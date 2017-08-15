Malcolm Gladwell: McDonald’s french fries suck, they should be fried in beef fat

Like most people (?), I’ve read a bunch of Malcolm Gladwell’s books. I mean, his books are bestsellers for a reason – people love to read contrarian, faux-statistic bulls–t and social theory. Blink was one of his biggest bestsellers, but people really liked The Tipping Point, Outliers and David and Goliath (that last one was widely criticized, for good reason). I read Gladwell’s books because I find them to be interesting thought exercises and a fascinating way to look at history, success, civil rights movements and more. Gladwell has a podcast called Revisionist History, and in his latest podcast, he takes an interesting position: McDonalds french fries are trash. OH NO.
Malcolm Gladwell’s latest contrarian position could go over worse than the time he defended Lance Armstrong’s doping: McDonald’s fries suck, he declares on the latest episode of his Revisionist History podcast. Before you rush out and declare him un-American, though, realize he means well. Gladwell opens the podcast by telling listeners that “McDonald’s betrayed me so many years ago” when it stopped frying potatoes in beef tallow, so his ultimate goal is to help the fries return to their former glory. But his personal vendetta is woven into the far more interesting story of Phil Sokolof, the drywall magnate who spent millions crusading against saturated fat and cholesterol, and convinced McDonald’s to swap the beef fat for vegetable oil.
Gladwell talks about how, at Sokolof’s insistence, the chain moved to a canola-corn-soy oil mix on July 23, 1990, the day McDonald’s “changed the recipe of their fries forever, and turned their backs on everything I once held dear.” He argues texture and taste suffered, and to prove there’s general consensus about this, Gladwell interviews people his age who get nostalgic about the old fries, then feeds a facsimile of them to millennials who are too young to have tried the pre-1990 version. They all agree he’s right.
Is this a trash opinion? The whole reason I’m writing about this is because I’ve been thinking about it too much ever since I read this piece last night. I like McDonalds fries. Are the best things ever? No. But they’re good. If we’re ranking fast food fries, I give Burger King’s fries the edge, actually. And I f–king love Arby’s curly fries. But I’ll be damned if McDonald’s fries aren’t perfectly crave-able too, let’s be honest. I find this whole “fries were better when they were fried in beef fat” discussion to be… disingenuous, maybe? McDonald’s had good reason to change the oil and I’m guessing all of the vegetarians and vegans who like french fries are happier with the current oil too. (Also: Gladwell IS un-American… in that he’s Canadian.)
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
Actually, there is beef fat flavoring right in the fries themselves, so they’re still not vegetarian.
He is right. I have never understood the love for McD’s fries. I prefer the fries from Checkers, Popeyes, or Burger King over McDs. Even the fries at Wendys taste better.
The only time McD’s fries are good is right out of the oil. If you let them sit for a while they start to taste like cardboard. Don’t even get me started about how they taste after you reheat them.
I left McDonald’s years ago (though I still eat them). The best fries are from Chick-fil-a.
I like the old Burger King fries (the thin ones), not the new ones. I haven’t had Wendys in years, but I remember their fries being really good decades ago.
I prefer Portillo’s fries, but they only have locations in a small number of states.
Mmmmm Portillos! My husband and I don’t end up in IL often (we’re in WI) but now you’re making me want to take a trip lol
Whaaaaat? McDonald’s still has the best fast food fries in the game. When they’re hot and salted just right, they’re awesome.
Some of these upscale burger places have a good creative take on fries. I like the garlic parmesan duck fat fries.
I don’t like McDonald’s french fries either. They’re limp, soggy with grease and too salty. I like Burger King fries
Yeah I hate to say it but they definitely tasted better when they were fried in beef fat. Admittedly I was very young when they made the change, but I remember. I don’t eat McDonalds as a rule now but I will grab the occasional fries. As is the sad fact of so many things, they tasted better when they were even unhealthier than they are now.
Have to hand it to Malcolm—there’s no comparison, in my mind. The original McDonald’s fries used to be sensational— their flavor and texture played a major part in McDonald’s early, phenomenal success.
Like the trend years ago to decrease butter use and substitute less delicious and less healthy margarines, the replacement of beef tallow with corn/soy/canola oil is misguided. Obesity rates began to rise when the armies of dietary experts began tinkering with the way we ate. High carb, low-fat, etc.
How cute
on July 23, 1990, the day McDonald’s “changed the recipe of their fries forever, and turned their backs on everything I once held dear.”
Didn’t know suffering and killing is something you can hold dear.
Okay, I feel that McDonald’s is losing that swagger with their fries. They are not as crispy as they use to be. I am willing to hear Gladwell out, is what I am saying.
