The Hollywood Reporter claims we’re living in the ‘Kardashian Decade’

Just when everyone is ready to write “the Kardashians are over” thinkpieces, this happens. The Hollywood Reporter has put the Kardashian-Jenners on the cover of the latest issue, and declared this the “Kardashian Decade.” O RLY? Granted, this is mostly about how they’ve all been famous for a decade, but the Hollywood Reporter is also saying that this family is, like, at its peak right now. I would understand that if it was 2011 and Keeping Up with the Kardashians was still a popular show. But it’s not. Their power is on the wane in several measurable ways. Anyway, THR is helping celebrate the Kardashians by doing an epic “living history” piece with about ten pages of quotes from everyone – you can read the piece here. Some highlights:

Kris on Caitlyn’s claim that she (Cait) came up with the idea for the show: “It’s so absurd. I’m not sure what the motivation was for her to say something like that. Maybe somebody should remind her that it’s called Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

Kendall on the start of the show: “I was like, “Whatever. What am I having for lunch tomorrow?” She didn’t make it seem like it was going to last this long.

Kourtney hated it at first: “I remember in season one being like, “I have to go the bathroom,” and I’d cry in there as quietly as I could because I was still mic’d. I never want to cry in front of cameras.

Ryan Seacrest knew immediately that it was a hit: “It was in that moment we realized what this show could be. At its foundation, it was an aspirational, Hollywood reality version of The Brady Bunch. They were unvarnished, and that honesty and irreverence resonated.

Kendall on early stardom: “Kylie and I did a magazine signing for Seventeen, and it was at some store at The Grove and we had a crazy line around the corner. The store owner came up to us and said, “Justin Bieber was here a week ago and didn’t get this response.”

Kris on social media: “There was barely Twitter when we started. Ryan called Kim and said, “There’s this thing called Twitter you might want to pay attention to.” The girls [began] embracing their audience and sharing their lives.