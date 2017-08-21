Prince Harry has been picking up Meghan Markle at the airport this whole time

Prince Harry attends the Sky Try Rugby League Festival

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “doing their duty” and vacationing at Balmoral with the Queen – who likely bribed them to come – Prince Harry is still on vacation with Meghan Markle. Meghan and Harry set off for Botswana in the first week of August, and it’s widely believed that they are still there. Harry will need to end his vacation at some point though – he’s due in Canada for the Invictus Games next month, and Meghan is due back at work too, I think. So they’ll probably be ending their vacation this week or next. And maybe we’ll get an engagement announcement at some point in September? Who knows?

While we wait for Meghan Markle to show up with a giant diamond ring, the Daily Express has a somewhat interesting story about how Harry has been picking Meghan up from the airport this whole time. Huh.

Prince Harry has been collecting his girlfriend Meghan Markle directly from the tarmac at Heathrow airport in a growing sign of the seriousness of their relationship, it has been claimed. The Prince has pulled strings to ensure the American actress can walk straight from the plane steps to his waiting Audi RS6 when she lands in London, bypassing the usual passport queues. Sources at Heathrow claim the Suits star has been whisked away by Harry on a number of occasions, most recently when she arrived from her home town of Toronto for Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May.

One insider said Harry, 32, instigated the new arrangements after the 36-year-old kept being photographed at Terminal 2, where Air Canada operates.

“It’s been happening for a while,” said a well-placed source. “Harry has a police escort on the tarmac in his black Audi RS6. He is accompanied by a bodyguard, with a people carrier following behind. Meghan usually only carries hand luggage. If she does check a suitcase into the hold it is put on last so it can be located as quickly as possible. All the necessary security checks must be carried out in advance or onboard because she walks straight from the plane steps to Harry’s car.”

Another insider claimed the couple had been offered use of the Windsor Suite, where VIPs are escorted directly to their aircraft after being security-screened away from the masses, but Harry decided to make his own arrangements. The source added: “It costs £3,000 a time to use the Windsor Suite so it is quite expensive.”

[From The Daily Express]

Of all William and Harry’s “I WANNA BE NORMAL” whinging, I find this kind of thing to be the least offensive. Harry wants to be the kind of normal boyfriend who picks up his girlfriend at the airport, like a normal couple. Harry can’t do it the normal way, so he finds a way to do it anyway rather than just sending a car for her or whatever. As for the breathlessness of “this is a sign of how serious they are!”… like, the British papers get that he’s probably proposing to Meghan in Botswana right now, correct? We don’t have to look for “signs.” They are currently on a romantic, month-long vacation together and most people believe he’s proposing.

The World Premiere Of 'The Hunger Games: Catching Fire'

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

44 Responses to “Prince Harry has been picking up Meghan Markle at the airport this whole time”

  1. Croissant says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:08 am

    How can she travel to see her bf with only one hand luggage?

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Filed this under: whooooo caresssssss
    Someone wake me up when she has a ring FFS

    Reply
  3. Mermaid says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:21 am

    I am down for this wedding.

    Reply
  4. JC says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:27 am

    The marriage will bring vigor, relevance, diversity, and inclusion to the monarchy. Quite a PR coup. Not gonna be cynical……

    Reply
  5. Suze says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Yep wake me up when the Flying Elvi arrive. Everything else is just filler

    Reply
  6. Rianic says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:30 am

    Proof positive he IS Charles’s son. He looks just like Prince Phillip in the header photo.

    Reply
  7. ViXi says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Their sparkle seems to have fizzle out. Where is the ring??

    Reply
  8. bluhare says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Actually, I think getting someone past normal international security requirements is a big deal. No passport control? She’s getting treatment the royals get.

    Reply
  9. Merritt says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:34 am

    If engagement is on the horizon, perhaps Meghan will put in an appearance at IG as part of the preparation for the official announcement.

    Reply
  10. crazydaisy says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:44 am

    He sure has a great bod.

    Reply
  11. Va Va Kaboom says:
    August 21, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Am I understanding this correctly? Harry called in a bunch of favors and used his status to be able to bypass normal boarding/departing procedures so that his girlfriend can travel without getting papped. Except there already existed a safe way to do so for VIPs… he’s just too cheap to pay $3000 a pop to use it.

    Reply
  12. Maria says:
    August 21, 2017 at 11:09 am

    I hope it happens soon. I’m really tired of the summer of Diana, and his brother and wifey are not that interesting.

    Reply
  13. Citresse says:
    August 21, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Air Canada operates out of Terminal one Pearson. They used to operate out of Terminal two many years ago when they had all that ugly blue carpeting.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment