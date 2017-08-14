Charlottesville mayor: Donald Trump is responsible for this domestic terrorism

On Sunday, we discussed the events of the weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia. Nazis, white supremacists, the KKK, and everyday racists all gathered in Charlottesville for what amounted to a convention of angry white men (and some angry white women). There were counter-protesters. Chaos and violence ensued. Dozens are injured and three are dead. The Nazi psycho who plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters is in jail and he’s being charged with second-degree murder. Here are some assorted stories we should discuss.
Pro Publica says the cops didn’t do enough. To be clear – the ACLU and others believe that even Nazis have the right to organize, assemble and protest. As long as their protests are non-violent, there’s not a lot the governor, the mayor and the police can do. But all sides – the Nazis and the counter-protesters – are criticizing the National Guardsmen and the Charlottesville police for not doing enough to stem the violence or to keep a tighter lid on the mayhem.
The Mayor of Charlottesville. Michael Signer is Jewish and a Democrat, so the white supremacists already hated him. I’ll even believe that Mayor Signer is one of the big reasons why the Nazis gathered in Charlottesville. Mayor Signer went HAM on Trump during an interview with CNN on Sunday, saying that Trump is the reason why these Nazis feel emboldened, and that Trump hasn’t done or said enough to slap them down.
Trump’s many sides. While the only words coming directly from Trump’s mouth are about how there are “many sides” to Nazis versus everyone else, the Republican party came out in surprising force to condemn the white nationalists and neo-Nazis by name. The White House had to issue a new statement which explicitly condemned the white supremacists but of course it was just a WH statement, it wasn’t in the president’s words or anything.
Gorka & Bannon. Sebastian Gorka and Steve Bannon are coming under fire because of their obvious ties to white supremacist groups, hate speech and Nazi ideology. There are now #FireBannon and #FireGorka movements under way. You people keep acting like this is a normal presidency and that Donald Trump cares about what you think. Unless you’re a white supremacist or Vlad Putin, Trump does not care what you think.
Assorted tweets:
There is only one side. #charlottesville
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 12, 2017
When I asked senior WH official why Trump didn't condemn Cville Nazis, he said: "What about the leftist mob. Just as violent if not more so"
— Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) August 13, 2017
Alt-right-friendly @CoreyStewartVA, only declared GOP candidate running vs @timkaine in 2018, is making #Charlottesville a campaign issue pic.twitter.com/fw4XrFBhlO
— Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) August 13, 2017
.@brhodes: What we saw yesterday is Trump "surrendering the moral authority" of the office of the President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/Q3u3aD6QWo
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) August 13, 2017
Who took this photo? Should be nominated for a Pulitzer. A black police officer protecting a group of men who wish him harm. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/bONDFgr9ap
— Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 12, 2017
If these people were brown there would’ve been arrests, tear gas, riot gear and tanks rolling through. But there’s countless videos of cops casually chilling as people fight each other. So black twitter is doing police work. They’ve already identified two men that beat a young black man right outside a police station.
Again tell me how the system isn’t racist? The WH, judges, cops are all brimming with Nazis. They just wear new uniforms
Let’s see if the Justice Department does its job and actually investigates and prosecutes anyone for what happened. Oh that’s right, Jeff Sessions is too focused on destroying affirmative action, criminalizing drug users and locking more people up in the industrial prison complex.
I’m sure they will go through the pretense of investigating. But so far Twitter has done more police work than the actual police
I have confidence in the career staff in DOJ’s civil rights division, but I am extremely worried that Sessions will shut it down because he loves his neo-nazi fan boys.
Nicole, I couldn’t believe it when I read about how law enforcement did nothing. Supposedly some militia type group from somewhere in NY did the most as far as trying to break up fights. So different from Chicago a few years ago after the Laquan McDonald coverup blew up. I was downtown for a parade and the cops were just spoiling crack down on fights. It was highly unsettling, especially when the one cop standing near me told me (a white woman) I didn’t have to worry if “those people” showed up because they’d take care of them. And by “those people” he didn’t mean white terrorists. Horrifying.
