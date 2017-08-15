Anthony Scaramucci tells Colbert that sure, Trump should fire Steve Bannon

The late-night shows all did segments and openings about Charlottesville last night. Jimmy Fallon chose to make a cold-open statement at the top of the show, while Stephen Colbert kept his traditional opening, with music, where he talked about the events of the weekend:

Colbert took Donald Trump to task for refusing to explicitly rebuke Nazis, white supremacists, bigots and racists by name.

But you know what everyone’s talking about today? Colbert’s interview with Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci. Colbert was supposed to have an exclusive with The Mooch, but The Mooch did the interview rounds over the weekend so Colbert’s exclusive wasn’t really all that exclusive. Here’s Part I & Part II, where The Mooch talks about how saying “Nazis are bad” shouldn’t be all that difficult, but the Mooch also says that the Trump he knows is “super-compassionate.” The conversation then turns to Steve Bannon and the people around Trump. The Mooch says that yes, he would fire Steve Bannon.

Here’s the thing… The Mooch is deplorable, obviously. He thinks he’s the slickest con man in the history of slick con men (much like Trump views himself). But I also think the Mooch is fundamentally a showman (much like Trump views himself) as opposed to some white supremacist policy guy. What I’m saying is that I actually miss the Mooch a little bit. He brought levity to the fascistic situation.