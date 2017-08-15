Shonda Rhimes ditches ABC for Netflix. What will happen to her shows?

If you can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ shows, you had better make sure to get yourself a Netflix subscription, as the successful show runner is moving to the streaming service. The Wall Street Journal broke the news that Netflix and Shonda signed a multi-year production deal, the terms of which have not been disclosed as of yet. This means that after 15 years with ABC, Shondaland is heading to the home of binge watching, which is where many of you may have first seen her shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder and Scandal.
Netflix just got the “it’s not you, it’s me” breakup letter from Disney, which owns ABC and is removing its content from the streaming service in order to start up its own subscription service – and they are excited to bring Shonda on board. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, released a statement saying, in part:
Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television. Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. I’ve gotten the chance to know Shonda and she’s a true Netflixer at heart — she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience. We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix.
Shonda also released a statement, asserting that “Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company. Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix.” She went on to say that she looked forward to “opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation” and told the Wall Street Journal that, “I’m thrilled by the idea of a world where I’m not caught in the necessary grind of network television.”
While Shonda is moving to Netflix, her ABC series will continue to be aired on the network (and, if you want to catch up, Netflix has streaming rights to back episodes of Grey’s and Scandal). She is also developing a new legal drama for the network, called For the People. She has stated that she plans to be very involved in the final season of Scandal, including writing multiple episodes.
The streaming service replied to news of the acquisition on its Twitter account, joking that “Netflix subscriptions will now come with a free month’s supply of red wine.” Well played, Netflix social media team.
in other news, Netflix subscriptions will now come with a free month's supply of red wine.
— Netflix US (@netflix) August 14, 2017
Full confession: I do not watch any of Shonda’s creations. I am only familiar with them because of my the occasional workplace water cooler discussion about Grey’s or Scandal and this wonderful Shonda-themed obstacle course featured on Billy on the Street. (If you love Amy Sedaris, watch the clip. You can thank me later.) I would like to see a series based on Britney Spears’ 2001 big screen debut, Crossroads, for which Shonda wrote the screenplay, but I’m sure that’s not going to happen. Do you think the creative freedom afforded by Netflix will bring us even more “can’t miss” (well, at least by her fans) shows from Shonda?
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com
I don’t like that there are a growing number of subscriptions services that each have exclusive rights to content. I don’t know about everyone else, but I can’t afford to have multiple subscriptions to Hulu and Netflix and hbo and Disney. This seems like an oversaturation of the market.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its annoying and sadly we do not get anything. We just lose money while some ppl are getting loaded.
As for Shonda’s shows, they stay on abc from what i understood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i totally agree. Recently I find watching tv or at least picking shows stress inducing. It is the fear of missing out. Also keeping up with all the new releases is a lot of work. So many studios and channels and streaming services, also mid-season, fall season, spring season……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For us it’s way cheaper. Cable used to be around 30-60 a month. We pay for crave and Netflix, so we’re actually spending less per month than ever before. I know costs are different depending on country though and Canadian phone/internet is so close to a monopoly it’s disgusting.
Plus you can watch what you want, when you want it. I love it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. I have Hulu, Netflix and Amazon Prime (which has movie & tv streaming) and it’s waaay cheaper than cable that’s available in my area and less of a headache (cough Comcast).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We dumped cable last year and use Netflix, Hulu, and Prime instead. It lets us watch what we want, when we have the time to, and it is much less expensive. I’d never go back to cable now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. Companies don’t understand that streaming is popular because you can get many shows for a cheaper price and instead are each developing their own streaming services. People aren’t going to pay for that and back to piracy it is.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She wanted complete control over some project it sounds like. This makes me excited. What will Shonda do with no restrictions? We’re going to get another female led show, but of what?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m excited as well! My first thought when I read this was she’ll be able to write freely without network restrictions, I know it will be good!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+100000!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Scandal is on it’s last season anyways, no? If not, it should be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, that’s what I knew. I love Scandal but the cliffhanger in the previous season’s last episode left me a bit unsettled. Would still watch it though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love How to get away with murder, and scandal is pretty good too. I have not watched a single episode of Grey’s. So I am looking forward to more from Shonda.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t say I really love her shows, but I do like her quite a bit, so I’m happy for her if this deal is better for her.
I have Netflix, Hulu, and HBO (through cable). Sorry Disney, I’m not paying more for another service. I can watch the shows on demand.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG!! I love love love Shonda and her shows. Never seen GA but I was hooked on HTGAWM and Scandal from episode 1 each. I discovered them by chance and binge watched. HTGAWM new season in September I think!!!!!!
Can’t see any decrease in quality with Shonda’s move to Netflix. We have cable TV but I only watch the news and sports and occasionally BBC shows or documentaries. One subscription service is enough for us. Don’t know of other than Netflix are available in Europe. For me, Netflix all the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So happy for her. Shonda has worked hard and it’s great to see her advancing her career in new ways.
Many creative artists are inking deals with streaming services, especially Netflix cause they gain more creative control over their products. I read somewhere that “Netflix basically gives you a big wad of cash and let’s you do your own thing.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t watch any of her shows but Netflix might enable her to do something more interesting. I have cable but I mostly watch prescription TV. There are too many good shows and not enough time to catch them all. I am glad for her success.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I look forward to Shonda’s new projects !! She is probably one of my greatest inspirations. And I cant wait for HTGAWM new season !
Report this comment as spam or abuse