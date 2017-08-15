Donald Trump finally denounced white supremacists, too little, too late

Donald Trump’s immediate reaction to the neo-Nazi terrorism in Charlottesville, Virginia was muted, quite literally. This is a man who is regularly glued to his phone, with the cable news constantly on, and yet he said and did nothing about the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville on Friday night. Saturday morning came and went and still there was nothing. A neo-Nazi plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters and killed a young woman, and left more than a dozen injured. There were other stories of neo-Nazis attacking and brutalizing protesters and African-Americans throughout Saturday. When Trump finally said something, he only laid the blame on “many sides,” meaning that sure, neo-Nazis were committing atrocities in an American city, but hey, black people, amirite?
Trump’s lack of empathy and his blatant cohesion of thought with the white supremacists was there for everyone to see. Republicans – in Congress and around the country – made special note to denounce white supremacists by name. Many Republicans urged the president to make some kind of additional statement, this time explicitly denouncing these motherf–kers which represent his “base.” Finally, Trump appeared at the White House on Monday and made a statement, carefully following the words on the teleprompter. This seemed like a hostage video.
Yeah, too little, too late. This couldn’t have been a more obvious attempt to clean up the mess he created, and I’m not just talking about his mess of this weekend, where tone-deaf Trump was incapable of reading the national mood of abject horror. The mess started when Trump spent year attempting to delegitimize and otherize the first African-American president. The mess started when Trump built his campaign on racism, misogyny, bigotry and hatred. The mess started when millions of white people chose to vote for an incurious, bigoted, bloated, narcissistic sociopath just because he’s a white dude.
White House sources tell the Daily Beast that Trump is not planning on traveling to Charlottesville to deliver any kind of healing or unifying message. Of course not. That’s what President Obama would have done! Trump cannot do anything that Obama would have done.
The latest Gallop poll is out too – Trump is an all-time low of 34% approval rate, with 61% of Americans disapproving of Trump.
Last night, hours after Trump’s statement, he tweeted this:
Made additional remarks on Charlottesville and realize once again that the #Fake News Media will never be satisfied…truly bad people!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2017
Pathetic. He’s angrier at the media than he is at white supremacists.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I HATE him. I really, truly do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cant even press play on a clip of him as I rage when anger inside when I see him. He is truly a horrendous person
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t watch clips of him anymore. I just read the quotes in the accompanying article, but I cannot watch and hear him speak. He makes my blood boil. I know we are not allowed to say this and he is a husband and a father but..if only….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If I may, I suggest praying, meditating or whatever you prefer for those around him to do the right thing. You’ll feel a bit better and you won’t end up in a very dark place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just cannot believe that he can so easily refer to the press as “truly bad people” but it’s like pulling teeth to get him to say anything negative about his racist base of supporters.
As Kaiser and others have said, this was a 9/11 or Sandy Hook-like opportunity in his presidency. I know it wasn’t the same scale of tragedy, but it was a chance to unite this very divided and very scared country– and he passed. He passed because he’s not a unifier, he’s a divider. He disgusts me and impeachment can’t come soon enough for this assclown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1,000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kitten: All that. I’m not in a good mood for a variety reasons but you made me laugh at assclown!!!! Lol. I usually put the old hat the end of ass, but the clown will replace it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. And the fact that he went to twitter almost immediately to complain that his “additional remarks” denouncing the white supremacists wasn’t good enough shows just how stunted he is emotionally. I have been seeing red since Saturday and that tweet instantly sent my blood pressure through the roof, I’m sure.
I also read that the alt right sites are trying to reassure the base that he only made that apology because “the deep state” forced him and of course he didn’t mean it.
Our POTUS, folks. Unf^ckingbelievable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He always has to make everything about himself…..me me me. Look how the media is treating poor me….nothing I do or say is ever enough. This narcissistic asshole know nothing of how to heal and help unite the country.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is his Katrina moment. W never recovered from it and neither will he. Anyone still with him is a Nazi or a Nazi sympathizer. No gray areas and no middle ground. He hasn’t even reached out to Heather Heyer’s family. I HATE HIM! I try not to hate but damn it I can’t help it. The struggle to keep from going there was too exhausting, so I gave in. I loathe and despise him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t even want to stand there and read those words off a TelePrompTer. He looked like he was having a root canal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Or a toddler being forced to say sorry for pushing a playmate at the playground. 45 does not like to be told what to do
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Because he is an imbecile. He had to denounce by name the neo Nazis and KKK. He had to name the patrolman and Heather Heyer, which he blatantly didn’t do in his “first” speech. Listening to him was painful and another kick in the face to all of us. His own snowflake Ivanka is a Jew, raising children, has he no heart. To further run his chubby fingers over the keys to tweet about the “fake” news again. WHAT IS WRONG WITH HIM. What has to happen before it is too late. Had SNL done a sketch about him, you couldn’t have shut him up. But when three innocent people are killed due to the actions of hate mongers, it’s just another day. I loathe him and denounce him as my president, not that I ever thought it possible for this sociopathic, reality tv host to do anything but cause more chaos and destruction.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Just to make sure we all know he was forced to make that speech, he retweeted Jack Posobiec making some asinine point about how the media ignores violence in Chicago. Posobiec is best known for inventing the Pizzagate conspiracy theory
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I read on Twitter yesterday that Steve Bannon wrote the speech, so……
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. Those were not his words. The most emotion available to him is an exclamation point. Very Sad! So ingenuous to say almost verbatim what others were saying since his first slimy speech. Not mentioning the White Supremacists, KKK or victims by their names. Had he not given the speech, he would have gotten shit, but it would have been an honest representation of who he is. By forcing words out to appease us didn’t work, it showed how repulsive he is. Next..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Of course. It was full of dog whistles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why the hell did the speech start with him congratulating himself on the economy?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Megan. Because there is no one in trumpworld except him, him, him. And daughterwife, lest we forget.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It should be the easiest thing for a president to do… denounce white supremacists. But no, this f**ker can’t even do that. No one for a moment thought what he was saying was genuine. Even Richard Spencer tweeted that he didn’t mean it and it sounded “hollow”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s the scary thing, though. The Spencer and the neo Nazis are turning that into a positive — he didn’t mean it, hence he still secretly supports them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He knows where his bread is buttered.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i really liked the blog entry from Intel’s CEO who is also leaving the manufacturing council.
He does not just blame his decision on Charlottesville, but on the current climate in Washington.
http://blogs.intel.com/policy/2017/08/14/intel-ceo-leaves-manufacturing-council/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More rationale STEM field adults need to run for public office and win. Too many religiously motivated nuts have been allowed to gain control of our political system and it’s time to fight back. More rationale and progressive thinking scientists and health professionals need to be elected if we are to see real change happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This man has Jewish children and grandchildren – yet getting him to admonish white supremacists giving the Nazi salute and carrying Nazi emblems is like getting blood out of a fing stone. There are no limits to the depravity of this ridiculous man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he gives two shits about anybody but himself honestly, and maybe ivanka. If he was worried about the future of his grandchildren he would be more worried about climate, racism and possible nuclear war. The man is a horrible, horrible person. It’s unbelievable that he practically had to be forced into this statement, any other time he’d be tweeting up a storm…but I guess when it’s white people being terrorists it’s ok by him.
I really hope he doesn’t win the next time, but by the way the country is going, maybe he will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never commented on this particular point but I feel like this needs to be said. Ivanka is Jewish on paper. I don’t believe for a second that the woman is a woman of faith at all and I don’t believe that she feels any connection to Judaism except for the fact that her husband is Jewish. I realize it’s a rather involved process to convert but let’s be real, she did it so Precious Jared would marry her. I’m not saying that’s a bad reason but if it’s the only one, this is what you might get. She cannot be ignorant to the fact that as a Jew, she is being despised and hated by quite a few of her father’s cronies in the WH. And yet she stands by him and them. Why? Because she doesn’t really identify as Jewish. And 45 certainly does not think of her or his grandchildren as Jewish.
That’s my armchair psychology for today. I hate the woman and everything she stands for.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for saying this, LMN. I was thinking it, but was afraid I’d be too insentive about it. I totally agree with you. And let’s just say I think Jared did some converting of his own to marry her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you @LMN, I was thinking the same thing, I believe he does not look at his princess ivanka as Jewish. I bet he think of her as Jewish on paper only. #45 don’t give 2 s$@& about anyone but himself.
Yesterday I watched an impromptu memorial at the site of the murder where Heather was assisted by 45 disciple, it was so moving I cried my eyes out. The crowd gathered and just started singing hallelujah and amazing grace,just beautiful.
#45, IMO, waited for two days to see what the poll showed before coming out to make the second statement when he saw 61% disapproval. If the poll had shown no change I bet he would not have come out yesterday naming the hate groups. I’m purposely not naming them because they are evil like their leader.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had to think long and hard whether I wanted to judge anyone of Jewish faith on their faith. As a German, I usually keep my mouth firmly closed on these things. And if someone of Jewish faith wants to tell me off, have at it. But from where I’m standing, this woman either hates herself deeply or simply does not identify as Jewish. I don’t think for a second it’s the former.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a hypocrite. Total hypocrite. When it comes to Judaism, religion is passed through the mother, so if a non-Jewish woman marries a Jew, their children will not be Jewish. She converted because Tom Marvolo was not going to marry her unless she converted, so that he can “keep the succession” – at least that’s how a Jewish man phrased it once in a conversation with me when we were talking about marriage and religion.
I am not Jewish and I do not practice the religion I was born into. I am 100% a-religious and anti-religion. But even so, I hate it that she goes through a quite a vigorous conversion process, and then she plays her Jewish card when it is convenient to her. There were, and still are, so many genuine believers, whatever faith they belong to, who are persecuted, killed, lynched, tortured, and who are not allowed to practice their faith, in many parts of the world. She is disgusting.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Shambles: “And let’s just say I think Jared did some converting of his own to marry her.” What kind of conversion? Religious, “moral”?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Absolutely. This is a sensitive topic so I’m not surprised that most people have been too timid to wade in but I think you did a great job articulating what many of us have thought, LittleMissNaughty.
In fact, I always forget that she’s Jewish because she doesn’t seem to give a flying f*ck about the Jewish community.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea that message was so fake I rolled my eyes. The guy can’t even manage an emotion while reading a TelePrompTer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is anyone surprised by his delayed of response? Why would he be angry at the people who support him more than the people who condemn or are disappointed in him? He probably enjoys the fact that those pieces of trash and their enablers are supporting him and doing something in his name. He certainly had no problem when people were getting assaulted at his rallies. He even encouraged it.
Dump responded faster to being called out for not responding fast enough to the events. He doesn’t even seem to understand the criticism or even care that he looks fake, weak and ineffectual.
I think he even retweeted an article about the crime rates in Chicago to somehow deflect or justify his response. Which directly contradicts everything he robotically and poorly read out during his third conference about this. He looked like it was painful for him to read that generic statement.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a horrible, hollow statement. I listened to a few seconds of his halting, robotic teleprompter delivery. He was a petulant child who was filled with resentment that the grown ups were forcing him to make that speech. His crying “See it will never be enough for the press. Fake News.” said everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, his dad may have been one so, you know, #awkward
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/mvke38/all-the-evidence-we-could-find-about-fred-trumps-alleged-involvement-with-the-kkk
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He retweeted an alt-right pizzagater too. Sorry, Trump isn’t.
He’s blaming Obama for Russia now. Pathetic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And he is tweeting about pardoning Joe Arpaio.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can he? Weren’t they State charges?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
US District Court of Phoenix.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s going to have wreaked so much havoc by the time you finally get rid of him, hasn’t he?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sometimes I don’t know how we come back from this. Even if {when} he gets impeached, those angry, torch-wielding white boys are still here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s quick and easy to tear down and long and difficult to rebuild.
Sorry I’m not more optimistic but I do think it’s true. Our institutions and our civic societies are more fragile than we realise – until we start watching them domino topple like this.
