Robbie Tripp on his ‘I love my curvy wife’ IG: ‘You’re hating on a guy loving his wife’

Late last week, social media blew up with the story of Robbie Tripp and his confession about loving his “curvy wife.” Robbie Tripp is basically some guy (a dude, a bro, what have you) who got internet-famous because he posted the above Instagram with this self-congratulatory message:

I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as “chubby” or even “fat.” Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie. For me, there is nothing sexier than this woman right here: thick thighs, big booty, cute little side roll, etc. Her shape and size won’t be the one featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan but it’s the one featured in my life and in my heart. There’s nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She’s real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty. Girls, don’t ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah.

[From Robbie Tripp’s Instagram]

To be clear, Robbie Tripp thinks he deserves a Feminism Award for getting hard for his average-sized wife. I looked through his Instagram – his wife, Sarah, is maybe a size 14 or 16, which is the same size as the average American woman. He thinks he’s an everyday hero for getting off on the woman he married despite the fact that she’s not a supermodel. Obviously, people had a lot of thoughts. There’s a veritable cornucopia of thinkpieces, memes, long-reads, tweets and feminist screeds about why this is guy is kind of douche. As with so many people who become internet-famous, Robbie Tripp ended up giving an interview about what has happened in the past week:

First Robbie Tripp’s post about his “curvy” wife Sarah filled with comments applauding him for sharing his love. But then the tide turned, and others said he was just looking for attention — and actually body shaming her by pointing out her shape. Now Tripp is speaking out about the negativity, saying that it’s a stretch to see his post as self-serving. “Anybody searching for any sort of negativity in that post — you’ve got to really try and twist the purpose and intent and what I’m saying to even conjure up anything negative from that,” Tripp tells PEOPLE Now. “Because at the end of the day, if you’re hating on that post, you’re hating on a guy loving his wife. You’re hating on a guy celebrating his beautiful wife who he’s attracted to.” “The fact that people have thought that for some reason I wrote that post thinking or knowing that it would go viral to pat myself on the back on a public platform — I had no way of knowing that it would go viral and I only wrote it because I love my wife,” Tripp says. “So I think the negativity is a little silly.” And Sarah says that Robbie wasn’t fetishizing her body. “I think ‘fetish’ is definitely reaching,” she says. “I’ve never once thought of how Robbie thinks of me as a fetish; he celebrates my curves. He supports me, he supports other women. If you scroll back, he talks about just loving girl power and seeing all these amazing women who are doing so much in the world and so much good. So I just don’t buy into it at all.”

[From People]

I don’t blame Sarah – I mean, if it was me, I would be horrified but I would probably also defend loving my doofus husband. I would be asking for another Feminism Award because I have to live with his nonsense. But let’s be clear: by hating on Robbie Tripp, we’re NOT “hating on a guy loving his wife.” We’re hating on a guy who fetishes his wife’s normal body and wants a Feminism Award for doing so.

