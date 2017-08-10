“Elle Fanning & Selena Gomez were cast in Woody Allen’s new movie” links

Elle Fanning & Selena Gomez have joined the cast of Woody Allen’s new movie. You guys, this is really gross. [Dlisted]
Does anyone want to see The Glass Castle? I don’t. [LaineyGossip]
Billie Lourd is inheriting a lot from her mom’s estate. [Wonderwall]
The last meme comes out of Kenya and it’s pretty good. [Buzzfeed]
I kind of love-hate Elizabeth Olsen’s bizarre look here. [GFY]
Art & politics and everything in-between. [Pajiba]
Gerard Butler looks like he had a rough night. [JustJared]
Kylie Jenner is 20 years old today. [IDLY]
I thought C. Thomas Howell was David Letterman. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Oprah Winfrey is really shilling her new diet. [Socialite Life]
Elon Musk and Amber Heard were seen making out on the Gold Coast yesterday.
I’d love to know what exactly is going on there.
ewe
http://www.thedailybeast.com/why-do-young-stars-like-selena-gomez-work-with-woody-allen
Found this article on the Dlisted comment section. Worth a read.
Selena has already been cancelled for me, but I’m sad that I’m gonna have to cancel Elle too 😢. I will be getting popcorn to see how Selena and her stans spin this one though lol. If her BLM comment is anything to go by it’ll be a doozy.
I’m so sad about Elle. I always supported her and I loved the fact that she always prioritize female directors in her carrer, but Woody Allen it’s impossible to forgive.
It’s all gross, but I am getting really sick of only the women (and on top of that, only certain women) being held to account for working with him.
Allen makes films with generally better than average roles for women, and a lot of the actresses in his films have gone on to be nominated for or win awards, or seen their careers change for the better. Obviously it’s a devil’s bargain, but you can see the appeal from a young actresses point of view.
His films rarely do anything for actors careers though, especially these days. There’s no particular benefit to signing on if you’re a man. And yet, actors like Steve Carrell, Colin Firth, Joaquin Phoenix, Jesse Eisenberg, Corey Stoll and Justin Timberlake have all worked with him since the accusations by Dylan re-surfaced, and they’ve all avoided the heat their female co-stars have gotten. I don’t think Carrell even got a single question about it while promoting Cafe Society, even though he was right there while Blake Lively and Kirsten Stewart were being slammed left and right.
Why do only the up and coming young actresses have to justify themselves?
Woodyee loves casting YOUNG women. Creepy f@cker.
At least Selena & Elle are adults & only LOOK young. I wonder if Allen will play the “sophisticated, witty older man” both girls fall for & fight over. Or who he’ll choose to be his dithering alter ego in this outing – so far it’s included Kenneth Branagh, Leonardo Di Caprio, Jonathan Rhys-Meyers, Owen Wilson & Jesse Eisenberg. Yeah, they all look so much like him…
Woody is casting them younger and younger every year. He is such a parody of a dirty old man.
No parody. Mirror image.
Can’t wait until he drops dead.
Young enough to be his great granddaughters. Julia Roberts, Christina Ricci, Scarlett and others got too old for him, and Diane Keaton–forget it!
For a movie like The Glass Castle, not doing any festivals was a pretty bad sign. Add to that the release date and you could guess the movie was going to be pretty dull.
That WAS a great article, thanks for posting:)
I would ask people who work with him, would you leave your child alone with him? Why would you want to be directed by him then*shudder* Will never forgive Cate for signing on to a project with him. Pervy stale clammy vanilla mofo
