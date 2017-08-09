Jennifer Lawrence got four covers by five artists for Vogue’s September issue

We knew, months ago, that Jennifer Lawrence would be Vogue’s September issue cover girl. She’s promoting Mother!, which comes out in September, and J-Law is basically Peak Everything at this point. She’s the one every magazine wants on their cover. She’s the one every director wants in their movie. She’s the one every guy wants to have a beer with. These are impossible expectations. So color me surprised that I actually like what Vogue did for the September issue – they organized four different covers by different artists. Jen was photographed by Bruce Weber, Annie Leibovitz and Inez and Vinoodh. She was also painted by artist John Currin. It’s rather spectacular, and I love that the Statue of Liberty makes a cameo. You can see and read Vogue’s whole September issue package here. The interview is classic J-Law – she talks about everything from Darren Aronofsky to her love of reality TV to feminism and politics. Some highlights:
She’s staying in a rental because she broke her house: “When I first moved in, the house was crystalled out—crystals everywhere, and geodes. And I was like, ‘Please get rid of these; I don’t want people to come over here and think I’m a crystal person.’ Not that there’s anything wrong with that! But everyone told me, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t move them. You have to have the crystal lady who put them in move them. . . . ’ ” You know where this is going. Lawrence did not get the crystal lady. “I just had all the crystals yanked out. Sold them. And then my f–king house flooded. I hate crystals.”
She never calls herself a regular person: “That’s what other people have said. If I’d said, ‘I’m a regular person,’ I’d want to kill myself.”
She’s proud of Passengers, even if it flopped: “I’m disappointed in myself that I didn’t spot it. I thought the script was beautiful—it was this tainted, complicated love story. It definitely wasn’t a failure. I’m not embarrassed by it by any means. There was just stuff that I wished I’d looked into deeper before jumping on.”
How she feels post-hacking: “It’s scary when you feel the whole world judges you. I think people saw [the hacking] for what it was, which was a sex crime, but that feeling, I haven’t been able to get rid of it. Having your privacy violated constantly isn’t a problem if you’re perfect. But if you’re human, it’s terrifying. When my publicist calls me, I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, what is it?’ Even when it’s nothing. I’m always waiting to get blindsided again.”
On Mother!, she hyperventilated and dislocated a rib. “I ended up getting on oxygen. I have oxygen tubes in my nostrils, and Darren’s like, ‘It was out of focus; we’ve got to do it again.’ And I was just like, ‘Go f–k yourself.’ ”
She had a ‘Kardashian tent’ on the set of Mother!: “It was a tent that had pictures of the Kardashians and Keeping Up with the Kardashians playing on a loop—and gumballs. My happy place.”
Her relationship with Aronofsky started after filming wrapped: “We had energy. I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me…When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is. For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as just a human.” She praises Aronofsky as an “amazing father” and for his directness of purpose. “I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him. I normally don’t like Harvard people, because they can’t go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard. He’s not like that.”
She also talks about how Aronofsky is “disappointed” in her love of reality TV, and that she’s focused on bringing people together, politically, and building bridges between diverse groups, and getting the dark money out of politics. As I said, this interview was classic J-Law – there were about a million good quotes, and she continues to be one of the better “interviews” in Hollywood. As for the Aronofsky stuff… I get weird vibes from them as a couple, but I also think she’s just going through a phase. Hope she doesn’t end up pregnant!
Photographs by Annie Leibovitz, Inez and Vinoodh, and Bruce Weber, portrait by John Currin, all courtesy of Vogue.
wow that red dress! she looks fantastic!
That’s my favorite of the covers.
Mine too.
Really? I thought that was the cheesiest one.
I like the color contrast of the red against the background. It is typical Leibovitz, but I like the striking red.
And ther body is insane. Yowsa!
I think it’s the pop of red against the backdrop and sky that grabs me.
The black and white one is my favourite. I don’t like her, but good God, she’s a stunning woman.
no offense, but the red dress one seems like it’s made for trump campaign:”let’s make america great again! statue of liberty! titanic-esque fence, woman in red silk looking all sultry! dark! rich! sexy! ‘murrica!”
the black-white one is tipical hypster photo-like, half of my hipster friends have at least 3 versions of that set-up from theor wedding, the gold dress one just looks like someone imitating kate moss.
the drawing is perfection.
they should have made all of the covers like that, or on some other original idea.
125 years, september issue and they take the typical, totally mainstream approved american sweetheart, make (4 out of 5) tired, cliched covers… so brave, so new, so original. so (fashion) forward… /s/
I love it too, very circa 1980′s Polo ad.
@JackieJormpJomp Yeah, it’s peak Leibovitz phoning in the cheese. She’s been basically making the same picture for the past ten years.
I don’t get it. And the open mouth pose creeps me out.
She gives me a huge case of the yawns.
Me too. I have never understood her popularity. She always seems so average. Plus, she’s obnoxious with the I’m so goofy and gross and down to earth shtick.
Really? Even though, she’s like, totally a normal girl? And she like, eats cookies and loves farting and hates boring old movies? And like, she totally WOULD be your best friend, if she lived next to you?
It’s dull because it’s just as created and manipulated as anyone else’s image. She’s “relatable”, because she’s a pretty version of a normal person, instead of a knockout.
I think Jennifer is way over-rated. I loved her in Silver Linings Playbook but was surprised by the Oscar nomination and thought Bradley Cooper gave a better performance in the film.
Take a look at her performance in Joy. The film isn’t much to write home about, but she’s superb in it.
But for an Oscar? How many actors are great in films but never get that buzz? Most I would say. The problem with Jennifer is that she has the Hollywood machine behind her making sure everything she does is super hyped. There’s a dissonance between her acting ability and what we expect from Oscar winners. Even Emma Stone suffered from this last year.
Agree with you about SLP.
I like J Law a lot but completely agree that there are far more interesting and deserving actresses.
“The problem with Jennifer is that she has the Hollywood machine behind her making sure everything she does is super hyped. There’s a dissonance between her acting ability and what we expect from Oscar winners.”
YES. Exactly exactly exactly.
Kitten, I read your comment and was like “that’s exactly how I feel!” and then “oh wait, those are my words” hahaha
Agreed. Emma Stone has the same issue with LLL. Jen deserved her Oscar nom for WB and maybeeeee SLP but the other two were just absurd
The thing about J-Law is that she is a charismatic star with very good (if not absolute top-drawer) acting ability. That combination is actually fairly rare. For example, she strikes me as having a greater range as a performer than Angelina Jolie, even if Jolie has more raw charisma than she does. That explains the media attraction – plus the fact she gives excellent value in her interviews.
And when you say that there’s a dissonance between her acting ability and what we expect from Oscar winners, I’m not sure I agree. Her performance in Winter’s Bone, for example, is better than anyone I’ve seen plenty of other Oscar winners produce. I don’t buy the idea that she’s any less of an actress than say Emma Stone, Brie Larsen, Julia Roberts, Natalie Portman, Reese Witherspoon, or Hilary Swank, to name six other recent Best Actress winners. Sure, she’s not a Helen Mirren or a Streep – but every few people are.
I think she’s somewhere around Emma Stone and Julia Roberts when it comes to acting. A lot of charisma, but not top level acting ability. Brie Larson or Hilary Swank are much stronger actresses, I would say.
She reminds me of a young Julia Roberts a lot actually.
She has much more charisma than Brie Larson or Hilary Swank. And I’m old enough to remember when people used to say that Michelle Pfeiffer was an overhyped pretty white girl who got more coverage than her talent deserved…
Exactly. More charisma, less talent and acting ability. As I said, she’s very much like a young Julia.
I just wonder when someone says she isn’t as talented as x then who is? Not snarky but curious. To me Julia Roberts is an average actress, not much range but good enough.
I think it is easy to say that because she is so hyped it would be impossible to live up to it but Winter’s Bone showed she had what it takes to go far if she wanted to and played it smart.
She is overrated in every sense. I love models on covers. Especially on important issues such as September one. When i say models i mean fashion models.
I thought we were done with slip dresses btw.
Came here to say the same thing. Can we please stop with the open-mouth pose?
Yeah, why?
She’s not a Meryl Streep, or Vivian Leigh, Michelle Pfeiffer or Grace Kelly, or a Cate Blanchett. I don’t understand the fuss with her. She’s a young, talented and attractive actress, the attention given to her is overblown IMO.
There it is… that slight agape.
I’m so sorry but there are so many better looking people than her. I have always wondered what all the hype is around her. She seems so regular..
Agreed. I just don’t get it.
Potato potato. I think she’s stunning.
Agreed. She’s mediocre in every aspect. Still waiting for a non white girl next door to be as average as she is and still get as much publicity.
Oh wait that will never happen.
Her acting isn’t mediocre. You may not like her, but she is highly talented by any standards.
I think her acting is pretty bad. She even admitted this on graham Norton with her co star from xmen. They showed a clip from the movie and it was cringey. She was visibly embarrassed.
Right there with you.
That is her charm. She is regular and therefore versatile. I haven’t seen her pushed as a great beauty anywhere. But she can play a pretty girl if she has to.
I’ve heard some stuff about Darren. That he’s really Natalie Portman’s baby daddy. He was abusive towards Mila and Natalie on the set on Black Swan.
Haven’t been much of a fan of Jennifer since what she did on those Hawaiian rocks.
Passengers was creepy love story but a beautiful set. I loved her clothes she wears in the movie
Maybe she never said this exact words “i’m a regular person” but her whole shtick was based on it. I guess her PR team noticed it’s not working anymore so she’s just backtracking.
I agree she’s backtracking. She definitely relied on her “normal girl” routine and people are especially worn out by her now. I think Passengers (or maybe even Joy) was the end of the constant JLaw praise. Also she’s older most people are over the fart jokes.
Exactly.
But she likes Kardashians, you guys! And she hates elitist Harvard people!! She is just like you, peasants!!! Don´t call her regular tho! She is a very special basic Becky!!!!
Nah, not so much backtracking as having her cake and eating it too… She wants to seem everything to everybody.
Eh I’ll take her over the insta-models that flooded our shelves last year. She looks really good on the cover in the red dress. I laughed at the crystal story, sounds like something that would happen to my friend. I do wonder when her reign will end.
Wow those Darren quotes…they just don’t sit with me. That’s a power dynamic that I find weird. She viewed the movie and that’s how she got into a relationship with him? It sounds like she’s obsessed with his movie abilities not him as a person. Which YIKES
There’s just something not right here sorry.
The photos are beautiful though. Vogue has done some of my favorite shots of her followed by Vanity Fair
And the fact that he gives her crap about her love of reality TV should be a good indicator that this should end.
Unless there is a habit that is dangerous to the well being of others, shut the hell up.
Yea sounds like he wants to mold her into someone she will never be. So that will end well.
Which is exactly what all the gossip pages say about them (particularly Lainey). They just confirmed that in an interview. He hates her low brow humor and immaturity but he’s going to stamp it out of her.
Good luck with that Jlaw
Totally agree. Every semi-nice thing she says about him sounds forced.
And how can she have feelings for someone who could care less that she got so sick she needed to be on oxygen? Isn’t that an indicator of how he’ll treat her in a relationship?
Well he’s a genius which is how she knows they are meant to be.
Even typing that makes me wanna gag. I’ve seen this in a friend and it didn’t end well for them either. By the time she left she was completely different.
@Nicole, part of me wonders if she’s already over Aronofsky, but she feels like she needs to stick it out through their movie’s promotion. They haven’t been seen together in so long, and now these weird quotes. It wouldn’t surprise me if they announce a split like, 3 weeks after their movie comes out.
It wouldn’t surprise me but who knows maybe she likes being controlled. Nothing in hollywood surprises me in the slightest. Its definitely a mix of personal and promotion. It took her ages to talk about hoult in an interview but here she is fawning over her director bf but all the quotes are about his “genius”.
@Nicole: I don’t read it as she likes to be controlled (she didn’t say she gave it up because he doesn’t like her watching the shows), but I do think she likes to be challenge and to challenge back. She grew up with brothers who seemed to behave that way with her, so it might be how she exists in some relationships too. I have a friend like that. She likes to date opinionated, forward, know-it-all guys so she can engage them in little battles of will. Any who have actually tried to control her have not lasted long at all. She once told me she likes to have relationships with men like that because it helps her feel confident to take on the male execs in the industry she works her, because she finds them dismissive and rude to her as a female. When she’s not easily intimidated, she gets access and a voice.
Oh-Dear
I didn’t take it as she was weak and bowing to him more like these are the facts. She used to irritate me but she went away long enough and now I like her. I don’t think she is phony but I do think she doesn’t want to ever be pretentious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read the interview and even the journalist was surprised that she was addressing her relationship at all.
The Statue of Liberty and black and white covers are stunning!
I’m not sure why people are suddenly worried she’s going to get pregnant? It seems to come up constantly lately, but she has lots of films in the pipeline and she’s said many times, very clearly, she’s focused on working for the time being. Whatever else people think of her she’s always seemed extremely committed to her career above all else.
Weird. I think she’s one of the worst interviews in Hollywood. You know exactly what you’re going to get from a Jlaw interview. Everything is force fed to her by her publicist and it’s always the same stuff.
I do find it interesting that she’s a white woman who is in a very powerful position and doesn’t get any flack for not speaking out against Trump.
JLaw is on my nerves lately but she’s spoken out against trump multiple times. She’s spoken up FOR Planned Parenthood as well. She’s said F U to trump on a live interview. She’s spoken up a lot
She has spoken out against Trump – repeatedly. He even snapped back at her on the campaign trail, claiming she had bad skin.
And I have to disagree that she gives bad interviews. Quite the contrary: she gives great value.
She has though.
http://www.etonline.com/news/173173_jennifer_lawrence_slams_donald_trump_running_for_president/
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/jennifer-lawrence-donald-trump-message_us_57372a6be4b08f96c1835749
I remember that too. She has said things but we can’t expect every interview to address him.
It’s probably hard for her to date someone because she’s so accomplished and successful. So I understand why she goes for men who can match that in their own lives. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always entail quality relationships. Also, I hate to think that she’s going down the Streep route where she’ll likely be nominated for everything she’s in, instead of fewer but more substantial performances. She’s a very good actress, but I don’t think she’s been allowed to grow because of her immediate and unwavering success.
I usually think interviews like hers are fluff and it doesn’t help me understand the person any better. But I love her Harvard people take. Now I do want to get a beer with her.
The Currin cover is wonderful and just a little strange. Did he do the Mother! art as well?
But honestly, how many Harvard grads has she met in Hollywood? Sounds like a dumb stereotype.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten@ Producers, executives, directors… Hollywood is not just about actors who aren’t finished high school.
add lawyers to that. I think there are more lawyers and accountants in Hollywood that actors and directors.
More than you would imagine. From physicians that deal with high-end patients, to agents, executives, lawyers, publicists, journalists…on and on. There are quite a few in the television industry. Conan O’ Brien, Mira Sorvino, Tommy Lee Jones and a few other actors. Yale had/has an acting program that has produced some huge names. Entertainment is full of Ivy Leaguers.
It was also shade against Natalie Portman. lol
Ehhhh…..maybe, but more likely she decided to form her sweeping generalization based on one or two interactions with Ivy League aholes.
Because living in Boston, I would bet that I’ve met more Harvard grads than she has and no, they don’t run around bragging that they went to Harvard. Most of the time I wouldn’t even know unless it’s brought up in an anecdotal story about college or whatever.
Um Darren Aronofsky is interested in diversity except there are never any people of color in his movies? Sure.
Wrong he had a wayons brother in require for a dream. Javier in mother! Idris Elba was his first choice for mother but he had to do dark tower.
Javier Bardem in mother? he’s white! what’s diverse about him? that he’s european?
Yeah, it’s always baffling when people refer to Javier and Penelope Cruz as people of colour when they’re your standard white Europeans.
America’s idea of race is so weird.
I’m from Latin America & we have white people here. You do know that being Latino is not a race. And people from Spain are not Latinos, they’re Hispanic. In fact not everyone who is a Latino speaks Spanish. I’m Peruvian, we have 3 official languages, that’s whithout counting the other 47 languages native communities speak. So yeah it always pisses me off when they say Bardem & Cruz are Latinos, when they are White Hispanics.
I’m from Northern Europe and here Javier would be looked at as “brown” and many would confuse him and penelope for middle easterners because of their darker coloring. This is not meant as an insult but in the west when we refer to white people, we mostly mean anglo saxon or germanic.
Latinos are beautiful, you should be proud of yourself! I wish I had your coloring olive or tan and dark eyes. I find it so exotic and beautiful.
@Cc What do you consider Greeks, Italians and other Southern Europeans who share the same coloring, or deeper, and similar features? Brown? Is it them being Spanish language native speakers that gets them designated as brown or is it the olive skin? What about those populations/countries in Europe with mostly olive skin and dark eyes who are not Latino? Are they also brown in Northern Europe? No snark, genuinely asking as I’ve not heard this before and I live in Northern Europe currently.
Personally, I consider Cruz and Bardem to be what they are: white Europeans. There’s not much ambiguity for those two, imo. There is more than one shade of white.
.
Yes! I think it’s the beautiful olive complexion.
But sometimes, yes, we confuse them with Syrians or middle easterners because they also have olive complexions.
White is a very generic term, race is a social construct which means very little when you base it on phenotypes so that becomes what we see and place with our eyes.
When I look at my countrymen and women and I look at Italians for example…of course we look different mostly but both are white, right? So it becomes meaningless as a label to most people who only judge by what they see.
Hope that helped!
@Cc Ah, thanks for replying – it was pretty informative! I’m Turkish, and we consider ourselves white, but some non-Turks don’t (I think it’s religion/politics rather than anything else that can make some people consider us “brown” even if we have the same coloring as Christina Hendricks or Cate Blanchett). I have some friends from the Levant countries and they also consider themselves white even if some Westerners don’t and we all chuckle whenever we hear Bashar Al-Assad or Erdoğan called “brown”. Perhaps where someone is from impacts on how they view “white”. It’s a strange one.
We don’t really have to state our race anywhere, but from the definition I learned in school, we put everyone in Europe and the Middle East under white. The shade of your complexion didn’t really matter.
But I’m from Eastern Europe, and we usually don’t have the superiority complex Northern and Western Europeans have/had when it comes to race.
Now Luca there’s always at least ONE token diverse person in his movies! /s
One. A Wayans brother (forget which one) was in REQUIEM FOR A DREAM.
I’m sorry I thought javier Braden was Spanish. I’ve learned from you guys. Thanks.
Cami, did you mean Mexican? Because Bardem is Spanish. Unless I’m missing something in the context of your comment.
I love the black and white cover and I’m loving the idea of the painting but It doesn’t look like her. As for the interview, she’s really good, Jennifer could give course to every starlets in Hollywood at how to deal with interviews. Her whole relationship with Aronofsky is still weird but I can’t deny that it’s sounds like a more healthy or happier relation than the one with Martin. Also what she says about Passengers is perfect, she tell us that the “twist” was bad but she still managed to not shamed anyone she worked with. She could have hand this quote to Chris Pratt… Overall this is one of my favourite interview of her, she’s more quiet, more thoughtful, less all over the place. There’s one thing tho, I really don’t think associate herself with Amy Schumer is a good idea.
“Healthy?” Like I said above, she mentions how he was unsympathetic when she cracked a rib and needed oxygen on their movie set. That shows a lack of respect and humanity.
If he couldn’t show that towards her as her boss, how can he show that in a supposed relationship?
Yeah,I exaggerated. What I mean to say is that she seems happier with him than she was with Chris Martin. The part about being confuse in the past or when she hinted about dating a guy who was insecure and was trying to control her. Aronofsky might do the same, but for know it’s obvious that she doesn’t feel that way.
Their relationship seems icky. They seem to be into each other for the wrong reasons. She thinks he’s “a genius” and he’s into her because she’s JLaw but is still trying to Eliza Doolittle her.
I like the one where she was painted! Makes me want to pick up a paint brush again and try and do art. It has been such a long time since I have painted or drawn anything.
I love all three photographs. Not sure about the painting.
My favourite are the red dress and the black and white.
I like the cover with the Statue of Liberty and the black and white one but for a collectors anniversary issue, I really think they should have gone with iconic older models, acknowledging that history, not an actress. An Iman or a Twiggy or some fabulous older woman
It’s shame that Vogue US doesn’t features models anymore. And when they do, it’s generally one of the insta – models crowd.
I agree – its an anniversary issue for a fashion mag, so go with a model or two models, like Iman and Lauren Hutton.
I agree. Given the current US climate it’s also quite suggestive to put a blonde, blue-eyed, White woman on the cover with the Statue of Liberty and the word freedom. Not suggestive of something good.
They sell the most magazines in an industry that is experiencing declining print sales. Actresses are consistently higher than any of the models out there. In fact, some of the lowest sales are Kendall Jenner and other Insta girls. With no Supermodels any more actresses are a sure bet.
The b/w cover is lovely.
I LOVE the painting of her! It’s my favorite of the four images.
I missed her! She looks fantastic.
How does it work? Do they get paid to be on the cover?
I love the black & white version.
She is a beauty and yet these photos undermine her physique so much.
“American Beauty” is such a tired and problematic title… And frankly if this is how they celebrate their anniversary with cliché photos and an interview of someone who has spoken already so much about everything instead of historical people in fashion… they’ve lost the plot.