(I feel much the same about the UK just now.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You’re right, you’re completely right. Liberty is fragile. A compassionate society is never guaranteed. They take work- blood, sweat, and tears.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep. And the trick is managing to stay motivated and inspired though the long, hard, dirty work of pulling it back together again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sixer, Agree. It will take years to recover, if we ever do. But this is drump’s intent with his puppetmaster Bannon snickering and giggling about the wreckage. And we have Pence and Mother waiting in the wings. It’s horrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My sister and I were talking about this just last night.
How much damage will have been done by the time he’s finished? Can we ever go back to just disagreeing with each other? Or are we permanently stuck here now? I’m afraid of the answer.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s what scares me. Thank God he is fundamentally lazy and has not already stacked the lower federal courts with his appointees or even begun to fill our ambassadorial posts.
I just wonder how long Republicans can hold out before they realize that their only good options are impeachment or civil war. Even if he is successfully impeached, I fear it will take decades to undo all the damage he has caused already.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My biggest fear is that if we continue on this path, we will eventually have another civil war. There’s already an ideological civil war, but I think there may be a physical war brewing. And I believe that’s the ultimate goal of all these domestic terrorists groups…..armed insurrection and bloodshed. A cleansing, if you will.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes to all of you.
I genuinely believe nations have collective psyches. Even if there are tensions and disagreements, there still remains a collective understanding of nationhood and national character. What worries me about Trump (and Brexit, since I’m a Britisher) is that this fundamental understanding is what is going to be shattered and somehow will have to be rebuilt before we can even begin to moderate and discuss the tensions and disagreements.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thing is this has been happening before trump ever got elected. I would say this country has been broken since its founding but more recently since Obama got elected. When govt shutdowns became the norm we broke something (and by we I mean the do nothing congress).
The only people that are shocked by this now are people that never had to think about this consequences before 2016. Some of us knew the deal long before. Black women especially warned people. Now we all have to live with the damage.
Frankly I’m all for dismantling the entire thing. I mean we are already headed there start over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Black women are the canary in the coal mine of the United States. You’re not wrong about that, my friend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nice analogy Sixer and yes you’re exactly right
Report this comment as spam or abuse
why should he be angry at white suprematists? he is one of them!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He IS one of them ! He’d better STFU.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s disgusting, he tweets straight after that but Charlotteville took him nearly 48 hours for the initial shitstorm, then another day for this crap??
Also, is all that stuff at the start about the economy and thousands of jobs coming back real?? Where’s the evidence of this?? Plus, shouldn’t Obama get some credit for that as he’s been working on getting the economy back on track for 8 years but oh no, it all happened since Trump took office 6 months ago, record breaking. Companies abroad all decided on Jan 20th to pack up and come back.
I hope he dies. Honestly I do and I know how shitty it is to say that about another human, but I’m honestly not even sure he qualifies….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hate him and his behaviour as well. And I feel so much for Americans having this every day.
Trumps behaviour this weekend has been front page news this side of the pond as well. People are truly disgusted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is absolutely disgusting. His speech yesterday was too little and way too late. The way he began it by talking about how successful the economy is doing and about millions of new jobs instead of saying anything about Heather and the other victims was shameful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree at the havoc he will have caused – Pandora’s box. His henchmen won’t go quietly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Like the guys on Pod Save America said, his second response does not matter in any way. His first response says absolutely everything you’d ever need to know. Sometimes we like to think he’s just a stupid, stupid vessel for the evil ideas of other people, but that’s a mistake. He is a racist. He is just as evil as Bannon or Miller. Maybe more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! When the former head of the KKK tells reporters that the white supremacists invading a college town are there to fulfill ‘your’ agenda and your first instinct is NOT an immediate and vociferous denial, you’re showing everyone whose side you’re on. Period.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The statement isn’t even clever is it? Everyone knows that it’s delayed because then his base of hideous racists can say he was ‘made’ to make a statement to appease the backlash.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
God, it is just so pathetically laughable. Unfortunately it isn’t funny ha ha, it is the type funny right before your laughter turns into horrified weeping.
I don’t know of it was possible for him to make it so obvious that this was a case of “I’m being forced to read this, but I will be taking cheap shots via Twitter later to counteract this statement, which I’m sure you all know was written for me”. And that’s exactly what he is doing now. In case anyone had lingering doubts as to the total lack of sincerity. He has been forced to admit that he was wrong on some level and he HATES it. I expect another week of rants. Another week of dog whistling to his base.
If the GOP wants to earn back some of their demolished credibility, they will continue to utterly stomp on this every time he does it from here on out, because he certainly will not stop doing it. He has been given unequivocal proof that these people will support him literally no matter what and they already believe that he was made to say what he said and that he doesn’t mean it (true), and he will play to it over and over again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just can’t with him anymore. Every time I see/hear news coverage about this a**hole I feel like my head might explode from the anger & disgust building up inside. F*ck him, his supporters, and everything they “stand” for. F*ck. Them. All.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His DOJ is also trying to get the info on visitors to anti-Trump sites. Don’t get too distracted by the Nazis.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We see now that he actually made hate great again. He spewed it before he was elected and now so many people think it’s ok. Not only in the US. Even his crying about “Fake News” is everywhere. Here in Germany so many rant about the “Lügenpresse” or Lying News. It makes me so mad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, because “Fake News” is running around the country with tiki torches and Nazi flags. Totally badass and the real enemy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
His interaction with Jim Acosta was very telling. The narcissism is just so very strong there isn’t an ounce of empathy in him. The man is soulless.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alabama, get out and vote today!
Boston, keep pushing back. They say they’re still marching here Saturday but many of their speakers are pulling out and the City has not granted permits to them yet. And the numbers of the counterprotest are already estimated to be thousands more than them. Keep pushing so they cancel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If they had any common sense, they’d know not to mess with Boston. The whole world saw how strong we are. I’d love to still be there . Keep them out!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve got news for you Drumpf, that horse has not only left the barn, it’s running in the Kentucky Derby. You can’t start shit and then try to pretend that it’s evil. If you won’t own it, David Duke will make sure you do, or he’ll turn on you faster than you can tweet. Not a peep from you about Heather Heyer and folks who got injured, but your twitter fingers were quick to lambaste and slander/libel Mr. Frazier. I cannot wait for Operation De-Orange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This sicko tweeted a picture of a train running over CNN this morning. What a gross thoughtless thing to do just a few days after a woman lost her life in a hit and run murder
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a classless, despicable human being so it’s not all surprising he would tweet that. I can’t anymore…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did you see that a man was in front of the train wreck on his CNN tweet?. I’m thinking the tweet represent is supposed to be Jim Acosta being killed. So #45 follower ran a car over Heather H and injuring 19 others and killing her on the spot. #45 believes it’s appropriate for him to put out a tweet of train killing a CNN employee. He took the tweet down now, maybe he was shamed into do that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m proud of you for watching that clip. Anyone who feels about that meat sack the way I do, and can make it through any kind of video, deserves a medal. The fact that the oral donkey did NOT properly verbalize Friday’s horrors, further illustrates the evil of the one who must not be named.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m with those of you who must mute or turn the channel when this idiot appears and opens his mouth. Our news of choice is PBS, and at this point, I’m mostly just tuning in to see what classy ensemble Judy is sporting.
Meanwhile, Roy Moore’s stupid face is the ad of choice on my screen for this thread. I know Celebitchy doesn’t choose the ads, so I have to giggle that Roy’s bigoted self is appearing in a thread populated by so many LIBRULS. Excited to vote for Doug Jones today, once I fix being incorrectly and magically placed on the inactive roll. Everyone make sure you keep an eye on your voter status. Alabama probably isn’t the only state pulling this crap.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is he still here?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s such a disgusting piece of sh*t. And he can make a thousand (forced) statements for all I care, but his original tweet tells you everything about who is really is…a racist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
North Korea is backing off on its threat of nuking Guam. Trump will probably tweet about how his tough talking to Kim Jong Un saved our lives
Report this comment as spam or abuse