Donald Trump whines, lies & bitches endlessly at his unhinged Phoenix rally

I did not stay up to watch Donald Trump’s Phoenix rally last night. I thought I would, but 9:30 pm rolled around and I was like “this still hasn’t started? I’m going to bed to read.” I figured that if some sh-t went down, I would hear about it this morning. Well, some stuff went down, but most people are just sort of acting like “that’s so Trump” and shrugging it off. From Politico:
He seemed to intimate on stage that his own people had encouraged him not to say certain things, but he forged ahead nonetheless – focusing on the roaring crowd that represents his voluble but shrinking political base. He threatened a government shutdown, essentially promised to pardon a controversial sheriff, made false claims about the news media and his opponents, pushed for a legislative change that infuriates Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, criticized two Republican senators and intimated he would pull out of NAFTA.
He pulled out a paper to read his much-criticized first statement on the violence in Charlottesville more than a week ago, and said he was right and everyone criticizing him was wrong.
“I hit ‘em with neo-Nazi, I hit ‘em with everything. … KKK. We have KKK, I got ‘em all,” he said.
Then, it turned into a grab-bag of Trumpian proportions as he wound through his favorite topics, ignoring the screens in front of him and watching the crowd instead.
“I think he’ll be just fine,” he said of former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was recently convicted of criminal contempt for flouting a court order to stop detaining people he suspected of being undocumented immigrants. Trump signaled he plans to pardon Arpaio but said he wouldn’t do it onstage because it would be “controversial” — an apparent reference to the crowds gathered outside the convention center.
“Antifa!” he screamed of protesters, after reading his initial, much-criticized statement on Charlottesville, before winding into the debate over the removal of statues.
“For George Washington, please don’t take his statue down,” Trump said, bringing the crowd to the roar. “They’re trying to take away our culture, our history.”
Sounds… unhinged. Other highlights included a shout-out for newfound Trump critic Sen. Jeff Flake (“Nobody knows who the hell he is”), the thousands of protesters outside the event (“There aren’t too many people outside protesting, that I can tell you”), the media in general (“These are really, really dishonest people and they’re bad people and I really think they don’t like our country. The only people giving a platform to these hate groups is the media itself and the fake news”) and he told Mitch McConnell that he needs to end the filibuster. Speaking of, the NYT reported yesterday that McConnell and Trump are barely speaking to each other at this point – they haven’t spoken in weeks and McConnell doesn’t believe Trump will be able to salvage his administration. SAD TURTLE.
Also: regarding the thousands of protesters in Phoenix last night… they were overwhelmingly peaceful. And the Phoenix police still sprayed tear gas on them. Gee, I wonder if the Phoenix PD would have gassed white supremacist protesters?
And finally, enjoy the “Blacks For Trump” guy, who absolutely looks like Robert Downey Jr. in Tropic Thunder. The guy is also a former cult member?
#PhoenixRally somebody come get ya mans! #BlacksForTrump stop it pic.twitter.com/8wIgb5ntYH
I just don’t know how this is going to end. He is playing a scary game here.
Watching Keith this morning had given me s bit of hope. https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.rawstory.com/2017/08/watch-keith-olbermann-explains-how-he-expects-trumps-resignation-will-go-down/amp/
This isn’t going to happen.
He isn’t going to resign.
A Republican congress won’t touch him.
Anyone who has hopes of him leaving, or of anything coming from this Russian probe that will push his out of office, needs to come to grips that is likely to never happen.
We put him in office. This is our consequence to suffer.
God, I miss Keith Olbermann in MSNBC….he is just the right guy to take on a lunatic like trump. 😩
@Jenns is right. We’ve been waiting nearly two years for every thing to be the thing that ends his candidacy/presidency. The last thing won’t, the next thing won’t. We need to buckle down and concentrate on moving forward. Honestly most of his own party won’t call him out by name for propping up the KKK, you think they’re going to work towards impeaching? Nope.
I do think it is going to happen. He will either leave on his own accord or be dragged off. He’s pissed off his own party and they will no longer blindly do his bidding. Pissing off Turtle face is a big mistake but I’m glad it happened.
Now there is a possibility that this whole joke regime will end.
Go Mueller!
He does play a scary game together with his family. In addition to all the madness, has anyone read about the overstretched budget of the Secret Service? Due to Drumpf’s actions and those of his family? I read the funds spent on Orange Fists and his family have already surpassed the funds spent on Obama’s last mandate IIRC. It’s insane. How does the budget allocation work for POTUS’ and his family protection? And we’re only in his 8th month. Three million per weekend in Mar-o-lago plus other travel. And I see Melania moving back to NYC with Barron. I just see that.
@SoulSPA: Accd to a Secret Service source that spoke to TG I think, the funds spent so far surpass all the funds spent for the Obamas in EIGHT years.
And somebody needs to explain to me why our State Department spent $160,000 on rental cars for Tiffany in Rome.
It’ll probably end with his impeachment by way of the Mueller investigation. I still think he cheated, Votes , hacking through Russian assistance.
With each month IMO Hillary is vindicated, almost everything she said about him during the 2016 debates is showing to be true.
I think his ego is too big to step down, it may be a forced stepping down because he’s going to be impeached.
Or proof that he’s, which many of US we saw and were warned about during the Primaries. Like Hillary told US, during the 2016 campaign , this is who Donald is, he is not going to change.
I wonder if he will agree to resign in exchange for pardons for his family especially Ivanka. I would love to see them all in jail, but at this point I would be fine with family pardons if it means he is out of office. The damage he is doing to us will take generations to overcome.
Taken from the AHS trailer: “If you get people scared enough, they will set the world on fire”.
He is giving psychos a run for their money.
This man truly is deranged, mental basket and dangerous.
American Government please wake up and impeach this devil and save the world. He is only one finger away from the nuclear weapons.
Trump has a 79% approval rating among Republicans. Ryan and McConnell aren’t going to do sh*t as long as he is popular with the base. I am so utterly and deeply disgusted by Congress.
I wish the press would boycott these nazi rallies.
I’m utterly and deeply disgusted by 79% of Republicans who support him. He’s so clearly unhinged and dangerous.
As disturbing as these rallies are, I think the press needs to keep covering them. Expose the crazy.
While that approval rating is appalling, it is worth pointing out that he needs to be at 90% to carry an election win. So that is a troubling number for Republicans looking for support.
Remember Republicans have a 3 percent lower voter affiliation than Democrats and 9 percent lower than Independents.
79 percent of 29 percent can’t win elections.
Their lack of common sense and decency is unpatriotic.
I find it troubling that I am, in Los Angeles, a compassionate, liberal city, and surrounded by Trump supporters. AND our neighbors, Orange County is filled with supporters. It continually pops up wherever I go. It’s shocking to me. To me, this man’s asininity precedes his decision to run for president and the idea that people don’t care that he is an idiot-clown just infuriates me. I believed for the previous 8 years it was building. The hatred and racism toward Obama was blatant in my opinion. Back when it was Hillary against Obama, I wanted Hillary…but, I grew to truly love my president, Obama. These people supporting the clown-in-chief are the people who spewed anti-Obama rhetoric for 8 years and they are relentless and brutal. I wonder what country I am living in because I am so shocked by what is going on.
If we get out in big Numbers and vote in ALL States we can overtake the GOP. Because of Gerrymandering, Democrats have to Vote in bigger Numbers in every State. We can’t stay home, in any State, we have to fight with our Votes.
He was at 92% approval with Republicans just a few months ago. Right? I’m pretty sure. So, if that’s true, it looks the like the number is slipping fast.
You have to imagine there’s an element of sunk cost fallacy going into it. They voted for him despite everybody warning them not to. Now they have to pretend like they haven’t been taken for the fool.
I think that is self identified Republicans, though. I think many people who vote republican identify as independent.
The polls from Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania recently were very encouraging.
You are giving him too much “credit”. He is not going to destroy the world, but he IS slowly destroying the US.
He can easily destroy the world. As for USA, people need to be smart. And many are. Many are vocal and polite, which is the only way to confuse his supporers who are loud and in denial. This too shall pass. But see it as a lesson. Voting system is insane, white males still think they rule over people who are not white and all females. This is bigger than one person. Dunno. Just trying to see the light.
The Hound to Emperor Zero:
“Stop your whinging! This man’s been killed 6 times, you don’t see him whinging.”
EZ to the Hound:
“I’m not whinging.”
Hound:
“Your lips are moving and you’re complaining. That’s whinging.”
The Blacks for Trump guy showed up at previous rallies. Maddow covered him: he’said from some kind of funky Christian cult in Florida.
As for trump, he was vile, as usual. Horrible human being.
IIRC, I read somewhere that they make sure he is on stage at the rallies because you know the old “I have black friends so I cannot be racist” routine.
That guy is some kind of fringe cult figure with a very shady past. No surprise he supports Trump.
Some are saying his travel and hotel costs are privately paid for by Trump supporters and he is given a place behind Trump.
The guy seems unhinged IMO.
Or simply money talks. It does not see your skin color or gender or sexual orientation
WaPo also has a good article about him. He is straight up crazy. Makes sense.
The guy has a very shady past. Also, calls Obama The Beast, Oprah The Devil, and Hillary a member of the KKK. He’s a natural for trump.
http://www.washingtonpost.com/amphtml/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/08/23/the-strange-story-of-that-blacks-for-trump-guy-standing-behind-potus-at-his-phoenix-rally/
I could only handle watching this for 10 minutes. The whole time, I stared at the black man behind him cheering and grinning while holding the “blacks for Trump ” sign and wearing a shirt that said “Trump and Republicans aren’t racist .” When will enough be enough and his supporters realize what Trumps really about?
I’m willing to bet the black guy was a plant. I wouldn’t put it past Trump or his people to have paid this guy to do that. They probably figure if they put him there right behind Trump and is shown as he gave his speech that it would send a positive message. But for me it just comes across as a racist who doesn’t want to be thought of as a racists by saying stuff like “See I can’t be a racist because …I have black friends…I hire black people etc…”
And @Jenns, I agree with your first post. I doubt very seriously that Trump will ever be impeached or resign. The majority of America voted for him, so we’re gonna be stuck with that bad decision for the full four years unfortunately.
I’m in Phoenix and there were ads placed on Craigslist, by Dump’s people, wanting to hire Hispanic and Black actors, to hold Trump signs, etc.. at $10/hr. It got taken down and then the next day, the pay went up to $15/hr. Ridiculous.
