Maria Sharapova: Serena Williams called me a ‘little bitch’ after I beat her in 2004

Maria Sharapova’s comeback has been pretty bumpy, to say the least. In early 2016, Sharapova was suspended for testing positive for a banned substance, a Russian over-the-counter heart medication called meldonium. Sharapova had been taking it for years, but meldonium had only been added to the banned-substance list in 2016. Long story short, she was banned for about Fourteen months and was set to make her triumphant return in April, for the clay season. Ever since, Maria has only won a handful of matches, and she’s retired – citing injury – several times. She also withdrew from Wimbledon, she withdrew from Cincinnati, and it’s believed that she’s will try to make a big splash at the US Open (ten bucks says she ends up retiring in the first or second round though).
This was not how it was supposed to go for Maria, especially with her main rival/nemesis Serena Williams on maternity leave. You can tell that Maria’s team thought she would be in the midst of a massive comeback tour on clay, grass and hard courts. That’s why Maria and her team have scheduled so much other stuff around Maria’s “comeback,” including the publication of her memoir, Unstoppable: My Life So Far, which will be released in September following the US Open. Excerpts from the memoir are already coming out, and wouldn’t you know? Maria addresses her rivalry with Serena. Maria believes (correctly) that Serena vowed to never lose to Maria again after Maria beat Serena at Wimbledon in 2004. Maria also claims that Serena called her a “little bitch.”
Maria Sharapova has lifted the lid on her long-running feud with Serena Williams in a sensational extract from her upcoming autobiography, even suggesting that she helped motivate her to become the greatest female tennis player of all time.
In the extract, Sharapova recounts her first meeting with Williams at the age of 17 when she shocked the world to win the Wimbledon title. Afterwards, the now 30-year-old claims she witnessed Williams crying in the locker room, a scene that she believes motivated the American to reach new heights and never lose like that again, even calling Sharapova a ‘b****’ for good measure.
As revealed by People Magazine, she wrote: ‘Serena and I should be friends; we have the same passion. But we are not. I think, to some extent, we have driven each other. Maybe that’s what it takes. Only when you have that intense antagonism can you find the strength to finish her off. Who knows? Someday, when all this is in our past, maybe we’ll become friends. When the match was over, Serena hugged me. She said something like, “Good job”. And smiled. But she could not have been smiling on the inside. What I heard when I came in to the locker room was Serena Williams bawling. Guttural sobs. I got out as quickly as I could, but she knew I was there.’
‘People often wonder why I have had so much trouble beating Serena; my record against her is 2 and 19. To me, the answer was in this locker room. I think Serena hated me for being the skinny kid who beat her, against all odds, at Wimbledon. But mostly I think she hated me for hearing her cry. Not long after the tournament, I heard Serena told a friend – who then told me – “I will never lose to that little b**** again”.’
Williams, now 35, went on to win 17 more Grand Slams after that Wimbledon loss, taking her total to 23 – the most wins by a tennis player in the Open Era – while Sharapova won just four more Grand Slams in the proceeding years.
There’s a lot to unpack there. I take issue with the fact that Maria casts herself as the “skinny kid” underdog who knew too much about Serena’s sadness. Like, Serena hates to lose. Everyone knows this. She always hates to lose. She cries after she loses. The fact that Maria heard Serena cry? Many players have heard Serena cry, just as millions of people have seen Serena scream and lose her temper and carry all of her emotions on her sleeve. Sure, I could see why Serena would have made a vow to herself that day that she would never again lose to Maria. But that says more about Serena than Maria, and it’s a story for Serena’s memoir, not Maria’s, you know? Maria’s memoir should be called Stoppable: How I Lost to Serena 19 Times. As for Serena calling Maria a “little bitch.” I believe it and I laughed. Good luck in Flushing Meadows, Maria!
Photos courtesy of WENN & Pacific Coast News.
“a little bitch”…If the shoe fits
That was my thought. She wasn’t wrong in her assessment..
…same. First thought was “…and?…”
Yep.
And how is Serena her main rival? A rival is someone you compete with at the same level. Serena has beaten her 19 times to two – that’s not a rival that’s a superior player kicking your butt!
I have respect for both of them. Amazing discipline and much bad press yet they made it.
yes they are exactly the same except one of them used performance enhancing drugs and hasn’t been able to win since getting caught and the other has the best record in tennis even winning a grand slam while pregnant.
EXACTLY THE SAME.
Yes, Luca. Yes.
Lucia, yep. She used performance enhancing drugs, so maybe she is a little b*tch.
Plus, I have a lot of issues with her saying “she didn’t like me because I was a skinny kid” because it sounds a WHOLE lot like “she was mad that she got beaten by a white girl”
Yea except for the banned drugs she took & then seemed to not take accountability. I hear that it’s not as bad as a McQuire but she cheated & then fluffed it off on others. My respect for Maria is was low & now it’s nill.
ETA: I should refresh before comments & didn’t see Luca’s. So…what she said
It doesn’t surprise me that Serena is into name calling. She has never been classy. An amazing athlete though.
I can’t imagine Sharapova’s book is going to sell.
a friend used to call her the tiger woods of tennis. matching bad temper and awful sportsmanship.
your friend sounds like a racist.
you need new friends.
You can’t call someone a racist just because they dare to criticize a black athlete, because sometimes the criticism is legitimate. You’re behaving like one of those fake-feminists who claim women can’t legitimately say anything bad about another woman no matter what.
I haven’t watched many of Serena’s matches, but I remember a US open final against Kim Clijsters where she was beyond unprofessional to a lineswoman, yelling at the poor woman and telling her she’s going to ram the tennis ball down her throat. I’m sure it’s not the only example of poor-sportsmanship Serena’s displayed in her career. It’s hardly racist for someone to make judgement on her based on her actual behaviour, and you shouldn’t call someone a racist just because they happen to disagree with you about a black athlete.
I can’t stand Tiger Woods. Not a huge Serena fan either. Don’t like Roger Federer. And not a big Novak fan. I respect all their achievements. But I don’t have to force myself to like them (albeit I don’t know them) for any reason.
Well, I’m sorry, I absolutely cannot stand Michael Jordan or Tiger Woods but I am definitely NOT a racist because I love Lebron (the GOAT!!!). Just because one criticizes a black athlete doesn’t mean one is a racist…c’mon! There are plenty of other athletes I don’t care for either, of all races, and there are plenty I love, of all races, so let’s not be so touchy on this particular subject. I’m sure the first commenter meant no harm.
But we don’t know if she called her that. Maybe she did, maybe she didn’t.
Also, Maria didn’t say Serena called her a little B to her face but to a friend who then reported back to Maria. That’s completely different.
THANK YOU!!! So glad I’m not the only one who sees this.
I mean I believe it. And she’s certainly held to her word. Maybe Serena is mad because a skinny blonde girl who is leagues behind her makes more money on endorsements. I would be
THIS
I doubt Serena is mad or jealous of Meldonium Shamelesspova gaining more money through endorsements. At the end of the day, the only thing that matters is who is the better player. Serena’s results are outstanding and Meldonium Shamelesspova is most likely jealous of Serena. and not the other way around. Serena has titles, battled her way through in this uber-privileged sport as a black woman, and earned every single cent through sweat and maybe tears. Serena is rich in spirit, ambition, titles, and money. Meldonium Shamelesspova can take a seat.
I don’t think it’s about the money for her. I think it’s about how people considered sharapova on her level after one slam. It was (and still is) ridiculous
That’s the capitalist system. It’s not a meritocracy. I believe Sharapova’s the highest “earning” female athlete, and there are many outstanding champions who get very little sponsorship. Some of it is undoubtedly for racist reasons, some is because the athlete is not considered attractive or appealing enough. Woods got massive endorsements and was allegedly on the way to bring the first sports billionaire. His extra curricular activities and subsequent massive drop in form have scuppered that no doubt.
