Prince Harry has been picking up Meghan Markle at the airport this whole time

While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are “doing their duty” and vacationing at Balmoral with the Queen – who likely bribed them to come – Prince Harry is still on vacation with Meghan Markle. Meghan and Harry set off for Botswana in the first week of August, and it’s widely believed that they are still there. Harry will need to end his vacation at some point though – he’s due in Canada for the Invictus Games next month, and Meghan is due back at work too, I think. So they’ll probably be ending their vacation this week or next. And maybe we’ll get an engagement announcement at some point in September? Who knows?
While we wait for Meghan Markle to show up with a giant diamond ring, the Daily Express has a somewhat interesting story about how Harry has been picking Meghan up from the airport this whole time. Huh.
Prince Harry has been collecting his girlfriend Meghan Markle directly from the tarmac at Heathrow airport in a growing sign of the seriousness of their relationship, it has been claimed. The Prince has pulled strings to ensure the American actress can walk straight from the plane steps to his waiting Audi RS6 when she lands in London, bypassing the usual passport queues. Sources at Heathrow claim the Suits star has been whisked away by Harry on a number of occasions, most recently when she arrived from her home town of Toronto for Pippa Middleton’s wedding in May.
One insider said Harry, 32, instigated the new arrangements after the 36-year-old kept being photographed at Terminal 2, where Air Canada operates.
“It’s been happening for a while,” said a well-placed source. “Harry has a police escort on the tarmac in his black Audi RS6. He is accompanied by a bodyguard, with a people carrier following behind. Meghan usually only carries hand luggage. If she does check a suitcase into the hold it is put on last so it can be located as quickly as possible. All the necessary security checks must be carried out in advance or onboard because she walks straight from the plane steps to Harry’s car.”
Another insider claimed the couple had been offered use of the Windsor Suite, where VIPs are escorted directly to their aircraft after being security-screened away from the masses, but Harry decided to make his own arrangements. The source added: “It costs £3,000 a time to use the Windsor Suite so it is quite expensive.”
Of all William and Harry’s “I WANNA BE NORMAL” whinging, I find this kind of thing to be the least offensive. Harry wants to be the kind of normal boyfriend who picks up his girlfriend at the airport, like a normal couple. Harry can’t do it the normal way, so he finds a way to do it anyway rather than just sending a car for her or whatever. As for the breathlessness of “this is a sign of how serious they are!”… like, the British papers get that he’s probably proposing to Meghan in Botswana right now, correct? We don’t have to look for “signs.” They are currently on a romantic, month-long vacation together and most people believe he’s proposing.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
How can she travel to see her bf with only one hand luggage?
I’ve done 16 days of travel with just hand luggage. Skilled packing and access to a laundry is all you need.
Because Harry has obviously cleaned out a drawer for her! More seriously, it would be easy for her to keep a wardrobe in London along with toiletries so she can travel lite.
I actually went on safari to Botswana in 2014 and I just had one duffel bag and my shoulder bag. It can be done, if you pack smart. Like Megan said: skilled packing + access to laundry.
Slight aside: Botswana is amazing, I loved it there! If he ever is going to pop the question (and honestly, I don’t care either way), that’s the place to do it.
Nestled under a blanket, listening to the national anthem swell at the beginning of the Number One Ladies’ Detective Agency was when I decided that I couldn’t die without seeing Botswana…
Seeing that awesome country and being invited to a braai was what did it for me lol
Her shampoo is already in his shower. She comes for short trips so she only needs a few outfits. You can cram a lot of stuff in a carryon and a big Goyard tote bag.
She probably has clothes and stuff that she leaves at his palace.
Although some people are able to stuff everything in carry on luggage. I’m not one of them which is why I fly southwest airlines for domestic travel. It is much easier and I don’t have to deal with as many selfish jerks who think they can take all the overhead bin space.
I travel like Diana Ross even for a weekend getaway.