Passengers did have a great script. It was nuanced and interesting and aware of the many issues with what the main character does. The finished film just got the tone wrong. Different shooting choices, different music, slightly altered pacing, and it could have played very differently.
I think at some after announcing the casting point the studio got the idea they could market it as a big love story between two of Hollywood’s brightest young stars, and so they tried to force a more standard romance into a film that was never meant to be that. I have the feeling a much more satisfying directors cut could be made.
This is a fascinating take. I believe it. The direction of Passengers was the worst. JLaw was photographed 100% for the male gaze and her character was never given the pov. Maybe with different direction, it could have been more her story, not the Pratt character’s.
Her character had POV, expecially after she learns the truth.
” I normally don’t like Harvard people, because they can’t go two minutes without mentioning that they went to Harvard.”
This line made me laugh, because my mind immediately went to Natalie Portman.
Ha! Totally!
Lol.
Yeah total shade. I said it above.
duplicated my comment.
anyway, I just don’t like jlaw.
she reminds me of those “fashinably enlightened” college acquitAnces who got older boyfriends…i just can’t explain. the ultimate cool girl. the ultimate neghlitened cool girl, except whn she’s desecrating religious monuments of minority culture.
Honestly of all these, the painting is my favorite.
She’s so….basic….
Hollywood Reporter actresses roundtable from last year: Carey Mulligan (Suffragette), 30; Jennifer Lawrence (Joy), 25; Cate Blanchett (Carol, Truth), 46; Jane Fonda (Youth), 77; Brie Larson (Room), 26; Helen Mirren (Trumbo, Woman in Gold), 70; Charlotte Rampling (45 Years), 69; and Kate Winslet (Steve Jobs), 40. http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/watch-thrs-full-uncensored-actress-852517
She stands out precisely because of that. She is sitting next to Helen Mirren and omg, she is just so uninteresting as a person. Her answers have no depth! After hearing Cate Blanchett, Jennifer sounds just so… stupid… and a bit brash. She doesn’t come across as someone curious at all. The other actresses have actually something to share, not just talking points, but Jennifer doesn’t even like rehearsing, laughs at Shakespeare comments from Mirren clearly not having a clue of what’s going on and her views are just… we… you said, basic.
You nailed it. She has no depth. And it’s funny because she occasionally says things are are so…smart I guess? Or at least trying but then she does this Vogue interview or a round table and she’s back to being a basic dumb blonde.
See, I have a wholly different take on that roundtable. She was visibly deferring to Mirren and so on – and, sure, she doesn’t have their life experience, but there’s nothing shallow about her answers.
Well, then compare her to Brie Larson who is equally young. This isn’t just about life experience, this is about how her status as an actress doesn’t align with the depth we would assume she had. Even Carey Mulligan who is clearly shy and doesn’t talk much seems to have a lot going on in terms of her views.
I was shocked to see that almost the whole panel was blonde. Maybe Carey Mulligan was the only one with brown hair, but even then I wondered if she had dyed it that colour from blonde. Even Helen Mirren and Jane Fonda looked blonde. So much blonde, I couldn’t get over it.
In the clip I saw, Cate Blanchette seemed annoying with the “penetration” remark. I hate it when someone interrupts with a joke that everyone knows is obviously not true, and the other person is trying to get their point out.
When people say J-Law is a ‘basic dumb blonde’, I really roll my eyes. Her interviews make it clear that she’s no fool. People really seem to want to run her down. I suspect they’re going to have to get used to being proved wrong for a long time to come…
I will just get used to simply not seeing her films. That’s all.
Being “Basic” doesn’t mean you’re dumb…you can have a phd and still be pretty basic. Basic is more about one’s style, musical tastes, entertainment preferences etc… and yes jLaw is very basic.
“J-Law is basically Peak Everything at this point.”
Exactly and that’s why I can’t stand her. She never allows us to miss her, she STARS every single f*cking film, the oscahhh hype is never too far away. This career she is creating for herself may give her money and awards (I’m still baffled by this) but it’s not interesting. I’m never interested in what she is promoting, I just roll my eyes. It seems that Hollywood wants to force me to like her and see her films, so they put their machine at her service.
If she worked with less known directors doing independent films (wasn’t her best work as an actress in one of those?) and playing less central characters then I think we wouldn’t get this JL overload and her career would be actually more interesting.
It’s been 9 months since she’s had a film out, and she’s hidden away for almost all of that! Before that she had two 6 month breaks in between promotion cycles. After mother! she won’t have another film out til Red Sparrow 7 months later.
