Heather Heyer’s mom Susan Bro refuses to speak to Donald Trump

My heart aches for Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, who was the young woman killed in the white supremacist terrorist attack in Charlottesville last Saturday. Susan Bro helped organize the huge memorial service for her daughter, held in Charlottesville on Wednesday. Most cable news outlets covered the memorial service live on-air, and Bro spoke with eloquence and emotion about what her daughter fought for every day on her life, and what Bro hopes her daughter’s legacy will be:

Here’s something to think about: in that moment, Donald Trump was trying to call Susan Bro. That was the first time he tried to reach out to her, the day of her daughter’s funeral. He hadn’t tried to speak to Bro in the days prior. Think about that. Trump was too busy talking about the “many sides” who were to blame for Heather’s death. Susan Bro appeared on Good Morning America today, and she spoke about how Trump and his people left messages for her on Wednesday. Then she heard Trump’s remarks about the “alt-left” and the neo-Nazis being “very fine people.” And now Susan Bro has no interest in speaking to Donald Trump.

Mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer: "I'm not talking to the president now. I'm sorry." https://t.co/OAof8quXJP pic.twitter.com/5p3opa2bBV — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2017

“Have you talked to him directly yet?”

“I have not and now I will not.”

You know what this reminds me of? Khizr Khan and his Gold Star family. Instead of just acknowledging that parents who have lost their children to greater causes, Trump chose to mock the Khans’ grief and criticize their family. I would imagine he will do the same with Susan Bro.

