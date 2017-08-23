Donald Trump whines, lies & bitches endlessly at his unhinged Phoenix rally

Embed from Getty Images

I did not stay up to watch Donald Trump’s Phoenix rally last night. I thought I would, but 9:30 pm rolled around and I was like “this still hasn’t started? I’m going to bed to read.” I figured that if some sh-t went down, I would hear about it this morning. Well, some stuff went down, but most people are just sort of acting like “that’s so Trump” and shrugging it off. From Politico:

He seemed to intimate on stage that his own people had encouraged him not to say certain things, but he forged ahead nonetheless – focusing on the roaring crowd that represents his voluble but shrinking political base. He threatened a government shutdown, essentially promised to pardon a controversial sheriff, made false claims about the news media and his opponents, pushed for a legislative change that infuriates Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, criticized two Republican senators and intimated he would pull out of NAFTA. He pulled out a paper to read his much-criticized first statement on the violence in Charlottesville more than a week ago, and said he was right and everyone criticizing him was wrong. “I hit ‘em with neo-Nazi, I hit ‘em with everything. … KKK. We have KKK, I got ‘em all,” he said. Then, it turned into a grab-bag of Trumpian proportions as he wound through his favorite topics, ignoring the screens in front of him and watching the crowd instead. “I think he’ll be just fine,” he said of former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was recently convicted of criminal contempt for flouting a court order to stop detaining people he suspected of being undocumented immigrants. Trump signaled he plans to pardon Arpaio but said he wouldn’t do it onstage because it would be “controversial” — an apparent reference to the crowds gathered outside the convention center. “Antifa!” he screamed of protesters, after reading his initial, much-criticized statement on Charlottesville, before winding into the debate over the removal of statues. “For George Washington, please don’t take his statue down,” Trump said, bringing the crowd to the roar. “They’re trying to take away our culture, our history.”

[From Politico]

Sounds… unhinged. Other highlights included a shout-out for newfound Trump critic Sen. Jeff Flake (“Nobody knows who the hell he is”), the thousands of protesters outside the event (“There aren’t too many people outside protesting, that I can tell you”), the media in general (“These are really, really dishonest people and they’re bad people and I really think they don’t like our country. The only people giving a platform to these hate groups is the media itself and the fake news”) and he told Mitch McConnell that he needs to end the filibuster. Speaking of, the NYT reported yesterday that McConnell and Trump are barely speaking to each other at this point – they haven’t spoken in weeks and McConnell doesn’t believe Trump will be able to salvage his administration. SAD TURTLE.

Also: regarding the thousands of protesters in Phoenix last night… they were overwhelmingly peaceful. And the Phoenix police still sprayed tear gas on them. Gee, I wonder if the Phoenix PD would have gassed white supremacist protesters?

And finally, enjoy the “Blacks For Trump” guy, who absolutely looks like Robert Downey Jr. in Tropic Thunder. The guy is also a former cult member?

Embed from Getty Images