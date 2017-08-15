Shonda Rhimes ditches ABC for Netflix. What will happen to her shows?

Embed from Getty Images

If you can’t get enough of Shonda Rhimes’ shows, you had better make sure to get yourself a Netflix subscription, as the successful show runner is moving to the streaming service. The Wall Street Journal broke the news that Netflix and Shonda signed a multi-year production deal, the terms of which have not been disclosed as of yet. This means that after 15 years with ABC, Shondaland is heading to the home of binge watching, which is where many of you may have first seen her shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, How to Get Away with Murder and Scandal.

Netflix just got the “it’s not you, it’s me” breakup letter from Disney, which owns ABC and is removing its content from the streaming service in order to start up its own subscription service – and they are excited to bring Shonda on board. Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, released a statement saying, in part:

Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television. Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. I’ve gotten the chance to know Shonda and she’s a true Netflixer at heart — she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience. We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix.

Shonda also released a statement, asserting that “Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company. Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix.” She went on to say that she looked forward to “opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation” and told the Wall Street Journal that, “I’m thrilled by the idea of a world where I’m not caught in the necessary grind of network television.”

While Shonda is moving to Netflix, her ABC series will continue to be aired on the network (and, if you want to catch up, Netflix has streaming rights to back episodes of Grey’s and Scandal). She is also developing a new legal drama for the network, called For the People. She has stated that she plans to be very involved in the final season of Scandal, including writing multiple episodes.

The streaming service replied to news of the acquisition on its Twitter account, joking that “Netflix subscriptions will now come with a free month’s supply of red wine.” Well played, Netflix social media team.

in other news, Netflix subscriptions will now come with a free month's supply of red wine. — Netflix US (@netflix) August 14, 2017

Full confession: I do not watch any of Shonda’s creations. I am only familiar with them because of my the occasional workplace water cooler discussion about Grey’s or Scandal and this wonderful Shonda-themed obstacle course featured on Billy on the Street. (If you love Amy Sedaris, watch the clip. You can thank me later.) I would like to see a series based on Britney Spears’ 2001 big screen debut, Crossroads, for which Shonda wrote the screenplay, but I’m sure that’s not going to happen. Do you think the creative freedom afforded by Netflix will bring us even more “can’t miss” (well, at least by her fans) shows from Shonda?

