“Emma Stone dethroned Jennifer Lawrence as the highest-paid actress” links

Emma Stone dethroned Jennifer Lawrence as the highest-earning woman in Hollywood this year. J-Law will be back soon though. [Jezebel]
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau gave a charming interview about GoT. [LaineyGossip]
Pray for Tom Cruise’s ankle, folks. [Dlisted]
Kim Kardashian wants Khloe to get pregnant or something. [Starcasm]
Cher continues to be a national treasure. [OMG Blog]
Salma Hayek & an outdoor shower: the photos. [Celebslam]
Clay Aiken apologized for believing that Donald Trump was not a racist. [IDLY]
Josh Groban tells a joke for Sesame Street. [Seriously OMG WTF]
I guess Zac Efron is the new spokesperson for Columbia Sportswear. [Socialite Life]
I like this. They’re equally talented, but Emma is at least super likable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Talent wise I think Emma is more talented than frequently dead behind the eyes JLaw but Jennifer Aniston is always 2nd or 3rd so I guess it’s not based on talent, lol.
Not hating on Aniston either, get money tbh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Isn’t Aniston’s pay due to plugging products (honest question since she hasn’t been in a big film for awhile)?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only reason Jennifer is on that list is because of endorsements and not movies. She gets less than 2 millions for movies these days.
If Forbes had any credibility they will make a list of actresses salaries from just acting to see who earned the most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No woc in the top ten… Anyway I’m glad to see Amy Adams is getting paid a lot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
OMG, Barcelona.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Horrible and people are filming videos and putting on twitter.
Report this comment as spam or abuse