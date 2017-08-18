Why hasn’t ‘Detroit’ made a bigger impact at the box office or in pop culture?

Here are some photos of the Detroit premiere in London a few days ago. I’m including photos of director Kathryn Bigelow and stars John Boyega and Will Poulter. Detroit is an Important Movie. I haven’t seen it yet, but I know it’s an Important Movie. It’s about race, police brutality, how American history is framed. It’s about white supremacy and racism. The film got a soft, limited opening several weeks ago, and then the release got expanded to more theaters in the past two weeks. On Rotten Tomatoes, it has an all-critics fresh rating of 84% and a top-critics rating of 86%. But in three weeks… it’s only made about $15 million at the box office. Granted, I don’t think anyone believed it would be some huge box office hit. But it does seem like the response to the film – financially, culturally, conversationally – has been pretty muted. From the LA Times:

What if Hollywood threw a provocation and nobody came? There will almost certainly be larger financial failures than “Detroit” this moviegoing year. And there will doubtless be bigger celebrity crash-outs. But there are unlikely to be many greater cultural surprises than the reaction — or non-reaction — to “Detroit.” Kathryn Bigelow’s fact-based movie about a shattering, race-charged event of police brutality in the Motor City circa 1967 that led to the deaths of three young black men was supposed to be the cinematic event of the summer — the antidote (along with “Dunkirk”) to superhero fatigue, a dose of studio seriousness amid the sizzle. With questions of racism roiling the White House, it also couldn’t have come along at a better (or worse) time. Yet t‎hree weekends into its release — the last two in more than 3,000 theaters — those hopes are looking like pure fantasy.‎ After a limited opening in late July, “Detroit” widened weakly two weekends ago, taking in barely $7 million. Then the movie — budgeted at about $35 million — petered out even further, falling some 60% last weekend. Attracting mainstream audiences to a movie about the fraught relationship between African Americans and the police is a tall order anytime. That goes double in July and August, when onscreen law-and-order characters are almost always the heroes. That the victims in this instance, needless to say, fail to turn the tables in crowd-pleasing revolt makes it an even tougher summer sell.

[From The LA Times]

The LAT goes on to say that of course, this difficult subject matter was always going to be a tough sell. But what’s startling is that no one is really talking about Detroit, and that the film really hasn’t stirred up the controversy or the discussion. Critics agree that Bigelow handled the story as well as she could, and critics agree that it is an Important Movie – and possibly an Oscar-bait movie – but no one is really talking about Detroit in pop culture. My take is that America doesn’t want to see a movie about violent racism and white supremacist terrorism under the color of authority because WE ARE LIVING THAT SH-T RIGHT NOW.

(Also: people just don’t want to watch really intense dramas about violent racism and oppression in the middle of the summer. They just don’t.)