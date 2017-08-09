Prince Harry was ‘keen’ to introduce Meghan Markle to his friends in Botswana

I think E! News got the memo that I will only believe anonymous-sourced articles about the royals when those sources use the word “keen.” Keen makes me a believer. Keen is the code word. Keen means that someone in the royal orbit is actually leaking. As we know, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are in Botswana right now. They jetted off late last week, and they arrived in Botswana on the night of Meghan’s 36th birthday. Reportedly, they will be there for several weeks, because who doesn’t love a long holiday, right? Right. Well, now E! News has some details about how Harry was KEEN to introduce Meg to all of his bougie Botswana friends.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are becoming one with wildlife. E! News can confirm the royal and Suits star are currently vacationing in Africa, their latest trip planned in celebration of Meghan’s recent 36th birthday. The couple arrived in Botswana late last week, where a source says they stayed with close friends of Harry.
“It was the night of Meghan’s birthday and no doubt there were celebrations,” a source reveals to E! News. To make the gathering even more special, we’re told it was the first time this group of Prince Harry’s pals met Markle. As our source explains, he was “keen to introduce her.”
Days later, the pair is now well into the first leg of their trip, which the source shares will continue well into August. Meghan and Harry traveled to Okavango Delta, one of Botswana’s last remaining great wildlife habitats. So what can the lovebirds expect on their adventure ahead? Lions, elephants and leopards, oh my!
Our source describes, “A Botswana safari is one of the few places you’re guaranteed to see the Big Five—African lions, African elephants, Cape buffalo, African leopards and, of course, the beautiful rhino.”
Over the days and weeks ahead, the insider says Prince Harry and Markle (who recently celebrated their one-year anniversary) have plans to go sailing on the river, spend a night or two at a bush camp and what’s sure to be a romantic evening spent under the stars on a private island. They’ll also skip the hotel-owned lodges route in favor of private residences.
“Harry knows exactly where to stay on a trip like this,” our source says, “and he’s also worked closely with a trusted tour guide who has helped with arrangements and organizing excursions. There may be some luxury but there will be a big element of daring stuff, too. They just want to get really close to the animals and the people.”
This story brought out my inner princess, but not in a good way. I could never “princess” like this – as soon as my royal lover started talking about spending a few nights at a bush camp, under the stars, I would start whining about how I need a proper toilet and a real bed. I mean, I’ve camped before. It was fine. I liked the experience and it’s a good memory. But you know what’s a better memory? Being pampered at a luxury hotel. Still, Meghan is in it to win it. I wonder how many times Harry had to give her the big lecture about how Botswana is the only place he can be truly free and that his (colonialist?) friends in Botswana are the only people who really “know” him.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
“They just want to get really close to the animals and the people.”
Hey, LAK. I’m assuming Big 5 applies to both animals and people?
Lol.
I’m thinking their Botswana Safari close to animals is at the Virgin game reserves https://www.sabisandsgamereserves.com/ulusaba-safari-lodge/?gclid=CjsKDwjw5arMBRDz9cK2uen9ORIkAAqmJewWX5VxngDLi5tG-du7AjH4zaKpvJz2PifPQCXax-qmGgKsTfD_BwE
Helps to know Richard Branson. I guess he qualifies as a ‘big 5′ person.
Sheesh, why don’t they just install themselves back in the Rift Valley and be done with it.
It’s so amazing to me that 30something people in 2017 have such colonial views of Africa.
80something dowager Duchesses raised by Amahs have more progressive views.
Indeed, Daniel Jackson (as the Sixlets would say after another old school binge on Stargate).
“skip the hotel-owned lodges route in favor of private residences”
Also a bit of a giveaway. WHOSE private residences, darlings?
Ulusaba is in South Africa not Botswana. Weren’t there people just yesterday criticising UK papers and Harry for throwing it all together? Harry has a number of friends in Botswana and has been going there for 2 decades, he doesn’t need Branson for this.
I know Ulusaba is in South Africa. For the purposes of ‘getting close to the animals’ illustration in Sixer’s comment, i used the photo on their website showing the lady watching animals from the safety of her hotel room.
Further, the Virgin Safari lodges are part of the Sabis and game reserve group that spread between South Africa and Botswana. Ulusaba is the crown jewel in their properties.
