Donald Trump disbands two councils after CEOs exit following his neo-Nazi rantings

I’m probably going to get the timeline of events wrong, so just hang with me and we’ll get through this. Donald Trump formed two panels/advisory boards/whatever, one called the American Manufacturing Council and the other the Strategic and Policy Forum. On Monday, Merck CEO Ken Frazier became the first corporate CEO to quit the American Manufacturing Council. A steady stream of CEOs followed suit over the next 48 hours: Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank, Intel CEO Brian Krzanich, Alliance for American Manufacturing president Scott Paul, AFL-CIO president Richard Truma, 3M CEO Inge Thulin, Campbell’s CEO Denise Morrison all left, and many of them cited Trump’s comments on white supremacy and Charlottesville as the cause for their resignations. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon did not leave, but did issue a strongly worded statement about how Trump “missed a critical opportunity to help bring our country together by unequivocally rejecting the appalling actions of white supremacists.” Dell and GE’s CEOs said they would remain on the council too.

It seemed bizarre to me that THIS is what it takes for titans of industry to distance themselves from Donald Trump. What it says to me is that everything up until Saturday was A-OK with all of them. It says that they were all fine with Trump’s white supremacist views when he merely used dog whistles and called Mexicans “rapists” and mocked Gold Star families and sexually assaulted dozens of women. Openly defending white nationalists was the bridge too far. Good to know. In any case, Donald Trump is like a child, as we all know by now. He got so pissed off that all of his business buddies left his fake-news fort that he’s completely shutting this sh-t down:

Rather than putting pressure on the businesspeople of the Manufacturing Council & Strategy & Policy Forum, I am ending both. Thank you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2017

Which came after Tuesday’s tweet:

For every CEO that drops out of the Manufacturing Council, I have many to take their place. Grandstanders should not have gone on. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2017

This is the presidential equivalent of taking his toys and going home after he pissed and sh-t in his diaper, basically. Still, I do find it fascinating that Dell, General Electric and Walmart’s CEOs were basically like “this is fine, I’m still ride or die for Nazi-in-Chief.” As for the CEOs who did resign… do they want a cookie or something? They knew what Trump was and is. People who are currently acting shocked or surprised by Trump’s white supremacy are truly the most precious innocents ever. He has literally been this neo-Nazi monster the entire time.

Hilariously, the WSJ reports that the CEOs had already agreed to disband the council and when they told Trump, he got on Twitter and acted like the whole thing was his idea. Because he’s that guy.

Also: there’s a rumor going around that there will soon be an exodus of White House staffers who are sick of admitting they work for Trump. Imagine what will happen if Trump starts shutting down every department or policy shop when a few staffers leave?

