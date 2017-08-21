“Jerry Lewis, comedy icon and beloved humanitarian, has passed away” links

Comedy icon Jerry Lewis has passed away at the age of 91. [Dlisted]
So did Steven Soderbergh write Logan Lucky or what? [LaineyGossip]
I loved that the little Danish prince had a little cry on the first day of school. [GFY]
Rest in peace, Dick Gregory, another comedy/civil rights icon. [Jezebel]
John Oliver talks about nuclear waste. [Pajiba]
Kate Upton is really into necklaces right now. [Popoholic]
Anna Duggar is apparently pregnant again, for real. [Starcasm]
Tyler the Creator had a boyfriend when he was 15. [OMG Blog]
Lily Sheen looks a lot like her mom, Kate Beckinsale. [Celebslam]
A grandmother is now married to a carrot, I think. [The Blemish]
I feel like shaking every person on 90 Day Fiance. [Reality Tea]
Anna Duggard situation reminds me of some countries were it is “strongly advised” (both by a judge and her families. Because appearances and the Male’s name and honor has to be saved and honored) for a victim to marry her rapist. In that her parents and Co brainwashed her into staying in this marriage with a child molester and serial cheater. It is sad state of affair for a woman to have o endure in “name of God”. And in the line of this we have Lewis who secretly married his cousin and partner’s 13-year old daughter (he was 40 same as when Polanski raped the girl) and her family “forgave him”.
I think you mean Jerry Lee Lewis, not Jerry Lewis.
Ah yeah! my bad!! thank you for your correction. Can’t even blamed it on the eclipse yet.
From what I understand, the real shame of all that nuclear waste is that a significant amount of it could actually be recycled and reduced. The amount of restrictions we have on nuclear waste management, though, is limiting our ability to do that because it’s such a toxic (no pun intended) political issue.
I loved the Lewis/Martin movies when I was a kid. Their routine of silly guy and cool gentleman (well looking back at it of course it was borderline) was so well done.
RIP Jerry
Jerry Lewis helped raise $2.6 billion for MDA in his 60 years with the telethon. Remarkable. Off to watch Cinderfella.
love the kitchen scene
One of my childhood greats.
Jerry Lewis. Raised lots of money for MDA. And in his personal life was a miserable, awful person.
This is what amazes me. He was a great humanitarian, yet a truly deplorable person. My brother met him about ten years ago at a private dinner and said that JL had to be the rudest, most sarcastic person ever. The next day the hostess called all her guests and apologized for an evening completely ruined by the guest of honor. She was later told that Lewis wasn’t even at his worst that night.
Playing Buddy Love probably wasn’t a stretch for him. A narcissist who thinks he’s the smartest, coolest person in the room.
He was just awful. And truly horrendous to his sons.
He should have thanked his lucky starts every single day that Martin agreed to partner up with him, because Lewis was also really not funny on his own. And yet, he even managed to be a complete jerk about that too.
Hopefully his telethons raised enough money to balance out the karmic scales.
The telethon was a memorable part of my childhood, and he did devote a lot of years to fundraising. Yet he did seem like a person you probably wouldn’t want to be around. His daughter may have gotten a better side of him than his older kids, but I don’t think he ever mellowed. Dean was always my favorite of the two.
I had only ever seen part of 90 day fiancee and I really enjoyed reading that summary of all the latest drama. It was hilarious! Thanks for the chuckle.
Eh I don’t see Kate Beckinsale but I see Lily Collins in Lily Sheen.
His films were before my time, I remember him for one thin the Labor Day MDA telethon, before he was ousted and then ran until 2014 after it was reduced to a 3 hour show.
Growing up I woudl see it in TV at my parents place up north when we only had 3 channels, “roughing it”.
My thoughts were, this is for an important cause, were is the real stars. Where is Bruce Springsteen, Madonna, Michael Jackson, U2, you know all those people who did that We are the World, Do they Know its Christmas shit.
We get washed up has beens, Lawrence Welk crap my parents could not stand listening to, Ventriloquist acts, I think it was some rule to have like 3 of them an hour and some asshole juggling spoons.
i know it raised a ton of money and helped any but still. I just kept thinking, Mr Lewis call the The Boss and get his ass to Las Vegas, I want to hear Thunder Road, Born to Run, Born in the USA.
It was cut down and eliminated for the same reasons Ringling Bros circus went under, these large telethons just cannot find a footing in the streaming, youtube, twitter world.
Now with his passing does this mean one of his family will release The Day the Clown Cried, the holocaust film that is SO BAD that he refused to ever release it.