Serena is also a much better player and despite Maria choosing to dope, she still couldn’t beat Serena.
Spot on ! How ironic.
And Kaiser, excellent choice of posting only pics of the two with Serena winning over Shamelesspova !
I kinda read it like delusional Sharapova was saying she felt bad for Serena’s unconsolable display of emotion and since then hasn’t play her best level in refence to that. Like she felt sorry for her and that’s why she hasn’t beat her? Am I crazy?
She’s clearly showing that she truly is “a little bitch!” Stay gone!!
An athlete – not matter who they are and how amazing they are – calling an opponent a ‘little bitch’ after a loss is just bad sportsmanship.
A lot of athletes do it and it’s usually nothing personal. I’m not saying it’s right but it comes with the territory. Welcome to sports. I’ve even done it and it wasn’t personal.
My issue is why is Maria spilling now. Is it just to make people interested in her book. This was 2004. I think she also just want the world to know that ha, I made Serena cry that time I beat her. Serena is riding high and this woman can’t stand it. Yes, Serena has her faults, who doesn’t. But she’s never tested positive for substance like Maria which can cast a doubt on the few wins she did pull off. Girl just sounds obsessed and jealous of Serena.
I played competitive sports for years and trained with world champs and two Olympians. We never used such language. I was a figure skater. You’d get kicked out of the rink for talking like that. What sport did you play, V4Real?
I think calling someone a female dog is low. Revealing that you heard someone crying in the locker room is low, too. Neither athlete was at her shining moment.
@Ellie – not speaking for V4Real but that kind of language is rife at football matches, even the most mild-mannered players have been known to swear like sailors.
I mean, even Fernando Torres called someone a ‘wanker’ on the pitch during his early days at Liverpool, and he wasn’t the aggro type. And that’s to say nothing of the actually volatile ones like Zidane etc. So yeah, bad language in sport isn’t rare at all. (Don’t even get me started on cricket and sledging)
@ Ellie, sometimes I think its more common among people who don’t play sports at a high level. Or perhaps only in sports that are super male testosterone dominated, so it creates a sort of mob mentality? I swam, and name calling wouldn’t fly. In wrestling it was considered kind of cheap to do that too.
Hockey though, it seems chirping is par for the course and expected.
Doping when you can’t play as well as your competitors is also poor sportsmanship. But Maria doesn’t want people to think about that.
She didn’t do it to her face though, it sounds like she was talking to a friend and lil miss eavesdropper just ‘overheard’.
Granted maybe Serena was doing one of those talking indoors in outdoors voice so the skinny little b*tch will hear sort of thing?
Situation A Serena is fine. Sitation B Serena is being a bit of a cow.
I agree, had Serena said it to her face or within earshot. She did not. She said it to a third party, who chose to tell Maria, without context. Lots of people say lots of nasty words when talking to friends; my husband and I swear like sailors after our kid goes to bed.
It’s not bad sportsmanship to call a rival that while talking to a friend. It would be if Serena had gone up to Maria and said that, but that’s not what Maria is saying. I think you’re not being honest if you think most people don’t call their rivals, whether in the workplace or on the tennis court, insulting names while venting. Serena is a human being.
Everyone name calls in sports.
I know, right!? I’m a bit shocked that folks are clutching their pearls over this. These are professional athletes. They are hyper competitive, and pretty much trained to blow off steam in the locker room. When I heard about this “little bitch” quip yesterday, my reaction was, “And?”
Not to mention this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YyVtCgxkei4
“Unstoppable : My life so far” Lmao what kind of title is this?
A totally deluded title. Her life so far includes the doping scandal and not been allowed to play. So she is totally stoppable, by her own doing. If she takes pride or alludes to her come back after the doping scandal, she is deluded *and* confused.
Why is Maria so obsessed with Serena? This is getting weird, like Trump’s rage boner for Obama. Maria’s doing and saying anything for attention
Well she has a book to sell!
Should this be shocking? Just sounds like a competitive person. Nothing really personal. I have called people all manners of names. Most of the time, it has nothing to do with the other person… Just the situation.
Oh girl spill what you must to sell that book. Serena is riding high on love and life so now you have to open your mouth about something that happened in 2004 to try to cast darkest over her happiest. Your skinny blonde ban substance testing ass can have several seats.
*claps* Say it again! Serena doesn’t gaf. She’s happy with Alex & her pregnancy. Nothing Maria says is gonna bring her down. Maria would need to beat her for Serena to care about Maria again.
it’s interesting how Maria portrays her losses like she is doing the opponent a favour. You lost 19 times because you were not as good as Serena, no matter what her motivations might be. GTFOOH.
And we only have Maria’s view point about the ‘little bitch’ comment. We do not know how she interacted with Serena. Some women are very good at being two faced and apparently welcoming and forthcoming on the surface…..
Right? like she felt bad about Serena so that’s why she kept losing. That’s how I read it.
The fact that she actually wrote this down means she is a little bitch. She’s a messy bitch to be precise and no I’m not going to forget that she doped and continues to lie about it.
Maria Sharapova has no credibility and is desperate to remain relevant. Doing it on the back of a more talented, successful black woman is abhorrent. But I be expect little else from her.
“Stoppable: How I Lost to Serena 19 Times.”
Amazing title, *and* SPOT ON !
Meldonium Shamelesspova is probably my least favorite athlete. I always found her uber-fake and boring. But after the meldonium episode I found her plain nasty, again uber-fake, liar, manipulative, and I just don’t think she belongs in the sport. I can’t stand her, but I would watch her lose matches though. With my TV on mute.
hhahaha I am not a fan of Sharapova.
But I feel the same about Williams!
Seriously what’s not debatable is that the title is atrocious and cringe worthy !
Skinny little women thinking that every woman with weight and curves and heft just hates and it’s wildly jealous of skinny women. Hell no, not everyone aspires to be a skinny little thing! I’m sure being skinny is the last thing on Serena’s mind, her body is an amazing powerhouse.
Anyway Maria needs to get all the way over it. Who gives a crap? So she called you a little bitch? Good lord lady are you really this sensitive?
In every photo, Maria looks huge. Bigger than Serena. I have no idea what she’s talking about. She’s a big strong girl, an athlete… not some dainty little waif.
I don’t know… I think Maria is big only in height (judging by these pics only), while Serena has solid and defined muscles.
Yes originaltessa Maria is surely taller as these photos are on the court thus no one is in heels. but in weight, muscle, boobs, Serena is bigger and Maria is thin for an athlete and also has a smaller face
Her memory with name calling is great, shame she could not keep track of her meds.
This!
LOL !!!
It’s almost as if now that she’s not taking PEDs, Maria Sharapova isn’t such a brilliant tennis player.
If this is true, I kinda dont blame her at all. If I had thighs, general physique and talent like Serena, I would be pissed a wannabe model who is more famous for the amount of people who want to bang her than anything else, beat me.
Caveat, while I am also a huge stickler for sportsmanship and do not believe in name calling your opponent names, I would also like to believe Maria is a thirsty eaves and name dropping ninny, because its on brand and I don’t like her.
and it sounds like she was talking about it within the confines of a private conversation with one other person. its only unfounded gossip at this point, serena could have not even said it for all maria knows!
So offensive things are only bad if said in public? That would open a lot of floodgates
Serena has shown terrible sportmanship on multiple occasions. Its one thing to be competitive and it’s another to be ugly.
Calling someone a btch for performing better than you is ugly
I’m not a fan of her, but reducing Maria Šarapova to a mere model is a bit much. She’s not Ana Kurnjikova.
I get that Serena is untouchable here, but her personality has always been bad. She’s a great sportswoman, but she does have faults.
it is possible i mix the two of them up into one blonde? which one dated Enrique?
Détruis Anna did and shes gorgeous! She and he were a very beautiful couple
serena is one of the most amazing athletes of our lifetime. and maria got busted for doping? bye maria
Yeah I wouldn’t want to be called a little bitch either but like…this whole thing stinks. Why is she bringing this up? It’s sports you know? If this is all Serena has done to Maria…it’s nothing. Athletes get RILED UP about their game. It’s all pretty concern trolly and contextless.
yeah and serena allegedly said this in a private conversation with someone else. it’s not like she was on the press circuit trash talking her. she probably thought she was confiding her frustration in someone and they gossiped about it to Maria, IF it is even true. i’ve said far worse about people, heck you should hear me talk about my boyfriend when i’m mad at him. seriously, maria is being a totally over reacting whiner here. she comes off as pathethic and jealous of serena. Serena’s story and life and skill is inspiring. She is one of the best athletes of our lifetime, (and the awesome thing is you don’t have to qualify her as one of the best FEMALE athletes of our lifetime—homegirl is just straight up one of the best athletic HUMANs to walk the earth and i just think that is awesome)
How is this a rivalry? The last time Maria beat Serena was 13 years ago. We’ve had 3 election cycles since then. I like how the fact she’s lost to Serena so many times is no fault of her own. A friend of Serena’s told Maria Serena said that “lil bitch” comment, huh? I hope that friend is no longer in Serena’s circle if true.
From another excerpt of the memoir Sharapova didn’t even hear what Serena allegedly said but a friend supposedly overheard and told Maria. Maria says as much. So she’s peddling second-hand gossip. I mean there are so many to choose from but Olympics it is.
Besides this was in the locker room where players expect privacy. Maria is kind of breaking that code. Tell us Maria, did you cry after after that a$$ whooping at the Olympics in 2012? Something tells me you’ll keep that thrashing to yourself.
Anyway, is it right for Serena to call her a b#tch? No.
But this is sports. Compare to the behavior in other sports. People cuss all the time. Even Federer but he is sly enough to use one his many languages so he often gets away with it.
Why do people expect perfect manners from female athletes?
Anyway, clearly Serena made good on her vow starting with AO 2005.
Damn, now I think I’ll watch that Olympics match just for the giggles.
You know what I find weird, Maria isn’t liked by any of the other female players. They all despise her and publicly call her out of her name, even former players don’t like her. But the Williams sisters get along with most of the opponents, they still friendly with Clijsters and Henin. Even Marion Bartoli cited Serena as a close friend during an interview while at the French Open. Maria is even hated by the male players and East-European players. They all rejoiced when she tested positive, even sport journalists were mocking her fall from grace. Why are you so hated, Maria? That should be her story, the title of her book should’ve been “Despicable Me: The true athletic story”.
I wonder too. When someone is so universally despised, you have to believe that maybe, just maybe, there is a good reason.
I met Venus and Serena at a McDonald’s charity function in DC and they were horrible. They showed up with an entourage who were drinking alcohol out of soda cans and instead of just getting drinks at the event they asked the bartender to fill up their soda cans. They were also rude to everyone.
didn’t Maria say she’s not interested in making friends? does she have any friends among the tennis players?
I remember her saying she is not interested in making friends on the circuit.
There are tennis friendships though, I can only remember Serena and Caro Wozniacki now.
They both are far from perfect. Read Serena’s comments on the Steubenville rape case if you really want to get disgusted. But why Sharapova is bringing this up now is pretty ridiculous. You lost. She’s better than you. Get over it.
Bad sportsmanship? Probably. Serena’s always had a temper on her when she’s still revved up from a game. But honestly, I’ll take an unfriendly insult over the garbage we let male athletes get away with.
First off their is no rivalry. A rivalry would have to mean Sharapova would win sometimes and she only won against Serena twice and lost 17 times. She is a blip on Serena’s record. Second Serena didn’t do anything wrong in this scenario. Maria heard through the grapevine that in an off the cuff moment Serena called her a little bitch (which she is but that’s besides the point). However we don’t even know if thats true. Friend could just be a shit stirrer making up stuff. Anyway McEnroe said worse on court and no one actually cared. The only thing I want to read about is Maria owning up to her PED use. Thats it.
