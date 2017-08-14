Charlottesville mayor: Donald Trump is responsible for this domestic terrorism

Embed from Getty Images

On Sunday, we discussed the events of the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. Nazis, white supremacists, the KKK, and everyday racists all gathered in Charlottesville for what amounted to a convention of angry white men (and some angry white women). There were counter-protesters. Chaos and violence ensued. Dozens are injured and three are dead. The Nazi psycho who plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters is in jail and he’s being charged with second-degree murder. Here are some assorted stories we should discuss.

Pro Publica says the cops didn’t do enough. To be clear – the ACLU and others believe that even Nazis have the right to organize, assemble and protest. As long as their protests are non-violent, there’s not a lot the governor, the mayor and the police can do. But all sides – the Nazis and the counter-protesters – are criticizing the National Guardsmen and the Charlottesville police for not doing enough to stem the violence or to keep a tighter lid on the mayhem.

The Mayor of Charlottesville. Michael Signer is Jewish and a Democrat, so the white supremacists already hated him. I’ll even believe that Mayor Signer is one of the big reasons why the Nazis gathered in Charlottesville. Mayor Signer went HAM on Trump during an interview with CNN on Sunday, saying that Trump is the reason why these Nazis feel emboldened, and that Trump hasn’t done or said enough to slap them down.

Trump’s many sides. While the only words coming directly from Trump’s mouth are about how there are “many sides” to Nazis versus everyone else, the Republican party came out in surprising force to condemn the white nationalists and neo-Nazis by name. The White House had to issue a new statement which explicitly condemned the white supremacists but of course it was just a WH statement, it wasn’t in the president’s words or anything.

Gorka & Bannon. Sebastian Gorka and Steve Bannon are coming under fire because of their obvious ties to white supremacist groups, hate speech and Nazi ideology. There are now #FireBannon and #FireGorka movements under way. You people keep acting like this is a normal presidency and that Donald Trump cares about what you think. Unless you’re a white supremacist or Vlad Putin, Trump does not care what you think.

Assorted tweets:

