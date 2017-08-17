“Emma Stone dethroned Jennifer Lawrence as the highest-paid actress” links

Emma Stone dethroned Jennifer Lawrence as the highest-earning woman in Hollywood this year. J-Law will be back soon though. [Jezebel]

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau gave a charming interview about GoT. [LaineyGossip]

Pray for Tom Cruise’s ankle, folks. [Dlisted]

Kim Kardashian wants Khloe to get pregnant or something. [Starcasm]

Cher continues to be a national treasure. [OMG Blog]

Salma Hayek & an outdoor shower: the photos. [Celebslam]

Clay Aiken apologized for believing that Donald Trump was not a racist. [IDLY]

Josh Groban tells a joke for Sesame Street. [Seriously OMG WTF]

I guess Zac Efron is the new spokesperson for Columbia Sportswear. [Socialite Life]