Yup I mean I wasn’t shocked but maybe other white people will be after see the videos. Meanwhile NYC had massive peaceful protests and police were grabbing people from the crowd to arrest them
Charlottesville is small, progressive city. I think they wanted to avoid the heavy- handed police tactics we’ve seen in other cities. Obviously that was the wrong decision, but I don’t think they started with bad intentions.
Also, a Klan protest in July had just 50 marchers, so I don’t think the city was prepared for such a large turn out,
@Megan I don’t believe that because they had permits. That alone estimates numbers. I saw the prospective numbers on twitter for days. And anything involving Nazis says violence.
But even discounting all of that you’re a cop. You see people beating the crap out of each other with weapons. Your job is to arrest them. There are countless videos of cops chilling in the background while people have an all out brawl. There’s no excuse here
just 2 weeks ago #45 told the police officers to rough up people in their care. Therefore, why would the police prevent the white supremists from roughing up the peaceful protesters. Also, what I saw was the klans dressed up in riot gears, helmet, shields, and rifles strapped a crossed their body with sticks in hands ect, they were prepared for a war. The peaceful protesters did not stand a chance.
As long as Bannon, Gorka & Miller are in the White House whispering sweet nothings in Bigly’s ear and Paul Ryan and crew do nothing, nothing will change for the better. The scariest thing about this is that the “violence on all sides” crack is going to empower these pieces of racist offal. Fasten your seat belts. I suspect we’ll be seeing more of this kind of thing across the country moving forward.
Donald Trump is trying his best not to completely disown the white supremacists that put him the in White House. That task is getting harder and harder.
Hey, a president has to protect his base, y’all. These are his ride-and-die 30% approval rating peeps. They are the ones who have been with him since the beginning. Loyalty matters, remember?
Trump’s remarks also help the racists position themselves as the victims. Yesterday they were whining about how they just want to express their political views, but the meanies on the left keep showing up to brawl.
Yeah, it’s so unbelievably gross. As I said yesterday I can’t deal with this “fake news” narrative that the left is calling for violence and actively tries to suppress free speech.
The White supremacists have already released a message to their followers applauding Trump for not calling them out by name, or denouncing them, stating instead that he blamed “all sides” so he is an even bigger hero to them. People expecting Trump to do the right thing in the face of evil will continue to be disappointed. He is a self-absorbed megalomaniac who cares about no one and nothing besides himself and his daughter-wife Ivanka. He wants to stay in power and will do so by any means necessary. His presidency is going to be a shameful part of our history.
He’s an idiot. A narcissist. A coward. A misogynist. He’s NOT a leader. Self proclaimed neo Nazis marched saluting his name waving swastikas and he won’t address it?!
In total honesty I’m shocked he hasn’t tried to mention “Hillary” or “witch hunt” yet.
Breitbart Bannon, Nazi medal wearing Gorka, and the mean monster Miller should be nowhere near the White House. Keeping them shows how clueless, racist, and naive Trump is. I hope Republicans wake up and kick these embarrassing hateful people out of the WH
I broke down in tears when I heard Trump’s comments. I am so disgusted with my nation.
Right there with you.
here is something to cheer you up:
http://www.news.com.au/travel/travel-updates/incidents/american-tourist-beaten-up-after-giving-nazi-salute-in-germany/news-story/7e703486d36718579179a7f038259f2a
I know it’s nothing in a grand scheme of things, but still.
With you, dear. I am in so much pain. I woke up and sat for my meditation practice this morning, and it felt like the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. My heart feels like cut glass. The light must prevail. It just has to.
I broke down in tears of relief at an actual leader when I saw McAuliffe’s words on the matter. Trump’s a KKK leader. Don’t look to him for anything except someone to steel your resolve.
To quite Malcolm X, “the chickens have come home to roost.” The Republican Party has courted racists, used race baiting and coded language for years to gin up their base to win elections. This is what happens when you stoke the flames and lose control. These domestic terrorists have lived in the shadows and now feel they can take their rightful place at the head of the table cause their President supports them. The U.S. needs to be ready cause it will be destroyed by the enemy within.
100%
Unless something is done, I fear Malcolm X’s other famous quote, “By any means necessary” may come to pass. But the ball-less Rethugs would rather pander to their teabaggers and those few thousand coal miners they suckered.
IslaLund – This is completely 100% truth
Since when do safe zones stifle discussion of ideas? And, what great ideas do these neo-Nazis have? I think that Nazism was ‘discussed’ as a world war.
They have no idea what is their idea. They just wanna believe that they are better cos they are white? Simply they are just some random aholes who are not living the high life and wanna blame it on everyone else. They need chaos cos they have miserable lives. Even Hitler was known to suffer from manic depression so i guess these white supremacists need shrinks.
It’s because they feel entitled and insecure. Insecurities and laziness turns to hate. It’s that basic. Being white is just something to latch onto as a mob.
Yeah when they protest it’s them exercising their freedom to protest. But when liberals or minorities protest, they are troublemakers threatening the system / government / country.
Exactly. The hypocrisy kills me.
“Unless you’re a white supremacist or Vlad Putin, Trump does not care what you think.” true but the does not mean other GOP politicians feel the same. NEVER GIVE UP. NEVER SURRENDER. call your representatives NON STOP to set them under pressure so they will be encouraged to impeach the imbecile who does not care who supports him plus of course is a white supremacist. let this nightmare be over soon!
The GOP is full of sh-t. They have been blowing the racist dog whistles since the 1960s and unleashed a whole level of racist garbage from the 80s forward. This is the same party that wants
to get rid of affirmative action
that doesn’t believe in gun control for white men and women.
who talked about “states rights”
who created the Willy Horton and welfare queen ads in the 80s, Consistently demonizing blacks and hispanics whenever they could.
who allowed the Muslim rumors and the birther bs to keep going
those teaparty dumbasses getting into Congress and not allowing anything to happen because those simpletons have no idea how the government works and don’t want to do anything to make it work.
I could go on and on but it make me too sad for words. The GOP and Dump are responsible for this. They have blood on their hands. They are trying to do this for a political “win” because they know Trump is deeply unpopular and they want to set themselves a part from him- even though they have championed him through silence the whole time. Their history proves that they are all talk and no action.
Well said. Their attempts to grab and retain power through any means necessary have caused this.
Another thing that scares me is that voter suppression is going to be rampant in the 2018 and 2020 elections. We need to fight that starting yesterday.
Check out ththe Brennan Center for Justice. They have been very aggressive in fighting voter suppression.
It was nice to see the immediate blowback for the gutless “violence on many sides” bullsh*t remark and the equally weak defense of “well, obviously he means the KKK etc”. But it was painfully obvious that it was little else than a nod and a wink to his fascist base , so they knew he was being forced to say it. Especially since he’s having his mouthpieces go on TV to dog whistle more. I don’t think we’ve seen the last of “but it is the left that is making everything violent, why doesn’t anyone talk about that??” by a long shot.
I know the ACLU is taking a lot of shots right now, but they shouldn’t be. They did what they were supposed to do, which is defend the right to assemble and the right to free speech. As Larry Flynt (of all people) said, “Free speech isn’t there to protect the thought you love the most, it’s there to protect the thought you hate the most” And he’s right. If it doesn’t work for these evil little cowards, it doesn’t work for anyone. We don’t get to pick and choose. Either we’re all heard or none of us are. Being selective about who gets to say what is what the bad guys are trying to do, so we need to drop the end justifies the means mentality or we’re no longer any different from them.
The blame for the violence and chaos lies squarely on the shoulders of the fascist morons who went into that rally hoping to incite racial violence and the police force in Charlottesville since you would have to be extremely foolish to think that the intention had been otherwise. The show of force wasn’t strong because it was a bunch of white boys. For whatever reason, it didn’t matter that they were suited up for violence. But being white takes you far.
More of us and more people in power need to step and repeat Terry McCauliffe’s words _you have no place here, no place in America. Over and over again until they are forced back into the shadows where they can be monitored but never taken for granted.
Great points about the ACLU…it is difficult to stomach what they do sometimes, but the problem is that if they start to pick and choose which speech deserves to be free and which doesn’t then they just get co-opted by whatever party/ideology is in power. They have to stand by the principles of free speech in order to protect them now, and in the unknown future.
I think the rise of Trump makes the ACLU’s work even more clear and vital.
“If you’re not outraged by what’s happening, you are not paying attention”. Thought I would repeat what’s I saw on some TShirts wore by friends of the young woman was murdered by the white supremacist in CVille.
This is a tweet to #45 from David Duke, kkk. “Take a look in the mirror and remember who put you where you are…”. Enough said. The deplorables KKK says, “take our country back, aka MAGA. IT could not be clearer, #45 is one of them.
For a change for the better in this country for decent people, VOTE, VOTE, VOTE and be vigilant, keep your eyes open.
That photo of the black police officer protecting those parasites is amazing. What must be going through that young man’s mind at that moment.
A white male professor and black female lawyer were just on TV discussing what happened in Charlottesville. He was saying KKK, neoNazi and white supremacy has to be stopped from spreading hate, and she said the hate groups would’ve been fine if the police were there to keep the other people under control. The police sure were there! 2 ended up dead. She was actually sticking up for the people who hate her. Crazy
She’s right though …. the police allowed both groups to mix and then were told to stand down. ????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is no doubt in my mind that there were countless people across the US and Western European countries who were watching this agreeing silently. I wonder how long it’s going to take them until they feel like it’s time to “come out”. If one more person tells me to calm down, I will lose it.
Charlottesville issued a permit for the Gen Lee protest. So maybe that was the first mistake.
I feel as though I’m being asked to choose between Antifa and Neo Nazis. I saw someone describe the Sat clashes as watching the Brownshirts and Reds in a street fight. Except it’s 2017 in America. Where are the reasonable moderates? The centrists? Have they been silenced by both extremes?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
the city actually denied the permit for emancipation park where the general lee statue is located saying it was too small and they would be approved for a different, larger park. the organizer asked for an emergency injunction and the court had to rule that it was their 1st amendment rights to meet in the park they requested b/c they were specifically protesting the statue’s removal. that is what drove the tiki torch revolt friday night.
i obviously believe in our 1st amendemnt rights but the operative word is “peaceful”. fascism, white supremacy and nazism as concepts are antithetical to peace. not one “alt-right” in attendance was looking to spread peace and love. i highly doubt the ISIS members would not be granted a permit to protest a crime against a mosque.
This is absolutely correct. The city approved the protest in a nearby, much larger, park but were overruled by a judge. So a very small park, which is more of a side-street small square kind of park, which is located in a very dense *little* downtown area, was host of this mayhem. The setting is not to blame, but the tightness of the space most definitely played a part.
I was in beautiful, kind and progressive Charlottesville Saturday and this was absolutely unspeakable and indefensible. I respect the right to speech and peaceful protest, but the level of anger—explosive anger—coupled with so many illogical, unreasonable and uneducated minds led to absolute inhumanity and barbarism.
I can only wonder if no press coverage and everyone ignoring these idiots while they chant their filth would hasten their descent back to wherever they came from. I don’t know the answer, I really don’t. But one thing of which I’m certain, the cities that play willing or unwilling host to any kind of protest should be able to determine the location for the safety of all.
Don’t expect the DOJ to do anything. AG Cornpone is on CBS right now and he still has his nose firmly jammed up trump’s ass, defending his pathetic statement, equivocating, dancing around questions.
and he’s a white supremecist himself and has legislated as such long before trump was in the picture…
Such a ridiculous accusation. The people responsible are the Neo-Nazis. End of.
Meh. It’s too early in the morning for this. Nope nope nope.
They find comfort in tragic american history. First killing millions of native americans then brining slaves…
Or maybe YOU just want to put the responsibility solely on the neo-Nazis, because you don’t want to think too hard about the fact that YOU are partially responsible for this because you voted for Trump. You looked at the man who spent his entire campaign dog-whistling to white supremacists, emboldening neo Nazis, and validating the views of fascists and decided you wanted him to be president. Well, here we are. This is the consequence of the decision you made, and you are culpable. I don’t give a damn how harsh this sounds. You don’t deserve to be coddled, especially if you’re STILL out here trying to defend the Piece of Shit in Chief. A woman is DEAD because he made these monsters feel like they can do whatever they want. Shame on you.
The neo Nazis that were in Virginia yelling “Heil Trump “? People like David Duke who said “We are determined to take our country back”, “We are going to fulfill the promises of Donald Trump. That’s what we believed in. That’s why we voted for Trump, because he said he’s going to take our country back.”
David Duke tweeted for Trump to remember it was White Americans not radical leftists that put him in presidency
@Crumpet, I think during the next presidential campaign, you should pay more attention to everything about the candidates words,promises,and what kind of supporters they have.
Trumpsters had better notice that they were conned by a nasty devil who’s ruining everything about our country. Disgusting
Welcome to the party, Mayor. Now fire your police chief and anyone caught on camera standing by and waiting for orders to intervene when the fights broke out. Still can’t shake this horrible feeling. I’m so disgusted with so many, many, many things today it’s almost unbearable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean apart of white privilege, laws in that respect exist, no?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am all for free speech. But I am completely uninterested in anything someone has to say if they are parading around in nazi uniforms and kkk garb. These people are disgusting. I have no patience for it. No one in the Republican Party should have patience for it either.
If I saw my son acting like that… I just don’t even know what I would do.
A serious question, do you regret your trump vote yet? And your husband’s Gary Johnson vote? Just wondering if and how anyone who voted trump can still support him.
If Trump finally admits he was wrong about not saying anything about white supremacy, it’s too little too late. He failed his job again
WaPo said it clearly:
https://twitter.com/postopinions/status/896783581749661697
That picture is worth more than a thousand words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump is absolutely responsible for encouraging more visibility among the fringe morons (Viking shields?! Really?! Dudes, wake up and turn the calendar over!) who never seem to go away completely. It’s primitive tribalism at its worst, without the redeeming stuff like cultural art. But to hold Trump “responsible” for the actual action is to diminish the responsibility of the actual perp. No one should be let off the hook for this disgraceful and depressing spectacle in 21st century America – but first and foremost, the man driving the car.
Up to now, the alt right continue to be composed of low-life morons who think they can bring back Erik the Red. But, as happened in the early 1930s in Germany, my fear is that one of these days the right guy is going to come along who sees the mistakes the far right is making, smooths out the rough edges, gets rid of the guys sporting hair like Marvel’s Thor, and is able to sell this to the people who are silently in agreement (as a poster above opined), but who can’t quite bring themselves to align with guys pretending it’s the eighth century. So far, that leader hasn’t appeared, for which we can thank our stars. Let’s hope he never does.
It is completely disgusting. The White House is full of Nazis and the GOP is too cowardly to stand up and do the right thing for the country.
I swear to God… when I think I can’t be shocked any further. I purposefully didn’t watch/read news over the weekend and what the f*ck do I wake up to? Horrifying images that depicted sickening behavior of bygone eras. To top it off? I’m in Texas… If anyone even hints at this event in a positive light or comments about the ‘violent left,’ I just might go to jail. Wait… That would make me… I’m staying home. I’m too pissed to see people.
I live in Charlottesville. This weekend was a mess, but I think The city was as prepared as possible. I think the cops had an impossible situation here- step back and look complacent, intervene and look like thugs. The national guard was here. The hospitals were ready. The blame rests on the violent asshat white supremacy groups, but it angers me that the Antifa basically gave them what they wanted- violence. I’m all for protesting these groups loudly and in large numbers, but they are looking for a fight and media coverage which is their fuel, their endgame.
Really, though, they want the illusion of being the victims, but they don’t really want a FIGHT. They are deep down horrible cowards. Why do you think they chose Charlottesville and not New Orleans (which also just removed numerous confederate statues) to protest? Can you imagine this happening in downtown New Orleans? That is way too much for these soft white boys with their big guns… Charlottesville was a great target. Besides the fact that Spencer and Kessler have ties with Charlottesville, add in the founding father/ Thomas Jefferson thing, and an affluent, liberal, mostly non-violent population in the city surrounded by a sympathetic rural community.
They say this is just the beginning. They say they are going to come back, although I can’t imagine they would ever be able to get a permit here again. I hate the fact that our town has become a target for these horrible people. I cannot wait for those wretched statues to come down for good, but even then I don’t think that will stop them.
Violence is not the answer. But really, how does one protest this shit at all without giving them what they want- which is the attention and media coverage which gives them a wider voice? Just not show up to their rallies? Ignore them? Beat them with baseball bats? I am at a loss. This weekend was not a victory for the side of good. We couldn’t even have a peaceful vigil last night here since the risk of the supremacists sticking around and joining in was too high.
The King of Lies and Fake News is 100% responsible for this, he ran his campaign on hatred and division and even now while he is in the WH, he is promoting hatred and division with his Muslim Ban, Transgender Ban, Refugee Ban, Affirmative Action lawsuits, ICE raids, Voter Suppression Commission, The Wall, deregulation of Civil Rights, legal immigration ban, constantly blaming Obama and taking credit for his work, and allowing WS like Bannon, Sessions, Gorka, Miller, and Chris Kobach in the WH to make these policies of exclusion.
The reporters on CNN are bewildered as to why The King of Lies and Fake News won’t condemn WS. Really? This is where the press fails us. It’s right in their face and they are refusing to acknowledge it. There are 5 reasons why The King of Lies and Fake News won’t condemn WS, and it’s not because of his base. Bannon, Stephen Miller, Sessions, Gorka, and Chris Kobach are the reason why The King of Lies and Fake News won’t condemn WS. The press is misleading us. The King of Lies and Fake News refusal to condemn WS has nothing to do with his base. Stephen Miller writes his speeches. Chris Kobach is launching the biggest voter suppression campaign in history so that when 2020 comes around(that’s if the GOP haven’t decided to postpone it), The King of Lies and Fake News will win every state. Sessions is creating policies to hurt minorities, which has increased due to The King of Lies and Fake News threatening his job. Bannon removed WS from the Terror Watch Program list and for some odd reason, the press won’t talk about it. Then there is Gorka, who isn’t hiding the fact that he is a WS. So the press need to be held responsible as well because they keep ignoring or trying to deny that there are WS in the WH.
The press says that the King of Lies and Fake News went off script when he said “many sides, many sides”, but he didn’t. Who are The King of Lies and Fake News speech writers? He has two, Jared and Stephen Miller. Jared wrote the “fire and fury” speech. Stephen Miller wrote the speeches that he read before Congress and in Poland. Who do you think wrote Saturday’s speech? Stephen Miller. This is also where the press fails us. Stephen Miller is a WS, so do you really think that he was going to give The King of Lies and Fake News a speech that was blaming his people? The press needs to stop saying that The King of Lies and Fake News went off script because if you know who wrote his speech, then it makes sense why he said “many sides, many sides” or why many people detected a dark tone to the Poland and Congress speeches.
Have you all seen the Twitter page that is finding out these joker’s actual names and calling them out on social media? As a result a couple of them have been fired from their day jobs. Funny and most deserved!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes I posted it yesterday.
http://twitter.com/yesyoureracist/status/896484066626863104
Also, SPLC is doing it .
http://twitter.com/splcenter/status/896467928702492673
So far, one guy from SF has been fired from his job. There may be others I haven’t heard about yet.
Wow, this is great. The photos of them in a group with their little torches are utterly nauseating.
The King of Lies and Fake News had nothing to say during the weekend, yet today he is back on twitter verbally attacking people. This morning he was attacking the Democrats and now…
The CEO of Merck resigned from the WH council due to The King of Lies and Fake News response to Charlottesville and now The King of Lies and Fake News is on twitter attacking the man. This is why The King of Lies and Fake News is 100% responsible for what happened in Charlottesville.
It’s been how many days and The King of Lies and Fake News still hasn’t condemned WS. But it took about an hour for him to condemn Ken F for refusing to be complicit?
Ken F did the right thing. He isn’t running behind the King of Lies and Fake News like Niki H, McMaster, Sarah, John Kelly, Mattis, Tillerson, and Wary being complicit. Now if twitter would suspend The King of Lies and Fake News(someone suggested it be for a day) to send a message to him that he isn’t immune to the rules against bullies.
Several industry leaders recently have resigned from the manufacturing council. I don’t know how anyone who is a real leader could stand listening to drump’s idiocy and hatred and his demands for utter adoration.
Now the Russian bots are attacking Ken F.
Meanwhile, Nazi blog the Daily Stormer posted a fake ad for the Dodge used in the attack, with “Roadkill Nights” as the slogan.
And then published a hit piece on the murdered woman, Heather Heyer, calling her a “fat, childless slut”
But tell me again how Nazis=antifa.
Yet, Drump goes full throttle outrage towards Kenneth Frazier, Merck CEO who just resigned from drump’s manufacturing council in protest against dump’s weak alt rigt rally statement. Frazier is African American and drump responded that Merck (and thereby Frazier?) was a failure.
We are dealing with a half-wit (thank you Indian diplomat) who can only attack people on the pettiest, lowest level. He only has a sense of his own feelings and needs. He is infantile, perverse, evil, thumbsucking.
All the WH spokesmen scrambling to assuage drump’s statement, which obviously condoned his base base, were pathetic. It’s so difficult to fathom that a grown man elected to the presidency is so full of hate towards anyone who dares to not adore him. But that’s who he is.
What took Kenneth Frazier so long to resign. Don’t tell me he just found out over the weekend 45 was a lying 🤥 bigot.
What’s taking Kelly and McMaster so long to resign? Maybe Frazier thought he could bring integrity and valuable expertise to this WH. Geez.
He tweeted within 54 minutes about a person who resigned but still silent about Charlottesville. He’s supposed to speak while at the White House today. Princess Ivanka had better remind him to say something about the white supremacist and the Minneapolis Mosque bombing
He really does behave like an already awful person whose mental faculties are on the decline. Because what political operative in their right mind would go after an African-American CEO given the criticism said political operative is currently receiving and the events of this past weekend??? It’s just stupid.
But I really do think he’s hoping a right wing militia will come guns blazing to his defesnse to prevent his resignation/impeachment/indictment whatever. At this point, there’s no doubt he’s that unhinged.
Why was this guy only charged with 2nd degree murder? I don’t know much about law but it seems kind of light.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The King of Lies and Fake News is set to comment on Charlottesville again. But it’s not going to make a difference if Stephen Miller is still writing the speeches and Sessions, Bannon, Gorka, Miller, and Kobach are still walking around the WH.
