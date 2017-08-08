Robbie Tripp on his ‘I love my curvy wife’ IG: ‘You’re hating on a guy loving his wife’

Late last week, social media blew up with the story of Robbie Tripp and his confession about loving his “curvy wife.” Robbie Tripp is basically some guy (a dude, a bro, what have you) who got internet-famous because he posted the above Instagram with this self-congratulatory message:
I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as “chubby” or even “fat.” Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won’t be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it’s the one featured in my life and in my heart. There’s nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She’s real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don’t ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah.
[From Robbie Tripp’s Instagram]
To be clear, Robbie Tripp thinks he deserves a Feminism Award for getting hard for his average-sized wife. I looked through his Instagram – his wife, Sarah, is maybe a size 14 or 16, which is the same size as the average American woman. He thinks he’s an everyday hero for getting off on the woman he married despite the fact that she’s not a supermodel. Obviously, people had a lot of thoughts. There’s a veritable cornucopia of thinkpieces, memes, long-reads, tweets and feminist screeds about why this is guy is kind of douche. As with so many people who become internet-famous, Robbie Tripp ended up giving an interview about what has happened in the past week:
First Robbie Tripp’s post about his “curvy” wife Sarah filled with comments applauding him for sharing his love. But then the tide turned, and others said he was just looking for attention — and actually body shaming her by pointing out her shape. Now Tripp is speaking out about the negativity, saying that it’s a stretch to see his post as self-serving.
“Anybody searching for any sort of negativity in that post — you’ve got to really try and twist the purpose and intent and what I’m saying to even conjure up anything negative from that,” Tripp tells PEOPLE Now. “Because at the end of the day, if you’re hating on that post, you’re hating on a guy loving his wife. You’re hating on a guy celebrating his beautiful wife who he’s attracted to.”
“The fact that people have thought that for some reason I wrote that post thinking or knowing that it would go viral to pat myself on the back on a public platform — I had no way of knowing that it would go viral and I only wrote it because I love my wife,” Tripp says. “So I think the negativity is a little silly.”
And Sarah says that Robbie wasn’t fetishizing her body.
“I think ‘fetish’ is definitely reaching,” she says. “I’ve never once thought of how Robbie thinks of me as a fetish; he celebrates my curves. He supports me, he supports other women. If you scroll back, he talks about just loving girl power and seeing all these amazing women who are doing so much in the world and so much good. So I just don’t buy into it at all.”
I don’t blame Sarah – I mean, if it was me, I would be horrified but I would probably also defend loving my doofus husband. I would be asking for another Feminism Award because I have to live with his nonsense. But let’s be clear: by hating on Robbie Tripp, we’re NOT “hating on a guy loving his wife.” We’re hating on a guy who fetishes his wife’s normal body and wants a Feminism Award for doing so.
Photos courtesy of Instagram.
You don’t get an award for “daring” to love another person. like dang.
Also let’s talk about you and your wife’s racist and homophobic tweets…
The thing is, that he actually does “dare” to be with her. Most guys my age that I know, 19 out of 20, would not be caught dead with a young woman who weighs as much as her.
She’s still a person that doesn’t get a feninist award for that. It doesn’t fix anything on the platform. He just happened to love someone with curves. People do that every day
@Nicole, my experience as a chubby gal with a pretty face is that it is pretty much impossible to find a boyfriend who would actually go out with me in public and be proud of having me as their girlfriend. Where I live, people do NOT do this every day.
Men gawk at me and love to talk to me and hang out with me in private. But they will NOT be caught dead with me as their “main chick”
@KLO, it sounds like you have a lot of jerks around you? Not defending this guy AT ALL – just trying to give you some hugs for having to be around such idiots.
@KLO then you should come to NY. There are plenty men of all ages with women her size.
I don’t think this man deserves an award for pointing out that his wife is curvy. If a man was saying I love my skinny wife he would be ripped apart and rightfully so just like this dude deserves to be.
Klo I feel you. But that’s on the people around you. Believe me where I live you see couples of all shapes and sizes. No one blinks at it.
Thanks for the love, @Nicole, V4real, Tata. “air kisses”
I am a bit annoyed by the number of people who are discounting @KLO’s point in the rush to be yet another person to condemn this guy. If KLO says she identifies with him or his wife, it’s really not up to any of us to tell her that her experience isn’t happening.
As it is, I will defend this guy. Is his message imperfect? Sure. Does he come off sounding self-satisfied? Sure. But is his message worth listening to? Also sure. It may not resonate so much with women as it does men but I think it is a good thing for a guy to say that he is attracted to a woman who is larger than what the media considers average.
Suits bot brave. Unless his greatest fear is having school used jokes dropped on how he likes the average sized American woman. Bravery implies courage in the challenging situation. If this is brave to him that says more about his mental age and priorities than love.
Couldn’t have said it better, Kaiser.
uh no. people are hating on you because you’re congratulating yourself for deigning to love a normal attractive woman.
Yes, exactly. And I’d say if it isn’t a fetish, he’s sure making it look like one. His t-shirt?!
Exactly!
I didn’t like him acting like she’s his fetish dream, and I also didn’t like that he cast shade against porn stars and models – or whomever the second mentioned was – because they are women, too.
YES to both of you. That IG write-up was uncomfortably out-of-touch. Also, their IGs are really effin weird. It’s like they’re trying to brand their relationship. Gross.
Honestly, from the outside looking in the whole relationship feels really inauthentic, insincere, and a whole lot of posturing. I’m not sure why but nothing about this relationship seems healthy or organic.
IMO they ARE trying to brand their relationship.
So this post is actually a success for him/them. Methinks this is exactly what they aim for.
Bingo
Exactly, it’s like he’s angling for some kind of gold medal because – to paraphrase – “I married a woman who isn’t a size 00 and love her anyway and yay for me!” Ugh.
Also, someone on another site pointed out that it’s really sad that he never actually uses her name until the very end of the post, and even then calls her “my Sarah.”
She should get a tee that says ‘I love dumb men”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Size 14 or 16 is average?
I am that size and I am 60 pounds overweight. Definitely not.
Yeah, that got me also. Sure its not good nor is it healthy what the media is doing with the skinny women- models, but come on, that is not average either.
Height is a factor. BMI is a factor. Calling a single number is correct. Using that single number in context of those other variables is not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought I read 12/14 is average. I have known 5’10 women who looked skeletal at size 12, so it really depends on height, bone structure, if you have hips, etc. My SE Asian relatives would swim in a size twelve, while my friend from the Netherlands and another from Italy looks great in a size 14.
I dont think its a good practice to advertise the “average size”. Women with a height difference of 1 foot who are both size 14 are going to have a completely different BMI.
BMI does not cut it too when muscle and fat percentage comes into play.
Average size is just a statistical value obtained by the sum of all the values in a population divided by the number of values. Therefore the average american woman is generally considered overweight by classic medical definitions of “healthy weight”.
The average size does not have anything to do with what the majority of people (or doctors, or fashion magazines, what have you) will consider “healthy”, “normal” or “ideal” size. Note that all these definitions are in quotation marks because these is an infinite discussion behind these terms and their applicability.
About 70% of Americans are overweight or obese, so yes, size 14 to 16 is average these days
I’m Greek and supposedly we are curvy but I think this lady is at least 10kg overweight. You guys in the US have very different perceptions of what is normal weight. No judgment on this beautiful woman of course but I keep wondering if all this #bodypositive movement is glorifying obesity.
Nagia, it definitely is, unfortunately. I understand the idea, but instead of promoting people being the healthiest for their body, it seems more like love yourself even if it isn’t healthy for you and you’re damaging your body!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Nagia, This woman may be over weight in your perception (I don’t think so) but please note the #bodypositive moment is not glorifying obesity, it simply affirms that overweight people (and those who don’t fit the norm which let’s be real a size ’0′ at any height/or body shape) have the right to be here without being shamed for their existence. (All the shaming has no effect on their weight loss if you’ve noticed) They are allowed to be here without apology to anyone. This is because people judge you everywhere-at the gym(they’re mean), yoga(they gawk), people (sometimes complete strangers) tell you what they think you should eat. Pretty hard to take care of your body in that environment wouldn’t you say?
As for this guy, someone please go to Staples and buy the medal he clearly thinks he deserves. I would be tempted to give it to his wife tho for all she must put up with with this douchecanoe. I don’t think he means to be this annoying, he’s just so extra.
This. I completely agree with you Nagia.
I don’t really have a dog in the race when it comes to the body positivity movement, but I can’t help but think some aspects of it (particularly the any size is a good size crowd) will fizzle out fast once the long-term health effects start to show up/make themselves known. That imo, will be the true test of this movement and determine whether or not it’s for superficial or legit reasons.
Saw this earlier and I couldn’t help but think he would trade her in for a tall, skinny blonde if he could. Why? He doesn’t love her despite her size, he wants a reward because he’s with a size 14.
This exactly
The wording is so self congratulatory.
Offcourse I find it great when average men go past the superficiality of a thin body and looks into the person as a whole. somehow the attitude of this guy turns me off.
THIS GUY.
I scrolled through his Instagram and saw that he attributed the”Create your dreams” quote to himself, then put it on a board, hung it in his house and then shared it publicly.
Lol. Is that even a quote? Sounds more like a vague platitude.
For some reason this reminds me of the funeral scene in Heathers. “I love my dear gay son!”
Props for the Heathers reference, but the movie geek in me feels the compulsive need to correct your quote. It’s “I love my *dead* gay son!” Sorry. Carry on. 😉
Oh god I just made the worst typo ever! I knew it was dead, not dear. This is what I get for commenting without coffee! 😕
YES!!!!!
haha
His post just sounded like negging to me
Sarah, god love ya, your husband is an a$$hole.
eww – I hate guys who want cookies for being basic, like congrats you find the woman you chose to marry attractive? He wants us to be impressed by how deep he is because she isn’t stick-thin? or is he just mainsplaining body positivity? either way, Yikes!
if my husband was being this much of a self-congratulatory (at my expense!) douche I would be so pissed…..
She is overweight. 20 years ago she would definitely have been classified as overweight. I realize that being overweight is “having the normal body” these days.
i was about the same weight in high school and was bullied and ostracized every day because of it. The bullying was an awful thing to do but I definitely was overweight, I have never even tried to deny that.
I think he was being very honest and very sweet. He clearly sees that she is not super fit or at her objective ideal healthy weight, but still loves her. Good for them both.
I am not sure if it is good to advertize being about 30 pounds overweight as the “new normal”. It will skew everything once again.
Why not just realize that people should choose themselves how much they weigh and stop bullying those who are thinner or heavier than some other person thinks they should be.
On the surface it seems sweet. But it is problematic. And since both have since been revealed to be terrible people, people should stop giving them attention.
so when will she publish a beautiful text about how she loves this average looking bro with a douche face? Bros also deserve to be loved.
Yeah I’m waiting…
He is basically saying he deserves some woke award for loving his wife DESPITE her flaws.
Imagine if a woman wrote this about her husband…”Ladies, I started educating myself on the ridiculous body expectations society has over men and learnt that I don’t need to be married to a guy with a rock-hard abs to be happy and in love! My husband has a super hairy Neanderthal back, a concave chest, and I love nothing better than running my hands up and down his twiggy little legs. He is completely unattractive and won’t ever be on the cover of Men’s Health, but despite all of his physical flaws I love him anyway and deserve an internet award for my high level of wokeness.”
Well yeah…………this was too funny, thanks Emma33!
Ha, exactly.
LOL very good.
I have seen older women comment on their spouses like this in private. It is funny but kinda abusive. Their spouses generally would not dare make a negative comment about the wives appearance.
“I love this man and his tiny penis. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to men with miniscule d*cks, ones with balls the size of raisins, men that the average (basic) chick might refer to as ‘pinky d*ck’ or even ‘d*ckless.’ Then, as I became a woman and started to educate myself on issues such as d*ck size and how the media marginalizes men by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of d*ck size (huge gigantic weiner) I realized how many women have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this man right here: tiny, almost invisible penis, balls the size of rabbit turds, etc. His d*ck size won’t be the one featured on the cover of a porno mag but it’s the one featured in my life and in my heart. There’s nothing sexier to me than a man who is both tiny in the pants and confident; this gorgeous man I married doesn’t fill out even an inch of his jeans and is still the most handsome one in the room. Women, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real man is not a porn star or a movie character. He’s real. He has beautiful stretch marks on his tiny d*ck and cute little dimples on his tiny little balls. Men, don’t ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a woman out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are.”
But seriously can you imagine?
What a twat he is. It’s nothing about his wife – it’s all about how wonderful he is and how much attention he can get.
There was a comment on Jezebel – criticising his dodgy fashion sense in that beach pic – and said something in the region of ‘he has that basic and outdated half-Mohawk haircut that all South American footballers have before they get a European contract and see the light’ – which I laughed at because it’s such a deliciously specific insult.
These two remind me of those Christian ‘good looking young parents’ vloggers from a few years back. Anything for a bit of nonsensical fame. So annoying.
I wasn’t aware we women NEEDED to have a “guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you” in order to be happy. Gee, thanks Trippster, there’s hope for all of us.
/sarcasm
Maybe HIS woman does, maybe this made her feel confident and loved, I don’t get why people are so involved in this relationship?
I have to confess that his comment seemed sort of refreshing at first. I rarely hear or read about men talking to other men about checking their attitudes about women’s appearance. I agree that his statement is problemmatic in many ways, and I didn’t read anything else on his IG, so not sure of his motives, etc. But, he may just be reflecting how guys really talk to one another. Or his crowd, at least. Not saying it’s right.
Eh, I thought his comment was sweet. It’s true what he’s saying: a woman of her curves is called chubby or even fat by dudebros and I’m glad that men who like curvey women are talking about it. He’s a handsome man so he’s fighting a stereotype that only “ugly” and “fat” and “desperate” men desire plus sized women.
Someone help me out here. I haven’t read any of the “think pieces” linked to so maybe I’m missing something. Where in that post does he love her despite her size? It’s possible to read it as self-congratulatory. It’s possible to do that with 80% of Instagram. It’s also possible to read it as something a lot less negative though.
Looking at the rest of IG, it’s apparent that he’s exhausting, super extra, and actually and calls himself a “wordsmith, public speaker, and creative activist”!!! But if he’s fetishizing anything, she’s contributing. She’s letting her dude trot her out for followers.
Btw, it’s actually not that easy for a lot of men to admit that the common idea of beautiful (thin, pretty, white) is not actually their idea of what’s attractive. Just as an aside.
Oh My God your last paragraph is the story of my life.
I don’t see it. Haven’t dug into his IG because I can’t be bothered. But the hatefest over this is telling – I read his IG, ok fine, he’s hot for his wife and wants the world to know it, but the scroll down through the memes on Jezebel – . Lots of hate and body shaming toward thick, curvy fat whatever women on there, masquerading as a critique of this guy. My special fave was the one of Jabba the Hut
No, I dislike this guy because he is a terrible person.
1. Your social media has revealed him to be racist and homophobic.
2. It has also revealed his wife is racist and homophobic.
3. No one deserves a pat on the back for proclaiming their love for someone.
4. Women don’t need validation from men.
5. He is a a terrible human being. See above.
Where does it show they’re racist and homophobic? I looked at his IG and didn’t see anything, is there something in particular that flagged it for you? Genuinely curious.
Your comment inspired me to take a look at his IG, but I don’t see it. I’m curious as well.
It is possible in the last few days they have deleted things since being exposed. But Tess Holiday has screencaps on her Twitter.
https://twitter.com/Tess_Holliday/status/893828537500655616
Twitter pulled up the receipts as always. They found tweets from 2014 and on that were blatantly racist and homophobic
I’m tech-challenged and lazy so I can’t/won’t link but goggle “Robbie Tripp racist & homophobic”. The 1st site was shortlist.com. It’s on there.
They are pigs. (I’m not fat shaming).
Holy sh*t. Thanks for posting that screenshot, Merritt. Gross.
She has gorgeous hair and good bone structure. If I gain 10 lbs you see it in my face immediately. Le sigh…
I have the opposite problem. I lose weight, I lose from my face first. And I have a skinny face so I look older and more tired when I’m thinner. Sob!
This is weird to me. My husband met me after I put A LOT of weight on after going into treatment for an eating disorder and started medication. I was at least 50lbs over what I had been. He was almost underweight – very lean. I still haven’t lost that weight, and it’s never, ever been a topic except when I mention how yucky I feel. He tells me I’m beautiful, says he’ll support whatever I need to do to feel better and that’s it. I would be mortified if he wrote a post like that because I know he loves ME. Me independent of my extra weight. If he were to call attention to it, even in a “positive” way, I would find it utterly disingenuous. And I agree with an earlier poster, it would be like me saying “I know most men think they should be buff but I love his soft arms and belly! That’s a real man!” Ugh, eff that. I love him for everything he is, period, end of story. And “a real man” who loves you with every fiber of their being doesn’t need to make weird demonstrations like this. It’s just strange.
Thank you for saying this. I started to type a reply to LittleMissNaughty upthread but I felt like I wasn’t articulating myself properly.
But yeah it’s this: “I would be mortified if he wrote a post like that because I know he loves ME. Me independent of my extra weight. If he were to call attention to it, even in a “positive” way, I would find it utterly disingenuous.”
Exactly. If he truly loves her then he shouldn’t have to write this long post explaining how he loves her despite her weight. That doesn’t feel like acceptance or love to me.
I’m not overweight but my relationship is slightly unconventional in that my BF is 8 years younger than me. It would be like if my BF wrote this bloviating, overwrought Instagram post about how he loves me despite my age. It would just draw attention to the fact that this is something he is very aware of and would make me wonder if he was uncomfortable about it, so much so that he felt like he had to write a long post defending his choice to be with me even though I’ll be 40 in less than a couple years.
KWIM?
His post basically confirmed to me that men haven’t changed at all since the 90s when skinny was in, I mean let’s face it skinny will always be the desired body type of young men, probably men in general. With all the body positivity and emphasis on curves being “in” with the Kardashians, I thought things had changed, but they really haven’t and I didn’t notice it till recently when I saw Trisha Paytas on U.K. Big Brother and how the young guys on there treated her. Basically she became the fat girl in high school again even though she has a pretty face, the thin tattooed less attractive girls will always get more attention simply because they are thin.
It’s sad, because I though we were becoming more accepting of women with a little more meat as beautiful, maybe women have, but what men want will always be the desired preference and they want thin.
This douchey guy wants credit basically for going against what all his friends want. It’s like he’s fishing for compliments for his wife or something which seems gross.
I’m 5’9″ and big boned (yes it’s real! Even my nutritionist has “structurally large” on her chart and gives me extra calories to account for it. My shoulders are huge). When I was a size 10 my friends and family were trying to get me help because I was starving myself and my hip bones protruded and I had no fat on my body. To clarify I wasn’t anorexic but I had been starving myself for months and luckily I recovered from the episode.
My healthy weight puts me at a size 14/16. This woman must be shorter because she’s curvier than I am at that size, but she still looks very nice.
I am currently an 18/20ish (not even sure right now, just had my second baby last month so I’m not even wearing real pants at the moment haha). I still look pretty great but I’m carrying plenty of extra weight in my midsection. My goal is to get to a size 14 again and let me tell you, I’ll look awesome and not overweight at all. So yes for many women this is a very healthy size range.
That’s good they recognize you are larger boned and need more calories. I 5 ft 6 in and I think according to my BMI, I’m supposed to be Max 150 lbs. I’ve lost 17 pounds and weigh 168. Everyone is saying you look thin, you look great. But I’m still over my BMI. But I also do weight training. I feel personally at 150, I would be too skinny looking. Idk, it’s so hard to know where you should be. And then of course,, all the perceived ideals play into that as well. Sigh
I think the reaction was as much/more to do with him presenting himself as some sort of hero – he mentions how he was teased for liking chubby girls as a teenager, like that is some sort of hardship he had to overcome in life, and now he can live in his real brave manhood by being with his (much hotter than him actually!) wife. His wife seems more than happy to use her body/image to win Insta fame, they are both equally cringe imo. There is genuine body positivity, and then there is this watered down “I’m hot and pretty and ALSO curvy in the right places” version that is capitalizing on a genuine feminist, self accepting no matter what shape or ability or race movement. His wife is still well within what much of society considers “acceptably fat”. I think a lot of the deep rage responses to this were because these two wannabe internet famous people are just riding the coattails of something that is about more than pretty white women who are just kissing the “chubby” spectrum acting like they are super brave/spokespeople, when really they are just brazen attention whores. Their response to the criticism only further highlights their oblivious-ness to the real societal body discrimination problems they are coasting on the back of.
Maybe is because I just woke up and haven’t processed this article, but where is he asking for a Feminism Award? The post is cringe, but is no different then other thousands of posts about men and women stating how they love their partners ‘beyond their flaws’. Perhaps she was feeling down that day because her weight and he decided to write that up, which is cringey but it doesnt seem to bother her. Their problematic selfs aside, this reaction to this particular IG post seems OTT.
I think his post comes from the heart, but it sounds kind of patronizing towards other women. As in, you’re not perfect but someone will love you. And I know he means to be comforting, but it comes across as patronizing. Maybe because it’s coming from a guy and I’m sensitive about my weight.
I think it’s because we accept men with all their flaws while they pick us apart. So for a guy to say I love my curvy wife, it sounds like he wants a cookie for it. When we do this all the time while at the same time, trying to be more in shape than ourman, because we know men will not allow us to be overweight, while we accept them as they are.