@Meee: I am truly surprised. Did they do it in such a transparent manner? OMG. OMG.
I saw a Tweet showing the $10 ad, I knew Trump took it down but didn’t realize they increased the amount in a new ad.
Interesting that they had to increase the amount, and the rally was still 99% white, I’m assuming they didn’t have many takers. You’d have to be pretty destitute to work for the KKK/Nazis.
The majority of America did not vote for Trump, the electoral college did. The majority of America voted for Bill Clinton & Andrew Johnson, both of whom were impeached, and overwhelmingly voted for Nixon, (MA being the only holdout, and he resigned to avoid impeachment.
I’m trying not to say he’s insane because that would diminish the evil he has inside him.
But he seems losing the grip on reality…. his ratings are so low that all the Trump supporters in USA wouldn’t fill a stadium now. For instance, saw a tweet this morning with pictures of the crowd in Phoenix… very small size….
Trump supporters can still fill a stadium, but they are too cowardly to show after antifa fought back in Charlottesville.
Best part.. His own supporters began leaving early as his rant continued. !
Maybe the left early because they realized they were being patronized and lied to.
Maybe they checked twitter and realized that CNN was still covering it live after he repeatedly claimed they had shut off the cameras.
Don “No Filter” Lemon: https://twitter.com/ditzkoff/status/900202709994885121
Trump always whines that CNN never shows it all, just shows the bad stuff. I didn’t watch much of the rally, but I watched Don Lemon after. Ben Ferguson was so punchable last night and even though Don gets so annoyed and mad, I don’t know how he controls himself. I love how Don Lemon speaks the truth
@lightpurple: They were using pics of the Cavs parade on the square and claimed it was from the rally. I loathe him to the bone. On a different note, boy what a switch we did, right? You got Kyrie and we have Isiah and Jae. I was so disappointed in Kyrie. Never realized he felt the way he did. Our loss, your gain. I’m wondering how Bostonians feel about the trade. Do tell…….
WaPo said they left early because they were dehydrated (security confiscated their bottled water) and they were tired.
Did anyone catch the fact that someone filed an ethics violation against Ben Carson? He went to that stupid rally as an “official” that’s a Hatch Act violation. They are also investigating Zinke for threatening Murkowski during TrumpCare vote. I hope these losers get smacked.
Carl Icahn is next. Horrible man. The corruption is deep with this crew.
@Nancy, I answered about the trade on the Hillary thread. Isaiah is a lot of fun.
I sincerely hope Mitch McConnell and the Republithugs reap the proverbial whirlwind. May the final implosion of the Emperor Baby Fists administration take them ALL down for good.
They’ll never be able to remove the stench, even as they finally, and ever so slowly seem to be trying to distance themselves.
Remember how yesterday the media fell over themselves to call him presidential? If you want to look at a huge reason why we are in this mess look no further.
They treat the guy with kid gloves
The news media is still playing a dangerous game all for ratings and access. It’s because of their failure to do their jobs and vet this clown that helped his campaign. We really do need a free press that will stand up and tell the truth and no sugar coat everything.
P.S.S. Just want to state that I’m sick of hearing the media say that Trump got 13% of the African American vote which was better than Romney & McCain. NO…Trump got 13% of the African American MALE vote. Black women knew better.
People will always try to lump black women into this mess and all others. When we BEEN sounding this alarm. Black women out here trying to save lives and save others from their stupidity. Look at any movement chances are a black woman is a key figure (if not leader) of it.
“Look at any movement chances are a black woman is a key figure (if not leader) of it.”
Like the march and counter-rally that was held in Boston on Saturday? That was organized by #BLM and the femme sisterhood and as white people, we were LUCKY and honored to be able to march alongside the BLM movement and black community. I have a LOT to say about the lead-up to the march and the insidiousness of white feminism but alas, that’s a rant for another day. But sufficed to say that I have left a lot of the activist groups I was a part of because of some of the extremely problematic comments from fellow white folks.
And this:
“Also: regarding the thousands of protesters in Phoenix last night… they were overwhelmingly peaceful. And the Phoenix police still sprayed tear gas on them. Gee, I wonder if the Phoenix PD would have gassed white supremacist protesters?”
On Saturday here in Boston there were rows of police officers in full-on riot gear. This did nothing to reassure us or engender a sense of safety, rather it heightened tension and emotions. Additionally, the police seemed overwhelmingly focused on protecting the “free speech” people, while we counter-protestors were largely protected and escorted by BLM and Antifa.
Also, BLM members were the people who stepped up to get the 27 counter-protestors bailed out. We all made contributions to their bail funds but it was BLM who organized and made it happen. All of this, without a ton of resources BTW–certainly not as much money as the KKK/Alt-Right/Alt-Lite/whatever you want to call them have.
Nothing but my utmost respect for Black Lives Matter and WoC who led us through an amazing show of unity. This was the best-organized protest I’ve been to thus far and I’ve been to 5 protests here in Boston just this year.
Yea and you have to wonder where all the All Lives Matter crew are when white people are in trouble. It’s almost like they don’t care about all lives! Shocker.
