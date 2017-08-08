Jennifer Lawrence gets terrorized in the full-length trailer for ‘Mother!’

I’m a giant scaredy cat. I can’t watch full-on slasher horror movies, nor can I watch the new wave of horror, like The Conjuring. Even the ads for The Conjuring made me jump out of my skin, frankly. But I don’t mind a good ghost story/horror if it’s told in more high-brow, dramatic way. Like, I can watch Carrie, The Omen or Rosemary’s Baby and not really be affected. While I literally said “sure, Jan” to the teaser trailer for Mother!, the full length trailer was just released and… I can sort of see what Darren Aronofsky was aiming for. The vibe is highly stylized horror, a combination of What Lies Beneath (a very underrated horror movie, also starring Michelle Pfeiffer) and, like, Rosemary’s Baby. Here’s the trailer:
There was some bitching about the fact that Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem play husband-and-wife, and their age difference is notable – she’s 26, he’s 48. But I actually think that’s the point, within the story? Like, an older man married a much-younger woman so he can manipulate, gaslight and terrify her. Ten bucks says that’s part of the story. Anyway, I hate to admit this, but I actually think this looks interesting. I’m not sure I would see this in theaters, but Aronofsky can do horror. That’s what Black Swan was, really: a ballet horror, or a horror set in the ballet world.
Posters courtesy of Mother!.
This is not my type of movie but I’ll watch anything with Ed Harris in it and the trailer actually does look interesting. I get the impression that it might not have been the best idea to put him, Javier Bardem and Michelle frickin’ Pfeiffer in a movie with Jennifer Lawrence though. At least in the trailer it looks like they’re all giving her acting lessons. Yikes. Let’s hope that’s not the case.
Also, that damn poster is offensively gross.
I had a feeling she would overact in this and yea I stand by that statement. I’ll probably catch this on demand later
After Sam Shepard ‘s death I rewatched The Right Stuff. Damn they were fine.
I’ll watch this for Harris and Domhnall Gleeson. He ‘s not featured in the trailer but I read his name on the credits. I’ve found him terrific in everything I ‘ve seen him.
I’m here for Michelle Pfeiffer only. I missed seeing her in movies.
I think we’re about to go through a Michelle resurgence. She was good in The Wizard of Lies, has this coming out along with Murder on the Orient Express later this year and Ant-Man and the Wasp next year. We could always use some more Michelle.
It looks sort of overblown to me. I like slow, creeping horror that comes to a crescendo. This looks like 2/3 of the movie would be the crescendo! Way too many intense scenes. It loses the impact.
Guillermo del toro accomplished such amazing creeping horror in “Orphanage”. Also many Korean and Japanese movies achieve this. Those are my favorite horror movies.
But I’m a horror fan so I’ll probably go see this anyway! Plus I love me some Javier.
I really liked what lies beneath! For some reason the trailer reminded me of Rebecca not sure why
Looks pretty good but I do feel like I’ve already seen this film, plot seems very similar
to loads of other thriller/horrors. Big house in the country, renovating it, strangers, is the husband a threat etc…I’ll still watch it though 😃
And HONK for pfeiffer and her amazing cheekbones 😍
I will pass and wait for some other form of viewing. That poster looks horrific.
The age gap is surly part of the plot. And yes I’m here for it, it’s great to see Jennifer in something that isn’t commercial or Oscar baity. It’s looks like a full arthouse, festival movie and I’m here for it.
me too! she is not my favorite actress b/c she’s always ACTING!! but i am deeply into the rest of the cast and director. aronofsky’s casting has never been wrong (think marlon waynes in requiem for a dream – who knew?). i can’t imagine he lost his instincts all of a sudden to miscast the lead of this movie.
I thought the same…very Rosemary’s Baby.
I’m sorry but this movie just doesn’t do anything for me. Hard pass
I love horror movies and this looks a little like it’s from another era plus it looks like there’s a psychological aspect to it so I will watch. Also glad to see Michelle Pfieffer is in it! I do hate to see Javier’s face that looks aged(because that’s normal) to Jennifer’s no wrinkle baby face, but that’s the norm in Hollywood I guess. In Rosemary’s Baby, the husband looked older than Mia Farrow, it probably helps for the innocent young wife angle they are going for so whatever.
