Anthony Scaramucci tells Colbert that sure, Trump should fire Steve Bannon

Anthony Scaramucci outside 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' studios

The late-night shows all did segments and openings about Charlottesville last night. Jimmy Fallon chose to make a cold-open statement at the top of the show, while Stephen Colbert kept his traditional opening, with music, where he talked about the events of the weekend:

Colbert took Donald Trump to task for refusing to explicitly rebuke Nazis, white supremacists, bigots and racists by name.

But you know what everyone’s talking about today? Colbert’s interview with Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci. Colbert was supposed to have an exclusive with The Mooch, but The Mooch did the interview rounds over the weekend so Colbert’s exclusive wasn’t really all that exclusive. Here’s Part I & Part II, where The Mooch talks about how saying “Nazis are bad” shouldn’t be all that difficult, but the Mooch also says that the Trump he knows is “super-compassionate.” The conversation then turns to Steve Bannon and the people around Trump. The Mooch says that yes, he would fire Steve Bannon.

Here’s the thing… The Mooch is deplorable, obviously. He thinks he’s the slickest con man in the history of slick con men (much like Trump views himself). But I also think the Mooch is fundamentally a showman (much like Trump views himself) as opposed to some white supremacist policy guy. What I’m saying is that I actually miss the Mooch a little bit. He brought levity to the fascistic situation.

Anthony Scaramucci outside 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' studios

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to “Anthony Scaramucci tells Colbert that sure, Trump should fire Steve Bannon”

  1. Jayna says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Trump is racist. His sycophants can dance around that all day long, and it won’t change it. Trump has shown us who he is time and time again. Trump has Bannon in his administration because they are birds of a feather.

    “Super-compassionate”, my ….

    Reply
  2. STRIPE says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I *love* Colbert but am really disappointed he gave the Mooch a platform here. Don’t forget- just because he got fired before he could do damage doesn’t mean he wasn’t intending to do damage.

    Reply
  3. Jerusha says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:07 am

    He said pretty much what I expected him to say – nothing much.

    Reply
  4. grabbyhands says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I’m actually really disappointed that Colbert did this. This guy is a con man and I’m not sure why he gave him a platform to puff himself up and act like everything is just a big joke. This wasn’t some hard hitting interview – Scaramucci just wants air time to make himself look good and hear himself talk and allowing this interview makes it look like Colbert supports it and thinks it is funny.

    Reply
  5. Nicole says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I’m conflicted about this one. I think had the mooch said anything off the rails Colbert has the know how to check him. However this was kinda fluff. Not sure I like it

    Reply
  6. Jem54 says:
    August 15, 2017 at 8:30 am

    As a long time Colbert fan, I was a bit worried when he went to network he would lose his edge…clearly, I had no reason to fear. Giving mooch a platform? Eh, more like sunlight as disinfectant. While never rude, Colbert highlighted the absurdity/hypocrisy of this “front stabber” who was backstabbed for all to see…and you KNOW drumpf is FURIOUS that he trashed pres Bannon, so yeah, let mooch loose. I think mooch got caught up in trying to get Colbert’s approval/applause & went way farther than he wanted- sad! Colbert’s open was fantastic- empathetic yet unequivocally scathing to drumpf & his deploarables…many sides…this is not KFC Mr pres!

    Reply
  7. Christin says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:30 am

    Ah, the Mooch. He didn’t even get to be the flavor of the month.

    Reply
  8. nicegirl says:
    August 15, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Sideshow Mooch.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment