Chris Pratt & Anna Faris are separating after eight years of marriage

Generally, when a celebrity power couple splits, they wait to announce it until later in the week. I can’t even remember a couple who announced their split at midnight on a Sunday. It’s a very strange moment to announce it, but that’s not the point, I guess. Chris Pratt did just that: around midnight on Sunday, he posted this message on his Facebook:
Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.
-Chris Pratt and Anna Faris
Chris and Anna met in 2007 and married in the summer of 2009. Anna gave birth to their son Jack almost five years ago exactly, in 2012. Jack often seems to be Anna and Chris’s whole world – they both adore him and I think Jack’s presence helped Chris and Anna stay together this long, if we’re being honest.
There were always a lot of rumors about Chris and Anna, let’s be real. Anna was the more famous one when they first got together, but over the course of their marriage, Chris became a movie star and a TV star. It always seemed to me like Anna sort of bristled at this idea that she was now married to a guy who was “the alpha,” the movie star, and that she was expected to be the superstar’s wife. There were rumors too. Rumors that Anna has substance abuse problems, rumors that they were having problems conceiving again, rumors that he had a wandering eye. Even without those rumors, this situation seems like a classic case of a guy thinking he needs an “upgrade” now that he’s super-famous.
Despite the rumors, I thought they’d make it and last longer. At this stage I think the few celeb couples who’ll last are those who don’t declare their love on socials.
Maybe declaring your love on social media is the new name tattoo.
Guess so! LOL
Pretty much. From what I’ve observed, couples that post too much about how in love they are and post too many relationship memes are trying to hard to make people think everything is fine.
Exhibit A: Demi & Ashton.
I noticed he didn’t have a ring on at Aubrey Plaza’s new movie premiere last week. Not a huge surprise, but hope everything is amicable for the sake of their son. It’ll be interesting to see what happens next for them.
It’s always the couples that go out of their way to display how much they love each other that have a shaky relationship. Based on Hollywood history and my Facebook experience.
Also the man going from nerdy zero to hottie hero = more options. Your relationship now hangs on your husband’s/BF’s self-control. Good luck with that!
Yes Mrs. Pence is a radical conservative but she has a point in telling VP Pence to not leave himself open to temptation by eating alone with women. She’s just being realistic about men’s lack of self-control when given power and more options.
Yep, the couples that post a lot of sentimental stuff on FB are the ones who often divorce or separate. Maybe they believe it may show the other they still care and think it make work, or throwing off relatives/friends?
People with a strong relationship don’t need to prove anything to anyone. People who make it their life’s mission to convince their friends and acquaintances that they are happy are going to be more focused on keeping up appearances than working on the actual relationship. I have learned not to trust what people say and look like when it comes to relationships on social media. Even in my own experience, one weekend you can be happy and have a fun date, and by the next month you can be headed towards a break-up. People can be very fickle these days, and when they want out, whatever history you’ve both had doesn’t stop them. Anything can be a trigger, doesn’t matter how many declarations of love and holiday photos you both have posted onto social media. I have a close friend who has done these sorts of things on Facebook to look like she loves being a stay at home wife and mom when in actuality she has had major fights with her husband, had postpartum depression, and even wanted to abort one of her children. Do not believe what you see on social media.
Those curated ‘fakebook’ lives probably do deceive a lot of people. Perfect parenting, lifestyles, relationships that are too good to be true…When those individuals’ reality can is often more shaky than that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a competition to see whose life is most awesome. People want to portray that they have it all – the perfect spouse, children, job, vacations – and it takes a lot of effort and posing to maintain that image, especially for normal people who cannot hire a 24/7 media manager and professional photographer to make everyday look like Taylor Swift’s 4th of July party. It’s exhausting. I use social media sparingly and will not dare to go on Instagram and Twitter. Instagram looks like a competition to make each photo look like it should be featured in an edition of Vogue, Travel & Leisure, Self, or Parents Magazine.
Guess she can go back to making jokes about getting drugged and raped now. Hi-larious.
I saw this coming a mile away. He seemed to have a bigger ego. She seemed crazy insecure over everything. So not surprising. Plus they haven’t been super try hard in a long time. Writing was on the wall there.
Hopefully they keep it civil for Jack
She did seemed insecure and pretty openly. It’s something that a public person should hide in my opinion.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve been thinking they’re not gonna make it since his interview in some men’s health magazine (I think) where he talked about her force feeding him cookies to keep him chubby or something like that. I don’t know if something else happened, but it seemed to really divide them that he was unfit and wanted to get healthy (at the time) , and she didn’t support it because she didn’t want him to be attractive :/. He might have said it more jokingly than it came across but it seemed a bit selfish on Annas part. Maybe she had reason to worry but still, pretty telling
@ shirurusu, + 10000. I remember thinking the same thing .Such an unealthy/abusive way to be in a relationship .
No she just preferred him chubby. They both admitted that. Its how she fell in love with him. I prefer that than chiselled gym addicts too. He said she ws a great cook and they lived eating.
I’m sure its a shift going from that to someone who REALLY cares about his appearance and changes his whole lifestyle
Going from chubby to uber fit is a drastic lifestyle change, it’s not necessarily about looks. And he seems like a chill guy but … I’ve seem formerly chubby people go down that fitness route and some of them just wouldn’t let you forget it. If your downtime involves a lot of food etc., that’s going to affect everything.
It was probably a mix of many different things, as it is almost always. Although I have to say, how would he “upgrade”?
You know, I forgot about that but I do remember reading that at the time and thinking how problematic it sounded. I was really surprised by the breakup news, but I guess the writing has been on the wall for quite some time.
She needn’t have worried. His personality makes him unattractive.
I didn’t really take that as potentially abusive or anything, but I remember that interview and I remember thinking, “Girl, learn some chicken recipes.” She fell in love with him chubby, fine, but he changed his lifestyle and is maintaining a healthier shape. You don’t have to stop cooking your delicious deep fried specialties or whatever, but also learn some healthier things to cook. I just struck me as not very supportive. It’s hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle if your partner isn’t supportive.
That said, Chris Pratt seems like a dick so whatever. Get some fresh peen, Anna.
As someone whose weight fluctuates, because like Pratt I have a naturally chubby physique, it is oftentimes so much more fun to be chubby than thin even if the rewards of being thin are greater. You can’t eat what you want, and people around you who are more naturally thin and can eat sweets, carbs, and fat more prodigiously often don’t understand, or think you’re being too strict on yourself. Imagine the pressure not to even gain ten pounds without the world noticing and calling you fat again. Pratt will always have to watch and maintain his weight because he’s not naturally thin. I always see the chub waiting to come out again if he becomes more lax on what he eats. That cannot be fun for anyone around him. He probably can’t even eat any carbs or alcohol at this point. His career counts on him looking hot, and of course he enjoys the newfound fame and attention. On top of that there is the growing ego of someone who knows he can “do better” and hook up with younger and more popular celebrity women. I’ve noticed Faris has looked so thin and ill in recent years. This relationship and his growing celebrity has clearly taken a toll on her.
I agree. This is not surprising at all, they seemed to play a couple in love more than actually being a husband and wife. That does not mean that it is not sad, especially when there is a child.
He lost a lot of weight and now women think he is hot.I am sure that it changed a lot of things for them.
+1 I really dislike him now with the ego and I think she’s got a lot of her own battles to overcome. I do think she’s likely better off in the end.
she’s spoke on her podcast about being insecure since he bulked up and starting doing well, i think that played a massive role in this. she seems neurotic in general.
i think this is one case where it’s NOT the man just wanting to upgrade… i think they had some serious issues for a while that they couldn’t overcome.
I know a lot of people dislike Chris Pratt but I can’t help but feel a little sad about this break up.
Yes, the way they talk about how their meeting was serendipity makes me sad for them now. They grow up really close to each other, shared childhood friends but didnt meet until Hollywood. Plus when they met, he was struggling and she had an extremely successful franchise. Their kid is adorable.
Don’t worry. I dislike them both. Remember how they treat animals? Well says a lot about a person.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why does it seem like he’s looking for an upgrade? Genuinely asking.
He is a man.
Because “he is a man.”
Insert eye roll here. Look, men AND WOMEN can be scum. But the non-explanation of stating his gender isn’t really an argument. Honestly, it just pushes us back further.
I hope you were kidding. That’s totally possible and if you were, I’m sorry I couldn’t see it on my first read-through of your comment but I see these responses all the time and it makes me sad. Like, this is an acceptable way to argue your point?
Yeah what we need more is people standing up for those terribly oppressed men!
Lets get back to the topic please.
Wow Queen B , just wow !!!@Catherine, I agree with you 100%.
+1 Catherine.
These stereotypes make me nauseous. “Gee why do you think her nagging and insecurity caused the divorce?” “Because she’s a woman.” Does that sound any better?
It’s not THAT serious you all. I read QueenB’s comments, yes both of them, as facetious. ~shrugs~
QueenB, you are my hero.
So back to the topic: you are correct. He is a man. Good job. Anything else?
QueenB, you’re right and obviously your comment does not need to be over analyzed. There are so many more instances of men trading up for “better” in my real life experience. The “not all men” brigade needs to chill. Not all men are rapists, domestic violence abusers, philanderers, and mass shooters, but the majority of those who do such things are men. I don’t think men need to be defended on a gossip site for their many privileges throughout history, and that includes the leeway to step out on their female partners in comparison to the greater flack women receive for doing the same.
Man here…..hes definitely gonna upgrade. Sorry it’s prob true. She’s ok. (A little nauseating and OTT). he will upgrade to something more “A-List”. there are good dudes like McConaghey (non celeb wife). Damon etc….it does happen. Is dudes are not all that bad. Lol. Queen B is right.
An upgrade?! She’s gorgeous and talented!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And with her own mountain of personal baggage that Pratt doesn’t want to tote any more. (I’m sure there’s plenty of Pratt’s crap that Faris has had enough of too)
I always think there are people who are looking for someone prettier, younger, and/or wealthier. There are endless opportunities, especially for a young man who is good looking and wealthy. That’s the sad truth.
I don’t believe Chris and Anna’s separation is upgrade related. Cheating is not always the cause of a breakup or divorce. People and relationships are often more complicated.
Anna said in a recent interview that it is really hard to be separated from Chris for months on end while he is away making movies and she is stuck at home with their son. Add her insecurity to the mix and you have a perfect recipe for divorce. If Anna’s sitcom didn’t keep her stuck in L.A. and they (she and their son) were able to travel with Chris there might not be a problem at all.
Except then she wouldn’t be working as much and the problem would be her career took a backseat to his. It’s very difficult for actors to maintain long-term relationships unless one is willing to give up their career, at least temporarily. Anna’s opportunities dwindled after she produced a couple bombs, but she never seemed willing to stop working.
I didn’t know these two were considered a power couple. Her claim to fame was the Scary Movie franchise and that CBS show that I see commercials for but refuse to watch because it looks horrible.
Right now, I will just believe that they grew emotionally and physically distant and decided to divorce. We will see if it was an upgrade sort of situation a few weeks or months down the road for either of them.
She just isnt on your radar because her past ouvre skews to stoners and younger males but she is well loved in those circles. They absolutely adore her on reddit. Pratt cant do an AMA without being asked about her.
Yeah, I’ve heard of her before I heard of him, but she only every played in shitty films as far as I know, and she’s basically a celebrity through an association with him since he hit it big.
Anyway, who knows what happened. I hope it’s something they can protect their little boy from.
She was great in Lost in Translation!
Anna Faris plays the ditzy role so well. Everything she has done were hilarious. I didn’t even know she was married to Pratt until that cat incident.
She was great in Lost in Translation though.
Ha, Lucky. I made the same comment before I saw yours.
Her show is actually really good. I got into pretty late in the game but then got sucked in.
One of the best shows on TV. Smart comedy. Shame Mom doesn’t get as much attention, say as Big Bang Theory, its much funnier and very well written.
I always found them to be an odd match, not for any concrete reasons. And they seemed to try really hard to convince the world they were solid. If she’s having substance abuse problems, I hope she finds a way to get healthy.
As for him, I just started watching the last season of Parks and Rec last night after a few years gap since the sixth season and I find I don’t like Andy anymore, probably because all I’ve read about Chris. Sigh, he was originally one of my favorites.
I’m with you. I LOVED Andy. He was an idiot, but a likeable idiot. We re-watched a bunch of P&R recently… and I still haven’t finished the series. I just don’t like him anymore.
Thankfully everyone else in the cast is amazing enough — Amy Poehler is just brilliant — that hopefully I can power through to the end. It just doesn’t feel the same anymore, though, and that’s a bummer.
Releasing a statement on Sunday night, just in time to be the #1 topic of discussion for the upcoming week. In other words, they want us to talk about the separation. So much for privacy.
Possibly. I actually wondered if there might be some sort of unflattering story they are trying to head off.
This. Maybe they know something is about to drop and wanted to announce it first.
Or they are not Brad and Angelina or Ben and Jen and dont know these things having never played the tabloid game. Or you know, they dont care since life as they know it is ending and there are bigger fishes to fry than what Dem and Feedmechips will type out in the comments section of a blog.
They pay their PR people big money to guide them through times of crisis. The timing of the annoumcement was for a reason.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes its for a reason but not the one you are pushing. The tabloids WILL cover this intensely regardless of when you drop it. In fact, this is actually smarter timing. They basically have two days to cook up their first round of theories before they drop editions. Thats enough time to get it out of their system but not enough time to really dig. Its a much better strategy than dropping the news on Friday and giving them five days head start.
I have a feeling one of the tabloids already has the story for this week’s cover so they are beating them to the punch.I am guessing Star Magazine or National Enquirer may have some pics if a third party is involved.
I think maybe they wanted to be the ones to get it out there before a bunch of tabloid stories and speculation comes out that is hard to redirect. Probably there is another party involved somewhere and if one of them has someone else or had someone else they can point to problems for a long time blah blah we were already separated…There is a reason for this but we may never know. I would pay attention to see who they reveal in the next several months. Of course, they talked to their people before posting, these odd announcements always have a reason.
He irritates me. Just saying.
I said this below, it’s not just the weird timing of the announcement. Chris doesn’t tweet that often, yet he tweeted about liking a band two hours before he tweeted their separation.
Obviously everyone is different and responds to break ups in their own way, but randomly tweeting out music recs if you know you’re about to announce the end of your marriage just strikes me as weird and makes me wonder if the announcement wasn’t planned.
His twitter is likely run by an assistant which is why it doesnt have his personality stamped on it unlike someone like Ryan Reynolds. And of course the announcement was timed. I doubt they decided to separate, wrote out the joint statement and posted it on the same day.
Any one remember on HIMYM when Ted calls from the cab to break-up so he could go be with Robin? Thats how I read this situation. lol. He made his fb announcement so technically he’s not cheating.
I don’t think he is looking to “upgrade”, that seems a bit off. I think it was more her alcoholism and trust issues, which she admitted to (trust issues) in her podcast Unqualified. I liked them both and it’s sad to see them split. I hope she gets the help she needs.
Which episode did she mention it on?
Lots. But trawl through the ones recorded while Passengers was in production and after. Not that they were cheating but that she was listening to the tabloids and it was bugging her enough to talk about it.
Honestly I’m not shocked. In the beginning they were able to have a schedule that didn’t have them working apart all the time but when Chris got bigger, his schedule got more demanding. They were spending less and less time together. It didn’t seem like Anna was going to stop working just so Chris can do the movie roles he wanted….and she shouldn’t have to do that. I wish they would have been able to find the right balance for the sake of their son. But alas they couldn’t. It is what it is.
And a shocked gasp was not heard all throughout the land…
Yep this has been a long time coming, if the rumors about his infidelity are to be believed. That and the fact that his career blew up while hers has pretty much plateaued.
I don’t care for either of them knowing the way they treat animals. Based on that alone, I wouldn’t be surprised to learn that they are both self-serving, careless individuals.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed, Kitten. People that mistreat animals are miserable excuses for humans. I’d like to think better of her (I like stupid movies, what can I say) but never really been into him. Either way though, a hard meh and no more pets for either of them from.
Yeah, it’s hard for me to get past about them. I lost my 20-year-old kitty-cat a month ago. Then I lost my 17-and-a-half-year-old doggie a week ago.
But I haven’t accepted it, yet, losing them both so close in time. I’m heartbroken. I know how blessed I was to have had these fur babies in my life and then my family’s life for so many years, far longer than most pet owners get to. My vet told me they had had long, wonderful lives, but now I had to focus on their loss of quality of life. I knew that and always said I would let my fur babies go before they crossed over into too much distress and pain and a terrible quality of life.
Some days that helps, some days not.
Oh nooooo.
So sorry for your losses, Jayna.
*Hugs*
I can make myself cry just *thinking* of losing one of my kitties. Your pets are lucky to have had such a wonderfully long life with a caring and loving owner. So many animals never even get that much.
Animal neglecters get no sympathy from me. I have never looked at either of them the same. I can like someone and then animal mistreatment makes me despise them forever. It points to something flawed in people that usually translates to how they treat other people.
So sorry Jayna. It hurts even when you know they had good lives. That is harsh so close like that. They had long lives that is wonderful and so much love.
Oh Jayna, I’m so sorry 😞 we have four cats and one dog at my house, the oldest is fifteen, youngest is nine and no idea how old the dog is because of weird circumstances regarding her original arrival. I know that’s something that will be coming up sooner than I will ever be ok with (doesn’t it always!) Hugs from all of us to you 💞
I’m the same, Kitten. I’ve been through the whole deciding whether/when to let them go thing, it never gets easier. Hell, even working in an animal hospital, it was difficult to assist when others’ pets were put to sleep. Loved that job but way to empathetic and sensitive to still be doing it. Reading Peta mail is enough to make me bawl. The book about Dewey the library cat… holy hell, that book destroyed me. And he was very much a well loved and cared for boy! I’m not crying, it’s just dust 😭
@ Kitten:
Just this time because I simply can’t resist…
Remember my comments about them back in the day? Remember when we were insulted in one particular thread I can’t find anymore (more than 200 comments) because we brought up the cat story?
Ohhh, validation…tastes so good. Now, off to Pajiba I go.
Goodbye, guys.
When I saw this headline, the pet / animal stories came to mind. I agree those parts of their past spoke volumes about them as people (and probably how they viewed commitment/responsibility when little problems arise).
@Kitten, Magnoliarose, Justcrimmies, thank you for the kind posts.
We lost a house full of pets, of all ages, in under a year (2 cats — 1 young died suddenly, 1 old less so, but still hard — and 1 beloved dog) and it was ROUGH. Now all our 4 pets, 2 cats and 2 dogs, are of similar ages (all within 3 years of each other) and I fear going through that again.
So, yeah, the animal abuse/hunting obsession definitely put me off these two. How you treat the defenseless and dependent, be they of the two or four-legged variety, reveals a LOT about your innate character.
Never happy to see a couple break up, especially with children involved, but how they treated their pets as disposable was the first thing that came to mind when I saw this announcement.
“how they treated their pets as disposable ” Every thing I need to know about these two. May life show them the same kindness they were willing to show the most helpless.
My Bengal cat, Boris had cancer this year. They wanted to amputate his leg! NO! He just turned 14 Friday and is the love of my life. I have 3 more cats and a dog, Gertie. I cry thinking about losing these little ones. I dated a guy once that took his dog back to the human society. I broke up with him and walked home.
I lost my 14-year-old cat in March and just before that he was looking at losing an eye. The vet asked me if I was okay with a one-eyed cat. I said I’m absolutely ok with a one-eyed cat but will he be okay being a one-eyed cat? He had a stroke two days later so it never happened. I miss his weight in my arms. I can still feel it. I used to have to be so quiet when I had a bowl of cereal, that cat could hear a milk jug being opened half an acre away. I still try to be quiet pouring cereal for myself. I guess it will pass eventually. I wish you great luck with Boris.
@LadyD
Thank you so much. I think of smothering him with love and missing his purr and holding him most of all when the time comes. Now Oliver, yes he gets milk from my fiance everyday! We do NOT tolerate non animal lovers.
I had a Bengal once that was so much fun and precious to me. Greta required special things to keep her occupied though. High cat trees and games. She would jump into the bathtub with my kids if I didn’t block her. My shoulder was her favorite perch. When we slept she laid her head on my pillow like a person. I miss her every day. I lost 4 of my babies in the past two years. It is painful to say good bye. They are so unique and can never be replaced.
Take it day by day and if you can take some pictures. I haven’t been able to look at mine without tearing but I am glad I have them.
Now we have a dog and cat but seems like we are soon to expand.
Ugh on animal abusers and people who mistreat their pets.
Wait, let me grab some popcorn and a glass of wine. I was waiting for this one. Now carry on.
I’m esp, waiting for the comments of look at their body language in the pics, it’s very telling.
Hahah, yes!
Honestly, I’m really surprised this took as long as it did. They seemed so try-hard and suspicious for a while now. I saw that this had happened this AM and was kind of just like “yeah, makes sense”.
She seems to be incredibly insecure about the relationship – but I also don’t think he did a lot to make her feel secure. He really believes his hype – and that’s a big no-no for maintaining normal relationships in this field.
I know! When I saw that pic, of him looking away *as*they kissed, I was like NOOOOO! It was just like Affleck and JLo at the Oscars.
We’re all body language experts now!
And I SO wanted them to work. Like, really. And that little boy Even an amicable split can be very hard on kids.
I first gave their relationship side eye when Chris mentioned Anna preferring him…husky. That perhaps she didn’t like the new, transformed Chris. I also think (JMVHO) that perhaps she preferred it when she was on top? When she was more well known?
Because I remember when they married I thought ‘Who is this man and why does he think he’s good enough for our Anna?!’
Sigh.
I believe every Hollywood relationship and I root for them ALL.
I’m just a sucker I guess
Lots of people were calling the end of their relationship at the Passengers premiere. There were so many signs. I realize that we can’t judge a relationship on a few photos, but the body language was off in nearly all the photos and video of Pratt and Faris that night. It looked as if they had recently had a huge disagreement and didn’t really want to be there together. Then there was the upgraded engagement ring he bought for her that she showed off for the reporters. An expensive ring is typically the gift of choice for celebrity men who have seriously f-ed up something in the relationship, and is trying to get back into their wives’ good graces. It rarely works because all of these couples end up separating within a year or so after the ring is given, lol.
I knew this was coming soon. She’s insecure and his becoming an A-list movie star had to put a strain on the relationship/change things, it always seems to.
Although, to be fair, it sounds like maybe she has a right to be “insecure” about it if he’s the one with the roving eye.
My uneducated guess is that its the rumors that did them in. Not that Chris cheated but that it created a trust problem. I listen to her podcast from time to time and cheating is a constant theme for her. That and she herself actually brings up the rumors to discuss how hard it is to live under that spotlight.
On the cheating, I was really truly surprised to see her and both Isla Fisher (Sacha Baron Cohens wife) and Jenna Dewan (Channing Tatums wife) in dufferent episodes, shoot down open marriages. Maybe I read too many Jackie Collins growing up but at that level, I would think theres a pass for jumpoffs and only emotional affairs get to you.
I loved that Lucky Santangelo series!
That photo of Chris and Anna kissing seems odd. Not that they need to be making out on the red carpet or wherever it was taken, but it just struck me as cold.
Yeah, he appears to be looking right past here despite the intimate pose.
That is what I noticed too! It is almost like he is focused on someone else rather than his wife. My gut instinct says Chris will not stay single long or there is someone waiting in the wings
Well, he was very chubby before and now women want to bang him. Midlife crisis hello. Pretty sure that he is already banging some young woman.
All I can see when I look at either one is how horrible they are to animals. No sympathy from me.
I know, one headline read “beloved couple calls it quits.” And I was all “beloved couple,” huh?
This bums me out. Her quote in the last article posted here about her- “And Chris and I laugh all the time — we have this amazing inside joke about how we’re just a couple of hometown kids who sort of stumbled into this weirdness, and I love that we can look at each other and be like, ‘ah, yup, this is crazy.’”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not surprised. Still sad for their family. I don’t why but now I’m thinking about JLaw and all the stories towards their (boring) sex scenes in Passengers. The way this was handled was weird to me, this news can explained why. I also think it’s good thing that Jennifer is with Aronofsky because the tabloid are probably gonna search for a co star and a supposed affair and if the the rumors for his wandering eyes were true…
Eh Anna shot down the jen rumors way back when on her podcast which jen called in for. I think the sex stories are because it was Jen’s first for a big movie (no one saw Serena frankly) and jen has zero filter. Anna has been insecure for a while and I actually don’t think Pratt ever cheated
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pratt is not old and chubby enough for Jennifer lol
It would not surprise me if JLaw and Pratt hooked up during filming. JLaw seems carefree and like she could care less if the guy she wants to bang is in a relationship or marriage. And then there are the rumors throughout the years of Pratt having a roving eye. They are both young and attractive enough that it definitely could have happened. Pratt is definitely not too old or chubby for JLaw. Look at the guys she has been publicly dating. Pratt is younger and hotter than all of them except for Nicholas Hoult.
Huh. I hope she stops messing with her face now. And who gets custody of Chris Evans?
Happy to help there.
She got a boob job after her last divorce, so it may just get worse. I hope not, she’s so pretty when she backs off the injectables.
I thought they would break up when I read that interview she did about how in love they are and how they’re peoples couple goals. Tbh he’s a much bigger star than her now and that doesn’t usually work out between celebrities.
The fact that they released this news when it was almost Monday makes me believe that it was going to come out and they wanted to be the news.
Maybe she finally saw Passengers? I don’t mean that to be flippant. But ever since Chris said repeatedly how that was the best script he ever read, it made me wonder about how he views relationships.
Can you elaborate? Not being snarky, genuinely curious. Just recently saw Passengers recently and while it wasn’t as terrible as I feared, definitely glad I waited for dvd
He sentenced Aurora to death by waking her up.
He didn’t care about her life, dreams, future, ect. He saw her, he wanted her, so he took her for himself. And then he lied about it. He was the absolute worst.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember reading the script way before the movie came out and saying that was the ONE part I would change. And they kept it.
I sideyed the heck out of JLaw and Chris for championing such a terrible, grossly abusive movie. Had this been a psychological thriller the plot would’ve worked. However this was not romantic at all. I mean I soured on JLaw for a while by the time the movie came out but this nailed the Pratt coffin for me too. Yikes.
There were so many different versions of the script, and it circulated for so long, I cut him a little slack on that because I assume he saw one of the different versions. Even the one online was after different writers and studios worked on it. I wondered if he saw the version where his character died fixing the ship and then Aurora, who never forgave him, was faced with the same choice he made. That would be a lot more compelling and interesting, but almost from the first studios wanted a “happy” ending (which is why Keanu Reeves eventually gave up on it).
Not surprising sadly. Seems like they’ve really just been co-parents more than an actual couple for years now.
She has some super obvious substance abuse problems and massive, massive insecurity issues. If Pratt’s given her actual reasons to have such major trust issues then it’s good it’s over, but if not then it’s not surprising he’s had enough.
What makes you say she has serious substance abuse issues?
he’s an always Trumper right wing nut job who makes her so insecure she chopped up her face and drinks herself stupid. i get major asshole vibes from him…there is something off about him that really pings my verbally abusive jerk radar.
Thanks for this. Kind of annoyed by all the “she stressed the relationship with her massive insecurity issues” comments.
Honestly, Pratt has always seemed like an egotistical prick to me. Perhaps Ana had a good reason to worry or perhaps he doesn’t do a great job of making her feel loved and secure. Hollywood is a shallow, brutal industry so let’s not make it seem like she’s the first woman to worry about her actor husband’s *alleged* wandering dong.
+10000
She may have been insecure, but I highly doubt he helped her feel better about the things that made her feel that way. The guy seems like a douchebag, and if he wasn’t cheating I’d be very surprised. Like I said above – he seemed to believe his hype. I think he was probably cool with her being the recognized more famous part of the relationship – but when he got a taste of REAL recognition and adoration it went straight to his head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The thing is she’s always come off as incredibly insecure, since long before she even met Pratt. Her interviews in her Scary Movie days were quite painful to read because of that. I always worried for her a bit. In a lot of ways she reminded me of poor Brittany Murphy.
Also chances are she’s of the same political persuasion as Pratt.
And let’s not forget that he had this “money goal”, a certain amount that would be enough for him to retire. When I read that, even though I understand the mindset, I thought that fame and money could become an obsession and a priority to reach that goal and how family life could be affected. I can see how this sudden fame and attention can disturb the couple’s dynamic even if they both mean well and try hard.
He grew up really poor. I don’t hold a “money goal” against him at all, because it’s not at all unusual for people who grow up poor to obsess over money when they make it. You’re always afraid of going back to that. My parents both grew up in abject poverty and they never stopped worrying, even when they made nice livings. i have to show them bank statements to prove I have enough to splurge on shopping and vacations and such. They’ll just never stop worrying, it’s a totally different mindset that I can’t fully understand because I didn’t grow up in that kind of poverty.
But still, he seems like a dickbag and I agree with everyone who assumes he’s a Trumpster. As far I know, he hasn’t said anything directly about it but he has that vibe and I’m all for Anna Faris, who seems cute and sincere and sweet, getting some new D in her life.
ITA Lizzie. Guy is a jerk!
Where did you get this Trumper thing? From the time he said that the white working class is not on screen? I mean that’s clearly stupid and he did acknowledge that himself but that just sounded like typical white working class talk. They DO genuinely think that. That doesn’t mean they all voted Trump. In fact, it was the ones in Northern States like Chris Pratts that got Obama through both times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think white working class men are under-represented on screen, only bc ALL human beings are under-represented onscreen! Now it is all about zombies, superheroes, CGI, cartoons, etc. Ugh, I hate it.
It wouldn’t surprise me if he voted Trump or perhaps Johnson.
Chris Pratt has been the darling of the conservative movement for quite some time now to the point where even Glenn Back regularly covers Pratt’s antics in a borderline-masturbatory way.
After all, Pratt is a religious and patriotic white male so that automatically makes him a role model in the eyes of the Religious Right.
http://www.glennbeck.com/2015/05/28/hollywood-star-caught-on-tape-teaching-his-kid-something-awesome-about-america/
http://www.glennbeck.com/2017/02/14/actor-chris-pratt-says-a-wooden-tray-with-phil-413-burned-onto-it-is-his-favorite-possession/
http://www.glennbeck.com/2016/05/30/a-grateful-chris-pratt-marks-memorial-day-by-sharing-bible-verse-reagan-speech/
Last time this came up someone posted that Anna said they were democrats on her podcast.
@ KB
But he’s been getting more and more religious over the last few years. He probably was a democrat when they got together, but I doubt he is now. He said something about “not understanding the cosmos” in an interview recently that smacked of young-earth creationism. He’s just cautious enough not to put it out there directly, but there is plenty of tangential evidence he’s gone right.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They weren’t tight enough to weather the balance change. She is not the hot girl he feels lucky to have now. For lots of dude types she is the ultimate but now he has more choice. It was never built to last.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m so sad about this . But I had a feeling this was coming. I don’t know why, but the role reversal in their fame always had me thinking it may happen. Even so, I’ve heard a few episodes of her podcast where he made several appearances, be it in the background working around their house or as a guest (he was so funny on the cringe worthy episode with Jenny slate and chris Evans and another episode where he phoned in from Atlanta to talk with Anna and Audrey Plaza when he was filming passengers ). Anyway, I really liked them.
