Hillary Clinton thought about calling Donald Trump a ‘creep’ during a debate

Hillary Clinton’s latest memoir, What Happened, is coming out next month. We already talked about the title and how it should have been called Pantsuit Bae or WTF or I Won The Popular Vote. Still, I’m looking forward to Hillary’s book tour. Ten bucks says that every time Hillary gives a television interview, Trump rages on Twitter. It’s going to be “Crooked Hillary something” or “Everyone’s talking about John Podesta” or “BUT HER EMAILS” throughout the book tour. Bring it on. For now, the first quotes from the book have come out and Hillary totally called Trump a “creep.” I have some other pejoratives for him.

This isn’t a comprehensive look at the election: “I don’t have all the answers and this isn’t a comprehensive account of the 2016 race; that’s not for me to write. I have too little distance and too great a stake in it. Instead, this is my story. I want to pull back the curtain on an experience that was exhilarating, joyful, humbling, infuriating and just plain baffling. Writing this wasn’t easy. Every day that I was a candidate for President, I knew that millions of people were counting on me, and I couldn’t bear the idea of letting them down, but I did. I couldn’t get the job done. And I’ll have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

A Russia joke: “In this book, I write about moments from the campaign that I wish I could go back and do over. If the Russians could hack my subconscious, they’d find a long list. I also capture some moments I want to remember forever, like when my tiny granddaughter raced into the room while I was practicing my convention speech, and what it was like hours later to step onstage to deliver that speech as the first woman ever nominated by a major political party for President of the United States.”

The discomfort she felt during the St. Louis debate, where Trump stalked her across the stage. “‘This is not OK,’ I thought. It was the second presidential debate and Donald Trump was looming behind me. Two days before, the world heard him brag about groping women. Now, we were on a small stage, and no matter where I walked, he followed me closely, staring at me, making faces. It was incredibly uncomfortable. He was literally breathing down my neck. My skin crawled. It was one of those moments where you wish you could hit pause and ask everyone watching, ‘Well, what would you do?’ Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, looking him in the eye and say loudly and clearly, ‘Back up, you creep. Get away from me! I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me, so back up.’ I chose Option A. I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of difficult men trying to throw me off. I did, however, grip the microphone extra hard. I wonder, though, whether I should have chosen Option B. It certainly would have been better TV! Maybe I have over-learned the lesson of staying calm, biting my tongue, digging my fingernails into a clenched fist, smiling all the while, determined to present a composed face to the world.”