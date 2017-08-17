The Hollywood Reporter claims we’re living in the ‘Kardashian Decade’

Just when everyone is ready to write “the Kardashians are over” thinkpieces, this happens. The Hollywood Reporter has put the Kardashian-Jenners on the cover of the latest issue, and declared this the “Kardashian Decade.” O RLY? Granted, this is mostly about how they’ve all been famous for a decade, but the Hollywood Reporter is also saying that this family is, like, at its peak right now. I would understand that if it was 2011 and Keeping Up with the Kardashians was still a popular show. But it’s not. Their power is on the wane in several measurable ways. Anyway, THR is helping celebrate the Kardashians by doing an epic “living history” piece with about ten pages of quotes from everyone – you can read the piece here. Some highlights:
Kris on Caitlyn’s claim that she (Cait) came up with the idea for the show: “It’s so absurd. I’m not sure what the motivation was for her to say something like that. Maybe somebody should remind her that it’s called Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
Kendall on the start of the show: “I was like, “Whatever. What am I having for lunch tomorrow?” She didn’t make it seem like it was going to last this long.
Kourtney hated it at first: “I remember in season one being like, “I have to go the bathroom,” and I’d cry in there as quietly as I could because I was still mic’d. I never want to cry in front of cameras.
Ryan Seacrest knew immediately that it was a hit: “It was in that moment we realized what this show could be. At its foundation, it was an aspirational, Hollywood reality version of The Brady Bunch. They were unvarnished, and that honesty and irreverence resonated.
Kendall on early stardom: “Kylie and I did a magazine signing for Seventeen, and it was at some store at The Grove and we had a crazy line around the corner. The store owner came up to us and said, “Justin Bieber was here a week ago and didn’t get this response.”
Kris on social media: “There was barely Twitter when we started. Ryan called Kim and said, “There’s this thing called Twitter you might want to pay attention to.” The girls [began] embracing their audience and sharing their lives.
And it just keeps going on and on like that until I wanted to rip out my hair. I don’t want to go on and on about this, because I will rant. So I’ll just say… I give Kris Jenner credit for making her kids rich and famous. She’s a great manager and a terrible mother. I give Kim credit for understanding how to be a “personality” and a “social media influencer” before those were legit jobs. But the rest of this… my God, ENOUGH.
Photos courtesy of THR.
Honestly this family is so ridiculous and awful in so many ways. I feel sorry for their kids that will grow up to be just as dysfunctional if not worse.
To me the Kardashian Klan is on the decline but eh maybe I’m wrong.
Well since this site and every other site has an article about them this day and every day, perhaps we are living in a K decade.
bingo – and i/we play a part in it by commenting on these posts – its hard not to!
Yup. It’s pointless clicking on these posts and begging them to go away because we’re the exact reason why they won’t
The only site I see that posts multiple daily articles is DM. CB has been fairly Kardashian free.
The show stopped being so popular when they became hugely famous outside of the show. People are ‘watching the show’ in real-time now.
They’re not going anywhere. They’re bigger than ever (unfortunately).
Exactly…Social Media has just amplified their brand ten fold.
On the one hand I see these business women and I think “Hell yeah, make some money.” but then I remember the shady sh*t they have pulled and continue to pull and I realize that that is not exactly my idea of success I can respect. Especially because none of them seem to have any skills. They are horrible role models because this is not the kind of success girls can actually work towards.
This is the probem I have with them as well (also Paris Hilton): they are business women because they came from priviledge and based their success on selling drama, acting dumb, baby voices and sexy faces. It was Kris who saw an opportunity and turned it into gold – without her, none of the Ks would be were they are now.
Also from stealing other people’s ideas and work and just being shady. They attach their names to whatever products. As long as they get money they are truly shameless and I do not understand their appeal. Baby voices, selfies, and plastic surgery should not make a “career”
Ugh, really? And is that Khloe on the left? She’s barely recognizable. Another facial surgery … again?
Check out the second photo and see just how much they’ve had done.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-4797362/Kardashian-girls-pose-nude-hues-Hollywood-Reporter.html
Wow, Kourteny is the only one who is half way recognizable.
No, no, no.
Also, why was it necessary for them all to be in their underwear?
Also, also – I see that they made sure to cover Khloe’s soggy diaper ass.
My thoughts, too. Like, why is everyone hanging out in their bras?
Kylie and Kim also have terrible posture on the cover, for people that make a living out of posing for photos you think they’d know how to stand up straight. They’re going to get bad backs at the very least standing like that + their (not so natural) breast sizes.
The posture was the first thing I noticed, too, Mei. Twenty-year-old kylie looks so very saggy. And that leg thing Khloe and Kendall are doing… cringey and creepy. If my sisters and I were in the same position, I can guarantee that each of us is going to be yelling, “Eeww! Get the eff off me!”
Ridiculous. There are numerous inspiring indviduals for people to look up to; it’s only those who celebrate narcissism, vanity, and egotism who believe this to be the “Kardashian decade.” Please.
Look at all the kids trying to give sexy face. So over the top. So try hard. Because everybody sits half naked with the ladies of their family giving sexy faces. Ugh.
It seems that these people have been so conditioned to think that only sex sells and makes them appealing. It may be true on their part though. Apart from Kris who else has anything worthy to offer. Kris had the smarts to make a business opportunity out of pretty much nothing.
HHAHAHAHAH wooooo, a good laugh that is. Pretty sure we’re living in the ROME IS BURNING decade.
Please, just go away! What do you guys think Kim will do once she is no longer famous?
She’ll get divorced and get married with someone more relevant than her current hubbie and richer. Or at least richer. Maybe divorce hubs #4 and get married again. Will plot careers for her children once they reach the age when their father will not (presumably) oppose to this career prospect.
Oh go away, all of you.
That cover is trying to gove Cranes in the Sky vibe… not working.
I honestly want to place a big black d*ldo and a massive knife as props in the photo (heavily sepia tinted to invoke faux exoticism) BECAUSE THAT IS HOW they capitalized on fame and fortune off of black men and culture and massive and too soon plastic surgery
That cover is trying to gov Cranes in the Sky vibe… not working.
Why can’t they wear clothes?!! Why has there *always* got to be some degree of being undressed and in their grundies?!
Kris is still bitter about (and wrong) about Caitlyn. When the show started, people were talking about Bruce the befuddled dad who was always scolding Khloe for her vulgar mouth, wondering why an Olympian would let these brats disrespect him. It wasn’t his idea for the show, but he played a big part of it. We all know how the show started, thanks to the sex tape, and the quick action of Kris and little Ryan Seacrest to get it on the air while the tape was news. Thanks Ryan, Ray J and all of those who made these people filthy rich.
So Khloe definetely has a different father, right? I mean Robert & Bruce didn’t look that similar and the four other girls took after Kris, but Khloe’s bio dad had some strong genes! I understand why she’d want to keep it quiet but it is so noticeably with all of them in the same photo. Even Rob looks similar to Kim & Kourtney.
Yep. The difference is most apparent before all of her surgeries as a child. She knows it. They even did an early episode about it. Can’t blame her, though. It was Kris who was running around before her divorce and made Khloe. Khloe Snow. Sorry Jon.
Alex Roldan. Spitting image.
Yeah he’s the number one suspect, even though people love to say it is O.J. Like I said before, Kris was a party girl, not unlike the young Kim and current Khloe and Kylie. I’m sure Khloe has known since adulthood, if for nothing else, all of the health issues she’s had which could be genetic. Kris Jenner is put on a pedestal for making them so wealthy, but she is a wicked, vile woman. *if anyone ever saw the old Paul Newman movie Hombre, he is raised by Native Americans…flash to the end, there is a photo and right smack dab in the middle of all the dark hair and eyes is his character with those famous blue eyes* That is how Khloe looks sitting with her sisters. Bless her heart.
Yep.She is the spitting image of her real Dad.
Cine: I almost gasped when I saw the similarities…the nose and eyes especially!
https://www.thehollywoodgossip.com/2015/04/rob-kardashian-alex-roldan-is-khloe-kardashians-biological-fathe/
1.Put on some clothes
2.And no-this is not their damn decade
They are vile, wretched people who do more negative for society and contribute nothing positive. I will never understand the fascination with making them happen. Stop shoving them down our throats.
The cover looks like a still from Devil’s Advocate.
It makes me nauseas because my sisters and nieces look up to these fame whores and honestly think they are the bees knees. I know my family is smarter than this yet they got sucked into their celebrity. Ugh, Im called a hater but I doubt my sisters have done any research on what kind of ppl they really are. Anyways never was and never will be a fan of ppl who’s claim to fame was pimping out their sister and then pretending their royalty instead of shameless sycophants.
Ughhh! So is the rumour true? That the video was made and leaked on purpose? I know it happened ages ago yet I am a bit intrigued.
Their delusional. Low informational fan base support these vipers.
Dude, ‘they’re’ (if you’re gonna call other people low informational )
Meh – I’d rather live in a Kardashian decade than a Trump one.
You do realize the connection between the both of them don’t you?? I’m afraid that kind of thinking is what even caused Trump to happen.
This is not a political site.It is a celebrity site.I don’t like either of them but I see on some comments people bring up Trump when he has nothing to do with it.Hopefully they will all go away soon.
Low hanging fruit.
Idiocracy!
So gross. Even with all that plastic surgery they got, Kourt still looks the best.
Khloe looks beat!
Khloe looks like her lips are melting and they all look so plastic.What a bad surgeon they have.
A low IQ family.
Enough already. Can we talk about the Allure cover with Helen Mirren and their call to the end of “anti-aging”, please?