The rumors about her issues even made their way to a blind item at LaineyGossip…which I put more stock in than Blind Gossip. So it did feel like it was always a matter of time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good tip…wanted to read more, here’s the blind item:
“Right now it seems like nothing can go wrong for him, at least not professionally. He’s in a groove. Personally things seemed to be going great too. He’s happy with his partner. They’re loving parents, they are supportive of each other, they are both kind and sweet people. But she’s been upset about not being able to get pregnant and now she’s in denial about a serious problem. It’s starting to affect her career. She shows up drunk to events, embarrassingly drunk. To the point where reporters speaking to her don’t even feel comfortable using what she’s said, even though these are press opportunities for promotion. And they are really concerned about it at work. She drinks at work and it’s making the situation difficult for cast and crew because they have to keep reshooting over her mistakes and the retakes are piling up. Her boss has had extensive experience with a big star disrupting the set and is just trying to get through as much as they can, keep production going, because no one wants the staff to be out of pay if everything is suspended. Recently though, it’s come to the point where they had to hold an intervention for her. It happened on set. Right now she’s not in rehab but the hope is that they can keep her functioning until there’s a long enough break for her when she’s ready for treatment.”
Maybe she drinks because her husband can’t keep his d@ck in his pants ?
I don’t think you mean to blame Chris for Anna’s alleged drinking problems which would be a big no-go. But that doesn’t mean she hasn’t chosen an unhealthy path of drowning her sorrows or numbing the pain of her problems.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just bet she was unhappy during her marriage with Pratt and it is how she tried to feel better .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree 100% on the Lainey blinds. I’ve found they are usually very accurate, although it may take a while for the truth to come out. I wasn’t surprised at all when I read about the Pratt/Faris breakup…this blind immediately came to mind.
These two have been selling the happy couple story hard for a long time.
He’s gone through a lot of changes since they got together. I have to think that played a part.
Not surprised at all. They tried to sell the American power couple narrative so hard that it was too good to be true. No couple is always super happy and funny and cuddly in love. Usually the ones that declare the loudest on every social media platform that they are a perfect couple are those with problems. Usually they try to convince others so that the outside support helps them with keeping up the facade.
Thought they would keep going for a while longer though.
I always trust Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd type couples more because they admit to going to therapy and don’t try to portray their coupledom as perfect. The perfect couple stuff is why Brad and Angie always rubbed me the wrong way as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t know about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd. Good for them if they work on their relationship, because in the end of the day it is work when you hit a rough patch. Which will happen sooner or later.
It’s great that they work on it, but I still think it’s a red flag that a divorce is imminent.
My husband and I went to therapy after three years of marriage. We recently celebrated 16 years. Happy years, too. For some, therapy may be the beginning of the end, but for us, it was an actual beginning.
JG, I totally disagree with you. I don’t think therapy is a red flag that a divorce is imanent, not at all. If anything, it’s a sign that a couple is really committed to each other, because they’re willing to be vulnerable and do some deep work in order to be stronger in their relationship. What could be bad about two people wanting to work on themselves through therapy in order to show up in a deeper way for their partner? It’s a huge oversimplification to say that therapy= immanent divorce. If we’re using that logic does individual therapy= immanent breakdown?
It is when one doesn’t want to go to therapy that a divorce is imminent. I was headed for divorce until just recently after months of counseling. I went to make the separation friendlier but it led down another path. Sometimes people stop hearing and seeing each other and then assume a bunch of stuff and everything about the other person is magnified. A therapist can help break that dynamic.
Yeah, their relationship seemed too performative to be as wonderful as they said it was. If you’re really that happy (or whatever) you just be.
@Anatha
Nope. Anna talks about their struggles a lot on Unqualified. That’s how we know about her insecurities and his long absences; she kept telling us. It was the opposite of selling a perfect couple.
I’m sad but not suprise, there were some cheating rumors. I like Anna’s sitcom MOM (Bonnie is my favour character).
Chris Pratt is single! Yeah says Jennifer Garners manager/BFF… He is A list. Hot and has a son he is PR perfect single dad to date perfect hollywood mum girl next door vs train wreck affleck and trashy girlfriend.
Lol, in a million years I couldn’t see them together.
Me neither. Her A list movie star days are over. The downside to having a super Mommy image is it isn’t exactly a man magnet. Maybe a producer or super agent would be her next guy.
I honestly think that if it weren’t for the rumors and the fact that she is already in a weird relationship, Pratt and JLaw would make a really cute couple. I doubt Garner is his type. I’m betting his next relationship will be with a young woman in her 20s or 30s.
He strikes me as an undercover verbally abusive gaslighter. I hope she finds peace and happiness. And I bet a story is coming out about him being photographed with someone else, hence the Sunday night surprise.
I agree 100%.
I’m voting ‘yes’ on this theory as well
Color me surprised. This marriage was over last summer, if the photo of them kissing and he’s looking past her is any indication. Body language.
First of all, you can’t judge the health of a relationship by instragram and red carpet photos. Second, couples break up all the time because it the relationship isn’t working anymore. Third, it doesn’t have to be anyone’s fault. Fourth, no one is more disappointed then them. To work so hard at something and come to the realization that it is not about effort… it just isn’t meant to be. Fifth, you realize these are ordinary people with extraordinary jobs and extraordinary people with extraordinary jobs. Lastly, I think people project fantasy lives on these people because they work in the “creation of fantasy” industry known as acting. Let these ordinary people mourn the loss and learn to move on from disappointment like everyone else. If you broke up with someone, would people saying this stuff about you? I think I finally understand why Brittany Spears shaved her head and had a breakdown…
Good post Nicole.
Excellent post, Nicole.
I’d like to add… Vibes are NOT a real thing, people. Anybody making judgments about him, her, or their relationship based on “vibes” is such an imbecile.
Like most of these celeb couples, success takes off in a way that you are suddenly in your peak you feel or almost there and feel you need to take all of the offers. Sustaining a Hollywood career is a lot of luck sometimes as far as the offers and the decisions you make as far as choosing roles. That leads to being apart, bring brings to a head other issues you might have i in the marriage.
I’m never surprised by these couples divorcing at almost ten years. More than half my friends divorced by ten years. A celebrity marriage has the odds stacked against it even higher.. It’s the couples in Hollywood who make it that I’m surprised by. And children are the reason most marriages last longer than they would have.
What you write aligns well with an interview where he said something about having a “money goal”, an amount of $ that would allow him to retire. When I read this I immediately thought about what you wrote. The priorities shifted, he had to invest in his career while it was “hot” and family life stopped being at the center. The idea that by compromising now will bring something to the future can backfire…
I agree that many marriages last longer than they would have because of children. I read an article earlier that mentioned scientific studies proving exactly the point you made. Despite most women believing that the pains of childbirth and raising children to adulthood is a worthwhile experience, studies show that after the birth of children, especially after the birth of the second child, there is a steep decrease in happiness among both parents in the marriage even though the birth of children increases the longevity of a marriage. So a couple stays in a marriage unhappily for the sake of children, and the chances of that increases with the addition of more children. Not surprisingly, most of the child rearing and chores are still done by women, and men take a backseat in the marriage as the mother focuses her attention to the needs of the children. Some men cannot handle that so they cheat or leave the marriage. It just proves that children do not make marriages stronger unless there was a strong foundation to begin with prior to a planned pregnancy. Children are oftentimes a band-aid to sustain an unhappy marriage for as long as both parties will allow.
Pratt and Faris clearly adore their son, and he was probably a strong factor that kept them together for at least the last two years. And yes, Pratt has obviously put his career in the front seat. It’s probably true that if he cares about making as much money as possible, he should probably milk these opportunities for all that they are worth, but that came at the cost of his marriage.
Ncaaw!!They were cute together….Perhaps this is the dumbest question on celebitchy,But I’m really curious..why “file”for a separation & not just move on to the divorce & then actually separate?
Because many states require you to be separated for a certain amount of time (usually six months or a year), before you can start divorce proceedings.
I’m not a lawyer, but in my state (not CA) you have to be legally separated for a year before you can file for divorce.
I’m not surprised, but this one has made me sadder than I expected. They seemed so devoted to each other at the beginning. I’ll never stop side eyeing them over their lack of responsibility when it comes to owning pets though.
Damn…some of these opinions, mostly based off of body language, interpretation and “feelings”, are pretty severe. It makes me really glad I’m not a celebrity because as someone who has been divorced, sometimes it just doesn’t work.
Ditto what you said. They are documented crappy pet owners, but they *are* still human, and I can’t help but feel bad for them and their son because the end of a relationship is very hard.
Well, what you describe is pretty much any comment about gossip.
@Jen…Which part of ‘Celebitchy’ do you not understand lol? I’m completely meh regarding these two… They’re like stale plain bread.
I enjoy it as much as anyone, I’m clearly on the site but a few of these comments about suspecting him of being possibly abusive are a little much, just my opinion. I got divorced last year after a relatively short marriage so maybe I’m a little sensitive to people sharpening the knives looking for a giant scandal, too, I’m sure.
This always cracks me up about photos of celeb couples: They’re walking three feet apart and not engaging in PDA int he middle of the street! They must be miserable together!
Agreed. Especially considering how fast a camera shutter can snap. From the same series of photos taken in under a minute you could find one that makes people look totally in love and gazing at each other in awe and another where one is making a face that could be interpreted as anger or disgust, depending on which narrative you want to put forward. Means less than nada.
I know. If someone snapped any couple just going about their day that could be said.
Shocked … not.
You can’t spend months away from each other and expect things to be ok. I hope he wasn’t cheating on her and won’t show up with a 26 year old in a couple months…
I also think this OTT gushing about each other was waiting to backfire on them. Nobody needs to know how devoted you all are to your spouse. It should kind of be a given, yeah? Tell them… they are beside you on the couch. Nothing irritates me more than couples thinking we need to hear their sweet nothings. I unfollowed Patton Oswalt couple weeks ago bc he and his quick fix replacement lady are nauseating.
Their kid is super cute. Hopefully it stays amicable (if it even is)
The Sunday night release is odd, as is their slightly different statements. His talking about respect. Her leaving that out, etc.
They coordinated enough with their PR teams to release at the same time, so I’m curious to read the fall out in the coming weeks.
I noted also .Something is saying me that their breakup is not friendly and we will have some gossips ( it will change of Bennifer 2.0 divorce)
Well, at least he didn’t try to offload her onto one of his Twitter followers!
As for the timing – maybe somebody has incriminating photos of him (or her – but let’s be real – him) with a side piece and they wanted to get ahead of it. Let’s see.
“Well, at least he didn’t try to offload her onto one of his Twitter followers!”
DAMN. That is some high-quality shade. You get cookies.
Shutterbug: Oh, you get all of the cookies. This needs to be the top comment.
If celebitchy were a verb, that shade would be pinnacle celebitching.
This. Is. Perfect.
I’ll always have a soft spot for her. She’s funny and talented. I LOVE The House Bunny and I’m not sorry about that. I’m sad to hear she’s had addiction issues and hope that’s under control.
The House Bunny is such an underrated comedy.
I use her method for remembering names all the time.
It doesn’t work for me, but I still try.
Even though I can’t stand them because of how they treated their cat this makes me sad. I thought they were solid, I had no idea about the cheating and substance abuse rumors. Off to google!
Didn’t Chris say in an interview once that Anna preferred him fat? Maybe now that hes more famous and “hot” she got really insecure and jealous that she’s playing second fiddle. And who knows…maybe he was cheating and so she had a valid reason for not being so trustful but either way that would put a strain on the relationship for sure.
Isn’t he a gun toting Christian fundamentalist? Didn’t he vote for Trump? Enough said.
I wouldn’t judge him by his religion. I’m from the middle east. We tend to be devout whatever our faith. But most of those I’ve met who, like me, have moved into the diaspora would never vote on the Republican side of things despite our religiosity. The rest of his profile (the privilege, the guns, the Midwest), well perhaps, but being religious is not shorthand for “selfish bigoted Republican”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He grew up in Washington.
Do NOT get the Chriss Pratt love. To me he will always be sitcom material. Good luck Anna. Your marriage fails, your child is affected and your ex is considered a major hollywood heart throb. Horrible.
I thought it was refreshing the way she described how the rumors affected her, because I think they would’ve messed with my mind too.
Now it’s kind of blown up in her face since people assume it’s a major factor in the divorce. Of course it might be…
I really don’t know how celebrities do it. I would feel physically ill watching my husband kiss someone even if it is acting.
Note that in Anna’s announcement,her declaration is very similar to Pratt’s declaration excepted the part about the respect for each other.
Ohhh… Good eye. Didn’t see that. Yeah, this might be messy after all.
Another thing I thought was weird when I checked their Twitter accounts last night: About two hours before the announcement, Chris had posted something about a band. He doesn’t tweet that often, so it seemed kind of random that he would post that and then announce the separation two hours later.
Given the odd timing, it does make me wonder if, while perhaps they had been struggling, something unexpected and sudden happened to make them decide to announce a separation.
Also hers looks like a screenshot from a text message. Like her publicist had to whipped up a quick statement and texted it to her to send out. And she deleted the oddly phrased “we still have love for each other” & changed that to “we still love each other” and then removed the part about “deepest respect”.
Small changes but still.
I read the blind gossip items where people kept guessing Chris Pratt and Anna Faris. I was, “Noooo! Not them! This isn’t about THEM!”
It seems all of those commenters were right and I was wrong. I’m sad for Jack and hope they remain civil for his sake.
Ditto last line.
I came here to say that and it was already said in the article.
Anna is not really relevant now and it is possible Chris wants an upgrade
Offcourse it could be they had other problems and it genuinely is not.
If his next serious relationship is a model/ arm candy then maybe it is a case of upgrade
Maybe, and I know this is a wild stab in the dark, but maybe no one was at fault. Maybe like most relationships that fail it wasn’t one thing that led to it. Maybe she isn’t some fall down drunk and he isn’t an abusive cheater. Maybe sometimes you can love someone deeply but it just isn’t enough and the thought of hanging on by your fingernails until you can’t stand each other is too awful to contemplate, especially if you have a kid together. Sometimes people just break up. Most times people just break up. It’s not some big scandalous thing on the part of one person, it’s just that it’s a HUGE and not particularly natural ask that people grow in similar enough ways/timeframes to stay together forever.
I’m surprised about this one. But, in retrospect, it does seem like she was insecure — thinking back to the interviews she gave.
I actually thought they were quite cute together. She seemed a lot happier when he was just chubby, endearing Andy on Parks and Recreation, and not some mega movie star. I buy that both of them had serious issues contributing to this, that she was super insecure and possibly driven towards drinking, and that he was super douchey underneath with a wandering willy.
I think it’s gonna get A LOT messier though, judging by the tone and context of their statements.
I can understand that. If my husband’s business suddenly picked right up, and he became so busy, away for weeks and all the rest, I’d be unhappy. I love our life.
Pratt has major movie star ambition so I’m not surprised that this happened, his PR team wants you to believe that he’s the “finest leading man to come in the years” and he recently brought a Walk of fame star for himself.. that guy is extra thirsty to make it big. Based on Anna’s interviews it was clear that it was not a 50/50 kind of thing, she seemed to have made more adjustments for their relationship than Pratt. Going by his strategy I would say his next GF is going to be someone who can raise his profile. I just hope its not one of my favs .. please God save from disappointment lol
Marvel bought the star to promote Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. That’s basically how every star gets one. They’ve got something to promote and the studio buys it.
I don’t like him anymore . I used to think he was hilarious on Parks & Rec.
Anna is 40ish too and having another baby might becoming an issue for them.
Watch Chris get with a younger woman and have 3 more kids 😕
Unfortunately I thought the same. The Lainey blind item says she was struggling to get pregnant and that led to her drinking more. What a stab to the heart that would be.
The whole thing is sad. She was tweeting photos of him in June. She also wished her parents a happy 49th anniversary in June with a photo from their wedding.
I wish I knew less about him so I could still like him. Andy Dwyer is such a great character.
Not surprised in the slightest. He’s gotten too big for his britches and wants his freedom back and she is left behind in the dust. I have no sympathy for these animal abusers anyway; karmas a b***h.
Good riddance to two heartless animal abusers.
Whatever the cause was hearing about this made me genuinely sad.
Good. No need to have two animal abusers together. Hopefully it will be a while before they are able to neglect anymore.
I’ve never bought the cheating rumors (that just seems like internet-generated gossip because he got famous practically overnight), but I do believe she has her problems (and I hope she puts herself first and gets healthy), and I believe he’s more interested in his career than babysitting his wife. I also believe he’s a different person than he was when they married. His old Everwood and early P&R era interviews make him sound like a happy stoner chill dude who was just going with flow. Over the last few years, though, he’s talking like people who know their religious/poltiical views are unpopular. He won’t come out and say it but I suspect he’s gone pretty hard right. I don’t think it’s one’s fault more than the other, but I can’t really stand Chris Pratt anymore and Anna Faris has always seemed sweet. I hope she finds some balance for herself. He can go away,
I think he said he found God after his son was born premature. It’d be kind of funny if his newfound faith led to his divorce because he credited divine intervention with bringing him and his wife together. I think as someone else above said, he buys into his own hype. For all this talk about how important family is he seemed to neglect his wife for his career.
I agree with you though, I don’t think he cheated. I think he just became a completely different person. She married a lovable teddy bear and ended up with someone very different.
He doesn’t seem all that informed or intelligent but he talks a lot.
It’s not mutually exclusive. He can buy into his own hype and still move right, politically, because of religious influences. I think all of it is happening, except the cheating.
“For all this talk about how important family is he seemed to neglect his wife for his career.”
And what exactly are you basing that on? And if you answer “I just get that vibe from him”, please grow up and understand vibes aren’t a real thing.
I just get that vibe from him.
he was religious long before he had his son, it started back before he moved in los angeles. and as far as i know, anna is also religious.
I agree with your assessment. This is exactly what happened or close to it. I also think this is the very reason behind a lot of divorces. People change and they’re not the same person you fell in love with. I know a normal couple who divorced for this reason. The husband became very financially successful and his personality and values changed for the worse. It drove a wedge in the marriage.
I didn’t see this coming. They always acted so cute together, always talking lovely about each others any given occasion.. this makes me sad, I really hope he won’t end up with a 20something starlet.
Can’t say that I’m surprised by this. Whenever I saw them together I didn’t get the feeling she was totally into him. Like, there was a part of her holding back or something. Cheating I presume.
“Whenever I saw them together I didn’t get the feeling she was totally into him.”
What, you mean in pictures? You look at a few pictures on the internet of a celebrity couple and you magically attain the 411 on their whole lives, including infidelity? I wish you understood how asinine that sounds.
From Chris Pratt’s twitter:
“Anyone in the LA area want my soon to be ex wife? Full disclosure, she’s too old for me now and prone to accidents. So sweet though.
Bottom line, and not that this is any of your business weirdos, but my soon to be ex wife and I want to divorce and I ABSOLUTELY CANNOT have a woman that shits all over the house. Sorry. If you are a douche bag, you will understand. And if not, that probably explains why you have such a hard on for old ladies. Just sayin’”
Oh wait, that was about his cat that he was trying to unload on twitter. I can’t stand this guy.
👏👏👏