She works less than many of her peers and mostly disappears in between promotional duties, while others show up to envelope openings weekly.
I understand criticism for exposure but frankly she does more than any of her fellow actresses to disappear. Also regardless of how I feel about this woman, I got to admit that this type of request are never made for men. There’s something really problematic about asking women to disappear, why JLaw shouldn’t enjoy her professional success.
But when she comes up she over hyped that it feels she never actually went away. Otherwise why so many just feel like I do? I’m not being mean, but the films she does and the promotional work she must do end up being pushed in a way that I feel is over the top.
Well Rachel, if I could remember an actor in her position I would say the same thing. I suppose for actresses the “fashion element” exposes them more.
And btw, I don’t want her to disappear, I just want to miss her, that’s different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And if you want to bring Jake, well, he has been working on smaller films while starring them, that was also one of my points. Independent films, smaller productions that are less Hollywood are usually more interesting and with her power, she could get those made, just like Jake. This is the kind of ambition I would like to see in her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not saying that she shouldn’t be ambitious, but the whole idea of capitalizing, if overdone has consequences. If an actress does a lot of big projects she never really “goes away” and the audience gets tired of seeing the same actress being hyped year after year.
My comment comes from a place of wanting to see her using her power to do stuff that it’s interesting, making less big hollywood choices.
That would never work. She is young and is playing it smart. The big roles give her the freedom to choose smaller films with good directors.
What smaller films? I wish that was true.
You’re saying she should work with a less acclaimed director on a part that’s not as good? This makes no sense. I think mother! looks like a very interesting film and is a great choice for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And about her exposure she says in the interview: “Lawrence jokes that after her next flurry of films she’ll need to take some more time off (“The American public—the international public—will need a break from me . . . even the aliens are annoyed”), but it’s obvious she loves what she does.”
She clearly knows this is a lot of exposure.
OF ALL THE PEOPLE TO PUT ON THE SEPTEMBER ISSUE COVER! THE 125TH COLLECTOR’S EDITION!?
Yawn x 100.
Would it have been so hard to have at least one cover shot with a smile instead of that “I AM SO INTENSE” vapid stare into the camera????
She looks like an ostrich in the painted one
She looks like she just farted Dorito dust onto a light-colored velvet sofa.
I think she is very overrated as an actress. It makes me dislike even though she probably wonders what the fuss is too
The hacking was disgusting i bet it traumatised her
She is the definition of basic. No charisma whatsoever.
I don’t care that she’s not particularly beautiful (she’s more attractive than many a male Hollywood phenom), but the thing is she’s a bad actress and they keep trying to sell her as the best actress of her generation. Sure, Jan!
I’m struggling with the idea that Jennifer Lawrence has no charisma. Multiple Oscar nominations, bog box office, millions of followers on Facebook, huge media coverage every time she farts or falls over. You might not like her, but she has charisma in spades and the evidence of that isn’t difficult to find.
I also don’t get the idea that she is a bad actor. Tastes differ about this, of course. But she is highly expressive and has plenty of talent. And you don’t get repeated raves from your peers and critics if you’re a bad actor. She can be annoying. However, I think she is very obviously a big talent. maybe not the greatest actress of her generation, or anything like it. But by Hollywood standards, she can certainly act.
She has a machine behind her that is making sure she gets all the things you pointed out. About her acting, she is very good at emoting which is a talent in itself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually liked her interview but I hate the painting cover and Lebowitz has been phoning it in since she had to file for bankruptcy. The other covers are gorgeous.
No matter how hard the industry tries to make her a fashion girl, she just bores me. The black and white one is the best one, but really they should have saved themselves the time and money and just shot a single cover with someone more engaging on it.
About being a fashion girl, I don’t feel Dior is helping her at all.
I don’t mind her personality, it’s her acting I can’t get into. She’s not a good actress to me, just my opinion. She seems nice though!
the black and white version is my favorite.
I liked Darren Aronosfky, I even had a crush on him 10 years ago, I am like J-Law, we have some weird man-types. So,.. I understand Jennifer actions here.
As filmaker he is good, but Black Swan is not a great movie, its okay, but very dark, IDK, I just didnt fall in love.
I like Jlaw as actress too, but in this interview he compared her to Michael Jordan…. that’s too much.
