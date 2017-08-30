Elizabeth Olsen, 28: ‘Your 30s sound like the best decade for a woman’

Elizabeth Olsen covers the latest issue of Modern Luxury. It’s actually a lovely shoot! I used to think that Elizabeth’s face looked slightly “off,” like she had some plastic surgery that didn’t quite suit her face, but nowadays… I appreciate that quality about her. She doesn’t look like a plucked, sucked and tucked p0rn star. She actually got a sort of young-Meryl quality about her. Anyway, Elizabeth is currently promoting Ingrid Goes West and Wind River, but you won’t catch her giving in-depth, confessional interviews. She learned from her sisters that it’s better to leave some mystery, even in interviews. Some highlights:

On cultivating an air of mystery: “I was not caring what I was saying [in interviews] because I’d assumed no one would read it. [My sisters would] say, ‘You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else].’ It’s all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do. They’re very tight-lipped – notoriously so.” Anxiety: “I still deal with so many anxieties of how I come across. I’ll go home at night, spinning with a guilt complex of, ‘Did I say something stupid to that person who I respect? Do they think I’m a freak?’ I don’t want to think like that anymore.” She’s 28 and looking forward to her 30s: “Your 30s sound like the best decade for a woman. What’s so beautiful about being older and wiser is you are sitting heavier in your shoes with your feet on the ground. I can’t wait!” She purchased her first house & she’s been renovating it. “[It] has been so much fun and stimulating creatively… I was also thinking, ‘There’s this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid.’ I don’t know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: ‘I think I could raise kids here.’”

[From Modern Luxury via People]

I feel like this is the new thing for actresses in their 20s, to talk hopefully about how their 30s are going to be so amazing. That, to me, is strange. American culture worships youth: teenaged and 20-something women are the most everything in our society, the most desirable, the most culturally elevated, the most catered-to demographic. That being said, I feel like a lot of women, famous or not, in their 20s feel like it’s a garbage decade – they’re in debt, they’re in sh-tty relationships, they’re still figuring out their lives, their work, etc. Here’s the thing, though – IT DOES NOT GET BETTER LADIES. I’m in my 30s. And while I’m more content and I have fewer f–ks to give with each year that passes, let’s be clear: your 30s are probably going to suck too. Sorry.