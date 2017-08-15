Donald Trump finally denounced white supremacists, too little, too late

President Donald Trump addresses Charlottesville, VA Violence

Donald Trump’s immediate reaction to the neo-Nazi terrorism in Charlottesville, Virginia was muted, quite literally. This is a man who is regularly glued to his phone, with the cable news constantly on, and yet he said and did nothing about the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville on Friday night. Saturday morning came and went and still there was nothing. A neo-Nazi plowed into a crowd of counter-protesters and killed a young woman, and left more than a dozen injured. There were other stories of neo-Nazis attacking and brutalizing protesters and African-Americans throughout Saturday. When Trump finally said something, he only laid the blame on “many sides,” meaning that sure, neo-Nazis were committing atrocities in an American city, but hey, black people, amirite?

Trump’s lack of empathy and his blatant cohesion of thought with the white supremacists was there for everyone to see. Republicans – in Congress and around the country – made special note to denounce white supremacists by name. Many Republicans urged the president to make some kind of additional statement, this time explicitly denouncing these motherf–kers which represent his “base.” Finally, Trump appeared at the White House on Monday and made a statement, carefully following the words on the teleprompter. This seemed like a hostage video.

Yeah, too little, too late. This couldn’t have been a more obvious attempt to clean up the mess he created, and I’m not just talking about his mess of this weekend, where tone-deaf Trump was incapable of reading the national mood of abject horror. The mess started when Trump spent year attempting to delegitimize and otherize the first African-American president. The mess started when Trump built his campaign on racism, misogyny, bigotry and hatred. The mess started when millions of white people chose to vote for an incurious, bigoted, bloated, narcissistic sociopath just because he’s a white dude.

White House sources tell the Daily Beast that Trump is not planning on traveling to Charlottesville to deliver any kind of healing or unifying message. Of course not. That’s what President Obama would have done! Trump cannot do anything that Obama would have done.

The latest Gallop poll is out too – Trump is an all-time low of 34% approval rate, with 61% of Americans disapproving of Trump.

Last night, hours after Trump’s statement, he tweeted this:

Pathetic. He’s angrier at the media than he is at white supremacists.

President Donald Trump arrives to the White House after his vacation in Bedminster

80 Responses to “Donald Trump finally denounced white supremacists, too little, too late”

  1. Tiffany27 says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:28 am

    I HATE him. I really, truly do.

    Reply
    • Dtab says:
      August 15, 2017 at 7:34 am

      I cant even press play on a clip of him as I rage when anger inside when I see him. He is truly a horrendous person

      Reply
    • Lenn says:
      August 15, 2017 at 7:39 am

      I can’t watch clips of him anymore. I just read the quotes in the accompanying article, but I cannot watch and hear him speak. He makes my blood boil. I know we are not allowed to say this and he is a husband and a father but..if only….

      Reply
    • Kitten says:
      August 15, 2017 at 8:41 am

      I just cannot believe that he can so easily refer to the press as “truly bad people” but it’s like pulling teeth to get him to say anything negative about his racist base of supporters.

      As Kaiser and others have said, this was a 9/11 or Sandy Hook-like opportunity in his presidency. I know it wasn’t the same scale of tragedy, but it was a chance to unite this very divided and very scared country– and he passed. He passed because he’s not a unifier, he’s a divider. He disgusts me and impeachment can’t come soon enough for this assclown.

      Reply
      • Megan says:
        August 15, 2017 at 8:48 am

        +1,000

      • Nancy says:
        August 15, 2017 at 8:52 am

        Kitten: All that. I’m not in a good mood for a variety reasons but you made me laugh at assclown!!!! Lol. I usually put the old hat the end of ass, but the clown will replace it!

      • Esmom says:
        August 15, 2017 at 8:58 am

        Yes. And the fact that he went to twitter almost immediately to complain that his “additional remarks” denouncing the white supremacists wasn’t good enough shows just how stunted he is emotionally. I have been seeing red since Saturday and that tweet instantly sent my blood pressure through the roof, I’m sure.

        I also read that the alt right sites are trying to reassure the base that he only made that apology because “the deep state” forced him and of course he didn’t mean it.

        Our POTUS, folks. Unf^ckingbelievable.

      • IlsaLund says:
        August 15, 2017 at 9:13 am

        He always has to make everything about himself…..me me me. Look how the media is treating poor me….nothing I do or say is ever enough. This narcissistic asshole know nothing of how to heal and help unite the country.

      • magnoliarose says:
        August 15, 2017 at 9:41 am

        This is his Katrina moment. W never recovered from it and neither will he. Anyone still with him is a Nazi or a Nazi sympathizer. No gray areas and no middle ground. He hasn’t even reached out to Heather Heyer’s family. I HATE HIM! I try not to hate but damn it I can’t help it. The struggle to keep from going there was too exhausting, so I gave in. I loathe and despise him.

  2. minx says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:29 am

    He didn’t even want to stand there and read those words off a TelePrompTer. He looked like he was having a root canal.

    Reply
  3. Maria F. says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:32 am

    i really liked the blog entry from Intel’s CEO who is also leaving the manufacturing council.

    He does not just blame his decision on Charlottesville, but on the current climate in Washington.

    http://blogs.intel.com/policy/2017/08/14/intel-ceo-leaves-manufacturing-council/

    Reply
    • IlsaLund says:
      August 15, 2017 at 9:18 am

      More rationale STEM field adults need to run for public office and win. Too many religiously motivated nuts have been allowed to gain control of our political system and it’s time to fight back. More rationale and progressive thinking scientists and health professionals need to be elected if we are to see real change happen.

      Reply
  4. Clare says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:33 am

    This man has Jewish children and grandchildren – yet getting him to admonish white supremacists giving the Nazi salute and carrying Nazi emblems is like getting blood out of a fing stone. There are no limits to the depravity of this ridiculous man.

    Reply
    • M. says:
      August 15, 2017 at 7:47 am

      I don’t think he gives two shits about anybody but himself honestly, and maybe ivanka. If he was worried about the future of his grandchildren he would be more worried about climate, racism and possible nuclear war. The man is a horrible, horrible person. It’s unbelievable that he practically had to be forced into this statement, any other time he’d be tweeting up a storm…but I guess when it’s white people being terrorists it’s ok by him.

      I really hope he doesn’t win the next time, but by the way the country is going, maybe he will.

      Reply
    • littlemissnaughty says:
      August 15, 2017 at 7:58 am

      I’ve never commented on this particular point but I feel like this needs to be said. Ivanka is Jewish on paper. I don’t believe for a second that the woman is a woman of faith at all and I don’t believe that she feels any connection to Judaism except for the fact that her husband is Jewish. I realize it’s a rather involved process to convert but let’s be real, she did it so Precious Jared would marry her. I’m not saying that’s a bad reason but if it’s the only one, this is what you might get. She cannot be ignorant to the fact that as a Jew, she is being despised and hated by quite a few of her father’s cronies in the WH. And yet she stands by him and them. Why? Because she doesn’t really identify as Jewish. And 45 certainly does not think of her or his grandchildren as Jewish.

      That’s my armchair psychology for today. I hate the woman and everything she stands for.

      Reply
      • Shambles says:
        August 15, 2017 at 8:02 am

        Thank you for saying this, LMN. I was thinking it, but was afraid I’d be too insentive about it. I totally agree with you. And let’s just say I think Jared did some converting of his own to marry her.

      • B n A fn says:
        August 15, 2017 at 8:21 am

        Thank you @LMN, I was thinking the same thing, I believe he does not look at his princess ivanka as Jewish. I bet he think of her as Jewish on paper only. #45 don’t give 2 s$@& about anyone but himself.

        Yesterday I watched an impromptu memorial at the site of the murder where Heather was assisted by 45 disciple, it was so moving I cried my eyes out. The crowd gathered and just started singing hallelujah and amazing grace,just beautiful.

        #45, IMO, waited for two days to see what the poll showed before coming out to make the second statement when he saw 61% disapproval. If the poll had shown no change I bet he would not have come out yesterday naming the hate groups. I’m purposely not naming them because they are evil like their leader.

      • littlemissnaughty says:
        August 15, 2017 at 8:35 am

        I had to think long and hard whether I wanted to judge anyone of Jewish faith on their faith. As a German, I usually keep my mouth firmly closed on these things. And if someone of Jewish faith wants to tell me off, have at it. But from where I’m standing, this woman either hates herself deeply or simply does not identify as Jewish. I don’t think for a second it’s the former.

      • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
        August 15, 2017 at 8:41 am

        She is a hypocrite. Total hypocrite. When it comes to Judaism, religion is passed through the mother, so if a non-Jewish woman marries a Jew, their children will not be Jewish. She converted because Tom Marvolo was not going to marry her unless she converted, so that he can “keep the succession” – at least that’s how a Jewish man phrased it once in a conversation with me when we were talking about marriage and religion.
        I am not Jewish and I do not practice the religion I was born into. I am 100% a-religious and anti-religion. But even so, I hate it that she goes through a quite a vigorous conversion process, and then she plays her Jewish card when it is convenient to her. There were, and still are, so many genuine believers, whatever faith they belong to, who are persecuted, killed, lynched, tortured, and who are not allowed to practice their faith, in many parts of the world. She is disgusting.

      • Pumpkin (formally soup, pie) says:
        August 15, 2017 at 8:50 am

        @Shambles: “And let’s just say I think Jared did some converting of his own to marry her.” What kind of conversion? Religious, “moral”?

      • Kitten says:
        August 15, 2017 at 9:01 am

        Absolutely. This is a sensitive topic so I’m not surprised that most people have been too timid to wade in but I think you did a great job articulating what many of us have thought, LittleMissNaughty.

        In fact, I always forget that she’s Jewish because she doesn’t seem to give a flying f*ck about the Jewish community.

  5. Nicole says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Yea that message was so fake I rolled my eyes. The guy can’t even manage an emotion while reading a TelePrompTer.

    Reply
  6. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:35 am

    Why is anyone surprised by his delayed of response? Why would he be angry at the people who support him more than the people who condemn or are disappointed in him? He probably enjoys the fact that those pieces of trash and their enablers are supporting him and doing something in his name. He certainly had no problem when people were getting assaulted at his rallies. He even encouraged it.

    Dump responded faster to being called out for not responding fast enough to the events. He doesn’t even seem to understand the criticism or even care that he looks fake, weak and ineffectual.

    I think he even retweeted an article about the crime rates in Chicago to somehow deflect or justify his response. Which directly contradicts everything he robotically and poorly read out during his third conference about this. He looked like it was painful for him to read that generic statement.

    Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      August 15, 2017 at 8:01 am

      It was a horrible, hollow statement. I listened to a few seconds of his halting, robotic teleprompter delivery. He was a petulant child who was filled with resentment that the grown ups were forcing him to make that speech. His crying “See it will never be enough for the press. Fake News.” said everything.

      Reply
  7. Ally says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Well, his dad may have been one so, you know, #awkward

    https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/mvke38/all-the-evidence-we-could-find-about-fred-trumps-alleged-involvement-with-the-kkk

    Reply
  8. Rapunzel says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:36 am

    He retweeted an alt-right pizzagater too. Sorry, Trump isn’t.

    He’s blaming Obama for Russia now. Pathetic.

    Reply
  9. Sixer says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:38 am

    He’s going to have wreaked so much havoc by the time you finally get rid of him, hasn’t he?

    Reply
    • Shambles says:
      August 15, 2017 at 7:46 am

      Sometimes I don’t know how we come back from this. Even if {when} he gets impeached, those angry, torch-wielding white boys are still here.

      Reply
    • Indiana Joanna says:
      August 15, 2017 at 8:05 am

      Sixer, Agree. It will take years to recover, if we ever do. But this is drump’s intent with his puppetmaster Bannon snickering and giggling about the wreckage. And we have Pence and Mother waiting in the wings. It’s horrible.

      Reply
    • grabbyhands says:
      August 15, 2017 at 8:06 am

      My sister and I were talking about this just last night.

      How much damage will have been done by the time he’s finished? Can we ever go back to just disagreeing with each other? Or are we permanently stuck here now? I’m afraid of the answer.

      Reply
    • BearcatLawyer says:
      August 15, 2017 at 8:09 am

      That’s what scares me. Thank God he is fundamentally lazy and has not already stacked the lower federal courts with his appointees or even begun to fill our ambassadorial posts.

      I just wonder how long Republicans can hold out before they realize that their only good options are impeachment or civil war. Even if he is successfully impeached, I fear it will take decades to undo all the damage he has caused already.

      Reply
      • IlsaLund says:
        August 15, 2017 at 9:25 am

        My biggest fear is that if we continue on this path, we will eventually have another civil war. There’s already an ideological civil war, but I think there may be a physical war brewing. And I believe that’s the ultimate goal of all these domestic terrorists groups…..armed insurrection and bloodshed. A cleansing, if you will.

    • Sixer says:
      August 15, 2017 at 8:24 am

      Yes to all of you.

      I genuinely believe nations have collective psyches. Even if there are tensions and disagreements, there still remains a collective understanding of nationhood and national character. What worries me about Trump (and Brexit, since I’m a Britisher) is that this fundamental understanding is what is going to be shattered and somehow will have to be rebuilt before we can even begin to moderate and discuss the tensions and disagreements.

      Reply
    • Nicole says:
      August 15, 2017 at 8:30 am

      Thing is this has been happening before trump ever got elected. I would say this country has been broken since its founding but more recently since Obama got elected. When govt shutdowns became the norm we broke something (and by we I mean the do nothing congress).
      The only people that are shocked by this now are people that never had to think about this consequences before 2016. Some of us knew the deal long before. Black women especially warned people. Now we all have to live with the damage.
      Frankly I’m all for dismantling the entire thing. I mean we are already headed there start over.

      Reply
  10. ida says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:39 am

    why should he be angry at white suprematists? he is one of them!

    Reply
  11. Lindy79 says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:39 am

    He’s disgusting, he tweets straight after that but Charlotteville took him nearly 48 hours for the initial shitstorm, then another day for this crap??

    Also, is all that stuff at the start about the economy and thousands of jobs coming back real?? Where’s the evidence of this?? Plus, shouldn’t Obama get some credit for that as he’s been working on getting the economy back on track for 8 years but oh no, it all happened since Trump took office 6 months ago, record breaking. Companies abroad all decided on Jan 20th to pack up and come back.

    I hope he dies. Honestly I do and I know how shitty it is to say that about another human, but I’m honestly not even sure he qualifies….

    Reply
  12. Kakoo says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:40 am

    I hate him and his behaviour as well. And I feel so much for Americans having this every day.

    Trumps behaviour this weekend has been front page news this side of the pond as well. People are truly disgusted.

    Reply
  13. Beth says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:41 am

    He is absolutely disgusting. His speech yesterday was too little and way too late. The way he began it by talking about how successful the economy is doing and about millions of new jobs instead of saying anything about Heather and the other victims was shameful

    Reply
  14. Kakoo says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I agree at the havoc he will have caused – Pandora’s box. His henchmen won’t go quietly.

    Reply
  15. Shambles says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Like the guys on Pod Save America said, his second response does not matter in any way. His first response says absolutely everything you’d ever need to know. Sometimes we like to think he’s just a stupid, stupid vessel for the evil ideas of other people, but that’s a mistake. He is a racist. He is just as evil as Bannon or Miller. Maybe more.

    Reply
    • LittlestRoman says:
      August 15, 2017 at 9:25 am

      Exactly! When the former head of the KKK tells reporters that the white supremacists invading a college town are there to fulfill ‘your’ agenda and your first instinct is NOT an immediate and vociferous denial, you’re showing everyone whose side you’re on. Period.

      Reply
  16. Kakoo says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:53 am

    The statement isn’t even clever is it? Everyone knows that it’s delayed because then his base of hideous racists can say he was ‘made’ to make a statement to appease the backlash.

    Reply
  17. grabbyhands says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:58 am

    God, it is just so pathetically laughable. Unfortunately it isn’t funny ha ha, it is the type funny right before your laughter turns into horrified weeping.

    I don’t know of it was possible for him to make it so obvious that this was a case of “I’m being forced to read this, but I will be taking cheap shots via Twitter later to counteract this statement, which I’m sure you all know was written for me”. And that’s exactly what he is doing now. In case anyone had lingering doubts as to the total lack of sincerity. He has been forced to admit that he was wrong on some level and he HATES it. I expect another week of rants. Another week of dog whistling to his base.

    If the GOP wants to earn back some of their demolished credibility, they will continue to utterly stomp on this every time he does it from here on out, because he certainly will not stop doing it. He has been given unequivocal proof that these people will support him literally no matter what and they already believe that he was made to say what he said and that he doesn’t mean it (true), and he will play to it over and over again.

    Reply
  18. smcollins says:
    August 15, 2017 at 7:58 am

    I just can’t with him anymore. Every time I see/hear news coverage about this a**hole I feel like my head might explode from the anger & disgust building up inside. F*ck him, his supporters, and everything they “stand” for. F*ck. Them. All.

    Reply
  19. Rapunzel says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:06 am

    His DOJ is also trying to get the info on visitors to anti-Trump sites. Don’t get too distracted by the Nazis.

    Reply
  20. AppleAnna says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:09 am

    We see now that he actually made hate great again. He spewed it before he was elected and now so many people think it’s ok. Not only in the US. Even his crying about “Fake News” is everywhere. Here in Germany so many rant about the “Lügenpresse” or Lying News. It makes me so mad.

    Reply
  21. Cannibell says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Yeah, because “Fake News” is running around the country with tiki torches and Nazi flags. Totally badass and the real enemy.

    Reply
  22. Manjit says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:10 am

    His interaction with Jim Acosta was very telling. The narcissism is just so very strong there isn’t an ounce of empathy in him. The man is soulless.

    Reply
  23. lightpurple says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Alabama, get out and vote today!

    Boston, keep pushing back. They say they’re still marching here Saturday but many of their speakers are pulling out and the City has not granted permits to them yet. And the numbers of the counterprotest are already estimated to be thousands more than them. Keep pushing so they cancel.

    Reply
  24. Rice says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:22 am

    I’ve got news for you Drumpf, that horse has not only left the barn, it’s running in the Kentucky Derby. You can’t start shit and then try to pretend that it’s evil. If you won’t own it, David Duke will make sure you do, or he’ll turn on you faster than you can tweet. Not a peep from you about Heather Heyer and folks who got injured, but your twitter fingers were quick to lambaste and slander/libel Mr. Frazier. I cannot wait for Operation De-Orange.

    Reply
  25. Beth says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:37 am

    This sicko tweeted a picture of a train running over CNN this morning. What a gross thoughtless thing to do just a few days after a woman lost her life in a hit and run murder

    Reply
    • MellyMel says:
      August 15, 2017 at 8:56 am

      He’s a classless, despicable human being so it’s not all surprising he would tweet that. I can’t anymore…

      Reply
    • B n A fn says:
      August 15, 2017 at 9:36 am

      Did you see that a man was in front of the train wreck on his CNN tweet?. I’m thinking the tweet represent is supposed to be Jim Acosta being killed. So #45 follower ran a car over Heather H and injuring 19 others and killing her on the spot. #45 believes it’s appropriate for him to put out a tweet of train killing a CNN employee. He took the tweet down now, maybe he was shamed into do that.

      Reply
  26. Mabs A'Mabbin says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:40 am

    I’m proud of you for watching that clip. Anyone who feels about that meat sack the way I do, and can make it through any kind of video, deserves a medal. The fact that the oral donkey did NOT properly verbalize Friday’s horrors, further illustrates the evil of the one who must not be named.

    Reply
  27. TeamAwesome says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:48 am

    I’m with those of you who must mute or turn the channel when this idiot appears and opens his mouth. Our news of choice is PBS, and at this point, I’m mostly just tuning in to see what classy ensemble Judy is sporting.

    Meanwhile, Roy Moore’s stupid face is the ad of choice on my screen for this thread. I know Celebitchy doesn’t choose the ads, so I have to giggle that Roy’s bigoted self is appearing in a thread populated by so many LIBRULS. Excited to vote for Doug Jones today, once I fix being incorrectly and magically placed on the inactive roll. Everyone make sure you keep an eye on your voter status. Alabama probably isn’t the only state pulling this crap.

    Reply
  28. Tessa says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Why is he still here?

    Reply
  29. MellyMel says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:55 am

    He’s such a disgusting piece of sh*t. And he can make a thousand (forced) statements for all I care, but his original tweet tells you everything about who is really is…a racist.

    Reply
  30. Beth says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:42 am

    North Korea is backing off on its threat of nuking Guam. Trump will probably tweet about how his tough talking to Kim Jong Un saved our lives

    Reply

