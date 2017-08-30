Elizabeth Olsen, 28: ‘Your 30s sound like the best decade for a woman’

Elizabeth Olsen covers the latest issue of Modern Luxury. It’s actually a lovely shoot! I used to think that Elizabeth’s face looked slightly “off,” like she had some plastic surgery that didn’t quite suit her face, but nowadays… I appreciate that quality about her. She doesn’t look like a plucked, sucked and tucked p0rn star. She actually got a sort of young-Meryl quality about her. Anyway, Elizabeth is currently promoting Ingrid Goes West and Wind River, but you won’t catch her giving in-depth, confessional interviews. She learned from her sisters that it’s better to leave some mystery, even in interviews. Some highlights:

On cultivating an air of mystery: “I was not caring what I was saying [in interviews] because I’d assumed no one would read it. [My sisters would] say, ‘You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later for [something else].’ It’s all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do. They’re very tight-lipped – notoriously so.”

Anxiety: “I still deal with so many anxieties of how I come across. I’ll go home at night, spinning with a guilt complex of, ‘Did I say something stupid to that person who I respect? Do they think I’m a freak?’ I don’t want to think like that anymore.”

She’s 28 and looking forward to her 30s: “Your 30s sound like the best decade for a woman. What’s so beautiful about being older and wiser is you are sitting heavier in your shoes with your feet on the ground. I can’t wait!”

She purchased her first house & she’s been renovating it. “[It] has been so much fun and stimulating creatively… I was also thinking, ‘There’s this small room upstairs, which would be good for a kid.’ I don’t know where things will lead, but I do think about it in that way: ‘I think I could raise kids here.’”

I feel like this is the new thing for actresses in their 20s, to talk hopefully about how their 30s are going to be so amazing. That, to me, is strange. American culture worships youth: teenaged and 20-something women are the most everything in our society, the most desirable, the most culturally elevated, the most catered-to demographic. That being said, I feel like a lot of women, famous or not, in their 20s feel like it’s a garbage decade – they’re in debt, they’re in sh-tty relationships, they’re still figuring out their lives, their work, etc. Here’s the thing, though – IT DOES NOT GET BETTER LADIES. I’m in my 30s. And while I’m more content and I have fewer f–ks to give with each year that passes, let’s be clear: your 30s are probably going to suck too. Sorry.

43 Responses to “Elizabeth Olsen, 28: ‘Your 30s sound like the best decade for a woman’”

  1. deezee says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:45 am

    Its a nice photo shoot and I understand about the face being a bit “off.” It probably has to do with how much she looks like her sisters. We’ve spent the last how many years seeing them? And then their younger sister shows up, looking like them but not.

    Reply
  2. marc kile says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:46 am

    She’s a talented actress and i always enjoy the films she’s in hope her career is a long one.

    Reply
  3. polonoscopy says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:47 am

    But but but… I’m 29 and I need lies to tell myself.

    COME ON KAISER.

    Reply
  4. Happy21 says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:48 am

    My 30′s have been AMAZING! The 20′s were still filled with a lot of the angst that I suffered as a teen along with not really and truly knowing who I was and tried to find an identity. Even though in my 20′s I would have told you that I had it all figured out, in truth I didn’t. It was when I hit my 30′s that I really was able to be me and not giving a flying F**k about what anyone thought of me, I was able to stick to my guns, be blatantly honest with those around me and was able to finally love me for me and find comfort in my own skin. Mind you I did lose my mum at 32 and that was a tough thing to go through and I think part of that definitely molded me into who I am now, at 39.
    So yes, for me my 30′s have been just awesome. Now that I’m staring down 40 though I can tell you it scares the bejesus out of me!! I wish I could stay 39 forever :D

    Reply
  5. Aims says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:48 am

    I turn 39 next week and I can honestly say that I have have grown to not sweat about the small stuff. I’m all about keeping things simple . I didn’t have some grand enlightenment . I’ve learned the importance of living your life with zero F’s .

    Reply
  6. karen says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:50 am

    i confess, when i read the headline, i was feeling a bit bitter: my 30s are still rather awful. the world we are in is going down in flames, helped along by many people, and you can only make tiny changes in yourself/your immediate world, and so far, that’s just not enough.

    Reply
  7. GrowthISgood says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:50 am

    Um well maybe they suck for you. My 20s was a sh*t show, but by the time I got to my 30s the dust was settling and I KNOW myself now. I love being 31 and life keeps getting better the more I know myself.

    Reply
  8. Lucy says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:51 am

    I mean, I kinda wish neither of them would suck, and I don’t think it necessarily has to be the case. There are up’s and down’s, sure, but MUST they suck in every single case?

    Reply
  9. Maya Memsaab says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:52 am

    I turned 30 last month and I’m not feeling any of this optimism about the next decade of my life. I’m an immigrant in the UK and my partner is British. The political uncertainty here over the next year is going to have a massive impact on my life, which is frightening. However, I’m going to end up with a PhD without any debt, which is a huge privilege that I’m beyond thankful for. That, and I’ve become more diligent about moisturising and sunscreen.

    Reply
  10. Lightpurple says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Wind River is very sad, very bleak, and very good.

    Reply
    • Heat says:
      August 30, 2017 at 12:54 pm

      Yes! It was bleak as all hell. I thought it was well done, but I was really disappointed by her underwritten part. Going in I thought they would have relatively equal parts, but that was not the case at all. Renner was excellent, but I think it could have been better overall if there were more for her to do.

      Reply
  11. perplexed says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:54 am

    I think what people say about you becomes less important to as you get older. In that sense, some people probably look forward to getting older (i.e wisdom and acceptance??). But money problems don’t seem to cease. Trying to have financial security is probably what makes every decade suck.

    Reply
  12. Nikki says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:54 am

    I saw Wind River at the weekend, and was blown away. She and Renner did amazing, it was a brutal story line but a brilliant film.

    Reply
  13. Cleo says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:54 am

    I’m honestly starting to worry that being a woman just sucks and age is irrelevant, lol.

    As a teen all anyone ever said was that being in your 20′s is amazing but it hasn’t been amazing at all. It’s been worse than I could possibly have ever imagined. I’m still insecure and lonely but now I also have to pay my own bills and have a lot of college debt.

    But I hope in my 30′s I run out of f*cks to give. I do think I’ve heard a lot of women say their 30′s are better than their 20′s and their 40′s are better than their 30′s so maybe with age comes the ability to accept the world as is and just go with it.

    Reply
    • perplexed says:
      August 30, 2017 at 12:55 pm

      “I’m honestly starting to worry that being a woman just sucks and age is irrelevant, lol.”

      Pretty much. Every choice a woman makes (or has decided by fate/destiny) gets remarked upon by everyone and their dog. So annoying. Sometimes I’d prefer to escape to the Himalayas (and maybe take Netflix with me).

      Reply
  14. KP says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:55 am

    I get what you mean and agree- something about the spacing/placement of her eyes and nose. I think she looks a little weird, but is beautiful and I appreciate it.

    Also, I’m 32, and I think it’s great. I do love my 30′s more every year. Things suck sometimes but it affects me differently and I’m capable of dealing, so no I don’t think it sucks nearly as much.

    Reply
  15. jammypants says:
    August 30, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Her lack of apprehension for aging and getting wiser and more comfortable reminds me of Emma Watson. I quite like both ladies. I’m hoping to catch Wind River this week. I turned 30 last year. I think my life is getting better actually. Plus genetics is kind to me and I haven’t shown signs of aging yet. I’m not sure how I feel about that yet. But I do feel now that I’m no longer immune to death like I used to think. I’m ok with uncertainty. In my 20s, I was worried a lot. Now I just save for a rainy day because you never know.

    Reply
  16. ds says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    I’m about to be 33 soon and I can honestly say that what I like about 30′s is myself. I don’t know what happened but I grew to love my body, my face – I feel feminine and happy about it. What I don’t like is the men. Most of the men my age are so immature and have no idea what they want. It’s so boring. What happened to them?

    Reply
    • Cee says:
      August 30, 2017 at 12:13 pm

      This is now a universal ailment. I recently dated a 34 year old man who wanted to pretend he was 20, could keep partying and “i don’t know who i am or what i want”. He will turn 35 in 4 months. I wanted a man and ended up with a boy.

      It’s like women keep growing and men are just stunted until they realise they’re mid 40s and will end up alone, so they go out and marry whomever they cross paths with first.

      Reply
  17. Case says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:06 pm

    She’s lovely. She talented and seems rather intelligent, too. Given who her sisters are, you wouldn’t expect her to turn out so…normal.

    Reply
  18. Brittney B. says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    Haha, I turned 30 a month ago and I’m under no illusion that everything will get better. But! I’ve never felt more like myself, and I wouldn’t be 20 or 25 again for anything. I was so stupid and destructive for so long, and I’m honestly pretty excited about continuing to mature and get smarter.

    Reply
  19. Cee says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:10 pm

    IDK I just turned 30 and my life went to shit. I’m trying to sort it but I do miss the times before my shitstorm came home.

    Reply
  20. Beth says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    I don’t want to sound like a Debbie downer, but at 39 years old, I know my 30′s weren’t my best decade. My 20s were my best, but everyone is different and I hope her 30′s go well

    Reply
  21. Enough Already says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Jumping on the bandwagon here about loving my thirties. In my twenties I was a hopelessly awkward, pudgy free spirit who got married before I remotely knew myself. In my thirties I was a fit, vibrant, ambitious sprite who grabbed life with both hands and enjoyed the ride. I’m 43 now and let’s just say things are interesting lol. I’m more grounded and put things into perspective better. My 40s were shaped by my mom’s cancer struggle and now that she’s gone I just don’t feel like sweating the small stuff. And yes, almost all of it is small stuff. I treasure my family and close friends and am peaceful and fulfilled. I have a suspicion, however, that my fifties will be the bomb ;)

    Reply
  22. Adele Dazeem says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Okay not to be a dissenter but my 30s were worse than my 20s. My 20s, we were all lost and crazy and stupid and having fun but in the 30s…expectations arise. You start to feel like you’re losing ground w your peers, are you ever gonna meet someone, etc.

    That being said, my forties ROCK. I am having fun, have zero f s to give, have the gift of experience, intelligence and (finally!) the self confidence to just be me.

    Hang in there ladies, the best is yet to come!

    Reply
  23. Vinot says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Her nose job is so distracting to me.

    Reply
  24. paranormalgirl says:
    August 30, 2017 at 12:48 pm

    I think the 40′s is the best decade.

    Reply
  25. Molly says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:29 pm

    My 30s were all baby-having and small children, so I was exhausted and it’s kind off a blur. Still better than my 20s in many ways. But my 40s were fucking fabulous!

    Reply
  26. skyblue says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:34 pm

    My twenties and thirties were difficult for a million different reasons. I really enjoyed my forties and I’m half a year into my fifties and so far so good. I’m traveling more, finally making a decent wage and so comfortable in my skin. It is as if I finally stopped listening to my inner critic and shed all the external criticisms I let stick to me when I was younger.

    Reply
  27. A.Key says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:43 pm

    I’ve just turned 31 and so far I’ve been way happier and more content than I ever was in all of my 20s.

    Reply
  28. Millenial says:
    August 30, 2017 at 1:48 pm

    I just turned 30 and I’m feeling really positive about it. I can finally afford better wine and in terms of free time, my tastes are changing and maturing. I love snuggling up with a good book, trying a new restaurant with my husband, etc… I’m finally taking better care of my body.

    We have a two year old and are trying for our second after a miscarriage. I think my 30′s will be exhausting, but there’s something nice about feeling like “grown up.”

    Reply
  29. NotSoSocialButterfly says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    I’m 51 and feel fantastic ( woo hoo, zero effs to give!), but if I could choose a decade… I’d take my current wisdom and experience and go back to my early 30′s self. YMMV.

    Reply
  30. Miss M says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    I am 37. I really liked my 20′s, but I love love my 30′s and everything that came with it including my thyroid dysfunction.
    But If I have to base the best decade by my sister lives, I would say 40′s is the best. I look forward to getting there!

    Reply
  31. Tan says:
    August 30, 2017 at 2:24 pm

    31 here and so far it feels way better than 20s. Yes you need to be more careful about your health in general and regular checkups increase a bit, but frankly I feel myself the fittest physically, mentally ( mental capacities) and emotionally than the roller coster immature 20s. I love the person I am now, and it reflects in the way I carry myself in my day to day life, in my positivity, in my ability to handle difficulties, disappointments and problems.

    Also like everyone said here, I give much less f–ks now than I did before, If I don’t like someone, I don’t mix with the person. I am not afraid of expressing my opinion at home, socialsettings or work.
    Overall, 30s so far has been much better.

    Reply