I heard lots of stories out of Boston including the fact that it was once again black bodies on the front lines while white people stood back and away from the police. Shows that a lot of people were there to say they were there. And not there to do actual work. It’s infuriating and it’s why I agree that POCs need to stop being on the front lines. We will always be brutalized and arrested first
I think there *can* definitely be a level of virtue signaling involved and that’s why I’m leery about many of these protests: there’s a self-congratulatory element that I find REALLY off-putting. That being said, we were lucky enough to be in a part of the march where we were surrounded by awesome people who I think GENUINELY cared. There were LOTS of members of the LGBTQ community that showed up and were fighting alongside black people in a very visible and impactful way.
And Nicole, I’m hyper-aware of the optics of all of us suddenly mobilizing after the murder of a white woman. Believe me, I’ve been doing my best to support BLM with donations and any other way I can well before Saturday and I will continue to do so. Groups like BLM are outmatched by the resources of these hate groups on the Right. And if white people want to know how we can help, we need to get our wallets out because it is expensive AF to organize a march of 40,000.
Hillary got 94% of Black women voters. That’s a fact! Black women went for Hillary in big Numbers. Black women are the base of the Democratic party, base as in the Democrats cAn count on their Votes.
It’s the White women voters who went for Trump and also white women voters by majority voted for Romney,in election against Obama.
Black women are a reliable voting base for the Democrats. They went for Hillary 94%.
Tell the DNC that because their need to recruit racist white men is going to keep black voters at home.
@kitten the virtue signaling is the exact problem I had with Boston. Esp after hearing the false stories and some of the more troubling ones. My thing is if you’re going to attend these things DO the work. Its about doing the hard stuff. I’ve had friends box me and another in (we are both black) to keep up away from the police in case anything goes left. There needs to be more solidarity on all fronts for it to work.
And yes the optics are bad. It always is. That’s why I get why POC are not into putting themselves on the line anymore to be brutalized. Heather’s cousin said it best “why did it take a white woman to die for people to take notice”. I get where heather gets it from.
@Nicole-100% agree with you on everything you said.
DeRay McKesson once said that it’s important for activists to find what they do best and pursue that. Not everyone is meant to march or protest, some of us are better suited for groundwork or donating while others are more effective at messaging or designing websites/flyers to assist with the movement. Still, others are better on the front line, protecting and escorting. We tried to get in there the best we could, but the leaders were at the front, with about 20K people between us. My BF (a paramedic) assisted a WOC who passed out literally in front of us while a group of older women encircled her, with arms interlocked to ensure her safety and protect her form the enormous crowd (it was a bit OTT but it was a well-meaning sentiment).
And I’m not trying to paint some hokey kumbaya picture of what happened or looking for ups, just relating my personal experience.
I can’t speak for any other white people (what I continue to see from individual whites is not heartening) but I promise you that I will continue to help as best I can.
I love Deray. and he’s right everyone needs to find an avenue to get change. There’s so many levels from protesting to policy work. There’s a lot to be done
Nicole and Kitten, thank you for your comments. Very enlightening and informative.
I came across the op-ed by Kamala Harris and Rand Paul regarding their legislation to reform the bail system. I think this is an incredibly important issue and it has a big impact on communities of color and low-income Americans. Because BLM has become such a strong voice, I am wondering if their support of this measure could help shine a light on it and also gather congressional support. I haven’t heard anyone talking about this legislation, which is a shame, because I think it could do a whole lot of good and it has bi-partisan appeal.
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/07/20/opinion/kamala-harris-and-rand-paul-lets-reform-bail.html?smid=tw-share&_r=0
Exactly. They acted as though it was just a joke during the election and allowed him to state any lie without challenge. Then he manages to read a teleprompter without going on a tangent and they act like it is a major achievement.
I watched a few minutes of it and made my stomach ill ,so I turned it off. He is a petulant man child ,who unfortunately for us has the nuclear war codes. At what point does the GOP step forward and start speaking out about is unhinged scary behavior instead of smiling and defending him?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are a few Republicans who are publicly criticizing. Sen. Flake, the junior senator from Arizona, has been very vocal about his views of Trump and his poll numbers tanked. He’s less popular now than before, and a PAC that supports Trump has donated money to the Republican candidate opposing him in the primary. It’s highly possible he’ll be out before the next general election.
It’s telling that conservative voters and some in his own party now want to bury him alive for being a semi-reasonable human being.
The usual disgraceful performance. He is the real victim of Charlottesville, not poor Heather. His anti-media schtick is straight out of Fascism for Dummies, and leading the rabble in the anti -CNN abuse is virtually incitement to violence. Just gross.
If Mueller comes back with some bad news for trump and co, I worry about the fallout. He has some loyal supporters and they will not take the news well. Trump is laying the groundwork for major demonstrations by blaming the media(fake news), Democrats, others for his problems. He is crazy like a fox and will not go down without a fight
I totally agree with you, RBC, I think Cheeto has already been made aware that Mueller has Cheeto’s tax returns. By crying “Fake News”, Cheeto is totally laying the groundwork for his followers to disbelieve the facts of the investigation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I truly believe that we cannot continue like this and make it through the rest of 45′s term intact.
I can’t get over the impending pardoning of Arpaio. This man is a disgusting, vile piece of garbage who ran “tent city” and is responsible for untold amounts of abuses at the prison including keeping a woman in a cage in the hot sun to essentially burn to death. And thays only the tip of the iceburg. Ive worked with a few folks who spent time down there on drug offenses and the stories were enough to make me want to vomit. http://www.thedailybeast.com/inmates-left-to-rot-in-120-degree-heat
+ 1 million. Arpaio deserves prison time, not a pardon.
