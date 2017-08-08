Issa Rae: ‘Black women are at the bottom of the desire chain, the dating totem pole’

Here are some photos of Issa Rae at this weekend’s Black Girls Rock! event. She wore a Leilou by Aleksandra Dojcinovic dress on the red carpet, and I kind of hate this dress on her. The cut is fine, but the color does nothing for her. Issa seems to be everywhere these days, as the second season of her HBO show, Insecure, has gained an even bigger audience now that the show has a lead-in from Game of Thrones (minus Ballers). Issa recently chatted with the Guardian about what she’s doing with the show, how she doesn’t see the show as particularly political, and why she’s trying to show the real-life struggle of what it’s like to date as a black woman. You can read the full piece here, and here are some highlights:
‘Insecure’ is not a Trump-era show: “I don’t want the stench of the current administration on this show. I don’t want people to look back and be like: ‘Oh, this was a Trump show.’ I want them to look back and say Insecure was an Obama show. Because it is: Obama enabled this show…. Culturally, Obama made blackness so present, and so appreciated; people felt seen and heard; it influenced the arts, and it absolutely influenced how I see blackness, how I appreciate it. When a black president is a norm, it enables us to be, too.”
She wants to show normal life: “I just wanted to see my friends and I reflected on television, in the same way that white people are allowed, and which nobody questions. Nobody watches Divorce [a HBO stablemate, starring Sarah Jessica Parker] and asks: ‘What is the political element, what is the racial element driving this?’”
She loved black sitcoms like Moesha, Girlfriends and A Different World. “Then they disappeared,. Somewhere along the way, being white became seen as ‘relatable’, and you started to see people of colour only reflected as stereotypes or specific archetypes. So much of the media now presents blackness as being cool, or able to dance, or fierce and flawless, or just out of control; I’m not any of those things.”
Intersectional insecurities: “These are questions that we constantly have to ask ourselves, as minorities, or double minorities, or triple minorities. In terms of the intersectionality of it all, you are constantly asking yourself: ‘Which part of me is being discriminated against? Which part of me is being targeted? If not all parts of me.’”
Dating in the current era: “Black women are at the bottom of the desire chain, of the dating totem pole; we’re not the trophies. In rap culture, especially, there’s always an idea that once you achieve an amount of success, your trophy is the white girl on your arm.” However, she asserts, that’s not limited to hip-hop. “It’s not scientifically proven, but there’s evidence, in dating apps for example, that we’re the last to be chosen, the least desirable.”
Being compared to Lena Dunham: “I get the inclination to compare us because we’re both young women, but the stories we’re telling couldn’t be more different.”
There’s also a lengthy discussion on WEB Dubois’s concept of “double consciousness,” which is defined as the “psychological challenge of always looking at one’s self through the eyes of a white society.” Issa talks about how she originally conceived the show as just something for herself and her friends, but now that she’s working for HBO, she’s constantly wondering about how the white executives will react, and how a non-black audience will react, etc. I think she’s still coming to terms with the fact that if a show is honest, interesting and well-written, it will suddenly move from “niche audience” to “relatable.”
As for that, I relate to the question “Which part of me is being discriminated against? Which part of me is being targeted? If not all parts of me.” I’ve been feeling that more and more since Trump was elected too.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I’m from the era where black women were desired exotics. A contrast to the prevailing beauty ideal of the WASP cashmere blond. Ha. Now it’s what, asian women? Kardashians? I’ve lost track. Never base your inner worth on the American media’s object du jour. All I can say is, there are going to a lot of dissapointed old ladies with butt and lip implants and gummy bear perfume.
Agree. People try to mould themselves to what’s ‘in fashion’ but true beauty (regardless of race or country of origin) is true beauty.
Everything she says here is true. Black women are either not desired or seen as a niche fetish by some men. It makes dating super difficult. The double consciousness thing is so real. Sometimes you have to think about how your white friends will react to what you are saying. Most times these days I no longer try to filter myself.
Very true. Black women are not seen as desirable, a lot of times by black men. It is very frustrating. I remember when I was on a
dating website and I was surprised by how many white guys were reaching out to me. Then I thought “was it because they thought I was attractive or is it some sort of fantasy they wanted to fulfill?” Black women are constantly being pressured to conform to the European standard of beauty. As a black woman, you never feel like you are good enough because you don’t fit into that mold. Watching the documentary “Dark Girls” only reinforced my belief of how black women are viewed.
I find it sad that you perceive yourself that way when there is a multi billion dollar industry that was created specifically to uphold white supremacy and make you feel less than.
If I am so ugly, as a black woman, then why the need to enforce negative stereotypes and push an agenda?
If something is so obvious and so true, then why the need to constantly tell people via media? The biggest propaganda tool today.
If it is true then why am I seeing women of other races chopping themselves up, filling their lips and butts and risking skin cancer?
Sometimes I feel like I live in the twilight zone.
Also, I haven’t had any issues with men and dating. I will say this though, I got a lot more interest from men in Europe and it makes sense because they don’t constantly get propaganda images of black women shoved down their throats and tend to see you as an individual. This has been my personal experience from living there.
Everyone has different experiences, I just wish when black women talk about it they could say Me, My, mine, I and self, instead of grouping us all in together.
As for black males, they have their own issues. A lot of them have self loathing/hating issues that is too much for me to get into here. But alot of MOC have these issues that they take out on and project onto the women of their said group. White women as status symbols because white men hold power = status.
Bluesky I’ve never seen that documentary. Is it available somewhere that you know of?
But yes black women are often disrespected across the board. That’s why I like insecure because it speaks to a lot of issues we deal with. It’s why I liked Lemonade. Girlfriends. A different world. Living single. No one understands this experience like anothe black woman.
@Nicole I saw it on Netflix. Highly recommend.
Dress would be spectacular in another color that complemented her skin tone.
I really think you have to love yourself because society continues to rewrite the recipe for all groups constantly about size and color. It’s impossible to keep up with images . I cringed after reading the comments about Usher’s accuser. He was ruled innocent simply because she was fat and the unfiltered version of her did not match her social media pictures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you remember what happened to Usher’s wife.? She caught hell for years because his fans thought she was not pretty enough, light enough, young enough, thin enough. Every interview he gave, it sounded like he was apologizing for loving a woman who did not fit into who people thought he should love. I feel sorry for this young woman who is accusing Usher. She will catch hell because of her size
Kaiser, thank you for this article. As a black woman, I relate to everything Issa said, especially about the black sitcoms. I’ve not seen Insecure yet, but I’ve read a few of her interviews. She’s kept it real and honest, and I am absolutely digging it. Incidentally, Jay-Z produced a short (?) called Moonlight. I recommend that everybody watch it.
Honestly Jay Zs Moonlight should get its own post. So much magic in the video and the song lyrics too. Maybe then the white minIvan contingency here will understand why he is held in high regard despite being as they keep saying “a bad rapper”
I cancelled Jay Z after seeing his girls video from back in the day. Every woman in that video was beautiful until he came to the *African woman and used that Eddie Murphy bush African woman stereotype as the representation of an African woman.
*African as in from Africa NOT a black African American.
I love her show and I am glad it’s getting so much buzz this season, Issa is brilliant.
I don’t like most celebrities, to be honest abhor the majority of them, but Issa I like because she’s reminds of all the black girls I grew up with.
And I like how honest the show is, i.e. how one speaks at work versus how one speaks with their girlfriends. I grew up in the South Bronx and we definitely have a lingo that we have to “turn down” when in other settings. She flips back and forth with her bestie and I like that.
I am really pale, i can’t say i “hate” my skin but i do feel paranoid about it especially in summer when you kind of have to show some. I always feel paranoid and less attractive next to my tanned and poc friends. And i always feel the guys are checking them out and not me. Lol i don’t really know what i am trying to say except fk everybody who makes any of us feel less than
Disclaimer. I realise i don’t have racism to deal with and am priviliged as a white woman.
I understand what you are saying. I’m not super pale but I’m fair skinned. I get so tired of people saying, “you’re so white,” no really, I had no idea. I think it bothers them more than me. I do look better with a tan, but I’m not going to lay out and get skin cancer. Sometimes I use sunless Tanner, but you have to apply it every few days and I’m too lazy to do it regularly. I love getting sorry tans but it’s so expensive. Our “ideal” is supposed to be blond, tan, and skinny. I’m so jealous of women with an olive skin tone
Being a gay Hispanic male in the Trump era makes me feel a little more aware that I do not belong in his world. I am not a rich white straight male so I am less desirable in their eyes.
I hear you but…do you want to be more desirable in their racist, xenophobic eyes anyway? I think the reality is that they don’t belong in today’s world. They are frightened by anyone who doesn’t look like them but the world won’t stop for them. Scary as they are right now in power, they are a dying breed.
I like what Issa said about it being an Obama show. I heard her interview on NPR’s Fresh Air, and it was great. Her remarks reminded me of shows like Living Single, which I loved.
Her show is a zillion times better than Girls.
I feel like what she’s saying is so important for the world to hear. I don’t watch a lot of tv right now, but I need to check her show out.
Every day I am realizing how important Obama was to our country and particularly PoC. That’s my privilege, not knowing, and I wish I’d appreciated him more while he was in office. Really unfortunate that things are so vastly different under Trump.
I think we all made the mistake of believing that Obama was the floor, not the ceiling. In other words, that things would get even better now that he’d been in office. No one counted on someone coming in and trying to undo all the progress for all of us, except white males.
I feel like I/we appreciated Obama immensely. What I wish I’d been able to do was somehow take the Trump threat more seriously, realize that people were going to actually vote for him, and be a part of stopping it.
I tried to tell everyone I knew what a threat Trump was, but no one thought he would actually win. When I see the people who didn’t vote for Hillary (or didn’t vote at all) because she wasn’t a “perfect” candidate, I want to punch them in the throat.
@HTCMN I totally agree with you on wanting to punch them. I find that asking them about how important the emails are now in the face of what’s happening now though, is almost as good at making them uncomfortable.
Yeah, I hope those people have learned their lesson and we’ll see it reflected in 2018 and 2020. Who knows, though.
I have been watching Issa since she was a youtube star, and I think she and Insecure reflect LA culture, while Lena dunham/girls is about brooklyn culture.
Anyway, about the only thing the two shows have in common is the women are not perfect people, and both Issa and Lena mine their real lives for their shows.
Love the dig at Lena Dunham. And yes Issa is right when you’re a black woman and ready to date you have to face black men who are going to find you not light skinned enough, hair to nappy… If you start dating outside of your race, you have to make sure that they don’t fetichize you, and if everything is going well, you’re going have to worry about the look of the same black men who didn’t to date you but who are now judging you for not dating a black man.
Liking black women’s skin/looks in general = fetish.
That seems to be a theme I run into for some odd reason, and it mainly comes from black women. Liking dark skin and the way it looks, or hair that is kinky/curly etc is not a fetish.
There are men who love blond hair and only date women with blond hair but no one accuses them of having a fetish.
Sorry, but is something that has been annoying me for awhile. Again, this is mainly coming from other black women who are scared for some reason and who have never dated out of their race.i just find it sad. Black women self segregate a lot so they tend to view ‘others’ as alien.
You are full of crap and then some. I see your white supremacists shining through.
I used to think black women weren’t seen as desirable but now I’m 43 and I can amend that view: we’re desired but men don’t want to admit it because of social norms. In my experience I receive the most attention from men outside my race when they happen to be successful, older, powerful and/or extremely intelligent or artistic. I never understood why until I realized their ego/self-esteem meant they had zero fucks to give about their “image”. They wanted to date whomever they wanted to date. Racism is perpetuated by the weak and insecure.
So true. This has been my experience as well.
I’m in my twenties but I have always been an independent thinker and have always questioned things from an early age.
You start to see a pattern and then you can’t unsee it.
This made me tear up. Whyyyyyyy? So why can’t women stick together? Ok, u cannot support any idiot selfie celebrety, from paris to kim and chyna… But in real life. Why would you judge or mess up with some woman for her skin color? I know that im old wnough to understand but i can’t. Woman is a woman. We are different yet the same. Difference has less than zero to do with skin color. Im gonna ugly cry. Cos i cannot help you. I wanna know how. I wanna help. I am not anyones prize and no woman should be.
I’m half-white, half-Cherokee, but can pass as white (although people tend to think I’m Latina if my hair isn’t straightened). I love love love this show! Not for any political or racial reason, but because it’s funny and real and the characters are complex and interesting. I also loved Atlanta. stories can be interesting no matter who they depict, as long as they’re well written.
I totally agree about her black sitcoms observation. Thank goodness for DVRs and nostalgia channels, because they’re all I watch lol. Since everything comes back in cycles I’m hopeful that a new crop of black entertainment will come too.
I don’t know what else to add that hasn’t already been said. It’s such a multifaceted discussion, and a good majority of the factors involved don’t want to have it. I’m glad there are shows like Insecure that can keep it going though.
As for my personal dating experiences lol I’ve just kind of given up. Gross guys who like fetishizing are the only ones who overtly go for me. The ones I’m interested in only seem to conveniently reciprocate when they’re drunk/or at a party. I grew up in a white neighborhood/went to white schools so I’m “too white” for my black male counterparts, and I’m “too black” for the male white ones. In all it’s just a mess. My parents are always joking about how they’re gonna send me back to Nigeria (we’re from there) to find myself a traditional boy, but I might be taking them up on that offer in a few years at this rate lmao