I recall reading a story in January/February that she had had some of clothes shipped over when she spent her 3 month hiatus at his place, so she probably has clothes in his closet
Because my tax dollars have been used to buy her a second set of whatever she needs in the UK.
How do you know? Why wouldn’t she have used her own $$? The question to ask is about any special costs to British taxpayers about security, transportation etc. but clothes? She works; she can buy her own as she has all along.
It can be done, and don’t forget that she probably has some things she’s left at his place. Same for him having some things at her place. It’s what long distance couples do.
Filed this under: whooooo caresssssss
Someone wake me up when she has a ring FFS
I’m right there with you. The will he/won’t he is getting tired. Put a ring on it already.
I don’t think there’s a won’t anywhere near this. The only question in my mind is when it will be announced.
Yup yup yup Bluhare.
At least you’re not being subjected to an entire day of news reports expressing SHOCK! HORROR! at the non-bonging of Big Ben.
Sometimes – only sometimes?! – living in Britain is the most infuriating thing ever.
lol I saw the story last night I think.
And I’m SHOCKED AND HORRIFIED that you don’t care about the non-bonging!
I have expended all my (vast) repertoire of swearing words on bonging today. The frickin’ MPs all came out and bowed their bloody heads, FFS.
IT’S A CLOCK. NOT A PHALLIC SYMBOL OF OUR MANLY, MANLY NATION.
“But what will we do if it’s not back in time for New Year?”
“No idea, you fuckwits. I, for one, will be pissed.”
Oh yes we are. NPR and BBC World have been covering it for days. I had no idea there was such bonging mania in this world.
Seen on Twitter: why didn’t they do this after the fire at Grenfell Tower?
If you need a phallic symbol for the duration, borrow the Washington Monument. We’re not sure what it stands for at the moment and can loan it out.
Bloody hell. It’s GLOBAL mourning over non-bonging.
The fabric of society is crumbling around us, amirite?
I am down for this wedding.
The marriage will bring vigor, relevance, diversity, and inclusion to the monarchy. Quite a PR coup. Not gonna be cynical……
You’re gonna be keen!
Right ! Terribly keen !
Yep wake me up when the Flying Elvi arrive. Everything else is just filler
Proof positive he IS Charles’s son. He looks just like Prince Phillip in the header photo.
Their sparkle seems to have fizzle out. Where is the ring??
Actually, I think getting someone past normal international security requirements is a big deal. No passport control? She’s getting treatment the royals get.
It is a very big deal. Once she is royal, it won’t be, but as it stands, it is.
…And diplomats, heads of states and their party
Yeah this sounds implausible to me – I am not an airport expert by any means but I do fly long-haul a lot – you always go through a gate to the airport, right? I can’t ever recall getting off a long haul flight and going down steps to the tarmac?
Agree. I think this makes him look bad. Another example of the privileges he gets for a prince/the strings he pulls – and then complaining about being a prince in news articles.
If engagement is on the horizon, perhaps Meghan will put in an appearance at IG as part of the preparation for the official announcement.
He sure has a great bod.
Am I understanding this correctly? Harry called in a bunch of favors and used his status to be able to bypass normal boarding/departing procedures so that his girlfriend can travel without getting papped. Except there already existed a safe way to do so for VIPs… he’s just too cheap to pay $3000 a pop to use it.
lol yup!
Or the NEWSPAPER said he called in a bunch of favors…
Maybe there’s a deal here, or maybe it’s being exaggerated.
In any case this is like the couple that decides to get married because somebody’s lease is ending, only in their case it’s because of international travel and paparazzi complications.
I hope it happens soon. I’m really tired of the summer of Diana, and his brother and wifey are not that interesting.
I dont find these two any more interesting than W&K. What are they supposed to do. Get married so we’re not bored? The royal family is the last place to look for entertainment. And her show is cheesball IMO. The acting and script is not that good.
Air Canada operates out of Terminal one Pearson. They used to operate out of Terminal two many years ago when they had all that ugly blue carpeting.
