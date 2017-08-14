“Donald Trump is angrier at Ken Frazier than he is at white supremacists” links
  • August 14, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Embed from Getty Images

Donald Trump is currently angrier at Merck CEO Ken Frazier – who just quit a Trump advisory panel because of Trump’s failure to condemn Nazis – than he has ever been at actually Nazis. [Pajiba]
What’s up with the NYT article about Elizabeth Olsen? [LaineyGossip]
Are Crocs dying? Someone check on Mario Batali! [Dlisted]
I love the way the little Spanish princesses dress. [Go Fug Yourself]
Vanessa Hudgens’ booty is an optical illusion. [Popoholic]
The Rock’s life in photos. [Wonderwall]
Justin Bieber tried to hit on a woman at the gym. It didn’t go well. [Buzzfeed]
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom, back together? Eh. [Jezebel]
Salma Hayek is basically Ryan Reynolds’ new wife. [The Blemish]
Meghan Edmonds doesn’t “get” Peggy Sulahian. [Reality Tea]
Bill Hader’s Mooch is on point. [Moe Jackson]

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

36 Responses to ““Donald Trump is angrier at Ken Frazier than he is at white supremacists” links”

  1. MI6 says:
    August 14, 2017 at 12:30 pm

    Bravo, Mr.Frazier.
    45 is a sick f*ck. That’s all I got today.

    Reply
  2. OOOH says:
    August 14, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I am getting the sense that Trump has genuine fear and is greatly intimidated by the white supremacists and neo-nazi groups et al whose votes he swallowed faster than he could chew them. He knows that outrightly calling them out for their violent racist and inhumane ways will direct that anger and violence directly at him and that’s his fear. He doesn’t see himself as a president, that confidence is not there; in his scared mind, he is just a mere man who can only challenge another man, woman or business, if he is richer than they are.

    Reply
    • bluhare says:
      August 14, 2017 at 12:35 pm

      He’s a classic bully. A coward underneath.

      Reply
      • FLORC says:
        August 14, 2017 at 9:14 pm

        Does he even know what a Nazi is? Half kidding. He’s proven he doesn’t know a lot of world history. Basic key points. It’s no excuse. Especially to his position. But… I wonder…

        Coward. Idiot. Nazi supporter if by only the minimum of acquiescing to their actions done in his name.

    • MI6 says:
      August 14, 2017 at 12:37 pm

      That’s not fear. He agrees with them. That’s why he won’t call them out. He’s their leader.

      Reply
      • sunnydaze says:
        August 14, 2017 at 12:52 pm

        This is horrifically fascinating when you consider Ivanka and Jared are Jewish. Ivanka may not have strong ties to the community, but at some point I would hope Jared looks around and realizes these people wouldn’t hesitate for a second to throw them on a train. His wife, his adorable little children, his mother, father, nieces and nephews…the very people his dear father in law relies on as a core base support LITERALLY would celebrate a second holocaust. I don’t know how someone can get up every day and know they are actively supporting beliefs and attitudes that would send them into a gas chamber.

      • Indiana Joanna says:
        August 14, 2017 at 1:12 pm

        For all donnie’s hate-filled bravado, he is terrified of “Unite the Right,” Putin, Bannon and anyone else who knows what a perverted, despicable mess he is. Keep tabs on who he doesn’t belittle, because they are the ones who can expose his sordid, souless, cowardly cruelty.

      • Diane says:
        August 14, 2017 at 1:17 pm

        Well said and I couldn’t agree with you more.

      • STRIPE says:
        August 14, 2017 at 3:09 pm

        I think we’ll never know what he truly thinks, because he does not care what he has to say to win votes. He just wants to win. That is all. And anything he does in the process is worth it to him

      • Radley says:
        August 14, 2017 at 3:09 pm

        I honestly don’t think he has any belief system. He worships himself. So anybody, no matter how disgusting, can get a pass if they’re willing to carry water for him. He’d go golfing with OJ Simpson if OJ kissed his a$$. He has no intellectual, emotional or moral connection to right and wrong. He ain’t hooked up right. I really believe that.