Sometimes, I think she is a bit over-hyped. Compared to someone like Julia Roberts back in her day, I don’t think she’s distinct looking, and I don’t think she has the regality of Meryl Streep when she was young. But then I look at her competition in today’s media age, and I get why she’s hyped. Next to Selena Gomez, she’s awesome.
Exactly. It is about her peers and competition. Not someone 20 years ago. Plus she isn’t doing the Taylor Squad nonsense.
Gross. I have so many problems with this interview I don’t know where to start.
Watching the Lardasians is her “happy place”?! How vapid. Not to mention, I can’t put my finger on why I’ve never found her the least bit attractive (even before I heard her boring personality surface itself in interviews like this). She is the definition of the “regular” person that she says she doesn’t want to be. Boring average looks, dull conversation, tries way too hard to be funny and interesting but fails on all counts. I do not understand her appeal. All of these covers are bland as cardboard.
Yes, compared to Selena Gomez she is a genius. But that’s not saying much….
Yeah, but that’s her competition right now. It’s hard to think of any 20 somethings today that are actually compelling. If she were competing with Julia Roberts or Sandra Bullock (who I don’t think is super-talented, but has charisma) several years ago, I don’t think she’d stand a chance. Even the people who were never huge like Bridget Fonda were way more compelling than what you’d see from 20-somethings today. I have no idea why that is.
I assume the likes of Brie Larson or Alicia Vikander are talented, but I don’t think they have the “it” factor that previous movie stars have had. Meryl Streep is known more for her talent than anything else, but if you look at her in her younger days, she really was quite striking in a way that today’s 20 somethings aren’t.
The same goes for the male generation. As crazy as someone like Tom Cruise is, he was considered charismatic at one time, and I can’t think of a male 24 year old today who would have been like Tom Cruise was in Top Gun.
I thought she was fantastic in Winter’s Bone. Then came Silver Linings and it was a slighted weaker John Travolta and Ima Thurman but she was good. For me after that there was nothing that great. I agree with the comment about Aronofsky and reality tv. A little mystery is good but true intimacy is letting someone see you as you really are. Of course it did strike me as another “I’m Just like a Cheetos eating regular gal”.
Afronosky is gonna get her knocked up sadly. And her talk on politics is bullshit. Never heard do anything in the name of bringing others together. Don’t hear her talk about minority rights, racism, lgbtq or even child labor laws. She’s in celebrity politics: they follow the wave of the current political or social rights phase. I will say her gold dress cover is amazing. But 4 covers, you kidding me? I yawn 😴
Passengers did not flop. It made over 300M on a 100M budget. It dissapointed compared to expectations which is different, flops don’t make money.
I would like to add tho, that while Jennifer Lawrence is great at interviews, it’s shame that she’s not being challenged at all. I think it’s one of her force, being able to sounds real and spontaneous when in fact she has one of the most controlled and carefully crafted image in Hollywood. Those celebrity profiles are so fluffy lately that I can see where the publicist put his foot. I wish we had follow up on the subject of equal pay and link it to woc, also she cares about feminism in her industry so why isn’t she worked with more female directors? What does she intent to do with her production company? Etc.
Exactly. There’s nothing of substance coming from this interview.
It is Vogue so edgy will never happen. I like the concept. The pictures aren’t extraordinary, but they are high quality and effective. Her interview is fine. She is 26 and younger than Taylor Swift but seems light years ahead of her in that she doesn’t rely on PR stunts to make attention grabs. Her fame is based on her acting not fake romances and stupid squads. I like that about her.
She is tough and appealing, so I can see why she gets plum roles. She isn’t a diva or difficult so that goes a long way too. Weeks and weeks on location with someone who would otherwise ignore easily becomes someone you loathe with every cell in your being.
There are times in the past when she irked me and I found her extra, but she seems better so far. Long absences should be a rule for her.
I don’t think Aronofsky is in charge of her or that he hurts her feelings. Amy Adams talked about how thick skinned and strong she is. David O Russell couldn’t break her down, so I doubt Aronofsky could. I took it as she was making fun of him.
Assuming what you wrote is true, why go with Darren to a hyped up restaurant that always has paps or why talk about her energy with him when she could’ve made just a professional comment? We know nothing about her for some time and then, shortly after the film is out it seems she wants us to know about her relationship with him.
In these portraits, she looks like a restaurant hostess.
Dealing with him as a human? Sounds awful, dealing with someone? Jeez. I think she has Daddy issues and he’s sick to date someone that much younger, pervy
Overkill.
