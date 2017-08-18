Heather Heyer’s mom Susan Bro refuses to speak to Donald Trump

My heart aches for Susan Bro, the mother of Heather Heyer, who was the young woman killed in the white supremacist terrorist attack in Charlottesville last Saturday. Susan Bro helped organize the huge memorial service for her daughter, held in Charlottesville on Wednesday. Most cable news outlets covered the memorial service live on-air, and Bro spoke with eloquence and emotion about what her daughter fought for every day on her life, and what Bro hopes her daughter’s legacy will be:
Here’s something to think about: in that moment, Donald Trump was trying to call Susan Bro. That was the first time he tried to reach out to her, the day of her daughter’s funeral. He hadn’t tried to speak to Bro in the days prior. Think about that. Trump was too busy talking about the “many sides” who were to blame for Heather’s death. Susan Bro appeared on Good Morning America today, and she spoke about how Trump and his people left messages for her on Wednesday. Then she heard Trump’s remarks about the “alt-left” and the neo-Nazis being “very fine people.” And now Susan Bro has no interest in speaking to Donald Trump.
Mother of Charlottesville victim Heather Heyer: "I'm not talking to the president now. I'm sorry." https://t.co/OAof8quXJP pic.twitter.com/5p3opa2bBV
— ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2017
“Have you talked to him directly yet?”
“I have not and now I will not.”
You know what this reminds me of? Khizr Khan and his Gold Star family. Instead of just acknowledging that parents who have lost their children to greater causes, Trump chose to mock the Khans’ grief and criticize their family. I would imagine he will do the same with Susan Bro.
Photos courtesy of Getty, screencap courtesy of GMA.
“I’d rather have my child, But by golly, if I’ve got give her up, we’re going to make it count.”
I’m truly in awe of this woman.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@sixer
Yes me too. We can see where Heather got her courage from. These women are American heroes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. And yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so impressed with that woman. She has handled the death of her daughter so gracefully- even though I wish she hadnt lost her at all. I cant even imagine the pain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
IMO, as a mom, I think she’s showing remarkable restraint and strength. I couldn’t.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trump was either too much of a coward or totally didn’t care about calling her. That’s why he called during the funeral. He had no intentions of speaking with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bravo Ms. Bro. Don’t let those monsters use you and your pain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The courage and strength of this woman is incredible. I can’t believe her eloquence in such a trying time…I’d be cursing his name. She shows such grace, and it’s so much more powerful and effective.
It’s not surprising Heather was so tenacious with parents like hers.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she stays strong and never talks to him. Trump pretty much blamed the counterprotesters for the violence and excused the murderer. Wouldn’t a president make an effort to go to the memorial service, not golf?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This woman shows more courage than many have in their little fingers, especially Trump. I am in awe she is not displaying full on rage and hatred for and at the terrorism that was committed upon her daughter and family. May her daughter’s soul penetrate this mother’s heart and fill it with love and even more bravery so she can withstand, and stay far far away from, the instigator of hatred who is named Donald Trump. By equating the “protesters” and counter protesters Trump is basically blaming Heather for her own death. Stand your ground and be strong mom!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RIP Heather Heyer. Inspired by Susan’s strength at this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He didn’t even mention Heather by name in his “first” speech after her death. He would be condescending and it would muddy any positive message left unsaid by Heather. Mrs. Bro and her husband did fine and had courage under fire. President Obama would have been there for her as he was for all victims of the never ending tragedies. What makes me sad is that in another couple of months after a few more shootings, attacks, horrors, aside from her family and loved ones, will anybody remember Heather’s name. Heartbreaking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think people will remember Heather. Because her death revealed Trumps true nature- her name will be in history books.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
good for her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She should be very proud of her daughter, a person who had the courage of her convictions. I’m going to take sides here too – the courage of her morally and ethically entirely correct convictions. See, oaf in office, not that hard!
I wish I was as brave and noble.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was in NYC Wednesday. He shut down the FDR and surrounding streets early afternoon, in time to chopper back to Bedminster and get in a round of golf before dark. Long, rough day of work for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse