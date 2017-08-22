Louise Linton, the Treasury Secretary’s wife, is deplorable on Instagram

I don’t have time to keep up with the people I consider secondary to the Deplorable Movement. It’s upsetting and aggravating enough trying to keep up with the main players, the people who will eventually be under indictment (fingers crossed). So before this week, I had paid no attention to this woman, Louise Linton. Now that I’ve done three minutes of research, I’m here to tell you that she’s basically another Megyn Kelly/Tomi Lahren/Random Bitchy Blonde Republican Woman. Louise Linton is married to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. Mnuchin is RICH. Like, really rich. That’s how he can afford Louise Linton and her expensive taste. Linton posted an Instagram yesterday of herself and her husband deboarding a taxpayer-funded plane in Kentucky. Linton tagged the IG with all of the designer labels she wore in the photo, #Valentino, #RolandMouret, #TomFord, #Hermesscarf and more. When someone called her out in the comments for being tacky and deplorable, Linton unloaded.

Actress Louise Linton, who married Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in June, posted and then deleted a photo of her and her husband as they walked off an Air Force jet Monday that was akin to a fashion shoot tagging the designers she was wearing. After facing criticism from an Instagram user, Linton, who is married to the man who is fifth in the presidential line of succession, responded to the user with a long comment filled with classist attacks. Linton has now taken her Instagram account private, not allowing Instagram users who don’t already follow her to see her account.

Linton has tagged designers she appears to be wearing in previous Instagram posts, but it’s unusual, if not unprecedented, for the spouse of a Cabinet secretary to promote the designers she is wearing in any social media post, much less one that includes a photograph of her with her husband while on government travel. An Instagram user, called “Jenni M,” responded to Linton’s post and said, “Glad we could pay for your little getaway. #deplorable”

Linton’s response to Jenni M came after she appeared to examine Jenni M’s Instagram feed, making note of Jenni M’s family and children.

“@Jennimiller29 cute!….Aw!! Did you think this was a personal trip?! Adorable! Do you think the US govt paid for our honeymoon or personal travel?! Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband? Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more taxes toward our day “trip” than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You’re adorably out of touch. Thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your kids look very cute. Your life looks cute. I know you’re mad but deep down you’re really nice and so am I. Sending me passive aggressive Instagram comments isn’t going to make life feel better. Maybe a nice message, one filled with wisdom and hunanity [SIC] would get more traction. Have a pleasant evening. Go chill out and watch the new game of thrones. It’s fab!”

This is not Linton’s first encounter with controversy. In 2016, Linton came under fire for her self-published memoir, In Congo’s Shadow, which detailed her time as a student in Zambia. In July of 2016, Zambians, and their advocates, criticized Linton’s portrayal of Zambia as a war-torn, poverty-stricken nation with wild animals running through the streets. Linton was also criticized for portraying herself as a white savior. Under pressure, Linton withdrew the book from sale and pledged to give any proceeds to charity.

Mnuchin and Linton were in Kentucky on Monday to tour Fort Knox, which holds the federal government’s $200 billion gold reserves.

You know the worst part of this story? THIS TRIP WAS UNNECESSARY. They went to Fort Knox for a “tour.” It wasn’t really a business trip that affected the future of the American economy. They flew to Kentucky on the taxpayer’s dime for a fun getaway and a stupid tour. Anyway, yes, this woman IS deplorable.

  1. ArchieGoodwin says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Maybe she’s all salty cause her hair is yellow.

    Reply
  2. Nicole says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Oh geez she’s THAT idiot that wrote that stupid book. Ugh say no more

    Reply
  3. Esmom says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:24 am

    Yeah, nothing to add, she is standard issue deplorable. That wedding photo, though. Comedy gold.

    Reply
  4. lightpurple says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Family members do, by law, have to pay for travel on government planes. So, she very well may have paid. Where this has gotten very sticky is that Orange Voldy has labeled Princess Nagini “staff” so she doesn’t have to pay her travel expenses, we do. By the way, whenever the deplorables defend Trump’s abuses with the Obama girls and Michelle’s mother, you can point out that there is public record of Obama paying for his family’s travel.

    But yes, this woman is outrageously tacky and she makes the same error that she is accusing others of doing – she has no clue what others have contributed to this country. Her husband is a cabinet member, not the same thing as military, firefighters, law enforcement, teacher or even a bus driver.

    Reply
  5. Cannibell says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:26 am

    It looks like a Barbie Wedding from Hell.

    Reply
  6. tracking says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Well, isn’t she just the perfect specimen of a Trumpette? Plastic, fake, and materialistic on the outside, ugly on the inside.

    Reply
  7. Catherine says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:31 am

    She’s pure eurotrash.

    Reply
  8. Marion C says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:33 am

    I’d be willing to bet based on percentage of income, most people pay more in taxes than she and her husband and have contributed more time, talent and treasure towards nonprofits/philanthropic causes as well.

    Reply
  9. Green Is Good says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:35 am

    Plastic-faced tw@t.

    Reply
    • HadToChangeMyName says:
      August 22, 2017 at 8:58 am

      This. I’m more upset by the comment by the alleged black man happy to get “class” back in the white house. What exactly is “classy” about this group of uneducated (albeit, rich) group of people? hmmm. Self-hate is real.

      Reply
      • Parigo says:
        August 22, 2017 at 10:32 am

        I would bet money man is a paid troll and probably not even black.

      • Radley says:
        August 22, 2017 at 10:56 am

        Probably a bot. Maybe even a Russian one. The internet is crawling with them these days. Sometimes you can tell by the odd spelling and misuse of American colloquialisms. The election is over but they’re still hard at work supporting El Diablo Naranja, his minions and spreading batsh!t conspiracy theories.

      • Radley says:
        August 22, 2017 at 11:02 am

        I wish women would stop aspiring to be trophy wives. I have a few in my orbit. They’re plastic, shallow and ill informed. And on top of that their husbands don’t treat them with love and respect. #sad

        I will never understand women who will lay with any lizard because he has money. Mnuchin seems to be one of those lizards.

      • magnoliarose says:
        August 22, 2017 at 11:03 am

        They are all over the place in record numbers. They usually sound like that. Especially after the recent events it is very fishy that someone would put that on her page.

      • Spring says:
        August 22, 2017 at 12:16 pm

        I found the self-described black man’s reply repulsive until I reread it and started thinking that maybe he’s doing a stellar job of shading the shit out of her. And that it would go right over her head.

      • Parigo says:
        August 22, 2017 at 12:25 pm

        Word. Best thing to do is not engage with trolls as it bumps up their comments in comment feeds. Even with real deplorables it’s just better to ignore them as they enjoy offending “the snowflakes” .

        I’m amazed people got so offended by Hillary calling them deplorables but now we still use the term because that’s what they are.

        Also this woman is tacky and gross. That is all.

  10. Tia Maria says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I’m so embarrassed this idiot is from the same country as me (Scotland). They were recent photographed swanning around Edinburgh with multiple costume changes for the pap shots. Urgh.

    Reply
  11. Maria F. says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Noveau riche. Why brag about all your brands and designers if your husband is loaded?

    Apart of the fact that it is totally classless to do this as the wife of a member of cabinet.

    They are all not fit to be representing the US, but it also feel it shows that there is not leadership in the adminstration, nobody who is schooling these newbies about what is appropriate or not.

    Reply
  12. Courtney says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:41 am

    She’s been married for all of 2 months. Before her marriage, her tax bracket was one of a D-List actress/model/whatever. So she can stop it with the “we” shit.

    Reply
  13. Neelyo says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:41 am

    She’s hideous. In Zimbabwe, she’s known as White Savior Barbie.

    Mnuchin is having a horrible week and I’m loving it.

    Reply
  14. littlemissnaughty says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:43 am

    We all know you cannot buy class or good taste so why is she trying? Girl, you may want to invest in a better colorist, that is some brassy-ass yellow.

    I’m sad she made that IG account private but her website is f*cking hilarious.

    Reply
  15. emma33 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Hahaha…I cracked up when I got to the bit about “In Congo’ s Shadow”, because I remember that controversy. The twitter responses were EPIC, because it turned out that people in Zambia actually have the internet and were able to call bs on her white saviour nonsense.

    Reply
  16. Talie says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I first heard about her when her book came out and caused crazy backlash for the white savior thing.

    Reply
  17. Christin says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:55 am

    Is visiting Fort Knox a usual part of the cabinet job? I have no idea.

    Rather than get snarky about her silly response, I’m remembering my Dad and many others who helped guard Fort Knox through the decades. #uniformbyarmy #serviceofmany

    Reply
  18. Tiffany says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Yacht girls pay taxes. I thought they were paid in cash.

    Reply
  19. Kakoo says:
    August 22, 2017 at 8:59 am

    What a wanker she is.

    You’d think with all her husband’s money she’d be able to afford decent injectables in her face.

    Reply
  20. Lizzie says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:09 am

    ALL (clap) OF (clap) THESE (clap) PEOPLE (clap) ARE (clap) TACKY (clap) TRASH

    louise – your rockstuds were over before they began – 3 years ago. those high waist white pants look like an adult diaper. your haircolor looks like you left $7.99 nice’ n easy on for too long. your wiki page says you’re 36 but your neck says 45. take a seat.

    Reply
  21. Mia 4s says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:12 am

    On a totally unrelated note, remember Marie Antionette? Man that was a crazy historical time wasn’t it? 😒

    Someone needs to fire the sanitation workers in charge of the White House. They’re letting far too much garbage sit around that place.

    Reply
  22. Hannah says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:13 am

    First result for a YouTube search for ‘Louise Linton’? “Hollywood’s Newest, Sexy Bombshell, Louise Linton”.
    In. Yer. Mind. Granted, she didn’t write that but she does come across like she really buys into her own hype.

    Reply
  23. Tate says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:14 am

    She is f@cking THAT guy and she is making fun of other people’s lives?? Oh, ok…. 🙄

    Reply
  24. S says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:17 am

    To be clear a third-wife of Goldman-Sachs, piss-poor, self-published fabulist, failed actress is hash-tagging her obnoxiously expensive outfit like she’s a Kardashian and this is group always referring to others as the “cosmopolitan elite”? (And claiming HRC was the Goldman Sachs candidate 🙄)

    Oh and, as for taxes, I’m guessing this bargain basement Queen of Scots using the royal “we” and her hubster have paid 1/10th, income-percentage-wise, as much as my family. Not to mention, our company has never had to be bailed out by more tax dollars than 100 Steve Mnuchin’s will ever contribute, because it was run so recklesssly it would have other otherwise collapsed the global economy.

    Brag away, sis. There’s not one iota of your life I crave. #TargetLeggings

    Reply
  25. Sharon Lea says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:19 am

    Ugh, that comment she made about how her husband has ‘paid more taxes’ than the commenter. Remember when Warren Buffett honestly stated he paid less taxes than his secretary?! There are tech giants who like to say the same thing, they employ thousands and they are paid $1 a year as a salary blah blah blah they ‘are so great and altruistic.’ Well they are paid in stock in their company and are taxed far lower, like 15%, than an employment tax like all of us pay!

    Reply
  26. Va Va Kaboom says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:21 am

    I can only imagine what the Doyennes of New York and D.C. Society think of her. Tryhard behavior like this never gains you respect, even if you’re an otherwise kind and worthwhile human being. Which, let’s be frank, this woman is not.

    Reply
  27. Betsy says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:23 am

    What a low class hag.

    And since it does probably mean so much to her: her brassy yellow hair is as trashy as she is. Hope the husband who bought her gets some nice silvery bracelets clapped on him soon. #handcuffsasjewelry

    Reply
  28. Cee says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Queen of Kitsch.

    Reply
  29. MellyMel says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Money doesn’t buy you class that’s for sure. And all those hashtags!! It’s drives me insane ugh!

    Reply
  30. Tess says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:28 am

    The comment above hers by “ralphale” is pretty gross and I feel like by the comment saying he’s a black man it only further fuels this whole racist mindset of the administration.

    Reply
    • Reef says:
      August 22, 2017 at 9:56 am

      Ralphale is what/who stuck out to me, too. Like bro, are you ok? I don’t have an Instagram but I’m curious if that’s a real person or a bot.
      I’m really wondering why the Deplorables are so silent about these ostentatious shows of wealth w/tax-payer money. It’s bizarre. Mrs.Obama couldn’t go to Target without an uproar, but folks are oddly silent about this.

      Reply
    • Veronica says:
      August 22, 2017 at 11:35 am

      Honestly, the fact that he specifically identified by age and race within the first line makes me highly skeptical of the validity of those claims to begin with. Fake accounts designed to troll and create invalid support for garbage behavior are infamous in feminist and pro-minority forums.

      Reply
    • Tiffany :) says:
      August 22, 2017 at 12:46 pm

      Trump bots have been using stock images of minorities to create bot accounts. It is possible that was one of them.

      Reply
  31. Jerusha says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:33 am

    She’s perfect for the trump administration. $$$$$$$ and rubbing it in people’s faces, that’s what they’re all about. And on a trip to Kentucky! Nice touch, classless, clueless cow!

    Reply
  32. mayamae says:
    August 22, 2017 at 9:51 am

    This woman was born in 1980?

    Reply
  33. teresa says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:08 am

    I believe her married name is now “Louise Linton Mnuchin Antoinette, Third Time is the Cheapest Divorce.”

    Reply
  34. tw says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Tacky, ugly-on-the-inside, designer-tagging mean girl.

    Reply
  35. Chetta B. says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:25 am

    All I see is an over-surgeried face and a persona as shallow as a spring puddle, profoundly empty-headed and materialistic.

    Reply
  36. meowren says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:35 am

    y’all, i got into an fb argument with strangers who twisted my words (surprise) and ultimately wound up comparing me to a white supremacist. i deleted and blocked the messages and people, but i’m still shaken, as i take these things quite personally. i know i have a safe space here with like-minded people, so i want to thank y’all for calming me down from my ugly social media high with your valued insight to this horrible administration. ❤️

    Reply
  37. SandyC says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I refuse to believe that Steve Mnuchin is married to a label-obsessed gold digger! I just don’t believe it!

    Reply
  38. D says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:41 am

    She’s the classic mean girl, Regina George all grown up.

    Reply
  39. Jeremy says:
    August 22, 2017 at 10:44 am

    I mean she did go to Fort Knox, not Santa Barbara. Ever look at how many useless trips Congressmen and women take to go “fact finding”? They don’t do it as much as they used to but Fort Knox has strip clubs and strip malls. Not exactly a vacation destination.

    However the designer shout out is still tacky.

    Reply
  40. Avery says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:13 am

    Just imagine being in your 30′s and being so insecure and self loathing that you are already pumped full of botox and lip injections. Looking like you are 50 years old.

    Reply
  41. Kakoo says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:15 am

    I just looked at the hashtags and cackled at #nicest #people and #hermesscarf

    Bless her.

    Reply
  42. Veronica says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:40 am

    LOL. Okay, honey. You keep telling yourself that.

    Reply
  43. Chaine says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Steve Mnuchin always looks like a cardboard cutout of himself.

    Reply
  44. purple prankster says:
    August 22, 2017 at 11:52 am

    I remember the angel haired mzungu. maybe she was hoping to get her book turned into a movie starring her ofcourse! i looked at some of her interviews and honestly she was quite attractive, its sad to see her looking so much older and so much more plastic such a short time later.
    was her instagram post sponsored or does she get her self esteem from showing people how much money she has?she sounds very unhappy to me. did steve cut her allowance and tell her it was going to taxes? is this the great sacrifice of which she speaks?she sounds jealous of the other lady and her cute kids.

    Reply
  45. Penelope says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    Wow, what a snarky, condescending, completely out of touch, nasty, rude, bitchy comment. She comes off as tacky and nouveau riche, too. Oh, and her grammar is awful.

    Classy woman!

    Reply
  46. Holly hobby says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:13 pm

    This tacky ass fake Barbie Also held her wedding at the White House. Did we pay for that too. Steve Mnuchin can pay for his own travel. But what can I say about him? He stuck to Orangino after he said the Nazi’s are fine people.

    Hell is running out of space for these clowns!

    Reply
  47. K says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    Her face is so caked, that looks like stage makeup from the 1930s. She’s a young woman making herself look like one of those old ladies who won’t age with dignity. IDK, maybe the doll look does it for her husband. If that comment is any guide, it can’t be her personality.

    Reply
  48. Neelyo says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:18 pm

    Mnuchin’s Twitter is on fire.

    Reply
  49. HK9 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:25 pm

    Nellie Oleson on steroids.

    Reply
  50. K says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:26 pm

    Oh my goodness. The woman she tried to snark at (own goal all the way, little will she appreciate) posted a response:

    ““According to my 20-second Google search, [Linton is] an aspiring Penthouse model who married an old rich guy in a wedding officiated by a homophobe and attended by other couples of similar age and beauty gaps. She says she’s a nice person. I doubt it. There weren’t any Nazi sympathizers at my wedding. #byelouise.””

    Reply
  51. lavin says:
    August 22, 2017 at 1:47 pm

    That ladies hair, looks like one of those 1970′s doll heads, where you could just style the hair, etc. it was just a big doll head with yellow blonde hair.

    Does Melania keep her hair brown as an act of defiance to Donald?
    I think when he met Melania and before Baron was conceived she was a blonde….. LOL Just saying.

    Reply
  52. Ash says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Look up the pics (sorry I’m too lazy to find a link!) of their honeymoon. It’s so disgusting and over the top and gross. The pics of them coming out of the airport are ridiculous! And this is coming from someone who takes a suitcase for a weekend! You don’t need all that and it’s gross how she decided how much designer clothing could she possibly wear in a day and be photographed in! Sorry I’m bitchy today bc I’m still waiting on the big payout Trump said he was going to offer small businesses. Still waiting! 😂

    Reply
  53. Patty says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:57 pm

    I’m disappointed in the “brother” who said he wanted to marry someone/something just like that. Shaking my damn head.

    Reply
  54. Who says says:
    August 22, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    OMG they are the perfect couple for the Trump administration. Rich white guy with a trophy wife. I wish people would stop bashing Louise Linton I’m sure she married Steve Munchin for love. The more I read and watch about some of Trump’s administration, the more they become the best examples of cartoon villains, but this is real life.

    Reply
  55. Eurogirl70 says:
    August 22, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Coco Chanel:

    Luxury is not the opposite of poverty. It is the opposite of vulgarity. This administration is the epitome of vulgarity. Can you imagine Jackie O doing this? Or Mrs. Obama? People know quality, and if you have to shove it in their faces, then all you know is the price of everything but the value of nothing! All the wrong people have money anymore!! Case in point, the Kardashians.

    Reply
  56. hogtowngooner says:
    August 22, 2017 at 3:45 pm

    Proof that money can’t buy class. What a tacky, petty woman.

    Reply

