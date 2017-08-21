“Jerry Lewis, comedy icon and beloved humanitarian, has passed away” links

Comedy icon Jerry Lewis has passed away at the age of 91. [Dlisted]

So did Steven Soderbergh write Logan Lucky or what? [LaineyGossip]

I loved that the little Danish prince had a little cry on the first day of school. [GFY]

Rest in peace, Dick Gregory, another comedy/civil rights icon. [Jezebel]

John Oliver talks about nuclear waste. [Pajiba]

Kate Upton is really into necklaces right now. [Popoholic]

Anna Duggar is apparently pregnant again, for real. [Starcasm]

Tyler the Creator had a boyfriend when he was 15. [OMG Blog]

Lily Sheen looks a lot like her mom, Kate Beckinsale. [Celebslam]

A grandmother is now married to a carrot, I think. [The Blemish]

I feel like shaking every person on 90 Day Fiance. [Reality Tea]