Harry, in particular, is besties with the Bransons and has holidayed at their various properties around the world, including these reserves.
I can get the very wrong romantic view of Old Afrique but it is retro of him. Jaunting close to nature, soaking up untouched God’s country, viewing the beauty of the wild beasts, being among noble folk who don’t value the material things in life, get away from the hustle and bustle of servants and castles, he can travel without Willoughby his trusty valet and he can simply be Harry and not Prince Harry.
Africa is beautiful but there is so much more to see than safari living.
@LAK I did read your response to the JayZ thread. We are in agreement. Cancel(l)ed.
I’m prepared for the fallout here, and I understand colonialism. But can’t the guy actually love Botswana for Botswana’s sake? Meghan also has roots in Africa (not sure if she’s ever said where), and maybe she’s wanted to go as well. It might have nothing to do with Happy Valley type stuff (although I’m a horrible person because when I think of Happy Valley I think of White Mischief which makes me remember how hot Charles Dance was, but I digress).
Greta Scacchi was so beautiful in that movie.
Going back to the royals, for me it’s how they talk about Africa and what they do over there. All the years they’ve visited the place and claim to love it, and they talk about it as if it’s a disney themepark and in colonial, imperialist language. Nothing that indicates they know the place beyond the game parks and ‘private residences’.
To be clear, my gripe is with the princes not MM.
What LAK said. Sorry, bluhare!
I have no doubt Harry loves Africa. I know of people (Europeans) who’ve worked and/or traveled around the continent and loved it. Lucky him he can go there and enjoy it with security and luxury.
My inner warrior is angry with the junior royals leisure trips to Africa. Say all you want but behind all those fancy residences and camps there are impoverished local people that may earn a dime for a living but still not enough. They are under the control of rich white folks (I am white and I am offended by the situation). There’s too much inequality there and deeply seated attitudes towards race and superiority of some. Not that there aren’t any rich local people that may mistreat or underpay their staff. But Harry mingles with the rich white expats or second/third generation of rich white people on an impoverished continent. Where only the rich rip the benefits. And Harry gets a clean pass because he has a non-profit which he visits for PR. And saves animals.
BTW I think the story has been leaked by the BRF. My clue is in the last sentence of the quote: “They just want to get really close to the animals and the people.” Animals and people, two key words for marketing/sending a positive image to melt hearts.
This! @ Bluhare, I am with you.
Anyway, just a thought – I personally haven’t witnessed that when rich black people visit countries in Africa that they treat local people any different than rich white people… just saying
BeamMeUpScottie: Rich Black people aren’t let off the hook.
This just happens to be a post about clueless royal princelings.
I believe both Harry and William have a genuine love for Africa.
I just wish both had a genuine love for full time work, too. If they spent some of it on the less glamorous aspects of royaling that would go a long way toward making me more indulgent of their various hobbies.
Since they didn’t write the piece I am going to hope neither of them really harbors neo colonialists tendencies to this degree.
It’s hardly Markle’s fault, but one thing this relationship has done is really underscore how much free time Harry has on his hands.
Thanks all.
And Suze? Totally! Although I have to defend him a bit; don’t they all take August off?
The Queen is in Balmoral but she does at least one or two events from there, and she makes the weekly appearance at church with some minor gladhandling among locals. If 91 year old gran can do it, so can the grands. Of course she knows the value of visibility and they scoff at it.
If it was just August off for Harry, I would be be more understanding, but he’s been on several jaunts this year. And his work has been a bit irregular.
I will say when he does apply himself, the results are very good.
Thank you, Bluhare. I’m with you on this. I don’t think it’s colonialism or anything. I think he truly likes the region, and…it’s possible to love Africa without it being drenched in some Out of Africa romanticism.
suze, what jaunts? We’ve had rumors but little evidence of trips. He went to a friend’s wedding for a couple days. He’s visited his girlfriend for short periods, usually long weekends. It isn’t like he has disappeared for months on end.
He usually spends 4-5 weeks in Lesotho in the summer, working on Sentebale and conservation work. Last year that included spending a week at the AIDS conference in SA. While that is his personal vacation, he’s spending it doing a fair amount of charity work and overseeing upcoming Invictus. Someone from IG clued us in to that last time around, the amount of time they spent in phone meetings with him when he was out of the country.
bluhare, I think part of the love comes because it was a press-free place of refuge after his mother’s death. And a place of refuge subsequent years where he was left pretty much alone. Now home to the charity he started in honor of his mother. Australia also to some extent, with him still being close to the cattle rancher who owns the place where he spent part of his gap year.
I think this is also a strong part of why William clings to Jecca and her family. If those experiences had taken place elsewhere, we might see them tying themselves closely to those other places.
No. He doesn’t disappear for months. None of them are quite that stupid.
Harry travels a lot, for short periods.
Good lord, nas, start ranting about taxpayer money, will you? I think you have a point about a press-free refuge. Although now I think about it, the first time he went he was with his dad so that probably wasn’t press-free. And I’m not negating the colonialism point either. I think that’s valid as well.
That’s three times in a row now!! I can’t deal.
Like I said on the recent thread, I do believe that the Windsor boys genuinely love Africa.
I also agree with LAK that they seem to have anachronistic-verging-on-colonial attitudes towards the continent and conservation, rather than a twenty-first century understanding.
But I genuinely think the main reason they love Africa is that it gives them the chance to lead the same lives as their trustafarian friends do – and they couldn’t get away with doing that too obviously on home soil. I see it as the same thing as Bill getting caught dad dancing on the ski trip. He can usually get away with that whilst skiing or as the guest of posh African pals but he’d never keep it under wraps if he tried it in the UK.
To Bluhare’s earlier point up thread, it’s worth noting that Botswana is not just a home away from home for Harry. He recently expanded Sentabale to Botswana,which has had one of the highest rates of HIV in Sub Saharan Africa. I believe Malawi is next country on the charity’s planning schedule.
My point is that while it is received wisdom that he is clueless and uncaring, he is actually a decent person who is using his position to help people who need help, in a country that he cares about.
Quite frankly, that is far more than I do, within the limits of my resources.
I for one have a lot of a time for him, even when he has his (not infrequent ) mis-steps.
I’m with Bluhare on this. Harry enjoys time in Africa, and Botswana in particular. I’ve never met anyone whose been to Botswana who didn’t rave about what an amazing place it is.
As for vacationing where people live in poverty is a two-sided coin. Tourism is often a critical market in developing nations. And, for me, traveling in developing nations has vastly expanded my understanding and appreciation of the world.
Can anyone whitesplain to me why this story should not make me cringe?
It is absolutely cringe-worthy. I wonder which people he is trying to get close to? Could it be the wait staff perchance?
You just using the term “whitesplain” made me cringe.
Noblesse oblige, darling. Something, something. Noblesse oblige. Waffle waffle. Noblesse oblige. And on and on like an Ariston bunny.
See? Easy when you know how!
Bce this is all so cringey! Do the royals ever vacatiob anywhere that’s not Africa? I never hear about them going to Asia, Latin America, Turkey, etc. Why do they only go to Africa, it reeks of neocolonialism
@burnsie
Because their rich friends own huge chunks of land and they can all parade around pretending that they’re masters of the universe…
I think cringe is the right reaction here
You ladies restore my faith in humanity.
@loveotterly
I feel much worse that it’s even a thing. Outrage is a commodity so you should save it for the good stuff.
Granny’s PR should have penned this story :/
Granny’s PR should pen all their stories because these 2 are clueless.
LAK ftw. I’m Nigerian, Scottish, Russian and Irish and every bit of my DNA is doing an uber hell no at this article lol.
My goodness, what a glorious combination 😊
How many languages do you speak?
Second LAK re: glorious combination.
I’m English and Welsh plus a teensy-weensy bit of Indian and my DNA is not KEEN, either!
I’m South African and I can’t understand why you are cringing at this? Is it the new thing in the west to be offended by everything and on everyone else’s behalf?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I assure you I do not take offense at everything but I continue to be appalled at the breathless manner in which these royals over romanticize Africa. To me it is a continent they use for lavish vacations without any discernible appreciation for the facets of these countries that make them truly magnificent. That plus the inability to acknowledge the centuries of human, cultural, economic and ecological devastation.
Lilian: In this particular case, it’s on a par with their fetish for a ‘normal’ life. They have a fetish for ‘Africa’ that only extends to the game reserve parks of those countries that have the big 5 safari animals. And only the big 5.
They don’t have any understanding of ‘Africa’ beyond that, but then again they don’t have any understanding of ‘normal’ life, and they fetishise that too.
These articles about ‘being free to be themselves in Africa’ are as cringeworthy as articles about their desire to lead ‘normal’ life.
‘Normal’ life they desire is the trustafarian, billionaire lifestyle with no work or pesky duties. ‘Africa’ is the curated life seen on safari glamping or private residences of the very wealthy.
LAK and I are as one on this.
It’s not about call-out culture in the way you’re taking it, Lilian, honest.
It’s about two spoiled men whose definition of “normal” is “I want exactly the same life as all my 1% friends and none of this public duty stuff.”
LAK and Sixer
Unfortunately I only speak English and French although my Spanish is almost conversational-level. I long to be a true polyglot. I discovered my heritage through a DNA analysis after being prompted to by family. There were so many stories passed down that I wanted to get to the bottom of them. My ancestors on my dad’s side came to America in 1734 (John and Janet Witherspoon) from Begardie, Scotland and were descended from Robert the Bruce and Mary Queen of Scots. I am also descended from John Knox on both sides (weird) and possibly the John Witherspoon of Princeton who was the only member of clergy to sign the Declaration of Independence.
Sadly I do not know much about my Nigerian heritage due to the horrors of the transatlantic slave trade but it is my dream to visit Nigeria and at least look into the faces of people who could be my cousins. At the very least I take comfort in the fact that we share part of the same spirit. There are Nigerians in NYC where I live but I have this secret fear they won’t think I’m Nigerian enough if I try to connect with them. As for the Russian and traces of Greek, Italian and Melanesian I am completely stumped. No one in my family has any clue beyond old stories about a pair of great great great African-American twin aunts who had blue eyes everyone used to tsk tsk over with great disapproval. Ancestry is truly fascinating!
Or maybe she wants to experience a place that is important to him. Meghan is a traveller and likes to explore, not sure why she would need to be lectured about anything. People are complaining about anything these days.
For her sake, I hope that this birthday trip is somewhere she wanted to go. I just wish the way Harry and company spoke about Africa was less tone deaf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Talk about bad tempers……!!!! 😂😂
I blame Trump. Everything in the world has become so sh*t since he crawled into the White House.
I have to agree. Maybe I’m biased because I have a soft spot for these two: but clearly he loves it there and he wants to show his future wife his favorite place. I don’t get the outrage over this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Bellagio, @Cynical Ann, ITA.
Kaiser, you had me at the words proper toilet. I’ve been camping too. Good memories. Oh what we gals do for our guys when dating. But I’m sure MM is keen on camping with her keen prince as they make keen memories on her keen birthday.
I wonder if Kate has gone into chutney making over drive as MM is securing a stronger foothold on the BRF. I picture her losing her posh accent, over a pot of whatever is in chutney and shaking her head while whispering: more chutney! I need more chutney! As Carole tries to soothe her.
Now that is a keen vision!
Camping is a blast, I’ve done it hundreds of times. I could probably set up a campsite and tarp it off in my sleep by now. I’ve camped on mountains, rivers, parks, back yards, pretty much anywhere you can pitch a tent, except in the snow. I volunteered for a local Boy Scout org. for 7 years and our pack went camping once a month for 8 months straight, every year. Usually in the rain. You can learn to read the stars, or even just see them, hike a mountain without getting lost, start fires, catch your own fish, breath air so clean, and practice patience waiting for the fire to get hot enough to boil water for coffee. That’s the truly hard part of camping.
But camp fire coffee!! Loved that.
I love camping. Especially when i can retire to a hotel every night.
I need a facepalm emoji really badly.
LOL @ you two. I stayed at a campsite once that had double sinks at each individual site. Talk about luxury, I was so impressed. Once I stayed at one that had coin operated showers. Wimps all of them, you’re supposed to jump in the lake. I camped once with my entire hand and arm in a cast. No swimming or water sports of any kind. On the plus side, I didn’t have to collect firewood, do dishes, cook, or keep the camp site clean. Easiest and most frustrating camping trip ever.
I hate camping. Did it a lot as a kid and it was fun. Not fun as an adult.
My brother has a lot of land around his house, on the weekends they’ll pitch a tent and camp, but be close enough to the house to use the bathrooms. They’ll have a campfire for cooking but will occasionally use the bbq grill on their deck if they have to. The rule is no cooking or sleeping in the house. The use of real toilets makes it better, but it still doesn’t sound very appealing to me.
To me, roughing it means no room service at the hotel.
Lady D, I’d go camping with you any time! Jumping in the lake and heading out to the woods with a shovel Is my idea of camping!
LOL! Super funny post on Keen Kate with the chutney-making. LOL! So there is no chance to see the two happy couples in the same photo any time soon. Do the brothers ever holiday together? Question that makes me thinking: do the bros live separate lives? There are few recent pictures with the two of them together.
Think of the bugs. I vacationed on an island, off the coast of Florida, that wasn’t sprayed. My husband wasn’t bit at all, but I was a huge target. I am surprised there are no photos with all the interest there is. Maybe later. I can still find photos of Chelsea and Harry in Africa. Meghan is able to take several weeks off from filming? I guess this was planned a long way in advance.
I’m assuming her show is supporting this relationship, as it draws attention to the show. I bet lots of people are tuning in just to see her. So I can see why they’d be generous with her filming schedule.
All of the cast and crew have August off. They start filming season 7b at the beginning of September.
I wish he was equally keen to educate himself and others of the havoc his ilk have wreaked in the places they colonised and continue to colonise, in one way or another. He is so clueless.
This.
introspection? naw. he’s just going to take his mixed fiance to a previously colonized country, to hang out in palatial homes built from the wealth of that take over. totally cool, nothing to see here.
i would die to hear what they talk about in private. do you think megan tries to talk sense into him?
…not until after she’s *Princess* Sparkles, Dahling. And even then, very, very gently
And I agree with Kaiser. I’m very much a country girl -from behind a well-insulated wall. And the BUGS! Everyone forgets about the bugs. I never forget about the bugs *shudder*
I *hope* Meghan talks to him about the reality of being brown in a white world. Or white in a brown world.
Oh yeah. And I also wonder if he pointed out to her all the exotic species he likes to kill? Wild animals should run the other way whenever royals want to ‘get close to them’.
Well that is one thing about Botswana at least, they do not allow big game hunting.
“One source/a source close to” yeah right. How often does this mean “I’m a journo and just made this up?”
If some guy told me that Africa was the one place he feels truly free, I would be out of there so fast regardless of whether he was a prince. Colonialism is not acceptable.
Oh it is when he’s offering you an HRH, multiple luxurious homes to live in, historic jewels to wear, and a lifetime of smiling, waving, and having your picture taken in return for a life of privilege and social deference, and immense wealth that means you never have to worry about earning another dollar as long as you live.
That’s why it’s sometimes an advantage to marry the Isabella Calthorpes and Cressida Bonas’s – they aren’t quite as hungry for this kind of thing.
Speaking of Bonas, did I see somewhere that she’s getting decent reviews in her new stage role as George Orwell’s second wife?
That’s the catch, you see: these boys are thrown back on the girls who are hungry for the tinsel of royalty, because the ones who aren’t turn them down. The tradeoff is knowing that the women they’re marrying wouldn’t have looked at them if they weren’t who they were.
I disagree with this completely as it applies to MM. for no other reason than finding it a pretty degrading commentary on an accomplished, intellectual woman. What makes you think she is less than socialites and just wants a piece of the crown?
It also means the loss of privacy, people questioning everything you do, and the loss of a career in Meghan’s case.
Meghan could have snagged an actor who is paid obscene amounts of money for films or some tech billionaire. And she could have the jewels, the homes, and not been attacked by internet experts on the daily.
Bonas is getting decent reviews yes, but all her stage roles have been at very tiny fringe theatres (her current play is being performed inside a pub). Those roles are generally not paid but operate on a profit-share basis. It’s highly unusual for someone as well-known as Bonas to take the kind of role normally played by drama students or struggling recent graduates.
London has a million pub fringe theatres and I’m not saying they don’t occasionally throw up some gems, but they almost never get this kind of mainstream press attention, or really any press attention. I don’t mean to be unkind but there’s no way in a million years all this press and reviewers would be going to a pub theatre if the lead wasn’t a debutante and royal-adjacent.
I mean, good for her for being willing to earn her stripes, and I guess she can afford to work for free, but it leaves a bad taste in my mouth somehow. (And don’t get me started on that vile Russian oligarch *throws up into hat*)
@DTrain – how do you know how intellectual MM is? Harry looks to me dumb as a rock. She is a D-List actress. If she were so intellectual, what would she be doing with him – he barely got through schools. I’m not saying she’s “less” than socialites: I’m saying that people outside those circles (and Middleton is the poster child for this group) are hungrier to get into those circles than those already in it. Calthorpe turned William down because she’s already an aristo, and rich, and she married Richard Branson’s son. But people like the Middletons always want this kind of thing badly. MM is a nobody with a decent but D-List career. She’s never going to get great parts and she’s in a business where for women, 36 might as well be 50. I’m sorry to disagree with you, but intellectual my Aunt Tilly. If this man weren’t HRH Harry Windsor with all that goes with it, MM wouldn’t have looked twice at him.
Why is everyone in so much denial about why these guys, no matter how dumb they are or how they look, always end up on Most Eligible Bachelor lists, and why does everyone want to assume that MM alone of all the women in the world is utterly indifferent to those attractions?!
“She’s never going to get great parts and she’s in a business where for women, 36 might as well be 50″
Actually it works differently for African-American women. The parts are available when you are either under 18 or over 40 years old. Between 18 and 40 is where most roles are available for White women and the least for WOC. Because you will be playing the love interest. Hollywood doesn’t cast WOC as love interests unless the movie is about racism or you are viewed as essentially White enough to pass due to being some “universal” sex symbol (J.lo, Halley Berry).
WOC are in the out’s those working years until they hit 40′s when they can play roles not based on attractiveness or romantic love (single Mom, high powered attorney, boss of the tough guys).
Megan can be considered “passing” enough for TV but not movies due to the lack of sex symbol title. She will get more roles when she ages.
@seesittellsit
Perhaps you should research people more before you judge them. Meghan went to Northwestern University and since she didn’t grow up super wealthy and doesn’t seem to be a legacy there, she had to do based on her grades and school activities. Before getting steady acting work, she made extra money doing calligraphy. She has also held down a steady acting job for several years, which implies that she doesn’t cause drama at work since producers are quick to get rid of actresses who are not super famous and cause problems behind the scenes.
I think the better question is why are you so interested in demeaning Meghan as a person?
Remind us again, seeit, how someone whose dyslexia went undiagnosed until age 17 failed at regular schooling and that makes him an idiot. How he sought a career in the military, was awarded best in his class on merit, and started two international charities but still appears to be barely scraping above imbecile level for you. Remember, his buddy Branson is also dyslexic, failed at regular schooling, and is a self-made billionaire. He must be an idiot to you too.
Diana wasn’t book smart either. Does that make her an idiot in your eyes? All different kinds and levels of intelligence out there.
I will announce right now. I *am* book smart and I’m a total idiot. My dad used to despair of me and to this day I do not know the value of money. It means nothing to me unless I see actual cash.
Okay so I’m likely biased because I’m an actor and from a working class background with none of the connections most successful actors have (really nepotism and ‘who you know’ and going to the ‘right’ schools are HUGE parts of the UK acting industry, people have no idea). But I checked Cressida’s CV and it’s remarkably slender considering the extraordinary amount of press coverage she’s has. Four profit-share fringe roles, at venues that are pretty much at the lower end of the scale, one of which (the one-woman show) was almost certainly self-funded (I’ve done two shows at the same venue). She’s not on the audition circuit and she’s not really ‘known’ in the acting world.
I’m not being bitter, honest. I’ve got a great career and have performed at most of the major theatres in London, and if I wanted fame I certainly wouldn’t have made the career choices I’ve made. But it’s honestly shocking that she doesn’t have one mainstream theatre credit, not even a supporting role at a smaller non-central theatre like the Bush or the Arcola. Not even a TV guest spot on Casualty or something? And yet she’s getting blanket media coverage for pub fringe?? It looks like she’s a model/socialite who occasionally funds a fringe show so she can play a heavyweight lead, so she can claim to be a serious actor and to have a proper career. If she really cared about acting she’d have gone to drama school or be auditioning.
@Merritt I don’t understand your comment. Are you suggesting white people can’t love Africa because generations before them were colonialists?
Have you been to Africa? If so, I think you might better appreciate why Harry enjoys being in a country where no one gives a hoot who he is, much less what title is pinned on him. There are very few places in the world where he can be anonymous and one of them also happens to be rich in natural beauty and has a fascinating culture. Why shouldn’t he love Botswana?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, I’m saying tone and actions matter. While I do think he cares about the people who live in Africa as evidenced by his charity that is there, that is only one part of the story. As discussed by others, part of why he likes going to Africa is because he can do regular rich guy things without as much attention or criticism from the media and the public. That aspect tends to ignore the harsh reality that many Africans live in, where they don’t always have access to clean drinking water, enough food, basic healthcare, and education.
And no, I have not been to Africa, however as a descendant of slaves on one side of my family, I do have roots there. Although as I have not done a DNA test, I have no idea where in Africa my ancestors came from.
@Merritt By your logic, no one can go to Crystal Mountain resort in Michigan because contaminated water and water shut offs have left tens of thousands in the state without access to safe, affordable, and abundant drinking water.
@Notasugarhere – look, you’re free to see Harry and Diana as brilliant even though they weren’t booksmart. The poster used the word “intellectual” which to me means something quite specific. And, if it comes to it, there is something to be said for a wider education. Diana spent most of her teens reading Barbara Cartland romances – she never moved much beyond that. Perhaps if she had, her life would have turned out differently. It isn’t just Harry’s schools record: it’s the things he says and does. I’m sorry – I really do apologize for holding a different view than you do, but I do. I thought Diana an absolute idiot, she handled her marriage horrifically, she was ill-equipped for the world she found herself in partly BECAUSE she was so badly educated.
We will have to agree to disagree on this – and most of all on the to me specious idea that MM would have been the slightest bit interested in this man if he’d been the local primary school principle, or a city attorney.
I think Diana and Harry have a different type of smarts than Meghan, although she may have it also. They are emotionally intelligent. William and Charles, not at all, although I think Charles is quite intellectual.
Back to the KEEN couple, Lord!! How absurd!!! I would be keen for an all-paid vacation to Africa for WEEKS. Harry is tone deaf and I don’t think Meghan is much help in this department.
And NOTA, didn’t they go to Norway, Jamaica and now Africa in less than a year?? I don’t know about you guys, but that is a LOT of vacations in my middle class American book. Parts of which paid for by the taxpayers.
just because you made such a big deal about education: it is school principal and living by ones principles, not “school principles”. I think some of the wisest people i have met never had the opportunity to even complete high school or read any great philosophers:) However, I agree, people with such privileged backgrounds should have been better read, but i won’t judge anyone on the books they’ve not read.
Kaiser: Harry will probably stay at a 7 star bushcamp
Tents with all luxury features
I was lucky to stay in such a hotel once. Didn’t feel like staying in a camp at all
Glamping.
My best friend is doing a safari right now, for his birthday. The “tent” has chandeliers. Tough life, hunh? Lol
This photo of Meghan is the first one I have seen where she did not have her usual great look. That dress reminds me of a version of Kate’s poor lacy fashion choices. Is it an old photo perchance?
I dont find her fashion to be outstanding actually. Perhaps because I dont find her particularly attractive. I know that’s very superficial and not something you base a relationship on. He obviously finds her to be otherwise.
Well, this story brings out MY inner “Off With Their Heads” anarchist. Can we add up how much time Harry spends flying off to do whatever the hell he wants whenever he wants, and the cost of his endless jaunts off to wherever, as opposed to how much time he actually spends “working”?
I am starting to wonder how many personal trips he does too. There was an article on the DM yesterday about Harry being invited to a “Google Camp” weekend getaway in Italy just prior to this trip. It was a ‘mix’ of people at the top of industry, and Harry and Emma Watson (not as a couple, just random celebs.)
I used the word “intellectual” or a reason. She is bright and you degrading her intellect is strange and the attack was so personal? So you either don’t know how difficult Northwestern University is to be accepted and to earns degree from or you were rejected by them. Either way, you cannot deny MM’s intelligence.
“Becoming one with wildlife” is when you eat them or they eat you, right?
Insipid lead.
it is currently winter in the Southern Hemisphere, so I am not sure how romantic/comfortable it will be. My boss just did a safari and they had early morning trips with about 45 degrees Fahrenheit, 4 degrees Celsius…….
Gabarone was 86 degrees last Saturday (daytime) but yes, the temperature over night is very low. Layers of clothing are required.
I know people who have gone camping in Africa and it’s very upscale. Sounds like a fantastic trip. Lucky her!
“keen” on everything except work.
Who writes this garbage?
Darling let’s take a lovely holiday and get really close to “the animals and people”. We’ll snuggle up nightly with one of each.
I won’t blame Haz or Sparkle for the gag worthy writing they can’t control. I will point out that is a long ass vacay for a man in his mid thirties without a full time job. Meghan as an employed person is off the hook on that one,though. I hope she has a nice time.
Seriously smiling over snuggling up with one of each!
The whole BRF is on vacation in August. There are hardly any engagements, so why not spend this time in a country you love with a person you love?
Why not pull your weight for the rest of the year so that this vacation is viewed as richly deserved versus another just another indulgence? #belikebetty
He usually spends 4-5 summer weeks in Lesotho, working on Sentebale and conservation work. Last year included a week at the AIDS conference. Yes, it is vacation, and yes he spends most of it doing charity work of some kind. That may or may not happen this year, if after this trip they’re headed to Scotland for the Balmoral Test.
notsugarhere: Wasn’t she at Balmoral last year for his birthday and met Charles? Or you think this is to hang out with Granny and get her approval too?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am talking about this year, not last year.
All of his very worthy work has been duly noted and heavily praised, particularly on this forum. However, he is hardly the hardest working royal around, and his official work tallies remain low. Even adding in the lovely genuine work he does for his charities, which he obviously enjoys and puts a lot of energy into, there is no getting around the fact that his octegenarian grandparents have worked circles around him for the last few years.
I am simply not going to give Harry a pass when William and Kate get regularly skewered on this blog for the same type of work schedule. Harry has lovely charm. He has patronages that are close to his heart and where he expends a great deal of energy. But he isn’t pulling the weight he should at this point in his career.
Suze, much as it pains me to admit Harry might not be perfect, you’re right. He does what he wants — which is some really good stuff — but he hasn’t really stepped in for his grandmother either. He needs to do it.
Still the best of the younger lot, blue are, even when I can’t give him a pass on the workload!
Cause Harry doesn’t work the rest of the year. He does the fewest engagements of anyone, and his charities have staff that work on them. Sentable was such a mess several years ago, Charles had to send his staff to the rescue.
33 years old, and does maybe 80 hour long engagements a year. And then complains. I think that is what bugs me the most about him. Harry, shut your pie hole and count your exceedingly tremendous blessings.
Let them eat cake, indeed.
@BLUHARE @LAK White Mischief really was eye candy!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Haha!
What?! What!
It’s like the bat signal!!
And he could really have played that role too. But I will be forever fond of Charles Dance because of that one role. And you’re right. Greta Saatchi was gorgeous.
I really want to like and support these two (esp her) but they’re making it harder and harder for me…..grrrrr…..
Rumors of other trips but no proof. Travel back and forth to stay at each other’s homes when work allowed. One 2-3 day trip to attend a friend’s wedding. Doesn’t this look like their one verified vacation together – est one week long – after one year of dating? And as written above, all of Suits has the month of August off, so she isn’t getting special treatment. Doesn’t seem excessive to me.
I’m with you. This is the BRF-seems to me Harry is being held to some sort of other standard.
Didn’t they go to Norway? Jamaica? Do those count? CAuse this is the third vacation I count, partly courtesy of the British taxpayer.
Lazy Harry – his new name for me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
