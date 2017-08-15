Donald Trump finally denounced white supremacists, too little, too late

Donald Trump’s immediate reaction to the neo-Nazi terrorism in Charlottesville, Virginia was muted, quite literally. This is a man who is regularly glued to his phone, with the cable news constantly on, and yet he said and did nothing about the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville on Friday night. Saturday morning came and went and still there was nothing. A neo-Nazi plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters and killed a young woman, and left more than a dozen injured. There were other stories of neo-Nazis attacking and brutalizing protesters and African-Americans throughout Saturday. When Trump finally said something, he only laid the blame on “many sides,” meaning that sure, neo-Nazis were committing atrocities in an American city, but hey, black people, amirite?

Trump’s lack of empathy and his blatant cohesion of thought with the white supremacists was there for everyone to see. Republicans – in Congress and around the country – made special note to denounce white supremacists by name. Many Republicans urged the president to make some kind of additional statement, this time explicitly denouncing these motherf–kers which represent his “base.” Finally, Trump appeared at the White House on Monday and made a statement, carefully following the words on the teleprompter. This seemed like a hostage video.

Yeah, too little, too late. This couldn’t have been a more obvious attempt to clean up the mess he created, and I’m not just talking about his mess of this weekend, where tone-deaf Trump was incapable of reading the national mood of abject horror. The mess started when Trump spent year attempting to delegitimize and otherize the first African-American president. The mess started when Trump built his campaign on racism, misogyny, bigotry and hatred. The mess started when millions of white people chose to vote for an incurious, bigoted, bloated, narcissistic sociopath just because he’s a white dude.

White House sources tell the Daily Beast that Trump is not planning on traveling to Charlottesville to deliver any kind of healing or unifying message. Of course not. That’s what President Obama would have done! Trump cannot do anything that Obama would have done.

The latest Gallop poll is out too – Trump is an all-time low of 34% approval rate, with 61% of Americans disapproving of Trump.

Last night, hours after Trump’s statement, he tweeted this:

Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied…truly bad people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017

Pathetic. He’s angrier at the media than he is at white supremacists.