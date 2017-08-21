Prince Harry has been picking up Meghan Markle at the airport this whole time

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “doing their duty” and vacationing at Balmoral with the Queen – who likely bribed them to come – Prince Harry is still on vacation with Meghan Markle. Meghan and Harry set off for Botswana in the first week of August, and it’s widely believed that they are still there. Harry will need to end his vacation at some point though – he’s due in Canada for the Invictus Games next month, and Meghan is due back at work too, I think. So they’ll probably be ending their vacation this week or next. And maybe we’ll get an engagement announcement at some point in September? Who knows?

While we wait for Meghan Markle to show up with a giant diamond ring, the Daily Express has a somewhat interesting story about how Harry has been picking Meghan up from the airport this whole time. Huh.

Prince Harry has been collecting his girlfriend Meghan Markle directly from the tarmac at Heathrow airport in a growing sign of the seriousness of their relationship, it has been claimed. The Prince has pulled strings to ensure the American actress can walk straight from the plane steps to his waiting Audi RS6 when she lands in London, bypassing the usual passport queues. Sources at Heathrow claim the Suits star has been whisked away by Harry on a number of occasions, most recently when she arrived from her home town of Toronto for Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May. One insider said Harry, 32, instigated the new arrangements after the 36-year-old kept being photographed at Terminal 2, where Air Canada operates. “It’s been happening for a while,” said a well-placed source. “Harry has a police escort on the tarmac in his black Audi RS6. He is accompanied by a bodyguard, with a people carrier following behind. Meghan usually only carries hand luggage. If she does check a suitcase into the hold it is put on last so it can be located as quickly as possible. All the necessary security checks must be carried out in advance or onboard because she walks straight from the plane steps to Harry’s car.” Another insider claimed the couple had been offered use of the Windsor Suite, where VIPs are escorted directly to their aircraft after being security-screened away from the masses, but Harry decided to make his own arrangements. The source added: “It costs £3,000 a time to use the Windsor Suite so it is quite expensive.”

Of all William and Harry’s “I WANNA BE NORMAL” whinging, I find this kind of thing to be the least offensive. Harry wants to be the kind of normal boyfriend who picks up his girlfriend at the airport, like a normal couple. Harry can’t do it the normal way, so he finds a way to do it anyway rather than just sending a car for her or whatever. As for the breathlessness of “this is a sign of how serious they are!”… like, the British papers get that he’s probably proposing to Meghan in Botswana right now, correct? We don’t have to look for “signs.” They are currently on a romantic, month-long vacation together and most people believe he’s proposing.