“Donald Trump is angrier at Ken Frazier than he is at white supremacists” links

Donald Trump is currently angrier at Merck CEO Ken Frazier – who just quit a Trump advisory panel because of Trump’s failure to condemn Nazis – than he has ever been at actually Nazis. [Pajiba]
Now that Ken Frazier of Merck Pharma has resigned from President's Manufacturing Council,he will have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017
— Merck (@Merck) August 14, 2017
Bravo, Mr.Frazier.
45 is a sick f*ck. That’s all I got today.
I’m waiting for the others on the council to resign. Especially after the way President Tweeter responded. Obviously he has no respect for them, so why bother pretending?
I am getting the sense that Trump has genuine fear and is greatly intimidated by the white supremacists and neo-nazi groups et al whose votes he swallowed faster than he could chew them. He knows that outrightly calling them out for their violent racist and inhumane ways will direct that anger and violence directly at him and that’s his fear. He doesn’t see himself as a president, that confidence is not there; in his scared mind, he is just a mere man who can only challenge another man, woman or business, if he is richer than they are.
He’s a classic bully. A coward underneath.
Does he even know what a Nazi is? Half kidding. He’s proven he doesn’t know a lot of world history. Basic key points. It’s no excuse. Especially to his position. But… I wonder…
Coward. Idiot. Nazi supporter if by only the minimum of acquiescing to their actions done in his name.
That’s not fear. He agrees with them. That’s why he won’t call them out. He’s their leader.
This is horrifically fascinating when you consider Ivanka and Jared are Jewish. Ivanka may not have strong ties to the community, but at some point I would hope Jared looks around and realizes these people wouldn’t hesitate for a second to throw them on a train. His wife, his adorable little children, his mother, father, nieces and nephews…the very people his dear father in law relies on as a core base support LITERALLY would celebrate a second holocaust. I don’t know how someone can get up every day and know they are actively supporting beliefs and attitudes that would send them into a gas chamber.
For all donnie’s hate-filled bravado, he is terrified of “Unite the Right,” Putin, Bannon and anyone else who knows what a perverted, despicable mess he is. Keep tabs on who he doesn’t belittle, because they are the ones who can expose his sordid, souless, cowardly cruelty.
Well said and I couldn’t agree with you more.
I think we’ll never know what he truly thinks, because he does not care what he has to say to win votes. He just wants to win. That is all. And anything he does in the process is worth it to him
I honestly don’t think he has any belief system. He worships himself. So anybody, no matter how disgusting, can get a pass if they’re willing to carry water for him. He’d go golfing with OJ Simpson if OJ kissed his a$$. He has no intellectual, emotional or moral connection to right and wrong. He ain’t hooked up right. I really believe that.
Not the wife. She would disavow the religion before she gets on the gas train. Trumps have no loyalty to anyone but themselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Deep down I don’t know if Trump himself is really *as* passionate in his racial hatred as his white supremacist supporters- he’s probably mostly just about power for himself and is amoral and sociopathic enough to pander to all kinds to get that power. If the pro-pedophilia crowd received as much loud, vocal, mainstream support as the white nationalists and sexists do, he probably would’ve pandered to them too, – but apparently he did get in trouble for racial discrimination back in the 70′s, so it’s not all put-on. He’s still just as racist and complicit and disgusting as the worst of his racist supporters though, because he’s willing to stir them up and normalize and validate their attitudes in order to get what he wants. That alone shows that he sees people of color as less than, whether he 100% believes everything that has come out of his own mouth and agrees with every single think his worst supporters have to say or not. And hate crimes in this country have already increased because of him. But good for Ken Frazier.
Couldn’t agree with you more. He’s a coward who courted these monsters.
Of course, the Cheeto hates being called out on his hatred by Ken Frazier in part because Frazier is black. Trump hates black people. That is why is he is so obsessed with Obama and trying to undo everything Obama accomplished.
I think Trump in general hates Obama for being black but is obsessed with Obama specifically because of that Correspondents’ Dinner where Obama cracked jokes and everyone laughed at Trump’s expense.
I hope Trump destroys himself with his own hatred.
I can’t remember if I saw the link on here, or in the news….but if there’s anything remotely palatable that has come out of this, there is someone on twitter who is trying to identify the people present at that disgusting “rally” in hopes of showing the rest of the world their real identities. It makes me a teeny bit happy that they might have to account for their behavior in a way that offers real consequences since the police went so soft-gloved on them. I just keep thinking…how many people would be dead right now if the people who incited violence were people of color? How they were treated is the ultimate show of white privilege.
@YesYoureRacist is the Twitter handle. One guy they identified has been fired from his job at a hot dog store.
You’re amazing, thank you!
He’s from Berkeley of all places. I hope he wasn’t spitting into people’s food but I’m glad the hot dog people nailed him.
They also id a kid who was smacking a man with a pole. His 3 neck moles gave him away. His classmates reported him.
If anything good comes out of this is that people are turning these bastards in.
This makes me so happy.
I would love to know what Ben Carson and Omorosa think about trump’s response to what happened in Virginia? Don’t they both work in the administration?
Just last week there a National Association of Black Journalists’ convention , and Omarosa was sent as a surrogate for the administration. The journalists thought that they were going to discuss Trump’s comments that encourage police brutality. Instead, Omarosa wanted to talk about herself and her life story. Journalists ended up standing with their backs to her, in protest.
http://www.nbcnews.com/news/nbcblk/omarosa-manigault-causes-uproar-black-journalists-convention-n791971
We need more of that. I wish the press would do that to Sister Wife Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
I’m not sure either Ben or Omarosa know that they’re black so they might be OK with it all.
Lol
Oooh he finally spoke up. Took him only 2 days…
Three days. The problems started Friday night.
Sry im in Europe. Still, way too late.
Too little too late.
i work for Merck and this is hilarious. DT is such a clown!
I saw on Twitter where Bannon actually wrote his statement denouncing these white supremacist, so there you go..
Trump’s tweet reads like “You don’t quit ME! I hate you anyway! You’re fired!”
45 must have been so relieved to find another black guy to whine about since he was forced to say racism is wrong. I’m sure he was anxious to assure his base that nothing has changed.
And it’s also been reported that the Russians have been helping NK with their nuke program. Trump has been played.
https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/08/14/world/asia/north-korea-missiles-ukraine-factory.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage
Shut up you dumpy moron! Tweet about the fact that the country you supposedly “defend” is being taken over by Nazis than on whether some guy on your council has resigned.
