’t believe this report.
Ugh. Failing upwards. She’s a terrible actress.
For the next Bond female lead, how about someone like Carla Gugino or Thandie Newton? Although they’ll probably go for Olivia Cooke or Maika Monroe, lbr. *sighs*
Carla Gugino and Thandie Newton, yes!
No.
IMO it’s time for a *female* Bond. I would watch it no matter what the actress would play her, 100%. But there isn’t much hope with this uber male dominated film industry.
So my SO and I this past weekend just kinda wanted to wrap up how the hunger games movies ended and watched the last one. I made a joke about how Liem must have a hard time being the less attractive/successful brother although he’s plenty cute. At one action part of the movie it dawns on us that the James Bond franchise movies should be revamped to have a young James Bond and he would be an interesting choice just because he’s got a little of that mystery to him. I just wish Daniel Craig was done as James Bond, he doesn’t pull me to go watch the movies.
How the hell does she get these roles?
Her acting skills are horrific!
So Bond is being rebooted as a hipster emo with no talent? Because that’s the only way I see Cara working as a Bond Girl. Oh, and Miles Teller can play Bond, and they can sit around and bitch about how the little people don’t get their genius.
Even with nepotism, I do not get this girl’s appeal.
Also, what’s the possibility that her people leaked this story? She seems like the type who wants to claim she’s a feminist and hot enough to be a Bond girl.
Oh why not throw in and cast Rihanna for Bond girl as well. She’s equally as bad as Cara D. At least she should bring a “popular” crowd.
It would be hilarious if the word “umbrellla” came out with her on scene. At least in my country.
Cara Delevrjdahv is a terrible actress and has no business being a Bond Girl. While they’re usually just eye candy, the ladies of the Bond franchise are mostly very good, acclaimed actresses, Heather Graham and her ilk excluded (see: Naomie Harris, Eva Green, Honor Blackman, etc.).
Also: it’s nice to see the Dragonflies/Hiddlestans have ignored the obvious flame war bait shoehorned in there.
For the life of me, I cannot understand how she’s deemed as attractive.
Came here to say the same thing. We passively watched a movie w her the other day where she’s supposed to be the local hot girl (paper towns or something like that) and my husband and I were in agreement–she looks like a small town meth head.
Some people I don’t really see the appeal (aka Miranda Kerr, Jennifer Law) and then there Cara. It confuses me.
Beauty criterias have decreased drastically since the supermodels era.
Instead of going into more diverse unsung types of beauty,and keep former good formal requirements it’s only cultural appropriation and celebrating nepotism mediocrity.
The last wave of great models were from the 2000′s, you can see some in sarah ziff picture me documentary.
Now boring plain janes like Natalie westling and Karlie kloss are high fashion darlings and bratty cara, Kendall, and the hadids prevent real models from becoming household names and booking best works…
Real beauty and hardwork in an already unfair and hard environment are useless against starf**king, to the manor born, high connections, wealth, social networking skills…
I hope they cast someone in her 30′s or 40′s. Daniel Craig is 49!
Who keeps trying to make her happen?!