In Los Angeles, the sadistically criminal sheriff Lee Baca and his cronies have been convicted and and sent to prison (albeit not long enough). Have hope.
Yes, he is a POS!
I’m sure Trump is waiting for a large bribe or a Pledge of Loyalty from Arpaio before he pardons him. Those two are peas in a pod and should be sharing a jail cell together.
Did he mention the sailors who lost their lives when the John McCain ship was crashed into, or did he just rant about Sen. John McCain giving the “1 vote that kept America from getting great health care “?
He never mentioned the sailors or held a moment of silence for them, which is pretty shocking.
When he was asked the other day what he thought about the uss John McCain, all he said was, “that’s too bad.” and he pissed the world off. 4 ships have crashed since January, but he can’t take a minute to mention the lives lost
Vice-Admiral Joseph Aucoin lost his job yesterday over that accident, and three other ship collisions since January. He was also accused of extreme arrogance over right of way which caused the collisions in the S. China Sea.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unbelievable he didn’t mention the sailors. I’ve been reading it’s possible Russia can hack into the GPS systems on the ships. Something is obviously very wrong here, four ships have had collisions in 8 months. A real President would look into this, not hold a rally to enrich himself and bask in (most likely) paid for adulation. It was terrifying to watch James Clapper speaking to Don Lemon.
The Navy uses more than one navigational system, from GPS to men watching from binoculars. Even if Russia did hack into the GPS this accident still shouldn’t have happened. It was human error.
I just realized I should have said “people with binoculars” not men. Sorry.
Am I the only one who just gets annoyed that people are shocked by his behavior? I’m not talking about anyone here, but I was watching GMA this morning and George S. was talking about how we have never heard of this from a president before.
And I have heard his say the same thing week after week. What does anyone expect at this point? This is who he is. And nothing will change unless Republicans get off their butts and do something about it. But that is never going to happen. Because tax cuts and healthcare. I don’t know what people expect at this point.
I agree. If you didn’t know before, this should have convinced you. It’s all about his ego and people saying mean things about him. Ignoring him would work better than this. All these rallies? It spooks me; he’s going for cult of personality not leadership.
Remember when the craziest thing Trump said was that Obama wire tapped him? Never thought I would long for those days.
I think that’s human nature and it’s hard to fight. We hope for the best and the vast majority of us in western countries grew up under sometimes questionable but mostly sane governments and leaders. So this is unprecedented and we can’t wrap out minds around this new reality. But I agree that the surprise part should be over now. Furious, sad, disappointed, yes. But not surprised. I also blame the media. All of them. They tried hard to convince us that one day, he would be presidential. One day. Because a man who’s pushing 70 changes. They grabbed onto every single grammatically correct, intelligible sentence he uttered and proclaimed “He talked like a president!” only to be kicked in the face. I think especially CNN et al. misunderstood their role in society. There are times when an opinion is essential to report on certain developments. The moment he called Mexicans rapists etc. or at the very latest when the p*ssy grabbing tape was released they should’ve abandoned trying to be impartial.
He invented birtherism. What part of that was ever sane? Let’s begin there on this journey from hell. If a person is psychoanalytical then delve into his family origin and effed up relationships with employees, wives, partners, children, and acquaintances.
Birtherism wasn’t enough so when he came down the escalator and declared Mexicans were rapists and murderers that wasn’t a clue either? Everything that came after that was unhinged racist misogyny on steroids. Grabbing women’s crotches didn’t sound morally bankrupt and sociopathic enough I suppose. No tax returns are ok. No real medical records are fine.
Just as long as they can ram through an agenda that the majority of Americans do not want. After 8 years of obstruction and 40 years of race baiting and religious zealotry, after years of trying to hijack women’s bodies, after destroying the middle class and after using dirty tricks to win elections this is what they have created. This is the result of years of tearing this country apart. He is them. He is their mirror.
Finally they have it all and it is a disaster because they didn’t earn or deserve anything but this monster.
It’s not shock for me, just horror. And fear. I am very, very afraid of what’s to come. Even if he’s removed, he’s riled enough white people into believing their problems can be adequately blamed by the existence of minorities – and to a lesser extent, women. I’m white, and I don’t trust white people, anymore. I especially feel wary about white men if I don’t know how they voted. The country has an ugly history, and it has ugly times ahead.
He’s on twitter this morning claiming media gives a platform to hate groups while ignoring gangs.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They will blame liberals, fake news, congress or whomever else Sean Hannity tells them to blame.
It must be exhausting for him to bumble through this presidency, affecting all this fake bravado, when he clearly doesn’t have the capacity for even a tiny fraction of what the job entails. And his insistence on trashing the press, and the facts, and anyone who crosses him, it just never ends. It would be almost comical if so many people didn’t jump on board with his delusions, so scary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Last night Rachel Maddow talked about that dossier on Trump. (pee-gate)
It looks like quite a few of the central figures quoted are now willing to testify before the Senate committee. If so, I think that could be the end. Cross your fingers, hope, pray, throw a coin in a wishing well! And remember, our nation has survived wars so we’ll survive Trump.
That ‘Blacks for Trump 2020′ guy’s website is literally insane. Whackjob supporter of a whackjob president. https://www.blacksfortrump2020.com/
Of course because why not? This is so far off the rails if Tangerine galloped on stage riding a 3 headed pig dressed in a Batman onesie and beret I wouldn’t blink.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“They’re trying to take away our culture, our history.”
Well, I guess we’re done even pretending to give the pretense that he isn’t a card carrying Klan member.
That’s what stood out to me as well.
No one can take history away, Donnie-Dumb-Dumb. Your ignorance could be taken away by learning about history and suffering and pain people went through. But who would want that, if you can have statues, right?
They must forget about things like history books. Mike Pence said that the statues shouldn’t be removed, and more should be made so history isn’t forgotten
We erased the history/culture/identity of millions of black slaves when we brought them to this country. It can happen.
But I’m still confused as to what our collective “culture” is, exactly?
My mother was born in France and came here when she was 21, and my dad is second generation Lithuanian.
How is *my* culture as a “Franco-Lithuanian” the same as say, a third generation Irish Catholic? What exactly do we share in common culturally except for living in the same country?
And I can experience my “culture” any time I want. I go to France regularly to visit relatives and my dad often makes Lithuanian meals passed down from my grandma.
What’s being taken away from me?
Is it just “generic American culture” that he’s referring to?
Because “they” can f*cking have it, if that’s the case. I don’t feel any camaraderie or affection to the US right now so I couldn’t give a flying f*ck.
Take away all the damn statues–I truly don’t give a sh*t. Damn.
Kitten, I was talking to my bf about this myth of “white culture” the other day. Growing up, I was surrounded by white people, but none of us ever had customs or traditions that were based on being white. My friends with Italian heritage had their customs, the Germans had theirs, Irish, Swedish, Polish, etc., but they were all very different!
You can’t take away heritage. What is he talking about?
I am German and Russian Jewish on one side so Confederate statues don’t speak to me.
Louisiana Acadian on the other. Still no affinity for the Confederacy. They didn’t even own slaves (Thank God) so they had no stake in the war. There wasn’t even support from that community for the Confederacy and were known to be deserters if they had been forced into the army and would hide in the swamps to avoid serving. In fact, they were treated like dirt and their culture was frowned upon and their language was prohibited. Oh sure now everyone thinks it is cute but it wasn’t always like that. On top of that this parent is a convert. Not American I guess.
There are millions of people who have all sorts of backgrounds from all over the world and that is what makes America what it is. I am sure Native Americans aren’t sad about the statues. Latinos and Asians or the 100 different ethnicities that are Caucasian aren’t weeping.
I know it is dog whistle supremacy language but it is stupid and historically incorrect. American Heritage is the mixture of us all not the color of our skin. Black people have been here long before Ellis Island even existed and their culture is woven into every part of American culture.
I hate him.
Man, that really stood out to me when reading his remarks at the rally. It’s very disturbing.
Exactly. THIS.
Yes-this sounds exactly like something a KKK member would say. He’s vile.
If Betsy DeVoes would stop defunding public libraries, our history wouldn’t be in such danger
Spot on. I was glad he did this rally right after his speech on Afghanistan. So the real unhinged Trump could be front and center. James Clapper, former director of National Intelligence, made these remarks after the speech at the rally:
“I really question his ability to be — his fitness to be — in this office, and I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it,”
Hours after Trump delivered a defiant speech in Phoenix, Arizona, Clapper said he found the President’s rally “downright scary and disturbing.”
Clapper denounced Trump’s “behavior and divisiveness and complete intellectual, moral and ethical void.”
“How much longer does the country have to, to borrow a phrase, endure this nightmare?”
“He should have quit while he was ahead after last night,” Clapper referring to Trump’s announcement on US strategy in Afghanistan. “Again, I think the real Trump came through.”
And to add to that, Clapper also worried about Trump’s access to the nuclear codes regarding Kim Jong Un and having access like that, with very little in the way of controls to stop him. I agree.
Jayna, James Clapper’s comments were stunning! He served both Bush presidents and Obama, he is non-partisan. I had a hard time falling asleep thinking on Clapper’s comments. Also LOVED Rick Wilson on Don Lemon’s panel last night.
Here is a link to that segment:
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, James Clapper seems a very clear headed and serious thinking man, so he knows what he is talking about, and Rick Wilson and Ana Navarro are two republicans who see and say straight what others are afraid to, I love listening to them and there points of view, as for Mike Shields and Scott (cant think of his second name) they just make excuses over and over again, no matter what he says or does. Listening to him last night rant and rave, I really do beleive there is something wrong mentally with him, anybody who thinks with a straight head can clearly see this, you DONT act and go on this way, its not normal. If he doesnt have any mental problems, well then he is just a vile human horrible low class person, who should never have been made President and I just hope he is brought down soon, because he is a dangerous man who incites violence and vitrol wherever he goes.
Yes, Ana is great too! She and Rick tell it like it is. I generally watch MSNBC, so wasn’t familiar with the other panelists, except for April Ryan, but I’ll take your word for it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Sharon Lea-I follow Ana on Twitter. She doesn’t hold back. Her takedown of Jan Brewer was a clinic.
Are you aware that the police chief in Phoenix is a black woman? I don’t think there would be preferential treatment for supremacists.
Lol you don’t know the Phoenix police then clearly. Believe me, that’s not going to stop anything. This is coming from someone who has lived there and has friends who have worked within the PD there
Are you joking?
You genuinely believe that the fact that the police chief is a black woman just magically removes white supremacy and trigger-happy militarism from the police force? I’ve got a bridge to sell you in Brooklyn…
Oh Honey…
…I cant get over how hes 70 yo..constantly on the move…all over…either golfing or doing rallys…as that woman in the movie said ” Give me what hes eating..”…as for the rest …Reagan got exactly the same treatment…
“Either golfing or doing rallies.” In between he’s watching Fox & Friends and obsessively following CNN and Morning Joe.
LOL That about sums up his presidency.
I recommend two scoops then.
But not working. Huh. Watching tv. Eating fast food. I mean his zest for treason, money laundering and other forms of criminal behavior is unparalleled, I’ll grant you, but that’s not really something that anyone should want to emulate.
I’m thinking he’s hopped up on some uppers. His doctor looks like a dr feel 😊 good,hippy type. I remember during the debates the story was going around that he was using cocane. I believe a democratic former senator who is a doctor said his snorting during the debates were a sign of cocane use and he apologized later about his remarks because the Republicans was raising hell.
I had multiple friends peacefully protesting and they said the cops seriously went from nothing to shooting tear gas at them. The protestors started to disperse and then the police shot a second wave of tear gas. My friend was also recalling the fact that a Trump supporter was threatening them with a gun but magically no cops could be found to help so they had to run, hide and hope for the best. This administration cannot end fast enough and I hope all the disgusting creatures who support Dump and everything he stands for get theirs.
Thanks, interesting to hear from your friend that was there. CNN mentioned that many people were streaming OUT of Trump’s Rant a good half hour before it ended. Did your friend notice that too? Wonder if they were supporters that were over it, just wanted to get home or if that segment was protesters who were inside and had enough?
I’ll ask my friends and see what they say. There weren’t that many people at the rally from what my friend said. She thinks the protestors outnumbered the supporters by a lot. I guess a water bottle got thrown, which is what triggered the police to start all this nonsense 🙄 The Phoenix police department doesn’t have a great track record, at least among the people I know, most who happen to be highly educated, working good jobs, and brown, if that gives you an idea of what it’s like dealing with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Edit to my comment about a Trump supporter with a gun.. eventually a cop did break it up so I guess there’s that.
Anyone noticed that over energetic black guy over 45′s right shoulder? I would bet my last dollar he was paid to be there. He was even more energetic than the white deplorables. What a shame to see someone selling his soul to the devil, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yea I saw something on FB about a Craigslist ad for people to come out to the rally in support of Trump and they would be paid. The ad was down by the time I saw it but it seemed legit? And people were able to track someone down in Virginia who created it? But idk, this is Facebook so I can’t actually verify if it’s real or not!
So I’m not the only one who thought this! No self respecting black man would hold that sign even if he did vote for Trump. He really did look like he was being paid, it didn’t look authentic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, he has been convicted of crimes, a convicted criminal just five feet from the president. I still believe he was paid. His Tshirt had an ad with something about dot com. He was on the job imo.
What type of ego needs so many rallies, so often…during year 1?
These are apparently campaign rallies and therefore some of the rules he must follow are out the door. Could be wrong about that and maybe one of our amazing CB’ers can throw in their two cents worth.
I also read that these are campaign rallies, which also mean fundraising opportunities.
Yes, I read that because he declared he would run again, his first day in office, the rules of his rallies are much less than if he didn’t do that.
basically, he can smear anyone he wishes, with no presidential repercussions. among many other things, of course, but that one stood out to me.
He is raising money for DJ Fredo’s defense and their defense fund. I wish I was snarking but it is true. He is always in grifter mode.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But it’s like a sand wall, needs constant shoring up. That’s the real reason, imo, he holds rallies.
In a way, he is winning because ever since he was elected, I found there needs to be new words invented for crazy, dislike, hate or incompetence with regard to him, his family and accomplices.
JRenee that’s what I don’t get? You won! Quit being a sore loser! He reminds me of a high school jock that wants to only talk abt the glory days. We get it! Now do something useful! I don’t understand these rallies. I’m losing friendships over this man and I’m mad abt it. How can anyone in their right mind think he’s doing good for this country. All these rallies do is beg for more violence.
So this was a deranged KKK rally without the sheets? Got it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Your coverage of Trump adds value, and it’s honest. The media created and elected him in 2016 as all things were Trump, and Hilliary got negative press, given the choice her emails vs Russia , Russia would have killed Trump but it was hushed up. Now the media is killing and dismantling him, and Trump is the archictect of his own downfall. Younger people don’t watch TV and get their views off internet platforms, I turned on Fox yesterday 4 women very attractive in a conventional way built in for old white conservatives to stay tuned in. It’s sad to watch what Trump is doing his talent is bringing out the worst he enables division ( the Wall) but honestly if he built his stupid wall it would be the least harmful policy and provide some jobs. At the least my hope is many non voters are now aware of what harm passive action brings and I’m in for 2018 and 2020 to bring change, health coverage and values back.
I watched bits and pieces of Trump’s “speech” in horror. It was like closing my eyes and ears at the gross parts of a bad thriller. I also was freaked out by the Trump supporters and human props gesturing behind him. Are they being paid to look so stupid? Again, it’s beyond me how anyone can support all that loud disjointed crazy useless lying bluster and victimhood. These people make me sick! Did he even mention the ten sailors that likely died most recently in an accident? Trump is no president or patriot. He’s a creep and a jerk and someone who is okay (as his supporters are) getting help from Russia. These folks are traitors to American values of inclusion and democracy.
My 16 yr old son wanted to watch it, so I caught the first 15 minutes. But when we got to the part where he literally white washed his *actual* Charlottesville remarks (pun intended), deleting the proudly racist poker tell/dog whistle of his claim for blame on “Many sides, MANY SIDES,” my son said, “I think we need to turn this off, Mom. He makes me sick.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All of these rallies are about his perceived greatness and then attacking anyone who dares to challenge him. Demagoguery, narcissistic rantings and vicious attacks on everyone else. And all done with a vocabulary of only 30 words.
He sets these up everywhere. From his meeting with cabinet members, to his state of the nation address, to looking directly at the solar eclipse. Grifter Barbie does the same thing. She follows hundreds of her amateurish fan blogs and Twitter accounts that praise her.
“For George Washington, please don’t take his statue down,” Trump said, bringing the crowd to the roar. “They’re trying to take away our culture, our history.”
This statement is so full of racist dog whistles it’s unbelievable. And Trump is allowed to get away with saying this shit and no one calls him on it. He should be put on full blast for saying this. All he’s doing is feeding red meat to his crazy base and all the other crazy white supremacists. No one is going to touch a statue of the Founding Fathers and to equate them with treasonous Confederates is appalling. I wish more pushback was made on the fact that Confederates were TRAITORS against the U.S. Not heroes.
Yes. It was so f*cking frightening and infuriating to watch his verbal onslaught laced with not only dog whistles but straight-up WOLF whistles.
Also, Richard Spencer tweeted “Trump has never denounced the Alt-Right. Nor will he. #ArizonaTrumpRally” and David Duke RT’d that.
So 100 at energizing your racist base, you despicable orange f*ck.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The King of Lies and Fake News whines about the press spreading fake news and then he spreads fake news. WaPo found that since his inauguration, he has told 1000 lies, that’s 5 lies per day, and he takes credit for other people’s work. It would also be nice if the press stopped catering to him. He calls them fake news and what do they do? Continue to show up to the WH briefings and doing interviews with him.
The King of Lies and Fake News claims that it’s the press who is creating the division and hate, and yet he bragged last night about how he was going to pardon Joe A. It’s the King of Lies and Fake News and all the EO that he signed that is creating the divisions.
The GOP are failing us. They have the power to stop him and they won’t. He verbally attacks them and has the bots troll the polls so that their approval ratings are lower than his and they sit back and do nothing. I don’t feel sorry that Mitch M and Jeff F are now being targeted by the King of Lies and Fake News. They still have the power to stop him and they are doing nothing. It’s not enough to talk about it, they need to put their words in actions. Impeach him, make him resign, now is not the time to be inactive because if they continue to be complicit the Trump’s will be in the WH in 2020 and for many years to follow. The GOP are complicit not because of the base, they are complicit because they are afraid of whatever was collected on them when they were hacked.
Is there any chance he’s seriously damaged his eyesight by looking at the eclipse and will have to resign? I’m looking for every possible, legal way to kick this son of a bitch out of power.
I’m in Britain. I look at these stories from a distant perspective. I think he is very dangerous, I am worried about how this will all pan out. The problem is that he tells right wing ultra conservatives what they want to hear. He is crude and illiterate. He speaks to certain groups in society who do not have the intelligence or social awareness to understand the slowmo car crash that is happening before their eyes….I don’t even think 45 does…….scary times, hugs USA.
He is dangerous. And his slurred speech during the rally indicates he is physically ill beyond the mental instability.
Boy that was a bowl full of crazy. I did not watch it but I read about it from the legitimate press. I read on Twitter that he paid those “supporters” to attend this faux rally but since he went on and on like someone’s leaky diaper grandpa, some people left while others got tired and sat down and started to surf on their phones. Security took away people’s water bottles so you got a bunch of tired, dehydrated Trumpanzes.
This was an unhinged performance and if Congress was smart they’d get their ducks in a row and enact #25.
I just listened to the beginning of yesterday’s speech. Good god, Trump’s slurred speech is just as terrifying as the paranoia he was spouting. I say this in all seriousness, he clearly has some organic brain disease beyond the mental instability. No wonder James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, openly questioned Trump’s mental state after the Arizona rally.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The press are also praising his speech to the vets today because he stuck to the teleprompter, but did he? Remember that Stephen Miller writes his speeches and he always sneaks in something crazy like how he continued to blame the counter-protesters last week in the 2nd speech about Charlottesville. When will this nonsense end?
The King of Lies and Fake News slams WaPo, yet he has direct ties to WaPo via Bob Costa. When he wanted to leak that it was his idea, not Paul R, to stop the votes on Trumpryancare, he called Bob Costa. Bob Costa spends so much time with the WH and The King of Lies and Fake News that other reporters ask him about what’s going on in the WH.
The King of Lies and Fake News slams NYT, yet he gave an exclusive interview to Peter Baker, Micheal S(he broke the story about Hillary’s private email account), and Maggie H, who used their positions to normalize him.
