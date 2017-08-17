The Hollywood Reporter claims we’re living in the ‘Kardashian Decade’

Just when everyone is ready to write “the Kardashians are over” thinkpieces, this happens. The Hollywood Reporter has put the Kardashian-Jenners on the cover of the latest issue, and declared this the “Kardashian Decade.” O RLY? Granted, this is mostly about how they’ve all been famous for a decade, but the Hollywood Reporter is also saying that this family is, like, at its peak right now. I would understand that if it was 2011 and Keeping Up with the Kardashians was still a popular show. But it’s not. Their power is on the wane in several measurable ways. Anyway, THR is helping celebrate the Kardashians by doing an epic “living history” piece with about ten pages of quotes from everyone – you can read the piece here. Some highlights:

Kris on Caitlyn’s claim that she (Cait) came up with the idea for the show: “It’s so absurd. I’m not sure what the motivation was for her to say something like that. Maybe somebody should remind her that it’s called Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Kendall on the start of the show: “I was like, “Whatever. What am I having for lunch tomorrow?” She didn’t make it seem like it was going to last this long.

Kourtney hated it at first: “I remember in season one being like, “I have to go the bathroom,” and I’d cry in there as quietly as I could because I was still mic’d. I never want to cry in front of cameras.

Ryan Seacrest knew immediately that it was a hit: “It was in that moment we realized what this show could be. At its foundation, it was an aspirational, Hollywood reality version of The Brady Bunch. They were unvarnished, and that honesty and irreverence resonated.

Kendall on early stardom: “Kylie and I did a magazine signing for Seventeen, and it was at some store at The Grove and we had a crazy line around the corner. The store owner came up to us and said, “Justin Bieber was here a week ago and didn’t get this response.”

Kris on social media: “There was barely Twitter when we started. Ryan called Kim and said, “There’s this thing called Twitter you might want to pay attention to.” The girls [began] embracing their audience and sharing their lives.

And it just keeps going on and on like that until I wanted to rip out my hair. I don’t want to go on and on about this, because I will rant. So I’ll just say… I give Kris Jenner credit for making her kids rich and famous. She’s a great manager and a terrible mother. I give Kim credit for understanding how to be a “personality” and a “social media influencer” before those were legit jobs. But the rest of this… my God, ENOUGH.

51 Responses to “The Hollywood Reporter claims we’re living in the ‘Kardashian Decade’”

  1. Nicole says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Honestly this family is so ridiculous and awful in so many ways. I feel sorry for their kids that will grow up to be just as dysfunctional if not worse.

    Reply
  2. rachel says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:47 am

    To me the Kardashian Klan is on the decline but eh maybe I’m wrong.

    Reply
  3. ElleBee says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:48 am

    Well since this site and every other site has an article about them this day and every day, perhaps we are living in a K decade.

    Reply
  4. Jamieee says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:49 am

    The show stopped being so popular when they became hugely famous outside of the show. People are ‘watching the show’ in real-time now.

    They’re not going anywhere. They’re bigger than ever (unfortunately).

    Reply
  5. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:50 am

    On the one hand I see these business women and I think “Hell yeah, make some money.” but then I remember the shady sh*t they have pulled and continue to pull and I realize that that is not exactly my idea of success I can respect. Especially because none of them seem to have any skills. They are horrible role models because this is not the kind of success girls can actually work towards.

    Reply
    • greenmonster says:
      August 17, 2017 at 9:19 am

      This is the probem I have with them as well (also Paris Hilton): they are business women because they came from priviledge and based their success on selling drama, acting dumb, baby voices and sexy faces. It was Kris who saw an opportunity and turned it into gold – without her, none of the Ks would be were they are now.

      Reply
      • OriginallyBlue says:
        August 17, 2017 at 10:28 am

        Also from stealing other people’s ideas and work and just being shady. They attach their names to whatever products. As long as they get money they are truly shameless and I do not understand their appeal. Baby voices, selfies, and plastic surgery should not make a “career”

  6. Chetta B. says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Ugh, really? And is that Khloe on the left? She’s barely recognizable. Another facial surgery … again?

    Reply
  7. grabbyhands says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:55 am

    No, no, no.

    Also, why was it necessary for them all to be in their underwear?

    Also, also – I see that they made sure to cover Khloe’s soggy diaper ass.

    Reply
  8. FishBeard says:
    August 17, 2017 at 8:57 am

    Ridiculous. There are numerous inspiring indviduals for people to look up to; it’s only those who celebrate narcissism, vanity, and egotism who believe this to be the “Kardashian decade.” Please.

    Reply
  9. bucketbot says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:02 am

    Look at all the kids trying to give sexy face. So over the top. So try hard. Because everybody sits half naked with the ladies of their family giving sexy faces. Ugh.

    It seems that these people have been so conditioned to think that only sex sells and makes them appealing. It may be true on their part though. Apart from Kris who else has anything worthy to offer. Kris had the smarts to make a business opportunity out of pretty much nothing.

    Reply
  10. mkyarwood says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:14 am

    HHAHAHAHAH wooooo, a good laugh that is. Pretty sure we’re living in the ROME IS BURNING decade.

    Reply
  11. snowflake says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Please, just go away! What do you guys think Kim will do once she is no longer famous?

    Reply
    • SoulSPA says:
      August 17, 2017 at 12:25 pm

      She’ll get divorced and get married with someone more relevant than her current hubbie and richer. Or at least richer. Maybe divorce hubs #4 and get married again. Will plot careers for her children once they reach the age when their father will not (presumably) oppose to this career prospect.

      Reply
  12. minx says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Oh go away, all of you.

    Reply
  13. pwal says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:19 am

    That cover is trying to gove Cranes in the Sky vibe… not working.

    Reply
  14. ash says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:20 am

    I honestly want to place a big black d*ldo and a massive knife as props in the photo (heavily sepia tinted to invoke faux exoticism) BECAUSE THAT IS HOW they capitalized on fame and fortune off of black men and culture and massive and too soon plastic surgery

    Reply
  15. pwal says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:21 am

    That cover is trying to gov Cranes in the Sky vibe… not working.

    Reply
  16. London Lozza says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:23 am

    Why can’t they wear clothes?!! Why has there *always* got to be some degree of being undressed and in their grundies?!

    Reply
  17. Nancy says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Kris is still bitter about (and wrong) about Caitlyn. When the show started, people were talking about Bruce the befuddled dad who was always scolding Khloe for her vulgar mouth, wondering why an Olympian would let these brats disrespect him. It wasn’t his idea for the show, but he played a big part of it. We all know how the show started, thanks to the sex tape, and the quick action of Kris and little Ryan Seacrest to get it on the air while the tape was news. Thanks Ryan, Ray J and all of those who made these people filthy rich.

    Reply
  18. A says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:29 am

    So Khloe definetely has a different father, right? I mean Robert & Bruce didn’t look that similar and the four other girls took after Kris, but Khloe’s bio dad had some strong genes! I understand why she’d want to keep it quiet but it is so noticeably with all of them in the same photo. Even Rob looks similar to Kim & Kourtney.

    Reply
  19. HK9 says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:34 am

    1.Put on some clothes
    2.And no-this is not their damn decade

    Reply
  20. Alisha says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:37 am

    They are vile, wretched people who do more negative for society and contribute nothing positive. I will never understand the fascination with making them happen. Stop shoving them down our throats.

    Reply
  21. Serene Wolf says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:39 am

    The cover looks like a still from Devil’s Advocate.

    Reply
  22. JA says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:41 am

    It makes me nauseas because my sisters and nieces look up to these fame whores and honestly think they are the bees knees. I know my family is smarter than this yet they got sucked into their celebrity. Ugh, Im called a hater but I doubt my sisters have done any research on what kind of ppl they really are. Anyways never was and never will be a fan of ppl who’s claim to fame was pimping out their sister and then pretending their royalty instead of shameless sycophants.

    Reply
  23. bap says:
    August 17, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Their delusional. Low informational fan base support these vipers.

    Reply
  24. LooperFor says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Meh – I’d rather live in a Kardashian decade than a Trump one.

    Reply
  25. FHMom says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:19 am

    Low hanging fruit.

    Reply
  26. Ann says:
    August 17, 2017 at 10:42 am

    Idiocracy!

    Reply
  27. blonde555 says:
    August 17, 2017 at 11:03 am

    So gross. Even with all that plastic surgery they got, Kourt still looks the best.
    Khloe looks beat!

    Reply
  28. bap says:
    August 17, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    A low IQ family.

    Reply
  29. Molly says:
    August 17, 2017 at 1:10 pm

    Enough already. Can we talk about the Allure cover with Helen Mirren and their call to the end of “anti-aging”, please?

    Reply

