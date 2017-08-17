“Emma Stone dethroned Jennifer Lawrence as the highest-paid actress” links
  • August 17, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

AFI Life Achievement Award Gala

Emma Stone dethroned Jennifer Lawrence as the highest-earning woman in Hollywood this year. J-Law will be back soon though. [Jezebel]
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau gave a charming interview about GoT. [LaineyGossip]
Pray for Tom Cruise’s ankle, folks. [Dlisted]
Kim Kardashian wants Khloe to get pregnant or something. [Starcasm]
Cher continues to be a national treasure. [OMG Blog]
Salma Hayek & an outdoor shower: the photos. [Celebslam]
Clay Aiken apologized for believing that Donald Trump was not a racist. [IDLY]
Josh Groban tells a joke for Sesame Street. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I guess Zac Efron is the new spokesperson for Columbia Sportswear. [Socialite Life]

88th Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

 

7 Responses to ““Emma Stone dethroned Jennifer Lawrence as the highest-paid actress” links”

  1. Maple Girl says:
    August 17, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I like this. They’re equally talented, but Emma is at least super likable.

  2. Cleo says:
    August 17, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    Talent wise I think Emma is more talented than frequently dead behind the eyes JLaw but Jennifer Aniston is always 2nd or 3rd so I guess it’s not based on talent, lol.

    Not hating on Aniston either, get money tbh.

  3. rachel says:
    August 17, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    No woc in the top ten… Anyway I’m glad to see Amy Adams is getting paid a lot.

  4. nicegirl says:
    August 17, 2017 at 12:53 pm

    OMG, Barcelona.