      • holly hobby says:
        August 14, 2017 at 3:48 pm

        Not the wife. She would disavow the religion before she gets on the gas train. Trumps have no loyalty to anyone but themselves.

        Complicit Barbie got creamed on Twitter with her stand together speech. I hope she’s crying because people are mean to her.

      • otaku fairy says:
        August 14, 2017 at 5:41 pm

        Deep down I don’t know if Trump himself is really *as* passionate in his racial hatred as his white supremacist supporters- he’s probably mostly just about power for himself and is amoral and sociopathic enough to pander to all kinds to get that power. If the pro-pedophilia crowd received as much loud, vocal, mainstream support as the white nationalists and sexists do, he probably would’ve pandered to them too, – but apparently he did get in trouble for racial discrimination back in the 70′s, so it’s not all put-on. He’s still just as racist and complicit and disgusting as the worst of his racist supporters though, because he’s willing to stir them up and normalize and validate their attitudes in order to get what he wants. That alone shows that he sees people of color as less than, whether he 100% believes everything that has come out of his own mouth and agrees with every single think his worst supporters have to say or not. And hate crimes in this country have already increased because of him. But good for Ken Frazier.

    • Indiana Joanna says:
      August 14, 2017 at 1:14 pm

      Couldn’t agree with you more. He’s a coward who courted these monsters.

      Reply
  3. Merritt says:
    August 14, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Of course, the Cheeto hates being called out on his hatred by Ken Frazier in part because Frazier is black. Trump hates black people. That is why is he is so obsessed with Obama and trying to undo everything Obama accomplished.

    Reply
    • Boxy Lady says:
      August 14, 2017 at 2:45 pm

      I think Trump in general hates Obama for being black but is obsessed with Obama specifically because of that Correspondents’ Dinner where Obama cracked jokes and everyone laughed at Trump’s expense.
      I hope Trump destroys himself with his own hatred.

      Reply
  4. sunnydaze says:
    August 14, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    I can’t remember if I saw the link on here, or in the news….but if there’s anything remotely palatable that has come out of this, there is someone on twitter who is trying to identify the people present at that disgusting “rally” in hopes of showing the rest of the world their real identities. It makes me a teeny bit happy that they might have to account for their behavior in a way that offers real consequences since the police went so soft-gloved on them. I just keep thinking…how many people would be dead right now if the people who incited violence were people of color? How they were treated is the ultimate show of white privilege.

    Reply
  5. RBC says:
    August 14, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    I would love to know what Ben Carson and Omorosa think about trump’s response to what happened in Virginia? Don’t they both work in the administration?

    Reply
  6. Milla says:
    August 14, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Oooh he finally spoke up. Took him only 2 days…

    Reply
  7. nikzilla says:
    August 14, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    i work for Merck and this is hilarious. DT is such a clown!

    Reply
  8. BlueSky says:
    August 14, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    I saw on Twitter where Bannon actually wrote his statement denouncing these white supremacist, so there you go..

    Reply
  9. hogtowngooner says:
    August 14, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    Trump’s tweet reads like “You don’t quit ME! I hate you anyway! You’re fired!”

    Reply
  10. grabbyhands says:
    August 14, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    45 must have been so relieved to find another black guy to whine about since he was forced to say racism is wrong. I’m sure he was anxious to assure his base that nothing has changed.

    Reply
  11. me46 says:
    August 14, 2017 at 3:56 pm

    And it’s also been reported that the Russians have been helping NK with their nuke program. Trump has been played.

    https://mobile.nytimes.com/2017/08/14/world/asia/north-korea-missiles-ukraine-factory.html?action=click&module=Top%20Stories&pgtype=Homepage

    Reply
  12. Disco Dancer says:
    August 14, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    Shut up you dumpy moron! Tweet about the fact that the country you supposedly “defend” is being taken over by Nazis than on whether some guy on your council has resigned.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment