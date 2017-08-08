Jennifer Lawrence gets terrorized in the full-length trailer for ‘Mother!’

I’m a giant scaredy cat. I can’t watch full-on slasher horror movies, nor can I watch the new wave of horror, like The Conjuring. Even the ads for The Conjuring made me jump out of my skin, frankly. But I don’t mind a good ghost story/horror if it’s told in more high-brow, dramatic way. Like, I can watch Carrie, The Omen or Rosemary’s Baby and not really be affected. While I literally said “sure, Jan” to the teaser trailer for Mother!, the full length trailer was just released and… I can sort of see what Darren Aronofsky was aiming for. The vibe is highly stylized horror, a combination of What Lies Beneath (a very underrated horror movie, also starring Michelle Pfeiffer) and, like, Rosemary’s Baby. Here’s the trailer:

There was some bitching about the fact that Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem play husband-and-wife, and their age difference is notable – she’s 26, he’s 48. But I actually think that’s the point, within the story? Like, an older man married a much-younger woman so he can manipulate, gaslight and terrify her. Ten bucks says that’s part of the story. Anyway, I hate to admit this, but I actually think this looks interesting. I’m not sure I would see this in theaters, but Aronofsky can do horror. That’s what Black Swan was, really: a ballet horror, or a horror set in the ballet world.